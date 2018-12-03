Alexandria

These sales data recorded by the Alexandria Department of Real Estate Assessments were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ALEXANDRIA AREA

Abingdon Dr. W., 1632, No. 101-Sarah E. Tressler to David Chanady, $220,000.

Alfred St. N., 725-Kenneth B. Greenberger and Ruth C. Heitin to Bryan Christopher and Jennifer Debias Mabry, $950,000.

Armistead St. N., 515, No. 101-Karen Lynette and Devon Brown to Francisco Antonio Portillo and Ana Quirian Granados, $200,000.

Bashford Lane, 816-Lorin Scott and Paula D. Curit to Christal A. Byars, $715,200.

Brighton Ct., 3842-Joshua S. and Jennifer L. Braun to Josh Alex and Rebecca S. Shapiro, $560,000.

Cameron Station Blvd., 453-Richard M. Harrison and Allyson N. Dipaolo to Robert G. and Savannah May Harbaugh, $580,000.

Carriage House Cir., 20-Amanda and Sathish Dhandayutham to Colleen Stevens, $496,000.

Colecroft Ct., 557-Jessica L. and Charles Raines to Wyatt Samuel Freeman and Jane Claire Dollinger, $420,000.

Custis Ave. E., 724-Amy B. and Dean T. Ross to Christopher and Stephanie Stewart, $1.06 million.

Davis Ave., 2435-John and Jessica Richardson to Andrew Williams and Charlotte White Preston, $1.08 million.

Donovan Dr., 5096-Jasmine Kahani Shanti to Tyler M. and Teresa M. York, $465,000.

Edison St., 3812-Abdelmohsen Ahmed and Hala Hamad to Margaret P. and Christopher J. Ziemann, $409,000.

Eisenhower Ave., 4860, No. 492-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Margarita Ermakova, $280,000.

Fayette St. S., 219-Andrew P. Hepburn to Kevin Mack, $1.39 million.

French St. N., 33-Mark M. and Maria A. Erb to Ella Courtney, $450,000.

Henry St. N., 603-NFD Henry Street Development Corp. to Remi Camille Jedwab and Elizabeth Ann Lenz, $900,000.

Hillside Terr., 1212-Gordon R. and Melissa A. Baldwin to Ryan and Carolina Gaspard, $690,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500, No. 501-Arena M. Quinones to Kenyetta Woods, $189,000.

Jamieson Ave., 2181, No. 402-Maria C. Riegger to Richard and Mihan Pastora, $475,000.

Kennedy St., 79-Elizaberth and Grant Bartlett to Shaun Michael Lara, $620,000.

Laverne Ave., 315-Andrew and Camille Galdes to Allison O. and Kevin M. Windels, $670,000.

Linden St. E., 103-Linden Street Properties Corp.to Cassie N. Vertovec and Alexander G. MacDonald, $1.22 million.

Martha Custis Dr., 3276, No. 223-John A. McCoy to Emily Locicero, $245,000.

Massey Lane, 707-Michael Anthony Fazio and Elena Sophia Virgadamo to Daphne Tolentino, $558,000.

Muirs Ct., 8-John Randolph Rader and Catherine W. Wilkinson to Raymond A. Gernhart, $839,000.

Old Dominion Blvd., 2908-Ian B. and Caitlin M. Mandel to Adrianna and James R. Vallario, $775,000.

Page Terr., 2409-Christopher M. and Janie L. Rhoads to Gordon and Melissa Baldwin, $789,000.

Patrick St. S., 728-Nicholas Edward Mueller and David Allen Smith to David Nathaniel and Beth St. Louis, $639,000.

Pickett St. N., 200, No. 1004-Jason D. Helsabeck to Jeffrey D. Rhinefield, $309,900.

Pickett St. S., 275, No. 302-Jose Antonio Tamaris Guillen and Amity Gilman to Dylan Mahon, $330,000.

Potomac Ave., 2110, No. 102-Tadiwos G. Belett to Anne E. Renner, $775,000.

Queen St., 1310-Estate of Kathleen Elizabeth Hollis and Jean E. Hollis to Ildar Abdullin and Anna Kachalova, $670,000.

Ricketts Walk, 6007-Phillip J. Adcock to John Micha B. Vitaliz and Laura H. Vitaliz, $480,000.

Roberts Lane, 124, No. 101-Paul Rhodes and Daniela Noir to Kevin Joseph Doherty Jr., $365,000.

Royal St. S., 821-Frank B. Campbell to Arya and Robert Pretlow, $780,000.

Saint Asaph St. N., 326-Alan Jefferson Groh to Laura Hobson Larson, $509,500.

Somervelle St., 171, No. 412-Sameer S. Alzahrani and Jomanah Al Nassar to Nha Do and Khanh Tram Thi Nguyen, $445,000.

Stabler Lane, 426-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Valencia and Jenkins D. Washington, $781,954.

Strutfield Lane, 4550, No. 2125-Timnit Zemui to Fernando Diaz Montes and Ingrid C. Santiago, $296,000.

Strutfield Lane, 4561, No. 3104-Jacquelyn C. Roberts and Stacey N. Siefke to Brian Michael Kelly, $336,500.

Taylor Ave., 2402-Mark E. and Kristin Abrials to John J. and Virginia C. Lindsay, $942,000.

Uhler Ave. W., 1-Ryan and Erin Hendrixson to Nathan D. Toews and Phoebe V. Kilgour, $727,500.

Washington St. S., 820, No. 329-Carly K. Brewster to Barbara V. Ticer-Beechler, $315,000.

Wilkes St., 1311-M/i Homes of DC Corp. to Francis Anthony and Karen Marie Fuselier, $1.07 million.

Wyndham Cir., 3311, No. 1193-Lauren E. Nelson to Jeffrey C. Mones, $199,500.

Yoakum Pkwy., 205, No. 714-Irene H. Carpenter to Oscar D. Blanco Casas, $250,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 1207-WGLM Corp. to Colleen Begin, $190,000.

Arlington

ARLINGTON AREA

Arlington Blvd., 4501, No. 331-Cheri Denese Bridgeforth to Natalie Sun, $165,000.

Brandywine St. N., 2105-Paul James Delong and Eveline Anne Smith to Kristina Ifeoma Nwazata, $515,000.

Carlin Springs Rd. N., 5239-Gregory Ryan and Christine Lovelady Kelley to Douglas Todd Kelley, $620,000.

Columbia Pike., 5300, No. 901-SSST Properties Corp. and Tanulatha Nalluri to Hamed and Mohammad Chaharbaghi, $375,000.

Courthouse Rd. S., 307-Tanya Yuki Salseth to Anne Webb, $435,000.

Edison St. N., 2119-RCB Hawthorne Corp. to Khang B. Oh and Stephanie Hammonds, $558,000.

Fillmore St. N., 1115-Kurt E. and Susan D. Stout to Russell A. Stephens and Maria R. Benitez, $1.05 million.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4151, No. 302-Sarah Holl to Timothy Gilson and Amy King, $409,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 710-Amy Elizabeth Joyner and Adam Rhodes Miller to Zachary G. Forkey, $261,500.

Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 423-Lauren K. Ackerman to Martin Vickers Sanchez, $369,000.

George Mason Dr. N., 443-Meghan R. Cooper and Matthew J. Troy IV to Rashmi Elizabeth Abraham and Timothy Michael Essam, $965,000.

George Mason Dr. S., 1853-Michael T. Berra to Sally and Kyle Lorentson, $490,000.

Greenbrier St. S., 801, No. 406-Carlos Pascual to Sharon Sterling, $374,900.

Inglewood St. N., 1416-Barbara P. Barnett and estate of Betty W. Paynter to Margaret Elizabeth and Paul Dipietra, $1.06 million.

Johnson St. N., 1114-Sabah Saud Nasir Alsabah to Justin Daniel and Monika Hargitai Gest, $1.13 million.

Lee Hwy., 3800, No. 307-Nicole Allen to Francisco Alejandro Pardo III and Kaitlyn A. Aileen Fergusen, $624,900.

Marcey Rd., 2625-Michael R. Dann and Elizabeth C. Ross Dann to Adam T. and Sarah Elizabeth Clements, $1.25 million.

Montana St. S., 18-Andrew Symonds to Kara Lee and Mikhail N. Lopez, $595,000.

Ohio St. N., 871-Robert L. and Bobbie Anne T. Stone to Monique Choniere, $710,000.

Pollard St. S., 2147-Jessica and Timothy Gilmore to Andrew Sheppard, $469,000.

Shirlington Rd. S., 2177-Joiner and Santos Claribel Cruz to Ramarcus Baylor, $556,500.

Stuart St. N., 1029, No. 529-Darren T. and Emily Tully to Haley W. Fowler and Jeffrey D. Cochran, $430,000.

Taylor St. N., 1313-Dynamic Capital Corp. to Eileen Aronovitch, $740,000.

Venice St. N., 3401-Floyd B. Chapman to Christopher and Susan Ensign, $1.66 million.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 1303, No. 3102-Scott R. Eichelsdorfer and Harita Rao to Michael Joseph Diorio, $299,000.

Westmoreland St. N., 2200, No. 223-Ronald Carter Wood to James Shutzer, $562,000.

Yorktown Blvd., 5326-Keith Eugene and Phyllis K. Talbert to Jennifer L. Brooks and Christopher D. Barrows, $890,000.

Fourth St. N., 4349-Barry J. and Julie L. Lerner to Brian Joseph Baltz and Kelly Marie Sinclair, $1.02 million.

Seventh Rd. S., 5040, No. 302-Bradley F. Smith to Nicholas N. Brown, $280,000.

Ninth St. N., 3835, No. 203E-Helen Blair and Justin Michael Doughty to Karl Philip Kummer, $514,000.

12th St. N., 5222-Michael Glen Deniston and estate of Barbara J. Deniston to Larry Pence and Catherine Denbile, $750,000.

13th St. S., 2904, No. 4101-Aaron and Sara Ellis to John N. Burke, $305,000.

16th Rd. S., 2900A, No. 2900A-Reg Investments Corp. to Joseph Martin Miller, $329,900.

22nd St. S., 2973-Suzanne S. and Patricick T. Kumashiro to Matthew Ray and Patricia Solari Littlejohn, $800,000.

25th Rd. N., 4845-Gordon Hunt Chapman to Eric A. and Janice P. Gregerson, $1.15 million.

26th St. N., 4514-Janna M. and Steven Fountaine to Charles Rodgers Palmer, $1.38 million.

40th St. N., 4116-Tradition Home Corp. to Shawn Patrick Davisson, $2.13 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1200, No. 614-Janeen M. Scaturro Henley to Yan Huang and Benny Lee, $201,000.

Crystal Dr., 1300, No. 206S-Terri Lynn Ashley and Gilbert Zack Brown to Harvey and Catherine Mendelsohn, $630,000.

Glebe Rd. S., 3650, No. 466-Thomas Nietubyc to Matthew Cohen, $399,900.

Pierce St. S., 2338-Anthony C. and Elena M. Mirti to Benjamin Phillip Malakoff and Sarah Rae Slavick Malakoff, $845,000.

25th St. S., 717-John D. and Lucy P. McCrillis to Peter Michael Spiro, $1.2 million.

ROSSLYN AREA

Key Blvd., 1530, No. 305-Alison Ruth Guinasso and John Michael Emory to Michael McMunn and Megan Hornsby, $394,000.

Nash St. N., 1881, No. 807-Khalid Thani Al Thani to Nabil F. and Ramsey Alloush, $815,000.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Abingdon St. S., 2886-Scott R. and Kristin Mosher to Jessica O. Figueroa, $440,000.

Buchanan St. S., 2917-Jeffrey D. Hawley to Melissa Beene and Sameeer Shantaram, $426,000.

Stafford St. S., 3183-Carol C. Armstrong and Daniel E. McLaughlin to Michael Anderton and Brandi Michelle Koprowski, $575,000.

Wakefield St. S., 3352, No. B-Eric and Alexandra Goldwater to Elizabeth A. Barna, $610,000.

28th Rd. S., 4521, No. 4-1-Grace Blose to Kimberly L. Mills, $246,000.

28th Rd. S., 4613C, No. C-Kaitlin Hinkle to Megan L. Clark, $335,000.

32nd Rd. S., 4241-Joseph R. Martello and Lillian Yu En Martello to John D. and Dorothy L. Leonard, $484,000.