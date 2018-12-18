Alexandria

These sales data recorded by the Alexandria Department of Real Estate Assessments were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ALEXANDRIA AREA

Alexandria Ave. E., 602-Andrew S. and Molly M. Hall to Paul Francis and Sabala McNiel, $899,000.

Argall Pl., 1405-Stephanie A. Beauvais and Louis S. Denning IV to Julio A. Ramirez and Amy R. Zuckerman, $705,500.

Armistead St. N., 432, No. 103-Gai Investment Group Corp. to Amelia Charlotte Raths, $205,000.

Armistead St. N., 660-Mathew Sebastionelli to Joseph and Brittany Conte, $476,000.

Beauregard St. N., 401, No. T2-Rebuilding Together Alexandria to Vladimir A. Gutierrez and Elbia Godoy Hernandez, $208,318.

Bashford Lane, 602, No. 2231-Shilpa Amato to Joshua Justin Reale, $257,000.

Braddock Rd. W., 905-Larry J. and Keith A. Vensey to David Shlapak and Stacie Pettyjohn, $970,000.

Cambria Walk, 112, No. 6-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Peter A. and Leah Vanagas, $859,681.

Cameron Station Blvd., 271, No. 103-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Joseph Han and Catherine Hwang, $400,000.

Carriage House Cir., 5-Dereck Jamal and Anny Hogan to Alison Cuniff and James Springer, $482,000.

Cliff St. N., 1745-Matthew and Leslie Duss to Michael and Maura Waugh, $545,000.

Columbus St. N., 702-Matthew T. and Susan D. Murchison to Anne Marie Birchmeier, $669,000.

Dearborn Pl., 3604-Jason Derleth to Christopher M. O’Connell and Stephanie S. Harrington, $715,000.

Dogwood Dr., 1610-Camelia Nader to Jonathan and Rachael Blodgett, $486,000.

Donovan Dr., 5116, No. 301-William M. Ainslie to Todd S. Rose, $399,900.

Duke St., 5205, No. 202-Denise Santiago to Felipe and Mayra Pacheco, $200,000.

Edsall Rd., 5911, No. 706-Gautam and Amberella Nightingale Sultane to Jeffrey Gilley, $214,000.

Eisenhower Ave., 4870, No. 102-Jason M. James and Terry-Ann Christina Dawes to Dinesh Kumar Sheonath, $298,000.

Fayette St. N., 525, No. 220-Angel Soca to Alicia Harris, $405,000.

Fort Williams Pkwy., 604-Suzanne Wilson-Heckenberg to Sarah and David Griffin, $950,000.

Gardner Dr., 4915-Leann M. Fox and Michael S. Lee to Ronald Mauricio Herrera, $597,000.

Glebe Rd. W., 704-Emily Clover Crawford to Ryan A. and Patricia C. Barton, $490,000.

Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 1115-Li Chen to Danielle Flynn, $217,000.

Harrison Cir., 935-Renee L. Rappaport to Peter Alfred Giambone and Stephanie Anne Kapurch, $529,900.

Hickory St., 2800-Christopher M. Devers to Matthew Jerome and Rita Neznek Hite, $753,000.

Holmes Lane, 3746, No. 509-Michael Goncar to Rocco P. and Renuka P. Carlitti, $305,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500, No. 1016-Deborah V. Dorsey to Christine Elena and Susan A. Cardellino, $309,900.

Howell Ave. E., 712-George and Asuncion B. Miller to Briana Nicole Wilson and Juan Carlos Camacho Sofrony, $910,000.

Ingle Pl., 156-Susmitha and Frederic Brizzi to Frank and Michelle Sinton, $474,500.

Jamieson Ave., 2181, No. 404-Bryan and Dawn V. Patillo Exum to Mark P. Koneda, $420,000.

Kemper St. N., 905-Anne Leary to John P. Yuda and Carolyn S. Dew, $665,000.

Latham St. N., 811-Mary Morris and Jonathan Charles Biegel to Judith A. Wolford, $630,000.

Madison St., 400, No. 1205-Chris Harrington to Jordan H. Kurtzman, $420,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 3360, No. 209-Susan Phalen to Katherine Ann Bailey, $262,000.

Monroe Ave. E., 201-Bank of New York Mellon and Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Trust to David Diverly, $714,500.

Nelson Ave. E., 523-Ryan Thomas Tritch and Amanda L. Hodges to Joseph Anthony and Amanda Joette Stoffa, $662,000.

Old Dominion Blvd., 3403-Kevin Kai-Yi Wang and Sarah Elizabeth Kolnik to Alex Talley and Catherine Brinkley, $950,000.

Owen St. N., 510-Daniel A. Shelkrot and James M. Collins Jr. to Christopher Sonny Grisafe, $630,000.

Payne St. S., 400-Luciano F. Boglione and Jane E. Davis to Dawn M. Striff, $880,000.

Pitt St. N., 1107, No. 3B-Daniel C. Wahl to Marcy Clapp, $325,000.

Pitt St. S., 801, No. 230-William H. Jackson and Michelle S. Atchison to Jeanette M. Snyder, $405,000.

Preston Rd., 1737, No. 960-Danielle N. Polo to Evan Lane Tracey, $277,500.

Queen St., 407-Patrick J. and Carol Neher to Christopher Edward and Grace Pardo Brown, $910,000.

Reynolds St. S., 75, No. 408-Peter A. Thomas to Oluwadamilola O. Abisogun, $200,000.

Roberts Lane, 130, No. 300-Faheem Karim to Tori Baskind and Kevin Silva, $329,000.

Saint Asaph St. N., 332-Joseph A. Eddy to Laura Williams Kilbride, $515,000.

Saint Stephens Rd., 901-Douglas M. and Margaret D. Coleman to Jacob T. and Faith E. Spencer, $925,000.

Somervelle St., 171, No. 406-Lester E. and Cheryl A. Hill to Scott Daniel and Tara Elizabeth Clare, $445,000.

Strutfield Lane, 4550, No. 2211-David Gerald Locklear to Anita N. Babinski, $317,000.

Swifts Alley, 2-Joanne and Ronald Goldfarb to Neal S. and Florence H. Cohen, $2.05 million.

Van Dorn St. N., 1237-Denise Buck to Carissa L. El-Chehabi, $335,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 312-Greg Rhatican to Nicole Alise and Marc Deon Williams, $87,000.

Van Dorn St. S., 8, No. 302-Latif Chowdhury to Tam Thanh Nguyen, $154,900.

Vermont Ave., 4430-Virginia W. Hahn to Jose A. and Brianna McFarland, $260,000.

Washington St. S., 1250, No. 522-Katherine and Azim Dhanani to Nelson W. Smith III and Teresa M. Barry, $550,000.

West St. N., 524-Hani Akil to Meredith Mathis, $412,000.

Wolfe St., 120-Jeffrey S. and Corley H. Raileanu to Sean Robert Murphy and Laura Ann Gustafson, $929,900.

Wyndham Cir., 3307, No. 3165-James P. Iovine to Carlos O. Balcazar Guis, $199,900.

Yoakum Pkwy., 205, No. 520-Rebekah Euliano to Maria Antonia Almanar Franqui, $213,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 307, No. 821-Yassin M. Yassin to Henri Vies, $250,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ARLINGTON AREA

Abingdon St. N., 3925-Nikita A. and Kathleen A. Malliarakis to Peter Nels and Theresa Ann Benchoff, $1.16 million.

Barton St. S., 1201, No. 154-Anri O. and Marcus R. Nichol to Benjamin Edward Foster and Emiko Kunita, $445,000.

Clarendon Blvd., 2400, No. 304-Ratnakar L. and Rekha R. Lawande to James Manley and Brenda L. Kressler, $537,995.

Columbia Pike., 5353, No. 206-Therese Sarkis to Lucy R. Moorehead, $186,000.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1301, No. 1602-Megan Gale to Ebtihaj K. Hana, $395,000.

Dinwiddie St. S., 804-Brian Joseph and Beth Ann Main to Bradley S. and Townley S. Davidson, $500,000.

Edgewood St. S., 1400, No. 516-Deborah D. Phillips to Sean M. and Laura K. Klein, $390,000.

Edison St. S., 1136-Stephen Andrew and Julianna Roth Kirtz to Chad Joseph Williams, $580,000.

Fillmore St. N., 800-Bruce E. and Carrie A. Hart to Daniel C. and Marie E. McClughen, $1.8 million.

Florida St. N., 646-FMH Investments Corp. to Thomas Brent Dickey and Judith Dale, $1.43 million.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4089, No. 303-Cheryl S. Mpande to Murugappan Alagappan, $399,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4163, No. 301-Rebecca A. Macke to Samuel Noel, $319,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 613-Jason M. Noel to Mark Stephen Goldstein, $175,000.

Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 135-Diane L. Zeller to Nirav Patel, $475,000.

Garfield St. N., 1201, No. 902-Joon K. and Sehwha Y. Rha to David Bergendorf and Shelley L. Gardner, $485,000.

Glebe Rd. N., 851, No. 2004-Jonathan Fox and Dorina Vornicescu to Shamshuddin Jiwani and Ann Nguyen, $655,000.

Harrison St. S., 831-Inshan and Alia S. Khan Ali to Phung N. and Quynh Giao Thi Nguyen, $315,000.

Highland St. N., 500-Asaf and Robyn Lyn Mandel Batelman to John Green, $1.26 million.

Lee Hwy., 2100, No. 323-Kiran and Alwyn Pinto to Zhuo Zhang, $430,000.

Lee Hwy., 4201, No. 705-Daniel Dolan and Megan Kraybill to Courtney D. Duquette, $255,000.

Lombardy St. N., 511-Garrett W. and Jeanne M. O’Shea to Michael Farrey and Tiffani Taylor, $1.28 million.

Madison St. N., 2104-Ronald E. and Jennifer E. Mellott to Joseph David Wawro and Christiane Lynn Ploch, $981,500.

Monroe St. N., 3631-Carl R. and Frances M. Messalle to David G. and Holly P. Markham, $1.17 million.

Oakland St. S., 2148-Houzz Buyer Corp. to Joseph C.H. Nguyen, $475,000.

Pollard St. N., 820, No. 414-Thomas Joseph Marsden III to Andrew Panella, $620,000.

Quantico St. N., 2420-Bruce Odell to Gordon and Ashley Southard, $865,000.

Quincy St. S., 2126, No. 1-Alejandro Zapata and Cindy Olivarez to Theresa L. Yarber, $465,000.

Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 622-Stephanie A. Fichter to Ziqing Wei, $375,000.

Rhodes St. N., 1821, No. 4-264-Clarke F. Oakley to Raleigh Spencer Cunningham, $290,000.

Stafford St. N., 2912-Robert R. Weitershausen and estate of Jeannie G. Shimon to Brenda K. Wilson, $780,000.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 822-Kathleen M. Lenczycki to Beverly L. Brumbaugh, $190,000.

Tuckahoe St. N., 2209-Michael S. Perkins and Amy E. Bender to Ali Lucio and Shabnam Bozzelli, $792,000.

Upland St. N., 3825-Mark Cohen to Justin M. and Amy E. Haynes, $815,000.

Utah St. N., 1024, No. 621-PNC Bank to Irene Arhire, $304,319.

Wayne St. S., 325-Kevin M. Kramer to Colin H. MacDougall and Emma E. Crutchfield, $404,000.

First Pl. N., 3125-Adam B. and Sabrina Schaeffer to Daniel Richard and Susan Navarro Smelcer, $912,500.

Third St. S., 5800-Janet M. Flynn to Kimberly M.C. and Jeffrey P. Wilson, $604,000.

Sixth St. S., 2910-Karolina R. Walkin and Richard R. Haske II to Peter Cain and Sara Matayoshi, $788,500.

Seventh Rd. S., 5010, No. 202-Michael P. Kaman to Matthew Montagnino, $208,500.

Eighth St. S., 4404-Craig M. Pelugi and Sandra Y. Hacket Pelugi to Michael and Andrea Onufrychuk, $575,000.

10th St. S., 1627-Thomas Delpino to Babak Yaghmaei and Rachelle Marina Stoll, $460,000.

10th St. N., 5517-Dennis W. Tolliver and estate of Roy O. Tolliver Sr. to Richard Anthony Ernest Schoepke and Kelly Leathey, $800,000.

13th St. N., 4627-Ivette Mestre and Jaime Barciela to Sophia E. Kelly and Mason S. Thompson, $1.01 million.

15th St. N., 2001, No. 1401-Betty Y. Chung to Dale and Karen Novstrup, $700,000.

19th St. N., 5613-Patrick R. Bobst and Amy Anderson to Andrew Cogburn and Anna Poppe Tush, $855,000.

24th St. N., 2603-Michael F. Altschul to Tammie Alzona and Oscar Torres Ochoa, $1.31 million.

25th St. N., 6720-Michael T. Sicoli and Kirsten A. Albers to Matthew T. and Susan M. Gabay, $1.74 million.

29th St. N., 6101-William L. Schaeffer to Becca Bushong and Ryan Vaugha Meadows, $960,000.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Eads St. S., 1211, No. 911-Daniel L. and Kathy M. Watkins to Fred and Sara Klinzmann, $380,000.

Glebe Rd. S., 3600, No. 823W-Mark A. and Robert L. Nehmer to Brian K. Blaschke, $512,000.

Hayes St. S., 1603, No. 2-Nicholas and Amalia Monis to Jonathan Corning, $555,000.

22nd St. S., 1506-William J. Moore to Fereshtec Liaghat, $703,000.

ROSSLYN AREA

Colonial Ct. N., 1535-Shahriar Etminani to Hatice and Adnan Menderes Yayla, $1.38 million.

Meade St. N., 1224, No. ES202-John Taylor and Marie-Laure Poire to Calvin Tsang and Xiaolu Sun, $332,500.

Rhodes St. N., 1401, No. 102-Steven E. Cahill to Thomas C. Eilers and Tracy Y. Fong, $524,500.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Abingdon St. S., 2827-Allison S. Garcimonde and Marton M. Cavini to Ericka Y. Reynolds, $355,000.

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2720, No. 208-Steven B. Kruse to Mary Carol W. Mason, $397,000.

Columbus St. S., 2966, No. C1-Lewis G. and Sarah Davis to Erin Lynn Montgomery, $294,900.

Stafford St. S., 3303, No. B2-Clare E. Parker to Margaret McKenna, $295,000.

Troy St. S., 2732-Justin A. and Jan I. Bauer to Guillermo I. Leonorellana and Denise N. Rodriguez, $474,900.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2437, No. 18-3-Nicholas A. Valentino to James Elliott, $410,000.

Woodrow St. S., 3090-Christopher M. and Jill Janczewski to Daniel and Sharon Burd, $490,000.

28th Rd. S., 4523, No. 3-12-Daniel Baker to William Edwards III, $264,000.

29th St. S., 4728, No. A2-Mary Carol W. Mason to Rebecca S. and Brian E. McCulloch, $455,000.

36th St. S., 4614, No. B-Sean B. and Sarah H. Beachy to Monica K. Torris and Eric W. Metzger, $510,000.