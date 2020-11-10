Duke St., 4200 block, 5:16 a.m. Nov. 3. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 4300 block, 5:44 a.m. Oct. 29. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 12:43 a.m. Nov. 1. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 5:19 p.m. Nov. 1. An assault was reported.

AD

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 2:06 a.m. Nov. 1. An assault was reported.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 9:03 p.m. Nov. 3. An assault was reported.

AD

King St., 1300 block, 2:03 a.m. Oct. 31. An assault was reported.

King St., unit block, 2:52 p.m. Oct. 30. An assault was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 5:19 p.m. Oct. 31. An assault was reported.

Lynhaven Dr., 100 block, 3:40 p.m. Oct. 30. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 10:17 p.m. Oct. 30. An assault was reported.

Park Center Dr., 3000 block, 1:18 p.m. Nov. 1. An assault was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 4:24 p.m. Nov. 2. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 5 a.m. Oct. 31. An assault was reported.

AD

Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 3:32 p.m. Oct. 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Strutfield Lane, 4500 block, 7:59 p.m. Nov. 3. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 5:12 p.m. Nov. 1. An assault was reported.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 5:11 a.m. Oct. 31. An assault was reported.

AD

Whiting St. S., 400 block, 2:37 p.m. Oct. 31. An assault was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 4:27 p.m. Oct. 30. An assault was reported.

KIDNAPPING

Ripley St. N., 100 block, 3:15 p.m. Nov. 1. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

INDECENT EXPOSURES

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 5:29 p.m. Oct. 28. Indecent exposure was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

Washington St. S., 900 block, 3:58 p.m. Oct. 28. Indecent exposure was reported.

WEAPONS

Holmes Run Pkwy., unit block, 9:41 p.m. Nov. 1. Weapon violation was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 2:34 a.m. Oct. 31. Weapon violation was reported.

ROBBERIES

King St., unit block, 9:50 p.m. Nov. 2. A robbery was reported.

Ripley St. N., 100 block, 3:15 p.m. Nov. 1. A robbery was reported. An arrest was made.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Abingdon Dr. W., 1700 block, 4:51 a.m. Nov. 1. A theft was reported.

AD

Alfred St. N., 500 block, 11:14 a.m. Oct. 31. A theft was reported.

Bakers Walk, unit block, 9:31 a.m. Nov. 2. A theft was reported.

Braddock Pl., 1300 block, 10:21 a.m. Oct. 30. A theft was reported.

AD

Bradford Ct., 5400 block, 4:30 a.m. Oct. 29. A theft was reported.

Cameron St., unit block, 5:58 p.m. Oct. 30. A theft was reported.

Cloverway, unit block, 12:40 p.m. Nov. 2. A theft was reported.

Colfax Ave., 5400 block, 11:27 p.m. Oct. 27. A theft was reported.

Donovan Dr., 5000 block, 10:25 a.m. Oct. 30. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 7:57 p.m. Oct. 29. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 5:19 p.m. Nov. 1. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4800 block, 3:50 p.m. Nov. 1. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 5000 block, 6:30 a.m. Oct. 27. A theft was reported.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 29. A theft was reported.

AD

AD

Glebe Rd. E., 600 block, 5:57 p.m. Oct. 27. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 300 block, 1:25 p.m. Oct. 31. A theft was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 10:01 a.m. Oct. 28. A theft was reported.

Hooffs Run Dr., 300 block, 4:11 p.m. Nov. 3. A theft was reported.

Howell Ave. W., unit block, 8:10 p.m. Nov. 2. A theft was reported.

Jordan St. S., unit block, 3:48 p.m. Oct. 31. An employee theft was reported.

Jordan St. S., unit block, 6:03 p.m. Oct. 28. A theft was reported.

King St., 600 block, 8:33 a.m. Nov. 1. A theft was reported.

King St., 600 block, 3:03 p.m. Oct. 30. A theft was reported.

King St., 1200 block, 2:07 p.m. Nov. 3. A theft was reported.

AD

Masonic View Ave. W., 100 block, 4:13 p.m. Oct. 30. A theft was reported.

Merton Ct., unit block, 3:03 p.m. Nov. 2. A theft was reported.

Milan Dr., 3800 block, 6:22 p.m. Oct. 30. A theft was reported.

AD

Morgan St. N., 5400 block, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3100 block, 11:23 a.m. Nov. 2. A theft was reported.

Patrick St. S., 600 block, 2:07 p.m. Nov. 1. A theft was reported.

Pelham St. N., 1000 block, 11:42 a.m. Oct. 29. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 6:20 p.m. Nov. 1. A theft was reported.

Queen St., 1000 block, 11:38 a.m. Oct. 30. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 1:18 p.m. Oct. 28. A theft was reported.

AD

Robinson Ct., 500 block, 8:48 a.m. Oct. 29. A theft was reported.

Royal St. S., 500 block, 7:02 p.m. Nov. 1. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 900 block, 1:37 p.m. Oct. 29. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 1300 block, 7:07 p.m. Oct. 27. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., unit block, 8:41 p.m. Nov. 1. A theft was reported.

AD

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 1:47 p.m. Nov. 3. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 9:49 p.m. Nov. 3. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 10:28 a.m. Oct. 30. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 11:42 a.m. Oct. 28. Trespassing was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Exeter Ct., 5700 block, 8:30 a.m. Oct. 28. A vehicle was stolen.

AD

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 2:22 p.m. Oct. 31. A vehicle was stolen.

Princess St., 100 block, 11:18 a.m. Oct. 28. A vehicle was stolen.

Skyhill Rd., unit block, 7:58 p.m. Oct. 31. A vehicle was stolen.

Skyhill Rd., unit block, 9:40 p.m. Nov. 3. A vehicle was stolen.

Taney Ave., 4400 block, 11:34 a.m. Oct. 31. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Alfred St. S., 700 block, 5 a.m. Oct. 28. Property was damaged.

Braddock Rd. W., 1400 block, 12:11 p.m. Nov. 1. Property was damaged.

AD

Eisenhower Ave., 5000 block, 6:30 a.m. Oct. 27. Property was damaged.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 29. Property was damaged.

Glebe Rd. W., 300 block, 1:25 p.m. Oct. 31. Property was damaged.

Henry St. S., 300 block, 2:24 p.m. Oct. 29. Property was damaged.

Hoofs Run Dr., 300 block, 4:11 p.m. Nov. 3. Property was damaged.

Milan Dr., 3800 block, 6:22 p.m. Oct. 30. Property was damaged.

Morgan St. N., 5400 block, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Property was damaged.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 5:25 p.m. Oct. 28. Property was damaged.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 7:55 p.m. Nov. 3. Property was damaged.

Pickett St. S., 600 block, 11:38 a.m. Oct. 30. Property was damaged.

Sanborn Pl., 100 block, 3:09 p.m. Oct. 28. Property was damaged.

Whiting St. S., 400 block, 2:37 p.m. Oct. 31. Property was damaged.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 4:25 p.m. Oct. 30. Property was damaged.

Arlington

For the Arlington County Police Department Online Police Reporting System, visit police.arlingtonva.us.

AD

These were among incidents reported by Arlington County police. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Clarendon Blvd., 1700 block. Harassment was reported.

Columbia Pike and S. Quincy St. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3200 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3200 block. Threats were reported.

Crystal Dr., 1500 block. Threats were reported.

Fairfax Dr., 4200 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 300 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 800 block. An assault was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1300 block. An assault was reported.

Moore St. N., 1800 block. An assault was reported.

Quebec St. N., 1700 block. An assault was reported.

Washington Blvd. and N. Hudson St. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Highland St., 2:18 a.m. Oct. 31. During an altercation, a man brandished a knife after he was struck to the ground. A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested and charged.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. An assault was reported.

Fourth St. N., 2000 block. Harassment was reported.

Fourth St. N., 4200 block. Harassment was reported.

Eighth St. N., 5600 block. Harassment was reported.

Ninth St. S., 3200 block. Harassment was reported.

12th St. S., 400 block. Harassment was reported.

14th St. S., 3400 block. Harassment was reported.

15th and S. Joyce streets. An assault was reported.

17th St. N., 1300 block. Harassment was reported.

18th and S. Joyce streets, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3. A male touched a female jogger inappropriately and fled in a vehicle.

28th Rd. S., 4500 block. Harassment was reported.

31st St. S., 4500 block. An assault was reported.

ROBBERY

Wilson Blvd., 1600 block, 4:24 a.m. Oct. 31. Two males robbed a business of cash at gunpoint.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Aberdeen St. S., 100 block. Identity theft was reported.

Albemarle St. N., 3700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Ball St. S., 3500 block. A theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block. Identity theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block. Identity theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block. Identity theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block. Identity theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block. Identity theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block. Identity theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block. Identity theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block. Identity theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block. Identity theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 2600 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3400 block. A theft was reported.

Columbus St. S., 2900 block. Identity theft was reported.

Columbus St. S., 3000 block. Identity theft was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block. A theft was reported.

Culpeper St. N., 1900 block. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Fillmore St. N., 1000 block, 3:20 p.m. Oct. 29. Property was stolen from storage lockers. Police determined that property was also stolen from eight lockers.

Frederick St. S., 800 block. Property was stolen.

George Mason Dr. N., 300 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Henderson St. N., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Jackson St. N., 500 block. A theft was reported.

Lee Hwy., 2500 block. A theft was reported.

Lee Hwy., 4000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Monroe St. N., 2100 block. Identity theft was reported.

Moore St. N., 1800 block. theft was reported.

Randolph Ct. N., 4100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Randolph St. N., 700 block. A theft was reported.

Randolph St. N., 4000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 1700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 2600 block. A theft was reported.

Richmond St. N., 4100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Shirlington Rd., 2600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Stafford St. N., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Stafford St. S., 3300 block. Identity theft was reported.

Taylor St. N., 1500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Taylor St. S., 2800 block. A theft was reported.

Uhle St. N., 1400 block. Identity theft was reported.

Veitch St. S., 300 block. Identity theft was reported.

Vermont St. N., 2000 block. A theft was reported.

Wakefield St. N., 3900 block. Property was from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 2100 block. Identity theft was reported.

Washington Blvd., 2100 block. Identity theft was reported.

Washington Blvd., 2100 block. Identity theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 5100 block. Trespassing was reported.

Fourth St. N., 3100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fifth St. S., 2000 block, 3:23 a.m. Oct. 30. A man entered a business through a window. A 21-year-old College Park man was arrested and charged.

10th St. S., 5000 block, 2:11 a.m. Oct. 31. An attempt was made to enter a residence by opening a window. A male was observed fleeing from the scene.

12th Rd. S., 500 block. A theft was reported.

12th St. S., 700 block. Identity theft was reported.

15th St. N., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

20th St. S., 700 block. A theft was reported.

22nd St. N., 5100 block. A theft was reported.

31st St. N., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

31st St. S., 4500 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Columbia Pike and S. George Mason Dr., 12:25 a.m. Oct. 29. Responding to a report of a vehicle crash, police located juveniles who fled the scene and determined that the vehicle was stolen from Fairfax County. Two of the occupants sustained minor injuries, and the driver was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

Taylor St. N., 1800 block, Oct. 28. A white 2017 BMW X3 was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 6000 block. A stolen vehicle was recovered at this location.

11th St. N., 2300 block, Nov. 1. A gray 2017 Toyota RAV4 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Army Navy Dr. and S. Joyce St. Property was damaged.

Fillmore St. N., 1600 block. Property was damaged.

Glebe Rd. N., unit block. Property was damaged.

Joyce St. S., 1300 block. Property was damaged.

Lebanon St. N., 900 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Quincy St. S., 2700 block. Property was damaged.

Utah St. S., 800 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Utah St. S., 800 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

16th Rd. N., 4800 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

20th St. N., 3100 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

20th St. N., 3100 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

41st St. N., 4500 block. A vehicle was tampered with.