Arell Ct., 7-Dina Vizzaccaro to Alexander J. Bean and Emilie Danielle Castle, $618,000.
Armistead St. N., 426, No. 203-Adgroup Corp. to Anthony Grossi, $155,000.
Armistead St. N., 600-Lindsay Borst to Jonathan P. and Lydia W. Davenport, $460,000.
Barrister Pl., 5452-Matthew J. and Mila Deanna Hegg Sisk to Arpit Sheth and Avisha Rajiv Shah, $478,000.
Bernard St., 916-Rachel J. Elsby to Matthew S. Hollyfield, $602,500.
Brenman Park Dr., 4951, No. 416-Gina M. Beyer to Sara Reams, $439,000.
Cambridge Rd., 409-Mathew J. Morey and Cynthia L. Schieber to Sebastian Guillermo and Alexandra Quarles Arrivillaga, $765,000.
Cameron Station Blvd., 400, No. 322-James H. and Donna L. Davis to Konstantino and Kalliopi Z. Sambrakos, $475,000.
Carpenter Rd., 1714-John Horace and Judy Rennick to Brandon Joseph and Melissa S. Wolfson, $895,000.
Chetworth Ct., 1336-Alan L. Bernbach and Sandra T. Hershey to Brian and Hillary Coover, $685,000.
Colecroft Ct., 509-Christopher A. Leach to Herbert J. and Madeleine Levy, $635,000.
Columbus St. S., 309-Aaron E. and Kathleen B. Aldridge to Scott A. and Shelbi D. Neddermeyer, $747,000.
Commonwealth Ave., 3305-Sergio Figueroa to Hilary Nicole and Ryan Douglas Tomeny, $200,000.
Dartmouth Rd., 2800, No. 7-Sean M. and Julie Mulcahy to Rachel D. Larios, $278,000.
Del Ray Ave. E., 404-Thomas E. and Amy C. Trail to Nicholas William Leiby and Daria Margaret Pelech, $740,000.
Donovan Dr., 5116, No. 101-Garry C. Dean and Elena Tosana to Robert D. Cox and Barbara E. Marches, $397,700.
Duke St., 4600, No. 402-Charles T. and Christiana S. Chiang to Hung Chao Chao and Li Ming Feng, $145,000.
Duke St., 4600, No. 1500-Nathan Blumenschein to Assegid Mulualem Aychehe, $143,900.
Edsall Rd., 5911, No. 709-Federal National Mortgage Association to Brandon Rishard Williams, $165,000.
Eisenhower Ave., 4850, No. 401-Aleksandra M. Plavnik to Felix O. and Ana C. Gonzales, $302,500.
Ellicott St., 4013-Gordon R. Sullivan to Brandy Lee Reece and Robert S. Wharton, $865,000.
Fairfax St. S., 616-Mark J. and Kelley McCullough Robertson to Dennis James and Suzanne Corcoran Early, $1.08 million.
Franklin Ct., 2721-Scott L. and Lori Danielle Cohen Scher to Benjamin Gordon Higgs, $551,100.
Gadsby Pl., 2613-Richard D. and Debra J. Scheps to Richard Graham Watson, $660,000.
Grand View Dr., 813-Mary G. Flynt to Matthew W. Dwyer and Emily S. Theriault, $785,000.
Gunston Rd., 3777, No. 541-Department of Veterans Affairs to Maurice E. and Margarita Woods Moylan, $284,950.
Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 1412-Margarita Rosa Sanchez-Escobar to Soumita Lahiri, $425,000.
Holland Lane, 309, No. 332-Hyun Soon Kim to Roger Chan, $482,500.
Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500, No. 1006-Estate of Elizabeth A. Edwards and Miriam B. Hutchins to Janice Claire Parsons, $325,000.
Jamieson Ave., 2121, No. 907-Gerald Mayer to Erica Zilioli, $490,000.
Jamieson Ave., 2181, No. 807-Christopher J. Ryden to Dennis H. and Ronda J. Seiler, $535,000.
John Carlyle St., 520, No. 426-Juanita Chang to Darren S. and Shanna L. Dutton, $452,000.
Kentucky Ave., 323-John H. and Rebecca M. Sullivan to Ralph Aloysius Sordyl and Diana Lynn Meredith, $940,000.
Kenwood Ave., 1919, No. 302-Lauren Michelle and Adam Richard Davie to Renae Ouellette, $420,000.
Kingsgate Ct., 1735, No. 304-An-Lih Tung to Jason Vanthomme, $412,000.
Lee St. S., 302-Estate of Eva M. Kennahan and Anne M. Heishman to John M. and Nicole H. Lehr, $913,000.
Lynhaven Dr., 243-Roger and Marjorie Kelly to Eric L. and Bellorh M. Byrom, $415,000.
Main Line Blvd., 2108-Paul F. Gauthier Jr. and Jennifer R. Vaziralli to Joseph E. and Suzanne L. Tofalo, $1.27 million.
Mark Dr., 3729-Andrew Rodriguez to Macey Sevcik and Garrett Kostbar, $410,000.
Martha Custis Dr., 1225, No. 720-Dubis G. Correal and Francisco J. Beltran to Ellen Dunn, $269,900.
Martha Custis Dr., 3159, No. 848-Dana A. Krug to Gina S. Gibson, $230,000.
Masonic View Ave. W., 14-Daniel F. and Kimberly Ways Ryan to Jared and Erin Krieger, $721,300.
Minda Ct., 5064-Ryan P. Gutman to Michael Reed and Jennifer Lynn Bautista, $579,900.
Mosby St., 3111-Hafiz Corp. to Austin M. and Jamie M. Page, $600,000.
Mount Eagle Pl., 1546, No. 959-Pamela G. Beward to Christina Mahoney, $267,000.
Nelson Ave. E., 544-Hugh Wyman Howard III to Emily Diana and Nathan Joseph Hurwitz, $604,900.
Nottoway Walk, 434-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Christopher Michael Damato and An-Lih Tung, $801,497.
Pelham St. N., 1012-Dedric J. and Madeline L. Mortelmans to Elizabeth G. Lascara, $500,000.
Peyton St. N., 415-Judson Graves to Emily A. Lapp, $800,000.
Pickett St. S., 287, No. 401-Brendan M. Walsh to Madeline Loper, $350,000.
Pitt St. N., 801, No. 310-Southcourt Companies Inc. to Larry Mitchell, $183,900.
Portner Rd., 1505, No. 2-Ashley N. Bailey to Phillip L. Fraas, $745,000.
Preston Rd., 1635, No. 946-Jennifer C. Jones to Christine E. Chase, $360,000.
Prince St., 109-Clarence Norment Burke and Marney Burke Cooney to William Patrick and Maura O. Burchette, $1.48 million.
Princess St., 308-Kristin Toretta Lee to Christopher D. Dryden, $980,000.
Quaker Hill Dr., 1100, No. 412-Deborah A. Vitale to Brandyn John Eckhart, $240,000.
Reed Ave. E., 181, No. 214-Jeffrey A. and Shida M. Dressler to Sai Sri Teja Sunkara, $420,000.
Reynolds St. S., 250, No. 410-Dimitri Botbol and Jenny L. Tien to Raul A. Ruano, $249,900.
Ricketts Walk, 6025-Sana Choudhry to Edom M. Shiferaw and Kaleab Debebe, $444,000.
Roberts Lane, 122, No. 201-Gay Lynn Sabrowsky to Dagmar Skrpec, $369,000.
Russell Rd., 5, No. B-Jeffrey G. Thomas and Elisabeth Cascalheira to Michael Joseph Cocciolone, $348,000.
Skyhill Rd., 206, No. 2-Rebecca A. Hirselj to Daniel and Megan C. Watson, $316,000.
Slaters Lane, 828, No. 205-Kathryn L. Gregg to Ruben Perello, $537,500.
Stevenson Ave., 6300, No. 923-Carolyn Conyers to Yulia Klein, $237,000.
Strutfield Lane, 4550, No. 2210-Joseph Senjaji to Brandon Asselin, $228,500.
Strutfield Lane, 4561, No. 3209-Daniel and Virginia L. Lyon to Patricia McClary, $310,000.
Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 209-Estate of Christine Helen Deavers and Kolleen Gowans to Eugene Marshall Burns III, $150,000.
Van Dorn St. S., 4, No. 607-Yungeng Qi to Nicholas Alexander Knock, $155,000.
Washington St. S., 922, No. 212-Nora Hennessy Osowski and William Hennessy Jr. to J. Scott Crawford, $194,000.
West St. N., 509-Mark S. Mahar and Sondra L. Stokes to Mia C. Breheny and Andrew D. Bolton, $642,500.
Woodlawn Ct., 3817-Kimberly A. Harb to Firmine Jean-Baptiste, $530,000.
Wyndham Cir., 3303, No. 148-Anne S. Folker to George Ksenics, $307,000.
Wyndham Cir., 3311, No. 1199-Piyawan Rattanavinitkul and Jin Kyu Oh to David M. Torres, $225,000.
Wyndham Cir., 3315, No. 2230-Robert C. and Rebecca L. Fields to Saule Dissenova, $202,000.
Yoakum Pkwy., 307, No. 311-Cynthia Eldridge-Davis to Trent and Beth Burner, $270,000.
Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 1111-Margaret Vo and Brandon J. Brown to Vladimir Arnoldo Rivas Canjura and Yazmin Cristina Rojas-Chicas, $227,000.
First St., 905-Richard E.K. Barton III to Jessica Procaccini, $719,500.
Abingdon St. S., 514-Peter H. Fontaine and Marjorie A. Miller to Christopher J. Adamo and Catherine E. Thompson, $789,000.
Arlington Blvd., 4501, No. 211-Robert J. Tanner to John Longacre, $220,000.
Arlington Blvd., 4848-Stephen L. and Raylene D. Rozzi to Michelle Leigh Tontimonia, $765,000.
Barton St. S., 1500, No. 599-Gina M. DiTommaso to Pamela S. Brown, $294,500.
Buchanan Ct. N., 2019-Karan S. and Sonia M. Kamboh to Zhongqiang Lin and Shu Cong, $770,000.
Clarendon Blvd., 2400, No. 114-David Levinson to Jungwhon Joo, $390,000.
Columbia Pike., 1830, No. 416-Lori Burkinshaw to Cenaida Hernandez Bernal, $165,000.
Courthouse Rd. N., 1301, No. 1003-Hans K. Breville to Bradley S. Coley, $459,800.
Edgewood St. N., 937-David P. Hauck to Subir S. Jossan, $806,500.
Edison St. S., 1028-David J. Milton to Hannah and Dominic Babbini, $438,000.
Fairfax Dr., 6924, No. 238-Cheryl L. Capps Powers to Alba C. Ben and Soliman M. Ben-Barka, $490,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4121, No. 201-Placido C. Ordona Jr. to Alexander J. Martin, $300,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4165, No. 203-Mary M. and Alan Roman to Giorgi Maisuradze and Ellen Galdava, $410,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 733-Jillian Bower Concepcion to Laura Seferian and Stefan Gochev, $288,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 920-Brittney L. Hensley to Oluwatoyin O. and Olabisi Alfred Tofade, $192,000.
Garfield St. N., 1201, No. 312-William K. and Sharon Y. Edwards to Steven Inglis, $633,400.
George Mason Dr. N., 3300-David R. Rorick to Lisa Lynette and John Andrew Coons, $845,000.
Glebe Rd. N., 851, No. 1208-Edward L. and Janet S. Murphy to Nicholas James Cipponeri and Bethelihem Mulat Taddese, $422,500.
Glebe Rd. N., 851, No. 1904-Garrett B. Gluth to Stephen K. Yam, $640,000.
Greenbrier St. N., 645-Ryan and Evan Armstrong to Ariel and Michelle Evans, $800,000.
Greenbrier St. S., 834, No. 6-Tammy Kay Rosario-Johnson to Svetla Borisova, $115,000.
Hartford St. N., 1200, No. 307-Mary Brett Rogers-Springs to Robert Whitehill and Teresa Sproul, $591,500.
Henderson Rd. N., 4141, No. 527-Roy L. Chun and Margaret Lu to Alexander P. Norcini, $363,800.
Illinois St. S., 648-Mary-Hannah and Paul O. Klontz to Shawn and Ryan Ullman, $740,000.
Jacksonville St. N., 875-Katherine Louise Mattos and Elizabeth Agnes Cheever to Jacob Schaeufele and Diana Cummins, $757,000.
John Marshall Dr., 3609-Sunnyside Development Corp. to Todd S. and Jamie L. Neven, $2.01 million.
Key Blvd., 2005, No. 11578-Terron Sims to Adrian Simental, $365,000.
Lee Hwy., 4371, No. 403-Jacob E. Pierce and Karla J. Hulett to Jad Touma, $215,000.
Lorcom Lane, 4390, No. 707-Daniel C. Adkins to Loan and Floare Viorica Vancea, $174,000.
Montana St. N., 1076-Thomas B. Carter to Daniel D. and Kimberly F. Graver, $930,000.
Nelson St. N., 2501-William H. Geiger to Laura Lobue, $1.17 million.
Ohio St. N., 1909-HGPT Corp. to Ryan E. and Evan G. Armstrong, $1.17 million.
Ohio St. N., 3260-Richmond Custom Homes Corp. to Robert T. and Katherine K. Ferguson, $1.05 million.
Quantico St. N., 2443-TDI Homes Corp. to Steven M. and Tamar M. Haro, $1.74 million.
Quincy St. N., 888, No. 1312-Sailendra Pattanayak to Angela Ka Yan Ho, $741,500.
Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 320-Lee P. Siegel to Padmaja Juvvadi and Satyanarayana Vunnam, $375,116.
Rixey St. N., 3857-Barry S. Gruver and Catherine Y. Spong to Jeff R. Showalter and Meredith B. Mazzotta, $935,000.
Spout Run Pkwy., 3000, No. A205-Phyllis Schottenstein to Ronald and Barbara Gerk, $243,000.
Stuart St. N., 1122-Evg-Ballston Corp. to Nasir Akhtar and Julia K. Aziz, $1.2 million.
Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1411-Anne M. Rosenthal to Mary Lee Leary, $274,000.
Taylor St. N., 1050, No. 1-408-Rosa Maria Ortega to Xuefu Zhang, $480,900.
Taylor St. S., 1633-Ronnie E. and Jill Geronimo to Brandon and Melissa F. Frye, $805,000.
Utah St. N., 1045, No. 2-111-Eric Frank Bath to Hei Ning Ma, $318,000.
Vermont St. N., 1001, No. 409-Jossie M. Guthrie to Zachary O. Siddique, $383,600.
Vernon St. N., 1163-Adam L. and Rachel A. Kestenbaum to Kyle Anthony and Leo A. Hibson, $730,000.
Wakefield St. N., 601-Nilda and Eric Lomascolo to Steven Benjamin Wardell and Kelly Ann Smith, $745,000.
Walter Reed Dr. S., 1301, No. 1204-Matthew D. Horwitt and Ann Allegra to Luis Miguel Rosero Barahona, $293,000.
Washington Blvd., 3515, No. 307-Scott D. and Cindy Pan Briggs to Sarah E. Delaney, $293,000.
Westmoreland St. N., 2200, No. 204-Linda D. Ramirez to Jerzy M. Matyszuzuk and Asel Turganbaeva, $409,000.
Second St. S., 3708-Terri E. Schapiro to Umberto Vieira and Maria Christina Duarte, $655,000.
Fifth St. N., 5237-Cornelius Kaestner and Jennifer L. King to Charles and Ashley L. Gray, $906,000.
Seventh Rd. S., 5049, No. 202-Robyn Kuhn Rogers to Elisabeth H.P. Nguyen, $200,000.
Eighth St. S., 4306-Joseph and Brenna Berger to Amos C. Zeeberg, $766,000.
Ninth St. S., 3222-Gregory Gillette and Pun-Li Chen to Alexander Natsios and Amy Pitaro, $445,000.
11th St. N., 2743-Ethan J. Pittleman to Sihui Yan, $1.1 million.
15th St. N., 2001, No. 520-Gregory John Soviak and Brandy Lynn Porter to Richard Brown, $445,000.
15th Rd. N., 5861-Shannon McKee Kleinfeldt Wyant and estate of Patricia Wooster to Elise Ann Elliott and Patrick Magette, $622,000.
16th St. S., 4027-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Traci A. Pietra, $549,675.
18th St. N., 4300-Upline Development Corp. to Michael Leurdijk, $1.45 million.
21st Rd. N., 2117-John F. and Margaret H. Manning to Thomas H. and Mary Ann Yancey, $1.22 million.
23rd Rd. N., 2552-Carrmichael Construction Corp. to Benjamine H. and Jessica L. Harris, $2.2 million.
27th St. N., 6301-Matthew T. and Susan M. Gabay to Scott C. and Laura M. O’Brien, $1.04 million.
Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1101, No. 204-Edgar and Enid Zephyrine to Joseph and Necitas Garcia Lojo, $521,000.
Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1200, No. 610-Susan S. Moore to Timothy W. Pavilonis, $175,000.
Army Navy Dr., 1300, No. 630-Geoffrey R. Cleveland to Heather A. Bernier, $265,000.
Glebe Rd. S., 3600, No. 517W-Ferechta McElroy to Christopher G. Warnock, $559,000.
Lynn St. S., 2630-Leland Bradley Stanford to Launa A. Klimowicz and Douglas E. Brown, $725,000.
Key Blvd., 1530, No. 203-Sachiko Morita to Ming Gao and Si-Cheng Liu, $400,000.
Nash St. N., 1200, No. 806-Gregory A. Mamary to Karen Ruckhaus, $260,000.
Oak St. N., 1600, No. 403-Ayumi Sawada to Christofer M. and Olga M. Collins, $381,400.
Ode St. N., 1303, No. 215-Ronda and Dennis Seiler to Corin Reade, $249,900.
Scott St. N., 2103, No. 90-Mary F. Hallam to Cyrille E. and Claude H. Brenac, $330,000.
Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2556-A, No. 1-Bonnie A. Cluxton to Tracy Masuda, $575,000.
Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2720, No. 408-Ryan Durishin to Sharon F. Dubrow, $545,000.
Buchanan St. S., 2909-Matthew A. and Anne S. Viser to John T. and Annie T. Fojut, $510,000.
Dinwiddie St. S., 2906, No. 3363-Jyl Kuczynski and Warwick John Treadwell Strong to Nicholas John Zahor, $425,000.
Stafford St. S., 3456, No. A2-Adriana Younskevicius and Robert G. Meserve to Diane D. Bowling, $395,000.
Wakefield St. S., 3520-Jim Lampl and Louis Plung to Michael and Elizabeth McGinn, $621,000.
Walter Reed Dr. S., 2428, No. 6-Laurie M. Kassman and Louis Garcia to Patrick B. Mullins and Sherene Y. Khan, $604,000.
24th Rd. S., 2789-Savid J. Nuner and Gretchen Mosebey to Benjamin Kim, $535,000.
27th Rd. S., 4819-Kreg J. and Jennifer F. Schmidt to Claudia O’Connor, $455,000.
29th St. S., 4816-Christopher David and Natalie Voris Grosse to Dolph Carlton and Margaret Hewitt Bosse, $484,900.
36th St. S., 4118, No. B1-Judith A. Hijikata to Patricia Ann Cloonan, $325,000.
36th St. S., 4640, No. B2-Hannah E. and Patrick Bean to Richard Licari, $314,900.