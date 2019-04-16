Armistead St. N., 511, No. 302-Sirak Y. Afework to Nancy A. Slusher and Misty J. Hostetter, $212,000.
Beauregard St. N., 301, No. 911-Ajit Kaur Maan to Syed I. and Masuma I. Hussain, $149,999.
Beverley Dr., 1010-Michael C. McGough and Andrew W. Clark to Ellen D. and Jeffrey Klasson, $790,000.
Brenman Park Dr., 4951, No. 316-Anne-Marie Lerro to April and Jamie Lee, $348,000.
Cameron Station Blvd., 315, No. 485-Sonya Seccurro and Matthew Douglas Variaque to Kathy Lynn Brasse, $479,000.
Chalfonte Dr., 814-Jay A. and Ashley Beagle to Dennis Owen and Michelle M. Gallagher, $1.23 million.
Columbus St. N., 213-Betty C. Hickey to Martin J. Yeager and Michele S. Cumberland, $875,000.
Custis Ave. E., 204-Mark James and Peggy Diesing to Colin and Kristin Romoser, $669,900.
Donovan Dr., 5136-Billy C. and Karen L. Smith to James and Yelena A. Higgins, $612,000.
Duke St., 4600, No. 1220-Ramsey L. and Laura Ashamalla to Gina Jimena Rodriguez, $200,000.
Edsall Rd., 6101, No. 809-Max Henry Gild to Christopher E. Kountz, $212,000.
Eisenhower Ave., 4852, No. 237-Glenn Osten Anderson to Ganzul Erdenebal, $275,000.
Enderby Dr., 802-Joseph O. Barber to Kristofer and Christine Harrison, $1.14 million.
Fayette St. N., 525, No. 304-Janet M. Valdes-Dapena to Mary Elizabeth Schroeder and Frank Paul Verducci III, $371,000.
First St., 635, No. 305-John H. and Bonnie J. Thompson to Raymond and Leslie M. Stricklen, $950,000.
Green St., 817-Heather R. Penney to Sean M. and Stephanie Tegan Dunphy, $692,000.
Holly St., 3306-Wilhelm U. and Brittanny Wildman Meierling to Nicholas J. Gentile and Hannah B. Wesolowski, $864,000.
Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500, No. 318-Michele Marie to Hannah M. and Jeffrey L. Nees, $183,000.
Jamieson Ave., 2050, No. 1301-Michael and Susan M. Sabatino to Thomas W. Krause, $675,000.
King St., 3337-Robert Sidney Ransom II to Michael J. and Michelle P. Keegan, $1.03 million.
Kinsey Lane, 4655-Andrew Levin and Cynthia Jane Palmer to Kevin D. and Caitlin G. Potts, $631,500.
Livermore Lane, 377-Gregory F. and Judy A. Romano to Nathan B. McAfee and Katherine Ariadne Bowen, $609,900.
Martha Custis Dr., 1225, No. 1412-Madhubahen S. Patel to Eugene and Lilya Girshtel, $200,000.
Martin Lane, 125-Jeffrey S. and Jennifer L. Todd to Jack Bennett, $625,000.
Monroe Ave. E., 233-Arthur and Emily Lord to Liang-Kuan and Johanna Marizan-Ho, $645,000.
Naylor St. N., 700-Patricia P. Boots to Kent Piesbergen and Kathryn C. Niemela, $587,000.
Oronoco St., 1111, No. 333-Gregory L. McElroy to Christian E. Paletta and Marietta B. Forlaw, $557,500.
Pelham St. N., 1034-William K. Howard to Eric Serge Malterre and Fatma Zeynep Ulusu Malterre, $570,000.
Pitt St. N., 801, No. 409-Robert E. Lee Murphy to Charles Franklin Harland, $158,000.
Prince St., 1124-Jeannine A. Mantz to Joanna Yarbrough, $890,000.
Quaker Hill Dr., 1100, No. 408-Christopher J. and Elyse C. Phelps to Chhay Lim and Lynn Sung-Linh Hoang, $285,000.
Reynolds St. S., 250, No. 606-Sharolli Aslam Corp. to Wesley A. Vaughan, $207,000.
Roundhouse Lane, 1404, No. 312-Suzanne B. Krolikowski and David C. McGinness to Doreen El-Roeiy and Daniel G. Mahler, $592,500.
Royal St. S., 517 3/4-Anna Marie Buckley to Iyad Fattom and Kristina Lewis, $873,000.
Saint Asaph St. N., 621, No. 106-Richard and Susan Bosland to Elizabeth Ann and John Bradley Henderson, $525,000.
Slaters Lane, 828, No. 201-Valerie Rose Lucille Vander Molen to George G. and Julie K. White, $565,000.
Stewart Ave., 116-Anne R. Martone to David L. Dodd and Robyn S. Bomar, $900,000.
Tancreti Lane, 5230-James C. and Jennifer S. Langenberg to Christopher Pisares, $656,000.
Valley Dr., 1140, No. 608-Jeffrey T. and Rachel W. Turner to Alison Schilling Vicks, $394,999.
Van Dorn St. N., 1291-Stephanie A. Hasenei to Britiany Tashi Merriweather, $256,000.
Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 828-Vonda L. Stitt to Ravinder S. and Vivian L. Karki, $275,000.
Vassar Rd., 1004-Christopher J. and Danna P. Cassise to Nathan G. Weisshaar and Jill C. Ralph, $850,000.
Washington St. S., 1250, No. 616-Liis Edwards and estate of Ants Leetmaa to Inga A. Watkins, $405,000.
Wolfe St., 50-Mark Brzezinski to David Lockwood, $989,000.
Wyndham Cir., 3315, No. 2225-Diana McGuire to Alexander Lester Grzyb, $235,500.
Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 1608-Sidney H. and Peggy L. Morrow to Abby A. Jensen, $269,000.
Yoakum Pkwy., 205, No. 1619-Macon R. Robinson Jr. to Katherine Warzecha, $225,000.
28th St. S., 3330, No. 404-Blue Homes Ventures Corp. to Alyssa Sibal, $154,000.
Adams St. N., 2030, No. 1001-Wendy J. Rubin to Irma De Jesus Contreras Martinez, $235,000.
Barton St. S., 1414, No. 449-Gregory Michael and Lauren Nan Huot to Laura Taylor Madge, $439,000.
Cleveland St. N., 1020-Ramkishen and Harminder Chyle Rajan to Michele C. and Lauren M. Lee, $831,000.
Courthouse Rd. N., 1301, No. 906-Shaun F. Clancy and Linda A. Herzog to Scott Mulligan, $564,800.
Fairfax Dr., 2220, No. 810-Allison Wine Hummel to Lindsay Kristin Windsor and Steven Carl Aaberg, $690,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4071, No. 303-Randall K. and Caroline B. Curtis to Vidya Krishna Naidu, $409,900.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4193, No. 204-Jennifer A. Farrand to Devin J. Gebhart, $322,900.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 232-David B. Parrish to Enrique Ferrufino Zurita and Maria D. Charos De Ferrufino, $220,000.
Galveston St. N., 238-Diane M. Leeland and estate of Dorothy Gertrude Thomas to Oscar Daniel Noriega Antezana and Marielle Emma Wessin Severino, $715,000.
George Mason Dr. N., 102, No. 102-4-Andrew D. Welch to William Ingalls, $217,990.
Glebe Rd. N., 851, No. 608-Kenneth M. Seifert to Lauren Michelle Critelli, $425,000.
Greenbrier St. S., 801, No. 217-Tahasin Alam to Carlos A. Goldie, $355,000.
Harrison St. N., 1331-Scott and Martine Faga to William C. and Kathleen N. Lavery, $1.48 million.
Jackson St. N., 635-Michele R. and John A. Vernon to Patrick L. Robinson and Kerry A. Pelzman, $1.78 million.
Lebanon St. N., 969-Celine Paquet and Marcel Calfat to Ryan D. Consaul and Erica E. Paulson, $949,900.
Lee Hwy., 2100, No. 121-Jason Moore to Maria Kretzing, $345,000.
Lee Hwy., 4343, No. 602-Equity Trustees Corp. to Rukiye Gulay Cetin, $187,000.
Little Falls Rd., 4831-A&G Homes Inc. to Juan and Jennifer Ronderos, $1.52 million.
Monroe St. N., 901, No. 803-Harry F. and Melinda I. Harris to Amy Maingault, $550,000.
Monroe St. S., 1717-Tarpan S. and Emily G. Parekh to Barbara G. Mattox, $645,000.
Nottingham St. N., 907-Michael G. and Allison C. Shanahan to John Cooney, $789,900.
Oak St. S., 812-Melissa M. Garcia to Alejandro Goez Botero, $460,000.
Quincy St. N., 888, No. 1311-Deepak and Alka Roy to Zaynab Mumtaz, $720,000.
Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 809-Jamil and Shannon Burnett to Candice Hingley, $360,000.
Stafford St. N., 1236-Lindsay Joy and Ryan Sparacino to Hans Frank Bader, $1.46 million.
Stuart St. N., 1128-Evg Ballston Corp. to Paul Yu, $1.3 million.
Taft St. N., 1209F, No. 6-Salman Tajuddin to Laurence J. Murphy and Candace M. Anderson, $965,000.
Tazewell St. N., 3810-Whitney C. Ellerman and Kelly A. Baker to Daniel L. Goure and Louise Anita Vasilakos, $1.8 million.
Trenton St. N., 209, No. 209-1-Clark Gregor to Melani R. Dhason, $195,000.
Vermont St. N., 616-Vermont Street Partnership Corp. to Matthew Robert and Katelyn Diane Huppert, $1.78 million.
Wakefield St. N., 2773-Kevin and Marybeth Sullivan to William J. Lewis, $1.73 million.
Wayne St. N., 1276, No. 1130-David Michael Kelley to Danielle Marie and Michael Kopeikin, $636,000.
Williamsburg Blvd., 6600-Brent J. and Saundra L. King to Michael Sean and Amy Lauren Ruff, $1.32 million.
First St. N., 4735-Beverly A. Greenwalt and Susan B. Woodfield to Donald Faraci and Jacqueline Zemaitis, $687,100.
Sixth Rd. N., 3727-Jerome H. and Jane Jaffe to Robert Solon Kafalenos and Yeonmi Bae, $660,000.
Seventh St. S., 4033-Brian J. and Jocelyn B. Redman to Yuming Wan, $888,888.
Ninth St. N., 3830, No. 203W-Ryan Alvarado to Paolo and Lalia Semmoune Gallo, $505,000.
13th Rd. S., 2700, No. 376-Elaine Edelen to Andrea Roberts, $300,000.
15th St. N., 2001, No. 1207-Edward Bielski and Beryl Davis to Keith Allen and Carol Jean Hibbard, $1.53 million.
15th St. N., 5546-Sean McCluskie and Kerry Mackay to Kelly and Julie Alcon, $1.02 million.
18th St. N., 3726-Prime Custom Homes Corp. to Mark Zuckerman and Rebecca Simon, $1.39 million.
21st Rd. N., 4787-Eric L. Davis to Loreta Santos Rufo, $585,000.
24th St. N., 5523-Brent R. and Geraldine Idrizi Hayhurst to Donald Stephen Waack and Tina Ryoko Matsuoka, $1.24 million.
31st St. N., 6318-Timothy and Lauren Oshie to George H. and Brigit Saltz, $1.67 million.
35th St. N., 4074-Carrmichael Construction Corp. to Joshua P. and Tammy M. Holleman, $1.94 million.
Army Navy Dr., 1300, No. 108-Amy Kovac to John S. and Rosalie Duarte, $419,999.
Glebe Rd. S., 3650, No. 245-Cheata Sieng and Min Lee to Monique Moreau, $379,900.
15th St. S., 652, No. 1-Adam and Thanh Nhu Talaber to Gilbert Soo Hoo and Ming Yim Soo Hoo, $550,000.
21st St. S., 1422-JSS Irrevocable Trust to David Anthony Kolton, $853,300.
Key Blvd., 1530, No. 130-Andrew and Jennifer Rheuban to Katrina Megan Gumbinner, $539,999.
Nash St. N., 1235, No. 1-Denise Henry Morrisey to Elaine H. Brown, $515,000.
Ode St. N., 1303, No. 211-Erica C. Maloney Shively to Daniel T. Davis III and Katherine Bowen, $226,500.
Rhodes St. N., 1418, No. B427-Ryan Miyamoto to Sachiko Morita and Adam Perry, $880,000.
21st Ct. N., 1572-Alias A. Shokooree and Zahra H. Popal to Grant H. and Sarah Morrow, $1.03 million.
Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2720, No. 406-Christopher A. Reichl to James P. O’Sullivan, $374,000.
Buchanan St. S., 3057, No. C1-Edward B. Borris to Sarah Katelyn and Gregory John Schill, $360,000.
Dinwiddie St. S., 2935, No. 3383-Judith Alexandria Shaw to Ryan D. Bennett and Kristina J. Polley, $435,000.
Stafford St. S., 3251, No. A1-Braden M. Murphy to Staci and Christopher Kovelman, $395,000.
Utah St. S., 3533-Timothy Hodgson to Stephen G. Kettell, $509,900.
28th Rd. S., 4653A, No. A-Kelly Cross to Christopher Vincent Longman and Janie Elisabeth Immanuel, $315,000.
36th St. S., 4672, No. B-William N. and Corinne M. Elgert to Rebeca Soto and Jonathon Charles Orrie, $513,600.