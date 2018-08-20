Alexandria

These sales data recorded by the Alexandria Department of Real Estate Assessments were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ALEXANDRIA AREA

Beauregard St. N., 301, No. 217-Richard Phang to Helen and Semhar Abed, $200,000.

Bellefonte Ave. W., 10-Kathy D. Bailey to Steven R. and Elizabeth R. Feigel, $965,000.

Cameron Station Blvd., 321-Frank J. and Marilyn C. Valdez to David B. and Jean M. Field, $1.02 million.

Colonial Ave., 1134-Linda Hallman and Barry S. Hemphill to Matthew Joseph Kasprzak and Clarisse Ann Young, $569,000.

Dearing St. N., 2307, No. 100-Christopher Paul Skaluba and Leeann Marie Borman to Brian Drozd and Jessica F. Durand, $401,250.

Duke St., 519-John William Myers and Charlene S. Myers to Gregory M. and Clare B. Skarda, $650,000.

Edsall Rd., 5911, No. 207-Timothy P. Egan to Nicolaus C. Craig, $170,000.

Eisenhower Ave., 4850, No. 206-Sothra M. and Jamepothear Chevez to Miguel Stewart, $309,000.

Fayette St. N., 525, No. 612-American Homeland Corp. to Ranjana Smetacek, $625,000.

Howard St. N., 801, No. 205-Melanie Diann Howell to Canek Aguirre, $237,000.

Jamieson Ave., 2151, No. 804-Lane M. Debevoise to David F. Walton and Karla J. Klussendore, $410,000.

Kings Cloister Cir., 606-Larry T. Van Hoose and Mary D. Van Hoose to Kevin P. and Katherine McCart, $1.64 million.

Lamond Pl., 315-Katherien Maynard Reppa to John Hosam Misleh, $537,500.

Lee St. S., 732-Joel E. Hoffman and Katherine Louise Joss Hoffman to Donna Chin and Gary C. Korn, $859,000.

Nottoway Walk, 427-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Ashok M. and Preeya Noronha Pinto, $776,672.

Pitt St. N., 801, No. 511-Ann Marie Geraghty to Robert M. Garbacz, $165,000.

Portner Rd., 1221-Jonathon K.A. Krieger and Kristen A. Krieger to Monika Goodrich, $516,000.

Saint Asaph St. S., 605-Lois K. Clark to Michael Daniel Murphy, $775,603.

Slaters Lane, 501, No. 1004-Donald S. and Ann M. Bradley to Michelle Madison, $298,000.

Stevenson Ave., 6301, No. 1002-Robert W. and Phillip G. Rockstroh to Catalin Filipeanu, $249,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 1339-Edward W. Wojciechowski to Michael J. Benson, $260,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 316-Anabelle Ong-Hay and Thomas Pascual to Syed K. Mahboob and Nida Syed, $107,000.

Washington St. S., 922, No. 101-Michael J. Dill to Daniel D. Beckman and Katie Jane Howell Beckman, $176,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 1604-Joyce L. Dunbar and Stephen J. Lehman to Daiqu Zheng, $194,900.

Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 1110-Marjorie E. Johnson to Sadie S. Subaran, $220,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ARLINGTON AREA

Arlington Blvd., 4365-Unit Owners Association of Arlington Oaks to Gavin C. Gollehon, $395,000.

Barton St. S., 1633, No. 12-House Buyers of America Inc. to Ajdin Muratovic, $379,900.

Edison St. N., 1940-Prime Custom Homes Corp. to Neha S. and Harin J. Contractor, $1.13 million.

Fairfax Dr., 6982-Matthew J. and Katherine C. Bridges to Nicholas A. and Morgan L. Desarno, $485,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 532-Eric S. Hilerio Roman to Cathleen Sheehan Wilson, $315,000.

Garfield St. S., 319-Janie L. Maddox to Kathryn and Mark Loughney, $630,000.

Glebe Rd. N., 851, No. 416-Jordan Heichel to Matthew S. Goldenberg, $390,000.

Hartford St. N., 1200, No. 612-Wayne David Wallace to Eric Joseph Sullivan and Marlliny Lundi De Jesus Ferreira Sullivan, $626,000.

Military Rd., 2150-Greene Street Properties Corp. to Charles Hunt and Lisa Via, $673,500.

Old Glebe Rd. S., 24, No. 105-C-Oscar G. and Yvonne L. Bascug to Samson Woldemariam, $220,000.

Powhatan St. N., 1017-Donald R. and Kathleen G. Campion to Daniel P. and Lauren A. Baldi, $752,500.

Queens Lane N., 1736, No. 3-192-Frank M. Ramos Jr. to Brian Thompson, $267,000.

Spout Run Pkwy., 3000, No. B203-Lindsy Lee to Jonathan M. Sucher Jr., $257,900.

Stuart St. N., 1029, No. 216-Scott B. Shiller to Alice B.D. Ohair and Callum A. Potts, $359,900.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1222-Kevin L. and Helen L. McNesby to Jacquelin O. Wilcox, $190,000.

Utah St. N., 1419-Alan Jeffrey Yund to David C. Richards and Courtney Hansen, $975,000.

Williamsburg Blvd., 5010-Mahendra K. Piple to R.B. Anderson Jr., $900,000.

Fourth St. S., 4666-Richard J. Welebir to Kirsten Powell, $820,000.

Seventh Rd. S., 4929-Gemal and Deisy Brangman to Yenny R. Guillory, $437,500.

12th St. S., 1551-Edwina A. Barbee to Marlan Macklin, $600,000.

21st St. N., 4201-Michael J. and Andrea D. Inserra to Mark S. Merrill, $1.47 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Glebe Rd. S., 3650, No. 439-Timothy C. Donahue and Ashley M. Ludovicy to Ryan William and Leslie Willis Boslego, $510,000.

22nd St. S., 1122-Dana Digiovanni to Henry Barkhausen and Rebecca Freeland, $1.22 million.

ROSSLYN AREA

Colonial Terr. N., 1565, No. 104-Z-Gloria J. Kroll to Liam F. Coakley, $218,000.

Nash St. N., 1881, No. TS04-Talal Ventures Corp. to Nader Elguindi, $2.79 million.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Chesterfield Rd. S., 5044-Ernest Lee Niblack to Kate Marie Shanahan and Joel Hill Ihnen, $513,000.

Lincoln St. S., 2449-Anthony Nathaniel and Odell Wormley to Ferdous Hakim, $410,000.

Wakefield St. S., 3412-Nancy J. Cotner to Guy Robert Charles Davis, $432,000.

25th St. S., 3400, No. 28-Mohammad Hanif Bhuiyan and Harun U. Rashid to Rabeual Alam, $160,000.

29th Rd. S., 4902, No. A2-Daniel Alan Deitz to Matthew and Christine Wagner, $305,000.

36th St. S., 4632, No. B-Jose Steven Ramirez to Patrick and Kimberly Connally, $435,000.