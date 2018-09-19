Abingdon Dr. W., 1724, No. 102-Brendan T. Sammon and Chiara M. Di Pralafera to Lorena Lasso Nieves, $270,000.
Alfred St. N., 837-Meredith A. Capps and Andrew W. Racca to Adam Scott and Larisa Agovic Linton, $974,250.
Auburn Ct., 16, No. B-Jayne F. Tynan to Leanne Marie Desmond, $250,500.
Carpenter Rd., 714-Young A. Kwon to Brandon and Ali J. Henke, $826,000.
Crescent Dr., 816-John P. MacNaughton and Micki O. Howard to William E. Malkasian, $1.18 million.
Custis Ave. E., 109-Marina I. Carer and Sean T. Howell to Michael James and Sydney England, $633,250.
Edsall Rd., 5911, No. 211-Louis E. Peraertz to Andrei Bou-Sliman, $198,000.
Fayette St. S., 219-Douglas W. and Eloise T. Payne to Andrew P. Hepburn, $850,000.
Gordon St. S., 53-Joyce C. and Clarence Jefferson to Timothy and Lacey Loika, $327,600.
Halcyon Dr., 3505-Christopher L. and Alexis L. Crumbley to Gregory Steele and Sarah G. Holley, $859,000.
Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 1312-Lydia A. Zvereff to Danielle Leslie Head, $355,000.
Holmes Run Pkwy., 5340, No. 304-Francis G. Hall Jr. and the Francis G. Wong to Lan Sa Guan Wong, $180,000.
Ingram St. S., 122-Elizabeth A. Butler to Sabrina and Michael F. Porta, $335,017.
Kenwood Ave., 1685-Estate of Gloria Yvonne Ayers and Kenneth Labowitz to Khampakone Chanthyasask, $303,500.
Lamond Pl., 319-Hatte R. Blejer to Zachary D. and Rivkah D. Lowenstein, $705,000.
Luray Ave. E., 544-Mark and Ashley Eisenman Grgurich to Jerald E. Sumrell and Jennifer L. Melton, $580,000.
Martha Custis Dr., 3417-Stephen M. Milne to Jeffrey D. and Corrie E. Kerr, $325,000.
Monroe Ave. E., 210-Kimberley E. Arrigo to Christopher Caputo and Megan Mamarella, $839,900.
Oronoco St., 415-Frank Predmore and Amy Rebecca Mitchell to Douglas A. and Barbara B. Cooper, $910,000.
Paxton St. N., 515-Estate of Jocelyn S. Pearl and Marren Pearl to Julia R. and Nathaniel S. Neufer, $485,000.
Pitt St. N., 1109, No. 2B-Deborah Ann Hirtes to David Louis and Marisa Kennedy Tordella, $325,000.
Powhatan St., 1357, No. 8-Comstock Powhatan Corp. to Harold R. and Karen K. Price, $875,000.
Quaker Hill Dr., 1100, No. 205-Federal National Mortgage Association to Nicole Morton, $245,000.
Quantrell Ave., 5831, No. 104-Carina I. Mollinedo-Pena to Yesenia Marili Ocon, $153,000.
Rivergate Pl., 818-Andrew D. and Jennifer Fortney to Neil J. Reddy, $1.12 million.
Royal St. S., 402 1/2-Michael A. Dyke and Deborah L. Ceccoli-Dyke to Nicholas R. and Elizabeth B. Morrow, $655,000.
Skyhill Rd., 53, No. 302-Lydia J. Majak to Matthew C. and Monette W. Corrigan, $282,500.
Terry Pl., 3904-Marcella M. and William R. Odell to Donna Jean Betts, $1.07 million.
Van Dorn St. S., 60, No. 205-Young J. and Kyung O. Park to Alem Asefa, $149,000.
Washington St. N., 521, No. 301-J. River 515 Annex Corp. to Michael Danis and Barbara Dixon, $1.5 million.
Wesmond Dr., 325-Juan Vincente and Cristobal Diaz to Megan Ahearn and Kelso Richard Cratsley, $535,000.
Wyndham Cir., 3307, No. 4167-Lynnette Herbst to Jenna N. Ewald, $230,000.
Yoakum Pkwy., 307, No. 702-Vanessa Andrade to Alireza Kalantar Hormozi, $182,500.
Yoakum Py, 307, No. 411-Margarita G.M. Greene to Abate and Waka Kassa, $299,000.
Arlington Blvd., 4501, No. 412-Shirley A. Scates to Jorge Romero, $206,000.
Clarendon Blvd., 2400, No. 709-Raquel Fuentes to Sungur A. and Ayse Kaymak, $483,000.
Dittmar Rd., 4626-Classic Dittmar Corp. to Stephanie Bogdanovic, $1.96 million.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4163, No. 304-David H. Orgel to Jennifer Marie Panosky, $314,000.
Garfield St. N., 116-Michael Stefanick and to George Allen Couture and Seraphina Jean Haeseler, $1.06 million.
Key Blvd., 1913, No. 11569-Steven N. Simon and Virginia Liberatore to John Vincent Millio, $266,500.
Lincoln St. S., 2027-Carrie R. Nagel and Adam Javier Simkin to Rachel Schule and Ryan Tully, $513,000.
Madison St. N., 2404-Denise Dickins and Sarah Harris to Lee Becker and Mary Katherine Lanzillotta, $732,000.
Oakland St. N., 29-Daniel and Rachel Boxer to Kyle C. and Alison S. Broadbent, $762,000.
Pershing Ct. S., 4403-BWR Realty Corp. to Stephen F. and Claudia D. Forgue, $818,500.
Quincy St. N., 888, No. 709-Hung Yen Chou to Caroline and Timothy Perrin, $593,500.
Randolph St. S., 1904-Sdi Properties Corp. to Susan Margaret and George Lawrence Snider, $735,000.
Stafford St. N., 900, No. 1814-Edward G. and Nancy M. Stafford to Jean M. and Robert F. Abood, $332,000.
Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1024-Sunrise Senior Living Services Inc. to Donna M. Marnon, $115,000.
Taylor St. N., 1050, No. 1-304-Ramesh Chopra to Maxwell Efrus, $330,000.
Utah St. N., 1531-Bridgette J. Hodges to Peter S. and Jennifer C. Karacki, $1.02 million.
Wayne St. S., 306-Robert A. and Marjorie L. Gazzola to Prava Chhetri and Tikajit Rai, $560,000.
Wilson Blvd., 3409, No. 212-Sanpreet Dhaliwal to Ashley L. Sansing, $650,000.
Fourth Rd. N., 4628-Justin S. and Randi G. Kieffer to Brain Rozental and Elizabeth P. Chernow, $820,000.
10th St. N., 3625, No. 803-John C. and Elisabeth Hardy to Elizabeth Nell and Peter Andrew Poulos, $839,500.
10th Rd. N., 5929-Patricia A. Pease to Raquel Fuentes, $692,000.
16th St. S., 2600, No. 732-Bryna M. Freyer to Mark Senay, $374,500.
23rd Rd. N., 2541-John M. and Sarah C. Stokely to Leonard and Kelly Matthews, $849,500.
36th St. N., 6501-Evergreene Companies Corp. to Russell S. Boland and Ivana Erceg, $700,000.
Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1300, No. 711-Sola Yu to James R. Whiteford and Christopher A. Milklovis, $165,000.
Glebe Rd. S., 3650, No. 242-Kayra Alhambra and Jorge Fernandez to Kelly Jones, $530,000.
23rd Rd. S., 1501-Anita L. and Tammy Treadway to Betisa Hassanzadeh Behbahani, $783,500.
Meade St. N., 1304, No. ENG4-Stephen and Karen Jones to Victor Eduardo Fernandez Cuervo and Georgina Susana Fernandez Cuervo, $288,000.
Rhodes St. N., 1418, No. 129-John T. and Priti D. Advani to Kirit Devi, $785,000.
Buchanan St. S., 2919, No. B2-Anita A. Ullagaddi to Megan L. Sorrell, $277,000.
Kemper Rd., 3718-William A. Ramirez to Brett and Stewart Dodson, $385,000.
Walter Reed Dr. S., 2420, No. 6-Christy F. Heuple to Victory J. and Sheliah U. Roy, $611,500.
25th St. S., 5004-Christopher and Sally T. Pencikowski to Rafael Andrade Ravelo and Nancy L. Flores Carias, $610,000.
34th St. S., 4304, No. B1-Cory Morgenstern to James Patrick Morris, $425,000.