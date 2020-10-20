Duke St., 5200 block, 2:15 p.m. Oct. 7. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 12:05 a.m. Oct. 8. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 3:45 a.m. Oct. 9. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 11:46 p.m. Oct. 11. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Executive Ave., 3900 block, 12:38 a.m. Oct. 9. An assault was reported.

Hampton Dr. N., 3100 block, 11:23 a.m. Oct. 9. An assault was reported.

Highview Lane N., 1400 block, 7:58 a.m. Oct. 8. An assault was reported.

Highview Lane S., 1400 block, 8:17 p.m. Oct. 7. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Imboden St. N., 600 block, 7:45 a.m. Oct. 13. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 6:52 a.m. Oct. 9. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 1600 block, 4:28 a.m. Oct. 10. An assault was reported.

King St., 1600 block, 6:27 a.m. Oct. 7. An assault was reported.

King St., 3500 block, 5:14 p.m. Oct. 13. An assault was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 4:31 p.m. Oct. 12. An assault was reported.

Mayflower Ct., 5900 block, 6:40 p.m. Oct. 12. An assault was reported.

Morgan St. N., 5500 block, 7:27 p.m. Oct. 8. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 11:59 a.m. Oct. 7. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 8:45 p.m. Oct. 11. An assault was reported and property was stolen. An arrest was made.

Nelson Ave. W., unit block, 7:09 a.m. Oct. 11. An assault was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 5:09 a.m. Oct. 9. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 10:04 p.m. Oct. 9. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5400 block, 4:28 a.m. Oct. 11. An assault was reported.

Thornton Way, 700 block, 7:19 a.m. Oct. 10. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 10:06 a.m. Oct. 11. An assault was reported.

PEEPING TOM

John Carlyle St., 600 block, 11:44 p.m. Oct. 7. A peeping Tom incident was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Fayette St. N., unit block, 9:38 p.m. Oct. 7. Indecent exposure was reported.

ROBBERIES

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 8:45 p.m. Oct. 13. A robbery was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., unit block, 6:12 a.m. Oct. 10. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Anderson St., 1100 block, 2:39 p.m. Oct. 8. A theft was reported.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 4:45 p.m. Oct. 13. Property was stolen. An arrest was made.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 9:53 p.m. Oct. 7. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Drake Ct., 5700 block, 10:31 a.m. Oct. 9. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 6200 block, 8:45 a.m. Oct. 12. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4800 block, 4:35 p.m. Oct. 13. A theft was reported.

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 1:18 a.m. Oct. 8. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 5:47 p.m. Oct. 7. A theft was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500 block, 5:21 a.m. Oct. 9. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 12:37 p.m. Oct. 7. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 2:40 p.m. Oct. 13. A theft was reported.

King St., 600 block, 6:13 p.m. Oct. 7. A theft was reported.

King St., 800 block, 2:53 p.m. Oct. 9. A theft was reported.

Lowell Ave., 5900 block, 9:09 a.m. Oct. 7. A theft was reported.

Menokin Dr., 2400 block, 10:10 a.m. Oct. 12. A theft was reported.

Montgomery St., 500 block, 2 a.m. Oct. 9. A theft was reported.

Nealon Pl., 6000 block, 3:16 a.m. Oct. 11. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 2:52 p.m. Oct. 12. A theft was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 3:02 p.m. Oct. 7. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 1:23 p.m. Oct. 7. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 4:17 p.m. Oct. 8. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Seaton Ave., 700 block, 3:51 p.m. Oct. 9. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 11:37 p.m. Oct. 7. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 6:55 a.m. Oct. 9. A theft was reported.

Strathblane Pl., 4600 block, 3:36 p.m. Oct. 10. A theft was reported.

Terrett Ave., 2400 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 8. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 12:10 p.m. Oct. 9. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 9:03 p.m. Oct. 8. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 11:07 p.m. Oct. 7. A vehicle was stolen.

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 3:55 p.m. Oct. 10. A vehicle was stolen.

Columbus St. N., 800 block, 5:39 p.m. Oct. 13. A vehicle was stolen.

Duke St., 5300 block, 3:15 p.m. Oct. 8. A vehicle was stolen.

Green St., unit block, 1:12 p.m. Oct. 7. A vehicle was stolen.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500 block, 5:21 a.m. Oct. 9. A vehicle was stolen.

Lowell Ave., 5900 block, 10:05 p.m. Oct. 12. A vehicle was stolen. An arrest was made.

Morgan St. N., 5500 block, 1:38 p.m. Oct. 12. A vehicle was stolen.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1600 block, 6:12 a.m. Oct. 8. A vehicle was stolen.

Park Center Dr., 2600 block, 1:28 p.m. Oct. 8. A vehicle was stolen.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 3:51 p.m. Oct. 12. A vehicle was stolen.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 7:21 a.m. Oct. 9. A vehicle was stolen.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 10:32 a.m. Oct. 12. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 3:40 p.m. Oct. 13. Property was damaged.

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 1:09 a.m. Oct. 8. Property was damaged.

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 5:17 p.m. Oct. 7. Property was damaged.

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 5:38 p.m. Oct. 7. Property was damaged.

Glebe Rd. W., 300 block, 9:10 a.m. Oct. 13. Property was damaged.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500 block, 8:19 a.m. Oct. 7. Property was damaged.

Holmes Run Pkwy., unit block, 6:12 a.m. Oct. 10. Property was damaged.

Howard St. N., 700 block, 4:32 p.m. Oct. 8. Property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 4:57 p.m. Oct. 9. Property was damaged.

Raleigh Ave., 4300 block, 6:06 p.m. Oct. 9. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 10:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Property was damaged.

Woodland Terr., 600 block, 10:32 a.m. Oct. 9. Property was damaged.

Arlington

For the Arlington County Police Department Online Police Reporting System, visit police.arlingtonva.us.

These were among incidents reported by Arlington County police. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Campbell Ave., 4200 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3000 block. An assault was reported.

Columbus Pike, 2300 block. An assault was reported.

George Mason Dr. N., 1600 block. An assault was reported.

Grant St. S., 3000 block. Harassment was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Harassment was reported.

Jackson St. N., 900 block. An assault was reported.

Kensington St. N., 1100 block. Harassment was reported.

Lee Hwy., 4400 block. An assault was reported.

Lee Hwy., 4700 block, 9:34 a.m. Oct. 10. After a verbal dispute, a man pushed a male and threw an object at the male’s vehicle. The man struck an officer in the head while being placed into custody. A 52-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

Lynn St. N., 1900 block. Harassment was reported.

Wayne St. N., 900 block. Harassment was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2900 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3200 block. An assault was reported.

Second St. and S. Courthouse Rd. An assault was reported.

Seventh St. N., 4300 block. Harassment was reported.

11th St. N., 4800 block. Harassment was reported.

20th Rd. N., 2500 block. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURES

Pollard St. N., 500 block, 3:04 p.m. Oct. 7. Indecent exposure was reported.

Quebec St. S., 1000 block, 7:25 a.m. Oct. 7. Indecent exposure was reported.

Meade St. N., 1200 block, 10:10 a.m. Oct. 8. Indecent exposure was reported.

ROBBERIES

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4200 block, 7:51 p.m. Oct. 11. A male attempted to rob a female pedestrian of a backpack by pushing her to the ground. The male fled from the area on foot.

Frederick St. S., 800 block, 7:50 p.m. Oct. 10. A man assaulted and robbed a male pedestrian of a cellphone at gunpoint.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Adams St. S., 2700 block. A theft was reported.

Albemarle St. N., 3400 block. Identity theft was reported.

Albemarle St. N., 3400 block. Identity theft was reported.

Arlington Blvd., 1000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Buchanan St. N., 1300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Carlin Springs Rd. N., 4300 block. A theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block. Trespassing was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2300 block, Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 3800 block. Identity theft was reported.

Columbus St. S., 100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbus St. S., 2100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Crystal Dr., 1700 block. Trespassing was reported.

Crystal Dr., 2400 block. A theft was reported.

Eads St. S., 1200 block. Identity theft was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 3600 block. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Fillmore St. N., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Garfield St. S., 300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

George Mason Dr. S., 700 block, Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. N., 2800 block. A theft was reported.

Greenbrier St. S., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Irving St. N., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Irving St. N., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Ivy St. N., 600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 2500 block. A theft was reported.

Lee Hwy., 2500 block. A theft was reported.

Military Rd., 3700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Monroe St. N., 1700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Oakland St. S., 2400 block. Police responding to a report of a tampering with auto found three juveniles inside a vehicle. All three attempted to flee. Petitions will be sought for the three juveniles. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Fairfax County.

Pershing Dr., 2300 block. A theft was reported.

Pollard St. N., 500 block. Identity theft was reported.

Quincy St. S., 2000 block. Identity theft was reported.

Quincy St. S., 2700 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 8 to 11:08 a.m. Oct. 13. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Quinn St. N., 1800 block. A theft was reported.

Thomas St. N., 500 block. A theft was reported.

Thomas St. N., unit block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Vermont St. N., 600 block. A theft was reported.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 11:23 p.m. Oct. 12. Three individuals entered a business by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Yucatan St. N., 2700 block. Identity theft was reported.

Eighth Rd. S., 5000 block, 2:30 to 3 a.m. Oct. 11. An attempt was made to enter a residence by forcing a window screen.

12th and S. Fern streets. A theft was reported.

25th St. N., 4800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

26th St. N., 4300 block. A theft was reported.

27th St. N., 4800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

31st St. N., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

38th St. N., 4600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

39th St. N., 4500 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Glebe Rd. S., 3600 block, Oct. 8. A blue 2017 Honda Civic was stolen.

McKinley Rd. N., 800 block. Oct. 12. A white 2006 Ford Econoline E150 was stolen.

Fifth St. N., 5600 block, Oct. 7. A silver 2011 Honda Accord was stolen.

13th St. and N. Courthouse Rd., Oct. 11. A gray 2007 Nissan Altima was stolen.

22nd and S. Eads streets, Oct. 12. A black 2007 Lexus ES350 was stolen.

22nd St. S., 3500 block, Oct. 10. A blue 2015 GMC Terrain was stolen.

VANDALISM

Barton St. N., 800 block. Property was damaged.

Fillmore St. N., 100 block. Property was tampered with.

Florida St. S., 800 block. Property was damaged.

Frederick St. S., 800 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Glebe Rd. S., unit block. Property was damaged.

Jefferson St. N., 600 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Lee Hwy. and N. Sycamore St. Property was damaged.

Lowell St. S., 2200 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Nelson St. S., 2100 block. Property was damaged.

Third St. N., 5900 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

12th Rd. S., 4300 block. Property was damaged.