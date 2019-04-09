Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA AREA

Arell Ct., 38-Kirkland H. and Diane M. Donald to Marc W. and Raemarie Zanzucchi Croteau, $1.12 million.

Beauregard St. N., 301, No. 122-Paul Mark Baker and estate of Iantha D. Baker to Ronald Grignol, $130,000.

Bellefonte Ave. W., 110-John Stephen Gardner to Badrinath Munipalla and Pallavi Raviprakash, $829,900.

Beverley Dr., 813-Robert J. and Kathleen N. McAleer to John James and Riva Belle Sciuto, $1.15 million.

Cameron Station Blvd., 261, No. 102-Maryann Fazio and Michael Mitchell to Noel Imroz and Andrea Firnigel Ejaz, $455,000.

Centennial Ct., 2651-Paulette Johnson to Heath Bourne, $362,500.

Clayton Lane, 434-Michael Alexander and Laren McKee Thorne to Joseph F. Uddo III, $549,000.

Courtland Cir., 3903-Megan and Timothy Schmith to Haben Petros, $617,000.

Dogwood Dr., 1704-Richard Dulaney to John P. Sullivan, $361,000.

Donovan Dr., 5112, No. 211-Alan Henry to Jordan M. Schneider and Heather L. Frei, $435,000.

Eisenhower Ave., 4850, No. 417-Jeffrey D. and Katelyn A. Sellers to Ryan Michael McGarr and Reta Emma Bezak, $292,500.

Ferdinand Day Dr., 464-Maureen Paparella to Padma Sandhya Hurree and Nitish Gobin, $745,000.

Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 517-GSR Mortgage Loan Trust 2005-Ar4 to Tamara V. Alexander, $330,000.

Holland Lane, 309, No. 220-Ola Owodunni to Hassaan Sohail, $480,000.

Ingle Pl., 154-Latracia T.D. Price to Suzana Psenicnik, $479,999.

Kennedy St., 67-Lauren P. and Stanley S. Pazinski to William B. and Melanie W. O’Conor, $569,000.

Leslie Ave., 1805-Matthew J. and Jessica Monahan to Nicole Elise and Alexa D. Broida, $621,500.

Lincolnia Rd., 6022-Jin K. and Sun O. Kim to Matthew J. Flynn, $438,000.

Maris Ave., 5242-Amelia D. Kermis and Carter Lindborg to Sunny Makhni, $327,500.

Martha Custis Dr., 1225, No. 1117-Abdallah and Julia Bouhabib to Abbas Mousa, $250,000.

Monroe Ave. E., 203-Michele C. and Thomas R. Oaks to Patricia M. O’Neill, $725,000.

Muirs Ct., 12-Kathleen A. Rittner to Corey Laurence and Cherie Ann Rice, $684,900.

Oronoco St., 903-Joseph S. Catalano to Tracy Ann Farrell, $705,000.

Overlook Dr. N., 718-John A. and Theresa M. Murphy to Charles Rollins and Tiffany Taber, $905,200.

Pickett St. S., 311-Maria C. Canfora to Tonya Joi De Felice, $445,000.

Prince St., 702-Stephen D. and Barbara H. Hayes to Charlotte K. Forster, $1.12 million.

Pryor St. N., 710-Gerald M. Croan and Marcia L. Desmond to Brandon S. and Emily C. Pinette, $552,000.

Quaker Lane N., 1905, No. 219-Megan E. Robinson to Richard K. Moore and Tabatha De F. Moreira Santos, $310,000.

Reed Ave. W., 51-Audie J. and Michele R. Sanders to Lezlee A. Masson, $528,000.

Roundhouse Lane, 1404, No. 306-John and Camille Devlin to Bradley M. Sweet and Susan K. Flinn, $597,500.

Royal St. N., 1030-Darrel Wayne and Joan Elizabeth Drury to Michael B. and Roxanne L. Portland, $715,000.

Rutland Pl., 4903-Jennie J. McGowan to Benjamin John and Maria Lachezarova Moreno, $560,000.

Slaters Lane, 501, No. 816-Paramount Investments Corp. to Joseph Cerasani, $290,000.

Stevenson Ave., 6301, No. 705-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Timothy Chung, $204,900.

Strutfield Lane, 4560, No. 1207-Rishi Joshi to Laura C. Wainman, $360,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 1265-Frank Nieves Fernandez and Katherine Nieves to Reagan E. Lashlee, $317,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 806-Lisa A. Stephenson to Nicole Chiu, $146,700.

Van Valkenburgh Lane, 1227-Theresa and Nicholas Roozen to Taylor Cooper and Roger Wilber Koehler Jr., $925,900.

Washington St. S., 906, No. 306-Jennifer L. Cannan to Quinton Larue Dubose, $249,000.

Wilkes St., 1309-M.I. Homes of D.C. Corp. to Stephen James and Michelle Marie Kaiser, $1.04 million.

Wyndham Cir., 3313, No. 1216-Michael D. Wittler to Bryan J. Urouia, $219,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 1222-Mohammad Monireddin Ghazvini to Elias Teka Aberha and Melkam Kumlachew Gelaya, $244,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 205, No. 1118-Jeong Tae Kim to Rosen V. Stefanov and Vassilka P. Milanova, $185,000.

28th St. S., 3330, No. 401-Blue Homes Ventures Corp. to Samiksha Shetty, $159,000.

Arlington

ARLINGTON AREA

Barton St. S., 1303, No. 195-Patrick J. Moakley to Leah K. Scheunemann, $300,000.

Buchanan St. N., 2421-Bo Bud Acquisitions Corp. to Lynsey and Librado Daniel Valencia, $1.57 million.

Columbus St. N., 2238-Cynthia G. and Gregory J. Anderson to Sarah G. and Michael W. Valazak, $880,000.

Fillmore St. S., 312-Barbara Austin to Brittany Elaine and Darren Jerome Robertson, $650,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4179, No. 102-Susan R. Conway to Charla Louann Troutman, $379,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 121-Ryan J. Fee to Davonne J. Henry, $175,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 1131-Leon and Florence Salviski to Ted and Monica L. Maliga, $138,000.

Garfield St. S., 20-Ronald A. Jacobus and Mark R. Knight to Kevin and Marissa Withers, $978,500.

George Mason Dr. S., 1500, No. 10-Mikail K. Qazi to Miles and Kate Janich, $153,060.

Greenbrier St. N., 227-Judith and John Greer to Stephanie L. Barber and Jonathan R. Greenwood, $710,000.

Harrison St. N., 1141-Luyen D. and Elizabeth C. Tran to Matthew Allen and Anne Viser, $899,000.

Irving St. N., 107-Andrea Vermehren to Emma Parker and Scott Atherley, $895,000.

Kensington St. N., 2205-Harlan D. and Linda J. Robinson to Thomas J. and Christy B. Rogers, $835,000.

Kensington St. N., 3325-Craig and Meredith L. Hartstock to Ryan and Lindsay Sparacino, $1.94 million.

Lee Hwy., 4343, No. 205-William Wright to Abraham and Gulay Dogu, $230,000.

Lexington St. N., 2613-John R. Pollard and Margaret Kieffer to Justin and Heather Swietlik, $885,000.

Military Rd., 2148-Subhash and Manju Gambhir to Ahsan Saeed and Rabea Haque Kirmani, $700,000.

Monroe St. N., 2125, No. 4-Sarah G. and Michael William Valazak to Donald J. and Kelley Ortega, $475,000.

Montana St. N., 1063-Kathy E. Parish to Leo Richard and Ellen Y. Schrantz, $760,000.

Nottingham St. N., 2437-Philip Olmstead and Susan Olmstead Wang to Eliot and Nilda R. Pedrosa, $1.69 million.

Pershing Dr. N., 3418-David T. Scheele to Perry A. and Karen L. Lange, $1.05 million.

Pocomoke St. N., 3313-Romeros Custom Builders Corp. to Kimberly and Jason C. Boberg, $1.65 million.

Quincy St. N., 888, No. 309-Orlando A. Soto and Claudia Reyes to Yugui Gu and Lei Wang, $597,000.

Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 414-Kodwo Ghartey and Phyllis Ghartey Tagoe to Ryan Hudson, $399,900.

Ridgeview Rd. N., 3901-Harry P. and Donna F. Larson to Benjamin M. Ludlow and Elizabeth Catherine Yates, $1.59 million.

Spout Run Pkwy., 3000, No. D312-Roger Christopher Warin to Michael Walsh Dowley, $338,000.

Stuart St. N., 1126-Evg Ballston Corp. to Christopher B. Rice and Farzana Nabi, $1.33 million.

Stuart St. N., 1134, No. 2-Eve Ballston Corp. to Douglas Nocerino, $1.02 million.

Toronto St. N., 3109-Franklin N. Evans Jr. to Christopher P. and Lauren D. Heisey, $710,000.

Veitch St. S., 312-John A. Hornyak to Jerod Elliott, $430,000.

Wakefield St. N., 1733-William Jesse and Robin Lea Hanger to Steven and Irene Schlanger, $846,500.

Wayne St. N., 1276, No. 718-Bertrand Renaud and estate of Young Key Kim Renaud to Alexandra Cech, $435,000.

Westmoreland St. N., 2200, No. 416-Kazimiera Neam to Steven G. and Gigi M. Leach, $587,000.

Woodstock St. N., 4001-Michael A. and Alicia S. Pizzi to John A. Nagel, $1 million.

Fourth St. S., 5723-Leigh Haakenson to Alexandra N. and Thomas P. Mahaffey, $740,000.

Seventh St. S., 3924-Nicholas A. Lewis to Daniel Ingersoll, $770,000.

Eighth Rd. N., 5208-Diane N. Brandt and Mark E. Lovejoy to Sum Oliver and Sara R. Mehrnama, $780,000.

Ninth St. N., 3830, No. 104W-James Sharp Wilson to Grace R. Javier, $455,000.

12th St. S., 3612-Donald J. and Marcy J. Leverenz to Marvin Salmeron and Abigail Suarez, $705,000.

15th St. N., 2001, No. 804-Joann Fabrizio to John Woo and Jee Young Kwon Choi, $455,000.

18th St. N., 3306-William C. Bacher III to Boris Rakitin and Victoria Rapoport, $1.2 million.

21st Ct. N., 2178-Steven E. Lo and Reshma C. Katira to Richard Anthony and Jayne Dwyer Balzano, $1.21 million.

26th St. N., 3837-Richard K. and Cynthia A. Erkenbrack to Paul and Kelly Brickley, $835,000.

30th St. N., 4856-Emelia Beltran to Nicholas Charles Srebrow, $400,000.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1200, No. 310-Chi Sheung Chan to Penny Ammerman and Glenn W. Thompson Jr., $182,500.

Glebe Rd. S., 3600, No. 718W-Abigail L. Unger to Debra Sue Marshall, $565,000.

Knoll St. S., 2001-Dominick J. DeMarco and estate of Nancy J. DeMarco to Soonhoon Lee and Yoomie Lee Ahn, $1.2 million.

21st St. S., 1313-David K. and Christine D. Mason to Alyssa M. Doyle, $1.15 million.

ROSSLYN AREA

Key Blvd., 1530, No. 126-Meredith P. Hamilton to Yasar Torres Yaghi and Lina Naga, $615,000.

Nash St. N., 1200, No. 1142-Victor G. and Anna E. Cabral to Richard Newton Holwill, $679,500.

Oak St. N., 1401, No. 610-Nancy C. Dickinson to Jerome Leon Steffl and Craig Edward Gilmore, $1.4 million.

Queen St. N., 1615, No. M602-Joseph M. Michalczyk to Richard and Paola Gomez Erb, $1.18 million.

12th St. N., 1404, No. S-Andrew Cao and Thi Kieu Dung to Fernando Augusto and Edward Gracia, $323,000.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2580D, No. 4-Elizabeth Lord Flanders to Diana Maria Garciavelez, $260,000.

Buchanan St. S., 3046, No. A2-Katherine J. Almquist to Ana R. and Manuel Garcimonde, $433,000.

Columbus St. S., 2960, No. B1-Abigail D. Butts to Kathryn E. Schroeder, $274,900.

Kemper Rd., 3415-Nikole K. Joshi to Ana Luisa Gomes Lima and Lorena Cristina Ramirez Castillo, $805,000.

Utah St. S., 3448, No. B-Jon R. Flagg to Pamela Brown, $465,000.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2509A, No. A-Kevin J. Phillips and Sarah R. McReynolds to Grace Elizabeth Gallagher, $329,000.

27th Rd. S., 4815-Gary L. and Rachel A. Labelle to Tyler Matthew and Suzanne Powell Cole, $421,000.

30th St. S., 4813, No. B2-Christopher L. and Stephanie R. Mendez to Jeffrey and Mercedes C. Kommerstad, $339,000.

36th St. S., 4655, No. B1-Pamela F. Kozey and Marie T. Martinucci to John Daly, $320,000.