Burgess Ave., 200 block, 3:42 p.m. Dec. 6. An assault was reported.

Colfax Ave., 5400 block, 5:20 p.m. Dec. 7. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Derby Ct, 5600 block, 9:09 p.m. Dec. 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Dove St., unit block, 12:45 p.m. Dec. 7. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 3:26 p.m. Dec. 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 8:04 p.m. Dec. 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Fillmore Ave., 5000 block, 8:10 p.m. Dec. 6. An assault was reported.

Fillmore Ave., 5100 block, 5:13 a.m. Dec. 5. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 2:58 a.m. Dec. 7. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 4300 block, 11:20 p.m. Dec. 3. An assault was reported.

Mill Rd., 2000 block, 10:22 p.m. Dec. 5. An assault was reported.

Oronoco St., 300 block, 2 p.m. Dec. 5. An assault was reported.

Payne St. N., 600 block, 1:03 p.m. Dec. 2. An assault was reported.

Pitt St. N., unit block, 9:30 p.m. Dec. 1. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Quaker Lane N., 1200 block, 6:40 a.m. Dec. 5. An assault was reported.

Reading Ave., 5700 block, 9:15 p.m. Dec. 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 2:19 a.m. Dec. 4. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 3:36 p.m. Dec. 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3300 block, 3:26 p.m. Dec. 2. An assault was reported.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 2:53 p.m. Dec. 8. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Telek Pl., 2800 block, 7:59 p.m. Dec. 1. An assault was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 10:07 p.m. Dec. 7. An assault was reported.

28th St. S., 3100 block, 9:33 p.m. Dec. 7. An assault was reported.

WEAPON

Braddock Rd. W., 4600 block, 11:18 a.m. Dec. 8. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 4:42 p.m. Dec. 1. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 8:41 a.m. Dec. 5. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 3:39 a.m. Dec. 1. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 1 p.m. Dec. 7. A theft was reported.

Cameron Station Blvd., 400 block, 4:31 p.m. Dec. 6. A theft was reported.

Cameron Station Blvd., 5500 block, 8:08 p.m. Dec. 7. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Canterbury Sq., unit block, 1:29 p.m. Dec. 6. A theft was reported.

Dove St., unit block, 12:45 p.m. Dec. 7. Property was stolen. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 3100 block, 12:57 p.m. Dec. 5. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 7:02 p.m. Dec. 4. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 10:20 p.m. Dec. 4. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4200 block, 12:29 p.m. Dec. 1. Trespassing was reported.

Duke St., 4500 block, 6:35 p.m. Dec. 2. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 12:28 p.m. Dec. 4. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 1500 block, 1:29 p.m. Dec. 8. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4800 block, 9:51 a.m. Dec. 2. A theft was reported.

Fort Worth Ave., 3700 block, 6:42 p.m. Dec. 1. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. E., 600 block, 2:02 a.m. Dec. 6. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. E., 600 block, 5:29 p.m. Dec. 1. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Glebe Rd. W., 900 block, 11:44 p.m. Dec. 2. A theft was reported.

Gordon St. N., unit block, 5:27 p.m. Dec. 3. A theft was reported.

Henry St. N., 200 block, 9:15 a.m. Dec. 7. Trespassing was reported.

Henry St. N., 200 block, 1:32 p.m. Dec. 5. A theft was reported.

John Carlyle St., 400 block, 4:28 p.m. Dec. 8. Trespassing was reported.

Jordan St. S., unit block, 9:35 p.m. Dec. 3. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 10:01 a.m. Dec. 6. A theft was reported.

Kenwood Ave., 1500 block, 6:14 p.m. Dec. 2. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 4:18 p.m. Dec. 6. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Knole Ct., 5300 block, 1:22 p.m. Dec. 8. A theft was reported.

Mill Rd., 2100 block, 11:34 a.m. Dec. 5. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 1:04 p.m. Dec. 2. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1500 block, 3:05 a.m. Dec. 8. A theft was reported.

Old Dominion Blvd., 3900 block, 2:20 a.m. Dec. 7. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 200 block, 2:13 a.m. Dec. 3. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 6:08 p.m. Dec. 7. A theft was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 2:58 p.m. Dec. 8. A theft was reported.

Rayburn Ave., 5700 block, 11:20 a.m. Dec. 2. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 11:26 a.m. Dec. 1. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 11:36 a.m. Dec. 1. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 11:09 a.m. Dec. 1. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 4:54 p.m. Dec. 3. A theft was reported.

Richenbacher Ave., 5400 block, 11 a.m. Dec. 7. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 4:41 p.m. Dec. 1. A theft was reported.

Ripley St. N., 600 block, 11:38 p.m. Dec. 6. A theft was reported.

Stabler Lane, 400 block, 8:08 p.m. Dec. 7. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. N., 1400 block, 4:11 p.m. Dec. 6. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 8:44 p.m. Dec. 4. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 11:38 p.m. Dec. 6. A theft was reported.

West St. N., unit block, 4:13 p.m. Dec. 1. A theft was reported.

Wythe St., 900 block, 8:36 p.m. Dec. 2. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 9:11 a.m. Dec. 3. A vehicle was stolen.

Glendale Ave. E., 200 block, 9:01 p.m. Dec. 6. A vehicle was stolen.

Henry St. N., 200 block, 9:15 a.m. Dec. 7. A vehicle was stolen.

Ripley St. N., 600 block, 11:38 p.m. Dec. 6. A vehicle was stolen.

Van Dorn St. N., 1400 block, 4:11 p.m. Dec. 6. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Beauregard St. N., unit block, 4:10 a.m. Dec. 5. Property was damaged.

Cameron Station Blvd., 5500 block, 8:08 p.m. Dec. 7. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Centre Plaza, 1700 block, 10:59 a.m. Dec. 8. Property was damaged.

Colfax Ave., 5400 block, 5:20 p.m. Dec. 7. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 2:58 a.m. Dec. 7. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 10:51 a.m. Dec. 2. Property was damaged.

Henry St. N., 200 block, 9:15 a.m. Dec. 7. Property was damaged.

Henry St. N., 400 block, 9:40 p.m. Dec. 2. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 4100 block, 11:30 p.m. Dec. 4. Property was damaged.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 2:19 a.m. Dec. 4. Property was damaged.

Strutfield Lane, 4500 block, 11:26 a.m. Dec. 8. Property was damaged.

Taney Ave., 4300 block, 1 p.m. Dec. 7. Property was damaged.

Arlington

For the Arlington County Police Department Online Police Reporting System, visit police.arlingtonva.us.

These were among incidents reported by Arlington County police. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Arlington Blvd., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Greenbrier St. S., 800 block. Harassment was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block, 1:46 p.m. Dec. 5. After a verbal dispute between a male driver and a pedestrian, the driver returned to his vehicle and attempted to hit the pedestrian with his vehicle as the pedestrian tried to take a photo. The driver fled from the scene. No injuries were reported.

King St. S., 4700 block. An assault was reported.

Lee Hwy., 3100 block. Harassment was reported.

Washington Blvd., 2700 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1600 block. Harassment was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. An assault was reported.

Fourth St. N., 2000 block. An assault was reported.

22nd St. N., 6200 block. Harassment was reported.

35th Rd. N., 4800 block. Harassment was reported.

WEAPONS

Wilson Blvd. and N. George Mason Dr. Weapon violation was reported.

23rd and S. Eads streets. Weapon violation was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 7 a.m. Dec. 4. A female inside a business observed a male outside a window exposing himself.

ROBBERIES

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block, 4:42 p.m. Dec. 7. Two juveniles concealed merchandise from a business, and when an employee confronted them, one of the juveniles threatened the employee before fleeing from the scene.

First Pl. N., 3200 block, 12:56 a.m. Dec. 5. A man robbed two people inside a vehicle of personal belongings at gunpoint.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Abingdon St. N., 3100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Blvd., 1100 block, 3 a.m. to 1:16 p.m. Dec. 7. Property was stolen from a residence.

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2000 block. Identity theft was reported.

Fillmore St. N., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 4700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. S., 2400 block. Identity theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 2700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Harvard St. N., 1800 block. Identity theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1100 block, 3:38 a.m. Dec. 5. A business was entered. Damage was reported, and nothing was missing.

Joyce St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

King St. S. area. Identity theft was reported.

Pershing Dr. N., 4400 block. Identity theft was reported.

Quinn St. N., 1800 block. A theft was reported.

Randolph St. N., 1000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Thomas St. N., 100 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2000 block. Identity theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2700 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. A theft was reported.

11th St. N., 2300 block. A theft was reported.

12th St. S., 500 block. A theft was reported.

14th St. N., 1700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

15th St. N., 4600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

23rd St. S., 500 block. A theft was reported.

24th Rd. S., 2300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

24th St. N., 4600 block. A theft was reported.

31st St. S., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Richmond Hwy., 1500 block, Dec. 7. A black 2018 Suzuki DR-Z400SM motorcycle was stolen.

Richmond Hwy., 1500 block, Dec. 7. A blue 2019 Yamaha WR250 motorcycle was stolen.

Venice St. N., 3400 block; N. Nelson St., 1800 block; N. Kenmore St., 2000 block, Dec. 6. A blue 2020 Land Rover, a black 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and a white 2020 Audi A6 were stolen.

VANDALISM

Barton St. N., 1100 block. Property was damaged.

Columbus St. S., 900 block. Property was damaged.

Frederick St. S., 1000 block. A vehicle was damaged.

George Mason Dr. N., 3300 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Ohio St. N., 2500 block. Property was damaged.

Orme St. S., 900 block. Property was damaged.

10th St. N., 3100 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

28th St. S., 4800 block. Property was damaged.

31st St. S., 4400 block. Property was damaged.