Alfred St. N., 919-Robert Dein and Nicholas J. Brechbill to Paul Vincent and Elizabeth M. Laruffa, $810,000.
Armistead St. N., 515, No. 102-Wilson Centellas to Valery P. Kretschmer, $207,000.
Beauregard St. N., 301, No. 1115-Elvera Ruby to Sobhan B. and Sreevani K. Putalapattu, $205,000.
Brenman Park Dr., 4951, No. 414-Juan Carlos and Claudia Gulias to Roxanne Nikolaus, $350,000.
Cameron Station Blvd., 128-Leslie Camille Pichon and Tara Lyn McLeese to Joan Sckalor Tappan, $590,000.
Chapman St. W., 22, No. A-Daniel T. Wilmer and Jennifer L. Way to Matthew C. Underwood and Alice E. Wolfram, $750,000.
Clovercrest Dr., 812-Susan T. Montague to William Robert Nordwind and Suzanne Scruggs, $870,000.
Custis Ave. E., 519-Kathleen H. Sprehe to Laura Conley and Steven Winkelman, $549,900.
Dearing St. N., 2514, No. 287-Christopher D. and Cindy D. Roberti to Nicole Alice Devore, $405,000.
Donovan Dr., 5086, No. 444-Deborah G. Lucey to Douglas Niethold and Maryanne Schluckebier, $485,000.
Edison St., 3652-Santos and Rosa Ventura to Kyle P. and Genevieve V. Blaylock, $365,000.
Fairfax St. N., 405-Joan W. Bauerlein to Thomas Joseph and Linda Kay Halloin, $910,000.
Ferdinand Day Dr., 458-Thomas A. Rogers Jr. to Ching-Chen Kuo and Brian P. Sundin, $690,000.
Glendale Ave. E., 528-Chad and Gabrielle Kirk to Kevin M. and Marta M. Kaighin, $585,000.
Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 218-Robert D. and Janet D. Adams to Susan H. Hakim, $301,000.
Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 1410-Delanne Bernier to Patrick J. Methot, $275,000.
Harrison Cir., 951-Thomas Boyer to Darrell Keith and Suzanne Kathleen Sutton, $548,000.
Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300, No. 613-Cassandra A. Minopoli to Jason and Tanja Heaney, $230,000.
Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500, No. 1519-Caleb Uriah and Eritrea M. Bacon to Afzoon Hasrat, $235,000.
Howell Ave. E., 406, No. A-Christian Heuck Johanson and Tamara D. Jovovic to Thomas B. Stauffer and Mary E. Schmidt, $645,000.
Ivanhoe St. N., 1324-Dale K. Scheffs to Maria Lucy Escamilla and Miguel Perez Otero, $699,900.
Jenkins St. S., 114-Romero Realty Group Corp. to Aram and Erica Karapetyan, $425,000.
Kenwood Ave., 2726-Monique Hale Bagby to Curtis D. Meeks, $610,000.
Lannon Ct., 311-Mary H. Birchler to Jong Haur and Olga Chen, $675,000.
Leslie Ave., 2504-Thomas M. Howard to David L. Dodd and Robyn S. Bomar, $650,000.
Main Line Blvd., 2306-Duane O. and Tiffany M. King to Michael R. and Lorena R. Dorsey, $1.05 million.
Martha Custis Dr., 3139, No. 830-Arnulfo Araiza III to Matthew O. and Jennifer R. Beeson Gregory, $355,000.
Michigan Ct., 1225-Gayla B. and Richard Gordon to Peter B. and Dori E. Winter, $699,000.
Mount Vernon Ave., 2713, No. A2-James F. Crounse to Edmund Roland Papczun and Nina Marion Armagno, $810,000.
Oronoco St., 1226-Luke D. and Jessica M. Stumme to Jennifer Hanley, $739,900.
Payne St. S., 404-Bryan J. Schaaf to Lilian Rink Lima and Daniel Dawson Lowrey, $829,900.
Pickett St. N., 200, No. 1502-Valentina Mercado to James W. and Anne P. Holbrook, $310,000.
Pitt St. S., 622-Eva and Mia Zuckerkandel to Francine Renee St. Pierre and Kristie Lynn Krebs, $1.06 million.
Quaker Hill Dr., 1100, No. 107-Celerity Ventures Corp. to Darrin Lamont and Sheherazade Stewart, $263,500.
Quantrell Ave., 5927, No. 202-Tomas Habte to Cliffa Abdul, $178,000.
Queen St., 817-Gayla B. Gordon to Ryan W. Stagg, $550,000.
Reynolds St. S., 250, No. 801-Reflection Investments Corp. to Tammy L. Diehl, $268,000.
Ridge Road Dr., 2407-Matthew G. and Elizabeth M. Sikkink to Ryan Poyant and Morgan Tomassian, $775,000.
Rosecrest Ave., 13-Dumor Properties Corp. to Cord D. Dannen and Meredith C. Hudson, $1.47 million.
Royal St. N., 1023, No. 212-Neerada Rao to Gregory H. Smagin, $429,900.
Russell Rd., 3009-Barbara M. Taylor to Lillian Cunningham, $800,000.
Skyhill Rd., 314-Ann Zinn Logsdon to Jared Givarz and Brigitte Carrollo, $750,000.
Strutfield Lane, 4550, No. 2206-Joseph G. and Diane C. Namoff to Mario Cesario, $220,000.
Taft Ave., 3700-Tyler P. and Mary J. Massey to Bradley P. Hartman and Nicole M. Carroll, $1.33 million.
Tennessee Ave., 526-Patricia and James P. McElwain to Courtney M. Perrone and William R. DeFrancis, $825,000.
Van Dorn St. S., 4, No. 307-Om Bansal to Long and Jennifer Vu, $183,000.
Vicar Lane, 909-Bridget M. and John M. Weaver to Anthony Vincent and Jennifer Jane Coco, $2.8 million.
Washington St. N., 900, No. 303E-Megan Barrett Nelson to Tracy M. and Matthew A. Whittlesey, $615,000.
Washington St. S., 922, No. 211-Prindle Corp. to Peter Kellett, $300,000.
Waterford Pl., 112-Michael J. Palmer Jr. and Iris E. Oliver to Diane S. Guerra, $947,000.
Windsor Ave. E., 11-Jane E. Gilchrist to Christian Johanson and Tamara D. Jovovic, $743,500.
Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 1606-Erin C. and Jeremy W. Long to Edgardo Perez, $216,000.
Yoakum Pkwy., 307, No. 511-David P. and Jessica L. Bedoya Hermann to Lizbeth Ann Bratton, $326,500.
Yoakum Pkwy., 307, No. 1825-John Haines to Kristin A. Poe, $292,000.
28th St. S., 3312, No. 201-Emilio L. Mestre to Camille Comfort, $159,900.
Arlington Blvd., 2805, No. 136-John M. and Barbara C. Hurley to Wendy Elizabeth Leitner, $262,150.
Barton St. S., 1629, No. 21-Justin T. and Megan Reeve Snair to Kelly Ann Donahue, $455,000.
Brandywine St. N., 2002-Ryan P. McCormack and Lindsey Marie Oliver to David Brandon and Jennifer Thorson Sober, $845,000.
Cleveland St. N., 1931, No. 507-Bibi N. Vosbeck and Esref Altis to Sammer Odeh, $310,000.
Columbia Pike., 5300, No. 1006-Antonio Acevedo to Tresa and Darpan Rai, $316,500.
Courthouse Rd. N., 1301, No. 1812-Linda N. Mihelcic to Edward Sul and Dasol Lee, $570,000.
Fairfax Dr., 3800, No. 111-Kathryn W. Chavez to Donald K. Parsons, $638,000.
Fillmore St. S., 2110-Dennis Darryl McDuffie to Shawn R. Barsness and Sarah Switaj, $525,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4161, No. 301-Theodore L. Johanns to Jeffrey G. and Whitney Engstrom, $320,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 329-Kevin McArthur and Dru A. McGinley to Amanda Clemons, $314,900.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 931-Keyur and Anupama Patel to Rebecca Chervin, $239,900.
Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 129-Declan J. Lynch to Rachel McGonigal, $480,000.
Garfield St. N., 1201, No. 105-Maureen McCarroll to Michael C. and Nancy J. Roualet, $630,000.
Garfield St. N., 1205, No. 904-Pilar E. Gonalez to Elizabeth Otubea Adu, $952,500.
Glebe Rd. N., 851, No. 917-David and Jennifer Thorson Sober to Aparjitha Ramesh and Tyler Drye, $646,000.
Harrison St. N., 3401-Christopher Barrows and Jennifer L. Brooks to Dijana and Scott Lang, $745,000.
Lee Hwy., 2100, No. 147-Zacharia D. and Emily D. Olson to Maureen Doallas, $410,000.
Lincoln St. N., 717-Timothy J. Hermes and Angela M. Duff to Austin Alexander and Leila Catherine Hay, $1.17 million.
Lombardy St. N., 409-Gerald D. and Susan W. Calhoun to Michael Brandon and Amanda Moore, $1.19 million.
Madison St. N., 2025-Christopher M. and Christine M. Burke to Saejung Park and Patrick Wnetrzak, $860,000.
Monroe St. S., 1216-John J. and Martha S. Guthrie to Abderrahim Moussaif, $885,000.
Pollard St. N., 820, No. 213-Joshua Prober and Denise Katzprober to Derek Ho Tak Tang, $629,900.
Powhatan St. N., 2615-FDS Starbuck Realty Corp. to Kathleen C. and Anthony J. Dale, $1.6 million.
Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 513-Lee P. Siegel to Padmaja Juvvadi and Satyanarayana Vunnam, $375,116.
Stuart St. N., 1029, No. 704-Nicholas Carso III to Mikhail Smirnov and Whitney Kippes, $535,000.
Taylor St. S., 975-Craig J. and Jeanine M. Beisel to Kevin Thao and Kenny H. Truong, $482,000.
Tuckahoe St. N., 2220-Gregory T. Byrne and Cynthia J. Carney to Elizabeth Gewurz Ramirez and Fernando Pedro Ramirez Rosales, $715,000.
Upland St. N., 3851-Howard Neri and Martha Thorkilson to William Daniel and Fay Kim Curran, $885,000.
Utah St. N., 1024, No. 822-Justin Chien-Yo Lin to Timothy D. Rosner, $401,000.
Vacation Lane, 4244-Brook A. Edinger and Katherine W. Meighan to Carrie L. Wilks and Michael T. McCarthy, $1.32 million.
Vermont St. N., 1001, No. 811-Daniel Hyun Kyo Kim to Burcu Tarhan, $348,000.
Wakefield St. N., 3912-Diaua L. and Emory K. Kristof to Augusto Daniel Clavijo Dominguez and Ewa Gradzka, $935,000.
Wayne St. N., 1276, No. 817-Mary S. Hali to Vincent Barranco Jr., $442,000.
Wilson Blvd., 3409, No. 408-William and Victoria Sena to Basile and Alexa Alice Joubin, $635,000.
Second St. S., 4620-Amy C. Reed to Gregory T. Schildwachter and Katrina D. Redmond, $599,000.
Fifth St. S., 3601, No. 208-Irma Matias to Roy J. and Bobette M. Howard, $150,000.
Eighth St. N., 3514-Classic Partners 1 Corp. to Murat Ogulcan and Kalliopi Rapti, $970,125.
Eighth Pl. N., 6091-Jeffrey A. Vandreal to Matthew B. Williams, $795,000.
Ninth Rd. S., 3900-Edward Joseph and Holly B. Waeger Monster to Fiorella A. Gutierrez, $405,000.
12th St. S., 3926-Meghan Frances and Scott J. McConnell to John D. and Marianne R. Aiken, $731,000.
15th St. N., 2001, No. 811-John T. Mallonee to Lindsay J. Stuckey, $800,000.
15th St. N., 4815-Gregory Michael and Linda Nicola Feehan to Nikole Joshi, $1.57 million.
19th Rd. N., 4620-John C. and Kristin Markowicz to William A. Wetzel, $927,500.
21st St. N., 2008-Cameron and Amy J. Eshgh to Nathaniel S. and Julieanne E. Wallace, $611,000.
22nd St. N., 6201-Ronald and Emily Y. Costin to Kelly Warner and Adam Asif Rehman, $969,000.
24th St. N., 6421-Judith A. Andrews to Abby and Ryan Eichberger, $754,900.
26th St. N., 6754-Albert J. and Lauren H. Missirlian to Henry J. and Kristin T. Chen, $924,900.
31st St. N., 4306-Sterling Capital Investment Corp. to Bushra Sultana Ahmad and Quasim Shah, $845,000.
35th Rd. N., 4910-Matthew S. and Lauren G. McGinley to Seyed Mohammad Mehdi and Tami McGreer Tabatabai Madani, $1.15 million.
Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1301, No. 204-Wilfred L. Ebel to Matthew H. Tittmann, $160,000.
Crystal Dr., 1300, No. 1610S-Velma M. Thompson to Adalena and Ming Q. Ahmad, $553,000.
Glebe Rd. S., 3600, No. 414W-Suzana S. Chowdhury to Joseph Ethan Samowitz, $339,000.
Glebe Rd. S., 3650, No. 658-Donald H. Blake Jr. to Matthew John Gielber, $410,000.
15th St. S., 624, No. 2-Maureen V. Selskis to Andrea J. Huston, $531,500.
Colonial Terr. N., 1651-Olympia Hantzopoulos to Nikolaos and Voula Apostolopoulos, $500,000.
Nash St. N., 1427, No. N-103-Lucas Earl and Julie Gosselin Hall to Philip and Alyssa Jackson, $375,500.
Oak St. N., 1600, No. 1414-Debra C.H. Basilis and Anna R. Hauptman to Jeremy Nice and Marsha Kelly, $950,000.
16th St. N., 1701, No. 321-Abdo Quinn Corp. to Debra and Samuel Kirzner, $1.15 million.
19th St. N., 1111, No. 2505-Donna Kay Rhudy to Asad Alam and Arifa Rehana Amanullah, $865,000.
Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2570A, No. 1-Margaret A. Dillenburg to Bhavana S. and Savita Kumar, $520,000.
Buchanan St. S., 2856, No. A2-Michael Helgesen to Gentry R. and Anjali J. Teigen, $410,000.
Culpeper St. S., 2213-Matthew T. Heimberger to John D. and Rose Breyault, $725,000.
Taylor St. S., 3623-Timothy P. and Karen A. Hanley to Bethany Neyman, $489,900.
Walter Reed Dr. S., 2509C, No. C-Cesare and Melanie K. Tiano to Joel Travis Depew, $320,000.
24th Rd. S., 3616-Benjamin and Kimberly Hammond to Carolyn Ruth Jackson, $403,700.
28th Rd. S., 4605A, No. A-Elizabeth J. Anderson to Ian F. McCormack and Cassidy Dykes, $314,000.
29th St. S., 4810, No. C1-Jacob Barrett Abrams to Erika Primdahl, $380,000.
34th St. S., 4500-Howard C. and Jill Kamp Melton to Carrie Ann Scott, $600,000.
36th St. S., 4680, No. B-Lori Bynum to Izabella and Aleksander Macander, $362,000.