Duke St., 5300 block, 3:37 a.m. Oct. 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 2:13 a.m. Oct. 3. An assault was reported.

Fillmore Ave., 5100 block, 4:56 p.m. Oct. 6. An assault was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 11:03 p.m. Oct. 4. An assault was reported.

Henry St. S., 200 block, 3:06 p.m. Oct. 5. An assault was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 11:56 a.m. Oct. 5. An assault was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 11:41 p.m. Oct. 4. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Imboden St. N., 500 block, 10:32 p.m. Sept. 29. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Milan Dr., 3800 block, 10:51 p.m. Oct. 1. An assault was reported.

Mill Rd., 2100 block, 8:52 p.m. Oct. 4. An assault was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 200 block, 11:51 p.m. Oct. 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Montgomery St., 1000 block, 7:43 p.m. Sept. 30. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Montgomery St., 1000 block, 10:07 p.m. Sept. 30. An assault was reported.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1100 block, 4:55 a.m. Oct. 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 9:29 p.m. Sept. 29. An assault was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 10:31 p.m. Oct. 1. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 11:54 p.m. Oct. 3. An assault was reported.

Russell Rd., 3800 block, 2:55 a.m. Oct. 4. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 2:10 p.m. Oct. 6. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 12:59 p.m. Oct. 3. An assault was reported.

KIDNAPPING

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 30. Kidnapping was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Douglass St., 1000 block, 6:15 p.m. Oct. 3. Indecent exposure was reported.

WEAPONS

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 7:56 p.m. Oct. 3. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

Derby Ct., 5600 block, 4:01 p.m. Sept. 29. Weapon violation was reported.

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 1. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERY

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 1:44 a.m. Oct. 1. A robbery was reported. An arrest was made.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 10:18 p.m. Oct. 1. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 11:26 p.m. Oct. 1. A theft was reported.

Bradford Ct., 5400 block, 5:41 p.m. Oct. 5. A theft was reported.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 6:12 a.m. Oct. 6. A theft was reported.

Custis Ave. E., 100 block, 11:23 p.m. Oct. 1. A theft was reported.

Daingerfield Rd., unit block, 9:05 a.m. Oct. 6. A theft was reported.

Diagonal Rd., 1900 block, 4:59 a.m. Oct. 3. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 3:51 a.m. Sept. 30. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 1:28 p.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 8:47 p.m. Sept. 29. A theft was reported.

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 11:51 p.m. Oct. 4. Trespassing was reported.

Fillmore Ave., 5200 block, 6:10 p.m. Oct. 3. A theft was reported.

Henry St. N., 1000 block, 9:21 a.m. Oct. 6. A theft was reported.

Holland Lane, 600 block, 11:13 a.m. Sept. 29. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 1:42 p.m. Oct. 5. A theft was reported.

King St., 600 block, 4:41 p.m. Oct. 3. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 600 block, 6:15 p.m. Oct. 4. A theft was reported.

King St., 600 block, 6:16 p.m. Oct. 4. A theft was reported.

King St., 800 block, 2:42 p.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported.

King St., 1600 block, 12:56 p.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported.

King St., 3500 block, 11:32 p.m. Oct. 4. A theft was reported.

King St., 3500 block, 7:35 p.m. Sept. 29. A theft was reported.

Lee St. N., 200 block, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 5. Trespassing was reported.

Maple St. E., unit block, 5:07 p.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 3:51 p.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Oronoco St., 300 block, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 5. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Patrick St. N., 200 block, 4:14 p.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported.

Patrick St. N., 200 block, 4:40 p.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported.

Pelham St. N., 500 block, 12:48 p.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported.

Port St., 700 block, 6:32 p.m. Oct. 4. A theft was reported.

Prince St., 500 block, 6:54 p.m. Oct. 5. A theft was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 11:46 p.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 6:32 p.m. Sept. 29. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., unit block, 8:11 a.m. Oct. 3. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3400 block, 12:23 p.m. Oct. 3. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3600 block, 5:40 p.m. Oct. 1. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. S., 100 block, 3:40 p.m. Oct. 1. An employee theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 5:10 p.m. Oct. 5. A theft was reported.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 6:17 p.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported.

Union St. N., 200 block, 1:39 p.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported.

Valley Dr., 2800 block, 11:39 a.m. Oct. 1. A theft was reported.

Valley Forge Dr., 5200 block, 2:32 p.m. Sept. 30. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 10:55 a.m. Oct. 3. A theft was reported.

Walnut St. W., 200 block, 9:08 a.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 3:45 p.m. Sept. 30. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 4:15 p.m. Oct. 5. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 2:16 p.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 9:57 p.m. Oct. 4. A theft was reported.

Wythe St., 300 block, 2:03 p.m. Sept. 29. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 7:41 a.m. Oct. 3. A vehicle was stolen.

Columbus St. S., 2900 block, 7:34 a.m. Sept. 30. A vehicle was stolen.

Duke St., 5300 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 5. A vehicle was stolen.

Glebe Rd. W., 1000 block, 7:41 p.m. Sept. 30. A vehicle was stolen.

Pitt St. S., 600 block, 5:10 p.m. Oct. 2. A vehicle was stolen.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 8:07 p.m. Oct. 5. A vehicle was stolen.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 10:06 a.m. Oct. 1. A vehicle was stolen. An assault was also reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 9:36 a.m. Oct. 5. A vehicle was stolen.

Taney Ave., 5400 block, 10:51 a.m. Oct. 2. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 11:52 a.m. Oct. 4. Property was damaged.

Dale St., 100 block, 7:47 a.m. Oct. 6. Property was damaged.

Derby Ct., 5600 block, 11:54 a.m. Oct. 5. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 2800 block, 3:15 p.m. Sept. 30. Property was damaged.

Gary Ave., 5500 block, 5:15 a.m. Oct. 6. Property was damaged.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 9:43 a.m. Oct. 2. Property was damaged.

Quaker Lane N., unit block, 7:17 a.m. Sept. 30. Property was damaged.

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 7:57 p.m. Sept. 30. Property was damaged.

First St., 600 block, 6:18 a.m. Oct. 4. Property was damaged.

Arlington

For the Arlington County Police Department Online Police Reporting System, visit police.arlingtonva.us.

These were among incidents reported by Arlington County police. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Clarendon Blvd. and N. Highland St., 2:30 a.m. Oct. 2. After a verbal dispute, a man was assaulted and the male fled in a vehicle occupied by three males.

Clarendon Blvd., 1900 block. An assault was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 3100 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block. An assault was reported.

Lynn St. N., 1700 block. An assault was reported.

Moore St. N., 1800 block. An assault was reported.

Pershing Dr. N., 4300 block, 11:56 p.m. Oct. 4. A male grabbed a female juvenile’s buttocks. When the girl yelled for help, the male fled from the scene.

Pierce St. N., 1300 block. An assault was reported.

Potomac River area. An assault was reported.

Route 110 and Memorial Dr., 2:50 a.m. Oct. 4. During a traffic stop, a woman refused to be detained and kicked an officer. A 26-year-old woman, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

15th St. and N. Glebe Rd., 12:37 p.m. Oct. 5. A male grabbed a female jogger’s buttocks and fled.

20th St. S., 800 block. An assault was reported.

WEAPONS

Clark St. S., 1700 block. Weapon violation was reported.

Fifth Rd. N., 4000 block. Weapon violation was reported.

ROBBERIES

Joyce St. S., 1200 block, 2:17 p.m. Sept. 30. A male grabbed a female’s purse, and when two witnesses attempted to give chase, the male implied he had a firearm. The male entered a vehicle driven by another individual and fled the scene.

Lee Hwy., 4500 block, 11:20 p.m. Oct. 4. Two males robbed a business of cash and merchandise at knifepoint.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Buchanan St. S., 2800 block. A theft was reported.

Cameron St. N., 1900 block. Identity theft was reported.

Chesterbrook Rd., 3900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Cleveland St. N., 100 block. Items were stolen from a vehicle.

Cleveland St. N., 100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 3000 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 4900 block. A theft was reported.

Crystal Dr., 1200 block. Identity theft was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 3900 block. A theft was reported.

Fort Myer Dr., 1800 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 3600 block. A theft was reported.

Harrison St. N., 1400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Trespassing was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1400 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1400 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Irving St. N., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Irving St. N., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Jackson St. N., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1400 block. A theft was reported.

Lee Hwy., 2500 block. A theft was reported.

Long Bridge Dr., 300 block. A theft was reported.

Lorton St. S., 2000 block. Identity theft was reported.

Monroe St. N., 900 block, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 4. An attempt was made to enter a residence.

Monroe St. N., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Monroe St. S., 1900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Nottingham St. N., 100 block. A theft was reported.

Nottingham St. N., 2000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Ohio St. N., 2100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Randolph St. S., 3000 block. A theft was reported.

Scott St. S., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Stuart St. N., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Stuart St. N., 900 block. Identity theft was reported.

Venice St. N., 3400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wayne St. N., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Westmoreland St. N., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2900 block. A theft was reported.

Winchester Ave., 2100 block. Identity theft was reported.

First Pl. N., 3200 block. Identity theft was reported.

Sixth St. N., 5600 block. A theft was reported.

Ninth St. S., 5000 block. A theft was reported.

12th St. N., 2600 block. Identity theft was reported.

16th St. S., 2600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

21st Ave. N., 3300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

23rd St. S., 500 block. A theft was reported.

23rd St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

23rd St. S., 1200 block. Property was stolen.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Columbia Pike, 1800 block, Oct. 4. A white 2003 Ford Econoline E250 was stolen.

Dittmar Rd. N., 3800 block, Oct. 6. A white 2017 Infiniti QX60 was stolen.

Glebe Rd. S., 3600 block, 1:20 a.m. Oct. 1. Two males on motorcycles entered a parking garage and tampered with vehicles. Police officers attempted to stop them, but one of the males fled on a motorcycle and the other ran away. A 23-year-old Nanjemoy male was arrested and charged. It was determined that the motorcycle was reported stolen from Leesburg.

Quantico St. N., 2100 block, Oct. 6. A red 2010 BMW was stolen.

Sycamore St. N., 2900 block, Oct. 5. A black 2010 Toyota Prius was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block, Oct. 6. A white 2020 Dodge Sprinter was stolen.

11th Rd. S., 5100 block, Sept. 30. A black 2015 BMW 328i was stolen.

24th St. S., 1200 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Aberdeen St. S., unit block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Buchanan St. N., 1200 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Clarendon Blvd., 1600 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Columbia Pike, 4900 block. Graffiti was reported.

Columbia Pike, 5500 block. Property was damaged.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Property was damaged.

Fillmore St. N., 300 block. Property was damaged.

Fillmore St. N., 1300 block. Property was damaged.

Garfield St. N., 600 block. Property was damaged.

Herndon St. N., 1800 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Highland St. N., 500 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Jefferson St. N., 2000 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Oxford St. S., 2500 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Pocomoke St. N., 3600 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Rockingham St. N., 2600 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Stuart St. N., 900 block. Property was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 5100 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Yucatan St. N., 2700 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

11th St. N., 2300 block. Property was damaged.

13th St. S., 2900 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

15th St. N., 4200 block. Property was damaged.

18th St. N., 5900 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

19th Rd. N., 6000 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

20th St. S., 1000 block. Property was damaged.

24th Rd. N., 4700 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

26th St. N., 6700 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

28th St. S., 4800 block. Property was damaged.