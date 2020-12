Braddock Rd. W., 4800 block, 2:11 p.m. Nov. 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Bragg St. S., unit block, 6:40 p.m. Nov. 28. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 5:01 p.m. Nov. 27. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6200 block, 8:01 p.m. Nov. 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 9:19 p.m. Nov. 26. An assault was reported.

Fayette St. N., unit block, 11:07 p.m. Nov. 24. An assault was reported.

Fillmore Ave., 5100 block, 8:07 p.m. Nov. 24. An assault was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 11:45 a.m. Nov. 27. An assault was reported.

Imboden St. N., 500 block, 1:43 a.m. Nov. 26. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson St., 1200 block, 8:49 p.m. Nov. 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Jordan St. N., unit block, 10:02 p.m. Dec. 1. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 11:26 a.m. Nov. 29. An assault was reported.

King St., 500 block, 8:12 a.m. Nov. 30. An assault was reported.

Main Line Blvd., unit block, 8:03 p.m. Nov. 27. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 4100 block, 4:29 p.m. Nov. 26. An assault was reported.

Notabene Dr., 600 block, 10:16 p.m. Nov. 29. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 4:46 a.m. Nov. 28. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 8:16 a.m. Nov. 26. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 1:31 a.m. Nov. 28. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 1:33 a.m. Nov. 28. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 5:44 a.m. Nov. 25. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 11:41 p.m. Nov. 28. An assault was reported.

Stonebridge Rd., 1700 block, 6:37 p.m. Nov. 27. An assault was reported.

Taney Ave., 4400 block, 2:28 p.m. Nov. 24. An assault was reported.

Tennessee Ave., 700 block, 12:51 p.m. Nov. 26. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 12:28 a.m. Nov. 30. An assault was reported.

Whiting St. S., 400 block, 10:53 a.m. Nov. 25. An assault was reported.

Winston Ct., 5700 block, 1:51 a.m. Nov. 29. An assault was reported.

WEAPONS

Century Pl., 200 block, 8:36 p.m. Nov. 30. Weapon violation was reported.

Parker Gray School Way, 900 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 24. Weapon violation was reported.

Russell Rd., 3600 block, 12:07 p.m. Dec. 1. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 6:03 a.m. Nov. 25. Weapon violation was reported.

ROBBERY

Commonwealth Ave., 3200 block, 9:38 p.m. Nov. 28. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Braddock Pl., 1200 block, 11:56 a.m. Nov. 25. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 1100 block, 3:40 p.m. Nov. 28. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 1:39 p.m. Nov. 30. A theft was reported.

Canterbury Sq., unit block, 4:32 p.m. Nov. 26. A theft was reported.

Colfax Ave., 5400 block, 4:51 p.m. Nov. 25. A theft was reported.

Diagonal Rd., 1800 block, 5:32 p.m. Nov. 25. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 1600 block, 6:52 p.m. Nov. 28. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 10:43 a.m. Nov. 25. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 7:01 p.m. Nov. 25. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 10:10 p.m. Nov. 30. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 8:45 p.m. Nov. 24. Trespassing was reported.

Duke St., 5100 block, 7:46 a.m. Dec. 1. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5100 block, 9:25 p.m. Nov. 28. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5200 block, 10:25 p.m. Nov. 29. A theft was reported.

Executive Ave., 3900 block, 11:45 a.m. Nov. 25. Trespassing was reported.

Fairbanks Ave., 5000 block, 11:02 a.m. Nov. 25. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. E., 600 block, 4:56 p.m. Nov. 29. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 200 block, 1:27 p.m. Nov. 27. A theft was reported.

Henry St., unit block, 3:22 p.m. Nov. 25. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 10:27 a.m. Nov. 25. A theft was reported.

Latham St. N., 400 block, 10 a.m. Nov. 25. A theft was reported.

Luna Park Dr., 200 block, 7:42 p.m. Nov. 30. A theft was reported.

Mason Ave. E., 200 block, 7:59 p.m. Nov. 24. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 7:33 p.m. Nov. 29. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1500 block, 8:32 p.m. Nov. 26. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 3:50 p.m. Nov. 28. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 4:14 p.m. Nov. 27. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 7:10 p.m. Nov. 27. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1100 block, 7:12 p.m. Nov. 26. A theft was reported.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1200 block, 11:31 a.m. Nov. 25. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 10:42 a.m. Dec. 1. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 4:37 p.m. Dec. 1. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 4:48 p.m. Nov. 27. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 900 block, 4:35 p.m. Nov. 27. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 8:16 a.m. Nov. 26. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 4:45 p.m. Nov. 29. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 7:24 p.m. Nov. 24. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 700 block, 10:48 a.m. Nov. 25. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 2200 block, 5:51 p.m. Nov. 24. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 4:43 p.m. Dec. 1. A theft was reported.

Wyndham Cir., 3300 block, 10:33 a.m. Nov. 30. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Quaker Hill Dr., 1100 block, 7:12 p.m. Nov. 26. A vehicle was stolen.

King St., 4300 block, 8:15 p.m. Nov. 25. A vehicle was stolen.

Duke St., 4400 block, 11:27 a.m. Nov. 25. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 12:28 p.m. Nov. 29. Property was damaged.

Beauregard St. N., unit block, 6 p.m. Nov. 27. Property was damaged.

Century Dr., 100 block, 10:40 p.m. Nov. 25. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 3100 block, 5:44 p.m. Dec. 1. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 4200 block, 12:10 a.m. Nov. 27. Property was damaged.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 9:04 a.m. Nov. 27. Property was damaged.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 11:59 p.m. Nov. 27. Property was damaged.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 4:57 p.m. Nov. 28. Property was damaged.

Merton Ct., 5700 block, 5:08 p.m. Nov. 27. Property was damaged.

Queen St., 400 block, 3:19 p.m. Nov. 25. Property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 11:47 p.m. Nov. 24. Property was damaged.

Stevenson Ave., 6000 block, 5:40 p.m. Nov. 29. Property was damaged.

Arlington

ASSAULTS

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1100 block. Harassment was reported.

Cleveland St. N., 1900 block. Harassment was reported.

Frederick St. S., 1000 block. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Harassment was reported.

Quincy St. N., 1700 block. Harassment was reported.

Quincy St. N., 1700 block. Threats were reported.

Rhodes St. N., 1900 block. Harassment was reported.

Washington Blvd. and N. Sycamore St. An assault was reported.

15th St. S., 900 block. Harassment was reported.

23rd St. S., 200 block. An assault was reported.

WEAPONS

Army Navy Dr., 800 block. Weapon violation was reported.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4200 block. Weapon violation was reported.

Pierce St. N., 1200 block. Weapon violation was reported.

Washington Blvd. area, 8:45 p.m. Nov. 28. Police received a license plate reader alert, and after a traffic stop, a concealed weapon was found in the vehicle. A 45-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

CARJACKING

Fern St. S., 2000 block, 1:51 p.m. Nov. 26. A man displayed a firearm, demanded a female’s car keys, and fled in her vehicle. The vehicle was recovered in Prince George’s County.

ROBBERIES

Lee Hwy. and N. Nash St., 3:05 a.m. Nov. 26. After a verbal dispute, a male attempted to rob a man of a cellphone by holding an object to his neck. The man pushed the male and was able to run away.

Fourth and N. Thomas streets, 2:49 a.m. Nov. 27. Three males assaulted and attempted to rob a man of a cellphone. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Adams St. N., 2000 block. Identity theft was reported.

Bedford St. N., unit block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Carlin Springs Rd. N., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 2500 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 5500 block. A theft was reported.

Daniel St. N., 1200 block. Identity theft was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 3400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax Dr., 3800 block. Identity theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Fillmore St. N., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Fillmore St. N., 2300 block. Identity theft was reported.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Garfield St. N., 900 block. Identity theft was reported.

Harrison St. N., 1800 block. Identity theft was reported.

Hayes St. S. area. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Jackson St. N., 100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Jackson St. N., 600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Jackson St. N., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Jefferson St. N., 2800 block. Identity theft was reported.

Lincoln St. N., 2000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lorcom Lane, 4300 block. A theft was reported.

Lynn St. N., 1800 block. A theft was reported.

Nash St. N., 1800 block. A theft was reported.

Old Dominion Dr., 4300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Orme St. S., 900 block. Trespassing was reported.

Pollard St. N., 500 block. Identity theft was reported.

Randolph St. N., 2700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Shirlington Rd., 2300 block. Trespassing was reported.

Stuart St. N., 2600 block. Trespassing was reported.

Taft St. N., 1400 block. Identity theft was reported.

Wakefield St. N., 800 block, 3:07 p.m. Nov. 26. A man attempted to enter a residence.

Wakefield St. N., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Taylor St. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 1600 block. A theft was reported.

Fifth St. S., 2100 block, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24 to 10 a.m. Nov. 25. Property was stolen from a residence.

Fifth St. S., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

12th and S. Hayes St., Shoplifting was reported.

12th and S. Hayes streets. A theft was reported.

12th Rd. S., 500 block. Identity theft was reported.

12th St. N., 1500 block, 12:51 a.m. Dec. 2. An attempt was made to enter a residence.

12th St. S., 700 block. A theft was reported.

15th St. S., 900 block. Identity theft was reported.

20th St. N., 3100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

25th St. S., 3400 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Bedford St. N., unit block, Nov. 26. A blue 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan was stolen.

McKinley Rd., 800 block, Nov. 27. An orange 1996 Ford F-350 was stolen.

12th Rd. S., 500 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

14th and N. Ohio streets, Nov. 30. A white 2006 Ford F-450 was stolen.

15th St. S., 400 block, Dec. 1. A silver 2017 Jaguar F-Pace was stolen.

VANDALISM

Barton St. N., 1100 block. Property was damaged.

Courthouse Rd. S., 1200 block. Property was damaged.

Harrison St. N., 1400 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Quincy St. N., 2500 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Wayne St. N., 1800 block. Property was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. Property was damaged.

27th Rd. N., 4000 block. A vehicle was tampered with.