Alexandria

These sales data recorded by the Alexandria Department of Real Estate Assessments were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ALEXANDRIA AREA

Abingdon Dr. W., 1220-Kelly Roberts Aratoon and James Bassett Robertson to John Robert Dicalogero and Sandra Lynn Kamin, $570,000.

Alfred St. S., 923-PRS Holdings Corp. to Erick Min and Jihye Lee, $860,000.

Armistead St. N., 426, No. 304-Kylla A. Harris to Jason Kangal, $115,000.

Bernard St., 1021, No. 5-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Kurtis J. Schell and Michelle M. Yu, $775,000.

Braddock Rd. E., 545, No. 606-Jonathan Abramson to Susan E. Borja, $425,000.

Cameron Mills Rd., 2908-Mittie E. Terrell to Lynell Renee and David Jason Shattls, $525,000.

Cameron St., 1115, No. 409-Marianne Odle Burtnett to Lillian A. Shewmaker, $599,000.

Clifford Ave., 17-John C. and Casey B. Kincheloe to Emily A. Gomes, $529,000.

Commerce St., 308-Windmill Hill Corp. to James A. and Nell T. Cochran, $850,000.

Duke St., 3700-Brian and Karyn Moran to Jonathan Aaron Seaton and Kristina Seppala, $815,000.

Edsall Rd., 5911, No. 603-Jerry J. and Sheila A. Sullivan to Feriba Ramin, $199,000.

Ellsworth St., 207-Jesse Bryan Clark to Denise I. Warburton, $579,000.

Fendall Ave., 36-Kimberly Michelle Hall to Sidhartha and Cristina P. Nilakanta, $425,000.

Goddard Way, 3513-Stephen Hockett and Michael Romanelli to James S. and Kae Yoon, $600,000.

Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 411-Luis N. Vall-Lloveras to Ann Korkolis, $399,000.

Jamieson Ave., 2121, No. 1509-Robert B. Fisher and Else Fisher to Rui Mota and Dora Renata Pinto, $650,000.

Main Line Blvd., 1314, No. 102-Jeremiah W. and Mika F. Dewey to Christopher Charles McDonald, $780,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 1225, No. 810-Catherine Byrne to Sean and Homa Nowrouzi, $210,000.

Mason Ave. E., 105-Siew Heng Liu to Elizabeth C. Cantrell and Travis S. Herret, $700,000.

Monroe Ave. E., 320-Adam Daniel Wilson and Alan Dennis Cox to Daniel R. and Pamela J. Brown, $555,000.

Nottoway Walk, 421-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Abdul Mahammad Ibrahim, $763,558.

Nottoway Walk, 441-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Mark and Joo K. Bernhards, $790,461.

Oakley Pl., 626-Kevork and Elizabeth Kazanjian to David P. Touhey and Katherine C. Mcadoo Touhey, $979,900.

Patrick St. N., 815, No. 304-Stephanie A. Schader to Ismay Vidal, $360,000.

Pickett St. N., 200, No. 1609-Tariq Haider to Ted A. Culler and Vicente L. Rodriguez, $330,000.

Pitt St. S., 311-P. Elizabeth Pirsch and Andrew H. Blate to John H. and Kelly N. Kent, $915,000.

Prince St., 1600, No. 603-Sherry Wilson Brown to Judith M. Perron, $550,000.

Ramsey St., 903-Dumor Properties Corp. to Michael A. Sager and Stephanie L. Grasmick, $1.19 million.

Reed Ave. W., 125-Lucy Willis to Mitchell E. Opalski, $400,000.

Roundhouse Lane, 1304, No. 304-J. Michael Bowers to Shea C. and Gabriel W. Marwell, $589,000.

Slaters Lane, 501, No. 1114-Larry L. Boyer to Jason Thomas Boyle, $379,900.

Stevenson Sq., 276-Victor and Neda Shapiro to Hung Duc and Quat Duc Tran, $355,000.

Uhler Ave. W., 8-Jeffrey W. Brill to Randall C. and Michele A. Parker, $875,000.

Washington St. S., 715, No. B-36-Kathryn B. Bayer to Jesus H. Medrano and Bonnie E. Rideout, $225,000.

West St. S., 330, No. 303-Angela L. Byers to Rosene S. Clark, $600,000.

Wyndham Cir., 3307, No. 1164-Mary Hardy to Shannon A. Augustus, $199,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 709-Nationstar Mortgage Corp. to Jamarle Worilds, $208,111.

Yoakum Pkwy., 307, No. 425-Barbara S. Anderson and Edwin L. Gitow to Mahbubullah Mahbub, $205,000.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Dinwiddie St. S., 2908-Matthew J. and Sonya P. Beckett to Daniel John Meshel and Michelle Marie Casella, $430,000.

Arlington

ARLINGTON AREA

Barton St. S., 1201, No. 141-Gregory C. Wigton to Robin I. Schmal, $400,000.

Clarendon Blvd., 2400, No. 402-Cynthia Dharmajaya and Ethel Yu to Brigid Mary and Donna Y. McDonnell, $438,500.

Edgewood St. N., 131-Charles Michael and Jo Ann Durishin to Thomas Carcone and Emily Heend, $1.15 million.

Fairfax Dr., 6924, No. 208-Steven G. Buhrow to Carolyn L. Sabatelli, $372,500.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4139, No. 401-Suleiman Wali to David Jacobson, $332,000.

Garfield St. N., 1201, No. 618-Hee Seon Choi to Alexander D. Rhoads, $432,750.

George Mason Dr. N., 1012-Judith Catherine and Donald Edwin Hankins to Mildred B. Hankins, $599,000.

Glebe Rd. N., 851, No. 107-Jillian N. Tullo to Sarnantha Elaine Wilson, $425,000.

Glebe Rd. N., 3615-Edward L. and Carol J. Bartholomew to Donald W. and Darlene V. Bakke, $1.95 million.

Hartford St. N., 1200, No. 107-James Berick to Charlton David Lewis, $605,000.

Hudson St. N., 1307-Douglas Nocerino to David Bonser, $1.91 million.

Little Falls Rd., 4866-Sally Bassler and Daela C. Ellis to Phillip and Ericka Acosta, $1.14 million.

Montana St. N., 906-Christopherb and Ashby M. Marcus to Lauren and David G. Sullivan, $720,000.

Oakland St. S., 2126-Equity Corp. to Melissa L. Cox, $552,500.

Quincy St. N., 888, No. 1106-Robert L. Mitchell to Alexander Bernal and Omar Hernandez, $485,000.

Rockingham St. N., 2619-American Signature Properties Corp. to Bekir Bulent and Berrin Sevil Ozbilgin, $1.47 million.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1423-Eric Straus to Dolores M. Fitch, $215,000.

Troy St. N., 1745, No. 8-433-Michael Albert Graziano and Tara Susan Barr to Andrew Joseph Nuss, $280,000.

Utah St. N., 2509-WCH Corp. to Matthew S. Thoman and Ilrike E. Rabl, $2 million.

Westmoreland St. N., 2200, No. 510-Harold O. White to Charles Christopher Benagh and Kathryn Anne Bowers, $595,000.

Eighth St. N., 5645-Nancy A. Bukar to Thierry Servius and Dominique Freyre, $650,000.

10th St. S., 4856-Derek Richmond to Joseph R. Pricone and Kathryn E. Williams, $462,500.

15th St. N., 2001, No. 601-Matthew A. Hartman to Michael McFarlin, $321,000.

19th St. N., 3207-Cynthia Blendu to Mathew and Kristin Norman, $1.22 million.

28th St. N., 5723-Ajo 5723 28th Street Corp. to Jeffrey and Ashley Allman, $1.59 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Hayes St. S., 1721, No. 2-Yoke Moey and Swee Kong Leong to Glorisel Santos, $611,000.

ROSSLYN AREA

Nash St. N., 1200, No. 1165-Craig Edward Gilmore and Jerome Leon Stefft to Victor G. and Anna E. Cabral, $245,000.

Oak St. N., 1600, No. 929-Ryan Bradley Chirnomas to Alexander Leslie Hambrook, $430,500.

19th St. N., 1111, No. 2801-George P. and Bonnie E. Murphy to Robert F. and Satsuko U. Young, $3.26 million.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2720, No. 409-Anthony Stitt and Rebecca Scheurer to Christopher A. and Brenda Sue Lindley, $561,000.

Kenmore Ct. S., 2521-Michael Knapton and Karen L. Spaid to Justin Scott Kolikof and Shaina Beth Kirschenbaum, $592,500.

Troy St. S., 2714-Geoffrey S. Barrett to Dana L. and Josua P. Underwood, $520,000.

Wakefield St. S., 3458-Justin and Maggie Kitts to Michelle Lynn Woolley and Andrew Pinneke, $604,000.

25th St. S., 2321, No. 2-202-Veena Chawla to Yvonne Sandor and Edwin Scott Sellers, $446,500.

36th St. S., 4437, No. B2-Michael J. Duffy and Darlenwe A. Oettingwer Duffty to Treat C. Huey, $263,000.