Abingdon Dr. W., 1602, No. 203-Abraham A. and Tiffany C. Deskins to Neal James and Ann Tabeling Carney, $270,000.
Alfred St. S., 725-Brock D. Bose and Sarah L. Forrest to Joshua James Miller and Silda Nikaj, $615,000.
Allison St., 915-Paul E. and Gail A. Normand to Jill Salomon and Blake Darrell Dvorak, $1 million.
Armistead St. N., 657-Ben C. and Tracellia M. Hardaway to Ashley Ryan Lane, $455,000.
Beauregard St. N., 301, No. 1415-Stella M. and Paul D. Burke to Daniel and Tricia Reny, $289,990.
Bessley Pl., 5258-Joseph and Sara Kek to Leon Dewayne Wright and Caroline E. Millot, $680,000.
Brighton Ct., 3801-Kenneth P. Papa to Nicholas Tanner and Abigail Lower, $535,000.
Charles Ave., 3808-Angela M. Ambrose to Andrew Theriault F. and Tracy Marie DeJesus Tobin, $627,000.
Colonial Ave., 1012-Ags Investment Group Corp. to Alex J. McVey, $610,000.
Dartmouth Ct., 1259-Jian Hai Lin to Nancy Steen Adams, $1.17 million.
Dogwood Dr., 1314-Ryan E. and Sharon S. Pearce to Nicholas and Anne Wittenberg, $799,000.
Donovan Dr., 5116, No. 203-Craig A. and Crystal M. Halbmaier to James G. Folk, $415,000.
Edsall Rd., 5911, No. 302-Helmut J. Schelenz to Majid Lahmala and Khadija Abousalama, $216,100.
Eisenhower Ave., 4852, No. 431-Zuhal Haidari to Jonathan J. and Tong S. Rogers, $230,000.
Fairfax St. S., 603-Oscar Stefan and Kristin Elizabeth Grajales to Elizabeth B. and Charles J. McLaughlin, $1.02 million.
Grimm Dr., 5108-Ronald P. and Geraldyne M. Leclerc to Christopher Lee and Siu-May Maria Gruber, $635,000.
Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 311-Walter A. Palencia to Susan L. Page and Gerald L. Coffee, $400,000.
Holmes Run Pkwy., 5319-Deborah J. Chase and Maria T. Barrera to Michael P. and Kathryn M. Rodriguez, $588,800.
Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500, No. 1611-Roy Vick and Linda Petrides Shu to Sameer Raef Ishtiwi, $250,000.
Howell Ave. E., 508, No. A-Heidi Meredith and Christopher Neil Patriquin to Jason Lance Millman and Monica Faye Dean, $600,000.
Jamieson Ave., 2050, No. 1014-Valerie Jann Martino and estate of Orlando Domencio Martino to Thomas M. Gardner, $475,000.
Jason Ave., 3818, No. 233-Stephen D. and Meredith H. Aquila to Nathalie Lawyer, $405,000.
Jenkins St. S., 211-Solomon Asmelash and Nebiat K. Gebremariam to Phillip James Snedegar and Noelle Jumaili, $430,000.
Kennedy St., 107-Christopher W. and Constance C. Mackay to Alan B. Lynch and Leah C. Willis, $555,000.
King St., 3009-Matthew Sulak and Lisa Stout to Kara Beronja and William Pizzano, $690,000.
Latrobe Pl., 4614, No. A-Paul and Mary Jo McGillicuddy to Matthew Joseph Carnes, $595,000.
Linden St. E., 22-Jonathan E. and Meredith Castro Young to Garrett P. and Lamonica Johnston, $590,000.
Maris Ave., 5160, No. 401-Abena Akuffo-Akoto and Frederick D. Mote to Jennifer L. Gerner, $302,000.
Martha Custis Dr., 3144, No. 224-Sean T. Ryan to Michelle D. Caputo, $259,000.
Myrtle St. E., 18-Holly L. Ziarko to Erik C. Peterson and Angela M. Dooley, $587,000.
Nob Hill Ct., 2930-Jared Adam and Stacia F. Parrott to Michael David Stemle Jr. and Krista Star Scott, $611,000.
Old Dominion Blvd., 3943, No. 215-Pedro J. Tirado to Justin Earl Roderick, $546,000.
Oronoco St., 1419-Chad P. Cummins to James A. Viola, $407,500.
Patrick St. N., 518-Jeremy T. and Jessica L. Purtell to Richin Shah, $512,500.
Pearson Lane, 5826-Gary Mayfield to David R. Fox and George Luke Freeman, $527,000.
Pickett St. S., 245, No. 202-Robert Todd Morgan to Bradford J. Davis and Amy M. Kraus, $340,000.
Portner Rd., 1117-Michael A. and Caroline B. Moreno to Christopher G. Wilson and Rachel R. Zimmerman, $661,500.
Princess St., 1310-Timber Branch Corp. to Dennis W. Polio, $752,000.
Queen St., 819-Gayla B. Gordon to Ian C. Mullican and Denise Ziobro, $645,000.
Ricketts Walk, 6038-Frances Anne Greene to Yshwazewed D. Abebe, $490,000.
Roberts Lane, 104, No. 400-Wendy Ann Walbrun to Dakota R. and John F. Cary, $349,900.
Royal St. S., 604-Estate of Joan F. Merow and Douglas B. McDonald to Erin Z. and Evan Cass, $816,500.
Saint Asaph St. N., 519-OHD Partners Corp. to Keith Randal Coggins and Jula Jane, $2.75 million.
Scroggins Rd., 2000-Rebel Group Corp. to Sean Marietta and Jennifer Marietta-Westberg, $1.5 million.
Slaters Lane, 501, No. 320-John Hull to Steven A. Trent, $240,000.
Stevenson Ave., 6300, No. 713-Tanya M. Bashioum to Steven F. Burns Jr. and Ashley Brianne Roman, $205,000.
Strutfield Lane, 4551, No. 4330-Katia Sadeq Diefenbach to Emily Ann Prohaska, $360,000.
Truman Ave., 5314-Jonathan A. and Kyrah E. Varoli to Jeffery and Beth Workman, $565,000.
Valley Dr., 1104, No. 605-Brandy Smith and Pablo Buitrago to Peter and Laura Veglak, $438,500.
Van Dorn St. S., 60, No. 515-Destiny L. Taylor to Brittany J. Harris, $160,000.
Virginia Ave., 300-Carol J. Lasasso to Patrick and Susan Bliss Nealon, $1.75 million.
Washington St. N., 952-Brandon A. and Deborah R. Nordin to Michael Frederick and Sarah Dee Tatnall Ferragamo, $747,000.
Washington St. S., 922, No. 303-Craig P. and Lawton P. Cummings to Lyle and Jennifer Ring, $323,000.
Wesmond Dr., 220-Resources Investments Corp. to Sean H. Madinger, $545,000.
Windsor Ave. E., 412-Catherine Lynch and Robyn Garnett to Andrew Stevens and Amy Nagahashi, $1.15 million.
Wyndham Cir., 3312, No. 108-Justin G. Thomas and Ashley R. Lane to Tyler Barfield, $303,850.
Yoakum Pkwy., 307, No. 904-Michael A. Whiteside to Dyad Searcy, $199,990.
Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 1514-Maria Boyreau to Elliott Ammons, $197,500.
First St., 635, No. 205-John P. and Carroll J. Aucella to Charles T. and Mary Kathryn Horner, $985,000.
Abingdon St. N., 629-Holly B. and John M. Brown to Nicholas and Amalia Monis, $734,000.
Arlington Blvd., 4501, No. 221-David and Nancy Milburn to Charles G. Maguire and Marco Ramos Dimuzio, $274,000.
Barton St. S., 1657, No. 2-Joshua M. Kriger to Nicholas Origan Menchi, $452,000.
Brandywine St. N., 2061-Timothy W. and Laurel Dulaney Smith to Sara G. Forden, $599,000.
Cleveland St. S., 408-Louise D. Angus to Helen Patricia Britz, $620,000.
Columbia Pike., 5300, No. 1013-David J. Kruckvich to Jirasith Sindhusake and Surasit Jirajaroonvong, $300,000.
Danville St. N., 737-David M. Hannigan to Rajesh Shrotriya, $1.56 million.
Fairfax Dr., 6924, No. 138-Rivendell School to Gerald and Susan Calhoun, $500,000.
Florida St. N., 2524-William E. and Robin W. Baxter to Bertram L. O’Neill, $950,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4167, No. 303-Kelly Kopcial to Sean C. and Nina Murray, $405,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 433-Jason W. Gennaro to Thomas Michael Feeney, $285,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 1129-Mara Gonzalez Schellnast to Claire Lolich and Nicolo Scorza, $324,900.
Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 139-Jaskirat Lakhat to Abinav Kumar, $469,000.
Garfield St. N., 1201, No. 205-Ekrem M. and Lauren W.E. Sarper to Mujan Sina, $640,000.
George Mason Dr. N., 110, No. 110-1-Jennifer B. Ryan to Allison M. Ingalls, $214,900.
Glebe Rd. N., 851, No. 1006-Jonathan Hopwood to Susan Doyle, $429,000.
Henderson Rd. N., 4141, No. 627-Christopher and Kristine Chilcott to Jennifer Harhigh and Colin Furst, $353,000.
Highland St. S., 840-Young H. Joo to Melissa L. Guzzo, $560,000.
Jefferson St. N., 1906-Jared M. and Lucy G. Carlson to Austin E. Bingham and Lauren E. Ely, $1.11 million.
Lee Hwy., 2100, No. 509-Peter W. Hubber to Hernan Costa Castro and Patricia Susana Reto, $485,000.
Lincoln St. N., 2501-Thomas A. and Margaret A. Clare to Roger M. Nowakowski and Christie D. Weidner, $2.65 million.
Lorcom Lane, 4390, No. 312-James Moshos and Nicholas Lagos to Taimoor U. Chatha, $230,000.
Montague St. S., 11-Kristin Devaney to Robert W. and Tonia M. Reed, $598,000.
Ohio St. N., 1513-Erhan Baran and Arda Akbas to Brenard Baskin and Yvonne Quek, $674,550.
Pollard St. N., 880, No. 623-Julie A. Smith to Jennifer Ahrens, $418,000.
Powhatan St. N., 3445-Daniel J. Smith to Kaleb Nordgren and Sabah Rafek, $843,000.
Rhodes St. N., 1900, No. 69-Brian T. and Thomas B. Lynch to Michael A. Vasiloff, $300,000.
Sycamore St. N., 2644-Peggy Gianuca to David M. Heddleston and Mary K. Kosinski, $1.29 million.
Taylor St. S., 1625-Cecelia M. Espenoza and Michael J. Sheehan to Eliza Ferguson Allaham and Susan Farrar, $860,000.
Upland St. N., 3855-Patricia H. and Robert H. Ragan to Rachel Menn Jennings, $850,000.
Van Buren Ct. N., 2314-Ronald S. and Irene J. Paik to Nancy Judd, $917,500.
Veitch St. S., 308-Betty May to Benny Edward Agee, $380,000.
Vermont St. N., 1001, No. 912-Arash Kalantarinia to Yuliana Yurierva and Steven Edward Anderson, $359,000.
Wakefield St. S., 509-Alice E. Eichers to Andrew Adraganov, $430,000.
Wayne St. S., 1016, No. 911-Dolores Holleran Murray to Kathleen Stemplinski, $450,000.
Woodrow St. N., 3829-Martin Huppert and Yvonne Maja Lee to Albert J. and Lauren H. Missirlian, $1.2 million.
Eighth Rd. S., 5426-Purvi V. and Noah J. Dunn to Scott M. and Ameiva Y. Spaine, $424,500.
Eighth Rd. N., 5704-Thomas Patrick McLoughlin to Roy G. Roberts Jr. and Anna M. Samayoa, $775,000.
Ninth Rd. S., 3902-Christopher Vaccaro to Morgan Johnson Norwood, $375,000.
15th St. N., 5521-Professional Foreclosure Corp. to Joseph and Jeanne Mathis, $726,500.
16th St. S., 3504-Victor D. Jaroch and Marianne Serrano to Hoang and Vytuong Nguyen, $1.05 million.
20th Pl. N., 4807-Eric Waldo to Peter S. and Lauren Firey, $665,000.
23rd Rd. N., 2823-Roshan Martin Bashir to Keith A. Peddie, $1.7 million.
24th St. N., 6424-Linda W. Haukedahl and William J. Waller to Brandon H. and Elizabeth Sargent, $875,000.
27th St. N., 4845-Brent R. and Caroline T. Gary to Brian Ellis and Katherine Key, $1.11 million.
31st St. N., 6712-Michael A. Malferrari to Julie A. Berger and Alexandre Carvalho, $1.06 million.
37th St. N., 3825-Robin D. Dodge and Therese M. Saint-Andre to Alexander and Christina F. Marlow, $985,000.
Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1515, No. 606-Michael S. Dugan to Tina Ghiladi, $375,000.
Crystal Dr., 1300, No. 806S-Bobbie K. Napier to Chitranjan and Meenakshi Khandpur, $675,000.
Glebe Rd. S., 3600, No. 416W-Cartus Corp. to Matthew K. Pickering, $355,000.
Grant St. S., 2706-Whitney and Alexander Thomas Remily to Nicholas W. and Sarah A. Wondra, $925,000.
23rd St. S., 1312-John E. and Teresa R. Hunter to Jonathan Kazmierczyk and Emily Orr, $1.25 million.
Meade St. N., 1220, No. ES207-Patrick Alex and Maria Rosario N. Jimenez to Andrea Kay Righi, $325,000.
Oak St. N., 1600, No. 606-Patricia M. Donovan to Arun and Suneeta Manuja, $385,000.
Oak St. N., 1600, No. 1702-Eric Ray Cheek to Frances Ambler Westbrook and Mark Hejnar, $582,000.
16th St. N., 1701, No. 338-Gaslight 338 Corp. to Cary T. Chavis, $1.49 million.
21st St. N., 1821, No. 4-Daniel T. Leonard to James H. Boykin III, $260,000.
Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2592H, No. 8-Christopher M. Murphy to Jill Marks, $266,500.
Buchanan St. S., 3031-Steven W. Dove to Ashley and Mark Christopher, $475,000.
Kemper Rd., 3708-Jeffrey J. and Anamarie R. Rebori Simmons to Hatem and Hanan Hossino, $389,000.
Wakefield St. S., 3327, No. B-Patrick H. Devine to Kathleen C. Rose, $372,000.
Walter Reed Dr. S., 2534, No. 3-Margaret G. Hubbard to Erin E. Robinson, $525,000.
25th St. S., 2321, No. 2-415-John R. Vasta III and Nanea G. Friedman to Ronald Kenneth Anguas Jr. and Ashley Ciara Anguas Nyquist, $408,000.
28th Rd. S., 4605D, No. D-David White and Susan Mordan-White to Peter J. O’Shanick and Jenny J. Park, $315,000.
30th Rd. S., 4639-Cynthia D. Kunz to James Lee and Melinda Kelly Leggett, $480,000.
35th St. S., 4218, No. A2-Kevin A. Martel to Donald Francis and Laura Marsh MacDonald, $380,000.