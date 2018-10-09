Abingdon Dr. W., 1732, No. 202-Jennifer A. Myers to Garrett Michael Ramela, $217,000.
Armistead St. N., 517, No. 203-Edwin Pedro Rojas and Lidia Viscarra Camacho to Simeon M. Woldu, $238,000.
Ashby St., 327-Jessica A. Layson and Stephen B. Davis to Vinay K. and Diana Rashmi Oberoi, $615,000.
Beauregard St. N., 405, No. 405-Yolanda P. Ballesteros to Senayit Asrega Ejersa, $181,000.
Braddock Rd. E., 505, No. 106-William D. Bruen III to Kenneth C. and Elena Musial, $336,000.
Cambria Walk, 134, No. 14-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Ervin and Lilla Caldera, $724,990.
Cameron Mills Rd., 2414-Cameron Mills Development Corp. to Thomas S. and Christine S. Harris, $1.18 million.
Colonel Johnson Lane, 5275-Constantien G. Merkezas to Marietta E. Damond and John Ruthinoski, $685,000.
Commonwealth Ave., 3309, No. A-Resource Invesments Corp. to Elizabeth A. Todd, $199,000.
Duke St., 1324-Christine R. Shartzer to Norma A. and David J. Burdick, $710,000.
Duncan Ave., 306-Ronald J. Hastings and estate of Richard Scott Hastings to James Smith Bradley, $225,000.
Edsall Rd., 6139, No. O-Ahmadullah Sediqee to Brenda P. Trochez, $165,000.
Elbert Ave., 3820-Angela Cerrato and Rene Gutierrez to Jejomar and John-Peejay T. Ronquillo, $672,800.
Fitzgerald Lane, 1643, No. 907-Katherine Holmer and Christine Gignac to Jennifer Marie Spencer, $295,000.
Franklin St., 1220-Gabriel Agustin Sanchez and Mapi Buitano to Joseph Patrick and Marcia Stephens Manion, $628,900.
Gibbon St., 722-Dennis and Tamara Freeman to Joseph Damour and Erin Fenn, $867,500.
Green St., 809-Barbara Robinson to Noel Gonzalo Martinez and Nicole Hana Rubenstein, $695,000.
Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 215-Steven Thomas to Ericka Nicole Kwiatek, $212,000.
Henry St. S., 301-Robert J. and Kimberly B. Weir to Robert J. and Gretchen M. Radke, $855,000.
Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500, No. 117-Mpyf Enterprises Corp. to Jesse Mencow and Marie Enderle, $257,400.
Ingle Pl., 110-Stephen F. Nemeth Jr. and Michelle A. Falletti to Colin B. and Abigail M. Dobbins, $457,000.
John Ticer Dr., 5000-John B. Seiden and Francine R. Mantin to Stephen Aquila and Meredith Suzanne Hahn Aquila, $800,000.
Kingston Ave., 1416-Michael C. Wholley to Nina Anders and A. Victor Fields, $995,000.
Knapp Pl., 5116-Kevin J. and Anita A. Aiken to Ben Clarkson and Tracellia Mallard Hardaway, $639,900.
Lee St. S., 628-Michael Harrison and Lauren Elizabeth Huneke to Michael J. and Iris O. Palmer, $1.95 million.
Martha Custis Dr., 3326, No. 215-Karen L. Rugg to Monique A. Bouton, $247,700.
Mason Ave. E., 223-English River Properties Corp. to Jonathan C. and Kristy H. Daniels, $1.35 million.
Mount Vernon Ave., 41-Lauren Ingram and Philip Vincent Novack to Elizabeth Cantwell and Mitchell Semanik, $601,500.
Owen St. N., 497-Ann C. and Donald B. Ellis to David B. and Mary Jane Roden, $550,000.
Payne St. N., 313-Keith L. Dillard and estate of Maria A. Dillard to Samuel Herrington Taft and Margot Griswold Benedict, $559,000.
Pickett St. N., 200, No. 1204-Murat Omer Kavlak to Andreas F. Lichliter, $298,800.
Pitt St. N., 1201, No. 1B-Janet Thompson to Roger and Diane Grant, $329,000.
Potomac Greens Dr., 1752-Robert S. Kovac to Jeffrey K. Miller, $799,000.
Princess St., 403-Dave W. Vodvarka to Rita Frances Marandino, $970,000.
Reynolds St. S., 250, No. 305-Janelle Teretha Sands to Nathan R. Trail, $175,000.
Roberts Lane, 130, No. 101-Bryan and Ashley Hinmon to Matthew Latuszek and Heather Cruz, $385,000.
Rutland Pl., 4905-Karen L. Burcham to James F. Wagner and Conor W. Boyle, $691,000.
Skyhill Rd., 103, No. 7-Mette M. Levasseur to Antonio C. Kallungal and Toni J. Svonavec, $273,000.
Slaters Lane, 501, No. 1113-Nicholas I. Steber to Derek L. and Robyn R. Smith, $243,000.
Strutfield Lane, 4551, No. 4124-Shehani Goonewardena to Joseph Derosa, $225,000.
Thayer Ave., 5357-Judith Knode to Kimberley A. and Steven B. Moore, $522,000.
Van Dorn St. N., 1423A-Todd Hughes to Elaine G. Nuzzaco, $263,500.
Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 415-Julia Hathaway to Seyedmostafa Zahedi, $100,500.
Walleston Ct., 1605-Wilkes J. and Jaime Ramsey Graham to Boudewijn Tiktak and Aafke Tuin, $1.26 million.
Water Pl., 817-John N. Tenuta II to Mark and Jill Denicuolo, $865,000.
Wilkes St., 1327-M/I Homes of DC Corp. to Russell Lee Barfield, $1.17 million.
Wyndham Cir., 3313, No. 1214-Paige A. Schlanger to Jonathan Diaz, $214,000.
Yoakum Pkwy., 205, No. 401-Catherine Y. Pei and Brandon Tyler Weaver to Haroun Etemadi, $172,000.
Yoakum Pkwy., 307, No. 1822-Patrick J. and Elizabeth M. Byrne to James S. Elliott and Viacheslav S. Lunkin-Elliott, $268,000.
Adams St. N., 1861-Gerald C. and Suzanne Mello to Benjamin T. Harner and Franesca D. Russo, $823,000.
Barton St. S., 1201, No. 165-Taylor W. Beaumont to Kyle S. and Haley M. Norris, $400,000.
Columbia Pike., 4073-Allison Caalim and Jeffrey C. Pienta to Roxolana Oresta Kashuba and Owen Thomas Rodgers, $602,000.
Dinwiddie St. N., 2000-RCB Hawthorne Corp. to David and Jessica Tyndall, $560,000.
Edison St. S., 1000-Akinola Ladipo Daniel to Nicolas P. Keefe, $800,000.
Forest Dr. S., 1131-Nicholas A. and Amy L. Oldham to Kelly M. and Josh S. Masley, $666,500.
Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 637-Lennya Bonivento to Kai Bor Yu and Wen Li Fan, $688,000.
George Mason Dr. N., 615-Joseph N. and Caroline Smith Hoang to Timothy Satterfields and Brittany Burton, $780,000.
Glebe Rd. S., 2016-Richard Salas to Derek S. Peay and Shana Marais, $570,000.
Greenbrier St. N., 1511-Patrick O. McBridge to Townsend Leigh Bourne, $1.26 million.
John Marshall Dr., 3313-1521 Spring Vale Corp. to Brian J. and Misty Sluyter, $1.59 million.
Lee Hwy., 2100, No. G06-Robert D. Eberhardt to Lindsay Keller and Jonathan Mitchell, $397,500.
Mckinley Rd. N., 945-Elizabeth L. Wildhack and Marilyn L. Wolford to Katherine Pearce Bailey and Aaron Trout, $757,000.
Old Dominion Dr., 4907-Thad W. Odderstol and Sahar W. Greeley to Scott C. and Rachael S. Kittrell, $810,000.
Queen St. S., 1336-Dipa J. Patel to Keston M. and Michele Crandall, $815,000.
Rock Spring Rd., 4741-United Bank to Stephanie A. Dewberry, $1.57 million.
Tacoma St. N., 3217-Patricia Hurst to Geoffrey S. and Sandra A. Barrett, $909,500.
Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1004-Ivan D. and Myra M. Socher to Daisy D. Doebeck, $95,000.
Taylor St. N., 1146, No. 1-Mary Ann Hedgpeth to Thomas G. Palmer, $761,500.
Walter Reed Dr. S., 1315, No. 15101-Matthew Zezima to Rebecca W. Kellett, $241,000.
Wilson Blvd., 1859, No. 5-367-William Steuer to David Adams, $274,000.
Wise St. S., 128-Jeffrey Mark and Lauren Michelle Turner to Jonathan Robert Scanlon and Elspeth A. England, $576,000.
Ninth St. N., 3835, No. 510W-Micheline P. Tanios to Firas F.M. Gharaibeh and Rania Abdel, $501,000.
11th St. N., 4122-Myroslava Gongadze to Allian Wong and Sunnie Kim, $730,000.
13th Rd. S., 2709-James V. and Patricia M. Aaron to Mary Alice and Robert Charles Cole, $750,000.
15th St. N., 2001, No. 509-Orville C. Jackson Jr. to Deepthy Kishore, $683,000.
15th St. N., 5566-Evan and Catherine E. Pollack to Kathryn K. Cathey, $887,000.
20th Rd. N., 4404-Sunnyside Development Corp. to Jason L. and Shelly O. Stoneman, $1.77 million.
22nd St. N., 3610-Peggy Ann Hovle to David Tucker and Alexandra Bair, $835,000.
28th St. N., 6844-Rishi and Samantha Nangia to Jason and Kristen Van Sice, $1.63 million.
37th St. N., 5357-Christopher Anthony Krell to Danielle Marie and Geoffrey Grant Burr, $1.3 million.
Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1101, No. 1203-Rock W. and Mary A. Welch to Paul Matthew and Angela Katherine Caltagirone, $750,000.
Army Navy Dr., 1300, No. 529-Sarris Enterpeises Corp. to Andrew Roy and Kathleen Rose Lee, $259,500.
Arlington Blvd., 1730, No. 505-Ryan Cole McCarty and Ryan Cole McCarty RT to Kelsey Lauren Blaskoski, $266,000.
Fort Myer Dr., 1320, No. 811-Pamela S. Taylor to David Miller, $240,500.
Abingdon St. S., 2834, No. B2-Sarah R. Bergkuist to Lisa and Gail Gerry, $272,000.
Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2720, No. 1112-Andre Johnnes and Suzy Anne Rompas to Patrick Riley Tribe and Marda J. Robiliard, $610,000.
Columbus St. S., 2901-Eugenia S. Matney to Anne Haskell Delong, $290,000.
Nelson St. S., 2310-Robert Cruz Gonzales and Santos Yonary Avila to Iftekhar M. Chowdhury and Mousumi Khan, $575,000.
Wakefield St. S., 3360, No. B-Frog Realty Corp. to Timothy M. and Victoria Lansing, $460,000.
Walter Reed Dr. S., 2546, No. 3-Mark Michalski and Leah Glantz to Robert W. Pickle and Hana M. Beckerle, $520,000.
28th Rd. S., 4611C, No. C-Lvy M. Jackson to Gail L. Embuscado, $325,000.
31st Rd. S., 4640, No. B1-Joel M. Liebman to Tyler Dye and Lara Zinn, $320,000.