Alexandria

These sales data recorded by the Alexandria Department of Real Estate Assessments were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ALEXANDRIA AREA

Alfred St. N., 919-Robert Dein and Nicholas J. Brechbill to Paul Vincent and Elizabeth M. Laruffa, $810,000.

Armistead St. N., 515, No. 102-Wilson Centellas to Valery P. Kretschmer, $207,000.

Beauregard St. N., 301, No. 1115-Elvera Ruby to Sobhan B. and Sreevani K. Putalapattu, $205,000.

Brenman Park Dr., 4951, No. 414-Juan Carlos and Claudia Gulias to Roxanne Nikolaus, $350,000.

Cameron Station Blvd., 128-Leslie Camille Pichon and Tara Lyn McLeese to Joan Sckalor Tappan, $590,000.

Chapman St. W., 22, No. A-Daniel T. Wilmer and Jennifer L. Way to Matthew C. Underwood and Alice E. Wolfram, $750,000.

Clovercrest Dr., 812-Susan T. Montague to William Robert Nordwind and Suzanne Scruggs, $870,000.

Custis Ave. E., 519-Kathleen H. Sprehe to Laura Conley and Steven Winkelman, $549,900.

Dearing St. N., 2514, No. 287-Christopher D. and Cindy D. Roberti to Nicole Alice Devore, $405,000.

Donovan Dr., 5086, No. 444-Deborah G. Lucey to Douglas Niethold and Maryanne Schluckebier, $485,000.

Edison St., 3652-Santos and Rosa Ventura to Kyle P. and Genevieve V. Blaylock, $365,000.

Fairfax St. N., 405-Joan W. Bauerlein to Thomas Joseph and Linda Kay Halloin, $910,000.

Ferdinand Day Dr., 458-Thomas A. Rogers Jr. to Ching-Chen Kuo and Brian P. Sundin, $690,000.

Glendale Ave. E., 528-Chad and Gabrielle Kirk to Kevin M. and Marta M. Kaighin, $585,000.

Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 218-Robert D. and Janet D. Adams to Susan H. Hakim, $301,000.

Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 1410-Delanne Bernier to Patrick J. Methot, $275,000.

Harrison Cir., 951-Thomas Boyer to Darrell Keith and Suzanne Kathleen Sutton, $548,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300, No. 613-Cassandra A. Minopoli to Jason and Tanja Heaney, $230,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500, No. 1519-Caleb Uriah and Eritrea M. Bacon to Afzoon Hasrat, $235,000.

Howell Ave. E., 406, No. A-Christian Heuck Johanson and Tamara D. Jovovic to Thomas B. Stauffer and Mary E. Schmidt, $645,000.

Ivanhoe St. N., 1324-Dale K. Scheffs to Maria Lucy Escamilla and Miguel Perez Otero, $699,900.

Jenkins St. S., 114-Romero Realty Group Corp. to Aram and Erica Karapetyan, $425,000.

Kenwood Ave., 2726-Monique Hale Bagby to Curtis D. Meeks, $610,000.

Lannon Ct., 311-Mary H. Birchler to Jong Haur and Olga Chen, $675,000.

Leslie Ave., 2504-Thomas M. Howard to David L. Dodd and Robyn S. Bomar, $650,000.

Main Line Blvd., 2306-Duane O. and Tiffany M. King to Michael R. and Lorena R. Dorsey, $1.05 million.

Martha Custis Dr., 3139, No. 830-Arnulfo Araiza III to Matthew O. and Jennifer R. Beeson Gregory, $355,000.

Michigan Ct., 1225-Gayla B. and Richard Gordon to Peter B. and Dori E. Winter, $699,000.

Mount Vernon Ave., 2713, No. A2-James F. Crounse to Edmund Roland Papczun and Nina Marion Armagno, $810,000.

Oronoco St., 1226-Luke D. and Jessica M. Stumme to Jennifer Hanley, $739,900.

Payne St. S., 404-Bryan J. Schaaf to Lilian Rink Lima and Daniel Dawson Lowrey, $829,900.

Pickett St. N., 200, No. 1502-Valentina Mercado to James W. and Anne P. Holbrook, $310,000.

Pitt St. S., 622-Eva and Mia Zuckerkandel to Francine Renee St. Pierre and Kristie Lynn Krebs, $1.06 million.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1100, No. 107-Celerity Ventures Corp. to Darrin Lamont and Sheherazade Stewart, $263,500.

Quantrell Ave., 5927, No. 202-Tomas Habte to Cliffa Abdul, $178,000.

Queen St., 817-Gayla B. Gordon to Ryan W. Stagg, $550,000.

Reynolds St. S., 250, No. 801-Reflection Investments Corp. to Tammy L. Diehl, $268,000.

Ridge Road Dr., 2407-Matthew G. and Elizabeth M. Sikkink to Ryan Poyant and Morgan Tomassian, $775,000.

Rosecrest Ave., 13-Dumor Properties Corp. to Cord D. Dannen and Meredith C. Hudson, $1.47 million.

Royal St. N., 1023, No. 212-Neerada Rao to Gregory H. Smagin, $429,900.

Russell Rd., 3009-Barbara M. Taylor to Lillian Cunningham, $800,000.

Skyhill Rd., 314-Ann Zinn Logsdon to Jared Givarz and Brigitte Carrollo, $750,000.

Strutfield Lane, 4550, No. 2206-Joseph G. and Diane C. Namoff to Mario Cesario, $220,000.

Taft Ave., 3700-Tyler P. and Mary J. Massey to Bradley P. Hartman and Nicole M. Carroll, $1.33 million.

Tennessee Ave., 526-Patricia and James P. McElwain to Courtney M. Perrone and William R. DeFrancis, $825,000.

Van Dorn St. S., 4, No. 307-Om Bansal to Long and Jennifer Vu, $183,000.

Vicar Lane, 909-Bridget M. and John M. Weaver to Anthony Vincent and Jennifer Jane Coco, $2.8 million.

Washington St. N., 900, No. 303E-Megan Barrett Nelson to Tracy M. and Matthew A. Whittlesey, $615,000.

Washington St. S., 922, No. 211-Prindle Corp. to Peter Kellett, $300,000.

Waterford Pl., 112-Michael J. Palmer Jr. and Iris E. Oliver to Diane S. Guerra, $947,000.

Windsor Ave. E., 11-Jane E. Gilchrist to Christian Johanson and Tamara D. Jovovic, $743,500.

Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 1606-Erin C. and Jeremy W. Long to Edgardo Perez, $216,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 307, No. 511-David P. and Jessica L. Bedoya Hermann to Lizbeth Ann Bratton, $326,500.

Yoakum Pkwy., 307, No. 1825-John Haines to Kristin A. Poe, $292,000.

28th St. S., 3312, No. 201-Emilio L. Mestre to Camille Comfort, $159,900.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ARLINGTON AREA

Arlington Blvd., 2805, No. 136-John M. and Barbara C. Hurley to Wendy Elizabeth Leitner, $262,150.

Barton St. S., 1629, No. 21-Justin T. and Megan Reeve Snair to Kelly Ann Donahue, $455,000.

Brandywine St. N., 2002-Ryan P. McCormack and Lindsey Marie Oliver to David Brandon and Jennifer Thorson Sober, $845,000.

Cleveland St. N., 1931, No. 507-Bibi N. Vosbeck and Esref Altis to Sammer Odeh, $310,000.

Columbia Pike., 5300, No. 1006-Antonio Acevedo to Tresa and Darpan Rai, $316,500.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1301, No. 1812-Linda N. Mihelcic to Edward Sul and Dasol Lee, $570,000.

Fairfax Dr., 3800, No. 111-Kathryn W. Chavez to Donald K. Parsons, $638,000.

Fillmore St. S., 2110-Dennis Darryl McDuffie to Shawn R. Barsness and Sarah Switaj, $525,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4161, No. 301-Theodore L. Johanns to Jeffrey G. and Whitney Engstrom, $320,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 329-Kevin McArthur and Dru A. McGinley to Amanda Clemons, $314,900.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 931-Keyur and Anupama Patel to Rebecca Chervin, $239,900.

Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 129-Declan J. Lynch to Rachel McGonigal, $480,000.

Garfield St. N., 1201, No. 105-Maureen McCarroll to Michael C. and Nancy J. Roualet, $630,000.

Garfield St. N., 1205, No. 904-Pilar E. Gonalez to Elizabeth Otubea Adu, $952,500.

Glebe Rd. N., 851, No. 917-David and Jennifer Thorson Sober to Aparjitha Ramesh and Tyler Drye, $646,000.

Harrison St. N., 3401-Christopher Barrows and Jennifer L. Brooks to Dijana and Scott Lang, $745,000.

Lee Hwy., 2100, No. 147-Zacharia D. and Emily D. Olson to Maureen Doallas, $410,000.

Lincoln St. N., 717-Timothy J. Hermes and Angela M. Duff to Austin Alexander and Leila Catherine Hay, $1.17 million.

Lombardy St. N., 409-Gerald D. and Susan W. Calhoun to Michael Brandon and Amanda Moore, $1.19 million.

Madison St. N., 2025-Christopher M. and Christine M. Burke to Saejung Park and Patrick Wnetrzak, $860,000.

Monroe St. S., 1216-John J. and Martha S. Guthrie to Abderrahim Moussaif, $885,000.

Pollard St. N., 820, No. 213-Joshua Prober and Denise Katzprober to Derek Ho Tak Tang, $629,900.

Powhatan St. N., 2615-FDS Starbuck Realty Corp. to Kathleen C. and Anthony J. Dale, $1.6 million.

Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 513-Lee P. Siegel to Padmaja Juvvadi and Satyanarayana Vunnam, $375,116.

Stuart St. N., 1029, No. 704-Nicholas Carso III to Mikhail Smirnov and Whitney Kippes, $535,000.

Taylor St. S., 975-Craig J. and Jeanine M. Beisel to Kevin Thao and Kenny H. Truong, $482,000.

Tuckahoe St. N., 2220-Gregory T. Byrne and Cynthia J. Carney to Elizabeth Gewurz Ramirez and Fernando Pedro Ramirez Rosales, $715,000.

Upland St. N., 3851-Howard Neri and Martha Thorkilson to William Daniel and Fay Kim Curran, $885,000.

Utah St. N., 1024, No. 822-Justin Chien-Yo Lin to Timothy D. Rosner, $401,000.

Vacation Lane, 4244-Brook A. Edinger and Katherine W. Meighan to Carrie L. Wilks and Michael T. McCarthy, $1.32 million.

Vermont St. N., 1001, No. 811-Daniel Hyun Kyo Kim to Burcu Tarhan, $348,000.

Wakefield St. N., 3912-Diaua L. and Emory K. Kristof to Augusto Daniel Clavijo Dominguez and Ewa Gradzka, $935,000.

Wayne St. N., 1276, No. 817-Mary S. Hali to Vincent Barranco Jr., $442,000.

Wilson Blvd., 3409, No. 408-William and Victoria Sena to Basile and Alexa Alice Joubin, $635,000.

Second St. S., 4620-Amy C. Reed to Gregory T. Schildwachter and Katrina D. Redmond, $599,000.

Fifth St. S., 3601, No. 208-Irma Matias to Roy J. and Bobette M. Howard, $150,000.

Eighth St. N., 3514-Classic Partners 1 Corp. to Murat Ogulcan and Kalliopi Rapti, $970,125.

Eighth Pl. N., 6091-Jeffrey A. Vandreal to Matthew B. Williams, $795,000.

Ninth Rd. S., 3900-Edward Joseph and Holly B. Waeger Monster to Fiorella A. Gutierrez, $405,000.

12th St. S., 3926-Meghan Frances and Scott J. McConnell to John D. and Marianne R. Aiken, $731,000.

15th St. N., 2001, No. 811-John T. Mallonee to Lindsay J. Stuckey, $800,000.

15th St. N., 4815-Gregory Michael and Linda Nicola Feehan to Nikole Joshi, $1.57 million.

19th Rd. N., 4620-John C. and Kristin Markowicz to William A. Wetzel, $927,500.

21st St. N., 2008-Cameron and Amy J. Eshgh to Nathaniel S. and Julieanne E. Wallace, $611,000.

22nd St. N., 6201-Ronald and Emily Y. Costin to Kelly Warner and Adam Asif Rehman, $969,000.

24th St. N., 6421-Judith A. Andrews to Abby and Ryan Eichberger, $754,900.

26th St. N., 6754-Albert J. and Lauren H. Missirlian to Henry J. and Kristin T. Chen, $924,900.

31st St. N., 4306-Sterling Capital Investment Corp. to Bushra Sultana Ahmad and Quasim Shah, $845,000.

35th Rd. N., 4910-Matthew S. and Lauren G. McGinley to Seyed Mohammad Mehdi and Tami McGreer Tabatabai Madani, $1.15 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1301, No. 204-Wilfred L. Ebel to Matthew H. Tittmann, $160,000.

Crystal Dr., 1300, No. 1610S-Velma M. Thompson to Adalena and Ming Q. Ahmad, $553,000.

Glebe Rd. S., 3600, No. 414W-Suzana S. Chowdhury to Joseph Ethan Samowitz, $339,000.

Glebe Rd. S., 3650, No. 658-Donald H. Blake Jr. to Matthew John Gielber, $410,000.

15th St. S., 624, No. 2-Maureen V. Selskis to Andrea J. Huston, $531,500.

ROSSLYN AREA

Colonial Terr. N., 1651-Olympia Hantzopoulos to Nikolaos and Voula Apostolopoulos, $500,000.

Nash St. N., 1427, No. N-103-Lucas Earl and Julie Gosselin Hall to Philip and Alyssa Jackson, $375,500.

Oak St. N., 1600, No. 1414-Debra C.H. Basilis and Anna R. Hauptman to Jeremy Nice and Marsha Kelly, $950,000.

16th St. N., 1701, No. 321-Abdo Quinn Corp. to Debra and Samuel Kirzner, $1.15 million.

19th St. N., 1111, No. 2505-Donna Kay Rhudy to Asad Alam and Arifa Rehana Amanullah, $865,000.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2570A, No. 1-Margaret A. Dillenburg to Bhavana S. and Savita Kumar, $520,000.

Buchanan St. S., 2856, No. A2-Michael Helgesen to Gentry R. and Anjali J. Teigen, $410,000.

Culpeper St. S., 2213-Matthew T. Heimberger to John D. and Rose Breyault, $725,000.

Taylor St. S., 3623-Timothy P. and Karen A. Hanley to Bethany Neyman, $489,900.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2509C, No. C-Cesare and Melanie K. Tiano to Joel Travis Depew, $320,000.

24th Rd. S., 3616-Benjamin and Kimberly Hammond to Carolyn Ruth Jackson, $403,700.

28th Rd. S., 4605A, No. A-Elizabeth J. Anderson to Ian F. McCormack and Cassidy Dykes, $314,000.

29th St. S., 4810, No. C1-Jacob Barrett Abrams to Erika Primdahl, $380,000.

34th St. S., 4500-Howard C. and Jill Kamp Melton to Carrie Ann Scott, $600,000.

36th St. S., 4680, No. B-Lori Bynum to Izabella and Aleksander Macander, $362,000.