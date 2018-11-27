Alexandria

These sales data recorded by the Alexandria Department of Real Estate Assessments were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ALEXANDRIA AREA

Alexandria Ave. W., 4, No. A-Arrowhead Farm Corp. to Andrew Terrell and Megan Waterhouse, $590,000.

Armistead St. N., 511, No. 303-Huong La and Lam Pham to Scarlett A. Astudillo Osses and Paula Postigo Paredes, $227,000.

Bashford Lane, 418, No. 101-Andrea Woodbury John to Martin L. and Isabel Brady, $259,000.

Brawner Pl., 5236-Steven L. and Wendy L. Carney to David and Kimberly Desilva, $725,000.

Cameron Station Blvd., 400, No. 208-Wanda Renee Griffin to Elizabeth Downton, $375,000.

Carpenter Rd., 728-Scott S. and Anne R. Trabandt to Carolyn Jennifer Dooley and Jonathan D. Thompson, $775,000.

Clifford Ave., 115, No. A-Juanita Lee Cheeks to Mark S. Reddish and Sonya B. Dumanis, $454,000.

Davis Ave., 2403-Ian S. and Sarah A. Hoffman to Grant and Elizabeth Bartlett, $939,900.

Donovan Dr., 5087-Jamie Soo in Lee and Joey Hyun Joon Lee to Mirvat Talaat, $467,000.

Duke St., 5203, No. 103-Ryan M. Beal to Ramon and Judith Caceda, $158,000.

Eisenhower Ave., 4860, No. 192-Marco A. Moreno Jr. and Yesenia Cisneros-Moreno to Bonnie Dolores Yates, $295,000.

Fayette St. N., 525, No. 401-Natalie J. Mosher Agr to Sharon Si-Long Lam and Bernard Pak-Ning Wong, $654,000.

Franklin St., 405-Benjamin C. Richardson and Daniela A. Arregui to Matteo Sabattini and Fanny Carlet, $724,000.

Harrison Cir., 984-Payum Doroodian to Roman A. and Sharee Merenoy, $539,900.

Hillside Terr., 1207-Carrie and Joshua M. Keene to Peter Robert and Joanne Reams, $860,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5340, No. 509-Mahboub M. Ghazi to Vladyslav Verbivskyi, $147,000.

Jamieson Ave., 2151, No. 803-Jose A. Garnham and Barbara J. Lausche to Min Ki Chang, $376,000.

Kennedy St., 47-Malia Du Mont to Matthew H. Whitnall and Jennifer R. Burdick, $580,000.

Landover St., 2925-David G. Finkelman and Lois T. Stover to J. Kevin and Sara C. Maskornick, $570,000.

Lee St. S., 217-Michael K. and Amanda M. Hood to Nicolas J. Rivard, $1.02 million.

Maris Ave., 5248-National Financial Corp. to Thomas Lucchese, $270,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 1439-Rosa T. Ulics to Mary Katherine Caffrey and James Michael Gerlach, $239,900.

Mount Eagle Pl., 1650, No. 970-Megan Dipaolo and Jay Charles Colburn to Pamela A. Shepherd, $330,000.

Mount Pl., 303-Michael J. and Elizabeth Barr Wolfe to Erik and Lindsey Webster, $865,000.

Oak St. E., 200-Express Property Partners Corp. to David E. Bright and Alyson Vanessa Olivar, $970,000.

Park Rd., 215-Ellen Lynn Hampton and Dennis Brian Auld to William G. and Allison N. Miner, $1.2 million.

Pickett St. N., 200, No. 702-Andrzej and Krystyna Wendland to Maria Eugenia Villavicencio Rodriguez, $308,000.

Pickett St. S., 263, No. 201-Joseph Shin and Eun-Mi Yu to Lorraine Maria Letizia, $346,900.

Portner Rd., 1237-Elizabeth A. Kreft to Kelly J. McGuinness, $575,000.

Powhatan St., 910, No. 201S-Michael A. Rosenberg to Kenneth B. Greenberger and Ruth C. Heitin, $600,000.

Quantrell Ave., 5851, No. 501-Lisa Meekins to Raju Karki and Anju Sharma, $125,000.

Queen St., 1207-Timothy Joseph O’Brien to Alison J. Thompson and Kishia A. Askins, $900,000.

Reynolds St. S., 250, No. 1507-Mary Ann Phillips to Geraldine C. and Michael A. Tucker, $265,000.

Ripon Pl., 1605-Diana A. Hodges to Anna Aragno, $332,500.

Royal St. S., 818-Carol S. Feinthel to Cullen Alexander and Kristin Anne Roberts, $865,000.

Saint Asaph St. N., 220, No. 7-Dagmar Gipe to Thomas B. and Claire F. Whelan, $395,000.

Slaters Lane, 501, No. 519-William Curtis Barnes Jr. and Valerie A. Nilan to Serge and Donna J. Duss, $640,000.

Stabler Lane, 416-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Siqi and Xinpeng Tang, $765,106.

Strutfield Lane, 4550, No. 2107-Alan E. and Karen G. Leonard to Heidi H. Wu, $228,500.

Strutfield Lane, 4560, No. 1404-Patricia Tomaski and estate of Stephen Matthew Tomaski to Joong and Kelly Kim, $217,000.

Trinity Dr., 1212-Juan Jose Martinez Trillos and Maria Clara Romero Tello to Michael W. Grenn, $889,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 204-Lindsey B. Udasco to Raymond Lee Harrell Jr., $178,000.

Vermont Ave., 4328-Allison R. and Charles C. Safley to Christina Csilla Luckett and Christopher Daggett-Rowzee, $385,000.

West St. S., 223-Matthew Dwyer and Katherine Schemm to Lindsey Renee Love, $850,000.

Wyndham Cir., 3311, No. 1189-Russell L. Adams to Shirtona Horton, $215,000.

Wyndham Cir., 3313, No. 2220-Daniel R. and Loren B. Hallenbeck to Eireann Rosemarie Patterson, $315,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 1823-Elizabeth A. Mikhalevsky and estate of Helen L. Mikhalevsky to Mohammed and Madelenie Homayoonfar, $245,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 415-Joseph Perez Duenas to Stephen G. and Nicole M. Tulk, $290,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ARLINGTON AREA

Adams St. N., 2016, No. 106-Rolfe L. Hillman to Sarah Jane Byrne, $270,000.

Bedford St. N., 29-James W. and Alice S. Kehaya to Glenn Alexis Villacorta, $600,000.

Carlin Springs Rd. N., 5110-Joan M. and Joan M. Maling to Kathryn Thompson, $655,000.

Cleveland St. N., 1962, No. 1-Paul M. Cantrell and Susan D. Taylor to Christopher J. Tudda, $503,000.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1301, No. 911-Carrie A. Valerio to Jill Brasky, $393,000.

Fairfax Dr., 6916, No. 314-Rivendell School to Christina Upton, $515,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4149, No. 102-Andrew J. Orzel and Elizabeth F. Norton to Joseph Lewkovich, $310,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 204-Muhammad and Nabil W. Masri to Elliott Debose, $313,900.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 1138-Equity Trustees Corp. to Michael T. McSweeney Jr., $189,929.

Garfield St. S., 130-Christopher J. and Susan T. Ensign to John P. and Jessica Marston, $1.08 million.

George Mason Dr. S., 1511, No. 3-Sumit Batra and Piyush Patel to Blanka Novotna, $161,511.

Greenbrier St. S., 801, No. 204-Jonathan Vaughn to Sossina A. Iyassu, $262,500.

Jefferson St. S., 521-Patrick A. Burns and Patricia Fuentes to Alexander Hecht and Amy Yenyo, $910,000.

Kirkwood Rd., 1605-Richard J. Gilroy and Kim McLeod to Claire C. and Patrick J. Kelly, $870,000.

Livingston St. N., 524-Haynes Godrey and Mary Lee Haynes to Daniel Francis Merti and Juliette Elise Kopp, $700,000.

Madison St. N., 941-Leroy P. Nesbit and Hollis M. Brown Nesbit to Christopher G. and Marisa A. Salemme, $695,000.

Monroe St. S., 1325-Edgar Uriona Cabrera to Juan Jose Jurado, $375,000.

Oakland St. N., 3817-Edwin L. and Mary Lee Byrd to Brian Gilbert and Heather Bloom, $1.35 million.

Pollard St. N., 2137-Anuj Gupta to Colleen McLoughlin and Joseph John Mills, $805,000.

Queens Lane N., 1816, No. 4-225-Morgan A. Klien-Riehl to Scott Douglas Gordon, $347,000.

Roberts Lane, 3520-Edwin H. and Joan K. Woodward to Anne Maureen Donohue and Ellen Louise Doneski, $2.26 million.

Stuart St. N., 1029, No. 517-Jocelyn R. Kaplan to Daniel Patrick Kropp and Sarah Nicole Emerman, $544,900.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1908-Thomas J. and Mary Patricia Lane to Lenore L. Mohrmann, $130,000.

Vernon St. N., 1175-Charles L. Gilman and Nicole E. Boerner to Timothy Wilson Shaw and Kevin Shunben Keung, $775,000.

Westmoreland St. N., 2016-Jillian H. Poole to Amy Alving, $960,000.

Wilson Blvd., 3409, No. 403-Patrick Knowlan to Domenic V. Puzio, $454,000.

Third St. N., 3002-Paul S. and Marianne Demetral Smith to Anne Gray and Mark Joseph Oberndorf, $1.06 million.

Sixth St. S., 4761-Joseph G. and Cynthia L. Merrill to Timothy P. and Karen A. Hanley, $650,000.

Ninth St. N., 3830, No. 506E-Diane M. Pedulla to Gregory R. Cooper, $466,500.

11th Rd. N., 6161-John T. McCarthy and Jane Sanford to Anthony M. and Kelly Sweitzer, $707,500.

12th St. S., 3700-Eric S. and Simona Wexler to Paul Wagner and Alexandra Friedman, $725,000.

15th St. N., 2001, No. 621-Jayesh and Jag Ruti Patel to Katherine H. Frantz, $451,000.

19th St. N., 4411-Ronald D. Graft Jr. to John W. and Julie F. Madison, $1.27 million.

22nd Rd. N., 6428-Phillip H. and Elizabeth C. Pearson to Michael Scott Perkins and Amy Elizabeth Bender, $1.05 million.

24th St. N., 2817-Robert and Sharon E. Ludan to Sean P. Collins and Simeng Suy, $1.38 million.

30th St. N., 3863-Jennifer K. Elena to Jennifer Mary and Timothy J. Gallagher, $865,000.

37th St. N., 5812-Justin L. Krieger to John C. and Christine E. McManus, $1.93 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1101, No. 1208-Gerard B. Murphy to Rosanne M. Dummer, $700,000.

Crystal Dr., 1300, No. 1710S-Michael D. Russell to Michael Jucewicz, $609,900.

Glebe Rd. S., 3600, No. 622W-Frederick J. Skaggs to Curtis T. Bell, $538,500.

Lynn St. S., 2506-James Judson and Gail Lynn Lovelace to Tammy Lynn Taylor and Diane M. Flynn, $1.05 million.

ROSSLYN AREA

Nash St. N., 1881, No. 304-Sharon O’Brien to Najib Y. Fayyad, $957,000.

Queen St. N., 1610, No. 247-Susan L. Rattner to Noha Georges, $1.5 million.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Abingdon St. S., 2834, No. A1-Padma Sheela Mirmira to Victoria Guido, $402,000.

Buchanan St. S., 2906-Megan Kathleen Cagney to Barbara McAvoy, $480,000.

Oakland St. S., 2422-Layek U. and Nasreen S. Ahmed to Kelly M. Kidwell and William C. Roche Jr., $385,000.

Utah St. S., 3476, No. B2-Nigel S. Smyth and estate of Mary W. Pearson to Brian V. Bennan, $255,000.

27th Rd. S., 4853-David Ignatius and Deanna D. Conley to Louis Carlos Camacho, $420,000.

28th Rd. S., 4608C, No. C-Timothy J. and Deanna Y. Reynolds to Katlyn H. and Ryan R. Bennett, $410,000.

31st Rd. S., 4608, No. A2-Mark D. and Kimberly S. Costner to Shawn Manuel McMahon and Kaia Hele Evart, $375,000.