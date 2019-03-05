Alexandria

These sales data recorded by the Alexandria Department of Real Estate Assessments were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ALEXANDRIA AREA

Alexandria Ave. E., 103-Douglas C. and Brenda J. Smith to Erika Ekdahl and Lucas Rix, $975,000.

Ashby St., 213-Aaron B. Poe to Jessica Post and Andrew Lavigne, $850,000.

Beauregard St. N., 301, No. 1210-Matias E. Siri to Jean Kasner, $155,000.

Bessley Pl., 5238-Leonard K. Cutajar and Laura B. Stencel to Rhett W. and Traci J. Christensen, $860,000.

Braddock Rd. W., 1000-Cynthia D. Prestwood to Mark Robert Coin and Janer Restrepo Vasquez, $1.02 million.

Brenman Park Dr., 4950, No. 412-Albert C. and Ming L. Wang to Aisha Kefira Cain, $334,000.

Cameron Mills Rd., 3909-Elizabeth Begnaud Schnarr to Emily E. Roberts and Aaron J. Springer, $706,000.

Cameron Station Blvd., 332-Lori F. and Timothy L. McLaughlin to Ronke and Jason Hughes, $667,500.

Cameron Station Blvd., 511, No. 9-Eric J. and Jessica J. O’Connor to Janet and James Diamond, $440,000.

Columbus St. N., 630-James A. and Tiffany Merklinger to James Roy Thompson, $630,000.

Dewitt Ave., 2601-Robyn S. Bomar and David L. Dodd to Patrick Stokes, $1.65 million.

Duke St., 4600, No. 629-Stephen R. Langone to William and Angela Pickhardt, $147,800.

Edsall Rd., 6101, No. 802-Angelos Vourlidas and Raquel Tun to Joann Wray, $225,000.

Eisenhower Ave., 4870, No. 304-Aaron Thomas Payne to Joseph A. Khalil, $320,000.

Farm Rd., 2810-Sara R. and Gerald A. Kilkenny to Craig and Amy Witmer, $1.2 million.

Fayette St. N., 309-Benjamin Chapman and Megan Louise Carpenter Dewitt to Jack Jay and Holli Heiles Pandol, $650,000.

Fort Worth Ave., 3721-David A. and Stacey S. Glazier to James and Katherine Hennigan, $1.1 million.

Garnett Dr., 2458-James A. Maus to Gregory Roby, $577,000.

Grand View Dr., 815-Edward F. and Mary Elizabeth Ward to Nanci K. Edwards and Bryan E. Sieling, $957,000.

Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 1209-Emily Ratner to Matthew Benoit, $240,000.

Hickory St., 2941-Estate of Joann Dys and Steven Michael Wilkes to Jonathan and Jennifer Wood, $550,000.

Jamieson Ave., 2050, No. 1106-Jae U. and Chun H. Hong to Sisu Pan, $475,000.

Jamieson Ave., 2181, No. 2006-Matthew Sean and Jessica Yang Pines to Kara L. Kapp, $540,000.

John Carlyle St., 520, No. 219-Michael Mancini to Demetria D. Mack, $387,000.

Kenwood Ave., 2704-Stephen Moyer to Ashley Encarnacao, $475,000.

Knox Pl., 1424-Jill Babcock Kern and Alice K.B. Monet to Nkechi P. Iheme and Stephen Radomsky, $850,000.

Lynhaven Dr., 106-Brady M. and Lewis Oliver Briggs to Jill P. Hood, $490,000.

Main Line Blvd., 1424, No. 102-Mary Ann Brewster and Andrew P. Wilson to Shereen J. Wootten, $795,000.

Maris Ave., 5121, No. 400-Michael Gazdus to Carol A. Purvis, $290,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 3306, No. 221-Karen Lee Fones to Dana Ayers, $336,000.

Minda Ct., 5077-Robert A. and Julie E. Callahan to Christopher David Goodrich, $625,000.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1415-Heather Marie Brostowicz to Richard A. and Cara Halverson, $810,000.

Nottoway Walk, 446-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Rodney McLeod, $799,990.

Overlook Dr. N., 903-Joel D. and Michelle M. Swearingen to Craig M. and Christine Kreinbihl, $334,000.

Pearson Lane, 5815-Allyson Hackney and Kimberly Hoover to Eric Jason Gallant, $615,000.

Pelham St. N., 1018-Rhett A. Herrera and Brooke Bohannon to Dana N. Kennedy and Clayton Bernacki, $515,000.

Pitt St. N., 509-Mark Lowman and Michelle Tran to Nereus Adrian Joubert and Maria Domenica Tito, $795,000.

Pitt St. S., 414-Sandra L. Sandoz to Gregory R. and Eliza B. Voigt, $972,500.

Prince St., 706, No. 5-Yu-Fen Chou and Tyler C. Messa to Adrian Richard Urias, $565,000.

Princess St., 609-Xue Ju Meyer to Richard G. and Susan C. Bosland, $970,000.

Quantrell Ave., 5925, No. 302-Ann Dickow to Fasil Woldie Kurabachew, $190,000.

Queen St., 1217-Brian G. Kelly to Michael B. and Catherine L. Fay, $860,000.

Reynolds St. S., 75, No. 109-Paul A. Zucker to Sung Soo Park and Chin A. Kromer, $198,000.

Ripon Pl., 1619, No. 835-Darren K. and Gwenn S. Purcell to Mary G. Flynt, $315,000.

Roberts Lane, 104, No. 200-Inge C. Detlefsen to Christina and Melvin F. Houston, $359,900.

Russell Rd., 407-Robert G. Wilson and Margaret E. Moore to James Anthony and Janine Alexandra Scianna, $885,000.

Shooters Ct., 105-April R. Rieger and Bryan M. Stephany to Anthony Hutain and Lucia Peters, $675,000.

Somervelle St., 163-Michael Kirby and Leslea Byrd to Justin A. and Mariane M. Lewis, $660,000.

Stevenson Ave., 6300, No. 719-Mindy Lifay Tang to Jorge Orellana, $166,000.

Strathblane Pl., 4600-David Anthony Cooper to Peter M. Chapman, $700,000.

Strutfield Lane, 4551, No. 4108-Rebekah M. Armistead to Daniel W. Mackey, $229,000.

Union St. N., 134-David Scott and Mikel Ann Braaten to Diana Banat and Cynthia Wallin, $920,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 1369-Lauren R. Moresea to Samuel Bosserman, $260,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 326-Susan M. Lynch to Matthew C. Crawley, $185,000.

Van Dorn St. S., 8, No. 604-Kyung Joon Choi to Geoffrey Cook, $187,900.

Virginia Ave., 308-Pamela Ann Mayall to Sara R. Kilkenny, $950,000.

Washington St. S., 922, No. 110-David A. Zetoony to Lexia Arther, $232,000.

Wilkes St., 601, No. 301-Sharon Hardie to Jason and Lauren Raskin, $590,000.

Wyndham Cir., 3303, No. 345-Michael D. Menez to Melanie Marie Chavez, $190,000.

Wyndham Cir., 3313, No. 1219-Michael Beale and Christopher Nalevanko to Yashira M. Rosa and Rafael Rivera Rolon, $312,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 205, No. 415-Steven James Vitalie to Oscar DePriest, $169,900.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ARLINGTON AREA

Barton St. S., 1600, No. 751-Mary F. Gleason to Elisha B. Henry, $317,000.

Brookside Dr. N., 109-Michael and Meghan Browne to Elizabeth Ann Friscino and Andrew Dixon Hebble, $620,000.

Columbia Pike., 5100, No. 1-Samuel L. White PC to Yerusalem Woldeslassie, $113,000.

Danville St. N., 936-Jonathan H. Smith and Nida Sen to Tina Yura and Anne Yumi Lee, $1.44 million.

Edison St. N., 329-Eugene S. Young and Jessica Z. Wilson to Hany M. Nasr, $646,000.

Florida St. N., 3010-Sherrard Foster to Deborah Reynolds Taylor, $856,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4179, No. 103-Maureen J. Etzel to Jonathan W. Turner and Kristen Fialdini, $400,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 1205-Eduardo Conde to Sheana M. Numata, $262,500.

Garfield St. N., 1201, No. 609-Anthony R. Pietrangelo to Andrew Allison Lewen and Shivani Kharel, $780,000.

George Mason Dr. N., 433-Theresa Vargas and Matthew G. Lutkenhouse to Thomas D. and Shelea N. Weber, $824,950.

Glebe Rd. N., 851, No. 1110-Jason Bewley to Sergiy A. Kasyanenko, $339,000.

Glebe Rd. S., 2201-Randall E. Gooch and Willis T. Leavitt to Michael and Alissa Lustig Bagel, $780,000.

Greenbrier St. N., 646-FMH Investments Corp. to Colleen Straniero and Mustafa Jamal, $1.37 million.

Highland St. S., 632-Nanci Edwards and Bryan Sieling to Elizabeth S. Trentacost and Adam E. Cearley, $861,500.

Kenmore St. N., 1829-Matthew F. and Suzette L. Niess to Abhijit and Shriya Kalavapudi, $980,000.

Lee Hwy., 2340-Jennifer Ley to Faheem F. and Dilrowshan H. Haque, $887,500.

Monroe St. S., 1507-Aleksey Oparin to Stephen and Joan Fragaszy Troyano, $759,000.

Oakland St. S., 1703-John R. and Sharon Marie Germany to Stephanie L. Hores and Richard E. Horse, $1.1 million.

Pollard St. S., 2121-Blake Proctor to Alexander Neil Holland, $461,000.

Powhatan St. N., 2311-Lynge and Carmen P. Nielsen to Jose Tadeo Martinez Campo and Nina Pavlova Mocheva, $1.18 million.

Quincy St. N., 888, No. 2007-Tannaz Rasouli to Rishi and Charu Sabharwal, $482,000.

Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 505-Bruce S. Gimbel to Helen Ann Cuffe, $370,000.

Spout Run Pkwy., 3000, No. A212-Kyle C. Benz to Do Young Ahn, $340,000.

Stafford St. N., 1705-Christopher C. and Elizabeth J. Bone to Douglas W. and Jennifer Carpenter, $866,000.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1524-House Buyers of America Inc. to Donald K. and Gerda K. Freedheim, $129,900.

Taylor St. S., 304-Mona M. Koerner to Jeffrey R. Lamtrand and Thania V. Lamirand, $1.07 million.

Troy St. N., 1701, No. 7376A-Mary Lyn Field and Alassane Nguer to Peter Folger and Kathleen S. Briscoe, $454,000.

Van Buren Ct. N., 2309-Matthew G. Martin Jr. to Richard C. and Josephine G. Hinman, $895,000.

Van Buren St. N., 2827-Jeffrey W. and Amanda K. Knoke to Jason and Sarah Crosby, $1.12 million.

Wakefield St. S., 404-Michael Jason Robinson and Deborah Aixa Mas De Robinson to Holly K. and Jonathan Scott Marvin, $715,000.

Wayne St. S., 1016, No. 109-Maura L. Kortlang and Randi L. Mendelsohn to Susan M. Teaford and W. Ashby Boaz, $535,000.

Williamsburg Blvd., 6586-Richard R. and Barbara F. Fox to Lawrence and Chelsea Eckhouse, $785,000.

First Rd. S., 2705-Samuel Tierra to David Duchow, $595,000.

Third St. S., 5712-Judy E. and Keith Butler to Robert John Rotondi, $735,000.

Sixth St. N., 6011-Sandra Bisset and Richard H. Bowles to Jeffrey Anderson and Heather S. Ingrum Gipson, $700,000.

Eighth Pl. S., 5413-Alvin R. Cooper to Rupantar and Rumpa Barua, $350,000.

13th St. N., 3443-Trang Duong and William Smith to Mark Pipes, $1.57 million.

15th St. N., 2001, No. 1611-Abolfazl T. and Rashin T. Bidgoli to Lynne M. Tracy and Anita T. Jepsky, $899,900.

18th St. N., 6205-Frederick F. and Lori R.F. Monroe to Brian C. and Krista M. Gray, $780,000.

21st Ave. N., 3411-Honora Mara to Soquel Elana Harding and William Vincent Klotzbucher, $995,000.

23rd Rd. N., 2822-Sarantis Properties Inc. to Joel P. Hinzman, $2.38 million.

26th Rd. N., 5315-Caleb J. and Emily Eagan McMahan to Francis Leahy and Annabritt McCabe, $839,900.

28th St. N., 6546-Pamela Hayward Park to Alexis Sathre Wolff and Andrew Blayne Holtz, $850,000.

32nd St. N., 5601-MR Project Management Inc. to Scott W. and Elizabeth F. Kauffman, $1.78 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1101, No. 407-Elisebeth Collins to Laura M. Little, $575,000.

Glebe Rd. S., 3600, No. 307W-Kenneth H. McCreary to Benjamin and Barbara Tischler, $245,000.

Grant St. S., 3005-Don E. and Mary Springer to Rokib Masud, $485,000.

26th Pl. S., 712-316 Realty Investments Inc. to Gregory G. Calam and Mirtha Millones, $874,950.

ROSSLYN AREA

Clarendon Blvd., 1700, No. 125-Venu Vadlamudi to Leandro V. Leite, $967,000.

Nash St. N., 1200, No. 525-Margaret C. Mix to Scott Twentyman, $625,000.

Oak St. N., 1600, No. 1016-Shameem Alam to Mohamed Awad Mahmoud Idris, $520,000.

Scott St. N., 2133-Christopher M. and Danielle O. Demulder to Bradford Laurence and Lauren Richardson Noyes, $1.25 million.

22nd St. N., 1717-Elise A. and Thomas V. O’Keefe Jr. to Christopher M. and Danielle O. Demulder, $1.96 million.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Buchanan St. S., 2916, No. B1-Anne M. Gates to Andrew Lewis Chadwick and Gretchen Smith, $328,000.

Columbus St. S., 3051-Richard Lynch and Stanley Reed to Adam D. and Christina F. Bloom, $455,000.

Wakefield St. S., 3304, No. A-Kristofer Fosmoe to Stephen and Luma Acott, $429,900.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2542, No. 1-Evan S. and Allison R. Kalplan to Christina Saris and David Lawrence McDonald, $606,000.

25th St. S., 2321, No. 2-411-Natalie and Lorraine M. Yzer to Frank DeCarlo, $400,000.

32nd Rd. S., 4247-Brandon S. and Amy L. Tilman to Adam Harold and Joan Andrea Mandelson, $495,000.

36th St. S., 4650, No. A1-Elizabeth Ann Feltes to Peter H. Blades and Amanda Parsons Twesten, $439,900.