Alfred St. N., 618-Brandon Dale Sweet to Lesley D. Rohrbaugh, $512,000.
Beauregard St. N., 301, No. 216-Keena Jones to Carla Jean Saco, $240,500.
Cameron Mews., 107-Mark A. and Leslie M. O’Brien to Stephanie Acosta-Mikulasek, $990,000.
Chetworth Ct., 1343-Sarah A. Lyberg to Avery Lewis Mortimer and Tamaru Hiromitsu, $565,000.
Dominion Mill Dr., 3860-James William and Helen Inez Spell to Brian James and Kira Marles Sheaffer, $539,000.
Edison St., 3807-Sarah A. Doyle Hale to John P. Goshco and Anne-Helene Kuziel, $399,000.
Eisenhower Ave., 3831-Jonathan S. Canlas and Ruben A. Legaspi Jr. to Reema Sunil Patel, $520,000.
Fairfax St. S., 200, No. 6-George Anderton Burke Jr. and Michael Graham Ashmead Burke to Charles D. and Theresa J. Niemeier, $595,000.
Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 1111-Adnan Gereli to Gie-Hae Choi, $348,000.
Henry St. N., 408-408 N. Henry Corp. to Ruth Kane, $550,000.
Hunton Pl., 2517-Enrico C. Soriano to Faisal Mir, $647,000.
Lee St. S., 316-Gamal and Diane Graiss to Philip R. Joens and Caroline L. Dye, $1 million.
Maple St. E., 20-Mary C. Hart to Stephanie W. Babin, $350,000.
Nottoway Walk, 419-Pulte Home Co. to Kevin A. Jeske and Elizabeth Kay Mancini, $772,541.
Pendleton St., 908-Nathaniel David and Meredith Joy George to Bartholomew Cirenza, $590,000.
Portner Rd., 1209-Joseph S. and Winona L. Meringolo to Aras Eftekhari, $615,000.
Reynolds St. S., 250, No. 702-Michael Boulluec to Trudy Ochere, $175,000.
Saint Asaph St. N., 601-Bernard H. and Nancy J. Merritt to Mark S. and Suzanne M. Morris, $815,000.
Scroggins Rd., 2102-Polly L. Gault to Todd A. and Natalie K. Maxwell, $720,000.
Skyhill Rd., 204, No. 7-Bryan K. Brothers to Jacob D. and Rebecca F. Waldman, $229,200.
Stevenson Ave., 6301, No. 808-Cori Ellen Start to Mohammed Shafayet, $235,000.
Sycamore St., 2961-Jon Christopher and Kimberly Lisa Roeder to Melissa M. Neal and Banks F. Woodruff, $590,000.
Van Dorn St. N., 1247-Russell Shirley to Michael J. Benson, $245,000.
Washington St. S., 820, No. 226-Lea Atherton Hutchins to Ann Marie Geraghty, $257,000.
Woodmire Lane, 5149-Harry M. Elmendorf to Fetene G. Dubessa and Wude Gudu, $520,000.
Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 1612-Christopher D. Lanham to Chennel Shawnte Hill, $227,500.
Arlington Blvd., 2409, No. 84-Jagoron Mukherjee to William C. Watts Jr., $268,000.
Barton St. S., 1621, No. 17-Kristin E. Bartholomew to Brian D. Bersh, $198,000.
Edison St. N., 704-Patricia Loach to Patricia Ann Breichner, $745,000.
Fairfax Dr., 2220, No. PH01-David B. Geiger to Martin and Laura Konda, $390,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 409-Diane Margaret Lawhead to Brett N. Wolfe, $320,000.
Glebe Rd. N., 851, No. 206-Kevin Clark to Dyalan and Josianne Gracie, $420,000.
Harrison St. S., 845-Maria R. Aleman to Wilder Blanco Zurita and Aida Butron, $350,000.
John Marshall Dr., 3306-Efthalia Christos Papailias to Derlis Paredes and Gladys T. Rotela, $790,000.
Ottawa St. N., 2412-Bruce Peter Recant and Catherine Maria Sacoto Recant to Sylvia L. and Moses An, $885,000.
Potomac St. N., 2634-Alexander Gubenko to James A.W. Marshall and Sara Catherine Marshall, $679,500.
Quincy St. S., 2009-Vivek and Sita R. Narula to Michael John Lucas and Dolradee Moraras, $719,000.
Richmond St. N., 2629-Torence M. Holmes to Jennifer and Arsalan Sajid Mehmood, $777,500.
Utah St. N., 1045, No. 2-106-Alexis Marie Ivory Berger and Alexis M. Ivory to Douglas M. and Douglas M. Swain, $380,000.
Wakefield Ct. N., 2451-Georgine R. Neureiter to James C. and Stasia Iwanicki Bird, $1.23 million.
First Pl. S., 4419-Cristobal Saravia to Giovana C. Saravia Claros Jr. and Roberto E. Quiroz Cordova, $722,000.
Ninth St. S., 1814-Kawsara B. Ulla to Andrew M. Papantoniou, $543,000.
19th Rd. N., 6805-Christian Herbst to Jamey Borell and Lauri Tahtinen, $620,000.
26th Rd. N., 5100-Dennis Drenning and Sallie M. Miller to John Rosenbaum, $625,000.
Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1101, No. 612-Joann J. Talbott to Francix X. Reiner and Ramon Resendez, $584,250.
19th St. S., 606-Troutman & Co. to Kerri Keehn and Timothy Hays, $1.5 million.
Nash St. N., 1881, No. 712-Notburga and Randy Harritan to William D. Beyer, $1.15 million.
12th St. N., 1510, No. 205-Ik Anthony Okobi to Glennpeter Espinosa, $256,000.
Dinwiddie St. S., 2943, No. B1-Mark D. Girard and Anne E. Christenson to Michael J. Lestingi, $250,000.
Kenmore Ct. S., 2539-Simon M. and Reagan A. Maher to Lee Solomon and Kara Argus, $713,000.
Wakefield St. S., 3329, No. A2-Lillian L. Cheng to Rebecca M. Moss, $395,000.
Woodstock St. S., 2925G, No. 7-Rachel Beer to Kaeryna Brite, $315,000.
36th St. S., 4212, No. A1-John Francis Phillips to Rainy D. McIntosh and Laurie Artman, $385,000.