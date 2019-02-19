Alexandria

These sales data recorded by the Alexandria Department of Real Estate Assessments were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ALEXANDRIA AREA

Alfred St. N., 515-C. Cameron Purpos and Shaun Shephard to Ronald V. and Deborah B. Ricci, $744,000.

Armistead St. N., 485, No. 201-Miguel A. Barrera to Tanzina A. Tania and Abul Hosen, $175,000.

Barbour Dr., 5018, No. 218-Patrick Ryan and Melissa Chandler Murphy to Sharon Lynn West, $575,000.

Brenman Park Dr., 4951, No. 205-Mary McPhail Gray to Cory Thomas Kastl, $356,000.

Cameron Station Blvd., 122-Jay and Kristen C. Bieszke to Zachary Robert Sparer and Katerina Dorothy Satanovsky, $667,000.

Clifford Ave., 314 1/2-Jeremy K. and Miriam E. Vidaver Davis to Jay Seop Yoon, $590,000.

Commerce St., 320-Michael A. Smith to Jordan G. and Rebecca Khan, $850,000.

Coryell Lane, 3304, No. 806-Ann N. Minor to Brianna N. Rapp, $235,000.

Dominion Mill Dr., 3844-Donald Hedrick and Christine I. Morrison to Ryan and Tracey McGaughey, $587,000.

Duke St., 1304, No. 6-Jessie Roberson to Jacqueline and Geoffrey Martin Lucas, $835,000.

Eisenhower Ave., 4850, No. 314-Erik and Ashley E. Cecere to Mona Goodman, $298,500.

Ellicott St., 4018-Dennis S. and Lynn C. Carroll to David E. and Stacie L. Andersen, $890,000.

Fendall Ave., 51-Gwendolyn W. and Scott Tobias to Michael Wesley Rosen, $390,000.

Fort Worth Ave., 3943-William S.W. and Ann Darby S. Rush to Karen M. Fincutter and Matthew Paul Tognarelli, $1.18 million.

Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 1206-Kayleigh Jackson to Michael J. Lehr, $245,000.

Harrison Cir., 923-Jacqueline M. Brucker to Hong Goh and Scott I. Kragen, $545,000.

Holland Lane, 309, No. 307-Jacob Pomerenke to Clark D. and Monica A. Cochran, $370,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500, No. 609-Bishay G. Bishay to Asad H. and Aziza Gobar, $192,500.

Howard St. N., 807, No. 209-Ted A. Culler and Vicente L. Rodriguez to Gregory T. Byrne and Cynthia J. Carney, $277,800.

Hudson St. S., 117-Michael P. Rodriguez and Kathryn M. Moore to Agnieshka E. Korzeniowski, $420,000.

Jamieson Ave., 2181, No. 1210-Edward S. and Celia Chang to Steven G. Rosenfeld, $570,000.

John Ticer Dr., 5009-Roger L. and Susan H. Willis to Christopher S. Willis, $900,000.

Kenwood Ave., 1817-Sairam and Heather Wilhelm Menon to Laura Vosburgh Marshall, $417,500.

Knox Pl., 1424-Jill Babcock Kern and Alice K.B. Monet to Nkechi P. Iheme and Stephen Radomsky, $850,000.

Lee St. S., 822-Karen T. Snyder and Paula T. Abels to Sean Robert and Melissa Daigle Katz, $742,000.

Madison St., 400, No. 1807-Patricia C. Vagonis and Mollie A. Crockett to Sara Hodgson, $725,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 1429, No. 403-James H. and Regina W. Derzon to Rebecca Barnes, $390,000.

Meadows Lane, 117-James M. and Maria Benitez Vaught to Nicholas J. and Mandy G. Disney, $549,900.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1416-Nataliya Mylenko to Christopher Leibig, $625,000.

Nelson Ave. E., 570-Barbara J. Faulkner to Beth L. Aronson, $640,000.

Nottoway Walk, 440-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Fanny Perez, $886,323.

Oronoco St., 1111, No. 227-Dwight M. and Catherine G. Williams to Megan Beaman, $405,000.

Payne St. N., 525-Anya Kim and Bongjun Lee to Carrie Lamb and Matthew Monks, $634,000.

Pickett St. N., 200, No. 305-David Haley to Christine E. Comer, $365,000.

Pitt St. N., 528-Glenn E. and Amy S. Paterson to Matthew Eliott Melmed and Lynette M. Fraga, $1.45 million.

Powhatan St., 910, No. 305N-Elizabeth K. Derting to Carolyn E. O’Brien, $429,000.

Preston Rd., 1614, No. 807-Nicole M. Fernandez to Janice Louise Carter, $250,000.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1100, No. 7-Shelby T. and Melissa M. Stevens to Laura Chavez, $285,000.

Quantrell Ave., 5851, No. 310-Nathaniel T. and Louisa E. Mondoa to Kate Owusu Agyare and Michael Kwaku Asiedu, $205,000.

Quay St., 122-Allan Leon Jensen to William James Tomlyanovich and Jose Raul Perales, $1.06 million.

Reynolds St. S., 244, No. 404-Charles Brad Howard III to Josefina I. De Sene, $263,000.

Rolfe Pl., 922-Carolyn Simpson Ewing to Brian J. and Kari M. Test, $730,750.

Roundhouse Lane, 1304, No. 501-Kelly and Andrianna Dunbar to James E. Neighbours and Roberta A. Famighetti, $655,000.

Russell Rd., 2207-Freedom Real Estae Group to James F. and Meg T. Casey, $1.35 million.

Seaport Lane, 1302-Theodore C. and Kristen R. Fyock to Danielle R. Opalka, $675,000.

Stabler Lane, 420-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Kevin J. Hall, $767,990.

Strutfield Lane, 4550, No. 2118-Matthew M. and Sara Chae to Katherine Dibella, $220,000.

Tennessee Ave., 412-Sarah W. Higgins to Jason Robert and Whitney Shaffer Rais Miller, $745,000.

Timber Branch Pkwy. W., 812-Geoffrey F. and Margaruitte V. Foisie to Christopher W. and Constance C. Mackay, $775,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 1483-Carl Preston and Emily M. Weaver to Alexander Robert Marks and Rebecca Joan Shaak, $279,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 1401-Francis P. and Joanna C. Tao to Patricia A. Gruen, $295,000.

Washington St. S., 820, No. 228-Christopher and Marisa K. Riehn to Richard G. Hoffsommer, $249,000.

Waterford Pl., 104-Peter D. and Elizabeth A. Ciuffetti to Philip M. Horowitz and Lara M. Neumark, $1.03 million.

Wilson Ave., 3513-Carl E. and Ashleigh D. Hiott to Kathryn Thornborough and Gabriel Poling, $576,500.

Wyndham Cir., 3303, No. 243-Karen E. Harvey to Brian P. Hershler, $207,500.

Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 910-Anthony Seese to Michael Bonk, $238,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 205, No. 826-Patricia A. Morrissey to John F. Fox and M. Cedar Dvorin, $320,000.

28th St. S., 3310, No. 102-Brooke Scoville Schara and Sheila Anne Scoville to Kirstin Arlene Griffith, $212,000.

Arlington

ARLINGTON AREA

Albemarle St. N., 2311-Neil J. Adler and Srijaya K. Reddy to Jason S. and Parisa M. Gropper, $1.71 million.

Barton St. S., 1201, No. 135-John L. Morrow III to Briana Hanafin, $291,750.

Beechwood Cir. N., 2801-David A. and Donald R. Greeley to Jonathan Matthew and Ramnik Kaur Green, $847,000.

Cleveland St. N., 1818-Dinh Minh Lai to Joshua and Alyson Guyan, $1.77 million.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1301, No. 716-David Godwin and Carol F. Buchman to Matthew Timothy Dippold, $349,800.

Edison St. N., 2017-Derek Thayer Barlow and Caitlin Elizabeth Perna to Daniel E. and Savanah Perry, $650,000.

Fillmore St. N., 213-Orin S. and Patricia Ainsley Kerr to James Aaron George and Dina Munasifi, $1.63 million.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4151, No. 403-Todd William Lechner to Joyce Brewer, $325,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 318-Andrew D. Rigney to Tanya Kirchner, $316,500.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 901-Christopher Blakemore to Ariel Pagan, $355,000.

Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 108-Mark Barbara to Lawrence Lloyd Muir Jr., $320,000.

Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 907-Sarah Frances Shulman and Brian Edward Lantz to Matthias Reynolds and Samantha Osborne, $850,000.

Garfield St. N., 1205, No. 401-Gary J. Patalsky to Christine L. DiGiovacchino, $510,000.

George Mason Dr. S., 1502, No. 2-Gerald R. and Mildred V. Wheat to Masuyo Narabe, $195,000.

Greenbrier St. N., 2910-Rodney R. Miller II to Clifford M. and Karla H. Loper, $960,000.

Highland St. N., 1020, No. 525-Scott and Erica Nemeroff to Thomas E. Griffith Jr., $705,000.

Lee Hwy., 4401, No. 34-Terrence D. McCay and Tina M. Meiners to Maylin Stephanie Urich, $175,000.

Lee Hwy., 6315-Martha Kramer Parsons to Eric Robert and Laura Crehan Christensen, $727,000.

Little Falls Rd., 5106-Fulcrum Properties Inc. to Theodore and Lael Dowd, $1.4 million.

Park Dr. N., 118-Claire J. and Joseph C. Cockrell to Deanna Caputo and Jason Ramboz, $864,300.

Quantico St. N., 2112-Theodore Bloomer and Deborah Schueren to Diane K. and Jeffrey M. Auerbach, $938,000.

Stuart St. N., 1029, No. 417-Stella M. Mercado to John Kreutzer, $509,900.

Taylor St. N., 1050, No. 1-402-Cecilia G. Maloney to Suzanne Dunn, $479,000.

Utah St. N., 1024, No. 721-Stephanie M. Chang to Raja A. Nazir and Niaz Usman, $505,000.

Utah St. N., 1228-Classic Collages Corp. to Abigail Clay and Shawn Poulin, $1.65 million.

Vermont St. N., 1001, No. 515-Jamie K. Schartner to Patricia A. Woodbury, $360,000.

Vernon St. N., 2264-Thomas Collins and Suzanne C. Peurach to Wendell Wu and Joan M. Hodges, $850,000.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 1420-Lauren Taylor to Preston and Mary Ruth Findlay, $663,000.

Wilson Blvd., 1800, No. 412-Nicole M. Lanteri and Aaron M. Trent to Julie Maisel, $770,000.

Second St. S., 4616-Anthony J. Lucarelli to Michael A. and Triscel Nicole Morgan, $690,000.

Sixth St. N., 5614-Matthew S. and Virginia S. Park to Peter A. Eschbacher and Corinne C. Gibbon, $683,500.

Seventh St. S., 5500-Jason J. Yarvorough to Shruti and Samrat Ghosh, $725,000.

Ninth St. N., 3835, No. PH2E-Minda M. Suchan to Bonnie Harvey, $399,990.

10th St. S., 1603-Naveen Parmar to Christian A. Fontana, $461,500.

15th St. N., 2001, No. 622-Chinyere Annas Ifeanyi to Iskender and Nilufer Kahya Eguz, $444,000.

19th Rd. N., 4501-Richard W. Appleton and Sherri L. Dalphonse to Katherine R. Kondub and Lucas A. Ballet, $930,900.

21st Ave. N., 3628-Keith A. Peddie to Michele and Mathias Hansen, $990,000.

22nd Rd. N., 6246-Michael C. and Susan B. Laker to Kenneth L. O’Brien, $785,000.

24th St. N., 6320-Sean P. and Kimberly Ann Bryson to Evan L. and Christine B. Morud, $913,000.

25th St. N., 6401-TDI Homes Corp. to Lori O’Brien, $1.61 million.

30th Rd. N., 3745-John J. Picco to Margaret E. Benny and Bruce K. Klimek, $750,000.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1300, No. 615-Gary M. Fiske to Nicholas C. Reithmaier, $210,000.

Army Navy Dr., 1300, No. 703-Jadrana and Adnan Hadrovic to Michael Timmy Jackson, $270,000.

Glebe Rd. S., 3600, No. 222W-William and Tyler Bensten to Lendall S. Knight, $530,000.

Glebe Rd. S., 3650, No. 265-Susan Scally Slye to Mehae Bae, $343,000.

Nash St. S., 2336-Martin J. and Joyce M. Suydam to Michele V. Maisono, $1.2 million.

22nd St. S., 714-Christopher C. and Emily J. Kennedy to John Paul Nelson Walters and Medha Prakash Tare, $925,000.

31st St. S., 805-Teresa M. and Michael D. Austin to Michael and Karin Ruth Fitzgerald, $780,000.

ROSSLYN AREA

Clarendon Blvd., 1600, No. W408-John Herbert Beatson to Jason Yates Jr., $1.17 million.

Nash St. N., 1425, No. N-104-Kathleen Helen Murray to Todd M. and Taylor A. Laudino, $319,400.

Oak St. N., 1600, No. 1003-Ryan Hubert to Stanley P. Jakubowski, $380,000.

19th St. N., 1111, No. 1504-Ronald S. and Elena C. Huber to Edmundo Oswaldo Rubio Pareja, $530,000.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Abingdon St. S., 3052, No. C2-Kelly W. Rehman to Sara Leonor Eguren and Richard Morales, $382,000.

Columbus St. S., 3043, No. B2-Elizabeth Friscino to Nathan Wan-Shun Tsoi and Lance Eric Schwulst, $350,000.

Stafford St. S., 3479, No. A2-Brett M. Wilson to Snadra J. and Robert Bradford Dickerson, $425,000.

Wakefield St. S., 3473-Robert and Greta Joynes to Bobby R. and Kimberly S. Calise, $499,000.

Woodstock St. S., 2927D, No. 4-Oscar Daniel Noriega to Sean J. Killeen and Amanda L. Logatto, $486,100.

28th Rd. S., 4535, No. 8-12-Kathleen Spear and Thomas Joseph Comiskey to Ekaterina Polyakova, $248,000.

28th St. S., 4846, No. B-Andrew Theriault F. and Marie DeJesus Tobin to Anna J. Phillips, $447,000.

34th St. S., 4406-Mary Caroline Klima to Rexford G. and Mary M. Tugwell, $515,010.

36th St. S., 4661, No. A2-Eliot C. Kriviski to Aissa Gabriela Tovar, $399,990.