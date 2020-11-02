Diagonal Rd., 1800 block, 12:02 a.m. Oct. 24. An assault was reported.

Dove St., unit block, 5:39 p.m. Oct. 25. An assault was reported.

Dow Ave., 5700 block, 2:39 a.m. Oct. 23. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 1000 block, 4:43 p.m. Oct. 26. An assault was reported.

AD

King St., 4300 block, 4:54 a.m. Oct. 23. An assault was reported.

Merton Ct., 5800 block, 5:18 a.m. Oct. 22. An assault was reported.

AD

Mill Rd., 2300 block, 1:57 a.m. Oct. 24. An assault was reported.

Mill Rd., 2300 block, 2:55 a.m. Oct. 24. An assault was reported.

Monacan St., 2700 block, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 12:57 a.m. Oct. 24. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 2:40 a.m. Oct. 24. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1100 block, 4:27 p.m. Oct. 27. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 9:56 p.m. Oct. 24. An assault was reported.

AD

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 10:55 p.m. Oct. 24. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Ripley St. N., 100 block, 7:27 p.m. Oct. 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Royal St. N., 800 block, 5:31 p.m. Oct. 23. An assault was reported.

Tennessee Ave., 800 block, 4:19 p.m. Oct. 25. An assault was reported.

AD

Whiting St. S., unit block, 1:31 a.m. Oct. 24. An assault was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 9:26 p.m. Oct. 22. An assault was reported.

ROBBERIES

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 5:50 a.m. Oct. 24. A robbery was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 200 block, 11:17 p.m. Oct. 23. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Ascot Ct., 5500 block, 5:28 p.m. Oct. 25. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 6:47 p.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Braddock Rd. W., 800 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 21. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 7:46 p.m. Oct. 20. A theft was reported.

Columbus St. S., 2800 block, 12:34 p.m. Oct. 22. A theft was reported.

Davis Ave., 2400 block, 5:49 p.m. Oct. 21. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 8:43 a.m. Oct. 25. A theft was reported.

AD

Duke St., 3100 block, 8:56 p.m. Oct. 27. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 5:31 p.m. Oct. 25. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 5800 block, 1:21 a.m. Oct. 26. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 4:31 a.m. Oct. 23. A theft was reported.

AD

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 5:45 p.m. Oct. 27. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 5600 block, 11:29 a.m. Oct. 23. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 8:36 p.m. Oct. 23. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Glebe Rd. E., 600 block, 2:44 p.m. Oct. 23. A theft was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5400 block, 8:45 p.m. Oct. 21. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 2:32 p.m. Oct. 26. A theft was reported.

King St., 3500 block, 3:45 a.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 9:18 p.m. Oct. 22. A theft was reported.

AD

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 9:54 p.m. Oct. 27. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 10:25 p.m. Oct. 26. A theft was reported.

AD

Madison St., 400 block, 8:52 a.m. Oct. 26. Trespassing was reported.

Martha Custis Dr., 1200 block, 8:53 p.m. Oct. 25. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 5:51 p.m. Oct. 26. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 7:18 p.m. Oct. 26. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 400 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 20. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 2900 block, 2:01 p.m. Oct. 26. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3100 block, 4:58 p.m. Oct. 25. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 2:52 p.m. Oct. 24. Trespassing was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 2:07 a.m. Oct. 27. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 100 block, 11:53 a.m. Oct. 27. A theft was reported.

AD

AD

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 4:14 p.m. Oct. 23. A theft was reported.

Potomac Ct., unit block, 3:12 p.m. Oct. 21. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 4:56 p.m. Oct. 22. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 10:02 p.m. Oct. 25. An employee theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 10:40 p.m. Oct. 25. An employee theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 11:05 p.m. Oct. 25. An employee theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 11:14 p.m. Oct. 24. An employee theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Rosemont Ave. E., unit block, 9:49 a.m. Oct. 20. A theft was reported.

AD

Saint Asaph St. N., 900 block, 7:10 p.m. Oct. 23. A theft was reported.

Seay St., 2800 block, 12:47 p.m. Oct. 23. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 3:03 p.m. Oct. 20. A theft was reported.

AD

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 7:21 p.m. Oct. 23. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Taney Ave., 5400 block, 4:19 p.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported.

Taylor Ave., 2400 block, 12:23 a.m. Oct. 22. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 500 block, 6:55 a.m. Oct. 23. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 10:10 a.m. Oct. 21. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 11:46 p.m. Oct. 26. A theft was reported.

Wolfe St., 900 block, 7:19 p.m. Oct. 20. A theft was reported.

AD

Wythe St., 300 block, 6:42 p.m. Oct. 24. Trespassing was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 8:55 a.m. Oct. 21. A theft was reported.

First St., 1200 block, 4:18 p.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported.

First St., 1200 block, 5:09 p.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported.

First St., 1200 block, 5:49 p.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Braddock Rd. W., 4800 block, 2:29 p.m. Oct. 26. A vehicle was stolen.

AD

Duke St., 5300 block, 6:45 p.m. Oct. 27. A vehicle was stolen.

Edsall Rd., 5800 block, 9:13 a.m. Oct. 26. A vehicle was stolen.

King St., 4300 block, 6:58 a.m. Oct. 25. A vehicle was stolen.

Reading Ave., 5700 block, 12:16 a.m. Oct. 27. A vehicle was stolen. An arrest was made.

Vernon St., 1000 block, 2:21 p.m. Oct. 22. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 8:23 p.m. Oct. 27. Property was damaged.

Cameron St., unit block, 5:23 p.m. Oct. 21. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 6:34 p.m. Oct. 24. Property was damaged.

Glebe Rd. W., 100 block, 9:45 p.m. Oct. 23. Property was damaged.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 7:04 p.m. Oct. 26. Property was damaged.

Martha Custis Dr., 1200 block, 8:53 p.m. Oct. 25. Property was damaged.

Murrays Ave., unit block, 1:09 a.m. Oct. 24. Property was damaged.

AD

Prince St., unit block, 11:48 p.m. Oct. 23. Property was damaged.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 5:17 p.m. Oct. 22. Property was damaged.

Vernon St., 1000 block, 2:21 p.m. Oct. 22. Property was damaged.

Wolfe St., 900 block, 11:19 a.m. Oct. 26. Property was damaged.

Arlington

For the Arlington County Police Department Online Police Reporting System, visit police.arlingtonva.us.

These were among incidents reported by Arlington County police. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Campbell Ave., 4000 block. An assault was reported.

Courthouse Rd. S., 1200 block. Harassment was reported.

Fairfax Dr. and N. Stuart St. An assault was reported.

George Mason Dr. N., 1400 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 2900 block. An assault was reported.

Jackson St. N., 900 block. An assault was reported.

Old Dominion Dr., 4300 block. Harassment was reported.

Quebec St. N., 1700 block. An assault was reported.

Vermont St. N., 1400 block. Harassment was reported.

Washington Blvd. and N. Highland St. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2200 block. Harassment was reported.

Wyoming St. N., 2700 block. Harassment was reported.

Fifth Rd. N., 4000 block. An assault was reported.

15th and S. Bell streets. An assault was reported.

23rd St. S., 300 block, 11:40 p.m. Oct. 26. Three males assaulted a man and fled in a vehicle.

WEAPON

Army Navy Dr., 300 block. Weapon violation was reported.

ROBBERY

Moore St. N., 1800 block, 9 to 9:49 p.m. Oct. 21. A male struck a male and robbed him of a wallet.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Albemarle St. N., 3700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Blvd., 1600 block, 4 a.m. Oct. 26. Property was stolen from a hotel room entered by force.

Arlington Blvd., 2800 block, Oct. 15 to Oct. 20. A residence was entered and items were tampered with.

Campbell Ave., 4000 block. A theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 1500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clarendon Blvd., 1500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block. Identity theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block. Identity theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block. Identity theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block. Identity theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3000 block. Trespassing was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block. Identity theft was reported.

Courthouse Rd. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Courthouse Rd. S., 1200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Eads St. S., 1900 block. A theft was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 4200 block. Trespassing was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 4300 block. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 1200 block. Identity theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 2900 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 2900 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Henderson Rd., 4100 block. A theft was reported.

Herndon St. N., 1200 block. Identity theft was reported.

Herndon St. N., 1800 block. Identity theft was reported.

Irving St. N., 600 block. Identity theft was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1400 block. A theft was reported.

Monroe St. S., 2300 block. A theft was reported.

Randolph St. N., 1800 block. Identity theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 2600 block. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 2600 block, Trespassing was reported.

Ross St. S., 1200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Scott St. N., 1800 block. Identity theft was reported.

Scott St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Stafford St. N., 1000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Veitch St. S., 2600 block. A theft was reported.

Vermont St. N., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Vermont St. N., 1100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Vermont St. N., 2500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wakefield St. N., 3900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wakefield St. S., 400 block. A theft was reported.

Washington Blvd., 4100 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2200 block. A theft was reported.

Third St. N., 5900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fifth St. S., 3200 block. A theft was reported.

Fifth St. N., 5700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Seventh St. N., 4400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

12th Rd. S., 500 block. A theft was reported.

12th St. S., 400 block. Identity theft was reported.

12th St. N., 5200 block. Identity theft was reported.

16th Rd. S., 2900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

16th St. N., 5700 block. A theft was reported.

18th St. S., 900 block. A theft was reported.

19th St. N., 3200 block, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 20. A bicycle was stolen from a garage.

23rd St. S., 500 block. A theft was reported.

24th Rd. S., 2400 block. A theft was reported.

26th Rd. S., 500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

26th St. S., 500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

28th St. S., 1500 block. Identity theft was reported.

28th St. S., 1600 block. Identity theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Patrick Henry Dr., 1600 block, Oct. 23. A white 2020 Audi Q5 was stolen.

Taylor St. N., 1800 block, Oct. 28. A white 2017 BMW X3 was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 6000 block, Oct. 24. A silver 2011 Ford E-250 was stolen.

Fourth Rd. N., 4400 block, Oct. 24. A red 2012 Ford E-250 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Abingdon St. N., 1600 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Abingdon St. N., 2800 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Fillmore St. N., 1600 block. Property was damaged.

Glebe Rd. N., 900 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Glebe Rd. S., 500 block. Property was damaged.

Lebanon St. N., 900 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Military Rd., 3000 block. Property was damaged.

Pershing Dr. S., 100 block. Property was damaged.

Pershing Dr. S., 100 block. Property was damaged.

Pershing Dr. S., 100 block. Property was damaged.

Quincy St. S., 2700 block. Property was damaged.

Richmond Hwy., 2600 block. Property was damaged.

Thomas St. N., 3100 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Washington Blvd., 3000 block. Property was damaged.

Seventh Rd. S., 5600 block. A vehicle was damaged.

16th St. S., 3800 block. Property was damaged.

16th St. S., 4200 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

20th St. N., 3100 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

20th St. N., 3100 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

25th St. S., 500 block. Property was damaged.

29th Rd. S., 4800 block. Property was damaged.