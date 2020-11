Armistead St. N., 400 block, 10:51 p.m. Nov. 15. An assault was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, noon Nov. 16. An assault was reported.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 6:54 p.m. Nov. 11. An assault was reported.

Century Dr., 100 block, 12:05 a.m. Nov. 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 3100 block, 11:41 p.m. Nov. 13. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 1:03 a.m. Nov. 12. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Gordon St. S., unit block, 3 p.m. Nov. 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Gordon St. S., unit block, 3:16 p.m. Nov. 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Henry St. N., 900 block, 10:28 p.m. Nov. 10. An assault was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 6:12 p.m. Nov. 11. An assault was reported.

Howard St. N., 200 block, 10:40 p.m. Nov. 11. An assault was reported.

King St., 1700 block, 10:42 p.m. Nov. 13. An assault was reported.

King St., 4600 block, 12:05 a.m. Nov. 11. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3500 block, 4:08 p.m. Nov. 12. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Potomac Ave. and Richmond Hwy., 4:50 p.m. Nov. 17. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Quaker Lane N., 1200 block, 4:50 p.m. Nov. 13. An assault was reported.

Reed Ave. E., 100 block, 7:43 p.m. Nov. 11. An assault was reported.

Russell Rd., 3800 block, 7:42 p.m. Nov. 14. An assault was reported.

Scott St. N., 2500 block, 4:44 p.m. Nov. 14. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 4:13 a.m. Nov. 11. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 12:32 p.m. Nov. 12. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 7:20 p.m. Nov. 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 10:15 p.m. Nov. 11. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 6:05 p.m. Nov. 15. An assault was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 10:14 p.m. Nov. 11. An assault was reported.

Wythe St., 300 block, 9:48 a.m. Nov. 14. An assault was reported.

PEEPING TOM

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 3:10 p.m. Nov. 17. Peeping tom was reported.

WEAPONS

Braddock Rd. W., 1400 block, 3:28 p.m. Nov. 16. Weapon violation was reported.

Montgomery St., 800 block, 3:06 p.m. Nov. 16. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

Pickett St. S., 600 block, 1:57 p.m. Nov. 14. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERIES

Diagonal Rd., 1900 block, 3:06 p.m. Nov. 15. A robbery was reported.

Duke St., 4400 block, 4:05 a.m. Nov. 16. A robbery was reported.

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 12:30 a.m. Nov. 15. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Alfred St. S., 300 block, 11:36 p.m. Nov. 15. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 2:42 p.m. Nov. 16. A theft was reported.

Armistead St. N., 600 block, 3:13 p.m. Nov. 17. A theft was reported.

Armistead St. N., unit block, 5:40 p.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 3:11 p.m. Nov. 15. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 9:50 p.m. Nov. 14. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Braddock Pl., 1200 block, 12:12 a.m. Nov. 13. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 3100 block, 12:11 p.m. Nov. 11. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 2:02 p.m. Nov. 16. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 3:21 p.m. Nov. 13. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 5200 block, 3:21 p.m. Nov. 14. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 5:44 p.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 1:07 p.m. Nov. 14. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 1:17 p.m. Nov. 11. An employee theft was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 8:02 a.m. Nov. 14. A theft was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 9:30 a.m. Nov. 14. A theft was reported.

Fillmore Ave., 5100 block, 7:56 p.m. Nov. 16. A theft was reported.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 4:51 p.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Franklin St., 800 block, 10:14 p.m. Nov. 14. A theft was reported.

Franklin St., 900 block, 7 p.m. Nov. 17. A theft was reported.

Gary Pl., 5400 block, 11:05 a.m. Nov. 11. A theft was reported.

Harding Ave., 5600 block, 2:51 p.m. Nov. 15. A theft was reported.

Hunting Creek Dr., 1600 block, 7:59 p.m. Nov. 10. A theft was reported.

Jordan St. S., unit block, 8:58 a.m. Nov. 13. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 8:45 p.m. Nov. 14. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 4:54 p.m. Nov. 16. A theft was reported.

Lamond Pl., 300 block, 9:24 a.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Morgan St. N., 5400 block, 1:11 p.m. Nov. 14. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 4:21 a.m. Nov. 13. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. N., 500 block, 8:33 a.m. Nov. 11. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 5:42 p.m. Nov. 13. A theft was reported.

Quaker Lane N., 1500 block, 10:41 a.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Quaker Lane N., 1500 block, 11:36 a.m. Nov. 16. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 11:09 a.m. Nov. 13. A theft was reported.

Richenbacher Ave., 5400 block, 10:24 a.m. Nov. 10. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 6:09 p.m. Nov. 17. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Ripley St. N., 100 block, 9:51 p.m. Nov. 13. Trespassing was reported.

Royal St. N., 400 block, 6:48 p.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 4:13 a.m. Nov. 11. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 7:17 p.m. Nov. 13. A theft was reported.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 7 a.m. Nov. 10. A theft was reported.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 9:15 p.m. Nov. 17. A theft was reported.

Stevens St. N., 2500 block, 11:09 a.m. Nov. 16. A theft was reported.

Telek Pl., 2800 block, 1:24 p.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Upland Pl., 500 block, 7 p.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 7:17 a.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 7:41 p.m. Nov. 10. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Abingdon Dr. W., 1700 block, 2:52 p.m. Nov. 13. A vehicle was stolen.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 3:11 p.m. Nov. 15. A vehicle was stolen.

Duke St., 5200 block, 2:31 p.m. Nov. 15. A vehicle was stolen.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 7:32 a.m. Nov. 17. A vehicle was stolen.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 10:39 a.m. Nov. 16. A vehicle was stolen.

Mill Rd., 2100 block, 8:29 p.m. Nov. 12. A vehicle was stolen.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 10:54 p.m. Nov. 16. A vehicle was stolen.

Pickett St. N., 500 block, 8:33 a.m. Nov. 11. A vehicle was stolen.

Raleigh Ave., 4300 block, 5:51 p.m. Nov. 17. A vehicle was stolen.

Swann Ave., 400 block, 12:08 p.m. Nov. 14. A vehicle was stolen.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 1:15 p.m. Nov. 10. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Bashford Lane, 600 block, 11:58 a.m. Nov. 12. Property was damaged.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 6:54 p.m. Nov. 11. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 1:07 p.m. Nov. 14. Property was damaged.

Gary Pl., 5400 block, 11:05 a.m. Nov. 11. Property was damaged.

John Carlyle St., 800 block, 10:05 p.m. Nov. 13. Property was damaged.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 4:21 a.m. Nov. 13. Property was damaged.

Queen St., 100 block, 8:35 p.m. Nov. 14. Property was damaged.

Reed Ave. E., 100 block, 7:43 p.m. Nov. 11. Property was damaged.

Royal St. S., 600 block, 10:52 a.m. Nov. 10. Property was damaged.

Somervelle St., 100 block, 10:41 a.m. Nov. 15. Property was damaged.

Telek Pl., 2800 block, 1:24 p.m. Nov. 12. Property was damaged.

Arlington

For the Arlington County Police Department Online Police Reporting System, visit police.arlingtonva.us.

These were among incidents reported by Arlington County police. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Arlington Blvd., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3000 block. An assault was reported.

Crystal Dr., 2300 block. An assault was reported.

Florida St. S., 800 block. Harassment was reported.

Marcey Rd. N., 2600 block. Harassment was reported.

Old Dominion Dr., 4800 block. Harassment was reported.

Pierce St. N., 1300 block. Harassment was reported.

Potomac Ave., 2800 block. An assault was reported.

Randolph St. S., 3000 block. Threats were reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2900 block. An assault was reported.

Sixth St. N., 3800 block. An assault was reported.

ROBBERY

15th St. N., 2100 block, 1:09 p.m. Nov. 11. A man passed a note to an employee at a counter demanding cash. When the employee declined, the man took the note and fled from the scene.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Adams St. S., 2700 block. A theft was reported.

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Chesterfield Rd., 5000 block. A theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 2900 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3000 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 4900 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Columbus St. S., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Courthouse Rd. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Crystal Dr., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Dickerson St. S., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 3800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Frederick St. S., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Frederick St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block. Trespassing was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 3500 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 300 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 2700 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 3600 block. A theft was reported.

Greenbrier Ct. N., 2400 block. A theft was reported.

Harrison St. N., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Harrison St. N., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An employee theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Highland St. N., 1000 block. Identity theft was reported.

Jackson St. N., 100 block. A theft was reported.

Jackson St. N., 200 block, 11 a.m. Nov. 10. An attempt was made to enter a residence.

John Marshall Dr., 3300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Moore St. N., 1900 block. A theft was reported.

Nelson St. N., 1200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Oak St. N., 1800 block, 1:19 a.m. Nov. 13. Property was stolen from a business entered by force.

Oakland St. N., 500 block. A theft was reported.

Patrick Henry Dr., 1500 block. Identity theft was reported.

Quinn St. N., 1800 block. A theft was reported.

Ross St. S., 1200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Rotary Rd. S., unit block. Shoplifting was reported.

Stafford St. N., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Stafford St. N., 1300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Stuart St. N., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1800 block, 10:15 p.m. Nov. 12 to 5:49 a.m. Nov. 13. Property was stolen from a business entered by force.

Wilson Blvd., 1900 block, 1:44 a.m. Nov. 13. Two males entered a building by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Wilson Blvd., 6100 block. A theft was reported.

First St. N., 5800 block. A theft was reported.

First St. S., 4400 block, 4 a.m. Nov. 14. A man was observed removing items from vehicles. A 41-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

Fifth St. N., 5000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Sixth St. S., 4700 block. A theft was reported.

Eighth Rd. S., 5300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Ninth Rd. N., 3100 block. Identity theft was reported.

Ninth St. N., 4000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

22nd St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

23rd St. S., 500 block, 3:57 a.m. Nov. 17. Property was stolen from a business entered by force. Two males were observed fleeing from the scene in a vehicle.

25th St. N., 3700 block. Identity theft was reported.

34th St. S., 4300 block. Identity theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Columbia Pike, 5500 block, Nov. 14. A gray 2019 Kawasaki ZX-6R motorcycle was stolen.

Dinwiddie St. N., 1900 block, Nov. 13. A white 2003 Ford Econoline E350 was stolen.

Hayes St. S. area, 9:43 p.m. Nov. 16. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location. Two juveniles were taken into custody.

Randolph St. N., 700 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

28th Rd. S., 4600 block, Nov. 17. A white 2016 Toyota Camry was stolen.

VANDALISM

Cleveland St. N., 1900 block. Property was damaged.

Columbia Pike and S. Monroe St. A vehicle was damaged.

Fairfax Dr., 2000 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Fairfax Dr., 2000 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Frederick St. N., 400 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Lorcom and Vacation lanes. Graffiti was reported.

Fifth St. N. A vehicle was tampered with.

28th Rd. S., 4500 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

31st St. S., 4800 block. A vehicle was tampered with.