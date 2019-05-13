Alexandria

These sales data recorded by the Alexandria Department of Real Estate Assessments in October 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ALEXANDRIA AREA

Alfred St. N., 313-Gayla B. Gordon to Ludovic N. Burton, $885,000.

Archer Ct., 1114-Bruce W. Henry and estate of Joyce C. Ferguson to Joseph T. and Selina Delahanty, $495,000.

Armistead St. N., 431, No. 401-Daophasouk Pathammavong to Stephanie Wiseman, $155,000.

Armistead St. N., 661-Celia M. Edelved to Michael A. Malferrari, $377,000.

Arell Ct., 47-Patrick N. and Melissa Holman to Shayla Milliner, $610,000.

Bashford Lane, 602, No. 2211-Kathleen M. and Katelyn Hamilton to Afshawn Michael and Kristin Lynn Towfighi, $257,500.

Braddock Rd. E., 505, No. 702-Mary Connell to Charles K. and Natasha Spalding, $418,000.

Burgess Ave., 226-Ghebriela Patton to Branden Beasley and Dylan Garten, $453,000.

Cameron St., 1115, No. 112-Donna C. and John E. Kloch to Kathleen D. Timmons, $652,000.

Carriage House Cir., 17-Jeffrey B. and Karen Provost to Erica L. Joyner, $505,000.

Chetworth Pl., 815-Heiser Properties Corp. to Rachel Renee Replogle and Gabriel L. Okolski, $625,000.

Columbus St. N., 330-Eli B. Bronstein to Christine Anne Pryately and Gordon A. Echols, $755,000.

Columbus St. S., 617-Diane L. Benson to Bret G. Dorgan and Amanda J. Page, $558,100.

Commonwealth Ave., 3405, No. D-Sara E. Alipanah to Rachel Pinguelo, $207,000.

Del Ray Ave. E., 106-Martin and Nicole Peace to Daniel S. Trope and Lindsay P. Holmes, $840,000.

Del Ray Ave. W., 5-James M. Dodson and Martha-Helene Stapleton to Andrew R. and Christine L. Norton, $845,000.

Donovan Dr., 5116, No. 201-Tamara Lee to Dorian George and Heana Pond, $374,400.

Duke St., 4600, No. 404-Loriann Carmela Ramos to Carmen Postigo, $171,000.

Duke St., 5201, No. 304-Binod P. and Gita D. Timalsina to Natividad De Jesus Reyes Benitez and Vilma Esperanza Portillo Argueta, $190,000.

Eisenhower Ave., 4854, No. 246-Robert Morlan to David Waller, $312,000.

Fayette St. N., 525, No. 413-Caitlin A. Codella to Ana S. Fuentes, $555,000.

Fort Worth Ave., 3970-Robert F. Dobrzynski to Justin A. and Kelley J. Reynolds, $1.15 million.

Garnett Dr., 2418-Anna Won Fee to Kevin J. and Shannon C. Donohue, $535,000.

Greenway Pl., 3613, No. 532-Margaret B. Benghauser to Ruth E. Petzold, $367,000.

Gretna Green Ct., 264-Edward Shorey to Gregory A. and Lee Ann Tardieu, $536,000.

Hall Pl., 802-Phillip L. Fraas to Theresa Michelle and John Arthur Murphy, $1.29 million.

Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 1614-Yeon Lee to Danielle and Mary Louise Hagerty, $340,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5127-Mario Allen and Susan K. Obregon to Michael P. and Mandy Plodek, $640,000.

Jamieson Ave., 2121, No. 911-Craig D. Bourassa to Cynthia L. Dickinson, $589,900.

Jefferson St., 414-Matthew J. and Kimberly J. Greenberg to Mary Ann Best and David R. Millard, $725,000.

John Ticer Dr., 5007-Jeffrey M. and Hilary A. Prokop to Beau O. and Leslie Katherine Bilek, $967,500.

Kenwood Ave., 2722-Ruth R. Fields to Matthew and Laura Donnan, $599,000.

Leslie Ave., 2102-Joseph A. and Johanna M. Cooley to Margaret and Brian Ward, $624,900.

Lyons Lane, 3707, No. 549-Christopher J. Bartos to William George Toone Jr. and Arletta Van Breda, $376,000.

Main Line Blvd., 2111-Janish J. Patel to Terry and Amy K. Horner, $882,500.

Martha Custis Dr., 1225, No. 1018-Sofia M. and Ismat A. Haque to Michael Leonard, $255,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 3270, No. 225-Barbara and Richard Turpyn to Ricardo and Cheryl J. Domingo, $260,000.

Moncure Dr., 305-Hope Anne Scherer to John J. and Ellen Kitt, $639,000.

Mount Eagle Pl., 1562, No. 963-Mary Regan Kohler to Scott H. Duncan, $345,000.

Mount Vernon Ave., 113-Steven and Alexandra M. Volk to Tipping Gassner Ellis, $563,500.

Nelson Ave. E., 554-Stephen L. and Kellie M. Cornelison to Benjamin J. and Erin M. Conners, $613,500.

Oak St. E., 23-Mary M. Carter to Thomas J. and Ellen C. Hoffman, $855,400.

Overlook Dr. S., 805-William F. and Maureen Ann Morris to Ryan John and Elizabeth M. Nielsen, $1.12 million.

Pendleton St., 808-Doris Sokoloff to Morwari Zafar, $599,000.

Pickett St. S., 261, No. 301-Craig C. and Kathleen M. Creighton to Salam M. Al Waeli, $335,000.

Pitt St. N., 209-Richard Martin Allen and Giovanna Sparagna to Christopher Gordon Low and Caitlin Ann Codella, $965,000.

Pitt St. N., 801, No. 1106-Cynthia Ackrill to Jerry L. Spruill and Vikki L. Lynch, $310,000.

Pitt St. S., 801, No. 229-Jonathan C. Gallo to Michael Strutton, $379,000.

Potomac Ave., 2012, No. 102-Fernando Martinez to Joseph M. and Tacie J. Williams, $785,000.

Prince St., 1407-Timothy P. and Christopher T. Dunn to Robert Jeremy Christopher Coxon, $610,000.

Pullman Pl., 616-Eleanor R. Gomberg to Aaron P. and Trisha McCommons, $750,000.

Queen St., 416-Lisa and Matthew Reuter to Nancy Murdoch Carlton, $720,000.

Regency Pl., 5005-Thomas W. Hicks Jr. to Andrew T. Slade and Alexis R. Krueger, $564,000.

Rosemont Ave. E., 18-Jared F. Krieger to Marie Vanderbilt-Mathews and Michael Robinson, $780,000.

Saint Asaph St. N., 552-Benjamin and Brianne Jean Casey to Julia I. Watterson, $540,000.

Slaters Lane, 501, No. 114-Irene B. Digravio to Walter and Margaret Ermler, $315,000.

Snowden Hallowell Way, 824-Kevin A. and Stacey L. Crecy to Alexander Murray and Hallie Stambler, $947,000.

Stevenson Ave., 6301, No. 203-Sandra K. Stewart to Candice M. Williams, $170,000.

Strutfield Lane, 4550, No. 2227-Christine Lee to Amanda L. Tharpe, $315,000.

Strutfield Lane, 4561, No. 3313-Wayne J. and Jennifer J. DeFreitas to Raffi Nersessian, $230,000.

Upland Pl., 606-Amy E. and Daniel R. Johnson to John V. and Margaret M. Zavarelli, $1.12 million.

Valley Dr., 3329, No. 702-Mateo E. Robertaccio to Oakley Key Watkins, $295,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 320-Adam C. Gleason to Gregory L. Himelright, $145,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 1213-Samantha Willoughby to Gerelchimeg Altandush, $115,000.

Washington St. S., 1250, No. 411-Wassim F. Beidas to Mukut B. and Sudha K. Mathur, $870,000.

West St. N., 623-David Oxner to Kyle and Limin Hang Fields, $769,000.

Wycklow Ct., 5409-Kevin S. and Susan Yates to Carrie E. Hall, $435,000.

Wyndham Cir., 3303, No. 347-Niki N. Hoang to Eyaba Sogoyou and Liudmila Ceban, $299,000.

Wyndham Cir., 3312, No. 206-Bruce Koblinski to Chelsea D. Lane, $189,000.

Wyndham Cir., 3315, No. 3222-Ekc Corp. to Melissa Francisca Avalos, $305,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 307, No. 414-Az Properties Inc. to Dennis Albert Thorp, $300,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in October 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For home sales elsewhere in the Washington area, go to washingtonpost.com.

ARLINGTON AREA

Aberdeen St. S., 35-Randall and Tracy L. Dooley to Joseph M. Delio and Eric R. Craft, $1.07 million.

Adams St. N., 1730-Robert D. and Kristin R. Keeling to Allan F. and Marcia L. Westcott, $1.2 million.

Arlington Blvd., 4501, No. 417-Ines E. Ortiz to Inversiones Sanjuan, $117,949.

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 810, No. 8-202-Nathan Canestaro to Adriana L. Peri, $224,000.

Barton St. S., 1020, No. 268-Michael Joseph O’Brien to Marie Noelle Connaughton and Anthony J. Yannone, $390,000.

Brandywine St. N., 2003-Jeffrey L. White to Michael Mann and Kelli Dubose, $860,000.

Buchanan St. N., 2237-David A. and Claudia V. O’Connor to Justin and Brittany Goldsmith, $910,000.

Clarendon Blvd., 2400, No. 504-Lawrence C. Yontz to Michelle Stephanie Parker and Marcelo Jose Fernandez Mendez, $533,490.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1301, No. 1116-Joel E. Leising to Fang-Yun Hslao, $350,000.

Delaware St. N., 3731-Michael W. Bell to Serafin Josef Nikolaus Grundi and Cheng-Ying Yang, $1.15 million.

Edgewood St. S., 401-Margaret B. Brennan and Matthew R. Oviatt to Brian P. and Rachel K. Allen, $723,000.

Emerson St. N., 2100-Metro Fine Properties Corp. to Young H. Joo and Tina H. Ho, $769,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4121, No. 204-Andre L. and January T. Lovitt to Jeffrey Richard Franklyn Barrett and Elizabeth Nicole Genter, $400,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4179, No. 201-Richard Brennan to Kara M. Westercamp, $317,500.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 1134-Kay Andrea Alicia Robinson to Feven Mengestu, $350,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 927-Stephen J. and Tracy Lynn Conroy to Brooke A. Newbern, $219,900.

Garfield St. N., 1201, No. 806-Hla Hla Shih to Sangtai Choi, $648,500.

George Mason Dr. N., 205, No. 205-1-Jason W. Frankel to Steven W. and Alice E. Henry, $265,000.

George Mason Dr. N., 3400-John C. and Christine E. McManus to Jonathan M. and Leah M.K. Gorham, $1.52 million.

Glebe Rd. N., 851, No. 1219-Eric D. Feuerlicht to Lydia Aimee Jones, $651,400.

Glebe Rd. N., 3526-Michael and Heather M. Fluehr to Paul Michael Schoenhard, $925,000.

Harrison St. N., 624-Deborah L. Gaczewski to Vivek S. and Audrey G. Gowda, $710,000.

Harrison St. N., 3047-William S. and Julia L. Fields to Jesse R. and Karen M. Reich, $1.24 million.

Highland St. N., 1020, No. 324-Rashi Agarwal and Guldar Singh Sekhon to Noelle Elizabeth Jung Byrd, $530,000.

Ivy St. S., 201-William W. and Angel O. Richards to William M. and Johanna Charlotte Montague, $755,000.

Jefferson St. N., 1405-Michael E. Leurdijk to Gregory and Anne Colevas, $1 million.

Johnson St. N., 1915-Nguyen T. and Linda L. Vu to Jenelle Conaway, $835,000.

Key Blvd., 2021, No. 12619-NSC Investments Corp. to Anastasiia and Aleksey Polyakov, $305,000.

Larrimore St. N., 1045-NCD Group Corp. to John and Andrea Eagan, $1.09 million.

Lee Hwy., 2100, No. 233-Norine L. Fuller to Kelly Dooley, $370,000.

Lee Hwy., 4401, No. 58-Francisco R. and Lehuanani M. Santos to Catherine Jo and Barbara McClellan, $239,000.

Lorcom Lane, 4390, No. 709-Joseph T. and Selina Delahanty to Barbara Kelly Tierney, $248,000.

Nicholas St. N., 1515-Jacob Lee and Terri Ginsberg Jordan to Stephen Harry Davis and Diane Ingeborg Peterson, $930,000.

Park Dr. N., 430-Mark David and Martha Morris Yates to Dmitri Tarakhovsky, $832,000.

Quebec St. N., 1707-Michael S. Pesce and Gabrielle Jeanette Klingman to Greggory William and Margaret Farquhar Thomas, $1.57 million.

Quincy St. N., 1100, No. B-Clinton D. Fisch to Kristi Sieber, $315,000.

Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 523-John D. Whitlock to Jennifer L. Chauvin, $372,500.

Roberts Lane, 3442-Harold C. Malchow Jr. and Astrid M. Weigert to Sorin and Cristina Alina Topor, $1.4 million.

Spout Run Pkwy., 3000, No. C601-Alexandra E. Newman to Chase B. Lachimia, $338,000.

Stuart St. N., 1324-Vicki V. Query to Roy E. and Perla C. Manuel, $580,000.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1525-Donna S. Webb and estate of Donald M. Showers to Clara M. Doyle, $216,029.

Taylor St. N., 1120, No. 2-Lingde Hong to Meenoch Kim and Daniel Paul Reider, $737,000.

Tazewell Ct. N., 2105-Christopher W. and Lorraine Meredith Drew to Brent and Sofia Panzenhagen, $730,000.

Utah St. N., 1045, No. 2-607-Scott Ross Davis and Nina K. McDowell to Rohith Rajendra and Colleen Korp, $467,500.

Van Buren Ct. N., 2331-Paola C. Faust to Xiaoying Zhang, $932,000.

Vermont St. N., 1001, No. 706-Mark A. Summers to Vincent Sica, $512,500.

Wakefield St. N., 700-Timothy W. and Linda G. Wallace to Varun Chudiwale, $1 million.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 1319, No. 19103-Lori G. Hupka to Christopher Joseph Leppert and Christine Pei Lin, $265,000.

Washington Blvd., 6835-Mitchell R. Schneider to Richard G. Moore and Caitlin Anderson, $640,900.

Second St. S., 4601-Northern Virginia Investments Corp. to Ian Craig Cooke and Catherine Elizabeth Crumley, $750,000.

Third St. S., 3623-Dennis W. Tolliver and estate of Roy O. Tolliver Sr. to John J. and Michelle D. Dandeneau, $480,000.

Fifth St. S., 3701, No. 106-Ronald B. Seely to Andrew W. and Cheryl R. Buchholtz, $190,000.

Eighth Rd. S., 5101, No. 105-Ma Rashed Anwar and Parvin H. Khan to Omarrah E. Reid-Christie, $169,500.

Eighth St. S., 5617-Forrest A. Mitchell to Roosevelt A. and Karen Y. Trana Reyes, $295,600.

Ninth St. S., 4707-Vernon O. and Jane M. Roningen to John and Alina D.C. Bogovic, $770,000.

11th St. N., 5518-Shane and Emily A. Kiggen to Matthew S. Pritzkur and Anne C. Hancock, $1.07 million.

12th St. S., 5133-Better Home Development Corp. to Lauren Williams Shareef, $740,000.

16th St. N., 5508-Frank A. and Denise H. Tola to Edward and Arabella Baca, $830,000.

16th Rd. S., 2802A, No. 2802A-Cesar A. Gutierrez and Sonia E. Estrada to Alvaro H. and Josselyn E. Salvador, $193,000.

16th St. S., 4202-Cecilia Zurita to Gregory L. Greeley, $525,000.

18th St. S., 3810-Glynis L. and Steven L. Bell to Erika Lofgren and Alan Charles Drummond, $591,000.

21st Rd. N., 2123-Grace Mai and Thuy K. Loi to Patrick Michael and Carly Shannon Wobig Coleman, $1.25 million.

23rd Rd. N., 4619-Steven T. and Pamela W. Sims to Alexa Victoria Stanco and Sean Ryan Clark, $910,000.

28th St. N., 6827-Celebrity Homes Corp. to Joseph M. Miscione, $1.54 million.

36th St. N., 6128-MR Project Management Inc. to Brandon and Sheri Labonte, $2 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1300, No. 105-Stven J. Zarick to Claudia Mariana Rojas Manrique, $239,900.

Army Navy Dr., 1300, No. 710-Marvin E. Chavez to Curtis John Eilers and Talia Chongtao Zhang, $222,333.

Eads St. S., 1211, No. 503-Hubert Charles Lorin to Andrew Joseph and Jamie Ruth Maguire, $392,900.

Glebe Rd. S., 3600, No. 619W-Mary P. and Daniel J. Cowhig to Vincent De Paul and Tsoungui Belinga, $515,000.

Rolfe St. S., 2304-Walter G. Cox to Andrea Lynn Wagenbach, $675,000.

19th St. S., 1027-Gian P. and Henry Wang to Sahara S. Javad and Nadeem G. Iqbal, $746,888.

ROSSLYN AREA

Key Blvd., 1530, No. 323-Roswitha E. Scheu to Gregory Lee and Robert C. Nash, $365,000.

Oak St. N., 1600, No. 907-Jacqueline A. Berkowitz to Yvonne K. Crane, $451,000.

Ode St. N., 1305, No. 302-Aaron L. Beard to Mark and Michelle Lowry, $180,000.

12th St. N., 1418, No. 1418B-John D. and Marianne Aiken to Carolyn I. Willbrandt, $564,900.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2564A, No. 5-Rebecca Lynn Bennett to Richard Peter Beck and Kenneth A. Bertsch, $575,000.

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2720, No. 712-James A. and Ella Sue Sprague to Thomas Sandler and Cheryl-Ann Cohen, $545,000.

Buchanan St. S., 3052, No. B1-Manuel and Ana R. Garcimonde to Peter Fontaine and Marjorie Miller, $338,500.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 3825-Gabrielle C. Peterson to Caroline Love Davis, $440,000.

Stafford St. S., 3462, No. B2-Eric C. Hansen and Rebecca E. Carpenter to Josephine Cassella, $275,000.

Wakefield St. S., 3540-William O. Scouton to Suzette R. Buttram, $470,000.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2613, No. D-Renae Ouellette and Morgan Findley to David A. Breeding, $324,900.

25th St. S., 2321, No. 2-404-John McAfoos and Dawn Haney to Gena Woodward, $410,000.

28th Rd. S., 4606B, No. B-Katherine M. and Mary E. Bonau to Alexander Victor Augustine and Emily Rose Wrigley, $327,000.

29th Rd. S., 4900, No. A2-Cassandra H. Deck to Patrick T. and Nicole E. Weeks, $395,600.

31st Rd. S., 4608, No. B2-Danielle Ramacciotti Garrahan to Francisco and Sandra DeSousa, $325,000.