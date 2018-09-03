Alexandria

These sales data recorded by the Alexandria Department of Real Estate Assessments were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ALEXANDRIA AREA

Adams Ave., 217-Stefani Filak to James T. and Katherine B. Wilcox, $630,000.

Ancell St., 23-Daniel H. Sheire and Erin V. Croyle to Eric Nicholas and Rebecca Wilson Pselos, $550,000.

Braddock Pl., 1725, No. 303-Jonella M. Gavin to Kevin Lee Luong, $365,000.

Brawner Pl., 5137-Edward Eugene and Jennifer T. Johnson to Victor Jon and Pamela Beth Denunzio, $845,000.

Colecroft Ct., 543-David Hugh Werning and Yue Wang to Christina Elizabeth and Megan Patricia Peura, $419,900.

Duke St., 4078-Lucy Lamb to Sara J. Corry and Nicholas Rosenau, $425,000.

Eisenhower Ave., 4862, No. 472-Cherie L. Kasey to Peggy Chu, $253,500.

Fords Landing Way, 725-Joseph T. and Maureen Guastella to Wesley M. Schward and Agripina A. Schwark, $925,000.

Gretna Green Ct., 266-Michael D. Gill III to Dragomir Jugovic and Elizabeth M. Vargas, $475,000.

Gunston Rd., 3621-Linda Sue Jackson to David Hatton Moore and Gay Vietzke, $253,000.

Henry St. N., 607-NFD Henry Street Development Corp. to Michael Kurbjeweit and Virginia Woodcock, $899,990.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5340, No. 1405-Angela P. Tompkins to Christina Hills, $228,000.

Jamieson Ave., 2181, No. 1010-Kristen D. Whitbread and Robert M. Whitbread to Maria Christina De Mur, $500,000.

Jason Ave., 3812-Shannon Merlo to Caroline F. Hall, $395,000.

Kingsgate Ct., 1715, No. 302-James W. Slaughter II to David Main and Jessica Crist, $405,000.

Lawton Way, 4665, No. 105-Michael H. Chang and Kyung Eun Park to Jenna Carly Stern, $407,000.

Maris Ave., 5121, No. 300-Margaret D. Midyette Barber to Caroline E. Brown, $280,000.

Mount Vernon Ave., 300-Thomas Brothers Enterprises Corp. to Brandon M. and Deanna M. Flowers, $840,000.

Oronoco St., 1111, No. 439-Marcelo and Stephanie Jo Molina to Margaret A. Feightner, $457,300.

Pickett St. S., 249, No. 301-Marie Pounds and Jeffrey A. Vogelman to Joel and Irina Batchelor, $340,000.

Pitt St. S., 712-John F. and Bonnie E. Branding to Ryan R. and Megan E. Au, $775,000.

Prince St., 1316-Ellen Stockdale and Robert C. Smith to Gary and Suyan Marcondes Orsborn, $969,000.

Queen St., 1109-Elitee Enterprises Inc. to Christine Kandra, $702,000.

Ravensworth Pl., 3117-Elena Donskaia to Andrea B. Kirk, $239,000.

Roundhouse Lane, 1304, No. 504-John K. and Geraldine M. Meagher to William J. and Eileen M. Rivers, $638,000.

Saint Asaph St. S., 608-Tech 24 Construction Corp. to Michael Paul Reed and Amy Michelle Boyd Reed, $1.95 million.

Skyhill Rd., 207, No. 7-Jackson Robb and Joy Gardiner to Marice Imalka Fernando, $265,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 1433C-Haimanot Gulilat to Kevin and Kathleen Whitmeyer, $288,000.

Venable Ave., 4443-Margaret E. Weller and William J. Wilkinson Jr. to Laura L. Miller, $415,000.

Wilkes St., 601, No. 205-Kathleen Amt to Alex and Judith A. Falcon, $425,000.

Wyndham Cir., 3315, No. 2234-Ronald Paul and Jacqueline Marie Rich to Daniel Kim, $219,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 1416-Paul Andrew Owens and Rachel Baer to Richard V. Deslauriers, $210,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ARLINGTON AREA

Aberdeen St. S., 116-Phyllis I. Sheehan to Steven C. Scharre and Jennifer A. Fallon, $770,000.

Barton St. S., 1600, No. 752-Eric M. Fawl to Jillian Blazek, $310,000.

Columbia Pike, 5300, No. 113-Otis Henry Andrews to Richard A. and Diana L. Hutchinson, $284,500.

Edison St. N., 399-Eric P. and Abby T. Halzel to Kristina Chi Kay Wong and Wing Kee Philip Cho, $950,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4113, No. 403-Geoffrey A. Grogan to John H. and Martha B. Byrnes, $400,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4193, No. 202-Dolores Macias to Anirudh M. and Trupti I. Raipure, $405,000.

Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 309-Elizabeth C. Akerson to Helen Blair and Justin Michael Doughty, $783,500.

Glebe Rd. N., 2923-Frank M. Sands and Frank M. Sands Sr. to Whitney Albrittain, $2.82 million.

Highland St. N., 1020, No. 506-Jason P. Agcoili to Oing Xiang and Susan Zeyun Cui, $350,000.

Lee Hwy., 2100, No. 442-Tracey Lynn Duffey and Paul Raymond Swaney to Shwetha Chagalamarri, $437,500.

Monroe St. N., 2101, No. 317-Jeffrey T. Kelly to Samir Khakimov, $325,000.

Oakland St. S., 1507-James V. Dominick to Di Jiao and Mark J. Muldoon, $847,000.

Quantico St. N., 2324-Roger James Nebel and C. James to Kimberly S. Sawatzki, $750,000.

Quebec St. N., 2156-Kathryn Ann Hunter and Edward E. Zetlin to Adam J. and Charlotte M. Hoffer, $655,000.

Quincy St. S., 1408-Gta Property Venture Corp. and MRD Corp. to Solange Ize, $755,000.

Spout Run Pkwy., 3000, No. B410-Marina Falcone to Theodore J. and Jeanne R. Allen, $245,000.

Stuart St. N., 1029, No. 201-David Przeklasa and Kristal Ernst to Sayali Vishwas Shirgankar, $400,000.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1626-John Richardson and David Price Alison to Julia M. Jeffries, $164,500.

Taylor St. S., 961-Sandra T. Farrow to Jonathan M. Frederick, $445,000.

Westmoreland St. N., 2200, No. 208-Ricardo David Valencia and Juliana Guzman to Asel Almanbetova, $379,000.

Ninth Rd. N., 3131, No. 12-Scott A. Loeb and Andrea R. Ascher to Nathan Riley and Caitlin Soto, $727,000.

15th St. N., 2001, No. 720-H. William and Karen M. Haase to Brandon W. McCaw, $449,000.

16th St. N., 5725-Terri L. Anderson and John M. Hitchingham to Joshua C. Brown and Jennifer L. Flahive, $754,500.

20th Pl. N., 4635-Francis Rienzo and Paige Leigh Cokos to David Andrew and Christina Battaglia Porras, $725,500.

24th St. N., 4612-George A. and Katie C. Sprinkel to Charles Young and Rachel Marino, $950,000.

33rd St. N., 4756-Robert B. Harding to John Stephen Cullina, $1.4 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1101, No. 301-John H. Bena to Jennifer Kessler, $400,000.

Eads St. S., 1211, No. 1411-Byron L. Angvall to Duraid Wahid Ahjil, $386,000.

Joyce St. S., 2805-South Joyce Street Corp. to Jason and Manuela Levitt, $895,500.

ROSSLYN AREA

Nash St. N., 1881, No. 1802-Rakesh Kumar and Neeta Sharma to Abbas William and Tone Helene Samii, $1.7 million.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Abingdon St. S., 2875-James F. Martin and Ann Jeryl Martin to Christopher Adkins and Rebecca Jane Monroe, $416,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 3801-Laura Chavez to Fawad Ahmed, $495,000.

Stafford St. S., 3393-Jonathan D. Wood to Jared R. Weisman and Sujin Leechor, $582,000.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2705, No. D-Senseney Marshall and Roy Pafenberg to Wendy Vanessa Bermudez, $322,000.

28th Rd. S., 4630C, No. C-Ricardo Dleyva and Erin L. Seagraves to Brittany L. Stevenson, $402,500.