Braddock Rd. W., 4600 block, 6:38 p.m. Nov. 91. An assault was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 11:46 a.m. Nov. 21. An assault was reported.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 9:47 p.m. Nov. 19. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Dow Ave., 5700 block, 12:49 p.m. Nov. 21. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Eisenhower Ave., 4100 block, 7:46 p.m. Nov. 23. An assault was reported.

Fairfax St. N., 500 block, 8:59 a.m. Nov. 23. An assault was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 1:27 a.m. Nov. 21. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Jones Point Dr., 100 block, 10:03 p.m. Nov. 20. An assault was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2600 block, 5:05 p.m. Nov. 21. An assault was reported.

Ripley St. N., 700 block, 10:24 p.m. Nov. 19. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seay St., 2800 block, 3:04 a.m. Nov. 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 11:26 a.m. Nov. 18. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 7:59 p.m. Nov. 22. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 2:58 p.m. Nov. 18. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 9:03 p.m. Nov. 22. An assault was reported.

Tancil Ct., 300 block, 3:12 p.m. Nov. 19. An assault was reported.

Virginia Ave., 900 block, 10:25 a.m. Nov. 21. An assault was reported.

Williamsburg St., 2700 block, 10:21 p.m. Nov. 19. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 8:35 p.m. Nov. 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

KIDNAPPINGS

Bluestone Rd., 200 block, 12:31 a.m. Nov. 22. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

Ripley St. N., 700 block, 10:24 p.m. Nov. 19. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

Seay St., 2800 block, 3:04 a.m. Nov. 23. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

WEAPON

Braddock Rd. W., 4800 block, 9:45 p.m. Nov. 20. Weapon violation was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 4:10 a.m. Nov. 19. A theft was reported.

Braddock Pl., 1200 block, 1:18 p.m. Nov. 20. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 5:03 p.m. Nov. 20. A theft was reported.

Century Pl., 200 block, 3:45 p.m. Nov. 18. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Dogwood Dr., 1400 block, 3:33 p.m. Nov. 22. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3000 block, 5:01 p.m. Nov. 23. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 2:19 p.m. Nov. 18. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4800 block, 8:12 a.m. Nov. 23. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4800 block, 11:42 a.m. Nov. 23. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4800 block, 12:08 p.m. Nov. 23. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 5600 block, 9:17 a.m. Nov. 19. A theft was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 800 block, 10:31 a.m. Nov. 19. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 2:39 p.m. Nov. 19. A theft was reported.

King St., 3500 block, 12:36 a.m. Nov. 20. A theft was reported.

King St., 3500 block, 4:39 a.m. Nov. 20. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., unit block, 6:56 p.m. Nov. 22. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 9:11 p.m. Nov. 23. A theft was reported.

Madison St., unit block, 1:45 p.m. Nov. 22. A theft was reported.

Main Line Blvd., 1900 block, 4:37 p.m. Nov. 24. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 12:55 p.m. Nov. 23. Trespassing was reported.

Patrick St. S., 600 block, 10:42 a.m. Nov. 22. A theft was reported.

Patrick St. S., 600 block, 4:01 p.m. Nov. 19. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 600 block, 1:49 a.m. Nov. 23. A theft was reported.

Quaker Lane N., 1200 block, 2:19 p.m. Nov. 17. A theft was reported.

Quaker Lane N., 1600 block, 8:08 a.m. Nov. 21. A theft was reported.

Raleigh Ave., 4400 block, 7:02 a.m. Nov. 17. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 6:10 a.m. Nov. 23. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 12:35 p.m. Nov. 23. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 2:38 p.m. Nov. 23. A theft was reported.

Richenbacher Ave., 5400 block, 2:09 p.m. Nov. 17. A theft was reported.

Richenbacher Ave., 5400 block, 7:56 p.m. Nov. 17. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 2800 block, 10:20 a.m. Nov. 22. A theft was reported.

Ripley St. N., 200 block, 10:07 p.m. Nov. 18. A theft was reported.

Ripley St. N., 300 block, 8:49 a.m. Nov. 20. A theft was reported.

Royal St. S., 500 block, 7:43 p.m. Nov. 21. A theft was reported.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 9:15 p.m. Nov. 17. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 3:29 p.m. Nov. 19. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 11:14 a.m. Nov. 23. A theft was reported.

Wilkes St., 500 block, 11:04 a.m. Nov. 20. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 5:37 p.m. Nov. 23. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Duke St., 4400 block, 2:43 p.m. Nov. 24. A vehicle was stolen.

Foster Ave., 200 block, 6:20 a.m. Nov. 21. A vehicle was stolen.

Kenwood Ave., 1500 block, 6:24 p.m. Nov. 18. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Braddock Rd. E., 500 block, 8:07 a.m. Nov. 21. Property was damaged.

Cameron Mills Rd., 3900 block, 6:24 a.m. Nov. 24. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 2700 block, 6:58 p.m. Nov. 17. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 4800 block, 8:12 a.m. Nov. 23. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 4800 block, 11:22 a.m. Nov. 23. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 4800 block, 12:08 p.m. Nov. 23. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 4800 block, 12:28 p.m. Nov. 23. Property was damaged.

Fern St., 1600 block, 4:25 p.m. Nov. 20. Property was damaged.

Pickett St. S., 600 block, 1:49 a.m. Nov. 23. Property was damaged.

Potomac Ave., 3900 block, 11:49 p.m. Nov. 23. Property was damaged.

Potomac Ave., unit block, 4:50 p.m. Nov. 17. Property was damaged.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 6:10 a.m. Nov. 23. Property was damaged.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 4:54 p.m. Nov. 23. Property was damaged.

Richmond Hwy., 2800 block, 10:20 a.m. Nov. 22. Property was damaged.

Tancil Ct., 300 block, 3:12 p.m. Nov. 19. Property was damaged.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 2:55 p.m. Nov. 17. Property was damaged.

Arlington

For the Arlington County Police Department Online Police Reporting System, visit police.arlingtonva.us.

These were among incidents reported by Arlington County police. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Buchanan St. S., 900 block. An assault was reported.

Cleveland St. N., 2000 block, 9:10 a.m. Nov. 18. Responding to a domestic dispute, police observed a man fleeing from the scene; he was taken into custody in the 1700 block of N. Troy St. A 22-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged with assault. During the investigation, a 43-year-old Arlington woman was also arrested and charged with assault.

Columbia Pike and S. Four Mile Run Dr., 6:18 p.m. Nov 20. A male was observed running in a park and falling to the ground. Medics arrived and determined the male was suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Columbus St. N., 1100 block. Harassment was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 4200 block. An assault was reported.

Frederick St. S., 800 block. Harassment was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block, 5:24 p.m. Nov. 21. Two females fought, and one of them struck the other with her vehicle. A 36-year-old Arlington woman was arrested and charged.

Glebe Rd. S., 2000 block. An assault was reported.

Harrison St. N., 2700 block, 4:55 p.m. Nov. 19. A man attempted to kick a dog and then pepper-sprayed the dog owner. A 57-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

Henderson Rd., 4300 block. An assault was reported.

Irving St. N., 1200 block. An assault was reported.

Nelson St. N., 2200 block. Harassment was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1900 block. Harassment was reported.

15th St. N., 2000 block. An assault was reported.

23rd and S. Eads streets, 9:49 p.m. Nov. 18. A woman struck a person with a glass bottle causing a laceration. A 59-year-old District woman was arrested and charged.

WEAPONS

Lee Hwy. area. Weapon violation was reported.

Washington Blvd. and N. Adams St. Weapon violation was reported.

20th St. S. and Richmond Hwy. Weapon violation was reported.

BRANDISHING A WEAPON

Wilson Blvd., 2600 block, 2:11 p.m. Nov. 23. During a verbal dispute, a male brandished a firearm at two individuals and then fled in a vehicle with a second male.

ROBBERY

Campbell Ave., 4200 block, 12:05 p.m. Nov. 19. During a sale transaction of an electronic device using an app, a male attempted to grab the item after a struggle, and the male was able to keep possession of the item. No injuries were reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Adams St. N., 2000 block. A theft was reported.

Adams St. S., 2700 block. A theft was reported.

Campbell Ave., 4000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Carlin Springs Rd. N., 4300 block. A theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2200 block. A theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Cleveland St. N., 800 block, 12:30 to 1 a.m. Nov. 19. A residence was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Columbia Pike, 3700 block, Nov. 16 to Nov. 17. Construction materials were stolen from a construction site. A 47-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

Culpeper St. N., 1900 block, 4:44 p.m. Nov. 18. Property was stolen from a residence.

Edgewood St. S., 1000 block. Trespassing was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Property was stolen.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block. Identity theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. An employee theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Highland St. S., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Kemper Rd., 3700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Kenmore St. S., 2600 block. A theft was reported.

Key Blvd. and N. Troy St. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Ode St. S., 700 block. A theft was reported.

Pershing Dr. N., 4400 block. Identity theft was reported.

Pershing Dr. S., unit block, Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Pollard St. N., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Quincy St. N., 1000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Quincy St. S., 2700 block. Identity theft was reported.

Rhodes St. N., 1400 block. A theft was reported.

Scott St. N., 1400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Scott St. S., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Stafford St. N., 1300 block. Trespassing was reported.

Taft St. N., 2100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Troy St. N., 1200 block. Identity theft was reported.

Uhle St. N., 1900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 2100 block. Identity theft was reported.

Washington Blvd., 3000 block. A theft was reported.

Westmoreland St. N., 2200 block, 2:56 a.m. Nov. 23. Cash and property were stolen from a business entered by force.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. An employee theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

Fourth St. N., 4400 block, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18 to 8 a.m. Nov. 19. Air bags were stolen from 21 vehicles inside a garage, entered by smashing windows.

Fourth St. N., 4400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

12th St. S., 400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

12th St. S., 500 block. A theft was reported.

13th St. S., 1900 block. A theft was reported.

15th St. S., 500 block. Identity theft was reported.

19th St. S., 2700 block. Identity theft was reported.

21st Ave. N., 3300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

22nd St. N., 1700 block. Trespassing was reported.

23rd St. S., 300 block. A theft was reported.

23rd St. S., 400 block. A theft was reported.

23rd St. S., 500 block. A theft was reported.

26th Ct. S., 2300 block, 10 to 11 p.m. Nov. 18. A community space in a residential building was entered.

41st St. and N. Glebe Rd. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Army Navy Dr., 800 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

31st St. S., 4400 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Norwood St. N., 500 block. Property was damaged.

Old Glebe Rd. S., unit block. Property was damaged.

Quebec St. N., 2100 block. Property was damaged.

Shirlington Rd., 2300 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. Graffiti was reported.

12th St. N., 1400 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

22nd St. S., 3000 block, 7 p.m. Nov. 18 to 9 a.m. Nov. 19. Tires on three vehicles were slashed.

23rd St. S., 1600 block. Property was damaged.

23rd St. S., 300 block. Property was damaged.

25th Rd. N., 6000 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

31st St. S. Property was damaged.

31st St. S., 4500 block. Property was damaged.