Alexandria

These sales data recorded by the Alexandria Department of Real Estate Assessments were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ALEXANDRIA AREA

Armistead St. N., 511, No. 302-Sirak Y. Afework to Nancy A. Slusher and Misty J. Hostetter, $212,000.

Beauregard St. N., 301, No. 911-Ajit Kaur Maan to Syed I. and Masuma I. Hussain, $149,999.

Beverley Dr., 1010-Michael C. McGough and Andrew W. Clark to Ellen D. and Jeffrey Klasson, $790,000.

Brenman Park Dr., 4951, No. 316-Anne-Marie Lerro to April and Jamie Lee, $348,000.

Cameron Station Blvd., 315, No. 485-Sonya Seccurro and Matthew Douglas Variaque to Kathy Lynn Brasse, $479,000.

Chalfonte Dr., 814-Jay A. and Ashley Beagle to Dennis Owen and Michelle M. Gallagher, $1.23 million.

Columbus St. N., 213-Betty C. Hickey to Martin J. Yeager and Michele S. Cumberland, $875,000.

Custis Ave. E., 204-Mark James and Peggy Diesing to Colin and Kristin Romoser, $669,900.

Donovan Dr., 5136-Billy C. and Karen L. Smith to James and Yelena A. Higgins, $612,000.

Duke St., 4600, No. 1220-Ramsey L. and Laura Ashamalla to Gina Jimena Rodriguez, $200,000.

Edsall Rd., 6101, No. 809-Max Henry Gild to Christopher E. Kountz, $212,000.

Eisenhower Ave., 4852, No. 237-Glenn Osten Anderson to Ganzul Erdenebal, $275,000.

Enderby Dr., 802-Joseph O. Barber to Kristofer and Christine Harrison, $1.14 million.

Fayette St. N., 525, No. 304-Janet M. Valdes-Dapena to Mary Elizabeth Schroeder and Frank Paul Verducci III, $371,000.

First St., 635, No. 305-John H. and Bonnie J. Thompson to Raymond and Leslie M. Stricklen, $950,000.

Green St., 817-Heather R. Penney to Sean M. and Stephanie Tegan Dunphy, $692,000.

Holly St., 3306-Wilhelm U. and Brittanny Wildman Meierling to Nicholas J. Gentile and Hannah B. Wesolowski, $864,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500, No. 318-Michele Marie to Hannah M. and Jeffrey L. Nees, $183,000.

Jamieson Ave., 2050, No. 1301-Michael and Susan M. Sabatino to Thomas W. Krause, $675,000.

King St., 3337-Robert Sidney Ransom II to Michael J. and Michelle P. Keegan, $1.03 million.

Kinsey Lane, 4655-Andrew Levin and Cynthia Jane Palmer to Kevin D. and Caitlin G. Potts, $631,500.

Livermore Lane, 377-Gregory F. and Judy A. Romano to Nathan B. McAfee and Katherine Ariadne Bowen, $609,900.

Martha Custis Dr., 1225, No. 1412-Madhubahen S. Patel to Eugene and Lilya Girshtel, $200,000.

Martin Lane, 125-Jeffrey S. and Jennifer L. Todd to Jack Bennett, $625,000.

Monroe Ave. E., 233-Arthur and Emily Lord to Liang-Kuan and Johanna Marizan-Ho, $645,000.

Naylor St. N., 700-Patricia P. Boots to Kent Piesbergen and Kathryn C. Niemela, $587,000.

Oronoco St., 1111, No. 333-Gregory L. McElroy to Christian E. Paletta and Marietta B. Forlaw, $557,500.

Pelham St. N., 1034-William K. Howard to Eric Serge Malterre and Fatma Zeynep Ulusu Malterre, $570,000.

Pitt St. N., 801, No. 409-Robert E. Lee Murphy to Charles Franklin Harland, $158,000.

Prince St., 1124-Jeannine A. Mantz to Joanna Yarbrough, $890,000.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1100, No. 408-Christopher J. and Elyse C. Phelps to Chhay Lim and Lynn Sung-Linh Hoang, $285,000.

Reynolds St. S., 250, No. 606-Sharolli Aslam Corp. to Wesley A. Vaughan, $207,000.

Roundhouse Lane, 1404, No. 312-Suzanne B. Krolikowski and David C. McGinness to Doreen El-Roeiy and Daniel G. Mahler, $592,500.

Royal St. S., 517 3/4-Anna Marie Buckley to Iyad Fattom and Kristina Lewis, $873,000.

Saint Asaph St. N., 621, No. 106-Richard and Susan Bosland to Elizabeth Ann and John Bradley Henderson, $525,000.

Slaters Lane, 828, No. 201-Valerie Rose Lucille Vander Molen to George G. and Julie K. White, $565,000.

Stewart Ave., 116-Anne R. Martone to David L. Dodd and Robyn S. Bomar, $900,000.

Tancreti Lane, 5230-James C. and Jennifer S. Langenberg to Christopher Pisares, $656,000.

Valley Dr., 1140, No. 608-Jeffrey T. and Rachel W. Turner to Alison Schilling Vicks, $394,999.

Van Dorn St. N., 1291-Stephanie A. Hasenei to Britiany Tashi Merriweather, $256,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 828-Vonda L. Stitt to Ravinder S. and Vivian L. Karki, $275,000.

Vassar Rd., 1004-Christopher J. and Danna P. Cassise to Nathan G. Weisshaar and Jill C. Ralph, $850,000.

Washington St. S., 1250, No. 616-Liis Edwards and estate of Ants Leetmaa to Inga A. Watkins, $405,000.

Wolfe St., 50-Mark Brzezinski to David Lockwood, $989,000.

Wyndham Cir., 3315, No. 2225-Diana McGuire to Alexander Lester Grzyb, $235,500.

Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 1608-Sidney H. and Peggy L. Morrow to Abby A. Jensen, $269,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 205, No. 1619-Macon R. Robinson Jr. to Katherine Warzecha, $225,000.

28th St. S., 3330, No. 404-Blue Homes Ventures Corp. to Alyssa Sibal, $154,000.

Arlington

ARLINGTON AREA

Adams St. N., 2030, No. 1001-Wendy J. Rubin to Irma De Jesus Contreras Martinez, $235,000.

Barton St. S., 1414, No. 449-Gregory Michael and Lauren Nan Huot to Laura Taylor Madge, $439,000.

Cleveland St. N., 1020-Ramkishen and Harminder Chyle Rajan to Michele C. and Lauren M. Lee, $831,000.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1301, No. 906-Shaun F. Clancy and Linda A. Herzog to Scott Mulligan, $564,800.

Fairfax Dr., 2220, No. 810-Allison Wine Hummel to Lindsay Kristin Windsor and Steven Carl Aaberg, $690,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4071, No. 303-Randall K. and Caroline B. Curtis to Vidya Krishna Naidu, $409,900.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4193, No. 204-Jennifer A. Farrand to Devin J. Gebhart, $322,900.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 232-David B. Parrish to Enrique Ferrufino Zurita and Maria D. Charos De Ferrufino, $220,000.

Galveston St. N., 238-Diane M. Leeland and estate of Dorothy Gertrude Thomas to Oscar Daniel Noriega Antezana and Marielle Emma Wessin Severino, $715,000.

George Mason Dr. N., 102, No. 102-4-Andrew D. Welch to William Ingalls, $217,990.

Glebe Rd. N., 851, No. 608-Kenneth M. Seifert to Lauren Michelle Critelli, $425,000.

Greenbrier St. S., 801, No. 217-Tahasin Alam to Carlos A. Goldie, $355,000.

Harrison St. N., 1331-Scott and Martine Faga to William C. and Kathleen N. Lavery, $1.48 million.

Jackson St. N., 635-Michele R. and John A. Vernon to Patrick L. Robinson and Kerry A. Pelzman, $1.78 million.

Lebanon St. N., 969-Celine Paquet and Marcel Calfat to Ryan D. Consaul and Erica E. Paulson, $949,900.

Lee Hwy., 2100, No. 121-Jason Moore to Maria Kretzing, $345,000.

Lee Hwy., 4343, No. 602-Equity Trustees Corp. to Rukiye Gulay Cetin, $187,000.

Little Falls Rd., 4831-A&G Homes Inc. to Juan and Jennifer Ronderos, $1.52 million.

Monroe St. N., 901, No. 803-Harry F. and Melinda I. Harris to Amy Maingault, $550,000.

Monroe St. S., 1717-Tarpan S. and Emily G. Parekh to Barbara G. Mattox, $645,000.

Nottingham St. N., 907-Michael G. and Allison C. Shanahan to John Cooney, $789,900.

Oak St. S., 812-Melissa M. Garcia to Alejandro Goez Botero, $460,000.

Quincy St. N., 888, No. 1311-Deepak and Alka Roy to Zaynab Mumtaz, $720,000.

Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 809-Jamil and Shannon Burnett to Candice Hingley, $360,000.

Stafford St. N., 1236-Lindsay Joy and Ryan Sparacino to Hans Frank Bader, $1.46 million.

Stuart St. N., 1128-Evg Ballston Corp. to Paul Yu, $1.3 million.

Taft St. N., 1209F, No. 6-Salman Tajuddin to Laurence J. Murphy and Candace M. Anderson, $965,000.

Tazewell St. N., 3810-Whitney C. Ellerman and Kelly A. Baker to Daniel L. Goure and Louise Anita Vasilakos, $1.8 million.

Trenton St. N., 209, No. 209-1-Clark Gregor to Melani R. Dhason, $195,000.

Vermont St. N., 616-Vermont Street Partnership Corp. to Matthew Robert and Katelyn Diane Huppert, $1.78 million.

Wakefield St. N., 2773-Kevin and Marybeth Sullivan to William J. Lewis, $1.73 million.

Wayne St. N., 1276, No. 1130-David Michael Kelley to Danielle Marie and Michael Kopeikin, $636,000.

Williamsburg Blvd., 6600-Brent J. and Saundra L. King to Michael Sean and Amy Lauren Ruff, $1.32 million.

First St. N., 4735-Beverly A. Greenwalt and Susan B. Woodfield to Donald Faraci and Jacqueline Zemaitis, $687,100.

Sixth Rd. N., 3727-Jerome H. and Jane Jaffe to Robert Solon Kafalenos and Yeonmi Bae, $660,000.

Seventh St. S., 4033-Brian J. and Jocelyn B. Redman to Yuming Wan, $888,888.

Ninth St. N., 3830, No. 203W-Ryan Alvarado to Paolo and Lalia Semmoune Gallo, $505,000.

13th Rd. S., 2700, No. 376-Elaine Edelen to Andrea Roberts, $300,000.

15th St. N., 2001, No. 1207-Edward Bielski and Beryl Davis to Keith Allen and Carol Jean Hibbard, $1.53 million.

15th St. N., 5546-Sean McCluskie and Kerry Mackay to Kelly and Julie Alcon, $1.02 million.

18th St. N., 3726-Prime Custom Homes Corp. to Mark Zuckerman and Rebecca Simon, $1.39 million.

21st Rd. N., 4787-Eric L. Davis to Loreta Santos Rufo, $585,000.

24th St. N., 5523-Brent R. and Geraldine Idrizi Hayhurst to Donald Stephen Waack and Tina Ryoko Matsuoka, $1.24 million.

31st St. N., 6318-Timothy and Lauren Oshie to George H. and Brigit Saltz, $1.67 million.

35th St. N., 4074-Carrmichael Construction Corp. to Joshua P. and Tammy M. Holleman, $1.94 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Army Navy Dr., 1300, No. 108-Amy Kovac to John S. and Rosalie Duarte, $419,999.

Glebe Rd. S., 3650, No. 245-Cheata Sieng and Min Lee to Monique Moreau, $379,900.

15th St. S., 652, No. 1-Adam and Thanh Nhu Talaber to Gilbert Soo Hoo and Ming Yim Soo Hoo, $550,000.

21st St. S., 1422-JSS Irrevocable Trust to David Anthony Kolton, $853,300.

ROSSLYN AREA

Key Blvd., 1530, No. 130-Andrew and Jennifer Rheuban to Katrina Megan Gumbinner, $539,999.

Nash St. N., 1235, No. 1-Denise Henry Morrisey to Elaine H. Brown, $515,000.

Ode St. N., 1303, No. 211-Erica C. Maloney Shively to Daniel T. Davis III and Katherine Bowen, $226,500.

Rhodes St. N., 1418, No. B427-Ryan Miyamoto to Sachiko Morita and Adam Perry, $880,000.

21st Ct. N., 1572-Alias A. Shokooree and Zahra H. Popal to Grant H. and Sarah Morrow, $1.03 million.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2720, No. 406-Christopher A. Reichl to James P. O’Sullivan, $374,000.

Buchanan St. S., 3057, No. C1-Edward B. Borris to Sarah Katelyn and Gregory John Schill, $360,000.

Dinwiddie St. S., 2935, No. 3383-Judith Alexandria Shaw to Ryan D. Bennett and Kristina J. Polley, $435,000.

Stafford St. S., 3251, No. A1-Braden M. Murphy to Staci and Christopher Kovelman, $395,000.

Utah St. S., 3533-Timothy Hodgson to Stephen G. Kettell, $509,900.

28th Rd. S., 4653A, No. A-Kelly Cross to Christopher Vincent Longman and Janie Elisabeth Immanuel, $315,000.

36th St. S., 4672, No. B-William N. and Corinne M. Elgert to Rebeca Soto and Jonathon Charles Orrie, $513,600.