Alexandria

These sales data recorded by the Alexandria Department of Real Estate Assessments were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ALEXANDRIA AREA

Armistead St. N., 436, No. 301-William Mark Hodges to Jorge Luis Ardaya Alarcon, $205,000.

Auburn Ct., 3-Donna O’Connor Bounds and estate of Donald E. O’Connor to Erin Sue Lindsay, $279,000.

Braddock Rd. E., 23, No. 1-William J. Tomlyanovich to Roseann Lucia Gomez and Ian Samuel Koons, $750,000.

Brighton Ct., 3822-Lyriel Claire to Kyle M. Druding and Kelly Harro, $564,900.

Cameron Mills Rd., 3201-Kenneth Harold Griffin to John J. and Molly F. Hubbard, $1.15 million.

Cameron Station Blvd., 118-Marshall F. and Elizabeth I. Vaeth to Marcus John and Evgenia Jean Peduzzi, $665,000.

Cameron Station Blvd., 400, No. 118-Kevin E. and Jami L. McWilliams to Nikolay Gladskiy and Sopio Chakvetadze, $479,000.

Canterbury Sq., 35, No. 302-Khoa D. Huynh and Chi K. Nguyen to Jiawen Li, $211,500.

Commonwealth Ave., 209-Edward Ledford to Matthew T. Classick, $595,000.

Diamond Ave., 725-Tyrone and Vicki L. Kelly to Andrew D. and Claire F. Gilpin, $755,000.

Duncan Ave., 532-Lynn Whitman and Nicole D. Winters Brown to Krista Hennings and Claire Vinocur, $610,000.

Eisenhower Ave., 3853-Wells Fargo Bank and Washington Mutual Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates to Deja Jena Meko, $470,000.

Eisenhower Ave., 4862, No. 464-Cecilia and Oscar Aguerrevere to Kyung Ha and Ji Sung Rhee, $317,000.

Fayette St. N., 525, No. 412-Jeanne D. Rush Solak to John Edward and Wendy Sue Lary, $655,000.

Gaillard St. N., 1450-Penelope W. Roberts to William L. and Aimee A. Slattery, $1.17 million.

Glebe Rd. E., 117, No. C-Jennifer E.C. and James W. Goen IV to Ashley Roeder, $195,000.

Gunston Rd., 3666, No. 922-Alexandra Shao-Fun and Peter Ding-Chung Shih to Melissa Lee, $240,000.

Helmuth Lane, 323-Christine Datt and Eric A. Veres to Lauren Sohinki, $649,000.

Howard St. N., 801, No. 102-Estate of Kathleen P. Carr and Megan E. Carr to Diana Melissa Tamez-Walters, $241,000.

Jamieson Ave., 2121, No. 903-Elizabeth P. Starkey to Timothy Anderson, $820,000.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2105, No. 101-Francine L. and Ronald J. Bowen to Kiera Maureen McCaffrey and James Michael Poumade, $679,000.

Juliana Pl., 1327-Cinderella B. Bermudez to Michael Wolfe, $795,000.

Keller Ave., 3752, No. 133-Elaine Champi to Augusto Cesar Garcia Barea and Sidnia Damaris Marin Arguello, $435,032.

King St., 3720, No. 11-Wilhelmina A. and Christopher P. Larkin to Daniel Z. and Courtney Elise Jamokha, $375,000.

Landover St., 2907-Brian Doherty to Justin Livi and Marisa Menezes, $541,000.

Linden St. W., 9-Arthur W.S. and Andrea W. Duff to William T. and Barbara S. Bersing, $900,000.

Madison St., 400, No. 206-Dario A. Soto-Abril and Juanita Linero-Villamizar to Mary Elizabeth Shine, $452,900.

Main Line Blvd., 2300-Robert B. Sanders and Rodney L. Mohr to Amelie M. Rorer, $1.27 million.

Martha Custis Dr., 3562, No. 307-Matthew S. and Viola M. Kelley to Elizabeth G. and Scott Jeffrey Mayer, $233,000.

Maury Lane, 4833-Gregory F. and Linda A. Jennings to Donald V. Widener and Michelle M. Martinez, $1.19 million.

Mosby St., 3005-Margaret Lynn Heiser to Kathryn and Justin N. Pham, $590,000.

Murtha St., 5027-Carol C. Godwin to Michelle Outerbridge, $625,500.

Old Dominion Blvd., 3303-Jason Robert and Ashley Dellavalle Jung to Donald and Christine Hooper, $715,000.

Payne St. N., 507-Jordan and Robin C. Peterson to Sarah S. and Ryan T. Collins, $659,000.

Pegram St. N., 620-Dennis McNeilly and Linda K. Smith to Coleman M. and Katherine D. Bacon, $580,000.

Pitt St. S., 801, No. 334-Andrew D. Chaffee to Kenneth Lawrence and Jerry Fulton Mink, $382,000.

Princess St., 116-Howard B. Bean to Juan Pablo Torres and Ellen Hutson, $899,900.

Quaker Hill Ct., 1105-Scott M. and Heather L. Litvinoff to Jennifer Case, $645,000.

Quantrell Ave., 5801, No. 407-Tesfaye A. Hailemariam to Kidane Mesfune, $135,000.

Randolph Ave. E., 2617-Joseph S. and Emalee J. Socolosky to Arthur R. and Emily S. Lord, $972,000.

Reynolds St. S., 250, No. 504-Javier I. Sanz to Ali A. Mohamed, $204,900.

Royal St. N., 327-Thomas Brownlee and Lindsey Michelle McCandless to John A. and Jodie Ochwatt, $699,000.

Saint Asaph St. N., 308-Robin Roth to Antoine P. Ortiz and Olivia-Anne Bridges, $536,000.

Skyhill Rd., 205, No. 3-Julia May and Dennis E. Clark to Josephine Heck and Ben Love, $243,000.

Stabler Lane, 400-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Jessica S. Davila and David K. Unger, $750,000.

Stevenson Ave., 6301, No. 812-David L. Cougle to Charles H. Knox II, $178,656.

Strutfield Lane, 4550, No. 2304-Beverly F. Spitzer to Matthew Hodgkins, $236,000.

Strutfield Lane, 4551, No. 4307-Diedre Dennis Lambinicio to Daniel Furman, $230,000.

Union St. S., 468, No. 9-Kim I. Kitchen to Arthur B. Culvahouse Jr., $1.26 million.

Van Dorn St. N., 1467-Alicia M. Keenan and Timothy P. Melinson to Michael W. and Carrie Jarvis, $312,000.

Washington St. N., 958-Sheana M. Numata to Michelle Anne McClure and Robin Grove, $769,008.

Waterford Pl., 122-Raymond G. and Mary Ann Mancini to Ethan Andrew and Amber Elizabeth Lewis, $813,000.

Woodland Terr., 608-John B. and Jennifer Y. Poersch to Charles Grant Keaton and Angela Lucy Cheng, $1.05 million.

Wyndham Cir., 3310, No. 315-Lizabeth D. Schuch to Helen Lee, $302,000.

Wyndham Cir., 3315, No. 3227-Yoon S. Ham and Silvia M. Park to Daniell Goodridge, $184,900.

Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 502-Lydia Zweimiller to Payton T. Mogford, $192,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 205, No. 1722-Rose and Vincent Consentino to Ronald Lee and Lisa Long Spencer, $270,000.

Arlington

ARLINGTON AREA

Abingdon St. N., 2053-Iris E. Derenge to Cory Benjamin Jankowitz and Jamie Leigh Gerwitz, $724,990.

Arlington Blvd., 4501, No. 223-Elizabeth K. and Donald P. Easter to Elyse Genne, $205,000.

Bedford St. N., 130, No. A-Amanda K. and Joseph Martinez to Maria Stucke, $435,000.

Buchanan St. N., 1511-James Allan and Kelly K. Falkner to Jeffry C.P. and Tamra T. Moore, $1.39 million.

Carlin Springs Rd. N., 5021-Voxplex Corp. to Andrew Carney and Allison M. Kline, $1.22 million.

Columbia Pike., 5353, No. 302-Nancy Sinha to Edward Weber Ivy Jr., $229,900.

Edison St. N., 2719-Daniel K. Chang and Youjung Kim to Flora Rezaei Mood, $869,000.

Fairfax Dr., 6916, No. 116-Robert B. Hammond to Amy Cox, $350,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4139, No. 202-Kelly Mahoney and James S. Bradley to Stephanie Marie Sherony, $403,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 334-Jeffrey D. Syfu and Harold D. Yurari to Cierra M. and Courtney Jenkins, $347,000.

Garfield St. N., 219-Edward and Jill Henry Feeney to Helena Fu and Thomas Orlik, $1.66 million.

George Mason Dr. S., 1509, No. 12-Richard E. Hurst to Mohammad and Heather Ali, $199,950.

Glebe Rd. N., 1535-Robert J. and Cathleen M. Kilmartin to Douglas G. and Alexandra Carucci Younger, $930,000.

Hartford St. N., 1200, No. 201-Lisa Lee Sun to Elizabeth S. Thomasson and Ezequiel R. Cabezon, $795,000.

Ivy St. S., 863-Alexandre Ostroff and Melisma Susan Cox to Teresa Frances Green and Andrew Paes Owen, $440,000.

Jefferson St. N., 518-Christina H. and Julio E. Tellez to Robert Wesley and Dixie Lynne Gallitz Randolph, $629,900.

Key Blvd., 1805, No. 10516-Carrie Lehman Cox to Celine Sarah Marie Ramstein and Yann Schinazi, $295,000.

Lee Hwy., 5631-Lotus Homes Corp. to Robert Scott and Layne Erin Frantz, $771,000.

Madison St. N., 2231-Lewis W. and Joan S. Carr to Andrew C. Weber and Christine L. Parthemore, $858,000.

Military Rd., 3916-W. Robert Abbot and Claire M. Cifaloglio to John Lanford Matson, $875,000.

Norwood St. N., 2722-Joy Custom Design Build Corp. to Justin D. and Melanie B. Zalewsky, $1.35 million.

Old Dominion Dr., 4851-Russell B. and Cheryl D. Logan to Brian D. and Elizabeth N. Cummings, $925,000.

Pershing Dr. N., 4374, No. 43744-Mel James and Marianne Margrave Riddile to Jonathon Repinecz, $217,000.

Pollard St. N., 880, No. 321-Joyce E. Cooper to Bailey A. Heflin, $419,900.

Queen St. S., 1004-Surety Trustees Corp. to Abdul Qassim and Gulalay Qiam, $456,955.

Quincy St. S., 2130, No. 1-Sally M. Domen to Theresa L. Yarber, $460,000.

Richmond St. N., 2634-Melanie Anne Mayo Rodgers and estate of Henry Casabianca Mayo to Emil I. and Lori E. Cohen, $827,000.

Spout Run Pkwy., 3000, No. B508-Bernard J. and Anita C. Leech to Christopher I. Donahue, $254,000.

Stuart St. N., 1029, No. 717-Aimee M. Aceto to David R. Wisniewski, $565,000.

Taylor St. N., 1050, No. 1-710-Paul Estavillo to Kyle Andrew Deroner, $530,000.

Thomas St. N., 250, No. 250-1-Robyn S. Kinsley Heald to John Santosuosso, $200,000.

Utah St. N., 1024, No. 621-Trene Arhire to Shari M. Howard, $390,000.

Vermont St. N., 2030, No. 104-Sita Kapur to Keith M. Baldwin, $192,700.

Wayne St. N., 1276, No. 905-Forrest A. Peters and Ann E. Hogan to Yan Zhao, $439,000.

Wilson Blvd., 1847, No. 5-355-Carol L. Turner and Theresa G. Schwerin to Hasan Khalid, $275,000.

Second Rd. N., 4308, No. 43083-Regina Menacho and Cathleen A. Mullen to Vincent S. Spera and Marissa Maurer, $255,000.

Fourth St. S., 4313-Resource Investments Corp. to Rebecca Hunter, $854,500.

Sixth St. S., 3916-Ngo Realty Corp. to Melissa D. and James H. Moore, $741,000.

Eighth St. S., 3705-Kevin and Carolyn Clark to Alexander Warasta, $615,000.

11th St. N., 4203, No. 1-Jehan Panthaki to Ryan K. and Jesse B. Croft, $695,000.

13th St. S., 3405-Majestic Oak Corp. to Steven P. Giballa and Kate A. Cristol, $795,000.

16th St. S., 2600, No. 709-Mark H. Dho to Conrado Tana Soria Jr., $304,400.

22nd St. N., 6235-Kevin G. and Anna Kurian Shaw to Jamie Lynn and Samantha Marquart Brainard, $1.42 million.

25th St. N., 3829-Pamela Joyce and Peter Allen to Karen M. Shea, $1 million.

34th St. N., 4115-TDI Homes Corp. to James C. and Dale Rulli Parent, $2 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 2819-David Thomas and Filiz R. Groves to Jennifer J. and David Sitz, $800,000.

Glebe Rd. S., 3650, No. 350-Craig Kessler to Pawandeep S. and Manmeet Kohli, $333,000.

Nash St. S., 2302-Michael S. and Brenda Linnington to Christian Boone and Inga Beermann, $927,000.

ROSSLYN AREA

Ode St. N., 1303, No. 225-Matthew E. Vitek to Nicholas Hall and Vanessa Reyes, $239,500.

12th St. N., 1510, No. 202-Eric C. Forbes to Elana Susan Marber, $327,000.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Abingdon St. S., 2876, No. B1-Jeffrey Hoisington to Christopher Pote, $245,000.

Buchanan St. S., 2928, No. C1-Robert E. and Kelley M. Willitts to Travis J. Collins, $359,900.

Lincoln St. S., 2449-SDI Construction Corp. to Chris Marokov and Liliya Bozhanova, $659,000.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2510, No. 1-Equity Trustees Corp. to Evelyn Angelo and Wilbur V. Salas, $504,000.

Woodley St. S., 2909B, No. 2-Sara Brock and Ryan Ian Kirkwood to Nicholas Andrew Perrino, $320,000.

28th Rd. S., 4537, No. 8-7-Kathleen Scott Painter to Benjamin J. Smolansky, $396,000.

29th Rd. S., 4914, No. A2-Li-Tai Bilbao to Susan Lagana and Maria Cannavo, $465,000.

30th Rd. S., 4621-Gregory Shaffer to Spilman T. and Rachel K. Pumphrey, $440,000.

34th St. S., 4652-David G. Watson to Lydia Breiseth and Marco Vargas Vallejos, $485,000.