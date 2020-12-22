Executive Ave., 3800 block, 3:40 a.m. Dec. 13. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Fillmore Ave., 5000 block, 1:51 p.m. Dec. 11. An assault was reported.

Fillmore Ave., 5400 block, 6 p.m. Dec. 12. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Fillmore Ave., 5400 block, 11:33 p.m. Dec. 11. An assault was reported.

Ingle Pl., 100 block, 6:33 p.m. Dec. 13. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 1:39 p.m. Dec. 15. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 4:25 p.m. Dec. 11. An assault was reported.

Pickett St. S., 200 block, 11:50 p.m. Dec. 12. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Pickett St. S., 600 block, 11:22 p.m. Dec. 11. An assault was reported.

Seay St., 2900 block, 7:53 a.m. Dec. 11. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 1:41 a.m. Dec. 14. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 4:53 p.m. Dec. 12. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 2:50 p.m. Dec. 12. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 2:11 p.m. Dec. 14. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5100 block, 11:24 p.m. Dec. 12. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 2:55 p.m. Dec. 15. An assault was reported.

KIDNAPPING

Seay St., 2900 block, 7:53 a.m. Dec. 11. Kidnapping was reported.

ROBBERY

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 6:56 p.m. Dec. 8. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Archer Ct., 1100 block, 11:51 p.m. Dec. 13. A theft was reported.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 11:35 a.m. Dec. 11. A theft was reported.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 10:44 p.m. Dec. 13. A theft was reported.

Cameron Station Blvd., 100 block, 4:49 p.m. Dec. 11. A theft was reported.

Canterbury Sq., unit block, 7:57 a.m. Dec. 10. A theft was reported.

Columbus St. N., 600 block, 3:27 p.m. Dec. 14. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 1300 block, 12:49 p.m. Dec. 10. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 2700 block, 11:18 a.m. Dec. 10. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 4:22 a.m. Dec. 12. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2000 block, 9:50 a.m. Dec. 12. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2000 block, 11:10 a.m. Dec. 12. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 4:57 p.m. Dec. 11. A theft was reported.

Fayette St. N., 1000 block, 5:13 a.m. Dec. 12. A theft was reported.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 9:04 a.m. Dec. 14. A theft was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 5:16 p.m. Dec. 9. A theft was reported.

Harding Ave., 5700 block, 12:31 a.m. Dec. 13. A theft was reported.

Holland Lane, 500 block, 11:45 a.m. Dec. 11. A theft was reported.

King St., 600 block, 5:04 p.m. Dec. 10. A theft was reported.

La Verne Ave., 400 block, 10:44 a.m. Dec. 9. A theft was reported.

Luray Ave. W., 100 block, 11:06 a.m. Dec. 14. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 6:43 p.m. Dec. 9. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1500 block, 3:05 a.m. Dec. 8. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 7:27 p.m. Dec. 14. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 4100 block, 1:40 p.m. Dec. 8. Property was stolen.

Myrtle St. W., 200 block, 10:35 a.m. Dec. 12. A theft was reported.

Old Dominion Blvd., 3900 block, 4:58 a.m. Dec. 14. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 1:35 a.m. Dec. 10. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 2:36 a.m. Dec. 10. A theft was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 2:23 p.m. Dec. 9. A theft was reported.

Reading Ave., 5700 block, 10:37 p.m. Dec. 12. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 10:16 p.m. Dec. 14. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 12:39 p.m. Dec. 10. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 7:22 p.m. Dec. 10. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 6:50 p.m. Dec. 10. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 8:33 p.m. Dec. 8. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 9:27 p.m. Dec. 11. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Russell Rd., 1100 block, 11:31 a.m. Dec. 10. A theft was reported.

Russell Rd., 3800 block, 2:07 a.m. Dec. 14. A theft was reported.

Seaton Ave., 700 block, 6:26 p.m. Dec. 8. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 9:03 p.m. Dec. 11. A theft was reported.

Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 10:11 a.m. Dec. 8. A theft was reported.

Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 11:29 a.m. Dec. 9. A theft was reported.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 3:36 p.m. Dec. 12. A theft was reported.

Tower Ct., 6000 block, 12:57 p.m. Dec. 10. A theft was reported.

Trent Ct., 5500 block, 6:02 p.m. Dec. 11. Property was stolen.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 4:07 p.m. Dec. 13. A theft was reported.

Wheeler Ave., 4400 block, 5:32 p.m. Dec. 10. A theft was reported.

Windsor Ave. W., 400 block, 10 a.m. Dec. 15. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Dove St., unit block, 5:12 p.m. Dec. 12. A vehicle was stolen.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 1:35 a.m. Dec. 10. A vehicle was stolen.

Seaton Ave., 700 block, 3:37 p.m. Dec. 13. A vehicle was stolen.

Taney Ave., 5400 block, 6:07 a.m. Dec. 14. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 8:25 a.m. Dec. 11. Property was damaged.

Beauregard St. N., 300 block, 2:42 p.m. Dec. 8. Property was damaged.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 7:07 a.m. Dec. 12. Property was damaged.

Bragg St. S., unit block, 5:20 p.m. Dec. 9. Property was damaged.

Canterbury Sq., unit block, 7:57 a.m. Dec. 10. Property was damaged.

Commonwealth Ave., 2600 block, 11:24 a.m. Dec. 12. Property was damaged.

Dove St., unit block, 5:12 p.m. Dec. 12. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 2700 block, 11:18 a.m. Dec. 10. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 4200 block, 2:38 p.m. Dec. 9. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 2000 block, 9:50 a.m. Dec. 12. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 2000 block, 11:10 a.m. Dec. 12. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 4:57 p.m. Dec. 11. Property was damaged.

Morgan St. N., 6100 block, 12:34 p.m. Dec. 13. Property was damaged.

Old Dominion Blvd., 2800 block, 3:55 a.m. Dec. 12. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 10:16 p.m. Dec. 14. Property was damaged.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 2:12 a.m. Dec. 14. Property was damaged.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 12:27 p.m. Dec. 12. Property was damaged.

Arlington

ASSAULTS

Eads St. S., 1400 block. Harassment was reported.

Garfield St. N., 900 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 3600 block. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Interstate 66 and Spout Run Pkwy., 4:35 p.m. Dec. 15. Police initiated a traffic stop for reckless speeding, and a man became uncooperative. The man returned to his vehicle and dragged the officer a short distance as he was fleeing. The officer was treated at the scene by medics. A 33-year-old Chantilly man was arrested and charged with malicious and unlawful wounding of law enforcement.

Kenmore St. S., 2100 block, 8:06 a.m. Dec. 9. Police attempted to detain a man who was observed trying door handles of residences, and the man struck an officer in the face with his elbow. A 25-year-old District man was arrested and charged with assault.

Oakland St. S., 2700 block. An assault was reported.

Rolfe St. N., 1500 block. Threats were reported.

Stuart St. N., 900 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. An assault was reported.

Fourth St. and N. Glebe Rd. An assault was reported.

Fourth St. S., 2000 block. An assault was reported.

11th St. N., 2300 block. An assault was reported.

13th St. N., 4600 block, 11:17 p.m. Dec. 14. During a fight among four males, one of the males was struck by batons, causing lacerations. The male was taken to a hospital for treatment. A 19-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding by mob. Three other males were identified, and charges are pending.

14th Rd. S., 500 block. Harassment was reported.

18th and S. Fern streets. An assault was reported.

23rd St. S., 300 block. An assault was reported.

24th and S. Kenmore streets. An assault was reported.

31st St. S., 4800 block. Harassment was reported.

PEEPING TOM

Adams St. S., 2700 block, 1:49 a.m. Dec. 13. A man was observed looking into windows of a residential building. A 45-year-old District man was arrested and charged with peeping.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Abingdon St. N., 3200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Adams St. N., 1400 block, 3:39 p.m. Dec. 7. A man was observed entering an unoccupied hotel room.

Adams St. N., 1400 block. A theft was reported.

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. Identity theft was reported.

Campbell Ave., 4000 block. An employee theft was reported.

Clark St. S., 3500 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 2000 block. Identity theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 4900 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Crystal Dr., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Dinwiddie St. S., 800 block, 9:40 p.m. Dec. 11. Property was stolen from a residence.

Edgewood St. S., 1000 block. Trespassing was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 2200 block, A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 3700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

George Mason Dr. and S. Edison St. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. N., 3000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. S., 3600 block. A theft was reported.

Granada St. N., 200 block. Identity theft was reported.

Greenbrier St. S., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Trespassing was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1600 block. A theft was reported.

Hudson St. N., 1100 block, 1:30 to 2 a.m. Dec. 14. Cash and a safe were stolen from a business entered by force.

Ivanhoe St. N., 1500 block, Identity theft was reported.

John Marshall Dr., 2900 block, 10:51 p.m. Dec. 13. A male was observed attempting to enter a residence.

John Marshall Dr., 2900 block, 10:55 p.m. Dec. 10. A man was observed attempting to enter a residence through a yard.

Joyce St. S., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1300 block. Identity theft was reported.

Lexington St. N., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Nelson St. S., 2700 block, 6 p.m. Dec. 6 to 9 a.m. Dec. 7. Property was stolen from a residence.

Ninth St. N., 5600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Oakland St. N., 700 block. A theft was reported.

Powhatan St. N., 1200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Powhatan St. N., 3500 block. A theft was reported.

Scott St. S., 1300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Stuart St. N., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Taylor St. N., 1700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 2100 block. Identity theft was reported.

Washington Blvd., 3000 block, 2:45 a.m. Dec. 14. Cash was stolen from a business entered by force.

Washington Blvd., 3900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Westmoreland St. N., 100 block, 2:20 a.m. Dec. 14. A business was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Westmoreland St. N., 2100 block, 2:27 a.m. Dec. 14. A safe was stolen from a business entered by force.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1800 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2500 block, 1:30 a.m. Dec. 12. Police responding to a report of a burglary discovered two men inside a business. After numerous announcements, one of the men surrendered, and the other was found in a closet. Two Arlington men, ages 34 and 46, were arrested and charged with burglary.

Wilson Blvd., 3800 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 5100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

First St. N., 5900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fourth St. N., 3900 block. Identity theft was reported.

Seventh Rd. S., 5100 block. A theft was reported.

Eighth Rd. S., 5400 block. A theft was reported.

12th St. S., 500 block. A theft was reported.

14th St. N., 5900 block. A theft was reported.

22nd St. S., 2900 block. A theft was reported.

23rd St. S., 300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

24th St. S., 3200 block. Identity theft was reported.

28th St. S., 1600 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Carlin Springs Rd., 4200 block, Dec. 13. A blue 2019 Ford Escape was stolen.

George Mason Dr. N., 500 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Spout Run Pkwy., 3000 block, Dec. 11. A black 2017 Yamaha motorcycle was stolen.

Wakefield St. and S. Four Mile Run Dr., Dec. 14. A white 2013 Ford Econoline E-250 was stolen.

Washington Blvd., 2800 block, Dec. 9. A silver 2013 Nissan Altima was stolen.

Seventh St. S., 5000 block, Dec. 11. A white 2018 Honda motorcycle was stolen.

22nd St. N., 5500 block, Dec. 14. A gray 2007 Nissan Versa was stolen.

VANDALISM

Burlington St. N., 2300 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Crystal Dr., 2200 block. Property was damaged.

Henderson Rd., 4300 block. Property was damaged.

Kentucky St. N., 2100 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Lorcom Lane, 4200 block. Property was damaged.

Norwood St. N., 400 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Roosevelt St. N., 2600 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Stafford St. N., 1300 block. Property was damaged.

Trinidad St. N., 3000 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Fourth St. N., 3700 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Fifth Rd. N., 2000 block. Property was damaged.

Fifth Rd. N., 4000 block. Property was damaged.

11th St. N., 2300 block. Property was damaged.

17th St. N., 4800 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

18th Rd. N., 6100 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

19th Rd. N., 5100 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

20th Rd. N., 4400 block. A vehicle was tampered with.