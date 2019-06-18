Abingdon Dr. W., 1110-Peter Davey to Callie Savannah Sanders and James Phillip Maslyn Jr., $650,000.
Alfred St. N., 913-Damon M. Lewis to Raymond A. and Josephine A. Lannigan, $995,000.
Ashton St. N., 705-Amer Khouri to Faryal Khalid and Salim Lala, $740,000.
Braddock Ct., 2003-Fred U. Mills Jr. to David and Dawn Noriega, $706,100.
Braddock Pl., 1717-Nancy Schlesinger to Patrick A. McDonough, $420,000.
Caton Ave. W., 8-Simul Parikh to Christian and Kaylin Schreiber, $609,900.
Chapman St. W., 2, No. A-Patrick Bock and Arielle Woronoff to Jared Paul and Kaylee Marie Kehler, $722,500.
Columbus St. S., 660-Jonathan Moak to Michael L. and Michele G. Nelson, $649,000.
Davis Ave., 2813-Jerry D. Slominski and Janet R. Gregor to James and Michelle Mehta, $905,000.
Del Ray Ave. E., 307-Nicolas J. Jacques Lecoq and Brittany Elizabeth Bayliss to Joel David and Kellie Beck, $891,129.
Duke St., 318-Amelia A. and Evan R. Thorn to Gwynne L. and Steven H. Booth, $1.29 million.
Edsall Rd., 5911, No. 303-Resource Investments Corp. to Noelia Guizada Hinojosa, $216,000.
Eisenhower Ave., 4850, No. 429-Wen-Ying Chen to Camille Gockowski, $302,500.
Fendall Ave., 81-Jacob P. and Jessica B. Albright to Emily Grace Dunham, $435,000.
Fulton St., 3003-Luis Aguirre to Gurpartap Singh Deo and Avantika Singh, $500,000.
Glebe Rd. W., 900-James F. Mulhall Jr. to Matthew Richard and Kathryn Haden, $620,500.
Gunston Rd., 3674, No. 922-Erica L. Joyner to Christina Kowl, $265,000.
Howell Ave. E., 111-Cheryl S. Steele to David Dively, $661,500.
Hunton Pl., 2521-Michael G. and Courtney C. Smith to Shalanda R. and Samantha J. Armstrong, $665,900.
Jamieson Ave., 2181, No. 1707-Jerome L. and Cynthia E. Davis to Rebekka L. Lueptow, $555,000.
Keller Ave., 3800, No. 147-Anthony T. Rowlett and Mimi Tran to Carrie Catherine Spirakus, $393,000.
Kemp Ct., 4632-Edward Lawrence Choe to Fangchou and Sooa Zhu, $610,000.
Longstreet Lane, 4673, No. 203-Madiha Khan Siegel to Anastasia Antonia Sotiropoulos, $380,000.
Mason Ave. E., 219-David T. Harris and Ieva M. Augstums to Bernardo Lima Piereck De Sa and Clarissa Avellar Silveria Piereck, $1.2 million.
Melrose St., 607-David J. Dellafave to Matthew and Molly Luby, $799,700.
Morgan St. N., 6140-Matthew Pettey and Erin Lynch Anderson to James D. Kirkwood Jr. and Norval D. McKeen, $555,000.
Patrick St. N., 815, No. 407-Rachel Roe to Jessica L. and Jan Lee Ho, $505,000.
Pickett St. S., 263, No. 402-Gloria J. McGee to Ellen Ann Wallendjack, $370,000.
Pitt St. S., 416-Hugh M. and Mary B. Van Horn to Michele Cappelle and Anthony Marcus Barile, $1.01 million.
Princess St., 419-Robert T. and Annette Jane Hinaman to Saad Zarhloul and Sonia Castano, $979,000.
Reynolds St. S., 75, No. 215-Blue Homes Ventures Corp. to Edilawit M. Tesfaye, $164,000.
Richenbacher Ave., 5201-Carrington Reed Kilduff and Todd William Blencowe to Brittany and Richard A. Potter, $564,000.
Royal St. S., 817-Bradford L. and Nicole M. Seifert to Sally Klemperer, $980,000.
Somervelle St., 171, No. 310-Kathleen Yan to Jeffrey Dion Braxton, $323,000.
Stevenson Ave., 6300, No. 715-Paramount Investments Corp. and 3sels Properties Corp. to Sirgut Tsigie and Nathaniel Getschew, $284,000.
Taylor Run Pkwy. E., 22-Ryan R. Huntley and Bridget M. Cooney to Emily K. Ruegger and Michael C. Loveland, $499,000.
Van Dorn St. N., 1433-Tara Jan Parekh to Jessalyn Shea Crossman and Daniel Kenneth Pustay, $327,500.
Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 308-Glen Yurcisin and Ryan McGraw to Issam Essalthi, $178,000.
Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 1414-Rami Quttaineh to Cynthia Ntini-Jacobson, $104,000.
Wyndham Cir., 3307, No. 1159-Jennifer N. Myers to Annica Zacarias, $207,500.
Yoakum Pkwy., 307, No. 1723-William Hough and Charles A. Rhodes to Robert David and Catherine-Mary Steenstra, $264,000.
Abingdon St. N., 633-Michael James and Susan Sullivan Williams to Ricardo Andres Berrios Ruiz and Karla Alejandra Gonzalez Burgos, $815,000.
Barton St. N., 1327-Harriette H. Lopp to Phillip S. Ahn and Megan E. Podboy, $969,000.
Brandywine St. N., 2055-James M. Gaughan to Kelly E. Schumann, $580,000.
Clarendon Blvd., 2400, No. 503-Johny Chaklader to Scott Barton, $420,000.
Courthouse Rd. N., 1301, No. 1109-RND Virginia Corp. to Lawrence Wu, $295,000.
Dickerson St. N., 3030-Warren A. and Marcia Negri to William Wallace and Katherine Buford Eager, $2.48 million.
Edgewood St. S., 1400, No. 536-Megan Lustig to Edward Holmes Whalen, $325,000.
Fillmore St. N., 1220, No. 610-Deborah N. Sauri to Darong Im, $525,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 105-Bank of New York Mellon to Ramesh V. and Lakshmi Vasanthi Annamreddy, $197,400.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 810-Alexandra Lawson-Baker to Melissa Peck, $138,000.
Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 533-Jennifer L. Wlach to Brian Matthew Chew, $486,000.
George Mason Dr. N., 214, No. 214-4-Caryl J. Raport and Bertram I. Weiner to Eric M. Evans, $207,000.
Glebe Rd. N., 851, No. 1721-John Patrick Berry to Kyle and Stephanie Johnson, $510,000.
Highland St. N., 1500-Shelagh M. Sitterson and Franz A. Harn to Amy M. and Mark A. Keihle, $1.1 million.
Illinois St. N., 1109-Kevin W. and Caroline E. Brasler to Christopher B. Stolte, $972,640.
Lee Hwy., 2338-Scott D. McKinney to Kristine Gyulbudagyan, $870,000.
Lincoln St. N., 511-Josh Romanow to Catherine M. Carroll, $1.64 million.
Military Rd., 2201-James P. and Judith A. Rhodes to Allan Gajadhar, $700,000.
Monroe St. N., 2111, No. 1-Kristina Medeiros to Richard Young, $474,900.
Old Glebe Rd. S., 24, No. 2-C-Jacquelyn S. Massie to Karina Liu and San Ouyang, $264,000.
Patrick Henry Dr., 2116-Christopher and Kara Lucas to Andrea M. and James P. Curry, $889,000.
Pollard St. N., 3114-4square Real Estate Corp. to Judith E. Dupre, $1.2 million.
Quincy St. S., 2328, No. 2-Kiki H. Caracostis to Thomas Evan Hicks and Samantha Hope Glass, $427,900.
Rhodes St. N., 1821, No. 4-268-Jeremy T. Shelly to Paula Elizabeth Delmerico, $295,000.
Stafford St. S., 1800-Ronald G. Morrisette to Rebecca N. Wolfinger, $500,000.
Taylor St. N., 1050, No. 1-202-Adam J. Nelson to Robert William Gerber, $467,000.
Trenton St. N., 100, No. 100-1-James C. Fagley to Oscar and Della Chanchan, $264,990.
Utah St. N., 1024, No. 423-Yu Pok Chan to Carlos Bladimir Echeverria, $370,000.
Vermont St. N., 1001, No. 201-Eric J. Tijerina and Yvonne Yee-Wun Lai to Mireille Estephen, $499,000.
Washington Blvd., 4410-Ellen L. Holmes to John A. Sankovich, $750,000.
Washington Blvd., 6301-Jeffrey D. and Gwenolyn C. Bellin to Amy E. and James Downing, $1.3 million.
Wayne St. S., 800-Rivendell School to Jason M. Suffredini and Joel A. Nelson, $1.28 million.
Wilson Blvd., 1800, No. 316-Maurice Ferguson to Kezhen Shen, $426,750.
Fourth Rd. N., 4641-William L. Corley Sr. to Mary Brett Rogers-Springs, $820,000.
Sixth St. S., 3911-Lance Young and Diane Duston to Nicholas P. Andrews and Christine McGuire, $670,000.
12th St. S., 3117-Donald W. and Meghan C. Biggs to Douglas R. Enzler and Allison D. Reed, $700,000.
15th St. N., 2001, No. 309-Stephen E. Gossin and Molly E. Gossin to Emily E. Bigham and Matthew Kleber, $675,000.
20th Rd. N., 4640-Nigel and Alison Bain Peachey to Joon Cheol Bai and Eun Jung Shin, $799,900.
22nd St. N., 6026-MR Project Management Inc. to John Victor Hultquist and Amy Lerman, $1.59 million.
23rd St. N., 3309-Michael and Maureen Petron to Bonnie and Kevin Walters, $1.27 million.
26th Rd. N., 5310-Marjorie B. Signer to Alexander and Carrie Dennis, $704,500.
31st Rd. N., 5308-Classic Cottages Corp. to Vinay and Anjali Jolly, $980,000.
Crystal Dr., 1805, No. 1014S-Kourosh Parvin Karimi to Li Sun, $344,000.
Glebe Rd. S., 3600, No. 219W-Marc A. Nester to Richard Saccone, $495,000.
Glebe Rd. S., 3600, No. 634W-Anthony F. and Robert L.M. Lorenzo to Zenash Shiffraw, $340,000.
Ives St. S., 2308-Mary Ellen and Carl A. Hanson to F. Oxley and K.L. Brewster, $700,000.
19th St. S., 602-Joel A. Nelson and Jason Sufferdini to William J. Kim and Catherine A. Kelly, $895,000.
21st St. S., 1400-Brandon Frederick Denecke to Abbie and Aaron Eastman, $1.14 million.
29th Rd. S., 608-Carmen De Vicente Mohorte to Kara and Ryan Billings, $691,000.
Key Blvd., 1530, No. 616-David and Mimi Kim Gutschmit to Cynthia A. Carabelli, $585,000.
Nash St. N., 1881, No. 1404-W&J Holdings Corp. to Dian Tax, $999,000.
Abingdon St. S., 3046, No. C2-William M. Coggin to Jane Debruijn, $308,000.
Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2590-E, No. 5-Neven Radovic to Danielle M. Dunn, $264,000.
Buchanan St. S., 2309-Sean D. and Anne Catherine Lenahan to Fredrick A. and Tammar Laufer Stein, $652,500.
Columbus St. S., 3027, No. C1-Sarah K. Schill to Daniel Jacob Swinyard, $319,000.
Stafford St. S., 3503-Walter R. Milbourne to Elizabeth Curry, $462,500.
Walter Reed Dr. S., 2428, No. 4-Patrick B. Mullins and Sherene Y. Khan to Cesar L. and Sarah M. Tavares, $515,000.
25th St. S., 2301, No. 4-108-Todd E. and Melanie Condron to Amanda Claire Betzold, $265,000.
27th St. S., 2000-Abbie Desrosiers to Niya Jerlawn Williams, $450,000.
28th St. S., 4815, No. A-SSST Properties Corp. to Kelli Kreps, $445,000.