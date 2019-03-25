Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA AREA

Abingdon Dr. E., 1407, No. 1-Federal National Mortgage Association to David L. and Peggy M. Welch, $280,000.

Alfred St. S., 721-Luella F. Montgomery and Virgil L. Whetzel to Garret Reinhart and Jeffery Rohlmann, $555,000.

Bashford Lane, 504, No. 3113-Holly Chapman Garcia to Costanza Cocilovo, $255,000.

Beauregard St. N., 301, No. 507-Parwiz Latie to Michelle D. Lassiter, $170,000.

Braddock Rd. E., 505, No. 104-Michele E. Collins to Lindsay Kathryn Marquardt, $422,000.

Burgess Ave., 256-Michael R. Strain to Jeffrey M. Jones and Sarah Howell, $580,000.

Cameron Station Blvd., 293, No. 501-Pamela Ajello to Virginia Castro and Gabriel Manuel Gonzalez, $488,500.

Cameron Station Blvd., 400, No. 224-Sidney Jarrett Skrobarcek to Weilan Xiao and Hongbin Wang, $375,000.

Carriage House Cir., 19-Shinwon Kyung to Michelle Holland, $520,000.

Coryell Lane, 3315, No. 803-Andrew and Diana Intagliata to Cristin M. Reeder, $303,000.

Custis Ave. W., 14-Neil Welsh and Lindsey Hobson to Rachel J. Elsby, $869,000.

Donovan Dr., 5108, No. 304-Dana V. Harrison to Pamela Elise Ajello, $480,000.

Edsall Rd., 5911, No. 901-Michael John Mannato to Krisztina P. Kiraly, $214,000.

Eisenhower Ave., 4850, No. 121-Robert M. and Susan F. Hathaway to Jacqueline Mattos, $224,500.

Eisenhower Ave., 4862, No. 468-Sreenivasan and Manorama Padmanabhan to Peggy Chu, $309,999.

Fairfax St. N., 310-Daniel B. and Jacqueline M. Pollock to Lisa Gulbrandsen Martin, $1.37 million.

Ferdinand Day Dr., 434-Michael P. and Michael P. Fellenz to Diane P. Joubert and Terry C. Bradford, $790,000.

Gardner Dr., 5127-Cathy D. Alix to Scott J. and Susan J. Ludwigsen, $599,000.

Glebe Rd. W., 16-Raymond S. and Stephanie N. Briggs to Jeffrey L. Schlags and Jana Kemp, $629,900.

Gunston Rd., 3735, No. 548-Jay Ryan Howard Robinson and Ari Lynn Tonini to Christopher L. Janson, $325,000.

Helmuth Lane, 329-Maria C. Fuentes to Robert Warren, $615,000.

Hudson St. S., 105-Laura M. Canetti to John C. and Jenna Anne Overington, $375,000.

Jamieson Ave., 2151, No. 1403-Richard Lee to Laurent and Evonne Goldman, $385,000.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2217, No. 506-Melanie L. and Nathan R. Geesaman to Aaron Stewart-Raddock and Elisa Raddock, $732,000.

Kell Lane, 4674-Susan Marshall to Charles Ross and Shira Kramer Cavanaugh, $662,000.

Kenwood Ave., 1625-Monique L. Dolbin to Peter Jonathan and Julia Dawn Buckingham, $342,000.

Landover St., 3004-Kurt and Jayme Baumgardner to Joshua and Kelsie Williams, $565,000.

Livermore Lane, 361-Aesha Dharia and Pratik Patel to Laurie A. Regelbrugge, $610,000.

Madison St., 400, No. 401-Kimberly A. Cheatle to Robert A. and Marilyn W. Weissman, $638,500.

Mansfield St. N., 605-Aileen Althyra Meyer and Paula Lorraine Childress to James H. Marx, $400,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 1220, No. 513-Melanie D. Blesse and Kent C. Blesse to Pamela Lynn Hopper, $240,000.

Mckenzie Ave., 725-Emeka G. Nwandu to Mark P. and Renee M. Ott, $950,000.

Mount Vernon Ave., 702-Abhisek and Sujata Mitra to Derick Koo and Molly Watts Sohn, $690,000.

Nob Hill Ct., 2928-Melony Joe Ellinger and William L. Comey to Simon T. Thompson and Natalia A. Escobar, $599,000.

Oakcrest Dr., 1716-Patricia Karen Hussey to Christopher J. Burke and Elaine H. Browne, $690,000.

Old Dominion Blvd., 3911, No. 312-Shamena Sharon Nurse to Shamesha Sherona Hall, $317,542.

Payne St. S., 205-Paul and Sara Dunstan to Daniel P. and Abigail Allaire O’Shea, $753,000.

Pickett St. N., 200, No. 1206-Kevin D. McCormick to Dagnachew Thomas, $195,000.

Pitt St. N., 801, No. 612-Grant F. Myers to Catherine A. Cilfone, $150,000.

Potomac Ave., 2410, No. 102-Heather Michelle and Manny V. Trindade to Lyn M. Osborne, $785,000.

Princess St., 401-Dennis H. and Kay H. Melvin to Jamie H. Von Roenn and Keith Hodges,$1.15 million.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1100, No. 226-Maria Shulman to Michael-Dharma Irwin, $230,000.

Quantrell Ave., 5831, No. 410-Mera K. Shwan to Alhaji I. Koroma and Agnes F. Kamara, $196,000.

Reed Ave. E., 181, No. 314-Sharon T. Kroszkewicz to Robert P. King Jr., $433,000.

Reynolds St. S., 250, No. 1502-Joseph P. Talerico to Stuart Jay Miller, $209,900.

Royal St. N., 1023, No. 116-Wendy and Joshua A. Band to David and Gay Lynn Introcaso, $757,500.

Saylor Pl., 3527-Michael N. Williams to John E. and Elizabeth B. Kiesner, $995,000.

Slaters Lane, 501, No. 909-Patrick M. Chambers and Nicole E. Jensen to Mary Beth Pagnella, $150,000.

Stanton Pl., 432-John and Ashley Sterling to Jon D. Rowland, $497,500.

Stevenson Ave., 6323-Lucas E. Moten to Mohamed Jalloh and Adama Fornah, $306,000.

Strutfield Lane, 4550, No. 2421-Robert C. and Doris Elaine Dost to Benjamin Graddy, $334,000.

Strutfield Lane, 4560, No. 1202-Cathryn J. Downes to Bleta and Vesa Vuniqi, $297,500.

Valley Dr., 3502, No. 940-Shawn and Ryan Ullman to Kelly Michaud, $305,000.

Valley Forge Dr., 5250, No. 512-William Andrew Smith to Jenny C. Hernandez, $180,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 1475-Christopher R. and Hannah L. Schartiger to Tyler D. Quigley, $324,900.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 1204-US Bank NA to Sayed Ahmed Mahmoud, $150,000.

Washington St. N., 962-Charles E. Biggs and R. Douglas Smith to David W. and Kelly K. Miller, $780,000.

Wesmond Dr., 159-Ala Awadallah to Kristy Lynn and Samuel McCarthy, $599,898.

Wyndham Cir., 3311, No. 2194-Ashley D. Barbin to Yun I. Bergemann, $205,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 607-Mark Golub and Irene Holtz to Daniel K. Jarrell and Deborah K. Jarrell, $232,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 307, No. 424-Navin and Archana Bhatia to Maureen Wynter, $225,000.

Arlington

ARLINGTON AREA

Adams St. N., 2016, No. 308-Poricy Brook Properties Corp. to Caitlin Carlberg and Martin Morales, $360,000.

Arlington Blvd., 4501, No. 800-Leo R. Andrews Jr. to Daniel J. Zirkle, $155,000.

Brandywine St. N., 2114-Sara Gay Forden to Christopher Steven and Maria Elizabeth Benson, $555,000.

Cleveland St. N., 1948, No. 1-Robert L. Lalumondier to Lisa Jean Wiswell and Bryan Andrew Coe, $657,600.

Culpeper St. N., 1809-Jeffrey Goveia and Heidi Soule to Dana Kilian and Benjamin NG, $633,000.

Edison St. N., 2723-Rosario G. Isunza and Raul Gonzalez to Andrew Baker and Christine Sherman, $689,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4149, No. 303-Michael Stephen and Valerie Candice Fuoco to Michael Luther and Cynthia Lee Bowman, $405,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 430-Alyson Anderson and Alyson Sondrup to Batamgalan Tsogtsaikhan, $217,000.

Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 113-Sylvia McCarthy to Thomas Knox Kreutzer, $468,000.

Garfield St. N., 1205, No. 103-Ramiz M. Alassar to Teeba S. Alsinawi, $550,000.

George Mason Dr. N., 1640-Darnell Teed Simonel to John Paul Young, $919,000.

George Mason Dr. S., 1511, No. 11-Jose Gabriel Lemus and Angela Y. Gonzalez to Maria R. Amaya Marquez and Aparicio Duran, $200,500.

Glebe Rd. N., 2315-George Edward Moose and Judith Robert Kaufmann to Eric Mapeli and Jessica Lynn Avery, $873,000.

Highland St. N., 508-Alexander Y. and Angela C. Chang to Alan C. Dana, $1 million.

Jackson St. N., 20-Elvin T. and Margaret Hedgpeth to Aaron M. Trent and Nicole M. Lanteri, $920,000.

Kenilworth St. N., 1708-Phillip G. and Sara J. Magner to Sarah Michelle Simon and Adam D. Harrison, $1.3 million.

Kirkwood Pl. N., 1838-Classic Cottages Corp. to Joshua Luszcz and Rebecca Pomarzynski,$1.43 million.

Lincoln St. S., 1128-Daniel F. and Jayana C. Garvey to Jeffrey C. and Lily L. Yeh, $900,000.

Monroe St. N., 901, No. 1116-Charlotte S. VSR Corp. to Alessandra Manfre, $603,000.

Oakland St. N., 409-Pamela Jane Ames to William R. Cullin and Jessica N. Gallinaro, $1 million.

Ohio St. N., 1113-Theodore D. Siepman and Ellen Dow to Javzmaa Purevbat, $719,000.

Old Glebe Rd. S., 22, No. 5-D-Chad Wayne and Nicole Shields to Ishwor K. Pokhrel, $240,000.

Pershing Dr. N., 4378, No. 43784-Theresa Langley and Theresa M. Sciacchetano to Suzan Almutawa, $204,000.

Pollard St. N., 880, No. 805-Keiji Dan and Kuang Tang to Daniel Petkoff and Natalie Monnich, $518,000.

Quincy St. N., 888, No. 1105-Kelli A. Molter to Casey M. Westhoff, $445,000.

Randolph St. N., 1000, No. 701-Ahmad M. Rafee Alemadi and Asad Ash Alemadi to Haimanot Teferra, $730,000.

Richmond St. N., 3812-Meghan A. Matulka to Beverly J. Cox, $1.08 million.

Spout Run Pkwy., 3000, No. B607-Lori Perez to Anthony Rowen and Samantha Schreiner, $259,900.

Stuart St. N., 1050, No. 601-Raymond P. Kogut to Joshua Scott Koehler, $549,000.

Taylor St. N., 2135, No. E-Robert Madison Curtin and Jeanie Marie Bennett to Nora Z. Riano, $445,000.

Thomas St. N., 504-Louis A. and Jessamy E. Battuello to Nicholas D. and Carol Strong Stone, $890,000.

Tuckahoe St. N., 2321-Jacques Defay to Samuel R. Brooke and Gail D. Weiss, $899,000.

Utah St. N., 1045, No. 2-503-Ronald H. and Tamara Beth Lazarus to Daniel H. Aaron, $375,000.

Vernon St. N., 2343-Timothy E. Fontaine and Katharine C. Van Slyck to Alisa S.T. Cowen, $1.17 million.

Wayne St. N., 1320, No. 108-Nathaniel J. Gleicher and Brittan K. Heller to Irene Kan and Barry R. Lawrence Jr., $409,000.

Westmoreland St. N., 2200, No. 520-Jose P. and Carmen Patricia Ceppi to Vahid John Zandi, $585,000.

Yorktown Blvd., 4801-Milton K. and Louise M. Drucker to Juliana C. and Jarrod H. Overstreet, $1.04 million.

Second St. N., 5901-Colleen Straniero and Mustafa Jamal to Julie Sepanik and Stephen Kingsland, $799,000.

Seventh St. N., 3115-Christopher Womack and Brandon Patchett to Cameron A. and Britta L. Mayer, $2.1 million.

Ninth Rd. N., 6136-John F. Fraas and Tammi L. McKinley to Peter Troost and Nina Kolybashkina, $704,000.

Ninth St. N., 3830, No. 806E-Inder K. and Meera Magoon to Pavan Kumar Mehrotra and Shveta Dhiren Pandya, $405,000.

11th St. S., 5213-Jason S. Merriman to Corinne Kathleen Bailey Price, $785,000.

15th St. N., 2001, No. 110-Richard J. and Rose Marie Schoepke to Richard Thomas, $446,000.

22nd St. N., 4623-James Endo and Jacqueline Sue Melvin to Jee Hye Kim and Sungtae Kang, $905,000.

23rd St. N., 5413-Ira Burney to Erin M. and Michael C. Dickerson, $820,000.

25th St. N., 4805-E. Gwynn Breckenridge to Takeaki and Keiko Sato, $735,000.

27th St. N., 5063-William and Anh Finnerty to Michael Katona, $1.45 million.

35th Rd. N., 6549-Scott William Kauffman to Stephen Nicholas and Kathryn Belcher, $1.24 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Army Navy Dr., 1300, No. 423-Sylvia Elaine Simons and Sylvia Eleni Simons Trembelas to Foster Norrell Henry, $410,000.

Glebe Rd. S., 3650, No. 460-Rhea W. Beal to Poonam Sharma Upreti, $345,000.

15th St. S., 734, No. 2-Ann Swain to Tyler James Johnston and Jennifer Marie Rodriguez, $610,000.

ROSSLYN AREA

Key Blvd., 1530, No. 202-Tny Property Holdings Corp. to Bandarpalle Shankar, $381,000.

Nash St. N., 1881, No. 1102-Benjamin Murrell to Biao Yang and Tianyi Zhuang, $1.54 million.

Ode St. N., 1315, No. 711-Miguel A. Diaz and Mirta Perezbenito to Basilio Giurgola, $243,000.

16th St. N., 1701, No. 314-Abdo Quinn Corp. to Kenneth Pafford and Barbara Bartschallen, $779,900.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Abingdon St. S., 2880, No. A2-George and Elisabeth J. Papageorge to Amy N. Florita and Zachary V. Parks, $394,777.

Buchanan St. S., 3024, No. B2-Kristin Page Norcross to Piers Spencer, $257,750.

Stafford St. S., 3303, No. A1-Linda D. Darlington to Sara L. Coffman, $400,000.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2520, No. 6-Rebecca Jon Roles to Nathan Philip Lane and Sara Lilli Michael, $585,000.

Woodley St. S., 2921D, No. 1-Argelia Valtierrs to Alexandra Karplus and David Hackett, $257,000.

28th Rd. S., 4608A, No. A-Tamsen T. Haught and Angela J. French to David S. Williams Jr., $415,000.

30th Rd. S., 4641-Michael A. Williams to Aaron C. Cook, $415,000.

36th St. S., 4117-James Vance and Sandra Holcombe to Stacey Coppel, $575,000.