Alexandria

These sales data recorded by the Alexandria Department of Real Estate Assessments were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ALEXANDRIA AREA

Alabama Ave., 3415-Thomas A. and Deborah D. Hewson to Benjamin S. and Sarah Emily Hewson, $1.04 million.

Armistead St. N., 606-Shonta Woodbury Robertson to Robert and Tiffany Tillotson, $458,000.

Cambria Walk, 131, No. 6-32-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Yoona Park, $757,297.

Catts Tavern Dr., 707-John D. Whitmore Jr. to Brooke C. Tansill, $860,000.

Courtland Cir., 3823-Patrick and Melissa Murray to Elise Turner, $611,100.

Edison St., 3802-Alvin T. Ilao to Daniel W. and Haylee M. Green, $410,000.

Edsall Rd., 6101, No. 1602-Homa Sharifi to Dana L. Johnson, $278,000.

Fairfax St. N., 601, No. 214-Rita Lin to Vicki Marie and Michael Thomas Atkins, $1.29 million.

Grimm Dr., 5116-Marc D. Tang to Zena T. Ayalew, $635,000.

Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 711-Emil Fish to Brittany M. Thompson, $373,400.

Knight Pl., 4635-Dia Tamara Copeland to Bradley Wade and Melissa Ann Hines, $650,000.

Lee St. S., 307-H. Glen and Annette L. Stone to Jeffrey and Gina White, $1.88 million.

Lynhaven Dr., 226-Carlos G. Mcivy Jr. to Russell James Waymack Jr. and Erica Anne O’Brien Waymack, $520,000.

Mount Eagle Pl., 1533-Theresa A. Smith to Tiffany N. Barrans, $250,000.

Nottoway Walk, 417-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Darin D. and Peifen Heesch, $790,110.

Palmer Pl., 1108-Kimberly Solnov to Bryce L. Scholar and Jacqueline R. Barbarito, $539,000.

Portner Rd., 1121-James E. McInerney III to Justin and Gabriela Katusak, $579,900.

Princess St., 1015-Evan M. and Alison G. Allen to Frank Oliveri, $570,000.

Quantrell Ave., 5801, No. L5-Kapland Corp. to Barbara Ann Farley, $125,000.

Raymond Ave. E., 409, No. 5-John B. Hart to Lisa Supkow, $229,000.

Rucker Pl., 409-David W. and Jane A. Clarke to Angus S. and Carolyn V. Lamond, $850,000.

Skyhill Rd., 203, No. 3-Danna P. Cassise and Danilo E. Ponce to Bridget M. Dicosmo, $263,000.

Stevenson Ave., 6301, No. 801-Azeb Tedla Mekonnen to Samuel Howard and Patricia Ann Fountain, $260,000.

Strutfield Lane, 4560, No. 1209-Ryan Kokoszka to Terry and Debra Rowland, $325,000.

Usher Ave., 3918-Chelsea Thierry Burns and Harmon Burns III to Jeremiah A. Richey and Youngsu Choi, $366,500.

Vernon St., 1019-Carlos M. Martinez to Robert B. Andrews, $451,000.

White Post Ct., 3816-Natalie S. and Steven J. Riegel to Jose and Montira Balderrama, $535,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 911-Robel Abraham to Gregory Warner, $210,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Abingdon St. N., 3224-John F. Skibinski Jr. and Letitia Long to Cyrus K. and Alexandra B. Kouhestani, $1.5 million.

Arlington Blvd., 5917-Timothy Robert and Timothy Roert Lynn to Alexander J. and Brianna L. Cumana, $674,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4081, No. 204-Debra L. and Trevor J. Montano to Debra L. Montano, $160,000.

Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 405-David and Jacqueline Suzzette James to Sunny Singh Disoco, $748,500.

George Mason Dr. S., 1511, No. 3-Samuel I. White and Joseph E. Keller to Sumit Batra and Piyush Patel, $130,000.

Inglewood St. N., 1800-Peggy Dowd and Peggy D. Gall to Courtney Christine and David Earle Markle, $1.2 million.

Lorcom Lane, 4390, No. 106-Carol A. Murray Kim and Chung Whan Kim to Laura Zelaya, $199,900.

Monroe St. N., 3656-Classic Partners 1 Corp. to Michael J. and Maureen J. Petron, $1.13 million.

Pollard St. N., 880, No. 1024-Hainan and Xi Wang to Shantell Isaac, $524,000.

Quincy St. N., 3100-Christopher L. Henderson to Michael L. and Kristin W. Longe, $850,000.

Randolph St. S., 2128-Bradley Khaner to Nitin Natarajan and Bethany Spencer, $730,000.

Stafford St. N., 1020, No. 402-Oleg and Valeria Katamanin to Jeffrey and Gharam Alkastalani Dexter, $555,000.

Troy St. N., 1745, No. 8-434-John C. Williams III to William C. Watts Jr., $269,000.

Vermont St. N., 1001, No. 203-Craig E. and Carol R. Baumann to Assel Ayapova, $456,000.

First St. N., 4758-David and Aleda Robinson Kaufman to Jonathan S. Dunn and Margaret Louise Johnston Dunn, $1.03 million.

Seventh St. N., 3111-Stephen Fredrick to Dave and Izumi Levy, $1.62 million.

Ninth St. N., 3835, No. 507E-Jay D. Krasnow to Roy W. and Lara Langley, $355,000.

16th St. N., 6402-Brian J. Zabloudil and Farrah Daly to Rajon and Cintia Gilmore, $635,000.

38th St. N., 4628-Mase Builders Corp. to Michael and Linda Barbero, $2.3 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Glebe Rd. S., 3600, No. 403W-Angela M. and Laura A. Kozik to David A. and Martha J. Helgerson, $240,000.

ROSSLYN AREA

Nash St. N., 1881, No. 705-Ventures 705 Corp. to Dana Hines, $794,500.

Ode St. N., 1918-John and Noelle Dubiansky to Robert M. and Elizabeth Ann Reyes, $1.17 million.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Kenmore Ct. S., 2519-Brian Q. and Jamie C. Wohlert to Justin L.C. Eldridge and Joanne Patricia Eldridge, $720,000.

Wakefield St. S., 2834C, No. C-Barbara J. Leen to Kathleen E. Broderick and Ljason P. Dwyer, $325,000.

35th St. S., 4243-Clear Sky Properties Corp. to John Marshall and Anna Accomazzo Miller, $488,000.