Alexandria

These sales data recorded by the Alexandria Department of Real Estate Assessments in September 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ALEXANDRIA AREA

Arell Ct., 7-Dina Vizzaccaro to Alexander J. Bean and Emilie Danielle Castle, $618,000.

Armistead St. N., 426, No. 203-Adgroup Corp. to Anthony Grossi, $155,000.

Armistead St. N., 600-Lindsay Borst to Jonathan P. and Lydia W. Davenport, $460,000.

Barrister Pl., 5452-Matthew J. and Mila Deanna Hegg Sisk to Arpit Sheth and Avisha Rajiv Shah, $478,000.

Bernard St., 916-Rachel J. Elsby to Matthew S. Hollyfield, $602,500.

Brenman Park Dr., 4951, No. 416-Gina M. Beyer to Sara Reams, $439,000.

Cambridge Rd., 409-Mathew J. Morey and Cynthia L. Schieber to Sebastian Guillermo and Alexandra Quarles Arrivillaga, $765,000.

Cameron Station Blvd., 400, No. 322-James H. and Donna L. Davis to Konstantino and Kalliopi Z. Sambrakos, $475,000.

Carpenter Rd., 1714-John Horace and Judy Rennick to Brandon Joseph and Melissa S. Wolfson, $895,000.

Chetworth Ct., 1336-Alan L. Bernbach and Sandra T. Hershey to Brian and Hillary Coover, $685,000.

Colecroft Ct., 509-Christopher A. Leach to Herbert J. and Madeleine Levy, $635,000.

Columbus St. S., 309-Aaron E. and Kathleen B. Aldridge to Scott A. and Shelbi D. Neddermeyer, $747,000.

Commonwealth Ave., 3305-Sergio Figueroa to Hilary Nicole and Ryan Douglas Tomeny, $200,000.

Dartmouth Rd., 2800, No. 7-Sean M. and Julie Mulcahy to Rachel D. Larios, $278,000.

Del Ray Ave. E., 404-Thomas E. and Amy C. Trail to Nicholas William Leiby and Daria Margaret Pelech, $740,000.

Donovan Dr., 5116, No. 101-Garry C. Dean and Elena Tosana to Robert D. Cox and Barbara E. Marches, $397,700.

Duke St., 4600, No. 402-Charles T. and Christiana S. Chiang to Hung Chao Chao and Li Ming Feng, $145,000.

Duke St., 4600, No. 1500-Nathan Blumenschein to Assegid Mulualem Aychehe, $143,900.

Edsall Rd., 5911, No. 709-Federal National Mortgage Association to Brandon Rishard Williams, $165,000.

Eisenhower Ave., 4850, No. 401-Aleksandra M. Plavnik to Felix O. and Ana C. Gonzales, $302,500.

Ellicott St., 4013-Gordon R. Sullivan to Brandy Lee Reece and Robert S. Wharton, $865,000.

Fairfax St. S., 616-Mark J. and Kelley McCullough Robertson to Dennis James and Suzanne Corcoran Early, $1.08 million.

Franklin Ct., 2721-Scott L. and Lori Danielle Cohen Scher to Benjamin Gordon Higgs, $551,100.

Gadsby Pl., 2613-Richard D. and Debra J. Scheps to Richard Graham Watson, $660,000.

Grand View Dr., 813-Mary G. Flynt to Matthew W. Dwyer and Emily S. Theriault, $785,000.

Gunston Rd., 3777, No. 541-Department of Veterans Affairs to Maurice E. and Margarita Woods Moylan, $284,950.

Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 1412-Margarita Rosa Sanchez-Escobar to Soumita Lahiri, $425,000.

Holland Lane, 309, No. 332-Hyun Soon Kim to Roger Chan, $482,500.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500, No. 1006-Estate of Elizabeth A. Edwards and Miriam B. Hutchins to Janice Claire Parsons, $325,000.

Jamieson Ave., 2121, No. 907-Gerald Mayer to Erica Zilioli, $490,000.

Jamieson Ave., 2181, No. 807-Christopher J. Ryden to Dennis H. and Ronda J. Seiler, $535,000.

John Carlyle St., 520, No. 426-Juanita Chang to Darren S. and Shanna L. Dutton, $452,000.

Kentucky Ave., 323-John H. and Rebecca M. Sullivan to Ralph Aloysius Sordyl and Diana Lynn Meredith, $940,000.

Kenwood Ave., 1919, No. 302-Lauren Michelle and Adam Richard Davie to Renae Ouellette, $420,000.

Kingsgate Ct., 1735, No. 304-An-Lih Tung to Jason Vanthomme, $412,000.

Lee St. S., 302-Estate of Eva M. Kennahan and Anne M. Heishman to John M. and Nicole H. Lehr, $913,000.

Lynhaven Dr., 243-Roger and Marjorie Kelly to Eric L. and Bellorh M. Byrom, $415,000.

Main Line Blvd., 2108-Paul F. Gauthier Jr. and Jennifer R. Vaziralli to Joseph E. and Suzanne L. Tofalo, $1.27 million.

Mark Dr., 3729-Andrew Rodriguez to Macey Sevcik and Garrett Kostbar, $410,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 1225, No. 720-Dubis G. Correal and Francisco J. Beltran to Ellen Dunn, $269,900.

Martha Custis Dr., 3159, No. 848-Dana A. Krug to Gina S. Gibson, $230,000.

Masonic View Ave. W., 14-Daniel F. and Kimberly Ways Ryan to Jared and Erin Krieger, $721,300.

Minda Ct., 5064-Ryan P. Gutman to Michael Reed and Jennifer Lynn Bautista, $579,900.

Mosby St., 3111-Hafiz Corp. to Austin M. and Jamie M. Page, $600,000.

Mount Eagle Pl., 1546, No. 959-Pamela G. Beward to Christina Mahoney, $267,000.

Nelson Ave. E., 544-Hugh Wyman Howard III to Emily Diana and Nathan Joseph Hurwitz, $604,900.

Nottoway Walk, 434-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Christopher Michael Damato and An-Lih Tung, $801,497.

Pelham St. N., 1012-Dedric J. and Madeline L. Mortelmans to Elizabeth G. Lascara, $500,000.

Peyton St. N., 415-Judson Graves to Emily A. Lapp, $800,000.

Pickett St. S., 287, No. 401-Brendan M. Walsh to Madeline Loper, $350,000.

Pitt St. N., 801, No. 310-Southcourt Companies Inc. to Larry Mitchell, $183,900.

Portner Rd., 1505, No. 2-Ashley N. Bailey to Phillip L. Fraas, $745,000.

Preston Rd., 1635, No. 946-Jennifer C. Jones to Christine E. Chase, $360,000.

Prince St., 109-Clarence Norment Burke and Marney Burke Cooney to William Patrick and Maura O. Burchette, $1.48 million.

Princess St., 308-Kristin Toretta Lee to Christopher D. Dryden, $980,000.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1100, No. 412-Deborah A. Vitale to Brandyn John Eckhart, $240,000.

Reed Ave. E., 181, No. 214-Jeffrey A. and Shida M. Dressler to Sai Sri Teja Sunkara, $420,000.

Reynolds St. S., 250, No. 410-Dimitri Botbol and Jenny L. Tien to Raul A. Ruano, $249,900.

Ricketts Walk, 6025-Sana Choudhry to Edom M. Shiferaw and Kaleab Debebe, $444,000.

Roberts Lane, 122, No. 201-Gay Lynn Sabrowsky to Dagmar Skrpec, $369,000.

Russell Rd., 5, No. B-Jeffrey G. Thomas and Elisabeth Cascalheira to Michael Joseph Cocciolone, $348,000.

Skyhill Rd., 206, No. 2-Rebecca A. Hirselj to Daniel and Megan C. Watson, $316,000.

Slaters Lane, 828, No. 205-Kathryn L. Gregg to Ruben Perello, $537,500.

Stevenson Ave., 6300, No. 923-Carolyn Conyers to Yulia Klein, $237,000.

Strutfield Lane, 4550, No. 2210-Joseph Senjaji to Brandon Asselin, $228,500.

Strutfield Lane, 4561, No. 3209-Daniel and Virginia L. Lyon to Patricia McClary, $310,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 209-Estate of Christine Helen Deavers and Kolleen Gowans to Eugene Marshall Burns III, $150,000.

Van Dorn St. S., 4, No. 607-Yungeng Qi to Nicholas Alexander Knock, $155,000.

Washington St. S., 922, No. 212-Nora Hennessy Osowski and William Hennessy Jr. to J. Scott Crawford, $194,000.

West St. N., 509-Mark S. Mahar and Sondra L. Stokes to Mia C. Breheny and Andrew D. Bolton, $642,500.

Woodlawn Ct., 3817-Kimberly A. Harb to Firmine Jean-Baptiste, $530,000.

Wyndham Cir., 3303, No. 148-Anne S. Folker to George Ksenics, $307,000.

Wyndham Cir., 3311, No. 1199-Piyawan Rattanavinitkul and Jin Kyu Oh to David M. Torres, $225,000.

Wyndham Cir., 3315, No. 2230-Robert C. and Rebecca L. Fields to Saule Dissenova, $202,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 307, No. 311-Cynthia Eldridge-Davis to Trent and Beth Burner, $270,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 1111-Margaret Vo and Brandon J. Brown to Vladimir Arnoldo Rivas Canjura and Yazmin Cristina Rojas-Chicas, $227,000.

First St., 905-Richard E.K. Barton III to Jessica Procaccini, $719,500.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in October 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For home sales elsewhere in the Washington area, go to washingtonpost.com.

ARLINGTON AREA

Abingdon St. S., 514-Peter H. Fontaine and Marjorie A. Miller to Christopher J. Adamo and Catherine E. Thompson, $789,000.

Arlington Blvd., 4501, No. 211-Robert J. Tanner to John Longacre, $220,000.

Arlington Blvd., 4848-Stephen L. and Raylene D. Rozzi to Michelle Leigh Tontimonia, $765,000.

Barton St. S., 1500, No. 599-Gina M. DiTommaso to Pamela S. Brown, $294,500.

Buchanan Ct. N., 2019-Karan S. and Sonia M. Kamboh to Zhongqiang Lin and Shu Cong, $770,000.

Clarendon Blvd., 2400, No. 114-David Levinson to Jungwhon Joo, $390,000.

Columbia Pike., 1830, No. 416-Lori Burkinshaw to Cenaida Hernandez Bernal, $165,000.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1301, No. 1003-Hans K. Breville to Bradley S. Coley, $459,800.

Edgewood St. N., 937-David P. Hauck to Subir S. Jossan, $806,500.

Edison St. S., 1028-David J. Milton to Hannah and Dominic Babbini, $438,000.

Fairfax Dr., 6924, No. 238-Cheryl L. Capps Powers to Alba C. Ben and Soliman M. Ben-Barka, $490,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4121, No. 201-Placido C. Ordona Jr. to Alexander J. Martin, $300,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4165, No. 203-Mary M. and Alan Roman to Giorgi Maisuradze and Ellen Galdava, $410,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 733-Jillian Bower Concepcion to Laura Seferian and Stefan Gochev, $288,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 920-Brittney L. Hensley to Oluwatoyin O. and Olabisi Alfred Tofade, $192,000.

Garfield St. N., 1201, No. 312-William K. and Sharon Y. Edwards to Steven Inglis, $633,400.

George Mason Dr. N., 3300-David R. Rorick to Lisa Lynette and John Andrew Coons, $845,000.

Glebe Rd. N., 851, No. 1208-Edward L. and Janet S. Murphy to Nicholas James Cipponeri and Bethelihem Mulat Taddese, $422,500.

Glebe Rd. N., 851, No. 1904-Garrett B. Gluth to Stephen K. Yam, $640,000.

Greenbrier St. N., 645-Ryan and Evan Armstrong to Ariel and Michelle Evans, $800,000.

Greenbrier St. S., 834, No. 6-Tammy Kay Rosario-Johnson to Svetla Borisova, $115,000.

Hartford St. N., 1200, No. 307-Mary Brett Rogers-Springs to Robert Whitehill and Teresa Sproul, $591,500.

Henderson Rd. N., 4141, No. 527-Roy L. Chun and Margaret Lu to Alexander P. Norcini, $363,800.

Illinois St. S., 648-Mary-Hannah and Paul O. Klontz to Shawn and Ryan Ullman, $740,000.

Jacksonville St. N., 875-Katherine Louise Mattos and Elizabeth Agnes Cheever to Jacob Schaeufele and Diana Cummins, $757,000.

John Marshall Dr., 3609-Sunnyside Development Corp. to Todd S. and Jamie L. Neven, $2.01 million.

Key Blvd., 2005, No. 11578-Terron Sims to Adrian Simental, $365,000.

Lee Hwy., 4371, No. 403-Jacob E. Pierce and Karla J. Hulett to Jad Touma, $215,000.

Lorcom Lane, 4390, No. 707-Daniel C. Adkins to Loan and Floare Viorica Vancea, $174,000.

Montana St. N., 1076-Thomas B. Carter to Daniel D. and Kimberly F. Graver, $930,000.

Nelson St. N., 2501-William H. Geiger to Laura Lobue, $1.17 million.

Ohio St. N., 1909-HGPT Corp. to Ryan E. and Evan G. Armstrong, $1.17 million.

Ohio St. N., 3260-Richmond Custom Homes Corp. to Robert T. and Katherine K. Ferguson, $1.05 million.

Quantico St. N., 2443-TDI Homes Corp. to Steven M. and Tamar M. Haro, $1.74 million.

Quincy St. N., 888, No. 1312-Sailendra Pattanayak to Angela Ka Yan Ho, $741,500.

Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 320-Lee P. Siegel to Padmaja Juvvadi and Satyanarayana Vunnam, $375,116.

Rixey St. N., 3857-Barry S. Gruver and Catherine Y. Spong to Jeff R. Showalter and Meredith B. Mazzotta, $935,000.

Spout Run Pkwy., 3000, No. A205-Phyllis Schottenstein to Ronald and Barbara Gerk, $243,000.

Stuart St. N., 1122-Evg-Ballston Corp. to Nasir Akhtar and Julia K. Aziz, $1.2 million.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1411-Anne M. Rosenthal to Mary Lee Leary, $274,000.

Taylor St. N., 1050, No. 1-408-Rosa Maria Ortega to Xuefu Zhang, $480,900.

Taylor St. S., 1633-Ronnie E. and Jill Geronimo to Brandon and Melissa F. Frye, $805,000.

Utah St. N., 1045, No. 2-111-Eric Frank Bath to Hei Ning Ma, $318,000.

Vermont St. N., 1001, No. 409-Jossie M. Guthrie to Zachary O. Siddique, $383,600.

Vernon St. N., 1163-Adam L. and Rachel A. Kestenbaum to Kyle Anthony and Leo A. Hibson, $730,000.

Wakefield St. N., 601-Nilda and Eric Lomascolo to Steven Benjamin Wardell and Kelly Ann Smith, $745,000.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 1301, No. 1204-Matthew D. Horwitt and Ann Allegra to Luis Miguel Rosero Barahona, $293,000.

Washington Blvd., 3515, No. 307-Scott D. and Cindy Pan Briggs to Sarah E. Delaney, $293,000.

Westmoreland St. N., 2200, No. 204-Linda D. Ramirez to Jerzy M. Matyszuzuk and Asel Turganbaeva, $409,000.

Second St. S., 3708-Terri E. Schapiro to Umberto Vieira and Maria Christina Duarte, $655,000.

Fifth St. N., 5237-Cornelius Kaestner and Jennifer L. King to Charles and Ashley L. Gray, $906,000.

Seventh Rd. S., 5049, No. 202-Robyn Kuhn Rogers to Elisabeth H.P. Nguyen, $200,000.

Eighth St. S., 4306-Joseph and Brenna Berger to Amos C. Zeeberg, $766,000.

Ninth St. S., 3222-Gregory Gillette and Pun-Li Chen to Alexander Natsios and Amy Pitaro, $445,000.

11th St. N., 2743-Ethan J. Pittleman to Sihui Yan, $1.1 million.

15th St. N., 2001, No. 520-Gregory John Soviak and Brandy Lynn Porter to Richard Brown, $445,000.

15th Rd. N., 5861-Shannon McKee Kleinfeldt Wyant and estate of Patricia Wooster to Elise Ann Elliott and Patrick Magette, $622,000.

16th St. S., 4027-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Traci A. Pietra, $549,675.

18th St. N., 4300-Upline Development Corp. to Michael Leurdijk, $1.45 million.

21st Rd. N., 2117-John F. and Margaret H. Manning to Thomas H. and Mary Ann Yancey, $1.22 million.

23rd Rd. N., 2552-Carrmichael Construction Corp. to Benjamine H. and Jessica L. Harris, $2.2 million.

27th St. N., 6301-Matthew T. and Susan M. Gabay to Scott C. and Laura M. O’Brien, $1.04 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1101, No. 204-Edgar and Enid Zephyrine to Joseph and Necitas Garcia Lojo, $521,000.

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1200, No. 610-Susan S. Moore to Timothy W. Pavilonis, $175,000.

Army Navy Dr., 1300, No. 630-Geoffrey R. Cleveland to Heather A. Bernier, $265,000.

Glebe Rd. S., 3600, No. 517W-Ferechta McElroy to Christopher G. Warnock, $559,000.

Lynn St. S., 2630-Leland Bradley Stanford to Launa A. Klimowicz and Douglas E. Brown, $725,000.

ROSSLYN AREA

Key Blvd., 1530, No. 203-Sachiko Morita to Ming Gao and Si-Cheng Liu, $400,000.

Nash St. N., 1200, No. 806-Gregory A. Mamary to Karen Ruckhaus, $260,000.

Oak St. N., 1600, No. 403-Ayumi Sawada to Christofer M. and Olga M. Collins, $381,400.

Ode St. N., 1303, No. 215-Ronda and Dennis Seiler to Corin Reade, $249,900.

Scott St. N., 2103, No. 90-Mary F. Hallam to Cyrille E. and Claude H. Brenac, $330,000.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2556-A, No. 1-Bonnie A. Cluxton to Tracy Masuda, $575,000.

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2720, No. 408-Ryan Durishin to Sharon F. Dubrow, $545,000.

Buchanan St. S., 2909-Matthew A. and Anne S. Viser to John T. and Annie T. Fojut, $510,000.

Dinwiddie St. S., 2906, No. 3363-Jyl Kuczynski and Warwick John Treadwell Strong to Nicholas John Zahor, $425,000.

Stafford St. S., 3456, No. A2-Adriana Younskevicius and Robert G. Meserve to Diane D. Bowling, $395,000.

Wakefield St. S., 3520-Jim Lampl and Louis Plung to Michael and Elizabeth McGinn, $621,000.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2428, No. 6-Laurie M. Kassman and Louis Garcia to Patrick B. Mullins and Sherene Y. Khan, $604,000.

24th Rd. S., 2789-Savid J. Nuner and Gretchen Mosebey to Benjamin Kim, $535,000.

27th Rd. S., 4819-Kreg J. and Jennifer F. Schmidt to Claudia O’Connor, $455,000.

29th St. S., 4816-Christopher David and Natalie Voris Grosse to Dolph Carlton and Margaret Hewitt Bosse, $484,900.

36th St. S., 4118, No. B1-Judith A. Hijikata to Patricia Ann Cloonan, $325,000.

36th St. S., 4640, No. B2-Hannah E. and Patrick Bean to Richard Licari, $314,900.