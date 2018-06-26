Alexandria

These sales data recorded by the Alexandria Department of Real Estate Assessments were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ALEXANDRIA AREA

Alexandria Ave. W., 105-Guy N. and Lisa M. Barkwill to Kathleen O. Upchurch, $835,000.

Arell Ct., 37-Rhea R. Dixon and Christine M. Evert to Milansinh Ishwarsinh and Susan Ilyse Thakore, $586,000.

Bernard St., 1027, No. 2-Pulte Home Co. to Scott William Bauer and Andrew David Thomas, $769,990.

Cambridge Rd., 126-Pulte Home Co. to Dagnew Amdemichael and Tikel Tekeste, $724,200.

Cameron Mills Rd., 2406-Shirley M. Ross to Robert S. and Susan N. Scherr, $907,500.

Catts Tavern Dr., 703-Sheila R. Molina to Robert S. and Aleksandra I. Needham, $865,000.

Columbus St. S., 603-Thomas L. and Frances L. Vass to Adam C. and Leigh H. Moyers, $714,000.

Day Lane, 713-Charles A. Craik to Thomas P. and Barbara J. Walczykowski, $753,000.

Duncan Ave., 406-Fern S. Abrams to Scott A. and Monique P. Reckner, $589,000.

Edsall Rd., 6137, No. O-Victor Padilla-Sanchez to Tiejin and Runu Chen, $143,780.

Fairfax St. S., 721-John B. Keller and Robert J. Keller to Ralph Giovanni and Kathy Elaine Loretta, $1.68 million.

Franklin Ct., 2730-Richard J. and Susan H. Anderson to Jason Arvey, $500,000.

Garnett Dr., 2356-Ronald Gilbert Johnson to Katlyn R. Grayson, $249,000.

Ingalls Ave., 3822-Nawraz O. Alan and Katrina B. Crawford to Rachell A. Bradsell and Jason Jeffrey Rudrud, $399,900.

Jamieson Ave., 2050, No. 1410-Melissa L. Javier to Eugene Lee, $349,500.

Knapp Pl., 5125-Timothy R. Dougherty Jr. and Jennifer E. Schlosser to William J. Quigley and Kathryn E. Ake, $635,000.

Mark Dr., 3751-Songvuth and Jinda Intavong to Deborah Jackson, $398,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 3451-Adam Berger to Matthew L. O’Grady, $245,000.

Mckenzie Ave., 711-Joseph J. and Kathryn G. Maniscalco to Angel C. Amin, $950,000.

Morgan Ct., 6010-Logan J. Perel and Ashley Pasion to Joshua Robert Hahn and Gina De Caro Hahn, $470,000.

Nottoway Walk, 401-Pulte Home Co. to Chi-Cheol and Christy Chung, $750,000.

Nottoway Walk, 431-Pulte Home Co. to Rodwan Miludi and Btissam Saddi, $783,338.

Oronoco St., 1111, No. 528-Ralph and Renee Peluso to Naomi E. Lynch, $716,000.

Payne St. S., 415-M/1 Homes of DC Corp. to John C. and Patricia J. Donaldson, $999,290.

Pickett St. S., 277, No. 302-Kellee P. Edmonds to Lei Pang and Yassine Quahidi, $302,000.

Powhatan St., 1337, No. 16-Comstock Powhatan Corp. to Laura M. Virella and John R. McGrew, $899,000.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1100, No. 404-Jacob Dodds and Lauren Beth Lankenau Dodds to Danielle L. Azoulay, $240,000.

Reed Ave. E., 181, No. 312-Paul R. Abramson to Kelly Ann Richmond, $394,000.

Reynolds St. S., 250, No. 604-Theodore E. and Theodore J. Folkman to Theresa Eugene, $193,000.

Slaters Lane, 501, No. 224-Eileen A. Orbell to Michael C. McCusker, $320,000.

Stevenson Ave., 6300, No. 1013-Nydia Quinones to Luis Rivera-Flores, $213,000.

Taylor Run Pkwy. W., 236, No. 2-Jennifer E. Giglio to Leslie A. Weinstein, $300,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 1627-Matthew Sherwood to Helen Chong, $305,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 311-Craig S. Mastrangelo and Hirad Najafbagy to Kevin Christopher Walton, $97,500.

Vermont Ct., 3807-Cristie A. Gillis to Bilal Kayani and Saher Tanvir, $455,000.

Wesmond Dr., 200-Matthew Joseph and Ashley Ann Millard to Douglas Graham, $599,900.

Yoakum Pkwy., 205, No. 717-Mohammad Khalid to Nolawit Tesfaye Haile and Tewoderos Fesseha, $230,000.

28th St. S., 3210, No. 403-Kathleen J. Weis to Elias Diaz and Marisela Diaz Picado, $207,000.

Arlington

ARLINGTON AREA

Arlington Blvd., 3402-Sean Patrick and Eileen Norton to John H. and Maria J. Thompson, $567,500.

Arlington Blvd., 4754-Jeff P. Pless to Marieanne Trigg and Jason L. Price, $599,000.

Barton St. S., 1201, No. 156-Matthew D. Yarrington to Marina Gaft, $385,000.

Columbia Pike., 1830, No. 109-Armstrong Ventures Corp. to Mario Edgardo Godinez, $170,000.

Edgewood St. N., 1521-Robert M. Amey to Yuwen Chen, $875,000.

Fairfax Dr., 6924, No. 208-Steven G. Buhrow to Carolyn L. Sabatelli, $372,500.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4139, No. 401-Suleiman Wali to David Jacobson, $332,000.

Garfield St. N., 1201, No. 618-Hee Seon Choi to Alexander D. Rhoads, $432,750.

George Mason Dr. N., 1012-Judith Catherine and Donald Edwin Hankins to Mildred B. Hankins, $599,000.

George Mason Dr. S., 1511, No. 10-Lynette James to Jorge Santamaria, $155,000.

Granada St. N., 2509-Michaelo Manning and Colette Thorsenes to Charles A. Seymour, $650,000.

Highland St. N., 1020, No. 906-Megan O’Brien to Amber JK Voigt, $350,000.

Kensington St. N., 2711-Lisa Baird and Joan M. Kain to Kevin C. and Tanya Campbell, $795,500.

Lee Hwy., 2100, No. 335-Tony Sinping and Marie Sukfun Keung to Hernan and Ross Cortes, $345,000.

Lowell St. S., 2121-Ahmed Fahim to Joshua L. Richter and Nicholas J. Tucker, $742,000.

Montana St. N., 906-Christopher and Ashby M. Marcus to Lauren and David G. Sullivan, $720,000.

Pollard St. N., 3036-Richard A. and Renne M. Canady to Julio H. Henriquez, $900,000.

Randolph St. N., 1605-William R. Bode and Beverly Jane Berger to John Marshall and Deborah Ziff Cook, $875,500.

Taylor St. N., 1109, No. A-Ruth M. Carter to Edgardo Atoc Sabagkit and Thuy Bich Nguyen, $507,000.

Underwood St. N., 3000-Ralph R. and Margit Holdsworth to Romeros Custom Builders Corp., $785,000.

Utah St. N., 2509-WCH Corp. to Matthew S. Thoman and Ulrike E. Rabl, $828,000.

First Rd. S., 2705-Robert J. Burnette to Samuel Tierra, $426,000.

Sixth St. N., 5112-David John and Kerry Fuller Meagher to Xianchao Huang, $745,000.

Eighth St. N., 5645-Nancy A. Bukar to Thierry Servius and Dominique Freyre, $650,000.

12th St. S., 3012-N. Edgewood Corp. to Justin Aaron Blum and Perrine Punwani, $1.15 million.

21st St. N., 2021, No. 20-Marilyn G. and Chelsea Beers Stickle to Jennifer M. Weber, $258,000.

38th St. N., 3650-Donald W. Eiss and Betsy E. Stillman to Patrick Burns and Patricia Fuentes, $862,000.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Hayes St. S., 3100-Helen Rahall Drozynski and Mary Etta McDaniel Rahall to Jonathan P. and Anne H. Joyce, $406,000.

ROSSLYN AREA

Nash St. N., 1200, No. 1165-Craig Edward Gilmore and Jerome Leon Stefft to Victor G. and Anna E. Cabral, $245,000.

Oak St. N., 1600, No. 929-Ryan Bradley Chirnomas to Alexander Leslie Hambrook, $430,500.

19th St. N., 1111, No. 2801-George P. and Bonnie E. Murphy to Robert F. and Satsuko U. Young, $3.26 million.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2720, No. 409-Anthony Stitt and Rebecca Scheurer to Christopher A. and Brenda Sue Lindley, $561,000.

Kenmore Ct. S., 2521-Michael Knapton and Karen L. Spaid to Justin Scott Kolikof and Shaina Beth Kirschenbaum, $592,500.

Troy St. S., 2714-Geoffrey S. Barrett to Dana L. and Josua P. Underwood, $520,000.

Wakefield St. S., 3458-Justin and Maggie Kitts to Michelle Lynn Woolley and Andrew Pinneke, $604,000.

25th St. S., 2321, No. 2-202-Veena Chawla to Yvonne Sandor and Edwin Scott Sellers, $446,500.

36th St. S., 4437, No. B2-Michael J. Duffy and Darlene A. Oettinger Duffy to Treat C. Huey, $263,000.