Alexandria Ave. E., 103-Douglas C. and Brenda J. Smith to Erika Ekdahl and Lucas Rix, $975,000.
Ashby St., 213-Aaron B. Poe to Jessica Post and Andrew Lavigne, $850,000.
Beauregard St. N., 301, No. 1210-Matias E. Siri to Jean Kasner, $155,000.
Bessley Pl., 5238-Leonard K. Cutajar and Laura B. Stencel to Rhett W. and Traci J. Christensen, $860,000.
Braddock Rd. W., 1000-Cynthia D. Prestwood to Mark Robert Coin and Janer Restrepo Vasquez, $1.02 million.
Brenman Park Dr., 4950, No. 412-Albert C. and Ming L. Wang to Aisha Kefira Cain, $334,000.
Cameron Mills Rd., 3909-Elizabeth Begnaud Schnarr to Emily E. Roberts and Aaron J. Springer, $706,000.
Cameron Station Blvd., 332-Lori F. and Timothy L. McLaughlin to Ronke and Jason Hughes, $667,500.
Cameron Station Blvd., 511, No. 9-Eric J. and Jessica J. O’Connor to Janet and James Diamond, $440,000.
Columbus St. N., 630-James A. and Tiffany Merklinger to James Roy Thompson, $630,000.
Dewitt Ave., 2601-Robyn S. Bomar and David L. Dodd to Patrick Stokes, $1.65 million.
Duke St., 4600, No. 629-Stephen R. Langone to William and Angela Pickhardt, $147,800.
Edsall Rd., 6101, No. 802-Angelos Vourlidas and Raquel Tun to Joann Wray, $225,000.
Eisenhower Ave., 4870, No. 304-Aaron Thomas Payne to Joseph A. Khalil, $320,000.
Farm Rd., 2810-Sara R. and Gerald A. Kilkenny to Craig and Amy Witmer, $1.2 million.
Fayette St. N., 309-Benjamin Chapman and Megan Louise Carpenter Dewitt to Jack Jay and Holli Heiles Pandol, $650,000.
Fort Worth Ave., 3721-David A. and Stacey S. Glazier to James and Katherine Hennigan, $1.1 million.
Garnett Dr., 2458-James A. Maus to Gregory Roby, $577,000.
Grand View Dr., 815-Edward F. and Mary Elizabeth Ward to Nanci K. Edwards and Bryan E. Sieling, $957,000.
Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 1209-Emily Ratner to Matthew Benoit, $240,000.
Hickory St., 2941-Estate of Joann Dys and Steven Michael Wilkes to Jonathan and Jennifer Wood, $550,000.
Jamieson Ave., 2050, No. 1106-Jae U. and Chun H. Hong to Sisu Pan, $475,000.
Jamieson Ave., 2181, No. 2006-Matthew Sean and Jessica Yang Pines to Kara L. Kapp, $540,000.
John Carlyle St., 520, No. 219-Michael Mancini to Demetria D. Mack, $387,000.
Kenwood Ave., 2704-Stephen Moyer to Ashley Encarnacao, $475,000.
Knox Pl., 1424-Jill Babcock Kern and Alice K.B. Monet to Nkechi P. Iheme and Stephen Radomsky, $850,000.
Lynhaven Dr., 106-Brady M. and Lewis Oliver Briggs to Jill P. Hood, $490,000.
Main Line Blvd., 1424, No. 102-Mary Ann Brewster and Andrew P. Wilson to Shereen J. Wootten, $795,000.
Maris Ave., 5121, No. 400-Michael Gazdus to Carol A. Purvis, $290,000.
Martha Custis Dr., 3306, No. 221-Karen Lee Fones to Dana Ayers, $336,000.
Minda Ct., 5077-Robert A. and Julie E. Callahan to Christopher David Goodrich, $625,000.
Mount Vernon Ave., 1415-Heather Marie Brostowicz to Richard A. and Cara Halverson, $810,000.
Nottoway Walk, 446-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Rodney McLeod, $799,990.
Overlook Dr. N., 903-Joel D. and Michelle M. Swearingen to Craig M. and Christine Kreinbihl, $334,000.
Pearson Lane, 5815-Allyson Hackney and Kimberly Hoover to Eric Jason Gallant, $615,000.
Pelham St. N., 1018-Rhett A. Herrera and Brooke Bohannon to Dana N. Kennedy and Clayton Bernacki, $515,000.
Pitt St. N., 509-Mark Lowman and Michelle Tran to Nereus Adrian Joubert and Maria Domenica Tito, $795,000.
Pitt St. S., 414-Sandra L. Sandoz to Gregory R. and Eliza B. Voigt, $972,500.
Prince St., 706, No. 5-Yu-Fen Chou and Tyler C. Messa to Adrian Richard Urias, $565,000.
Princess St., 609-Xue Ju Meyer to Richard G. and Susan C. Bosland, $970,000.
Quantrell Ave., 5925, No. 302-Ann Dickow to Fasil Woldie Kurabachew, $190,000.
Queen St., 1217-Brian G. Kelly to Michael B. and Catherine L. Fay, $860,000.
Reynolds St. S., 75, No. 109-Paul A. Zucker to Sung Soo Park and Chin A. Kromer, $198,000.
Ripon Pl., 1619, No. 835-Darren K. and Gwenn S. Purcell to Mary G. Flynt, $315,000.
Roberts Lane, 104, No. 200-Inge C. Detlefsen to Christina and Melvin F. Houston, $359,900.
Russell Rd., 407-Robert G. Wilson and Margaret E. Moore to James Anthony and Janine Alexandra Scianna, $885,000.
Shooters Ct., 105-April R. Rieger and Bryan M. Stephany to Anthony Hutain and Lucia Peters, $675,000.
Somervelle St., 163-Michael Kirby and Leslea Byrd to Justin A. and Mariane M. Lewis, $660,000.
Stevenson Ave., 6300, No. 719-Mindy Lifay Tang to Jorge Orellana, $166,000.
Strathblane Pl., 4600-David Anthony Cooper to Peter M. Chapman, $700,000.
Strutfield Lane, 4551, No. 4108-Rebekah M. Armistead to Daniel W. Mackey, $229,000.
Union St. N., 134-David Scott and Mikel Ann Braaten to Diana Banat and Cynthia Wallin, $920,000.
Van Dorn St. N., 1369-Lauren R. Moresea to Samuel Bosserman, $260,000.
Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 326-Susan M. Lynch to Matthew C. Crawley, $185,000.
Van Dorn St. S., 8, No. 604-Kyung Joon Choi to Geoffrey Cook, $187,900.
Virginia Ave., 308-Pamela Ann Mayall to Sara R. Kilkenny, $950,000.
Washington St. S., 922, No. 110-David A. Zetoony to Lexia Arther, $232,000.
Wilkes St., 601, No. 301-Sharon Hardie to Jason and Lauren Raskin, $590,000.
Wyndham Cir., 3303, No. 345-Michael D. Menez to Melanie Marie Chavez, $190,000.
Wyndham Cir., 3313, No. 1219-Michael Beale and Christopher Nalevanko to Yashira M. Rosa and Rafael Rivera Rolon, $312,000.
Yoakum Pkwy., 205, No. 415-Steven James Vitalie to Oscar DePriest, $169,900.
Barton St. S., 1600, No. 751-Mary F. Gleason to Elisha B. Henry, $317,000.
Brookside Dr. N., 109-Michael and Meghan Browne to Elizabeth Ann Friscino and Andrew Dixon Hebble, $620,000.
Columbia Pike., 5100, No. 1-Samuel L. White PC to Yerusalem Woldeslassie, $113,000.
Danville St. N., 936-Jonathan H. Smith and Nida Sen to Tina Yura and Anne Yumi Lee, $1.44 million.
Edison St. N., 329-Eugene S. Young and Jessica Z. Wilson to Hany M. Nasr, $646,000.
Florida St. N., 3010-Sherrard Foster to Deborah Reynolds Taylor, $856,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4179, No. 103-Maureen J. Etzel to Jonathan W. Turner and Kristen Fialdini, $400,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 1205-Eduardo Conde to Sheana M. Numata, $262,500.
Garfield St. N., 1201, No. 609-Anthony R. Pietrangelo to Andrew Allison Lewen and Shivani Kharel, $780,000.
George Mason Dr. N., 433-Theresa Vargas and Matthew G. Lutkenhouse to Thomas D. and Shelea N. Weber, $824,950.
Glebe Rd. N., 851, No. 1110-Jason Bewley to Sergiy A. Kasyanenko, $339,000.
Glebe Rd. S., 2201-Randall E. Gooch and Willis T. Leavitt to Michael and Alissa Lustig Bagel, $780,000.
Greenbrier St. N., 646-FMH Investments Corp. to Colleen Straniero and Mustafa Jamal, $1.37 million.
Highland St. S., 632-Nanci Edwards and Bryan Sieling to Elizabeth S. Trentacost and Adam E. Cearley, $861,500.
Kenmore St. N., 1829-Matthew F. and Suzette L. Niess to Abhijit and Shriya Kalavapudi, $980,000.
Lee Hwy., 2340-Jennifer Ley to Faheem F. and Dilrowshan H. Haque, $887,500.
Monroe St. S., 1507-Aleksey Oparin to Stephen and Joan Fragaszy Troyano, $759,000.
Oakland St. S., 1703-John R. and Sharon Marie Germany to Stephanie L. Hores and Richard E. Horse, $1.1 million.
Pollard St. S., 2121-Blake Proctor to Alexander Neil Holland, $461,000.
Powhatan St. N., 2311-Lynge and Carmen P. Nielsen to Jose Tadeo Martinez Campo and Nina Pavlova Mocheva, $1.18 million.
Quincy St. N., 888, No. 2007-Tannaz Rasouli to Rishi and Charu Sabharwal, $482,000.
Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 505-Bruce S. Gimbel to Helen Ann Cuffe, $370,000.
Spout Run Pkwy., 3000, No. A212-Kyle C. Benz to Do Young Ahn, $340,000.
Stafford St. N., 1705-Christopher C. and Elizabeth J. Bone to Douglas W. and Jennifer Carpenter, $866,000.
Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1524-House Buyers of America Inc. to Donald K. and Gerda K. Freedheim, $129,900.
Taylor St. S., 304-Mona M. Koerner to Jeffrey R. Lamtrand and Thania V. Lamirand, $1.07 million.
Troy St. N., 1701, No. 7376A-Mary Lyn Field and Alassane Nguer to Peter Folger and Kathleen S. Briscoe, $454,000.
Van Buren Ct. N., 2309-Matthew G. Martin Jr. to Richard C. and Josephine G. Hinman, $895,000.
Van Buren St. N., 2827-Jeffrey W. and Amanda K. Knoke to Jason and Sarah Crosby, $1.12 million.
Wakefield St. S., 404-Michael Jason Robinson and Deborah Aixa Mas De Robinson to Holly K. and Jonathan Scott Marvin, $715,000.
Wayne St. S., 1016, No. 109-Maura L. Kortlang and Randi L. Mendelsohn to Susan M. Teaford and W. Ashby Boaz, $535,000.
Williamsburg Blvd., 6586-Richard R. and Barbara F. Fox to Lawrence and Chelsea Eckhouse, $785,000.
First Rd. S., 2705-Samuel Tierra to David Duchow, $595,000.
Third St. S., 5712-Judy E. and Keith Butler to Robert John Rotondi, $735,000.
Sixth St. N., 6011-Sandra Bisset and Richard H. Bowles to Jeffrey Anderson and Heather S. Ingrum Gipson, $700,000.
Eighth Pl. S., 5413-Alvin R. Cooper to Rupantar and Rumpa Barua, $350,000.
13th St. N., 3443-Trang Duong and William Smith to Mark Pipes, $1.57 million.
15th St. N., 2001, No. 1611-Abolfazl T. and Rashin T. Bidgoli to Lynne M. Tracy and Anita T. Jepsky, $899,900.
18th St. N., 6205-Frederick F. and Lori R.F. Monroe to Brian C. and Krista M. Gray, $780,000.
21st Ave. N., 3411-Honora Mara to Soquel Elana Harding and William Vincent Klotzbucher, $995,000.
23rd Rd. N., 2822-Sarantis Properties Inc. to Joel P. Hinzman, $2.38 million.
26th Rd. N., 5315-Caleb J. and Emily Eagan McMahan to Francis Leahy and Annabritt McCabe, $839,900.
28th St. N., 6546-Pamela Hayward Park to Alexis Sathre Wolff and Andrew Blayne Holtz, $850,000.
32nd St. N., 5601-MR Project Management Inc. to Scott W. and Elizabeth F. Kauffman, $1.78 million.
Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1101, No. 407-Elisebeth Collins to Laura M. Little, $575,000.
Glebe Rd. S., 3600, No. 307W-Kenneth H. McCreary to Benjamin and Barbara Tischler, $245,000.
Grant St. S., 3005-Don E. and Mary Springer to Rokib Masud, $485,000.
26th Pl. S., 712-316 Realty Investments Inc. to Gregory G. Calam and Mirtha Millones, $874,950.
Clarendon Blvd., 1700, No. 125-Venu Vadlamudi to Leandro V. Leite, $967,000.
Nash St. N., 1200, No. 525-Margaret C. Mix to Scott Twentyman, $625,000.
Oak St. N., 1600, No. 1016-Shameem Alam to Mohamed Awad Mahmoud Idris, $520,000.
Scott St. N., 2133-Christopher M. and Danielle O. Demulder to Bradford Laurence and Lauren Richardson Noyes, $1.25 million.
22nd St. N., 1717-Elise A. and Thomas V. O’Keefe Jr. to Christopher M. and Danielle O. Demulder, $1.96 million.
Buchanan St. S., 2916, No. B1-Anne M. Gates to Andrew Lewis Chadwick and Gretchen Smith, $328,000.
Columbus St. S., 3051-Richard Lynch and Stanley Reed to Adam D. and Christina F. Bloom, $455,000.
Wakefield St. S., 3304, No. A-Kristofer Fosmoe to Stephen and Luma Acott, $429,900.
Walter Reed Dr. S., 2542, No. 1-Evan S. and Allison R. Kalplan to Christina Saris and David Lawrence McDonald, $606,000.
25th St. S., 2321, No. 2-411-Natalie and Lorraine M. Yzer to Frank DeCarlo, $400,000.
32nd Rd. S., 4247-Brandon S. and Amy L. Tilman to Adam Harold and Joan Andrea Mandelson, $495,000.
36th St. S., 4650, No. A1-Elizabeth Ann Feltes to Peter H. Blades and Amanda Parsons Twesten, $439,900.