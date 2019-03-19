Armistead St. N., 436, No. 301-William Mark Hodges to Jorge Luis Ardaya Alarcon, $205,000.
Auburn Ct., 3-Donna O’Connor Bounds and estate of Donald E. O’Connor to Erin Sue Lindsay, $279,000.
Braddock Rd. E., 23, No. 1-William J. Tomlyanovich to Roseann Lucia Gomez and Ian Samuel Koons, $750,000.
Brighton Ct., 3822-Lyriel Claire to Kyle M. Druding and Kelly Harro, $564,900.
Cameron Mills Rd., 3201-Kenneth Harold Griffin to John J. and Molly F. Hubbard, $1.15 million.
Cameron Station Blvd., 118-Marshall F. and Elizabeth I. Vaeth to Marcus John and Evgenia Jean Peduzzi, $665,000.
Cameron Station Blvd., 400, No. 118-Kevin E. and Jami L. McWilliams to Nikolay Gladskiy and Sopio Chakvetadze, $479,000.
Canterbury Sq., 35, No. 302-Khoa D. Huynh and Chi K. Nguyen to Jiawen Li, $211,500.
Commonwealth Ave., 209-Edward Ledford to Matthew T. Classick, $595,000.
Diamond Ave., 725-Tyrone and Vicki L. Kelly to Andrew D. and Claire F. Gilpin, $755,000.
Duncan Ave., 532-Lynn Whitman and Nicole D. Winters Brown to Krista Hennings and Claire Vinocur, $610,000.
Eisenhower Ave., 3853-Wells Fargo Bank and Washington Mutual Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates to Deja Jena Meko, $470,000.
Eisenhower Ave., 4862, No. 464-Cecilia and Oscar Aguerrevere to Kyung Ha and Ji Sung Rhee, $317,000.
Fayette St. N., 525, No. 412-Jeanne D. Rush Solak to John Edward and Wendy Sue Lary, $655,000.
Gaillard St. N., 1450-Penelope W. Roberts to William L. and Aimee A. Slattery, $1.17 million.
Glebe Rd. E., 117, No. C-Jennifer E.C. and James W. Goen IV to Ashley Roeder, $195,000.
Gunston Rd., 3666, No. 922-Alexandra Shao-Fun and Peter Ding-Chung Shih to Melissa Lee, $240,000.
Helmuth Lane, 323-Christine Datt and Eric A. Veres to Lauren Sohinki, $649,000.
Howard St. N., 801, No. 102-Estate of Kathleen P. Carr and Megan E. Carr to Diana Melissa Tamez-Walters, $241,000.
Jamieson Ave., 2121, No. 903-Elizabeth P. Starkey to Timothy Anderson, $820,000.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2105, No. 101-Francine L. and Ronald J. Bowen to Kiera Maureen McCaffrey and James Michael Poumade, $679,000.
Juliana Pl., 1327-Cinderella B. Bermudez to Michael Wolfe, $795,000.
Keller Ave., 3752, No. 133-Elaine Champi to Augusto Cesar Garcia Barea and Sidnia Damaris Marin Arguello, $435,032.
King St., 3720, No. 11-Wilhelmina A. and Christopher P. Larkin to Daniel Z. and Courtney Elise Jamokha, $375,000.
Landover St., 2907-Brian Doherty to Justin Livi and Marisa Menezes, $541,000.
Linden St. W., 9-Arthur W.S. and Andrea W. Duff to William T. and Barbara S. Bersing, $900,000.
Madison St., 400, No. 206-Dario A. Soto-Abril and Juanita Linero-Villamizar to Mary Elizabeth Shine, $452,900.
Main Line Blvd., 2300-Robert B. Sanders and Rodney L. Mohr to Amelie M. Rorer, $1.27 million.
Martha Custis Dr., 3562, No. 307-Matthew S. and Viola M. Kelley to Elizabeth G. and Scott Jeffrey Mayer, $233,000.
Maury Lane, 4833-Gregory F. and Linda A. Jennings to Donald V. Widener and Michelle M. Martinez, $1.19 million.
Mosby St., 3005-Margaret Lynn Heiser to Kathryn and Justin N. Pham, $590,000.
Murtha St., 5027-Carol C. Godwin to Michelle Outerbridge, $625,500.
Old Dominion Blvd., 3303-Jason Robert and Ashley Dellavalle Jung to Donald and Christine Hooper, $715,000.
Payne St. N., 507-Jordan and Robin C. Peterson to Sarah S. and Ryan T. Collins, $659,000.
Pegram St. N., 620-Dennis McNeilly and Linda K. Smith to Coleman M. and Katherine D. Bacon, $580,000.
Pitt St. S., 801, No. 334-Andrew D. Chaffee to Kenneth Lawrence and Jerry Fulton Mink, $382,000.
Princess St., 116-Howard B. Bean to Juan Pablo Torres and Ellen Hutson, $899,900.
Quaker Hill Ct., 1105-Scott M. and Heather L. Litvinoff to Jennifer Case, $645,000.
Quantrell Ave., 5801, No. 407-Tesfaye A. Hailemariam to Kidane Mesfune, $135,000.
Randolph Ave. E., 2617-Joseph S. and Emalee J. Socolosky to Arthur R. and Emily S. Lord, $972,000.
Reynolds St. S., 250, No. 504-Javier I. Sanz to Ali A. Mohamed, $204,900.
Royal St. N., 327-Thomas Brownlee and Lindsey Michelle McCandless to John A. and Jodie Ochwatt, $699,000.
Saint Asaph St. N., 308-Robin Roth to Antoine P. Ortiz and Olivia-Anne Bridges, $536,000.
Skyhill Rd., 205, No. 3-Julia May and Dennis E. Clark to Josephine Heck and Ben Love, $243,000.
Stabler Lane, 400-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Jessica S. Davila and David K. Unger, $750,000.
Stevenson Ave., 6301, No. 812-David L. Cougle to Charles H. Knox II, $178,656.
Strutfield Lane, 4550, No. 2304-Beverly F. Spitzer to Matthew Hodgkins, $236,000.
Strutfield Lane, 4551, No. 4307-Diedre Dennis Lambinicio to Daniel Furman, $230,000.
Union St. S., 468, No. 9-Kim I. Kitchen to Arthur B. Culvahouse Jr., $1.26 million.
Van Dorn St. N., 1467-Alicia M. Keenan and Timothy P. Melinson to Michael W. and Carrie Jarvis, $312,000.
Washington St. N., 958-Sheana M. Numata to Michelle Anne McClure and Robin Grove, $769,008.
Waterford Pl., 122-Raymond G. and Mary Ann Mancini to Ethan Andrew and Amber Elizabeth Lewis, $813,000.
Woodland Terr., 608-John B. and Jennifer Y. Poersch to Charles Grant Keaton and Angela Lucy Cheng, $1.05 million.
Wyndham Cir., 3310, No. 315-Lizabeth D. Schuch to Helen Lee, $302,000.
Wyndham Cir., 3315, No. 3227-Yoon S. Ham and Silvia M. Park to Daniell Goodridge, $184,900.
Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 502-Lydia Zweimiller to Payton T. Mogford, $192,000.
Yoakum Pkwy., 205, No. 1722-Rose and Vincent Consentino to Ronald Lee and Lisa Long Spencer, $270,000.
Abingdon St. N., 2053-Iris E. Derenge to Cory Benjamin Jankowitz and Jamie Leigh Gerwitz, $724,990.
Arlington Blvd., 4501, No. 223-Elizabeth K. and Donald P. Easter to Elyse Genne, $205,000.
Bedford St. N., 130, No. A-Amanda K. and Joseph Martinez to Maria Stucke, $435,000.
Buchanan St. N., 1511-James Allan and Kelly K. Falkner to Jeffry C.P. and Tamra T. Moore, $1.39 million.
Carlin Springs Rd. N., 5021-Voxplex Corp. to Andrew Carney and Allison M. Kline, $1.22 million.
Columbia Pike., 5353, No. 302-Nancy Sinha to Edward Weber Ivy Jr., $229,900.
Edison St. N., 2719-Daniel K. Chang and Youjung Kim to Flora Rezaei Mood, $869,000.
Fairfax Dr., 6916, No. 116-Robert B. Hammond to Amy Cox, $350,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4139, No. 202-Kelly Mahoney and James S. Bradley to Stephanie Marie Sherony, $403,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 334-Jeffrey D. Syfu and Harold D. Yurari to Cierra M. and Courtney Jenkins, $347,000.
Garfield St. N., 219-Edward and Jill Henry Feeney to Helena Fu and Thomas Orlik, $1.66 million.
George Mason Dr. S., 1509, No. 12-Richard E. Hurst to Mohammad and Heather Ali, $199,950.
Glebe Rd. N., 1535-Robert J. and Cathleen M. Kilmartin to Douglas G. and Alexandra Carucci Younger, $930,000.
Hartford St. N., 1200, No. 201-Lisa Lee Sun to Elizabeth S. Thomasson and Ezequiel R. Cabezon, $795,000.
Ivy St. S., 863-Alexandre Ostroff and Melisma Susan Cox to Teresa Frances Green and Andrew Paes Owen, $440,000.
Jefferson St. N., 518-Christina H. and Julio E. Tellez to Robert Wesley and Dixie Lynne Gallitz Randolph, $629,900.
Key Blvd., 1805, No. 10516-Carrie Lehman Cox to Celine Sarah Marie Ramstein and Yann Schinazi, $295,000.
Lee Hwy., 5631-Lotus Homes Corp. to Robert Scott and Layne Erin Frantz, $771,000.
Madison St. N., 2231-Lewis W. and Joan S. Carr to Andrew C. Weber and Christine L. Parthemore, $858,000.
Military Rd., 3916-W. Robert Abbot and Claire M. Cifaloglio to John Lanford Matson, $875,000.
Norwood St. N., 2722-Joy Custom Design Build Corp. to Justin D. and Melanie B. Zalewsky, $1.35 million.
Old Dominion Dr., 4851-Russell B. and Cheryl D. Logan to Brian D. and Elizabeth N. Cummings, $925,000.
Pershing Dr. N., 4374, No. 43744-Mel James and Marianne Margrave Riddile to Jonathon Repinecz, $217,000.
Pollard St. N., 880, No. 321-Joyce E. Cooper to Bailey A. Heflin, $419,900.
Queen St. S., 1004-Surety Trustees Corp. to Abdul Qassim and Gulalay Qiam, $456,955.
Quincy St. S., 2130, No. 1-Sally M. Domen to Theresa L. Yarber, $460,000.
Richmond St. N., 2634-Melanie Anne Mayo Rodgers and estate of Henry Casabianca Mayo to Emil I. and Lori E. Cohen, $827,000.
Spout Run Pkwy., 3000, No. B508-Bernard J. and Anita C. Leech to Christopher I. Donahue, $254,000.
Stuart St. N., 1029, No. 717-Aimee M. Aceto to David R. Wisniewski, $565,000.
Taylor St. N., 1050, No. 1-710-Paul Estavillo to Kyle Andrew Deroner, $530,000.
Thomas St. N., 250, No. 250-1-Robyn S. Kinsley Heald to John Santosuosso, $200,000.
Utah St. N., 1024, No. 621-Trene Arhire to Shari M. Howard, $390,000.
Vermont St. N., 2030, No. 104-Sita Kapur to Keith M. Baldwin, $192,700.
Wayne St. N., 1276, No. 905-Forrest A. Peters and Ann E. Hogan to Yan Zhao, $439,000.
Wilson Blvd., 1847, No. 5-355-Carol L. Turner and Theresa G. Schwerin to Hasan Khalid, $275,000.
Second Rd. N., 4308, No. 43083-Regina Menacho and Cathleen A. Mullen to Vincent S. Spera and Marissa Maurer, $255,000.
Fourth St. S., 4313-Resource Investments Corp. to Rebecca Hunter, $854,500.
Sixth St. S., 3916-Ngo Realty Corp. to Melissa D. and James H. Moore, $741,000.
Eighth St. S., 3705-Kevin and Carolyn Clark to Alexander Warasta, $615,000.
11th St. N., 4203, No. 1-Jehan Panthaki to Ryan K. and Jesse B. Croft, $695,000.
13th St. S., 3405-Majestic Oak Corp. to Steven P. Giballa and Kate A. Cristol, $795,000.
16th St. S., 2600, No. 709-Mark H. Dho to Conrado Tana Soria Jr., $304,400.
22nd St. N., 6235-Kevin G. and Anna Kurian Shaw to Jamie Lynn and Samantha Marquart Brainard, $1.42 million.
25th St. N., 3829-Pamela Joyce and Peter Allen to Karen M. Shea, $1 million.
34th St. N., 4115-TDI Homes Corp. to James C. and Dale Rulli Parent, $2 million.
Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 2819-David Thomas and Filiz R. Groves to Jennifer J. and David Sitz, $800,000.
Glebe Rd. S., 3650, No. 350-Craig Kessler to Pawandeep S. and Manmeet Kohli, $333,000.
Nash St. S., 2302-Michael S. and Brenda Linnington to Christian Boone and Inga Beermann, $927,000.
Ode St. N., 1303, No. 225-Matthew E. Vitek to Nicholas Hall and Vanessa Reyes, $239,500.
12th St. N., 1510, No. 202-Eric C. Forbes to Elana Susan Marber, $327,000.
Abingdon St. S., 2876, No. B1-Jeffrey Hoisington to Christopher Pote, $245,000.
Buchanan St. S., 2928, No. C1-Robert E. and Kelley M. Willitts to Travis J. Collins, $359,900.
Lincoln St. S., 2449-SDI Construction Corp. to Chris Marokov and Liliya Bozhanova, $659,000.
Walter Reed Dr. S., 2510, No. 1-Equity Trustees Corp. to Evelyn Angelo and Wilbur V. Salas, $504,000.
Woodley St. S., 2909B, No. 2-Sara Brock and Ryan Ian Kirkwood to Nicholas Andrew Perrino, $320,000.
28th Rd. S., 4537, No. 8-7-Kathleen Scott Painter to Benjamin J. Smolansky, $396,000.
29th Rd. S., 4914, No. A2-Li-Tai Bilbao to Susan Lagana and Maria Cannavo, $465,000.
30th Rd. S., 4621-Gregory Shaffer to Spilman T. and Rachel K. Pumphrey, $440,000.
34th St. S., 4652-David G. Watson to Lydia Breiseth and Marco Vargas Vallejos, $485,000.