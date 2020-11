Derby Ct., 5600 block, 2:13 a.m. Nov. 8. An assault was reported.

Dow Ave., 5700 block, 11:20 a.m. Nov. 10. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 7:50 p.m. Nov. 3. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 3500 block, 4:38 p.m. Nov. 5. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 5300 block, 10:25 p.m. Nov. 6. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 2:25 a.m. Nov. 4. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Eisenhower Ave., 2200 block, 8:37 p.m. Nov. 9. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 200 block, 4:37 p.m. Nov. 4. An assault was reported.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 8 p.m. Nov. 9. An assault was reported.

Highview Lane N., 1400 block, 5:32 a.m. Nov. 7. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Highview Lane N., 1400 block, 8:21 a.m. Nov. 9. An assault was reported.

King St., 1300 block, 2:11 a.m. Nov. 6. An assault was reported.

King St., 1700 block, 6:57 p.m. Nov. 7. An assault was reported.

Madison St., 1300 block, 12:14 a.m. Nov. 5. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Madison St., 1300 block, 6:03 p.m. Nov. 5. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 11:25 p.m. Nov. 7. An assault was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 4:02 p.m. Nov. 4. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5400 block, 9:57 a.m. Nov. 8. An assault was reported.

Washington St. S., 800 block, 1:27 p.m. Nov. 4. An assault was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 4:39 p.m. Nov. 5. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Coryell Lane, unit block, 9:05 p.m. Nov. 9. Indecent exposure was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 7:46 p.m. Nov. 3. A theft was reported.

Bradford Ct., 5400 block, midnight Nov. 4. A theft was reported.

Bradford Ct., 5400 block, 2:15 a.m. Nov. 4. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Bruce St., 3900 block, 7:37 p.m. Nov. 4. A theft was reported.

Bruce St., 3900 block, 10:22 p.m. Nov. 5. A theft was reported.

Calvert Ave., 300 block, 9:31 p.m. Nov. 7. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 2700 block, 4:28 p.m. Nov. 6. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 10:40 a.m. Nov. 8. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 6:52 p.m. Nov. 3. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 11:07 p.m. Nov. 9. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5100 block, 6:20 a.m. Nov. 6. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5100 block, 10:07 p.m. Nov. 9. A theft was reported.

Dunster Ct., 5700 block, noon Nov. 9. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 2:50 a.m. Nov. 5. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2700 block, 11:36 a.m. Nov. 5. A theft was reported.

Fillmore Ave., 4800 block, 10:18 a.m. Nov. 5. A theft was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10. A theft was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 3:51 a.m. Nov. 7. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. E., 100 block, 8:45 p.m. Nov. 4. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 300 block, 4:21 p.m. Nov. 6. A theft was reported.

Gordon St. N., unit block, 7:54 p.m. Nov. 3. A theft was reported.

Henry St. N., 800 block, 1:18 p.m. Nov. 6. A theft was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 9:48 p.m. Nov. 4. A theft was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5400 block, 8:01 a.m. Nov. 9. A theft was reported.

Hooffs Run Dr., 300 block, 4:11 p.m. Nov. 3. A theft was reported.

King St., 3500 block, 10:03 a.m. Nov. 10. An employee theft was reported.

King St., 3500 block, 5:34 p.m. Nov. 8. A theft was reported.

Luna Park Dr., 100 block, 8:39 a.m. Nov. 8. A theft was reported.

Luna Park Dr., 100 block, 2:16 p.m. Nov. 8. A theft was reported.

Maris Ave., 5200 block, 9:40 a.m. Nov. 4. A theft was reported.

Morgan St. N., 5500 block, 12:24 a.m. Nov. 10. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 2500 block, 10:09 a.m. Nov. 5. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 12:10 p.m. Nov. 6. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 4:57 p.m. Nov. 7. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 3000 block, 11:41 a.m. Nov. 9. A theft was reported.

Patrick St. N., 500 block, 6:02 p.m. Nov. 3. A theft was reported.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1100 block, 8:26 a.m. Nov. 4. A theft was reported.

Raleigh Ave., 4400 block, 9:37 p.m. Nov. 9. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 2300 block, 3:20 a.m. Nov. 7. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 4:51 p.m. Nov. 5. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3600 block, 6:19 p.m. Nov. 5. A theft was reported.

Roberts Lane, 100 block, 6:12 p.m. Nov. 9. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 700 block, 1:31 p.m. Nov. 5. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 1:57 a.m. Nov. 10. A theft was reported.

Skyhill Rd., unit block, 4:15 p.m. Nov. 4. A theft was reported.

Taney Ave., 5400 block, 9:02 a.m. Nov. 4. A theft was reported.

Telek Pl., 2800 block, 9:53 a.m. Nov. 5. A theft was reported.

Telek Pl., 2800 block, 12:17 p.m. Nov. 5. A theft was reported.

Triadelphia Way, 500 block, 10:07 a.m. Nov. 4. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 7:19 p.m. Nov. 6. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 12:21 a.m. Nov. 5. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 400 block, 8:50 a.m. Nov. 4. A theft was reported.

Wyndham Cir., 3300 block, 12:26 p.m. Nov. 3. A theft was reported.

Wythe St., 1100 block, 3:34 p.m. Nov. 4. A theft was reported.

Wythe St., 1100 block, 4:31 p.m. Nov. 7. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Exeter Ct., 5700 block, 7:33 p.m. Nov. 9. A vehicle was stolen.

Glebe Rd. W., 200 block, 4:26 p.m. Nov. 8. A vehicle was stolen.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5400 block, 8:01 a.m. Nov. 9. A vehicle was stolen.

Kingsgate Ct., 1700 block, 2:22 p.m. Nov. 10. A vehicle was stolen.

Knole Ct., 5300 block, 8 a.m. Nov. 9. A vehicle was stolen.

Merton Ct., 5800 block, 8:49 a.m. Nov. 4. A vehicle was stolen.

Monacan St., 2700 block, 3:43 p.m. Nov. 6. A vehicle was stolen.

Raleigh Ave., 4400 block, 9:37 p.m. Nov. 9. A vehicle was stolen.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 2:54 p.m. Nov. 5. A vehicle was stolen.

Taney Ave., 4400 block, 6:19 p.m. Nov. 8. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Bradford Ct., 5400 block, 11:30 p.m. Nov. 6. Property was damaged.

Calvert Ave., 300 block, 9:31 p.m. Nov. 7. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 1:38 p.m. Nov. 6. Property was damaged.

Glebe Rd. W., 300 block, 4:21 p.m. Nov. 6. Property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 11:19 p.m. Nov. 9. Property was damaged.

King St., 1200 block, 7:34 a.m. Nov. 9. Property was damaged.

King St., 1600 block, 2:16 p.m. Nov. 8. Property was damaged.

Milan Dr., 3800 block, 8:31 p.m. Nov. 6. Property was damaged.

Richenbacher Ave., 5300 block, 11:34 a.m. Nov. 3. Property was damaged.

Richmond Hwy., 2300 block, 3:20 a.m. Nov. 7. Property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 4. Property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Property was damaged.

Stevenson Ave., 6100 block, 8:46 a.m. Nov. 5. Property was damaged.

Taney Ave., 5400 block, 8:13 a.m. Nov. 9. Property was damaged.

Telek Pl., 2800 block, 9:53 a.m. Nov. 5. Property was damaged.

Telek Pl., 2800 block, 3:24 p.m. Nov. 5. Property was damaged.

Telek Pl., 2800 block, 4 p.m. Nov. 5. Property was damaged.

Trent Ct., 5500 block, 11:31 a.m. Nov. 6. Property was damaged.

Trent Ct., 5500 block, 1:37 p.m. Nov. 6. Property was damaged.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 12:21 a.m. Nov. 5. Property was damaged.

Arlington

For the Arlington County Police Department Online Police Reporting System, visit police.arlingtonva.us.

These were among incidents reported by Arlington County police. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Bedford St., unit block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3600 block. An assault was reported.

Courthouse Rd. S., 1200 block. Harassment was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 3800 block, 4:58 p.m. Nov. 3. During an argument, a person was sprayed with mace. A 24-year-old Landover woman was arrested and charged.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. 7:03 p.m. Nov. 7. A man brandished a knife at an employee in a business and attempted to strike security personnel. An 18-year-old District man was arrested and charged.

Lynnbrook Dr., 1300 block. An assault was reported.

Stuart St. N., 900 block, 8:10 p.m. Nov. 4. After a dispute, a woman attempted to strike a responding police officer. A 62-year-old woman, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

Wilson Blvd., 1300 block. An assault was reported.

Woodrow St. N., 2000 block. Threats were reported.

Seventh St. N., 5700 block. Threats were reported.

10th St. N., 3100 block, 2:03 a.m. Nov. 8. After a fight between two groups, a male was knocked to the ground and assaulted.

12th St. S., 400 block. Harassment was reported.

PEEPING TOM

Columbia Pike, 1900 block, 10:12 p.m. Nov. 5. A male was observed peering through a sliding-glass door, then fleeing from the scene.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Uhle St. N., 1400 block, 12:05 p.m. Nov. 9. A man exposed himself to a female inside a parked vehicle. A 35-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Army Navy Dr., 1300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Army Navy Dr., 1300 block. Property was stolen.

Beauregard St. N., 300 block. Identity theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block. Identity theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block. Identity theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block. Identity theft was reported.

Cleveland St. N., 2000 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3000 block. Trespassing was reported.

Fair St. S., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 3800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax Dr., 4200 block. Trespassing was reported.

George Mason Dr. S., 1300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

George Mason Dr. S., 1800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. N., 1100 block. Identity theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Highland St. N., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 1300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

King St. S., 4600 block, 3 a.m. Nov. 5. Cash was stolen from a business entered by force.

Lee Hwy., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

Liberty St. N., unit block. Identity theft was reported.

Quincy St. N., 800 block, 3:38 a.m. Nov. 9. Property was stolen from a business entered by shattering a door glass. A male fled in a motorcycle.

Quincy St. N., 1000 block. Identity theft was reported.

Quincy St. S., 2700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Rhodes St. N., 1900 block. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 2100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Rolfe St. S., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Roosevelt St. N., 1400 block, 8:30 a.m. Nov. 4 to 1 a.m. Nov. 5. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Ross St. S., 1200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Scott St. S., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Spout Run Pkwy., 3000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Taft St. N., 1400 block. A theft was reported.

Thomas St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Underwood St. N., 1900 block. Property was stolen.

Walter Reed Dr., 2500 block. Identity theft was reported.

Williamsburg Blvd., 6100 block. A theft was reported.

16th St. S., 2600 block. Identity theft was reported.

18th St. N., 6600 block. A theft was reported.

19th St. S., 3000 block. Property was stolen.

23rd Rd. N., 2500 block. Identity theft was reported.

26th St. S., 2000 block. Identity theft was reported.

28th St. N., 6000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

28th St. S., 4200 block. Identity theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Shirlington Rd., 2100 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, Nov. 4. A white 2020 Honda CRV was stolen.

VANDALISM

Columbia Pike, 2300 block. Property was damaged.

Columbia Pike, 5500 block. Property was damaged.

George Mason Dr. S., 1500 block. Property was damaged.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block. Property was damaged.

Hancock St. N., 1500 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 1300 block. Property was damaged.

Manchester St. N., 600 block. Property was damaged.

Taft St. N., 2100 block. Property was damaged.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2600 block. Property was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. Property was damaged.

23rd St. S., 600 block. A vehicle was damaged.

24th Rd. S., 2700 block. Property was damaged.

32nd Rd. S., 4100 block. Property was damaged.

39th St. N., 4100 block. A vehicle was damaged.