Alexandria

These sales data recorded by the Alexandria Department of Real Estate Assessments were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ALEXANDRIA AREA

Alfred St. N., 618-Brandon Dale Sweet to Lesley D. Rohrbaugh, $512,000.

Beauregard St. N., 301, No. 216-Keena Jones to Carla Jean Saco, $240,500.

Cameron Mews., 107-Mark A. and Leslie M. O’Brien to Stephanie Acosta-Mikulasek, $990,000.

Chetworth Ct., 1343-Sarah A. Lyberg to Avery Lewis Mortimer and Tamaru Hiromitsu, $565,000.

Dominion Mill Dr., 3860-James William and Helen Inez Spell to Brian James and Kira Marles Sheaffer, $539,000.

Edison St., 3807-Sarah A. Doyle Hale to John P. Goshco and Anne-Helene Kuziel, $399,000.

Eisenhower Ave., 3831-Jonathan S. Canlas and Ruben A. Legaspi Jr. to Reema Sunil Patel, $520,000.

Fairfax St. S., 200, No. 6-George Anderton Burke Jr. and Michael Graham Ashmead Burke to Charles D. and Theresa J. Niemeier, $595,000.

Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 1111-Adnan Gereli to Gie-Hae Choi, $348,000.

Henry St. N., 408-408 N. Henry Corp. to Ruth Kane, $550,000.

Hunton Pl., 2517-Enrico C. Soriano to Faisal Mir, $647,000.

Lee St. S., 316-Gamal and Diane Graiss to Philip R. Joens and Caroline L. Dye, $1 million.

Maple St. E., 20-Mary C. Hart to Stephanie W. Babin, $350,000.

Nottoway Walk, 419-Pulte Home Co. to Kevin A. Jeske and Elizabeth Kay Mancini, $772,541.

Pendleton St., 908-Nathaniel David and Meredith Joy George to Bartholomew Cirenza, $590,000.

Portner Rd., 1209-Joseph S. and Winona L. Meringolo to Aras Eftekhari, $615,000.

Reynolds St. S., 250, No. 702-Michael Boulluec to Trudy Ochere, $175,000.

Saint Asaph St. N., 601-Bernard H. and Nancy J. Merritt to Mark S. and Suzanne M. Morris, $815,000.

Scroggins Rd., 2102-Polly L. Gault to Todd A. and Natalie K. Maxwell, $720,000.

Skyhill Rd., 204, No. 7-Bryan K. Brothers to Jacob D. and Rebecca F. Waldman, $229,200.

Stevenson Ave., 6301, No. 808-Cori Ellen Start to Mohammed Shafayet, $235,000.

Sycamore St., 2961-Jon Christopher and Kimberly Lisa Roeder to Melissa M. Neal and Banks F. Woodruff, $590,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 1247-Russell Shirley to Michael J. Benson, $245,000.

Washington St. S., 820, No. 226-Lea Atherton Hutchins to Ann Marie Geraghty, $257,000.

Woodmire Lane, 5149-Harry M. Elmendorf to Fetene G. Dubessa and Wude Gudu, $520,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 1612-Christopher D. Lanham to Chennel Shawnte Hill, $227,500.

Arlington

ARLINGTON AREA

Arlington Blvd., 2409, No. 84-Jagoron Mukherjee to William C. Watts Jr., $268,000.

Barton St. S., 1621, No. 17-Kristin E. Bartholomew to Brian D. Bersh, $198,000.

Edison St. N., 704-Patricia Loach to Patricia Ann Breichner, $745,000.

Fairfax Dr., 2220, No. PH01-David B. Geiger to Martin and Laura Konda, $390,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 409-Diane Margaret Lawhead to Brett N. Wolfe, $320,000.

Glebe Rd. N., 851, No. 206-Kevin Clark to Dyalan and Josianne Gracie, $420,000.

Harrison St. S., 845-Maria R. Aleman to Wilder Blanco Zurita and Aida Butron, $350,000.

John Marshall Dr., 3306-Efthalia Christos Papailias to Derlis Paredes and Gladys T. Rotela, $790,000.

Ottawa St. N., 2412-Bruce Peter Recant and Catherine Maria Sacoto Recant to Sylvia L. and Moses An, $885,000.

Potomac St. N., 2634-Alexander Gubenko to James A.W. Marshall and Sara Catherine Marshall, $679,500.

Quincy St. S., 2009-Vivek and Sita R. Narula to Michael John Lucas and Dolradee Moraras, $719,000.

Richmond St. N., 2629-Torence M. Holmes to Jennifer and Arsalan Sajid Mehmood, $777,500.

Utah St. N., 1045, No. 2-106-Alexis Marie Ivory Berger and Alexis M. Ivory to Douglas M. and Douglas M. Swain, $380,000.

Wakefield Ct. N., 2451-Georgine R. Neureiter to James C. and Stasia Iwanicki Bird, $1.23 million.

First Pl. S., 4419-Cristobal Saravia to Giovana C. Saravia Claros Jr. and Roberto E. Quiroz Cordova, $722,000.

Ninth St. S., 1814-Kawsara B. Ulla to Andrew M. Papantoniou, $543,000.

19th Rd. N., 6805-Christian Herbst to Jamey Borell and Lauri Tahtinen, $620,000.

26th Rd. N., 5100-Dennis Drenning and Sallie M. Miller to John Rosenbaum, $625,000.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1101, No. 612-Joann J. Talbott to Francix X. Reiner and Ramon Resendez, $584,250.

19th St. S., 606-Troutman & Co. to Kerri Keehn and Timothy Hays, $1.5 million.

ROSSLYN AREA

Nash St. N., 1881, No. 712-Notburga and Randy Harritan to William D. Beyer, $1.15 million.

12th St. N., 1510, No. 205-Ik Anthony Okobi to Glennpeter Espinosa, $256,000.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Dinwiddie St. S., 2943, No. B1-Mark D. Girard and Anne E. Christenson to Michael J. Lestingi, $250,000.

Kenmore Ct. S., 2539-Simon M. and Reagan A. Maher to Lee Solomon and Kara Argus, $713,000.

Wakefield St. S., 3329, No. A2-Lillian L. Cheng to Rebecca M. Moss, $395,000.

Woodstock St. S., 2925G, No. 7-Rachel Beer to Kaeryna Brite, $315,000.

36th St. S., 4212, No. A1-John Francis Phillips to Rainy D. McIntosh and Laurie Artman, $385,000.