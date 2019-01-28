Alexandria

These sales data recorded by the Alexandria Department of Real Estate Assessments were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ALEXANDRIA AREA

Abingdon Dr. W., 1602, No. 203-Abraham A. and Tiffany C. Deskins to Neal James and Ann Tabeling Carney, $270,000.

Alfred St. S., 725-Brock D. Bose and Sarah L. Forrest to Joshua James Miller and Silda Nikaj, $615,000.

Allison St., 915-Paul E. and Gail A. Normand to Jill Salomon and Blake Darrell Dvorak, $1 million.

Armistead St. N., 657-Ben C. and Tracellia M. Hardaway to Ashley Ryan Lane, $455,000.

Beauregard St. N., 301, No. 1415-Stella M. and Paul D. Burke to Daniel and Tricia Reny, $289,990.

Bessley Pl., 5258-Joseph and Sara Kek to Leon Dewayne Wright and Caroline E. Millot, $680,000.

Brighton Ct., 3801-Kenneth P. Papa to Nicholas Tanner and Abigail Lower, $535,000.

Charles Ave., 3808-Angela M. Ambrose to Andrew Theriault F. and Tracy Marie DeJesus Tobin, $627,000.

Colonial Ave., 1012-Ags Investment Group Corp. to Alex J. McVey, $610,000.

Dartmouth Ct., 1259-Jian Hai Lin to Nancy Steen Adams, $1.17 million.

Dogwood Dr., 1314-Ryan E. and Sharon S. Pearce to Nicholas and Anne Wittenberg, $799,000.

Donovan Dr., 5116, No. 203-Craig A. and Crystal M. Halbmaier to James G. Folk, $415,000.

Edsall Rd., 5911, No. 302-Helmut J. Schelenz to Majid Lahmala and Khadija Abousalama, $216,100.

Eisenhower Ave., 4852, No. 431-Zuhal Haidari to Jonathan J. and Tong S. Rogers, $230,000.

Fairfax St. S., 603-Oscar Stefan and Kristin Elizabeth Grajales to Elizabeth B. and Charles J. McLaughlin, $1.02 million.

Grimm Dr., 5108-Ronald P. and Geraldyne M. Leclerc to Christopher Lee and Siu-May Maria Gruber, $635,000.

Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 311-Walter A. Palencia to Susan L. Page and Gerald L. Coffee, $400,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5319-Deborah J. Chase and Maria T. Barrera to Michael P. and Kathryn M. Rodriguez, $588,800.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500, No. 1611-Roy Vick and Linda Petrides Shu to Sameer Raef Ishtiwi, $250,000.

Howell Ave. E., 508, No. A-Heidi Meredith and Christopher Neil Patriquin to Jason Lance Millman and Monica Faye Dean, $600,000.

Jamieson Ave., 2050, No. 1014-Valerie Jann Martino and estate of Orlando Domencio Martino to Thomas M. Gardner, $475,000.

Jason Ave., 3818, No. 233-Stephen D. and Meredith H. Aquila to Nathalie Lawyer, $405,000.

Jenkins St. S., 211-Solomon Asmelash and Nebiat K. Gebremariam to Phillip James Snedegar and Noelle Jumaili, $430,000.

Kennedy St., 107-Christopher W. and Constance C. Mackay to Alan B. Lynch and Leah C. Willis, $555,000.

King St., 3009-Matthew Sulak and Lisa Stout to Kara Beronja and William Pizzano, $690,000.

Latrobe Pl., 4614, No. A-Paul and Mary Jo McGillicuddy to Matthew Joseph Carnes, $595,000.

Linden St. E., 22-Jonathan E. and Meredith Castro Young to Garrett P. and Lamonica Johnston, $590,000.

Maris Ave., 5160, No. 401-Abena Akuffo-Akoto and Frederick D. Mote to Jennifer L. Gerner, $302,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 3144, No. 224-Sean T. Ryan to Michelle D. Caputo, $259,000.

Myrtle St. E., 18-Holly L. Ziarko to Erik C. Peterson and Angela M. Dooley, $587,000.

Nob Hill Ct., 2930-Jared Adam and Stacia F. Parrott to Michael David Stemle Jr. and Krista Star Scott, $611,000.

Old Dominion Blvd., 3943, No. 215-Pedro J. Tirado to Justin Earl Roderick, $546,000.

Oronoco St., 1419-Chad P. Cummins to James A. Viola, $407,500.

Patrick St. N., 518-Jeremy T. and Jessica L. Purtell to Richin Shah, $512,500.

Pearson Lane, 5826-Gary Mayfield to David R. Fox and George Luke Freeman, $527,000.

Pickett St. S., 245, No. 202-Robert Todd Morgan to Bradford J. Davis and Amy M. Kraus, $340,000.

Portner Rd., 1117-Michael A. and Caroline B. Moreno to Christopher G. Wilson and Rachel R. Zimmerman, $661,500.

Princess St., 1310-Timber Branch Corp. to Dennis W. Polio, $752,000.

Queen St., 819-Gayla B. Gordon to Ian C. Mullican and Denise Ziobro, $645,000.

Ricketts Walk, 6038-Frances Anne Greene to Yshwazewed D. Abebe, $490,000.

Roberts Lane, 104, No. 400-Wendy Ann Walbrun to Dakota R. and John F. Cary, $349,900.

Royal St. S., 604-Estate of Joan F. Merow and Douglas B. McDonald to Erin Z. and Evan Cass, $816,500.

Saint Asaph St. N., 519-OHD Partners Corp. to Keith Randal Coggins and Jula Jane, $2.75 million.

Scroggins Rd., 2000-Rebel Group Corp. to Sean Marietta and Jennifer Marietta-Westberg, $1.5 million.

Slaters Lane, 501, No. 320-John Hull to Steven A. Trent, $240,000.

Stevenson Ave., 6300, No. 713-Tanya M. Bashioum to Steven F. Burns Jr. and Ashley Brianne Roman, $205,000.

Strutfield Lane, 4551, No. 4330-Katia Sadeq Diefenbach to Emily Ann Prohaska, $360,000.

Truman Ave., 5314-Jonathan A. and Kyrah E. Varoli to Jeffery and Beth Workman, $565,000.

Valley Dr., 1104, No. 605-Brandy Smith and Pablo Buitrago to Peter and Laura Veglak, $438,500.

Van Dorn St. S., 60, No. 515-Destiny L. Taylor to Brittany J. Harris, $160,000.

Virginia Ave., 300-Carol J. Lasasso to Patrick and Susan Bliss Nealon, $1.75 million.

Washington St. N., 952-Brandon A. and Deborah R. Nordin to Michael Frederick and Sarah Dee Tatnall Ferragamo, $747,000.

Washington St. S., 922, No. 303-Craig P. and Lawton P. Cummings to Lyle and Jennifer Ring, $323,000.

Wesmond Dr., 220-Resources Investments Corp. to Sean H. Madinger, $545,000.

Windsor Ave. E., 412-Catherine Lynch and Robyn Garnett to Andrew Stevens and Amy Nagahashi, $1.15 million.

Wyndham Cir., 3312, No. 108-Justin G. Thomas and Ashley R. Lane to Tyler Barfield, $303,850.

Yoakum Pkwy., 307, No. 904-Michael A. Whiteside to Dyad Searcy, $199,990.

Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 1514-Maria Boyreau to Elliott Ammons, $197,500.

First St., 635, No. 205-John P. and Carroll J. Aucella to Charles T. and Mary Kathryn Horner, $985,000.

Arlington

ARLINGTON AREA

Abingdon St. N., 629-Holly B. and John M. Brown to Nicholas and Amalia Monis, $734,000.

Arlington Blvd., 4501, No. 221-David and Nancy Milburn to Charles G. Maguire and Marco Ramos Dimuzio, $274,000.

Barton St. S., 1657, No. 2-Joshua M. Kriger to Nicholas Origan Menchi, $452,000.

Brandywine St. N., 2061-Timothy W. and Laurel Dulaney Smith to Sara G. Forden, $599,000.

Cleveland St. S., 408-Louise D. Angus to Helen Patricia Britz, $620,000.

Columbia Pike., 5300, No. 1013-David J. Kruckvich to Jirasith Sindhusake and Surasit Jirajaroonvong, $300,000.

Danville St. N., 737-David M. Hannigan to Rajesh Shrotriya, $1.56 million.

Fairfax Dr., 6924, No. 138-Rivendell School to Gerald and Susan Calhoun, $500,000.

Florida St. N., 2524-William E. and Robin W. Baxter to Bertram L. O’Neill, $950,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4167, No. 303-Kelly Kopcial to Sean C. and Nina Murray, $405,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 433-Jason W. Gennaro to Thomas Michael Feeney, $285,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 1129-Mara Gonzalez Schellnast to Claire Lolich and Nicolo Scorza, $324,900.

Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 139-Jaskirat Lakhat to Abinav Kumar, $469,000.

Garfield St. N., 1201, No. 205-Ekrem M. and Lauren W.E. Sarper to Mujan Sina, $640,000.

George Mason Dr. N., 110, No. 110-1-Jennifer B. Ryan to Allison M. Ingalls, $214,900.

Glebe Rd. N., 851, No. 1006-Jonathan Hopwood to Susan Doyle, $429,000.

Henderson Rd. N., 4141, No. 627-Christopher and Kristine Chilcott to Jennifer Harhigh and Colin Furst, $353,000.

Highland St. S., 840-Young H. Joo to Melissa L. Guzzo, $560,000.

Jefferson St. N., 1906-Jared M. and Lucy G. Carlson to Austin E. Bingham and Lauren E. Ely, $1.11 million.

Lee Hwy., 2100, No. 509-Peter W. Hubber to Hernan Costa Castro and Patricia Susana Reto, $485,000.

Lincoln St. N., 2501-Thomas A. and Margaret A. Clare to Roger M. Nowakowski and Christie D. Weidner, $2.65 million.

Lorcom Lane, 4390, No. 312-James Moshos and Nicholas Lagos to Taimoor U. Chatha, $230,000.

Montague St. S., 11-Kristin Devaney to Robert W. and Tonia M. Reed, $598,000.

Ohio St. N., 1513-Erhan Baran and Arda Akbas to Brenard Baskin and Yvonne Quek, $674,550.

Pollard St. N., 880, No. 623-Julie A. Smith to Jennifer Ahrens, $418,000.

Powhatan St. N., 3445-Daniel J. Smith to Kaleb Nordgren and Sabah Rafek, $843,000.

Rhodes St. N., 1900, No. 69-Brian T. and Thomas B. Lynch to Michael A. Vasiloff, $300,000.

Sycamore St. N., 2644-Peggy Gianuca to David M. Heddleston and Mary K. Kosinski, $1.29 million.

Taylor St. S., 1625-Cecelia M. Espenoza and Michael J. Sheehan to Eliza Ferguson Allaham and Susan Farrar, $860,000.

Upland St. N., 3855-Patricia H. and Robert H. Ragan to Rachel Menn Jennings, $850,000.

Van Buren Ct. N., 2314-Ronald S. and Irene J. Paik to Nancy Judd, $917,500.

Veitch St. S., 308-Betty May to Benny Edward Agee, $380,000.

Vermont St. N., 1001, No. 912-Arash Kalantarinia to Yuliana Yurierva and Steven Edward Anderson, $359,000.

Wakefield St. S., 509-Alice E. Eichers to Andrew Adraganov, $430,000.

Wayne St. S., 1016, No. 911-Dolores Holleran Murray to Kathleen Stemplinski, $450,000.

Woodrow St. N., 3829-Martin Huppert and Yvonne Maja Lee to Albert J. and Lauren H. Missirlian, $1.2 million.

Eighth Rd. S., 5426-Purvi V. and Noah J. Dunn to Scott M. and Ameiva Y. Spaine, $424,500.

Eighth Rd. N., 5704-Thomas Patrick McLoughlin to Roy G. Roberts Jr. and Anna M. Samayoa, $775,000.

Ninth Rd. S., 3902-Christopher Vaccaro to Morgan Johnson Norwood, $375,000.

15th St. N., 5521-Professional Foreclosure Corp. to Joseph and Jeanne Mathis, $726,500.

16th St. S., 3504-Victor D. Jaroch and Marianne Serrano to Hoang and Vytuong Nguyen, $1.05 million.

20th Pl. N., 4807-Eric Waldo to Peter S. and Lauren Firey, $665,000.

23rd Rd. N., 2823-Roshan Martin Bashir to Keith A. Peddie, $1.7 million.

24th St. N., 6424-Linda W. Haukedahl and William J. Waller to Brandon H. and Elizabeth Sargent, $875,000.

27th St. N., 4845-Brent R. and Caroline T. Gary to Brian Ellis and Katherine Key, $1.11 million.

31st St. N., 6712-Michael A. Malferrari to Julie A. Berger and Alexandre Carvalho, $1.06 million.

37th St. N., 3825-Robin D. Dodge and Therese M. Saint-Andre to Alexander and Christina F. Marlow, $985,000.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1515, No. 606-Michael S. Dugan to Tina Ghiladi, $375,000.

Crystal Dr., 1300, No. 806S-Bobbie K. Napier to Chitranjan and Meenakshi Khandpur, $675,000.

Glebe Rd. S., 3600, No. 416W-Cartus Corp. to Matthew K. Pickering, $355,000.

Grant St. S., 2706-Whitney and Alexander Thomas Remily to Nicholas W. and Sarah A. Wondra, $925,000.

23rd St. S., 1312-John E. and Teresa R. Hunter to Jonathan Kazmierczyk and Emily Orr, $1.25 million.

ROSSLYN AREA

Meade St. N., 1220, No. ES207-Patrick Alex and Maria Rosario N. Jimenez to Andrea Kay Righi, $325,000.

Oak St. N., 1600, No. 606-Patricia M. Donovan to Arun and Suneeta Manuja, $385,000.

Oak St. N., 1600, No. 1702-Eric Ray Cheek to Frances Ambler Westbrook and Mark Hejnar, $582,000.

16th St. N., 1701, No. 338-Gaslight 338 Corp. to Cary T. Chavis, $1.49 million.

21st St. N., 1821, No. 4-Daniel T. Leonard to James H. Boykin III, $260,000.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2592H, No. 8-Christopher M. Murphy to Jill Marks, $266,500.

Buchanan St. S., 3031-Steven W. Dove to Ashley and Mark Christopher, $475,000.

Kemper Rd., 3708-Jeffrey J. and Anamarie R. Rebori Simmons to Hatem and Hanan Hossino, $389,000.

Wakefield St. S., 3327, No. B-Patrick H. Devine to Kathleen C. Rose, $372,000.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2534, No. 3-Margaret G. Hubbard to Erin E. Robinson, $525,000.

25th St. S., 2321, No. 2-415-John R. Vasta III and Nanea G. Friedman to Ronald Kenneth Anguas Jr. and Ashley Ciara Anguas Nyquist, $408,000.

28th Rd. S., 4605D, No. D-David White and Susan Mordan-White to Peter J. O’Shanick and Jenny J. Park, $315,000.

30th Rd. S., 4639-Cynthia D. Kunz to James Lee and Melinda Kelly Leggett, $480,000.

35th St. S., 4218, No. A2-Kevin A. Martel to Donald Francis and Laura Marsh MacDonald, $380,000.