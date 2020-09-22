Brenman Park Dr., 4800 block, 6:45 p.m. Sept. 12. An assault was reported.

Cameron St., unit block, 3:40 p.m. Sept. 12. An assault was reported.

Cloudes Mill Dr., 300 block, 11:49 p.m. Sept. 13. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 2700 block, 11:15 p.m. Sept. 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 3000 block, 7:16 p.m. Sept. 15. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 5200 block, 4:34 p.m. Sept. 15. An assault was reported.

Fayette St. N., 700 block, 7:59 p.m. Sept. 13. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 11:02 p.m. Sept. 11. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Gunston Rd., 3700 block, 12:55 a.m. Sept. 11. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Iris St. S., unit block, 10:58 p.m. Sept. 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 10:59 a.m. Sept. 9. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Milan Dr., 3800 block, 9:38 p.m. Sept. 14. An assault was reported.

Montgomery St., unit block, 8:39 p.m. Sept. 12. An assault was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 1:09 p.m. Sept. 11. An assault was reported.

Pickett St. S., 600 block, 5:09 a.m. Sept. 13. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 1:11 p.m. Sept. 15. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 6:52 p.m. Sept. 10. An assault was reported.

Washington St. S., 800 block, 6:46 p.m. Sept. 10. An assault was reported.

Wilson Ave., 3500 block, 1:17 a.m. Sept. 14. An assault was reported.

First St., 900 block, 9:04 p.m. Sept. 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Echols Ave., unit block, 7:46 p.m. Sept. 9. Indecent exposure was reported.

WEAPONS

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 9:55 p.m. Sept. 12. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 5:03 a.m. Sept. 12. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERY

Beauregard St. N., 300 block, 6:37 p.m. Sept. 10. A robbery was reported and an individual was kidnapped.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 11:10 p.m. Sept. 8. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 8:03 a.m. Sept. 14. A theft was reported.

Braxton Pl., 700 block, 10:10 a.m. Sept. 14. A theft was reported.

Cross Dr., 1100 block, 4:28 p.m. Sept. 8. A theft was reported.

Custis Ave. E., 300 block, 8:55 a.m. Sept. 14. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 1600 block, 9:51 p.m. Sept. 13. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 1900 block, 10:16 a.m. Sept. 8. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3000 block, 1:31 a.m. Sept. 13. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 4:40 p.m. Sept. 12. A theft was reported.

Duncan Ave., 500 block, 3:30 p.m. Sept. 9. A theft was reported.

Keller Ave., 3800 block, 12:29 p.m. Sept. 9. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 4:29 p.m. Sept. 12. A theft was reported.

King St., 3500 block, 4:31 p.m. Sept. 15. A theft was reported.

King St., 3500 block, 9:56 p.m. Sept. 12. A theft was reported.

King St., 4600 block, midnight Sept. 15. A theft was reported.

Marlboro Dr., 2100 block, 1:05 p.m. Sept. 12. A theft was reported.

Merton Ct., 5800 block, 11:03 a.m. Sept. 9. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 7:39 p.m. Sept. 8. A theft was reported.

Montgomery St., 500 block, 12:37 p.m. Sept. 15. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1500 block, 11:02 p.m. Sept. 8. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 2:11 p.m. Sept. 14. A theft was reported.

Patrick St. S., 200 block, 3:33 p.m. Sept. 8. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 7:08 a.m. Sept. 15. Trespassing was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 2:16 p.m. Sept. 11. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 2:32 p.m. Sept. 14. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 3:10 p.m. Sept. 14. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 3:46 p.m. Sept. 14. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 4:21 p.m. Sept. 14. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 4:45 p.m. Sept. 14. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 5:07 p.m. Sept. 14. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 5:08 p.m. Sept. 14. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 5:10 p.m. Sept. 14. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 9:01 p.m. Sept. 14. A theft was reported.

Ripley St. N., 700 block, 10:50 a.m. Sept. 11. A theft was reported.

Sterling Ave., 3400 block, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9. A theft was reported.

Templeton Pl., 3700 block, 12:32 p.m. Sept. 8. A theft was reported.

Trent Ct., 5500 block, 2:20 p.m. Sept. 13. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 3:40 p.m. Sept. 12. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 7:09 p.m. Sept. 9. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 9:22 a.m. Sept. 14. A theft was reported.

Wolfe St., 900 block, 7:58 a.m. Sept. 10. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Braddock Rd. W., 4800 block, 2:20 p.m. Sept. 10. A vehicle was stolen.

Duke St., unit block, 7:52 a.m. Sept. 11. A vehicle was stolen. An arrest was made.

Eisenhower Ave., 4900 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 8. A vehicle was stolen.

Fillmore Ave., 5000 block, 5:02 p.m. Sept. 10. A vehicle was stolen.

Lowell Ave., 5800 block, 11:11 a.m. Sept. 12. A vehicle was stolen.

Merton Ct., 5800 block, 11:03 a.m. Sept. 9. A vehicle was stolen.

Myrtle St. W., 300 block, 9:39 a.m. Sept. 14. A vehicle was stolen.

Pickett St. S., 500 block, 8:06 a.m. Sept. 10. A vehicle was stolen.

Rayburn Ave., 5600 block, 12:52 p.m. Sept. 13. A vehicle was stolen.

Ripley St. N., 700 block, 10:50 a.m. Sept. 11. A vehicle was stolen.

Roanoke Ave., 5400 block, 1:55 p.m. Sept. 11. A vehicle was stolen.

Sanford St., 2300 block, 7:42 a.m. Sept. 14. A vehicle was stolen.

Van Dorn St. N., 400 block, 3:18 p.m. Sept. 11. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Alfred St. S., 300 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 10. Property was damaged.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 8:22 p.m. Sept. 9. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 3100 block, 4:50 p.m. Sept. 11. Property was damaged.

Duke St., unit block, 7:52 a.m. Sept. 11. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 11:08 a.m. Sept. 9. Property was damaged.

Queen St., 1000 block, 4:13 p.m. Sept. 11. Property was damaged.

Richmond Hwy., unit block, 7:12 p.m. Sept. 10. Property was damaged.

Russell Rd., 3800 block, 9:08 a.m. Sept. 15. Property was damaged.

Arlington

For the Arlington County Police Department Online Police Reporting System, visit police.arlingtonva.us.

These were among incidents reported by Arlington County police. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block. Threats were reported.

Eads St. S., 2400 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 1000 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 3600 block. An assault was reported.

Lynn St. N., 1700 block. An assault was reported.

Wakefield St. S., 2800 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. An assault was reported.

Fifth Rd. N., 4000 block. An assault was reported.

Eighth St. and S. George Mason Dr. An assault was reported.

14th St. N., 2000 block. An assault was reported.

MISSILE INTO AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE

Columbia Pike, 3200 block, 4:05 a.m. Sept. 12. After a verbal dispute between a group of five individuals and a female, an object struck and shattered a window on the female’s vehicle. The group drove away, and the female initially followed them but fled when the group began to approach her.

ROBBERIES

Culpeper St. N., 1900 block, 2:39 a.m. Sept. 9. A man asked a male acquaintance for cash in a residence, and another male entered and brandished a knife. Both males threatened the acquaintance and robbed him of cash and other items before fleeing. The acquaintance sustained a laceration to the hand and was treated on the scene by medics.

Fairfax Dr., 4200 block, 2:05 a.m. Sept. 15. A man requested merchandise behind a register, then grabbed it from a clerk’s hand. The man also took a jar of change from the counter. The man fled on foot but was located in the 4200 block of Wilson Boulevard. A 42-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Calvert St. N., 2000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clark St. S., 1200 block. Trespassing was reported.

Columbia Pike and S. Walter Reed. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 1900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 4800 block. Trespassing was reported.

Columbia Pike, 5100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbus St. S., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 2100 block, 3:52 a.m. Sept. 12. A male was observed entering a vehicle and fled when he was confronted by a resident. Police determined that the same male was seen taking items from a vehicle in the 2100 block of 21st Road N.

Delaware St. N., 3700 block. Trespassing was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Property was stolen.

Frederick St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Garfield St. N., 1000 block. An employee theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block. Property was stolen.

Glebe Rd. N., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 200 block. Trespassing was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Lee Hwy., 4300 block. A theft was reported.

Nash St. N., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Piedmont St. N., 500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Queen St. N., 1200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Quincy St. N., 1200 block, 6:30 to 10:45 p.m. Sept. 12. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Randolph St. N., 1100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 2600 block. Trespassing was reported.

Spout Run Pkwy., 3000 block. Trespassing was reported.

Stafford St. N., 1300 block, 3:06 a.m. Sept. 13. Responding to an alarm, police determined that three males entered a building and fled.

Taft St. N., 1400 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 14. Residents found a female on their porch, who left but later returned. The female attempted to enter the residence and remained on the porch, requesting entry. A 55-year-old female, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

Vance St. N., 1900 block, 5:15 a.m. Sept. 12. Electronic devices and other items were stolen from a residence.

Washington Blvd., 3500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 4000 block. A theft was reported.

Washington Blvd., 5800 block. Trespassing was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Columbia Pike and S. Oakland St., Sept. 11. A white 2008 Ford Econoline E150 was stolen.

Fairfax Dr., 3400 block, Sept. 11. A silver 2018 Kawasaki Ninja was stolen.

Fort Myer Dr., 1200 block, Sept. 12. A blue 2007 Suzuki GSXR was stolen.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block, Sept. 9. A black 2011 Subaru Forrester was stolen.

Richmond Hwy., 2600 block, Sept. 15. A black 2011 Suzuki GSX1250 motorcycle was stolen.

12th St. S., 5200 block, Sept. 9. A silver 2013 Toyota Prius was stolen.

23rd St. S., 4900 block, Sept. 15. A red 2018 Jeep Wrangler was stolen.

VANDALISM

Columbia Pike, 2000 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Columbia Pike, 5500 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Edison St. N., 600 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Joyce St. S., 1100 block. Property was damaged.

Key Bridge and N. Lynn St. A vehicle was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 3400 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Ninth and S. Dinwiddie streets. A vehicle was damaged.

23rd St. S., 5000 block. A vehicle was tampered with.