Alexandria

These sales data recorded by the Alexandria Department of Real Estate Assessments were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ALEXANDRIA AREA

Abingdon Dr. W., 1724, No. 102-Brendan T. Sammon and Chiara M. Di Pralafera to Lorena Lasso Nieves, $270,000.

Alfred St. N., 837-Meredith A. Capps and Andrew W. Racca to Adam Scott and Larisa Agovic Linton, $974,250.

Auburn Ct., 16, No. B-Jayne F. Tynan to Leanne Marie Desmond, $250,500.

Carpenter Rd., 714-Young A. Kwon to Brandon and Ali J. Henke, $826,000.

Crescent Dr., 816-John P. MacNaughton and Micki O. Howard to William E. Malkasian, $1.18 million.

Custis Ave. E., 109-Marina I. Carer and Sean T. Howell to Michael James and Sydney England, $633,250.

Edsall Rd., 5911, No. 211-Louis E. Peraertz to Andrei Bou-Sliman, $198,000.

Fayette St. S., 219-Douglas W. and Eloise T. Payne to Andrew P. Hepburn, $850,000.

Gordon St. S., 53-Joyce C. and Clarence Jefferson to Timothy and Lacey Loika, $327,600.

Halcyon Dr., 3505-Christopher L. and Alexis L. Crumbley to Gregory Steele and Sarah G. Holley, $859,000.

Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 1312-Lydia A. Zvereff to Danielle Leslie Head, $355,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5340, No. 304-Francis G. Hall Jr. and the Francis G. Wong to Lan Sa Guan Wong, $180,000.

Ingram St. S., 122-Elizabeth A. Butler to Sabrina and Michael F. Porta, $335,017.

Kenwood Ave., 1685-Estate of Gloria Yvonne Ayers and Kenneth Labowitz to Khampakone Chanthyasask, $303,500.

Lamond Pl., 319-Hatte R. Blejer to Zachary D. and Rivkah D. Lowenstein, $705,000.

Luray Ave. E., 544-Mark and Ashley Eisenman Grgurich to Jerald E. Sumrell and Jennifer L. Melton, $580,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 3417-Stephen M. Milne to Jeffrey D. and Corrie E. Kerr, $325,000.

Monroe Ave. E., 210-Kimberley E. Arrigo to Christopher Caputo and Megan Mamarella, $839,900.

Oronoco St., 415-Frank Predmore and Amy Rebecca Mitchell to Douglas A. and Barbara B. Cooper, $910,000.

Paxton St. N., 515-Estate of Jocelyn S. Pearl and Marren Pearl to Julia R. and Nathaniel S. Neufer, $485,000.

Pitt St. N., 1109, No. 2B-Deborah Ann Hirtes to David Louis and Marisa Kennedy Tordella, $325,000.

Powhatan St., 1357, No. 8-Comstock Powhatan Corp. to Harold R. and Karen K. Price, $875,000.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1100, No. 205-Federal National Mortgage Association to Nicole Morton, $245,000.

Quantrell Ave., 5831, No. 104-Carina I. Mollinedo-Pena to Yesenia Marili Ocon, $153,000.

Rivergate Pl., 818-Andrew D. and Jennifer Fortney to Neil J. Reddy, $1.12 million.

Royal St. S., 402 1/2-Michael A. Dyke and Deborah L. Ceccoli-Dyke to Nicholas R. and Elizabeth B. Morrow, $655,000.

Skyhill Rd., 53, No. 302-Lydia J. Majak to Matthew C. and Monette W. Corrigan, $282,500.

Terry Pl., 3904-Marcella M. and William R. Odell to Donna Jean Betts, $1.07 million.

Van Dorn St. S., 60, No. 205-Young J. and Kyung O. Park to Alem Asefa, $149,000.

Washington St. N., 521, No. 301-J. River 515 Annex Corp. to Michael Danis and Barbara Dixon, $1.5 million.

Wesmond Dr., 325-Juan Vincente and Cristobal Diaz to Megan Ahearn and Kelso Richard Cratsley, $535,000.

Wyndham Cir., 3307, No. 4167-Lynnette Herbst to Jenna N. Ewald, $230,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 307, No. 702-Vanessa Andrade to Alireza Kalantar Hormozi, $182,500.

Yoakum Py, 307, No. 411-Margarita G.M. Greene to Abate and Waka Kassa, $299,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ARLINGTON AREA

Arlington Blvd., 4501, No. 412-Shirley A. Scates to Jorge Romero, $206,000.

Clarendon Blvd., 2400, No. 709-Raquel Fuentes to Sungur A. and Ayse Kaymak, $483,000.

Dittmar Rd., 4626-Classic Dittmar Corp. to Stephanie Bogdanovic, $1.96 million.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4163, No. 304-David H. Orgel to Jennifer Marie Panosky, $314,000.

Garfield St. N., 116-Michael Stefanick and to George Allen Couture and Seraphina Jean Haeseler, $1.06 million.

Key Blvd., 1913, No. 11569-Steven N. Simon and Virginia Liberatore to John Vincent Millio, $266,500.

Lincoln St. S., 2027-Carrie R. Nagel and Adam Javier Simkin to Rachel Schule and Ryan Tully, $513,000.

Madison St. N., 2404-Denise Dickins and Sarah Harris to Lee Becker and Mary Katherine Lanzillotta, $732,000.

Oakland St. N., 29-Daniel and Rachel Boxer to Kyle C. and Alison S. Broadbent, $762,000.

Pershing Ct. S., 4403-BWR Realty Corp. to Stephen F. and Claudia D. Forgue, $818,500.

Quincy St. N., 888, No. 709-Hung Yen Chou to Caroline and Timothy Perrin, $593,500.

Randolph St. S., 1904-Sdi Properties Corp. to Susan Margaret and George Lawrence Snider, $735,000.

Stafford St. N., 900, No. 1814-Edward G. and Nancy M. Stafford to Jean M. and Robert F. Abood, $332,000.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1024-Sunrise Senior Living Services Inc. to Donna M. Marnon, $115,000.

Taylor St. N., 1050, No. 1-304-Ramesh Chopra to Maxwell Efrus, $330,000.

Utah St. N., 1531-Bridgette J. Hodges to Peter S. and Jennifer C. Karacki, $1.02 million.

Wayne St. S., 306-Robert A. and Marjorie L. Gazzola to Prava Chhetri and Tikajit Rai, $560,000.

Wilson Blvd., 3409, No. 212-Sanpreet Dhaliwal to Ashley L. Sansing, $650,000.

Fourth Rd. N., 4628-Justin S. and Randi G. Kieffer to Brain Rozental and Elizabeth P. Chernow, $820,000.

10th St. N., 3625, No. 803-John C. and Elisabeth Hardy to Elizabeth Nell and Peter Andrew Poulos, $839,500.

10th Rd. N., 5929-Patricia A. Pease to Raquel Fuentes, $692,000.

16th St. S., 2600, No. 732-Bryna M. Freyer to Mark Senay, $374,500.

23rd Rd. N., 2541-John M. and Sarah C. Stokely to Leonard and Kelly Matthews, $849,500.

36th St. N., 6501-Evergreene Companies Corp. to Russell S. Boland and Ivana Erceg, $700,000.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1300, No. 711-Sola Yu to James R. Whiteford and Christopher A. Milklovis, $165,000.

Glebe Rd. S., 3650, No. 242-Kayra Alhambra and Jorge Fernandez to Kelly Jones, $530,000.

23rd Rd. S., 1501-Anita L. and Tammy Treadway to Betisa Hassanzadeh Behbahani, $783,500.

ROSSLYN AREA

Meade St. N., 1304, No. ENG4-Stephen and Karen Jones to Victor Eduardo Fernandez Cuervo and Georgina Susana Fernandez Cuervo, $288,000.

Rhodes St. N., 1418, No. 129-John T. and Priti D. Advani to Kirit Devi, $785,000.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Buchanan St. S., 2919, No. B2-Anita A. Ullagaddi to Megan L. Sorrell, $277,000.

Kemper Rd., 3718-William A. Ramirez to Brett and Stewart Dodson, $385,000.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2420, No. 6-Christy F. Heuple to Victory J. and Sheliah U. Roy, $611,500.

25th St. S., 5004-Christopher and Sally T. Pencikowski to Rafael Andrade Ravelo and Nancy L. Flores Carias, $610,000.

34th St. S., 4304, No. B1-Cory Morgenstern to James Patrick Morris, $425,000.