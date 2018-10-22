Alexandria

These sales data recorded by the Alexandria Department of Real Estate Assessments were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ALEXANDRIA AREA

Alfred St. N., 220-Mark C. Wilkinson and Cheryl L. Larson to Norma Estela Palomino and Ronald Stuart Grubb Jr., $930,000.

Armistead St. N., 527, No. 201-Remeredzai V. Dube to Dario Fondriest, $137,000.

Auburn Ct., 9, No. C-Cecil J. Solis to Wade Patrick Balkonis and Madeleine Breslin Bien, $255,000.

Brighton Ct., 3807-Kimberly L. Sikora Panza and Anthony R. Panza to John C. and Katie M. Petty, $560,504.

Cameron Mills Rd., 2423-Northern Virginia Investments Corp. to William S. Wible and Catherine J. Deel, $1.1 million.

Cameron Mills Rd., 3505-Victor Joseph and Sheliah U. Roy to Kathryn S. and Mark Medema, $1.03 million.

Carpenter Rd., 1824-Mark D. Franklin to Phillip Brady Hayden, $870,000.

Chambliss St. N., 1327-David C. and Deborah R. Myers to Carmen Rosa Castro and Moises Oscar Lino Carrasco, $495,000.

Columbus St. N., 435-Steven M. and Leigh C. Matiunas to James J. and Cynthia C. Florance, $929,500.

Commonwealth Ave., 3407, No. A-Sharolli Aslam Corp. to Ricardo L. Lopez and Asad M. Khan, $265,000.

Duke St., 4600, No. 807-Robert Alan King to Stephanie Ortiz, $120,000.

Edsall Rd., 5911, No. 612-Sarah Otchere to Anthony Fillon, $200,000.

Eisenhower Ave., 4850, No. 229-Brian C. Jones to Ahmad Kuwaifi and Randa A. Annous, $298,000.

Euille St., 419-Alfredo A. Kolster and Elba T. Mata to Paul Elijah Rogers and Nariman Rizk, $800,000.

French St. S., 46-Gertrude M. Zeisler to Terra L. Zyara, $400,000.

Glebe Rd. W., 2-Debbie F. Hodnett to James Bradley Hudson, $625,000.

Gretna Green Ct., 107-Adam Thomas and Michelle Chang Stone to Stacie and William Bass, $530,000.

Gunston Rd., 3206-Sook Lee to Douglas L. and Jacob Kent Rizzo, $312,000.

Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 404-Jeffrey T. Jezierski to Mary Anne Bradfield, $322,500.

Holland Lane, 309, No. 107-Tamara Ellis to Anna Magoulas and Patrick Harenburg, $315,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500, No. 1410-May G. Boustany to Ann E. Caprio and Charles D. Pasquale, $297,500.

Jamieson Ave., 2050, No. 1110-Howard E. and Joan M. Cabiness to Thomas W. Krause, $450,000.

Johnston Pl., 609-Paddy Baker Bowman to Jeffrey L. Ferfolia and Erin M. Kriynovich, $840,000.

La Salle Ave., 4542-Ronald R. and Pia Marie T. San Luis to Gregory A. McFarland and Melissa L. Rea, $735,000.

Longstreet Lane, 4691, No. 302-Darryl K. and Joyce L. McGuire to Anthony W. Demestihas, $425,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 1225, No. 1002-Neri Cruz Gomes to Yana and Paul-David Benjamin Aiello, $167,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 3364-Brian W. Baker to Ryan David Poole, $240,000.

Moncure Dr., 140-Jesi J. Carlson and Peter K. Rotkis to Joanna C. Shulsky, $900,000.

Mount Vernon Ave., 300-Thomas Brothers Enterprises Corp. to Thomas M. Comeau and Maya M. Mahoney, $840,000.

Owen St. N., 602-Candace Beane and estate of Glenn Parker Beane to Douglas and Jessica Koeser, $530,400.

Payne St. S., 220-Jeffrey L. Ferfolia and Erin M. Kriynovich to Eddie K. Han, $875,000.

Pickett St. S., 251, No. 302-Delvin Nathaniel to Laura Ann Blair, $345,500.

Pitt St. S., 713-Rebecca B. and Robert Sutton to Emily Crawford, $765,000.

Potomac Greens Dr., 1850-Tom and Debbie Wagner to Cynthia A. Smith-Page and Charles M. Page, $817,000.

Prospect Pl., 625-Susan J. Bodilly and Charles C. Kane to Arline Marie Kerrigan, $630,500.

Reynolds St. S., 250, No. 1111-Thomas Mueninghoff to Saundra Booker, $168,000.

Roundhouse Lane, 1200-Kimberly K. Magee to Adam D. and Lauren F. Herring, $865,000.

Skyhill Rd., 203, No. 7-Catherine Emily Cole to Alicia Santa Garcia, $253,000.

Slaters Lane, 828, No. 306-Linda Cadwallader Diclemente to Lisa T. Burkhardt, $599,000.

Strutfield Lane, 4560, No. 1302-Rob R. Landis to Alice Babine, $297,500.

Tobacco Quay, 503-Jeffrey Allen and Felicity Ann Miller to Robert A. Wilkerson, $670,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 803-Joyce E. Shamigian to Gabriel E. Hidalgo and Maria De Lourdes Castro, $172,500.

Van Dorn St. S., 4, No. 302-M. Masri to Scott and Lori Hurley, $158,000.

Wesmond Dr., 307-Matthew Van Tine to David K. Augustine and Anya E. Kendell Augustine, $529,500.

Wyndham Cir., 3307, No. 2160-Stacy A. Ale to Ibtisam Ibrahim Sharif, $226,100.

Wyndham Cir., 3313, No. 4213-Archieval P. Cubarrubia to Osman Derya Altan, $230,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 205, No. 1209-Robyn M. Demeri to David T. Breeskin and Marilyn Valerozo, $258,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 215-Timothy Jacob Baker and Laura Elizabeth Dawes-Baker to Latiek D. Harris, $309,900.

Arlington

ARLINGTON AREA

Arlington Blvd., 4501, No. 426-Anne Noel Meagher Cook to Nicholas and Varvara Psaros, $188,000.

Buchanan St. S., 1231-Shana Evelyn Brown and James Vincent Main to Logan and Mary Catherine Ausman, $435,000.

Columbia Pike., 5112, No. 5-M.A. Jaman to Ruth Garvey, $145,000.

Dittmar Rd. N., 3819-Ralph A. and Sharon T. Dietze to Gale Porter and Elizabeth Wright Delaney, $1.9 million.

Fairfax Dr., 2220, No. 406-Raja and Sonal Das to Brandon and Rebecca Peck, $600,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4167, No. 201-Timothy P. and Julie E. Keefe to Marta C. Salazar, $404,950.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 601-Peter James Lawrence Anderson to Annetta B. Stewart, $182,500.

Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 644-Stacey R. Harris to Ilker Altinoglu, $469,000.

George Mason Dr. S., 912-Larry J. Costanzo to Kellie Jean Ryan, $555,000.

Greenbrier St. S., 832, No. 2-Adam Gilden to Sweeta Ann Hutchinson, $197,000.

Highland St. N., 809-Carlos C. Reyes to Jeremy Sidney and Jaclyn Amanda Kreisberg, $1.79 million.

Kenmore St. N., 2314-Peter and Yolanda Sever to Thomas M. and Christina D. Gelson, $843,500.

Lee Hwy., 5590, No. C-22-Richard R. and Deborah P. Gonzales to Michele Saranovich, $375,000.

Nelson St. N., 509-Job M. Van Zuijlen and Jeanne G. Van Zuijlen Trabulsi to Xin Huang, $855,000.

Nottingham St. N., 2233-Robert D. and Regina Gramss to Abby T. and Eric P. Halzel, $1.39 million.

Pollard St. N., 880, No. 705-Kuang Tang and Keiji Dan to Jens A. Bishop and Yumhee Park, $505,000.

Quincy St. S., 2230, No. 1-Leslie K. Hope to Kenneth T. and Chinh T. Trinh, $480,000.

Rolfe St. S., 937, No. 2-Julia Glenn Rogers to Nicholas Aldo Guerere, $452,000.

Taft St. N., 1210, No. 404-Bridgette M. Garcia to John Anthony Goncalves, $290,000.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1112-Suzanne S. Gaudin and Kathleen C. Florio to Alice S. Mandanis, $340,000.

Vermont St. N., 2308-Robert J. and Deanna N. Simon to David Mark Thompson and Narie Jones, $1.35 million.

Wayne St. N., 1276, No. 1221-Douglas Duncan and Christine Gerard Stewart to Samantha Erin Focht, $590,000.

Wilson Blvd., 3409, No. 201-Wilson Condo Corp. to Christopher Rhine, $616,500.

First St. N., 6016-William E. Flynn III to Urmi Joshi and Bhumip Ramesh Patel, $925,000.

Fifth St. S., 5328-Mathew Southard to Shana Brown and James Main, $799,000.

Ninth St. N., 3835, No. 608W-Monet M. and Daniel J. Gregory to Amy Anderson, $368,000.

12th Ct. N., 2237-Matthew and Hillary Carter to Lee Thomas and Kelly S. Sandusky, $1.01 million.

14th St. N., 2330, No. 102-Matthew George and Gwendolyn Grewe to R. William Johnson and Alexis Michelle Rogers, $565,000.

18th Rd. N., 5716-Raymond Michael Shea and Cynthia Jo Derr Shea to Lawrence B. and Carolyn C. Hampton, $1.02 million.

20th Rd. N., 4407-Puneet Kumar and Avani Patel Arora to Andrew and Nancy Wilkins, $834,000.

22nd St. S., 3507-Patricia Ann Edwards Womack to Courtney M. Searles, $425,000.

26th St. N., 5855-Henry and Linda Konigsberg to Daniel M. and Andrea G. Jordan, $1.48 million.

33rd St. N., 4771-Orhan Metin and Deniz F. Yildiz to Christopher James and Sophia Ann Swemba, $895,000.

40th St. N., 4214-Harry J. Conaway to Brent M. and Erica C. Maloney, $1.03 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1200, No. 517-Brian and Glenda Diane Fredericks to Camille Onate and Christopher Pellecer, $185,000.

Army Navy Dr., 1300, No. 623-Robert A. and Emiko Rinaldi to Nana Gongadze and Frank S. Kemp, $383,000.

Glebe Rd. S., 3600, No. 613W-Sonia J. Mariano to Kevin M. Lynch, $397,000.

ROSSLYN AREA

Colonial Ct. N., 1524-Orest J. Fiume to Holly Engebresten and David McCrane, $1.32 million.

Key Blvd., 1530, No. 1017-Thomas Z. Palotai and Olge C. Schaut to Radu Adrian and Delia Zdrinca, $387,500.

Oak St. N., 1600, No. 406-Adam P. Sanchez to Shilpa Kapur, $405,000.

Rhodes St. N., 1418, No. 107-Michael H. and Stephanie J. Park to Rachel Haugh, $837,000.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Abingdon St. S., 3058, No. A2-Antonio and Dudik Gayoso to Heidi N. Owen, $380,000.

Army Navy Dr., 2465, No. 1-308-Jacob M. Rohrer to Mark R. Kehrli, $292,500.

Columbus St. S., 3008, No. C1-Bryce and Megan Goodman to Braden M. and Kelli Pierson, $370,000.

Oakland St. S., 2445-Beverly G. Cooper to Angelo A. Mazzenga, $324,000.

Wakefield St. S., 3425-John S. and Rachel M. Nep to Kristin Ellyn Drier, $496,500.

Woodrow St. S., 3096-Kevin Thomas and Karla Ascarrunz Carroll to Michael and Caityln Pratt Stankiewicz, $446,000.

28th St. S., 4838, No. A2-Carol Foerster to Cynthia M. Martin, $383,000.

31st St. S., 4727-Irandokht Ghasemi Baghdadi to Anthony P. Schweizer and Courtney Kwiatkowski, $635,000.