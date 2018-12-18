Alexandria Ave. E., 602-Andrew S. and Molly M. Hall to Paul Francis and Sabala McNiel, $899,000.
Argall Pl., 1405-Stephanie A. Beauvais and Louis S. Denning IV to Julio A. Ramirez and Amy R. Zuckerman, $705,500.
Armistead St. N., 432, No. 103-Gai Investment Group Corp. to Amelia Charlotte Raths, $205,000.
Armistead St. N., 660-Mathew Sebastionelli to Joseph and Brittany Conte, $476,000.
Beauregard St. N., 401, No. T2-Rebuilding Together Alexandria to Vladimir A. Gutierrez and Elbia Godoy Hernandez, $208,318.
Bashford Lane, 602, No. 2231-Shilpa Amato to Joshua Justin Reale, $257,000.
Braddock Rd. W., 905-Larry J. and Keith A. Vensey to David Shlapak and Stacie Pettyjohn, $970,000.
Cambria Walk, 112, No. 6-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Peter A. and Leah Vanagas, $859,681.
Cameron Station Blvd., 271, No. 103-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Joseph Han and Catherine Hwang, $400,000.
Carriage House Cir., 5-Dereck Jamal and Anny Hogan to Alison Cuniff and James Springer, $482,000.
Cliff St. N., 1745-Matthew and Leslie Duss to Michael and Maura Waugh, $545,000.
Columbus St. N., 702-Matthew T. and Susan D. Murchison to Anne Marie Birchmeier, $669,000.
Dearborn Pl., 3604-Jason Derleth to Christopher M. O’Connell and Stephanie S. Harrington, $715,000.
Dogwood Dr., 1610-Camelia Nader to Jonathan and Rachael Blodgett, $486,000.
Donovan Dr., 5116, No. 301-William M. Ainslie to Todd S. Rose, $399,900.
Duke St., 5205, No. 202-Denise Santiago to Felipe and Mayra Pacheco, $200,000.
Edsall Rd., 5911, No. 706-Gautam and Amberella Nightingale Sultane to Jeffrey Gilley, $214,000.
Eisenhower Ave., 4870, No. 102-Jason M. James and Terry-Ann Christina Dawes to Dinesh Kumar Sheonath, $298,000.
Fayette St. N., 525, No. 220-Angel Soca to Alicia Harris, $405,000.
Fort Williams Pkwy., 604-Suzanne Wilson-Heckenberg to Sarah and David Griffin, $950,000.
Gardner Dr., 4915-Leann M. Fox and Michael S. Lee to Ronald Mauricio Herrera, $597,000.
Glebe Rd. W., 704-Emily Clover Crawford to Ryan A. and Patricia C. Barton, $490,000.
Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 1115-Li Chen to Danielle Flynn, $217,000.
Harrison Cir., 935-Renee L. Rappaport to Peter Alfred Giambone and Stephanie Anne Kapurch, $529,900.
Hickory St., 2800-Christopher M. Devers to Matthew Jerome and Rita Neznek Hite, $753,000.
Holmes Lane, 3746, No. 509-Michael Goncar to Rocco P. and Renuka P. Carlitti, $305,000.
Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500, No. 1016-Deborah V. Dorsey to Christine Elena and Susan A. Cardellino, $309,900.
Howell Ave. E., 712-George and Asuncion B. Miller to Briana Nicole Wilson and Juan Carlos Camacho Sofrony, $910,000.
Ingle Pl., 156-Susmitha and Frederic Brizzi to Frank and Michelle Sinton, $474,500.
Jamieson Ave., 2181, No. 404-Bryan and Dawn V. Patillo Exum to Mark P. Koneda, $420,000.
Kemper St. N., 905-Anne Leary to John P. Yuda and Carolyn S. Dew, $665,000.
Latham St. N., 811-Mary Morris and Jonathan Charles Biegel to Judith A. Wolford, $630,000.
Madison St., 400, No. 1205-Chris Harrington to Jordan H. Kurtzman, $420,000.
Martha Custis Dr., 3360, No. 209-Susan Phalen to Katherine Ann Bailey, $262,000.
Monroe Ave. E., 201-Bank of New York Mellon and Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Trust to David Diverly, $714,500.
Nelson Ave. E., 523-Ryan Thomas Tritch and Amanda L. Hodges to Joseph Anthony and Amanda Joette Stoffa, $662,000.
Old Dominion Blvd., 3403-Kevin Kai-Yi Wang and Sarah Elizabeth Kolnik to Alex Talley and Catherine Brinkley, $950,000.
Owen St. N., 510-Daniel A. Shelkrot and James M. Collins Jr. to Christopher Sonny Grisafe, $630,000.
Payne St. S., 400-Luciano F. Boglione and Jane E. Davis to Dawn M. Striff, $880,000.
Pitt St. N., 1107, No. 3B-Daniel C. Wahl to Marcy Clapp, $325,000.
Pitt St. S., 801, No. 230-William H. Jackson and Michelle S. Atchison to Jeanette M. Snyder, $405,000.
Preston Rd., 1737, No. 960-Danielle N. Polo to Evan Lane Tracey, $277,500.
Queen St., 407-Patrick J. and Carol Neher to Christopher Edward and Grace Pardo Brown, $910,000.
Reynolds St. S., 75, No. 408-Peter A. Thomas to Oluwadamilola O. Abisogun, $200,000.
Roberts Lane, 130, No. 300-Faheem Karim to Tori Baskind and Kevin Silva, $329,000.
Saint Asaph St. N., 332-Joseph A. Eddy to Laura Williams Kilbride, $515,000.
Saint Stephens Rd., 901-Douglas M. and Margaret D. Coleman to Jacob T. and Faith E. Spencer, $925,000.
Somervelle St., 171, No. 406-Lester E. and Cheryl A. Hill to Scott Daniel and Tara Elizabeth Clare, $445,000.
Strutfield Lane, 4550, No. 2211-David Gerald Locklear to Anita N. Babinski, $317,000.
Swifts Alley, 2-Joanne and Ronald Goldfarb to Neal S. and Florence H. Cohen, $2.05 million.
Van Dorn St. N., 1237-Denise Buck to Carissa L. El-Chehabi, $335,000.
Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 312-Greg Rhatican to Nicole Alise and Marc Deon Williams, $87,000.
Van Dorn St. S., 8, No. 302-Latif Chowdhury to Tam Thanh Nguyen, $154,900.
Vermont Ave., 4430-Virginia W. Hahn to Jose A. and Brianna McFarland, $260,000.
Washington St. S., 1250, No. 522-Katherine and Azim Dhanani to Nelson W. Smith III and Teresa M. Barry, $550,000.
West St. N., 524-Hani Akil to Meredith Mathis, $412,000.
Wolfe St., 120-Jeffrey S. and Corley H. Raileanu to Sean Robert Murphy and Laura Ann Gustafson, $929,900.
Wyndham Cir., 3307, No. 3165-James P. Iovine to Carlos O. Balcazar Guis, $199,900.
Yoakum Pkwy., 205, No. 520-Rebekah Euliano to Maria Antonia Almanar Franqui, $213,000.
Yoakum Pkwy., 307, No. 821-Yassin M. Yassin to Henri Vies, $250,000.
Abingdon St. N., 3925-Nikita A. and Kathleen A. Malliarakis to Peter Nels and Theresa Ann Benchoff, $1.16 million.
Barton St. S., 1201, No. 154-Anri O. and Marcus R. Nichol to Benjamin Edward Foster and Emiko Kunita, $445,000.
Clarendon Blvd., 2400, No. 304-Ratnakar L. and Rekha R. Lawande to James Manley and Brenda L. Kressler, $537,995.
Columbia Pike., 5353, No. 206-Therese Sarkis to Lucy R. Moorehead, $186,000.
Courthouse Rd. N., 1301, No. 1602-Megan Gale to Ebtihaj K. Hana, $395,000.
Dinwiddie St. S., 804-Brian Joseph and Beth Ann Main to Bradley S. and Townley S. Davidson, $500,000.
Edgewood St. S., 1400, No. 516-Deborah D. Phillips to Sean M. and Laura K. Klein, $390,000.
Edison St. S., 1136-Stephen Andrew and Julianna Roth Kirtz to Chad Joseph Williams, $580,000.
Fillmore St. N., 800-Bruce E. and Carrie A. Hart to Daniel C. and Marie E. McClughen, $1.8 million.
Florida St. N., 646-FMH Investments Corp. to Thomas Brent Dickey and Judith Dale, $1.43 million.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4089, No. 303-Cheryl S. Mpande to Murugappan Alagappan, $399,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4163, No. 301-Rebecca A. Macke to Samuel Noel, $319,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 613-Jason M. Noel to Mark Stephen Goldstein, $175,000.
Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 135-Diane L. Zeller to Nirav Patel, $475,000.
Garfield St. N., 1201, No. 902-Joon K. and Sehwha Y. Rha to David Bergendorf and Shelley L. Gardner, $485,000.
Glebe Rd. N., 851, No. 2004-Jonathan Fox and Dorina Vornicescu to Shamshuddin Jiwani and Ann Nguyen, $655,000.
Harrison St. S., 831-Inshan and Alia S. Khan Ali to Phung N. and Quynh Giao Thi Nguyen, $315,000.
Highland St. N., 500-Asaf and Robyn Lyn Mandel Batelman to John Green, $1.26 million.
Lee Hwy., 2100, No. 323-Kiran and Alwyn Pinto to Zhuo Zhang, $430,000.
Lee Hwy., 4201, No. 705-Daniel Dolan and Megan Kraybill to Courtney D. Duquette, $255,000.
Lombardy St. N., 511-Garrett W. and Jeanne M. O’Shea to Michael Farrey and Tiffani Taylor, $1.28 million.
Madison St. N., 2104-Ronald E. and Jennifer E. Mellott to Joseph David Wawro and Christiane Lynn Ploch, $981,500.
Monroe St. N., 3631-Carl R. and Frances M. Messalle to David G. and Holly P. Markham, $1.17 million.
Oakland St. S., 2148-Houzz Buyer Corp. to Joseph C.H. Nguyen, $475,000.
Pollard St. N., 820, No. 414-Thomas Joseph Marsden III to Andrew Panella, $620,000.
Quantico St. N., 2420-Bruce Odell to Gordon and Ashley Southard, $865,000.
Quincy St. S., 2126, No. 1-Alejandro Zapata and Cindy Olivarez to Theresa L. Yarber, $465,000.
Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 622-Stephanie A. Fichter to Ziqing Wei, $375,000.
Rhodes St. N., 1821, No. 4-264-Clarke F. Oakley to Raleigh Spencer Cunningham, $290,000.
Stafford St. N., 2912-Robert R. Weitershausen and estate of Jeannie G. Shimon to Brenda K. Wilson, $780,000.
Taylor St. N., 900, No. 822-Kathleen M. Lenczycki to Beverly L. Brumbaugh, $190,000.
Tuckahoe St. N., 2209-Michael S. Perkins and Amy E. Bender to Ali Lucio and Shabnam Bozzelli, $792,000.
Upland St. N., 3825-Mark Cohen to Justin M. and Amy E. Haynes, $815,000.
Utah St. N., 1024, No. 621-PNC Bank to Irene Arhire, $304,319.
Wayne St. S., 325-Kevin M. Kramer to Colin H. MacDougall and Emma E. Crutchfield, $404,000.
First Pl. N., 3125-Adam B. and Sabrina Schaeffer to Daniel Richard and Susan Navarro Smelcer, $912,500.
Third St. S., 5800-Janet M. Flynn to Kimberly M.C. and Jeffrey P. Wilson, $604,000.
Sixth St. S., 2910-Karolina R. Walkin and Richard R. Haske II to Peter Cain and Sara Matayoshi, $788,500.
Seventh Rd. S., 5010, No. 202-Michael P. Kaman to Matthew Montagnino, $208,500.
Eighth St. S., 4404-Craig M. Pelugi and Sandra Y. Hacket Pelugi to Michael and Andrea Onufrychuk, $575,000.
10th St. S., 1627-Thomas Delpino to Babak Yaghmaei and Rachelle Marina Stoll, $460,000.
10th St. N., 5517-Dennis W. Tolliver and estate of Roy O. Tolliver Sr. to Richard Anthony Ernest Schoepke and Kelly Leathey, $800,000.
13th St. N., 4627-Ivette Mestre and Jaime Barciela to Sophia E. Kelly and Mason S. Thompson, $1.01 million.
15th St. N., 2001, No. 1401-Betty Y. Chung to Dale and Karen Novstrup, $700,000.
19th St. N., 5613-Patrick R. Bobst and Amy Anderson to Andrew Cogburn and Anna Poppe Tush, $855,000.
24th St. N., 2603-Michael F. Altschul to Tammie Alzona and Oscar Torres Ochoa, $1.31 million.
25th St. N., 6720-Michael T. Sicoli and Kirsten A. Albers to Matthew T. and Susan M. Gabay, $1.74 million.
29th St. N., 6101-William L. Schaeffer to Becca Bushong and Ryan Vaugha Meadows, $960,000.
Eads St. S., 1211, No. 911-Daniel L. and Kathy M. Watkins to Fred and Sara Klinzmann, $380,000.
Glebe Rd. S., 3600, No. 823W-Mark A. and Robert L. Nehmer to Brian K. Blaschke, $512,000.
Hayes St. S., 1603, No. 2-Nicholas and Amalia Monis to Jonathan Corning, $555,000.
22nd St. S., 1506-William J. Moore to Fereshtec Liaghat, $703,000.
Colonial Ct. N., 1535-Shahriar Etminani to Hatice and Adnan Menderes Yayla, $1.38 million.
Meade St. N., 1224, No. ES202-John Taylor and Marie-Laure Poire to Calvin Tsang and Xiaolu Sun, $332,500.
Rhodes St. N., 1401, No. 102-Steven E. Cahill to Thomas C. Eilers and Tracy Y. Fong, $524,500.
Abingdon St. S., 2827-Allison S. Garcimonde and Marton M. Cavini to Ericka Y. Reynolds, $355,000.
Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2720, No. 208-Steven B. Kruse to Mary Carol W. Mason, $397,000.
Columbus St. S., 2966, No. C1-Lewis G. and Sarah Davis to Erin Lynn Montgomery, $294,900.
Stafford St. S., 3303, No. B2-Clare E. Parker to Margaret McKenna, $295,000.
Troy St. S., 2732-Justin A. and Jan I. Bauer to Guillermo I. Leonorellana and Denise N. Rodriguez, $474,900.
Walter Reed Dr. S., 2437, No. 18-3-Nicholas A. Valentino to James Elliott, $410,000.
Woodrow St. S., 3090-Christopher M. and Jill Janczewski to Daniel and Sharon Burd, $490,000.
28th Rd. S., 4523, No. 3-12-Daniel Baker to William Edwards III, $264,000.
29th St. S., 4728, No. A2-Mary Carol W. Mason to Rebecca S. and Brian E. McCulloch, $455,000.
36th St. S., 4614, No. B-Sean B. and Sarah H. Beachy to Monica K. Torris and Eric W. Metzger, $510,000.