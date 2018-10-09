Alexandria

These sales data recorded by the Alexandria Department of Real Estate Assessments were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ALEXANDRIA AREA

Abingdon Dr. W., 1732, No. 202-Jennifer A. Myers to Garrett Michael Ramela, $217,000.

Armistead St. N., 517, No. 203-Edwin Pedro Rojas and Lidia Viscarra Camacho to Simeon M. Woldu, $238,000.

Ashby St., 327-Jessica A. Layson and Stephen B. Davis to Vinay K. and Diana Rashmi Oberoi, $615,000.

Beauregard St. N., 405, No. 405-Yolanda P. Ballesteros to Senayit Asrega Ejersa, $181,000.

Braddock Rd. E., 505, No. 106-William D. Bruen III to Kenneth C. and Elena Musial, $336,000.

Cambria Walk, 134, No. 14-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Ervin and Lilla Caldera, $724,990.

Cameron Mills Rd., 2414-Cameron Mills Development Corp. to Thomas S. and Christine S. Harris, $1.18 million.

Colonel Johnson Lane, 5275-Constantien G. Merkezas to Marietta E. Damond and John Ruthinoski, $685,000.

Commonwealth Ave., 3309, No. A-Resource Invesments Corp. to Elizabeth A. Todd, $199,000.

Duke St., 1324-Christine R. Shartzer to Norma A. and David J. Burdick, $710,000.

Duncan Ave., 306-Ronald J. Hastings and estate of Richard Scott Hastings to James Smith Bradley, $225,000.

Edsall Rd., 6139, No. O-Ahmadullah Sediqee to Brenda P. Trochez, $165,000.

Elbert Ave., 3820-Angela Cerrato and Rene Gutierrez to Jejomar and John-Peejay T. Ronquillo, $672,800.

Fitzgerald Lane, 1643, No. 907-Katherine Holmer and Christine Gignac to Jennifer Marie Spencer, $295,000.

Franklin St., 1220-Gabriel Agustin Sanchez and Mapi Buitano to Joseph Patrick and Marcia Stephens Manion, $628,900.

Gibbon St., 722-Dennis and Tamara Freeman to Joseph Damour and Erin Fenn, $867,500.

Green St., 809-Barbara Robinson to Noel Gonzalo Martinez and Nicole Hana Rubenstein, $695,000.

Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 215-Steven Thomas to Ericka Nicole Kwiatek, $212,000.

Henry St. S., 301-Robert J. and Kimberly B. Weir to Robert J. and Gretchen M. Radke, $855,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500, No. 117-Mpyf Enterprises Corp. to Jesse Mencow and Marie Enderle, $257,400.

Ingle Pl., 110-Stephen F. Nemeth Jr. and Michelle A. Falletti to Colin B. and Abigail M. Dobbins, $457,000.

John Ticer Dr., 5000-John B. Seiden and Francine R. Mantin to Stephen Aquila and Meredith Suzanne Hahn Aquila, $800,000.

Kingston Ave., 1416-Michael C. Wholley to Nina Anders and A. Victor Fields, $995,000.

Knapp Pl., 5116-Kevin J. and Anita A. Aiken to Ben Clarkson and Tracellia Mallard Hardaway, $639,900.

Lee St. S., 628-Michael Harrison and Lauren Elizabeth Huneke to Michael J. and Iris O. Palmer, $1.95 million.

Martha Custis Dr., 3326, No. 215-Karen L. Rugg to Monique A. Bouton, $247,700.

Mason Ave. E., 223-English River Properties Corp. to Jonathan C. and Kristy H. Daniels, $1.35 million.

Mount Vernon Ave., 41-Lauren Ingram and Philip Vincent Novack to Elizabeth Cantwell and Mitchell Semanik, $601,500.

Owen St. N., 497-Ann C. and Donald B. Ellis to David B. and Mary Jane Roden, $550,000.

Payne St. N., 313-Keith L. Dillard and estate of Maria A. Dillard to Samuel Herrington Taft and Margot Griswold Benedict, $559,000.

Pickett St. N., 200, No. 1204-Murat Omer Kavlak to Andreas F. Lichliter, $298,800.

Pitt St. N., 1201, No. 1B-Janet Thompson to Roger and Diane Grant, $329,000.

Potomac Greens Dr., 1752-Robert S. Kovac to Jeffrey K. Miller, $799,000.

Princess St., 403-Dave W. Vodvarka to Rita Frances Marandino, $970,000.

Reynolds St. S., 250, No. 305-Janelle Teretha Sands to Nathan R. Trail, $175,000.

Roberts Lane, 130, No. 101-Bryan and Ashley Hinmon to Matthew Latuszek and Heather Cruz, $385,000.

Rutland Pl., 4905-Karen L. Burcham to James F. Wagner and Conor W. Boyle, $691,000.

Skyhill Rd., 103, No. 7-Mette M. Levasseur to Antonio C. Kallungal and Toni J. Svonavec, $273,000.

Slaters Lane, 501, No. 1113-Nicholas I. Steber to Derek L. and Robyn R. Smith, $243,000.

Strutfield Lane, 4551, No. 4124-Shehani Goonewardena to Joseph Derosa, $225,000.

Thayer Ave., 5357-Judith Knode to Kimberley A. and Steven B. Moore, $522,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 1423A-Todd Hughes to Elaine G. Nuzzaco, $263,500.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 415-Julia Hathaway to Seyedmostafa Zahedi, $100,500.

Walleston Ct., 1605-Wilkes J. and Jaime Ramsey Graham to Boudewijn Tiktak and Aafke Tuin, $1.26 million.

Water Pl., 817-John N. Tenuta II to Mark and Jill Denicuolo, $865,000.

Wilkes St., 1327-M/I Homes of DC Corp. to Russell Lee Barfield, $1.17 million.

Wyndham Cir., 3313, No. 1214-Paige A. Schlanger to Jonathan Diaz, $214,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 205, No. 401-Catherine Y. Pei and Brandon Tyler Weaver to Haroun Etemadi, $172,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 307, No. 1822-Patrick J. and Elizabeth M. Byrne to James S. Elliott and Viacheslav S. Lunkin-Elliott, $268,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ARLINGTON AREA

Adams St. N., 1861-Gerald C. and Suzanne Mello to Benjamin T. Harner and Franesca D. Russo, $823,000.

Barton St. S., 1201, No. 165-Taylor W. Beaumont to Kyle S. and Haley M. Norris, $400,000.

Columbia Pike., 4073-Allison Caalim and Jeffrey C. Pienta to Roxolana Oresta Kashuba and Owen Thomas Rodgers, $602,000.

Dinwiddie St. N., 2000-RCB Hawthorne Corp. to David and Jessica Tyndall, $560,000.

Edison St. S., 1000-Akinola Ladipo Daniel to Nicolas P. Keefe, $800,000.

Forest Dr. S., 1131-Nicholas A. and Amy L. Oldham to Kelly M. and Josh S. Masley, $666,500.

Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 637-Lennya Bonivento to Kai Bor Yu and Wen Li Fan, $688,000.

George Mason Dr. N., 615-Joseph N. and Caroline Smith Hoang to Timothy Satterfields and Brittany Burton, $780,000.

Glebe Rd. S., 2016-Richard Salas to Derek S. Peay and Shana Marais, $570,000.

Greenbrier St. N., 1511-Patrick O. McBridge to Townsend Leigh Bourne, $1.26 million.

John Marshall Dr., 3313-1521 Spring Vale Corp. to Brian J. and Misty Sluyter, $1.59 million.

Lee Hwy., 2100, No. G06-Robert D. Eberhardt to Lindsay Keller and Jonathan Mitchell, $397,500.

Mckinley Rd. N., 945-Elizabeth L. Wildhack and Marilyn L. Wolford to Katherine Pearce Bailey and Aaron Trout, $757,000.

Old Dominion Dr., 4907-Thad W. Odderstol and Sahar W. Greeley to Scott C. and Rachael S. Kittrell, $810,000.

Queen St. S., 1336-Dipa J. Patel to Keston M. and Michele Crandall, $815,000.

Rock Spring Rd., 4741-United Bank to Stephanie A. Dewberry, $1.57 million.

Tacoma St. N., 3217-Patricia Hurst to Geoffrey S. and Sandra A. Barrett, $909,500.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1004-Ivan D. and Myra M. Socher to Daisy D. Doebeck, $95,000.

Taylor St. N., 1146, No. 1-Mary Ann Hedgpeth to Thomas G. Palmer, $761,500.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 1315, No. 15101-Matthew Zezima to Rebecca W. Kellett, $241,000.

Wilson Blvd., 1859, No. 5-367-William Steuer to David Adams, $274,000.

Wise St. S., 128-Jeffrey Mark and Lauren Michelle Turner to Jonathan Robert Scanlon and Elspeth A. England, $576,000.

Ninth St. N., 3835, No. 510W-Micheline P. Tanios to Firas F.M. Gharaibeh and Rania Abdel, $501,000.

11th St. N., 4122-Myroslava Gongadze to Allian Wong and Sunnie Kim, $730,000.

13th Rd. S., 2709-James V. and Patricia M. Aaron to Mary Alice and Robert Charles Cole, $750,000.

15th St. N., 2001, No. 509-Orville C. Jackson Jr. to Deepthy Kishore, $683,000.

15th St. N., 5566-Evan and Catherine E. Pollack to Kathryn K. Cathey, $887,000.

20th Rd. N., 4404-Sunnyside Development Corp. to Jason L. and Shelly O. Stoneman, $1.77 million.

22nd St. N., 3610-Peggy Ann Hovle to David Tucker and Alexandra Bair, $835,000.

28th St. N., 6844-Rishi and Samantha Nangia to Jason and Kristen Van Sice, $1.63 million.

37th St. N., 5357-Christopher Anthony Krell to Danielle Marie and Geoffrey Grant Burr, $1.3 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1101, No. 1203-Rock W. and Mary A. Welch to Paul Matthew and Angela Katherine Caltagirone, $750,000.

Army Navy Dr., 1300, No. 529-Sarris Enterpeises Corp. to Andrew Roy and Kathleen Rose Lee, $259,500.

ROSSLYN AREA

Arlington Blvd., 1730, No. 505-Ryan Cole McCarty and Ryan Cole McCarty RT to Kelsey Lauren Blaskoski, $266,000.

Fort Myer Dr., 1320, No. 811-Pamela S. Taylor to David Miller, $240,500.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Abingdon St. S., 2834, No. B2-Sarah R. Bergkuist to Lisa and Gail Gerry, $272,000.

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2720, No. 1112-Andre Johnnes and Suzy Anne Rompas to Patrick Riley Tribe and Marda J. Robiliard, $610,000.

Columbus St. S., 2901-Eugenia S. Matney to Anne Haskell Delong, $290,000.

Nelson St. S., 2310-Robert Cruz Gonzales and Santos Yonary Avila to Iftekhar M. Chowdhury and Mousumi Khan, $575,000.

Wakefield St. S., 3360, No. B-Frog Realty Corp. to Timothy M. and Victoria Lansing, $460,000.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2546, No. 3-Mark Michalski and Leah Glantz to Robert W. Pickle and Hana M. Beckerle, $520,000.

28th Rd. S., 4611C, No. C-Lvy M. Jackson to Gail L. Embuscado, $325,000.

31st Rd. S., 4640, No. B1-Joel M. Liebman to Tyler Dye and Lara Zinn, $320,000.