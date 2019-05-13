Alfred St. N., 313-Gayla B. Gordon to Ludovic N. Burton, $885,000.
Archer Ct., 1114-Bruce W. Henry and estate of Joyce C. Ferguson to Joseph T. and Selina Delahanty, $495,000.
Armistead St. N., 431, No. 401-Daophasouk Pathammavong to Stephanie Wiseman, $155,000.
Armistead St. N., 661-Celia M. Edelved to Michael A. Malferrari, $377,000.
Arell Ct., 47-Patrick N. and Melissa Holman to Shayla Milliner, $610,000.
Bashford Lane, 602, No. 2211-Kathleen M. and Katelyn Hamilton to Afshawn Michael and Kristin Lynn Towfighi, $257,500.
Braddock Rd. E., 505, No. 702-Mary Connell to Charles K. and Natasha Spalding, $418,000.
Burgess Ave., 226-Ghebriela Patton to Branden Beasley and Dylan Garten, $453,000.
Cameron St., 1115, No. 112-Donna C. and John E. Kloch to Kathleen D. Timmons, $652,000.
Carriage House Cir., 17-Jeffrey B. and Karen Provost to Erica L. Joyner, $505,000.
Chetworth Pl., 815-Heiser Properties Corp. to Rachel Renee Replogle and Gabriel L. Okolski, $625,000.
Columbus St. N., 330-Eli B. Bronstein to Christine Anne Pryately and Gordon A. Echols, $755,000.
Columbus St. S., 617-Diane L. Benson to Bret G. Dorgan and Amanda J. Page, $558,100.
Commonwealth Ave., 3405, No. D-Sara E. Alipanah to Rachel Pinguelo, $207,000.
Del Ray Ave. E., 106-Martin and Nicole Peace to Daniel S. Trope and Lindsay P. Holmes, $840,000.
Del Ray Ave. W., 5-James M. Dodson and Martha-Helene Stapleton to Andrew R. and Christine L. Norton, $845,000.
Donovan Dr., 5116, No. 201-Tamara Lee to Dorian George and Heana Pond, $374,400.
Duke St., 4600, No. 404-Loriann Carmela Ramos to Carmen Postigo, $171,000.
Duke St., 5201, No. 304-Binod P. and Gita D. Timalsina to Natividad De Jesus Reyes Benitez and Vilma Esperanza Portillo Argueta, $190,000.
Eisenhower Ave., 4854, No. 246-Robert Morlan to David Waller, $312,000.
Fayette St. N., 525, No. 413-Caitlin A. Codella to Ana S. Fuentes, $555,000.
Fort Worth Ave., 3970-Robert F. Dobrzynski to Justin A. and Kelley J. Reynolds, $1.15 million.
Garnett Dr., 2418-Anna Won Fee to Kevin J. and Shannon C. Donohue, $535,000.
Greenway Pl., 3613, No. 532-Margaret B. Benghauser to Ruth E. Petzold, $367,000.
Gretna Green Ct., 264-Edward Shorey to Gregory A. and Lee Ann Tardieu, $536,000.
Hall Pl., 802-Phillip L. Fraas to Theresa Michelle and John Arthur Murphy, $1.29 million.
Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 1614-Yeon Lee to Danielle and Mary Louise Hagerty, $340,000.
Holmes Run Pkwy., 5127-Mario Allen and Susan K. Obregon to Michael P. and Mandy Plodek, $640,000.
Jamieson Ave., 2121, No. 911-Craig D. Bourassa to Cynthia L. Dickinson, $589,900.
Jefferson St., 414-Matthew J. and Kimberly J. Greenberg to Mary Ann Best and David R. Millard, $725,000.
John Ticer Dr., 5007-Jeffrey M. and Hilary A. Prokop to Beau O. and Leslie Katherine Bilek, $967,500.
Kenwood Ave., 2722-Ruth R. Fields to Matthew and Laura Donnan, $599,000.
Leslie Ave., 2102-Joseph A. and Johanna M. Cooley to Margaret and Brian Ward, $624,900.
Lyons Lane, 3707, No. 549-Christopher J. Bartos to William George Toone Jr. and Arletta Van Breda, $376,000.
Main Line Blvd., 2111-Janish J. Patel to Terry and Amy K. Horner, $882,500.
Martha Custis Dr., 1225, No. 1018-Sofia M. and Ismat A. Haque to Michael Leonard, $255,000.
Martha Custis Dr., 3270, No. 225-Barbara and Richard Turpyn to Ricardo and Cheryl J. Domingo, $260,000.
Moncure Dr., 305-Hope Anne Scherer to John J. and Ellen Kitt, $639,000.
Mount Eagle Pl., 1562, No. 963-Mary Regan Kohler to Scott H. Duncan, $345,000.
Mount Vernon Ave., 113-Steven and Alexandra M. Volk to Tipping Gassner Ellis, $563,500.
Nelson Ave. E., 554-Stephen L. and Kellie M. Cornelison to Benjamin J. and Erin M. Conners, $613,500.
Oak St. E., 23-Mary M. Carter to Thomas J. and Ellen C. Hoffman, $855,400.
Overlook Dr. S., 805-William F. and Maureen Ann Morris to Ryan John and Elizabeth M. Nielsen, $1.12 million.
Pendleton St., 808-Doris Sokoloff to Morwari Zafar, $599,000.
Pickett St. S., 261, No. 301-Craig C. and Kathleen M. Creighton to Salam M. Al Waeli, $335,000.
Pitt St. N., 209-Richard Martin Allen and Giovanna Sparagna to Christopher Gordon Low and Caitlin Ann Codella, $965,000.
Pitt St. N., 801, No. 1106-Cynthia Ackrill to Jerry L. Spruill and Vikki L. Lynch, $310,000.
Pitt St. S., 801, No. 229-Jonathan C. Gallo to Michael Strutton, $379,000.
Potomac Ave., 2012, No. 102-Fernando Martinez to Joseph M. and Tacie J. Williams, $785,000.
Prince St., 1407-Timothy P. and Christopher T. Dunn to Robert Jeremy Christopher Coxon, $610,000.
Pullman Pl., 616-Eleanor R. Gomberg to Aaron P. and Trisha McCommons, $750,000.
Queen St., 416-Lisa and Matthew Reuter to Nancy Murdoch Carlton, $720,000.
Regency Pl., 5005-Thomas W. Hicks Jr. to Andrew T. Slade and Alexis R. Krueger, $564,000.
Rosemont Ave. E., 18-Jared F. Krieger to Marie Vanderbilt-Mathews and Michael Robinson, $780,000.
Saint Asaph St. N., 552-Benjamin and Brianne Jean Casey to Julia I. Watterson, $540,000.
Slaters Lane, 501, No. 114-Irene B. Digravio to Walter and Margaret Ermler, $315,000.
Snowden Hallowell Way, 824-Kevin A. and Stacey L. Crecy to Alexander Murray and Hallie Stambler, $947,000.
Stevenson Ave., 6301, No. 203-Sandra K. Stewart to Candice M. Williams, $170,000.
Strutfield Lane, 4550, No. 2227-Christine Lee to Amanda L. Tharpe, $315,000.
Strutfield Lane, 4561, No. 3313-Wayne J. and Jennifer J. DeFreitas to Raffi Nersessian, $230,000.
Upland Pl., 606-Amy E. and Daniel R. Johnson to John V. and Margaret M. Zavarelli, $1.12 million.
Valley Dr., 3329, No. 702-Mateo E. Robertaccio to Oakley Key Watkins, $295,000.
Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 320-Adam C. Gleason to Gregory L. Himelright, $145,000.
Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 1213-Samantha Willoughby to Gerelchimeg Altandush, $115,000.
Washington St. S., 1250, No. 411-Wassim F. Beidas to Mukut B. and Sudha K. Mathur, $870,000.
West St. N., 623-David Oxner to Kyle and Limin Hang Fields, $769,000.
Wycklow Ct., 5409-Kevin S. and Susan Yates to Carrie E. Hall, $435,000.
Wyndham Cir., 3303, No. 347-Niki N. Hoang to Eyaba Sogoyou and Liudmila Ceban, $299,000.
Wyndham Cir., 3312, No. 206-Bruce Koblinski to Chelsea D. Lane, $189,000.
Wyndham Cir., 3315, No. 3222-Ekc Corp. to Melissa Francisca Avalos, $305,000.
Yoakum Pkwy., 307, No. 414-Az Properties Inc. to Dennis Albert Thorp, $300,000.
Aberdeen St. S., 35-Randall and Tracy L. Dooley to Joseph M. Delio and Eric R. Craft, $1.07 million.
Adams St. N., 1730-Robert D. and Kristin R. Keeling to Allan F. and Marcia L. Westcott, $1.2 million.
Arlington Blvd., 4501, No. 417-Ines E. Ortiz to Inversiones Sanjuan, $117,949.
Arlington Mill Dr. S., 810, No. 8-202-Nathan Canestaro to Adriana L. Peri, $224,000.
Barton St. S., 1020, No. 268-Michael Joseph O’Brien to Marie Noelle Connaughton and Anthony J. Yannone, $390,000.
Brandywine St. N., 2003-Jeffrey L. White to Michael Mann and Kelli Dubose, $860,000.
Buchanan St. N., 2237-David A. and Claudia V. O’Connor to Justin and Brittany Goldsmith, $910,000.
Clarendon Blvd., 2400, No. 504-Lawrence C. Yontz to Michelle Stephanie Parker and Marcelo Jose Fernandez Mendez, $533,490.
Courthouse Rd. N., 1301, No. 1116-Joel E. Leising to Fang-Yun Hslao, $350,000.
Delaware St. N., 3731-Michael W. Bell to Serafin Josef Nikolaus Grundi and Cheng-Ying Yang, $1.15 million.
Edgewood St. S., 401-Margaret B. Brennan and Matthew R. Oviatt to Brian P. and Rachel K. Allen, $723,000.
Emerson St. N., 2100-Metro Fine Properties Corp. to Young H. Joo and Tina H. Ho, $769,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4121, No. 204-Andre L. and January T. Lovitt to Jeffrey Richard Franklyn Barrett and Elizabeth Nicole Genter, $400,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4179, No. 201-Richard Brennan to Kara M. Westercamp, $317,500.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 1134-Kay Andrea Alicia Robinson to Feven Mengestu, $350,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 927-Stephen J. and Tracy Lynn Conroy to Brooke A. Newbern, $219,900.
Garfield St. N., 1201, No. 806-Hla Hla Shih to Sangtai Choi, $648,500.
George Mason Dr. N., 205, No. 205-1-Jason W. Frankel to Steven W. and Alice E. Henry, $265,000.
George Mason Dr. N., 3400-John C. and Christine E. McManus to Jonathan M. and Leah M.K. Gorham, $1.52 million.
Glebe Rd. N., 851, No. 1219-Eric D. Feuerlicht to Lydia Aimee Jones, $651,400.
Glebe Rd. N., 3526-Michael and Heather M. Fluehr to Paul Michael Schoenhard, $925,000.
Harrison St. N., 624-Deborah L. Gaczewski to Vivek S. and Audrey G. Gowda, $710,000.
Harrison St. N., 3047-William S. and Julia L. Fields to Jesse R. and Karen M. Reich, $1.24 million.
Highland St. N., 1020, No. 324-Rashi Agarwal and Guldar Singh Sekhon to Noelle Elizabeth Jung Byrd, $530,000.
Ivy St. S., 201-William W. and Angel O. Richards to William M. and Johanna Charlotte Montague, $755,000.
Jefferson St. N., 1405-Michael E. Leurdijk to Gregory and Anne Colevas, $1 million.
Johnson St. N., 1915-Nguyen T. and Linda L. Vu to Jenelle Conaway, $835,000.
Key Blvd., 2021, No. 12619-NSC Investments Corp. to Anastasiia and Aleksey Polyakov, $305,000.
Larrimore St. N., 1045-NCD Group Corp. to John and Andrea Eagan, $1.09 million.
Lee Hwy., 2100, No. 233-Norine L. Fuller to Kelly Dooley, $370,000.
Lee Hwy., 4401, No. 58-Francisco R. and Lehuanani M. Santos to Catherine Jo and Barbara McClellan, $239,000.
Lorcom Lane, 4390, No. 709-Joseph T. and Selina Delahanty to Barbara Kelly Tierney, $248,000.
Nicholas St. N., 1515-Jacob Lee and Terri Ginsberg Jordan to Stephen Harry Davis and Diane Ingeborg Peterson, $930,000.
Park Dr. N., 430-Mark David and Martha Morris Yates to Dmitri Tarakhovsky, $832,000.
Quebec St. N., 1707-Michael S. Pesce and Gabrielle Jeanette Klingman to Greggory William and Margaret Farquhar Thomas, $1.57 million.
Quincy St. N., 1100, No. B-Clinton D. Fisch to Kristi Sieber, $315,000.
Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 523-John D. Whitlock to Jennifer L. Chauvin, $372,500.
Roberts Lane, 3442-Harold C. Malchow Jr. and Astrid M. Weigert to Sorin and Cristina Alina Topor, $1.4 million.
Spout Run Pkwy., 3000, No. C601-Alexandra E. Newman to Chase B. Lachimia, $338,000.
Stuart St. N., 1324-Vicki V. Query to Roy E. and Perla C. Manuel, $580,000.
Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1525-Donna S. Webb and estate of Donald M. Showers to Clara M. Doyle, $216,029.
Taylor St. N., 1120, No. 2-Lingde Hong to Meenoch Kim and Daniel Paul Reider, $737,000.
Tazewell Ct. N., 2105-Christopher W. and Lorraine Meredith Drew to Brent and Sofia Panzenhagen, $730,000.
Utah St. N., 1045, No. 2-607-Scott Ross Davis and Nina K. McDowell to Rohith Rajendra and Colleen Korp, $467,500.
Van Buren Ct. N., 2331-Paola C. Faust to Xiaoying Zhang, $932,000.
Vermont St. N., 1001, No. 706-Mark A. Summers to Vincent Sica, $512,500.
Wakefield St. N., 700-Timothy W. and Linda G. Wallace to Varun Chudiwale, $1 million.
Walter Reed Dr. S., 1319, No. 19103-Lori G. Hupka to Christopher Joseph Leppert and Christine Pei Lin, $265,000.
Washington Blvd., 6835-Mitchell R. Schneider to Richard G. Moore and Caitlin Anderson, $640,900.
Second St. S., 4601-Northern Virginia Investments Corp. to Ian Craig Cooke and Catherine Elizabeth Crumley, $750,000.
Third St. S., 3623-Dennis W. Tolliver and estate of Roy O. Tolliver Sr. to John J. and Michelle D. Dandeneau, $480,000.
Fifth St. S., 3701, No. 106-Ronald B. Seely to Andrew W. and Cheryl R. Buchholtz, $190,000.
Eighth Rd. S., 5101, No. 105-Ma Rashed Anwar and Parvin H. Khan to Omarrah E. Reid-Christie, $169,500.
Eighth St. S., 5617-Forrest A. Mitchell to Roosevelt A. and Karen Y. Trana Reyes, $295,600.
Ninth St. S., 4707-Vernon O. and Jane M. Roningen to John and Alina D.C. Bogovic, $770,000.
11th St. N., 5518-Shane and Emily A. Kiggen to Matthew S. Pritzkur and Anne C. Hancock, $1.07 million.
12th St. S., 5133-Better Home Development Corp. to Lauren Williams Shareef, $740,000.
16th St. N., 5508-Frank A. and Denise H. Tola to Edward and Arabella Baca, $830,000.
16th Rd. S., 2802A, No. 2802A-Cesar A. Gutierrez and Sonia E. Estrada to Alvaro H. and Josselyn E. Salvador, $193,000.
16th St. S., 4202-Cecilia Zurita to Gregory L. Greeley, $525,000.
18th St. S., 3810-Glynis L. and Steven L. Bell to Erika Lofgren and Alan Charles Drummond, $591,000.
21st Rd. N., 2123-Grace Mai and Thuy K. Loi to Patrick Michael and Carly Shannon Wobig Coleman, $1.25 million.
23rd Rd. N., 4619-Steven T. and Pamela W. Sims to Alexa Victoria Stanco and Sean Ryan Clark, $910,000.
28th St. N., 6827-Celebrity Homes Corp. to Joseph M. Miscione, $1.54 million.
36th St. N., 6128-MR Project Management Inc. to Brandon and Sheri Labonte, $2 million.
Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1300, No. 105-Stven J. Zarick to Claudia Mariana Rojas Manrique, $239,900.
Army Navy Dr., 1300, No. 710-Marvin E. Chavez to Curtis John Eilers and Talia Chongtao Zhang, $222,333.
Eads St. S., 1211, No. 503-Hubert Charles Lorin to Andrew Joseph and Jamie Ruth Maguire, $392,900.
Glebe Rd. S., 3600, No. 619W-Mary P. and Daniel J. Cowhig to Vincent De Paul and Tsoungui Belinga, $515,000.
Rolfe St. S., 2304-Walter G. Cox to Andrea Lynn Wagenbach, $675,000.
19th St. S., 1027-Gian P. and Henry Wang to Sahara S. Javad and Nadeem G. Iqbal, $746,888.
Key Blvd., 1530, No. 323-Roswitha E. Scheu to Gregory Lee and Robert C. Nash, $365,000.
Oak St. N., 1600, No. 907-Jacqueline A. Berkowitz to Yvonne K. Crane, $451,000.
Ode St. N., 1305, No. 302-Aaron L. Beard to Mark and Michelle Lowry, $180,000.
12th St. N., 1418, No. 1418B-John D. and Marianne Aiken to Carolyn I. Willbrandt, $564,900.
Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2564A, No. 5-Rebecca Lynn Bennett to Richard Peter Beck and Kenneth A. Bertsch, $575,000.
Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2720, No. 712-James A. and Ella Sue Sprague to Thomas Sandler and Cheryl-Ann Cohen, $545,000.
Buchanan St. S., 3052, No. B1-Manuel and Ana R. Garcimonde to Peter Fontaine and Marjorie Miller, $338,500.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 3825-Gabrielle C. Peterson to Caroline Love Davis, $440,000.
Stafford St. S., 3462, No. B2-Eric C. Hansen and Rebecca E. Carpenter to Josephine Cassella, $275,000.
Wakefield St. S., 3540-William O. Scouton to Suzette R. Buttram, $470,000.
Walter Reed Dr. S., 2613, No. D-Renae Ouellette and Morgan Findley to David A. Breeding, $324,900.
25th St. S., 2321, No. 2-404-John McAfoos and Dawn Haney to Gena Woodward, $410,000.
28th Rd. S., 4606B, No. B-Katherine M. and Mary E. Bonau to Alexander Victor Augustine and Emily Rose Wrigley, $327,000.
29th Rd. S., 4900, No. A2-Cassandra H. Deck to Patrick T. and Nicole E. Weeks, $395,600.
31st Rd. S., 4608, No. B2-Danielle Ramacciotti Garrahan to Francisco and Sandra DeSousa, $325,000.