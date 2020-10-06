Duke St., 4200 block, 10:14 a.m. Sept. 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 4200 block, 7:09 p.m. Sept. 24. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 4300 block, 10:01 a.m. Sept. 28. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 3:06 a.m. Sept. 28. An assault was reported, and property was stolen.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 5:40 p.m. Sept. 27. An assault was reported, and property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., unit block, 6:09 p.m. Sept. 25. An assault was reported.

Fillmore Ave., 5000 block, 3:57 p.m. Sept. 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 8:20 p.m. Sept. 27. An assault was reported.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 5:37 a.m. Sept. 23. An assault was reported.

Henry St. N., 900 block, 7:17. p.m. Sept. 22. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Hume Ave., 300 block, 2:12 a.m. Sept. 27. An assault was reported, and property was stolen.

Madison St., unit block, 10:54 p.m. Sept. 26. An assault was reported.

Old Dominion Blvd., 3900 block, 5:11 a.m. Sept. 27. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 12:53 a.m. Sept. 25. An assault was reported.

Rayburn Ave., 5500 block, 7:15 a.m. Sept. 29. An assault was reported.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 5 a.m. Sept. 26. An assault was reported.

Tennessee Ave., 700 block, 4:34 a.m. Sept. 27. An assault was reported, and property was stolen.

Van Dorn St. N., 1600 block, 1:36 a.m. Sept. 27. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 7:38 a.m. Sept. 27. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 11:58 a.m. Sept. 26. An assault was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 12:26 a.m. Sept. 24. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

First St., 600 block, 4:13 a.m. Sept. 27. An assault was reported.

First St., 1100 block, 11:16 a.m. Sept. 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

KIDNAPPING

Van Dorn St. N., 1600 block, 1:36 a.m. Sept. 27, Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

WEAPONS

Duke St., 4300 block, 12:40 a.m. Sept. 28. Weapon violation was reported.

Henry St. N., unit block, 10:44 p.m. Sept. 25. Weapon violation was reported.

Pickett St. N., 200 block, 9:49 p.m. Sept. 22. Weapon violation was reported.

ROBBERY

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 1:38 a.m. Sept. 27. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 10:14 a.m. Sept. 23. A theft was reported, and property was damaged.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 3:31 p.m. Sept. 23. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 5:13 p.m. Sept. 23. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 9:53 p.m. Sept. 22. A theft was reported.

Berkeley St., 3400 block, 2:50 p.m. Sept. 28. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. E., 400 block, 10:12 p.m. Sept. 28. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4500 block, 3:56 p.m. Sept. 29. A theft was reported.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 8:49 a.m. Sept. 28. A theft was reported.

Bragg St. S., unit block, 9:37 p.m. Sept. 24. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Breckinridge Pl. N., 200 block, 3:24 p.m. Sept. 25. A theft was reported.

Centennial Ct., 2600 block, 8:59 a.m. Sept. 28. A theft was reported.

Crestwood Dr., 1700 block, 11:14 a.m. Sept. 22. A theft was reported.

Diagonal Rd., 1800 block, 3:25 p.m. Sept. 29. A theft was reported.

Drake Ct., 5700 block, 4:54 a.m. Sept. 24. A theft was reported.

Drake Ct., 5700 block, 10:33 a.m. Sept. 24. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 1700 block, 8:57 p.m. Sept. 25. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 10:22 a.m. Sept. 29. Trespassing was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 5000 block, 8:06 a.m. Sept. 28. A theft was reported.

Fayette St. S., 200 block, 12:17 p.m. Sept. 23. A theft was reported.

Fontaine St., 800 block, 9:34 a.m. Sept. 25. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. E., 600 block, 2:29 p.m. Sept. 24. A theft was reported.

Heritage Lane, 5100 block, 10:02 a.m. Sept. 23. A theft was reported.

Ivanhoe St. N., 1400 block, 6:05 p.m. Sept. 23. Trespassing was reported.

Janneys Lane, 1300 block, 10:19 a.m. Sept. 25. A theft was reported.

Kenwood Ave., 1500 block, 11:18 p.m. Sept. 23. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 9:07 p.m. Sept. 25. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 10:58 a.m. Sept. 28. A theft was reported.

Kingston Ave., 1400 block, 5:09 p.m. Sept. 25. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 6:33 p.m. Sept. 26. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 8:41 p.m. Sept. 23. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Maskell St., unit block, 7:42 a.m. Sept. 26. A theft was reported.

Merton Ct., 5700 block, 8:18 a.m. Sept. 23. A theft was reported, and property was damaged.

Monroe Ave. E., 600 block, 2:52 p.m. Sept. 24. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., unit block, 5:50 p.m. Sept. 26. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 2100 block, 7:17 p.m. Sept. 28. A theft was reported.

Nicky Lane, 2500 block, 9:22 a.m. Sept. 23. A theft was reported.

Nicky Lane, 2500 block, 3:17 p.m. Sept. 24. A theft was reported.

Palmer Pl., 1100 block, 2:47 a.m. Sept. 29. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2600 block, 11:34 a.m. Sept. 25. A theft was reported, and property was damaged.

Park Center Dr., 2600 block, 7:41 p.m. Sept. 25. A theft was reported, and property was damaged.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 6:17 a.m. Sept. 25. A theft was reported, and property was damaged.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 6:53 a.m. Sept. 25. A theft was reported, and property was damaged.

Park Center Dr., 3000 block, 10:05 a.m. Sept. 25. A theft was reported, and property was damaged.

Park Center Dr., 3000 block, 5:53 p.m. Sept. 25. A theft was reported, and property was damaged.

Reading Ave., 5700 block, 9:12 a.m. Sept. 24. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 1:48 p.m. Sept. 24. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 5:34 a.m. Sept. 28. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 5:12 p.m. Sept. 28. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 7:33 p.m. Sept. 26. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 700 block, 9:59 p.m. Sept. 25. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 10:54 a.m. Sept. 27. A theft was reported.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 25. A theft was reported.

Strutfield Lane, 4500 block, 9:54 a.m. Sept. 23. A theft was reported.

Thornton Way, 700 block, 4:34 p.m. Sept. 22. A theft was reported.

Union St. N., 100 block, 3:48 p.m. Sept. 29. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 900 block, 7:16 a.m. Sept. 24. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 2:52 a.m. Sept. 23. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 6:22 p.m. Sept. 22. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 1:28 p.m. Sept. 25. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Winston Ct., 5700 block, 7:46 a.m. Sept. 27. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Alabama Ave., 3300 block, 10:32 a.m. Sept. 27. A vehicle was stolen.

Gunston Rd., 3300 block, 3:04 p.m. Sept. 23. A vehicle was stolen.

King St., 1700 block, 8:22 p.m. Sept. 22. A vehicle was stolen.

Luna Park Dr., 100 block, 12:44 p.m. Sept. 23. A vehicle was stolen.

Maris Ave., 5200 block, 7:19 a.m. Sept. 24. A vehicle was stolen.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3000 block, 11:21 a.m. Sept. 28. A vehicle was stolen.

Oak St. E., 300 block, 11:26 a.m. Sept. 28. A vehicle was stolen.

Rayburn Ave., 5600 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 25. A vehicle was stolen.

Saint Asaph St. S., 400 block, 2:41 p.m. Sept. 28. A vehicle was stolen.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 4:27 p.m. Sept. 25. A vehicle was stolen.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 2:23 a.m. Sept. 27. A vehicle was stolen.

Van Dorn St. N., 900 block, 7:16 a.m. Sept. 24. A vehicle was stolen.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 11:21 p.m. Sept. 24. A vehicle was stolen.

Wycklow Ct., 5400 block, 4:57 p.m. Sept. 28. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 8:39 a.m. Sept. 27 Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 8:25 p.m. Sept. 26. Property was damaged.

Executive Ave., 3900 block, 10:41 a.m. Sept. 27. Property was damaged.

Henry St. N., unit block, 10:44 p.m. Sept. 25. Property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 1:36 p.m. Sept. 24. Property was damaged.

Mandeville Lane, 2400 block, 4:51 p.m. Sept. 27. Property was damaged.

Princess St., 1500 block, 8:26 p.m. Sept. 23. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 7:06 a.m. Sept. 27. Property was damaged.

Arlington

For the Arlington County Police Department Online Police Reporting System, visit police.arlingtonva.us.

These were among incidents reported by Arlington County police. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1300 block. Harassment was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block. Harassment was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 3000 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 4200 block. Harassment was reported.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4100 block. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Lee Hwy., 3300 block. Harassment was reported.

Randolph St. N., 700 block. An assault was reported.

Washington Blvd., 2700 block, 5:40 p.m. Sept. 28. Individuals were engaged in a dispute inside a business when a female struck two women with a knife and fled. Both women were taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Washington Blvd., 5800 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1000 block. Harassment was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. An assault was reported.

11th St. N., 2300 block. Harassment was reported.

16th St. N., 1700 block. An assault was reported.

23rd St. S., 300 block. An assault was reported.

26th Rd. and S. Fern St., An assault was reported.

31st St. S., 4500 block. Harassment was reported.

WEAPON

Columbia Pike, 3800 block, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 27. A stray bullet was found inside a residence. It was determined that after a dispute behind a residential building, a man went inside his residence to retrieve a firearm. The firearm discharged, and the bullet entered a unit below. A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged.

ROBBERIES

Fairfax Dr., 4200 block, 4:21 p.m. Sept. 23. A man made threats at a business and passed a note to an employee demanding cash. The employee complied, and the man fled.

Hayes St. S., 1600 block, 3:50 p.m. Sept. 26. Three males assaulted a man and robbed him of personal belongings before running away.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block, 2:30 a.m. Sept. 27. A man claiming to be a police officer robbed a male of property and fled on foot.

Lee Hwy., 2500 block, 3:55 a.m. Sept. 29. Three passengers assaulted a ride-share driver, then took the vehicle and left it nearby. The driver was hospitalized and treated for minor injuries.

S. Glebe and W. Glebe roads, 8:17 p.m. Sept. 24. Two males pushed a man to the ground and robbed him of a cellphone.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Adams Ct. N., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Adams St. S., 400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clarendon Blvd., 1600 block. A theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 1600 block. Trespassing was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2800 block, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 28. Vehicle keys were stolen from a residence. The vehicle was missing from a garage but later located on another level.

Clarendon Blvd., 2800 block. A theft was reported.

Cleveland St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 3400 block. A theft was reported.

Courthouse Rd. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Crystal Dr., 1700 block, 2:30 a.m. Sept. 25. Property was stolen from a business.

Eads St. S. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Edgewood St. S., 1400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax Dr., 3600 block. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 2500 block. A theft was reported.

Fillmore St. N., 1300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Florida St. S., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Myer Dr., 1800 block. A theft was reported.

Fort Scott Dr., 2600 block. A theft was reported.

Garfield St. N., 600 block. Trespassing was reported.

Garfield St. N., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 3000 block. A theft was reported.

Greenbrier Ct. N., 2300 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Jackson St. N., 200 block. A theft was reported.

Lee Hwy., 2500 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Lee Hwy., 3100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Lee Hwy., 3900 block, 11:47 a.m. Sept. 23. A man entered a business. A 27-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

Little Falls Rd., 5000 block. A theft was reported.

Nash St. N., 1200 block. Identity theft was reported.

Nottingham St. N., 100 block. A theft was reported.

Old Dominion Dr., 4300 block. A theft was reported.

Old Dominion Dr., 4300 block. Property was stolen.

Peary St. N., 3600 block. Identity theft was reported.

Quebec St. S., 2100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Quincy St. S., 2700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Randolph St. N., 3400 block. Identity theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 1500 block. Identity theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

Underwood St. N., 1900 block. Trespassing was reported.

Valley St. N., 3500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. A theft was reported.

Second St. and N. Glebe Rd. A theft was reported.

Seventh St. N., 3100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Seventh Rd. S., 5000 block, 1:57 a.m. Sept. 25. Two juveniles were observed entering a property and pulling on doors to vehicles. Petitions will be sought for the two juveniles.

Ninth St. N., 3800 block. A theft was reported.

Ninth St. N., 3800 block. Property was stolen.

12th St. S., 2600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

15th St. S., 500 block. Identity theft was reported.

16th St. N., 2400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

16th St. S., 2700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

24th St. N., 5400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

25th St. S., 700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

26th Rd. S., 1000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

26th Rd. S., 2400 block. A theft was reported.

27th St. N., 6200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

37th Pl. N., 4500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Fern St. S., 1200 block, Sept. 24. A gold 2005 Chevrolet Trail Blazer was stolen.

Florida St. N., 2400 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

19th Rd. N., 4600 block, Sept. 24. A white 2017 Acura MDX was stolen.

22nd St. S., 600 block, Sept. 26. A green 2013 Subaru Outback was stolen.

26th Rd. S., 1000 block. Sept. 25. A black 2017 Lexus ES350 was stolen.

26th Rd. S., 1000 block. Sept. 25. A white 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Columbia Pike, 4200 block. Property was damaged.

Edgewood St. N., 700 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Glebe Rd. S., 2700 block. Property was damaged.

Illinois St. N., 2100 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Ivy St. N., 500 block. Property was damaged.

Kenmore St. S., 2100 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Quebec St. S., 1900 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Quincy St. N., 1000 block. Property was damaged.

Quincy St. N., 3100 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Quincy St. S., 2300 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Randolph St. S., 2100 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Rock Spring Rd., 4800 block. Property was damaged.

Wakefield St. N., 3700 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. Property was damaged.

First Rd. S., 2700 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Fifth St. N., 3100 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Sixth St. N., 3100 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Ninth St. N., 6000 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

13th St. S., 2800 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

20th St. S., 700 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

21st St. S., 900 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

24th Rd. N., 4700 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

25th St. N., 4000 block. Property was damaged.

25th St. N., 4800 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

26th Rd. N., 5300 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

26th Rd. S., 1000 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

36th St. N., 4600 block. A vehicle was tampered with.