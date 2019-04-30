Alexandria

These sales data recorded by the Alexandria Department of Real Estate Assessments in August 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ALEXANDRIA AREA

Abingdon Dr. W., 1716, No. 303-Anjana K. Shah to Jennifer E. Price and Pablo I. Castillo, $229,000.

Armistead St. N., 712-William B. Begg to Sean Michael and Michael J. Malone, $450,000.

Beauregard St. N., 403, No. 302-En Lai Chen to Lien T. and Co. V. Nguyen, $177,000.

Bellefonte Ave. E., 206-Jeremy A. and Kristen Heane Luks to Caitlin G. and Peter W. Frazer, $680,000.

Cameron Mills Rd., 3707-Robert Louis Sax to Mathieu and Erika Souliere, $676,000.

Chetworth Ct., 1332-Gregg L. and Sarah O. Ladislaw to Jennifer and Michael Dowd, $679,000.

Coryell Lane, 3312, No. 806-Daniel T. Conway to Raychel E. Upright and Zachary P. Budryk, $244,500.

Donovan Dr., 4919-Reginald and Karen T. Malebranche to Donna Burns Kamm, $845,000.

Eisenhower Ave., 4850, No. 116-Jason J. Heller and Krystal L. Heller to Roel and Laura Patricia Mancha, $309,500.

English Terr., 5108, No. 102-Robert J. Warren to Kevin Wallace Dill and Emily Louise Barone, $469,000.

Fendall Ave., 9-Michael and Erin O’Connell Frank to Daniel and Katherine Cox, $440,000.

Fort Williams Pkwy., 620-George Y. Sugiyama and Leslie Sue Ritts to Jaclyn Moyer and Tillman Finley, $1.3 million.

Gunston Rd., 3210, No. 716-Jerri Elizabeth Frymire to Tasiana Basdekis and Matthew Sommers, $349,950.

Harvard St., 112-Ann B. Kellogg to Stephen M. Oleck, $680,000.

Howard St. N., 803, No. 235-Roger Moran to William C. Harris and Angela R. Hall, $277,000.

Knox Pl., 1325-Estate of Thelma C. Rhyne and W. Franklin Pugh to Juan Antonio and Teresita Lopez, $618,000.

Madison St., 400, No. 303-Saiyed Ali Akbar and Kulsoom Fatima Naqvi to Donna M. Abruzzese, $587,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 1225, No. 518-Kurt Peterson to Sarah Abouzied, $255,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 3550, No. 309-Roy F. Eppard and Melinda S. Wittstruck to Marieke D. Johnson, $234,500.

Mason Ave. W., 114-Karen R. Wykle to Matthew J. and Virginia N. Meehan, $855,000.

Mount Vernon Ave., 437-Sandra Oliver Schmidt to Elizabeth A. Gillis, $595,000.

Oak St. E., 317-Elizabeth W. Carroll and Thomas C. Williams III to Joshua D. and Jessica C. Hargarten, $615,000.

Oronoco St., 1111, No. 436-Matthew and Vesna Manning to Jamie M. Wlodinguer and Brian Scott Uholik, $554,000.

Pendleton St., 404-Maurice Melvin and Donna W. Degroff to Alexander W. and Amy L. Gambill, $912,000.

Powhatan St., 1333-Comstock Powhatan Corp. to Kristen Richmond and Jason R. Habenicht, $915,000.

Princess St., 421-Bernard Johnson to Mark Creswell Kirby and Michelle Bozoki, $899,900.

Randolph Ave. E., 120-James M. and Misty Leigh Dameron to Emily Ann Baker and Thomas Martin Heil, $1.62 million.

Reynolds St. S., 301, No. 404-Derrick C. Blalock to Darwin H. Mesadieu, $259,000.

Ricketts Walk, 6027-Touraj Behmand to Matthew Rystrom and Lana Bruney, $500,000.

Royal St. N., 207-William A. Schreiner Jr. and Davina S. Sashkin to Douglas Adam Birkey and Heather Renee Penney, $965,000.

Russell Rd., 3113-Anthony and Jennifer Coco to Christopher Andrew and Julie Novak, $1.15 million.

Skyhill Rd., 101, No. 102-Anne M. Baynes and Eli T. Robbins to Alexandra M. Gloria, $304,000.

Stabler Lane, 418-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Shaloo and Sunil Bhargava, $750,000.

Strutfield Lane, 4551, No. 4410-Heidi R. Driscoll to Liza Burrell-Aldana, $233,000.

Valley Dr., 3102, No. 202-Deborah Beth Daniels to Kelsey Davis, $319,900.

Valley Forge Dr., 5250, No. 602-Jayna Leah Shea to Jordan McCoy, $165,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 1597-Scott A. Johnston to Michael Kott and Sophie E. Eckl, $325,000.

Walnut St. E., 8-Michael J. and Michelle P. Keegan to Duncan and Danielle Nicole Kenney, $1.17 million.

Wolfe St., 319-Mark Poskaitis and Helena Jill Dipasquale to Leonard Swyer and Allison Hall, $1.1 million.

Wyndham Cir., 3307, No. 3161-Aria M. Kirkland-Harris to Ivy Lio, $232,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 205, No. 909-Lois Stuebinger to Mauricio Covarrubias, $271,500.

28th St. S., 3240, No. 204-P. Charlene Frink to Matthew Franklin Johnston, $167,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in August 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For home sales elsewhere in the Washington area, go to washingtonpost.com.

ARLINGTON AREA

Arlington Blvd., 2601, No. 36-Henry John and Karen C. Amato to Colin P. Sundwick, $279,999.

Brandywine St. N., 2120-Amy Childers Benson to Nieves Julisa Edwards and John S. De Wet, $531,500.

Columbia Pike., 5300, No. 707-Ellen Y. Chou to Pamela G. Frick, $297,000.

Dinwiddie St. S., 824-Humberto and Elva Orellana to Albert A. Bonilla Alvarenga and Ana O. Jiron, $470,000.

Fairfax Dr., 6932, No. 100-Muriah L. Newland to Gus Meruvia, $480,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4087A, No. A-David A. and Susan Y. Schilling to Timothy and Alexander Link, $500,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 704-Benjamin A. Faatz and Roxanne A. Schofield to Keith G. Schofield and Nicola Smithers, $327,500.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 422-Katherine C. Bond to Anna Panas, $182,000.

Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 431-Theresa M. Michaud to Gerard T. Bradley and Ganchimeg Batchuluun, $655,000.

George Mason Dr. N., 2915-Jeffrey N. and Gretchen D. Trimble to Kathryn Cabral, $990,000.

Glebe Rd. N., 3200-Haiyi Enterprise USA Corp. to Wilibaldo Merida and Nidya Claudia Ferrufino, $860,000.

Henderson Rd. N., 4141, No. 516-Rebecca F. Fehrs to Karen N. Becker, $370,000.

Jacksonville St. N., 859-Michael B. Glomb to Susana P. Ramirez and Vladimir Murashov, $1.15 million.

Lee Hwy., 2100, No. 436-Akiko and Jiro Ueda to Kristie Ann and Reggie Breshears, $419,000.

Monroe St. N., 2101, No. 105-Michael H. Farrey to Brian D. MacMahon, $370,000.

Nelson St. N., 3108-Denise A. Kellogg to Jeffrey A. and Courtney E. Conn, $1.09 million.

Old Dominion Dr., 4925-Yasser Gaber Mohamed Ali to Mercedes L. Vargas Arias, $670,000.

Pershing Dr. N., 4314, No. 43144-Larry C. and Joslyn G. Mack-Wilson to Rachel Volke, $250,000.

Quebec St. S., 2024-Kelly A. Hendrickson to James Creel and Lucia Carromba, $600,000.

Quincy St. N., 1812-Octavio B. and Margarita S. Capetillo to Megan A. Donnelly, $805,000.

Randolph St. N., 1601-William R. Bode and Beverly Jane Berger to Charlotte E. Markoe, $1.34 million.

Stuart St. N., 1029, No. 511-Anthony Joseph Prioletti to Marc Gileen, $408,000.

Stuart St. N., 1132-Evg-Ballston Corp. to Mark Rayha, $1.38 million.

Thomas St. N., 231, No. 206-Donald Edward Scanlon to Alexis D. Kroot, $385,000.

Tuckahoe St. N., 2208-Tracy Lynn and Leslie Carol Wilder to Wesley Smith and Rachel Correia, $815,000.

Utah St. N., 1045, No. 2-705-Adam Morse to Ehab Abutaleb, $374,000.

Vermont St. N., 1001, No. 701-Kevin Kent to Shobha Bora, $371,000.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 1301, No. 1104-Alisa Stack to Clare Murphy and Kyle William Konard, $293,000.

Wayne St. S., 1016, No. 510-Joyce M. Murtha to Elizabeth L. Wildhack and Margaret S. Doyel, $548,000.

Wilson Blvd., 1800, No. 436-Mary Kathleen Roman to Mengjun Yu, $539,000.

Third St. N., 5141-Patrice A. Saari to Matthew and Bryan Diseati, $580,000.

Seventh Rd. S., 5040, No. T1-Eric Teoh to Naushad Husain and Aqsa A. Khan, $340,000.

Eighth Rd. S., 5111, No. 12-Abdul Ahad and Abdul Hannan to Grover Ledezma Vargas and Sulma Jimenez Garcia, $195,000.

Ninth St. N., 3835, No. 108W-Diana Rucker Weissman to Matthew Joseph Zmuda, $335,000.

13th St. S., 3115-Mihee Pansiri to Vinita Chawla, $610,000.

16th Rd. S., 2812A, No. 2812A-Iftekhar M. Chowdhury and Mousumi Khan to Juan Jose Suria Escobar and Allyson J. Suria Hernandez, $300,000.

19th St. S., 3912-Amy E. Quiggins and Richard W. Miller to Matthew Jay Stambaugh and Melissa Fedders, $650,000.

22nd St. N., 6506-Pamela Gordon and Janet Gordon Frick to Yue Lin Lee and Ah Yin Wong, $750,000.

25th St. N., 5725-Luke R. and Nicolina N. Miller to Jennifer Greene and Adam Goldsmith, $1.52 million.

30th Rd. N., 6807-Naghmeh K. and Josh Merck to Jason S. Fickett and Maria Caterina Bramati, $1.01 million.

31st St. N., 6817-Harriet K. Lynn to Derek J. and Amanda K. Huetinck, $895,000.

37th Rd. N., 4315-Katherine L. Mattos and Steven J. Wunder to Timothy J. Mock and Vanessa Sarchet, $929,500.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Crystal Dr., 1805, No. 508S-Ross Boyd and Susan Lynn Anderson to Sandra L. Stolt, $599,950.

Hayes St. S., 1619, No. 2-Jay Crouch and Annie B. Crouch Trust to Wenjie Lu and Weixuan Wang, $575,000.

21st St. S., 708-Charles Laster and Robert Rosenberg to Hazem and Suzanne R. Barmada, $753,000.

31st St. S., 717-Peter V. & Geraldine M. Filpi to Jeremy Batozynski and Amanda Morey, $755,000.

ROSSLYN AREA

Key Blvd., 1411, No. 507-NVR Inc. to Allen Joel Benefield, $609,900.

Key Blvd., 1530, No. 619-Domenica P. Waller to Hazem Alghabra, $343,000.

Nash St. N., 1881, No. 407-Pranathi Kondapaneni to Andrew O’Brien, $810,000.

Ode St. N., 1336, No. 8-Fernand J. and Barbara G. Elbeze to Casey P. Lawlor, $260,000.

Scott St. N., 1447-Joshua T. and Alyson J. Guyan to Kyle E. and Betsy R. Ferguson, $975,000.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Abingdon St. S., 3058, No. C2-William G. Laeske to Anne M. Link, $240,000.

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2720, No. 715-Fares and Lisa Ingrasci Hakim to Nancy Z. Yuan, $399,000.

Columbus St. S., 3033, No. B2-Susanna L. Holsopple to Emily Richardson, $340,000.

Stafford St. S., 3363-Brandon M. and Meghan C. Cole to Alexander Henni, $475,000.

Wakefield St. S., 3423-Elizabeth G. Troeder to Amy K. Stork, $490,000.

Woodrow St. S., 2819F, No. 6-Douglas Y.K. Pang to Octavio Martin Cisneros and Teravy Mol, $347,800.

28th St. S., 4841, No. A-Douglas L. and Jinnie M. Menefee to Christin L. McElrath, $433,250.

34th St. S., 4666, No. A2-Sandra L. Goodrich to Lisa N. Dodd, $424,000.