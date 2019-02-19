Alfred St. N., 515-C. Cameron Purpos and Shaun Shephard to Ronald V. and Deborah B. Ricci, $744,000.
Armistead St. N., 485, No. 201-Miguel A. Barrera to Tanzina A. Tania and Abul Hosen, $175,000.
Barbour Dr., 5018, No. 218-Patrick Ryan and Melissa Chandler Murphy to Sharon Lynn West, $575,000.
Brenman Park Dr., 4951, No. 205-Mary McPhail Gray to Cory Thomas Kastl, $356,000.
Cameron Station Blvd., 122-Jay and Kristen C. Bieszke to Zachary Robert Sparer and Katerina Dorothy Satanovsky, $667,000.
Clifford Ave., 314 1/2-Jeremy K. and Miriam E. Vidaver Davis to Jay Seop Yoon, $590,000.
Commerce St., 320-Michael A. Smith to Jordan G. and Rebecca Khan, $850,000.
Coryell Lane, 3304, No. 806-Ann N. Minor to Brianna N. Rapp, $235,000.
Dominion Mill Dr., 3844-Donald Hedrick and Christine I. Morrison to Ryan and Tracey McGaughey, $587,000.
Duke St., 1304, No. 6-Jessie Roberson to Jacqueline and Geoffrey Martin Lucas, $835,000.
Eisenhower Ave., 4850, No. 314-Erik and Ashley E. Cecere to Mona Goodman, $298,500.
Ellicott St., 4018-Dennis S. and Lynn C. Carroll to David E. and Stacie L. Andersen, $890,000.
Fendall Ave., 51-Gwendolyn W. and Scott Tobias to Michael Wesley Rosen, $390,000.
Fort Worth Ave., 3943-William S.W. and Ann Darby S. Rush to Karen M. Fincutter and Matthew Paul Tognarelli, $1.18 million.
Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 1206-Kayleigh Jackson to Michael J. Lehr, $245,000.
Harrison Cir., 923-Jacqueline M. Brucker to Hong Goh and Scott I. Kragen, $545,000.
Holland Lane, 309, No. 307-Jacob Pomerenke to Clark D. and Monica A. Cochran, $370,000.
Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500, No. 609-Bishay G. Bishay to Asad H. and Aziza Gobar, $192,500.
Howard St. N., 807, No. 209-Ted A. Culler and Vicente L. Rodriguez to Gregory T. Byrne and Cynthia J. Carney, $277,800.
Hudson St. S., 117-Michael P. Rodriguez and Kathryn M. Moore to Agnieshka E. Korzeniowski, $420,000.
Jamieson Ave., 2181, No. 1210-Edward S. and Celia Chang to Steven G. Rosenfeld, $570,000.
John Ticer Dr., 5009-Roger L. and Susan H. Willis to Christopher S. Willis, $900,000.
Kenwood Ave., 1817-Sairam and Heather Wilhelm Menon to Laura Vosburgh Marshall, $417,500.
Knox Pl., 1424-Jill Babcock Kern and Alice K.B. Monet to Nkechi P. Iheme and Stephen Radomsky, $850,000.
Lee St. S., 822-Karen T. Snyder and Paula T. Abels to Sean Robert and Melissa Daigle Katz, $742,000.
Madison St., 400, No. 1807-Patricia C. Vagonis and Mollie A. Crockett to Sara Hodgson, $725,000.
Martha Custis Dr., 1429, No. 403-James H. and Regina W. Derzon to Rebecca Barnes, $390,000.
Meadows Lane, 117-James M. and Maria Benitez Vaught to Nicholas J. and Mandy G. Disney, $549,900.
Mount Vernon Ave., 1416-Nataliya Mylenko to Christopher Leibig, $625,000.
Nelson Ave. E., 570-Barbara J. Faulkner to Beth L. Aronson, $640,000.
Nottoway Walk, 440-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Fanny Perez, $886,323.
Oronoco St., 1111, No. 227-Dwight M. and Catherine G. Williams to Megan Beaman, $405,000.
Payne St. N., 525-Anya Kim and Bongjun Lee to Carrie Lamb and Matthew Monks, $634,000.
Pickett St. N., 200, No. 305-David Haley to Christine E. Comer, $365,000.
Pitt St. N., 528-Glenn E. and Amy S. Paterson to Matthew Eliott Melmed and Lynette M. Fraga, $1.45 million.
Powhatan St., 910, No. 305N-Elizabeth K. Derting to Carolyn E. O’Brien, $429,000.
Preston Rd., 1614, No. 807-Nicole M. Fernandez to Janice Louise Carter, $250,000.
Quaker Hill Dr., 1100, No. 7-Shelby T. and Melissa M. Stevens to Laura Chavez, $285,000.
Quantrell Ave., 5851, No. 310-Nathaniel T. and Louisa E. Mondoa to Kate Owusu Agyare and Michael Kwaku Asiedu, $205,000.
Quay St., 122-Allan Leon Jensen to William James Tomlyanovich and Jose Raul Perales, $1.06 million.
Reynolds St. S., 244, No. 404-Charles Brad Howard III to Josefina I. De Sene, $263,000.
Rolfe Pl., 922-Carolyn Simpson Ewing to Brian J. and Kari M. Test, $730,750.
Roundhouse Lane, 1304, No. 501-Kelly and Andrianna Dunbar to James E. Neighbours and Roberta A. Famighetti, $655,000.
Russell Rd., 2207-Freedom Real Estae Group to James F. and Meg T. Casey, $1.35 million.
Seaport Lane, 1302-Theodore C. and Kristen R. Fyock to Danielle R. Opalka, $675,000.
Stabler Lane, 420-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Kevin J. Hall, $767,990.
Strutfield Lane, 4550, No. 2118-Matthew M. and Sara Chae to Katherine Dibella, $220,000.
Tennessee Ave., 412-Sarah W. Higgins to Jason Robert and Whitney Shaffer Rais Miller, $745,000.
Timber Branch Pkwy. W., 812-Geoffrey F. and Margaruitte V. Foisie to Christopher W. and Constance C. Mackay, $775,000.
Van Dorn St. N., 1483-Carl Preston and Emily M. Weaver to Alexander Robert Marks and Rebecca Joan Shaak, $279,000.
Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 1401-Francis P. and Joanna C. Tao to Patricia A. Gruen, $295,000.
Washington St. S., 820, No. 228-Christopher and Marisa K. Riehn to Richard G. Hoffsommer, $249,000.
Waterford Pl., 104-Peter D. and Elizabeth A. Ciuffetti to Philip M. Horowitz and Lara M. Neumark, $1.03 million.
Wilson Ave., 3513-Carl E. and Ashleigh D. Hiott to Kathryn Thornborough and Gabriel Poling, $576,500.
Wyndham Cir., 3303, No. 243-Karen E. Harvey to Brian P. Hershler, $207,500.
Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 910-Anthony Seese to Michael Bonk, $238,000.
Yoakum Pkwy., 205, No. 826-Patricia A. Morrissey to John F. Fox and M. Cedar Dvorin, $320,000.
28th St. S., 3310, No. 102-Brooke Scoville Schara and Sheila Anne Scoville to Kirstin Arlene Griffith, $212,000.
Albemarle St. N., 2311-Neil J. Adler and Srijaya K. Reddy to Jason S. and Parisa M. Gropper, $1.71 million.
Barton St. S., 1201, No. 135-John L. Morrow III to Briana Hanafin, $291,750.
Beechwood Cir. N., 2801-David A. and Donald R. Greeley to Jonathan Matthew and Ramnik Kaur Green, $847,000.
Cleveland St. N., 1818-Dinh Minh Lai to Joshua and Alyson Guyan, $1.77 million.
Courthouse Rd. N., 1301, No. 716-David Godwin and Carol F. Buchman to Matthew Timothy Dippold, $349,800.
Edison St. N., 2017-Derek Thayer Barlow and Caitlin Elizabeth Perna to Daniel E. and Savanah Perry, $650,000.
Fillmore St. N., 213-Orin S. and Patricia Ainsley Kerr to James Aaron George and Dina Munasifi, $1.63 million.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4151, No. 403-Todd William Lechner to Joyce Brewer, $325,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 318-Andrew D. Rigney to Tanya Kirchner, $316,500.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 901-Christopher Blakemore to Ariel Pagan, $355,000.
Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 108-Mark Barbara to Lawrence Lloyd Muir Jr., $320,000.
Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 907-Sarah Frances Shulman and Brian Edward Lantz to Matthias Reynolds and Samantha Osborne, $850,000.
Garfield St. N., 1205, No. 401-Gary J. Patalsky to Christine L. DiGiovacchino, $510,000.
George Mason Dr. S., 1502, No. 2-Gerald R. and Mildred V. Wheat to Masuyo Narabe, $195,000.
Greenbrier St. N., 2910-Rodney R. Miller II to Clifford M. and Karla H. Loper, $960,000.
Highland St. N., 1020, No. 525-Scott and Erica Nemeroff to Thomas E. Griffith Jr., $705,000.
Lee Hwy., 4401, No. 34-Terrence D. McCay and Tina M. Meiners to Maylin Stephanie Urich, $175,000.
Lee Hwy., 6315-Martha Kramer Parsons to Eric Robert and Laura Crehan Christensen, $727,000.
Little Falls Rd., 5106-Fulcrum Properties Inc. to Theodore and Lael Dowd, $1.4 million.
Park Dr. N., 118-Claire J. and Joseph C. Cockrell to Deanna Caputo and Jason Ramboz, $864,300.
Quantico St. N., 2112-Theodore Bloomer and Deborah Schueren to Diane K. and Jeffrey M. Auerbach, $938,000.
Stuart St. N., 1029, No. 417-Stella M. Mercado to John Kreutzer, $509,900.
Taylor St. N., 1050, No. 1-402-Cecilia G. Maloney to Suzanne Dunn, $479,000.
Utah St. N., 1024, No. 721-Stephanie M. Chang to Raja A. Nazir and Niaz Usman, $505,000.
Utah St. N., 1228-Classic Collages Corp. to Abigail Clay and Shawn Poulin, $1.65 million.
Vermont St. N., 1001, No. 515-Jamie K. Schartner to Patricia A. Woodbury, $360,000.
Vernon St. N., 2264-Thomas Collins and Suzanne C. Peurach to Wendell Wu and Joan M. Hodges, $850,000.
Walter Reed Dr. S., 1420-Lauren Taylor to Preston and Mary Ruth Findlay, $663,000.
Wilson Blvd., 1800, No. 412-Nicole M. Lanteri and Aaron M. Trent to Julie Maisel, $770,000.
Second St. S., 4616-Anthony J. Lucarelli to Michael A. and Triscel Nicole Morgan, $690,000.
Sixth St. N., 5614-Matthew S. and Virginia S. Park to Peter A. Eschbacher and Corinne C. Gibbon, $683,500.
Seventh St. S., 5500-Jason J. Yarvorough to Shruti and Samrat Ghosh, $725,000.
Ninth St. N., 3835, No. PH2E-Minda M. Suchan to Bonnie Harvey, $399,990.
10th St. S., 1603-Naveen Parmar to Christian A. Fontana, $461,500.
15th St. N., 2001, No. 622-Chinyere Annas Ifeanyi to Iskender and Nilufer Kahya Eguz, $444,000.
19th Rd. N., 4501-Richard W. Appleton and Sherri L. Dalphonse to Katherine R. Kondub and Lucas A. Ballet, $930,900.
21st Ave. N., 3628-Keith A. Peddie to Michele and Mathias Hansen, $990,000.
22nd Rd. N., 6246-Michael C. and Susan B. Laker to Kenneth L. O’Brien, $785,000.
24th St. N., 6320-Sean P. and Kimberly Ann Bryson to Evan L. and Christine B. Morud, $913,000.
25th St. N., 6401-TDI Homes Corp. to Lori O’Brien, $1.61 million.
30th Rd. N., 3745-John J. Picco to Margaret E. Benny and Bruce K. Klimek, $750,000.
Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1300, No. 615-Gary M. Fiske to Nicholas C. Reithmaier, $210,000.
Army Navy Dr., 1300, No. 703-Jadrana and Adnan Hadrovic to Michael Timmy Jackson, $270,000.
Glebe Rd. S., 3600, No. 222W-William and Tyler Bensten to Lendall S. Knight, $530,000.
Glebe Rd. S., 3650, No. 265-Susan Scally Slye to Mehae Bae, $343,000.
Nash St. S., 2336-Martin J. and Joyce M. Suydam to Michele V. Maisono, $1.2 million.
22nd St. S., 714-Christopher C. and Emily J. Kennedy to John Paul Nelson Walters and Medha Prakash Tare, $925,000.
31st St. S., 805-Teresa M. and Michael D. Austin to Michael and Karin Ruth Fitzgerald, $780,000.
Clarendon Blvd., 1600, No. W408-John Herbert Beatson to Jason Yates Jr., $1.17 million.
Nash St. N., 1425, No. N-104-Kathleen Helen Murray to Todd M. and Taylor A. Laudino, $319,400.
Oak St. N., 1600, No. 1003-Ryan Hubert to Stanley P. Jakubowski, $380,000.
19th St. N., 1111, No. 1504-Ronald S. and Elena C. Huber to Edmundo Oswaldo Rubio Pareja, $530,000.
Abingdon St. S., 3052, No. C2-Kelly W. Rehman to Sara Leonor Eguren and Richard Morales, $382,000.
Columbus St. S., 3043, No. B2-Elizabeth Friscino to Nathan Wan-Shun Tsoi and Lance Eric Schwulst, $350,000.
Stafford St. S., 3479, No. A2-Brett M. Wilson to Snadra J. and Robert Bradford Dickerson, $425,000.
Wakefield St. S., 3473-Robert and Greta Joynes to Bobby R. and Kimberly S. Calise, $499,000.
Woodstock St. S., 2927D, No. 4-Oscar Daniel Noriega to Sean J. Killeen and Amanda L. Logatto, $486,100.
28th Rd. S., 4535, No. 8-12-Kathleen Spear and Thomas Joseph Comiskey to Ekaterina Polyakova, $248,000.
28th St. S., 4846, No. B-Andrew Theriault F. and Marie DeJesus Tobin to Anna J. Phillips, $447,000.
34th St. S., 4406-Mary Caroline Klima to Rexford G. and Mary M. Tugwell, $515,010.
36th St. S., 4661, No. A2-Eliot C. Kriviski to Aissa Gabriela Tovar, $399,990.