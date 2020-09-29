Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 3:30 a.m. Sept. 19. An assault was reported, and property was stolen.

Braddock Rd. W., 4800 block, 10:16 a.m. Sept. 18. An assault was reported, and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Braddock Rd. W., 4800 block, 1:46 p.m. Sept. 17. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 12:45 a.m. Sept. 22. An assault was reported.

Bragg St. S., unit block, 7:35 p.m. Sept. 15. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

Derby Ct., 5600 block, 3:28 a.m. Sept. 20. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Dove St., unit block, 12:51 p.m. Sept. 21. An assault was reported. A theft was also reported, and property was damaged.

Duke St., 3100 block, 9:18 a.m. Sept. 21. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 4200 block, 2:01 p.m. Sept. 22. An assault was reported, and property was stolen. An arrest was made.

Duke St., unit block, 7:56 a.m. Sept. 16. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., unit block, 3:21 p.m. Sept. 20. An assault was reported.

AD

Dunster Ct., 5700 block, 1:45 a.m. Sept. 21. An assault was reported.

Exeter Ct., 5700 block, 9:34 p.m. Sept. 16. An assault was reported.

Fillmore Ave., 5100 block, 12:35 p.m. Sept. 17. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Glebe Rd. E., 600 block, 4:55 p.m. Sept. 22. An assault was reported.

AD

Gunston Rd., 3300 block, 2:28 a.m. Sept. 18. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 4:34 a.m. Sept. 17. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Howard St. N., 200 block, 5:37 p.m. Sept. 20. An assault was reported.

Hume Ave., 400 block, 3:54 p.m. Sept. 18. An assault was reported.

Main Line Blvd., 2900 block, 2:52 a.m. Sept. 20. An assault was reported.

AD

Merton Ct., 5800 block, 4:29 a.m. Sept. 19. An assault was reported.

Patrick St. N., 800 block, 12:05 a.m. Sept. 19. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 9:38 a.m. Sept. 19. An assault was reported.

Roanoke Ave., 5400 block, 2:39 a.m. Sept. 17. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 1:13 a.m. Sept. 19. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 6:42 p.m. Sept. 18. An assault was reported, and property was damaged.

AD

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 10:35 p.m. Sept. 20. An assault was reported, and property was stolen.

Van Dorn St. N., 2200 block, 1:24 p.m. Sept. 18. An assault was reported.

AD

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 5:36 p.m. Sept. 21. An assault was reported.

Washington St. S., 900 block, 11:40 p.m. Sept. 18. An assault was reported.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 1:29 p.m. Sept. 17. An assault was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 1:52 a.m. Sept. 16. An assault was reported.

KIDNAPPING

Shirlington Rd., 2300 block, 8:24 p.m. Sept. 15. Kidnapping was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURES

King St., 700 block, 7:18 p.m. Sept. 20. Indecent exposure was reported.

Wythe St., 1100 block, 1:44 p.m. Sept. 18. Indecent exposure was reported.

WEAPON

Cook St., 400 block, 12:05 a.m. Sept. 22. Weapon violation was reported.

ROBBERY

Shirlington Rd., 2300 block, 8:24 p.m. Sept. 15. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Ancell St., unit block, 2:15 p.m. Sept. 17. A theft was reported.

AD

AD

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 3 a.m. Sept. 19. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 1:51 p.m. Sept. 16. A theft was reported.

Braddock Pl., 1200 block, 1:02 p.m. Sept. 17. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. E., 500 block, 8:20 p.m. Sept. 17. A theft was reported.

Derby Ct., 5600 block, 8:19 p.m. Sept. 20. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 4:29 p.m. Sept. 21. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 8:57 p.m. Sept. 20. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 5000 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 20. A theft was reported.

Fillmore Ave., 5000 block, 4:25 p.m. Sept. 15. A theft was reported.

Fillmore Ave., 5100 block, 11:52 a.m. Sept. 15. A theft was reported.

AD

Gordon St. N., 100 block, 7:45 p.m. Sept. 21. A theft was reported.

Jamieson Ave., 2100 block, 2:05 p.m. Sept. 18. A theft was reported, and property was damaged.

AD

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 10:18 a.m. Sept. 19. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 1:03 p.m. Sept. 16. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 11:18 p.m. Sept. 16. A theft was reported.

King St., 900 block, 5:19 p.m. Sept. 16. A theft was reported.

King St., 1700 block, 6:59 p.m. Sept. 22. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 7:36 p.m. Sept. 16. A theft was reported.

Knole Ct., 5300 block, 1:07 p.m. Sept. 17. A theft was reported.

Lawton Way, 4600 block, 7:01 a.m. Sept. 22. A theft was reported.

AD

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 4:09 a.m. Sept. 19. A theft was reported.

Luna Park Dr., 200 block, 11:26 a.m. Sept. 15. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 4:49 p.m. Sept. 21. A theft was reported.

Morgan St. N., 5500 block, 3:44 p.m. Sept. 17. A theft was reported.

Morgan St. N., 5500 block, 8:44 p.m. Sept. 15. A theft was reported.

AD

Patrick St. S., 100 block, 9:44 p.m. Sept. 22. A theft was reported.

Pegram St. N., 700 block, 1:47 p.m. Sept. 15. A theft was reported.

Pegram St. N., 700 block, 3:42 p.m. Sept. 17. A theft was reported.

Pegram St. N., 700 block, 3:48 p.m. Sept. 17. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 100 block, 3:22 p.m. Sept. 18. Trespassing was reported.

AD

Portner Pl., 900 block, 3:22 p.m. Sept. 16. A theft was reported.

Rayburn Ave., 5700 block, 7:15 a.m. Sept. 18. A theft was reported.

Rayburn Ave., 5700 block, 2:05 p.m. Sept. 18. A theft was reported.

Reed Ave. E., 100 block, 12:15 p.m. Sept. 17. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 7:08 a.m. Sept. 15. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmarr Pl., 4700 block, 5:01 p.m. Sept. 18. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 7:47 a.m. Sept. 19. A theft was reported.

AD

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 7:48 a.m. Sept. 19. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 7:49 a.m. Sept. 19. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 7:50 a.m. Sept. 19. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 1:47 p.m. Sept. 18. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 1:51 p.m. Sept. 18. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 1:52 p.m. Sept. 18. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 11:02 p.m. Sept. 18. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 11:03 p.m. Sept. 18. A theft was reported.

Royal St. S., 500 block, 6:17 p.m. Sept. 20. A theft was reported.

Royal St. S., 500 block, 7:40 p.m. Sept. 17. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 1:49 p.m. Sept. 20. A theft was reported.

Surry Pl., 4700 block, 10:28 a.m. Sept. 17. A theft was reported.

AD

Swann Ave., 600 block, 2:24 p.m. Sept. 17. A theft was reported.

Trent Ct., 5500 block, 8:01 p.m. Sept. 15. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 7:32 p.m. Sept. 21. A theft was reported.

Washington St. N., 600 block, 1:26 a.m. Sept. 21. A theft was reported.

West View Terr., 600 block, 1:10 p.m. Sept. 16. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 9:28 a.m. Sept. 21. A theft was reported.

28th St. S., 3100 block, 10:33 p.m. Sept. 19. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Armistead St. N., 600 block, 11:32 p.m. Sept. 19. A vehicle was stolen. An arrest was made.

Braddock Rd. W., 4800 block, 9:12 a.m. Sept. 17. A vehicle was stolen.

King St., 1700 block, 6:59 p.m. Sept. 22. A vehicle was stolen.

Merton Ct., 5800 block, 11:55 p.m. Sept. 19. A vehicle was stolen.

Pendleton St., 1000 block, 1:36 p.m. Sept. 21. A vehicle was stolen.

Rayburn Ave., 5700 block, 7:15 a.m. Sept. 18. A vehicle was stolen.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 6:44 a.m. Sept. 18. A vehicle was stolen.

Strutfield Lane, 4500 block, 3:06 p.m. Sept. 20. A vehicle was stolen.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 2:25 p.m. Sept. 18. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 7:23 p.m. Sept. 16. Property was damaged.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 8:52 a.m. Sept. 16. Property was damaged.

Clayton Lane, 400 block, 9:27 a.m. Sept. 21. Property was damaged.

Fairfax St. S., 600 block, 6:15 p.m. Sept. 20. Property was damaged.

Fillmore Ave., 5100 block, 12:35 p.m. Sept. 17. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Main Line Blvd., unit block, 11:59 a.m. Sept. 19. Property was damaged.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 8:15 a.m. Sept. 21. Property was damaged.

Mount Vernon Ave., 4100 block, 9:40 a.m. Sept. 22. Property was damaged.

Pershing Ave. and Telegraph Rd., 1:21 p.m. Sept. 20. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 10:31 p.m. Sept. 18. Property was damaged.

Reed Ave. W., 100 block, 7:42 a.m. Sept. 18. Property was damaged.

Trent Ct., 5500 block, 10:12 a.m. Sept. 19. Property was damaged.

Arlington

For the Arlington County Police Department Online Police Reporting System, visit police.arlingtonva.us.

These were among incidents reported by Arlington County police. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Army Navy Dr., 1300 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3700 block, 2:45 a.m. Sept. 20. Two men who attempted to engage in a conversation with two males inside a business approached the males when they went outside. One of the men demanded cash, and when the request was denied, one of the males was struck, causing lacerations. The men fled from the scene. The injured male was treated in a hospital.

Greenbrier St. S., 800 block. An assault was reported.

Harrison St. S., 800 block. An assault was reported.

Langley St. S., 2000 block. Harassment was reported.

12th St. S., 500 block. An assault was reported.

18th St. S., 200 block. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Scott St. S., 800 block, 11:58 a.m. Sept. 17. A man was observed exposing himself in a park and fled.

ROBBERY

Fern St. S., 1200 block, 3:36 p.m. Sept. 19. A man took merchandise and left a business without paying. When he was confronted, the man brandished a knife and fled on foot. A 27-year-old Alexandria man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Arlington Blvd., 1600 block, 1:40 a.m. Sept. 23. A man entered a motel room by force. A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged.

Ball St. S., 3500 block. A theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

Crystal Dr., 1400 block. A theft was reported.

Fillmore St. N., 1000 block, 2:14 a.m. Sept. 23. An attempt was made to enter a business by forcing a door and causing damage.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4300 block. A theft was reported.

Harrison St. N., 600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Harrison St. N., 1200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Highland St. S., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Inglewood St. N., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1300 block, 12:25 a.m. Sept. 21. Cash and other items were stolen from a business entered by force.

Kenmore St. N., 2300 block. A theft was reported.

Lee Hwy., 5000 block. A theft was reported.

Taft St. N., 1400 block, 5:34 to 6:04 a.m. Sept. 19. Packages in a storage space of an apartment building were tampered with, and an item was stolen from one package.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2700 block, 3:45 to 4 p.m. Sept. 17. Property was stolen from a residence.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. A theft was reported.

Sixth St. S., 3900 block. A theft was reported.

Eighth St. N., 5600 block. A theft was reported.

10th St. S., 5100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

20th St. N., 3100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

24th Rd. S., 2700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Fairfax Dr., 4900 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Glebe Rd. N., 900 block, Sept. 18. A blue 2006 Chrysler Town & Country was stolen.

VANDALISM

Army Navy Dr., 400 block. Property was damaged.

Harrison St. N., 1100 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

King St. S., 4600 block. Property was damaged.

Lee Hwy., 3100 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Quinn St. N., 1200 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Washington Blvd., 3200 block. Property was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 1600 block. Property was damaged.

Ninth Rd. and N. Longfellow St. A vehicle was tampered with.

19th Rd. N., 6600 block. Graffiti was reported.

22nd St. N., 5700 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

23rd Rd. N., 2800 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

23rd St. N., 5500 block. A vehicle was tampered with.