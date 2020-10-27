Bragg St. S., 100 block, 1:05 a.m. Oct. 17. An assault was reported.

Bruce St., 3900 block, 8:26 a.m. Oct. 17. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Century Pl., 200 block, 11 p.m. Oct. 17. An assault was reported.

Dow Ave., 5700 block, 1:07 p.m. Oct. 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Dow Ave., 5700 block, 4:16 p.m. Oct. 16. An assault was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 9:51 p.m. Oct. 19. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 10:18 a.m. Oct. 15. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 10:31 p.m. Oct. 14. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 10:44 p.m. Oct. 14. An assault was reported.

Henry St. S., 600 block, 11:39 p.m. Oct. 17. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 1:54 p.m. Oct. 14. An assault was reported.

King St., 200 block, 11:33 p.m. Oct. 14. An assault was reported.

Manor Rd., 800 block, 1:46 a.m. Oct. 18. An assault was reported.

Manor Rd., 800 block, 7:07 p.m. Oct. 14. An assault was reported.

Pearson Lane, 5800 block, 4:15 p.m. Oct. 14. An assault was reported.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1200 block, 7:52 p.m. Oct. 15. An assault was reported.

Queen St., 1000 block, 7:39 p.m. Oct. 15. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reed Ave. E., 100 block, 1:52 a.m. Oct. 18. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reed Ave. W., unit block, 11:16 p.m. Oct. 15. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 7:20 p.m. Oct. 13. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 400 block, 4:18 p.m. Oct. 19. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., unit block, 10:25 p.m. Oct. 13. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 2:24 p.m. Oct. 17. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 6:47 p.m. Oct. 20. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 1:07 a.m. Oct. 16. An assault was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 11:04 a.m. Oct. 17. An assault was reported.

PEEPING TOM

Glendale Ave., 300 block, 12:58 p.m. Oct. 14. A peeping Tom was reported.

WEAPON

Alfred St. N., unit block, 1:55 p.m. Oct. 19. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERY

Washington St. S., 300 block, 4:43 p.m. Oct. 16. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Alfred St. N., 700 block, 2:20 a.m. Oct. 16. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 1:15 p.m. Oct. 17. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 4:28 p.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Bradford Ct., 5400 block, 11:15 a.m. Oct. 13. A theft was reported.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 1:05 a.m. Oct. 17. A theft was reported.

Brighton Ct., 3800 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported.

Century Dr., 100 block, 6:50 a.m. Oct. 20. A theft was reported.

Chapman St. W., unit block, 4:44 p.m. Oct. 14. A theft was reported.

Dow Ave., 5700 block, 3:08 p.m. Oct. 15. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 1600 block, 12:59 p.m. Oct. 17. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 3:53 p.m. Oct. 19. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 5:52 p.m. Oct. 18. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 5100 block, 6:19 p.m. Oct. 16. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4800 block, 10:53 a.m. Oct. 13. A theft was reported.

Fendall Ave., unit block, 9:57 a.m. Oct. 14. A theft was reported.

Highview Lane N., 1400 block, 10:25 p.m. Oct. 17. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 6:26 p.m. Oct. 17. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 1:54 p.m. Oct. 14. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 8:03 a.m. Oct. 15. A theft was reported.

Maris Ave., 5100 block, 11:18 a.m. Oct. 20. A theft was reported.

Morgan St. N., 5500 block, 6:30 a.m. Oct. 20. A theft was reported.

Payne St. N., 100 block, 6:12 a.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 4:01 p.m. Oct. 20. A theft was reported.

Ripley St. N., 700 block, 9:06 a.m. Oct. 13. A theft was reported.

Royal St. N., 500 block, 3:41 p.m. Oct. 17. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 1 a.m. Oct. 15. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 7:58 p.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported.

Stevenson Ave., 6100 block, 11:05 a.m. Oct. 19. A theft was reported.

Strathblane Pl. and N. Latham St., 12:45 p.m. Oct. 13. A theft was reported.

Sylvan Ct., 100 block, 5:56 p.m. Oct. 20. A theft was reported.

Thornton Way, 700 block, 9:18 a.m. Oct. 15. A theft was reported.

Truman Ave. and N. Paxton St., 9:38 a.m. Oct. 13. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 2:46 p.m. Oct. 17. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 2:40 p.m. Oct. 14. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 6:24 p.m. Oct. 15. A theft was reported.

Winston Ct., 5700 block, 1:21 p.m. Oct. 16. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, midnight Oct. 15. A theft was reported.

First St., 600 block, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Brighton Ct., 3800 block, 10:56 a.m. Oct. 18. A vehicle was stolen.

Derby Ct., 5600 block, 9:54 p.m. Oct. 16. A vehicle was stolen. An arrest was made.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500 block, 10:29 a.m. Oct. 20. A vehicle was stolen.

Payne St. N., 100 block, 6:12 a.m. Oct. 18. A vehicle was stolen. An arrest was made.

Payne St. N., 200 block, 9:27 a.m. Oct. 19. A vehicle was stolen.

Strutfield Lane, 4500 block, 12:13 p.m. Oct. 19. A vehicle was stolen.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 4:52 a.m. Oct. 14. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Alfred St. N., 700 block, 2:20 a.m. Oct. 16. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 7:15 p.m. Oct. 14. Property was damaged.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 3:40 p.m. Oct. 13. Property was damaged.

Derby Ct., 5600 block, 1:03 p.m. Oct. 16. Property was damaged.

Derby Ct., 5600 block, 9:22 p.m. Oct. 16. Property was damaged.

Drake Ct., 5700 block, 11:53 p.m. Oct. 15. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 4600 block, 11:37 a.m. Oct. 18. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 5300 block, 10:34 a.m. Oct. 19. Property was damaged.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 10:18 a.m. Oct. 15. Property was damaged.

Gardner Dr., 4900 block, 8:31 p.m. Oct. 14. Property was damaged.

Glebe Rd. W., 300 block, 9:10 a.m. Oct. 13. Property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 1:54 p.m. Oct. 14. Property was damaged.

Lake Cook Dr., 100 block, 3:10 p.m. Oct. 20. Property was damaged.

Montgomery St., 600 block, 6:55 p.m. Oct. 15. Property was damaged.

Payne St. N., 100 block, 6:12 a.m. Oct. 18. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Payne St. N., 200 block, 9:27 a.m. Oct. 19. Property was damaged.

Princess St., 1400 block, 12:25 p.m. Oct. 13. Property was damaged.

Princess St., 1400 block, 4:59 p.m. Oct. 19. Property was damaged.

Quaker Lane S., unit block, 8:40 a.m. Oct. 19. Property was damaged.

Queen St., 1000 block, 7:39 p.m. Oct. 15. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 10:34 a.m. Oct. 19. Property was damaged.

Wythe St., 300 block, 3:39 p.m. Oct. 14. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Wythe St., 300 block, 4:32 p.m. Oct. 15. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Arlington

For the Arlington County Police Department Online Police Reporting System, visit police.arlingtonva.us.

These were among incidents reported by Arlington County police. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Columbus St. S., 900 block. Harassment was reported.

Lee Hwy. and N. Lynn St. An assault was reported.

Lincoln St. N., 400 block. Threats were reported.

Pershing Dr. N., 2800 block. An assault was reported.

Stafford St. N., 900 block. Harassment was reported.

WEAPON

Washington Blvd. S., 1300 block. Weapon violation was reported.

BRANDISHING A WEAPON

Columbia Pike, 3000 block, 3:51 a.m. Oct. 18. During a verbal dispute, a male brandished a firearm and threatened a man. The male fled with another male in a vehicle.

ROBBERIES

Crystal Dr., 1400 block, 3:17 a.m. Oct. 17. A female robbed two individuals of cash and fled in a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 1100 block, 9:56 a.m. Oct. 17. During an altercation at a business, a male refused to pay for merchandise, grabbed an employee’s glasses causing them to break, and fled with merchandise.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block, 4:17 p.m. Oct. 19. A male passed a note demanding cash and made threats to a cashier. When the cashier declined, the male attempted to grab the note and fled from the scene.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 4:39 p.m. Oct. 19. A male passed a note demanding cash and robbed a cashier of cash. The male fled from the scene.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Buchanan St. N., 1300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Buchanan St. S., 600 block. A theft was reported.

Chesterbrook Rd., 3800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike and S. Frederick St. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3200 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 5000 block. A theft was reported.

Columbus St. N., 2500 block. A theft was reported.

George Mason Dr. N., 1800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block. Trespassing was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 2400 block. A theft was reported.

Inglewood St. N., 2000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Jefferson St. N., 2800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Military Rd. and Beechwood Cir. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Quincy St. N., 1000 block, 10:35 p.m. Oct. 19. Trespassing was reported. A 27-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

Quincy St. N., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Quintana St. N., 1900 block. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 2100 k A theft was reported.

Spout Run Pkwy., 3000 block. Identity theft was reported.

Sycamore St. N., 2500 block. A theft was reported.

Taylor St. S., 1700 block. A theft was reported.

Troy St. N., 1700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Upland St. N., 3800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Upland St. N., 3800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Utah St. N., 1700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 3500 block. A theft was reported.

Williamsburg Blvd., 6600 block. A theft was reported.

Williamsburg Blvd., 6800 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1900 block, 3 a.m. Oct. 20. An arrest was made to enter a business by force.

Wilson Blvd., 2900 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

Ninth St. N., 4800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Ninth St. N., 3100 block, 1:45 a.m. Oct. 18. A man attempted to enter a residence by force. The resident yelled, and the man fled when a neighbor gave chase. A 22-year-old Chantilly man was arrested and charged.

10th Rd. N., 2500 block. A theft was reported.

11th St. N., 2300 block. A theft was reported.

12th St. S., 500 block. A theft was reported.

13th St. S., 3200 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 15 to 5 p.m. Oct. 16. Property was stolen from a garage.

15th St. N., 2100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

18th St. N., 4500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

19th St. N., 6300 block. A theft was reported.

23rd St. S., 300 block, 5:32 a.m. Oct. 15. Property was stolen from a business entered by force.

24th St. N., 4800 block. A theft was reported.

26th St. N., 4900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

31st St. S., 4400 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Columbia Pike, 2000 block, Oct. 17. A red 2017 Yamaha motorcycle was stolen.

Fairfax Dr., 3900 block, Oct. 19. A gold 1987 Mercedes-Benz 560 was stolen.

Oak St. N., 1600 block, Oct. 19. A white 2012 Mercedes-Benz C300 was stolen.

Washington Blvd., 2500 block, Oct. 13. A black 2017 Volkswagen Passat was stolen.

22nd Rd. N., 5400 block, Oct. 19. A blue 2014 Audi A4 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Abingdon St. N., 3800 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Barton St. N., 1100 block. Property was damaged.

Bryan St. N., 200 block. Property was damaged.

Clark St. S., 1400 block. Property was damaged.

Columbia Pike, 2900 block. Property was damaged.

Courthouse Rd. S., 700 block. Property was damaged.

Dinwiddie St. N., 3000 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Fillmore St. S., 200 block. Property was damaged.

Glebe Rd. N., unit block. Property was damaged.

Greenbrier St. S., 600 block. Property was damaged.

Herndon St. N., 1200 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Jefferson St. N., 2800 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

King St. S., 4700 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Lee Hwy., 5600 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Lee Hwy., 6300 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Lexington St. N., 2200 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Piedmont St. N., 500 block. Property was damaged.

Randolph St. S., 2000 block. Property was damaged.

Upland St. N., 3800 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Washington Blvd., 6300 block. Property was damaged.

Washington Blvd., 6800 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Williamsburg Blvd. and N. Hudson St. Property was damaged.

10th St. N., 5300 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

11th St. S., 5200 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

18th St. S., 3500 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

20th St. N., 6000 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

22nd St. N., 6000 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

23rd and S. Eads streets. Graffiti was reported.

25th Rd. N., 5800 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

31st St. S., 4400 block. Property was damaged.