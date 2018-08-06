Alabama Ave., 3415-Thomas A. and Deborah D. Hewson to Benjamin S. and Sarah Emily Hewson, $1.04 million.
Armistead St. N., 606-Shonta Woodbury Robertson to Robert and Tiffany Tillotson, $458,000.
Cambria Walk, 131, No. 6-32-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Yoona Park, $757,297.
Catts Tavern Dr., 707-John D. Whitmore Jr. to Brooke C. Tansill, $860,000.
Courtland Cir., 3823-Patrick and Melissa Murray to Elise Turner, $611,100.
Edison St., 3802-Alvin T. Ilao to Daniel W. and Haylee M. Green, $410,000.
Edsall Rd., 6101, No. 1602-Homa Sharifi to Dana L. Johnson, $278,000.
Fairfax St. N., 601, No. 214-Rita Lin to Vicki Marie and Michael Thomas Atkins, $1.29 million.
Grimm Dr., 5116-Marc D. Tang to Zena T. Ayalew, $635,000.
Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 711-Emil Fish to Brittany M. Thompson, $373,400.
Knight Pl., 4635-Dia Tamara Copeland to Bradley Wade and Melissa Ann Hines, $650,000.
Lee St. S., 307-H. Glen and Annette L. Stone to Jeffrey and Gina White, $1.88 million.
Lynhaven Dr., 226-Carlos G. Mcivy Jr. to Russell James Waymack Jr. and Erica Anne O’Brien Waymack, $520,000.
Mount Eagle Pl., 1533-Theresa A. Smith to Tiffany N. Barrans, $250,000.
Nottoway Walk, 417-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Darin D. and Peifen Heesch, $790,110.
Palmer Pl., 1108-Kimberly Solnov to Bryce L. Scholar and Jacqueline R. Barbarito, $539,000.
Portner Rd., 1121-James E. McInerney III to Justin and Gabriela Katusak, $579,900.
Princess St., 1015-Evan M. and Alison G. Allen to Frank Oliveri, $570,000.
Quantrell Ave., 5801, No. L5-Kapland Corp. to Barbara Ann Farley, $125,000.
Raymond Ave. E., 409, No. 5-John B. Hart to Lisa Supkow, $229,000.
Rucker Pl., 409-David W. and Jane A. Clarke to Angus S. and Carolyn V. Lamond, $850,000.
Skyhill Rd., 203, No. 3-Danna P. Cassise and Danilo E. Ponce to Bridget M. Dicosmo, $263,000.
Stevenson Ave., 6301, No. 801-Azeb Tedla Mekonnen to Samuel Howard and Patricia Ann Fountain, $260,000.
Strutfield Lane, 4560, No. 1209-Ryan Kokoszka to Terry and Debra Rowland, $325,000.
Usher Ave., 3918-Chelsea Thierry Burns and Harmon Burns III to Jeremiah A. Richey and Youngsu Choi, $366,500.
Vernon St., 1019-Carlos M. Martinez to Robert B. Andrews, $451,000.
White Post Ct., 3816-Natalie S. and Steven J. Riegel to Jose and Montira Balderrama, $535,000.
Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 911-Robel Abraham to Gregory Warner, $210,000.
Abingdon St. N., 3224-John F. Skibinski Jr. and Letitia Long to Cyrus K. and Alexandra B. Kouhestani, $1.5 million.
Arlington Blvd., 5917-Timothy Robert and Timothy Roert Lynn to Alexander J. and Brianna L. Cumana, $674,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4081, No. 204-Debra L. and Trevor J. Montano to Debra L. Montano, $160,000.
Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 405-David and Jacqueline Suzzette James to Sunny Singh Disoco, $748,500.
George Mason Dr. S., 1511, No. 3-Samuel I. White and Joseph E. Keller to Sumit Batra and Piyush Patel, $130,000.
Inglewood St. N., 1800-Peggy Dowd and Peggy D. Gall to Courtney Christine and David Earle Markle, $1.2 million.
Lorcom Lane, 4390, No. 106-Carol A. Murray Kim and Chung Whan Kim to Laura Zelaya, $199,900.
Monroe St. N., 3656-Classic Partners 1 Corp. to Michael J. and Maureen J. Petron, $1.13 million.
Pollard St. N., 880, No. 1024-Hainan and Xi Wang to Shantell Isaac, $524,000.
Quincy St. N., 3100-Christopher L. Henderson to Michael L. and Kristin W. Longe, $850,000.
Randolph St. S., 2128-Bradley Khaner to Nitin Natarajan and Bethany Spencer, $730,000.
Stafford St. N., 1020, No. 402-Oleg and Valeria Katamanin to Jeffrey and Gharam Alkastalani Dexter, $555,000.
Troy St. N., 1745, No. 8-434-John C. Williams III to William C. Watts Jr., $269,000.
Vermont St. N., 1001, No. 203-Craig E. and Carol R. Baumann to Assel Ayapova, $456,000.
First St. N., 4758-David and Aleda Robinson Kaufman to Jonathan S. Dunn and Margaret Louise Johnston Dunn, $1.03 million.
Seventh St. N., 3111-Stephen Fredrick to Dave and Izumi Levy, $1.62 million.
Ninth St. N., 3835, No. 507E-Jay D. Krasnow to Roy W. and Lara Langley, $355,000.
16th St. N., 6402-Brian J. Zabloudil and Farrah Daly to Rajon and Cintia Gilmore, $635,000.
38th St. N., 4628-Mase Builders Corp. to Michael and Linda Barbero, $2.3 million.
Glebe Rd. S., 3600, No. 403W-Angela M. and Laura A. Kozik to David A. and Martha J. Helgerson, $240,000.
Nash St. N., 1881, No. 705-Ventures 705 Corp. to Dana Hines, $794,500.
Ode St. N., 1918-John and Noelle Dubiansky to Robert M. and Elizabeth Ann Reyes, $1.17 million.
Kenmore Ct. S., 2519-Brian Q. and Jamie C. Wohlert to Justin L.C. Eldridge and Joanne Patricia Eldridge, $720,000.
Wakefield St. S., 2834C, No. C-Barbara J. Leen to Kathleen E. Broderick and Ljason P. Dwyer, $325,000.
35th St. S., 4243-Clear Sky Properties Corp. to John Marshall and Anna Accomazzo Miller, $488,000.