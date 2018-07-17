Alexandria

These sales data recorded by the Alexandria Department of Real Estate Assessments were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ALEXANDRIA AREA

Annie Rose Ave., 738-Susan M. Alter-Humphrey and Frederick J. Humphrey III to Michael Hess and Kayla McKenry, $762,500.

Armistead St. N., 481, No. 302-Ahmed Gomaa to Ruben Beingolea Gutierrez and Sonia A. Malca Debeingolea, $200,000.

Bernard St., 1023, No. 4-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Andrew Michael Bailey, $769,900.

Burgess Ave., 231-William P. and Cyd N. Margulies to Louis J. Kishkunas, $565,000.

Cameron Station Blvd., 111-Jack D. Abraham to Patrick Kairouz and Noosha Hussain, $662,000.

Clifford Ave., 124-Reg Investments Corp. to Jonathan Isai Davila and Mariana Lungu, $545,000.

Custis Ave. E., 113-Custis 244 Corp. to Sean T. Howell and Marina I. Carter, $1.36 million.

Duke St., 4600, No. 603-Hang Pei and Jinwen Chen to Stephanie Holzinger, $155,000.

Edsall Rd., 5911, No. 606-Alicia Gonzalez Ras to Allena Alexander, $208,000.

English Terr., 5102-Laura R. Houston to Cynthia Long and Joseph Damond, $477,000.

Fort Worth Ave., 3830-George L. and Martha M. Yungk to Todd A. and Sonia L. Pilot, $921,500.

Grayson St. N., 108-Joseph E. and Gregory J. Mazur to Kellen Cory and Ayumi Bucher, $469,000.

Holland Lane, 309, No. 306-Jeremy Bukowczyk to Raychul B. Goldenberg-Bivens and Jeffery W. Bivens, $353,000.

John Ticer Dr., 4908-J. Keith Powell and Loretta Clark to Michael Laskowski and Ruth B. Teunissen, $585,500.

Main Line Blvd., 2018-Christopher C. and Christine S. McDonald to John N. Tenuta II and Cynthia L. Pevehouse, $1.26 million.

Massey Lane, 723, No. A-Nicole Moran to Jeanne L. Long and Kenny N. Saunders, $515,000.

Murtha St., 262-Robert Scott Heon and Patricia Neiss to Anthony Ortiz, $745,000.

Nottoway Walk, 423-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Ryan and Rachael Lawrence, $747,892.

Oronoco St., 220-G. Robert G. Soule and Helen Anne Soule to Trevor Wharton and Shell A. Blakenship-Wharton, $845,000.

Patrick St. S., 206-GCP Patrick Land Corp. to Lindsay Elizabeth Wallace and Russell Tyler Shaw, $1.32 million.

Pickett St. S., 271, No. 302-Hugh C. Steer to Rebecca K. Jones and Christopher James Napolitano, $320,000.

Potomac Ave., 2316-John H. and Veronica B. Orem to Dwight David Shepherd, $875,000.

Princess St., 1116-Codi C. Stenson to Ryan and Jessica Bradshaw, $490,000.

Reynolds St. S., 75, No. 401-Alyssa L. Arceneaux to Kaiser J. Robertson III, $199,000.

Royal St. S., 625-Harry Simmeth and Anne Van Camp to Rachel Beer, $925,000.

Slaters Lane, 916, No. 16-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Sarah K. Horn, $779,900.

Taylor Run Pkwy. E., 216-Melanie K. Harvey to Maria Isabel Osorio and Sean Patrick Connolly, $525,000.

Upland Pl., 712-Christopher D. Beasley to Paul Zung Teh Zia and Dora L. Zia, $575,000.

Van Dorn St. S., 12, No. 406-Blue Homes Ventures Corp. to Georgi and Iuliia Dimov, $179,500.

Watkins Mill Dr., 3847-Joan Ann Macisaac and Wilmer Thomas Shank Jr. to Rocio Emillia Velluttini Vasquez, $460,000.

Wilkes St., 1210-Laura M. Foster to William P. and Kathryn C. Skaggs, $565,000.

Woodlawn Ct., 3816-Maged S. and Sherin F. Behnam to Patricia J. Wells, $520,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ARLINGTON AREA

Arlington Blvd., 4616-Raymond William Chappell and Doreen Smith Chappel to Amy K. Crotts, $753,000.

Barton St. S., 1201, No. 156-Matthew D. Yarrington to Marina Gaft, $385,000.

Columbia Pike., 1830, No. 109-Armstrong Ventures Corp. to Mario Edgardo Godinez, $170,000.

Edgewood St. N., 1521-Robert M. Amey to Yuwen Chen, $875,000.

Fillmore St. N., 1220, No. PH05-Randall L. and Denise G. Doerman to Morman Douglas and Connie Sue Cumins, $475,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 613-Jeffrey J. Jardine to Stephen L. Shields, $310,000.

Garfield St. N., 1515-Classic Cottage Corp. to Omar Chaudary and Arjumand Butt, $2.12 million.

George Mason Dr. N., 1127-David R. and Kelly C. Morrison to Ryan E. and Haley R. Anderson, $803,000.

Glebe Rd. N., 851, No. 1016-Stefan G. and Frances M. Venckus to Geremy Mahn, $385,000.

Glebe Rd. S., 104-Aaron J. and Amanda Lowenberger to Harry Jorge and Rachel Deborah Bethke, $447,500.

Henderson Rd. N., 4141, No. 1111-Carsell Investment Co. Corp. to Anne and Robert S. Kenison, $535,000.

Jackson St. N., 2330-Teresa Ann Zabala to Jarrod and Alison Tsukada, $669,000.

Langley St. S., 1928-Rameez Raja to Yansheng Huang and Mai Thi Tran, $660,000.

Ohio St. N., 1507-Patrick Burns and Kara Lee to Monique Cloffalo and David Binswanger, $715,000.

Pollard St. N., 820, No. 808-Gregory L. Montgomery and Michele Brondy to John C. and Nicholas J. Moorman, $664,000.

Quincy St. N., 888, No. 1107-Joshua S. Chao to Matthew William Lawler, $438,000.

Spout Run Pkwy., 3000, No. B304-Megan L. Woods to Jacob Ferree, $253,000.

Taylor St. N., 1109, No. A-Ruth M. Carter to Edgardo Atoc Sabagkit and Thuy Bich Nguyen, $507,000.

Utah St. N., 3409-James G. White Jr. to Tony W. and Holly F. Bazemore, $800,000.

Wilson Blvd., 1800, No. 122-Ami Marie Herrmann to Michelle Chapman, $405,000.

10th St. S., 5101, No. 2-Rayan & Jayin Corp. to Nasar and Hamida Ahmed, $150,000.

21st St. N., 2021, No. 20-Marilyn G. and Chelsea Beers Stickle to Jennifer M. Weber, $258,000.

38th St. N., 3650-Donald W. Eiss and Betsy E. Stillman to Patrick Burns and Patricia Fuentes, $862,000.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Hayes St. S., 3100-Helen Rahall Drozynski and Mary Etta McDaniel Rahall to Jonathan P. and Anne H. Joyce, $406,000.

19th St. S., 1112-Gregory Obaugh and Miho Kikujo to Kyle J. and Kelly G. Kaplan, $820,500.

ROSSLYN AREA

Colonial Terr. N., 1512-Edward J. and Jennifer L. Berenbaum to Helene Gogadze, $1.26 million.

Dinwiddie St. S., 2923-Stephen T. Trickey to Victoria Evans, $323,000.

Nash St. N., 1881, No. 707-Cuckoo Trading Corp. to Mohammed Asad Alemadi and Reema Yousef Kamal, $810,000.

Oak St. N., 1600, No. 1916-Michael J. and Kevin E. O’Brien to Susan Leboff and Bruce Weiner, $535,000.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Abingdon St. S., 2820, No. B2-Erin E. Elwell and Erin Elizabeth Mallow to Michael J. Lestingi, $313,000.

Columbus St. S., 2931, No. B1-Drew B. Hamilton to Cinnamon Baker, $449,000.

Kenmore Ct. S., 2618-John R. Higi to Christopher D. and Melissa Neal Reed, $790,000.

Troy St. S., 2740-Mark Matthew and Elizabeth Nichols Schlachter to Elizabeth Philpott and Rachel Mendelson, $545,000.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2544, No. 6-Susan Beth Gordon to Sarah A. Steffick, $575,000.

25th St. S., 2321, No. 2-313-Tracy Ann Colley to Albert Lok and Tiffany Snyder, $290,000.