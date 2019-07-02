Alexander St., 33-Claudio and Jean N. Cioffi to George H. and Patricia E. White, $975,000.
Barbour Dr., 5022, No. A-Ik Pyo and Jung Sook Hong to Daniel and Jessica D. Kilgore, $448,000.
Beauregard St. N., 301, No. 520-Chester Perlinski to George L. Wolfe, $143,750.
Brenman Park Dr., 4950, No. 309-Michelle L. Taeuber to Gouthum Karadi, $375,000.
Cameron Mills Rd., 3300-Donald B. and Beverly C. Weaver to Lindsey Kay and Devin Rhys Keane, $650,000.
Cameron Station Blvd., 127-Beau O. and Leslie K. Bilek to Wyndell Patterson, $675,000.
Chalfonte Dr., 713-Stephen A. and Megan A. Mabry to Drew Dorner and Nicole Jacques, $747,500.
Cloudes Mill Ct., 334, No. 29-Beth Ann Barozie to Erika Carla Costa-Salvador, $500,000.
Domain Pl., 5027, No. 28-Justin and Kelley Reynolds to Christopher James Cotton, $510,000.
Duke St., 4600, No. 1610-Francine and Essie L. Casey to Nicole Abrach, $181,000.
Farm Rd., 2707-Estate of Linette V. Skeel and Ralph L. Skeel Jr. to Claude Thomas and Elizabeth Joy Aiken, $507,000.
Floyd St. S., 51-Brandon F. Heiss to Jason and Norah McCann, $416,000.
Gardner Dr., 5010-John P. and Lynnette S. Fishburn to August Richard and Jennifer Marie Boschert, $609,500.
Glendale Ave. W., 305-Robert Pasternack and Catherine Healy to Jasper Simon Hicks and Carolyn Ryder, $1.35 million.
Holmes Run Pkwy., 5340, No. 1501-Ronald Laird Manlove to Mohd Tahfiz Al Haque, $150,000.
Hume Ave., 325-Kerry J. McConnon to Joseph King and Lori Ranson, $975,000.
Ingram St. S., 120-Walter M. Boughton Jr. to Ann Thi Hoang and Paul Alexis Castro, $407,000.
Janneys Lane, 1004-Christopher L. and Julie T. Bosland to Joseph N. Leinbach and Lindsey S. Anderson, $763,500.
John Carlyle St., 520, No. 420-Paul D. Elliott to Jason J. Otero Torres, $325,000.
King St., 2209-Aaron and Abbie Eastman to Matthew and Samantha McIntee, $785,000.
Madison Pl., 117-Daniel E. Riley to Mark S. and Micki L. Bowman, $1.03 million.
Martha Custis Dr., 1262, No. 519-Judith Chestnut Edwards to Clifford John and Erica Paige Naylor, $282,000.
Mount Ida Ave. E., 427-Lisa Poppen to Daniel Joseph Bierenbaum and Maria Annette Lotito, $775,000.
Patrick St. N., 335-Benjamin Ellsworth and Heather A. Norcross to Ryan Taylor Ward McCreedy, $630,000.
Pegram St. N., 1126-Justin and Ashley Van Tromp to Page McGill and Jamie Sacchetti, $625,000.
Pitt St. N., 801, No. 1203-Jennifer C. and Kyle R. Blankenheim to Milton Souza, $414,575.
Pitt St. S., 801, No. 327-Ronda R. Robertson to Thomas W. Haug and Christine A. Courtois, $365,000.
Quaker Hill Dr., 1251-Shawna Lynn Simpson to Angela L. Byers, $605,000.
Ravensworth Pl., 3220, No. 842-John E. and Nicole A. Gibson to Douglas S. Carlson, $309,900.
Reynolds St. S., 301, No. 213-Lisa B. Bailey to Brya S. Freeland, $230,000.
Rolfe Pl., 917-Terrell W. and Suzanne D. Thornsbury to Calvin Michael and Megan Bartlett Brien, $716,000.
Seminary Rd., 4112-Joan M. Earnhart to Cody M. Donald, $765,000.
Stevenson Ave., 6300, No. 213-Vincent G. Barrett to Elizabeth Stansel, $185,000.
Tobacco Quay, 514-Daniel C. Crane to Eric Martin Delman, $664,000.
Van Dorn St. N., 1589-Amy Goode Downs to Katelyn Cooper, $314,900.
Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 405-Piti Phatthanaphuti to Mark Richard and Linda M. Schneider, $155,000.
Washington St. S., 906, No. 307-James and Quitanne Delano Ingalls to Daniel R. Cline, $258,850.
Woodbine St., 1407-Christopher J. Burke and Elaine H. Browne to Kevin and Amanda Shen, $470,000.
Wyndham Cir., 3308, No. 222-Wing Wu to Michael Harrington, $182,000.
Wythe St., 1117-Cevin Lee Runyon and Edward Eugene Owens Jr. to Marc and Gabriela Puleo, $885,000.
Yoakum Pkwy., 205, No. 1214-Joy S. Ogden to Bridget Lynn and Arnaud Rene Gaston Jaspart, $267,500.
Barton St. S., 1201, No. 140-Steven D. Johnson and estate of Timothy Mills Johnson to Daniel Commerford, $267,800.
Buchanan St. S., 969-L. Karen Darner to Quynh and Tin Nguyen, $450,000.
Cleveland St. N., 1931, No. 301-Barbara L. Allen to Jo Lynn Ricks, $259,500.
Columbia Pike., 5565, No. 807-Allen Duane Clark to Claudia Camacho, $214,000.
Courthouse Rd. N., 1301, No. 1814-Jennifer E. Marfino to Jessica Mary Tanner, $555,000.
Dickerson St. S., 750, No. 313-Shelby Ochs to Ann Maria Estrada Lasso, $149,000.
Florida St. N., 2704-Jaehn and Sandra Charlton to Bernard Sloan Jr., $769,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 404-Gregory L. Wong to Elias Guebreyes and Webayehu Legesse, $309,900.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 1034-Anthony Mann to Christian A. Onuorah, $218,000.
Garfield St. N., 1021, No. B42-Thomas R. Madson to Emily Louise Aitken, $670,000.
George Mason Dr. N., 308-Benjamin and Danielle Dean to James Collins and Samantha Melchiorri, $822,500.
Greenbrier St. N., 1621-Monica Marie Michaud Gardner to Patricia L. and Michael Jenkins, $875,000.
Henderson Rd. N., 4141, No. 308-John H. Bernard Jr. and Joella A. Hartzler to Jean E. and Joseph Eugene Cross, $205,000.
Jefferson St. N., 3605-Theodore R. and Beverly Bennett Groom to Michael and Liang Jensen, $1.25 million.
Lebanon St. N., 965-Rebecca Lentz and Felipe N. Fernandes to Jenal A. Falcao, $794,000.
Lee Hwy., 4201, No. 703-Nicolas Gikakis to Zinaida Gontscharow, $254,900.
Monroe St. N., 436-Thomas B. Long to Shawn Campion Rush and Laura N. Navar, $944,900.
Monroe St. S., 1734-Judith K. Demulling to Michael Ruggiano, $510,000.
Pollard St. N., 880, No. 506-Kathryn Szeliga Harris to Jessica Sawyer Hovis, $367,000.
Queens Lane N., 1733, No. 1-122-Brenda S. Pierce to Garrett H. Stagner, $348,500.
Quintana St. N., 1825-Douglas F. and Patricia A. Kravos to Kimberly E. Townsend and Phillip R. Martinez, $625,000.
Randolph St. N., 1024-Francis and Lisa Floyd McGarey to Elif A. and Muhtar F. Akosman, $760,000.
Roberts Lane, 3830-Dale Marion and Annette Sullivan Race to Edward J. Nelson, $1.3 million.
Stuart St. N., 1050, No. 705-Cashel Corp. to Hunter H. Greenhalgh, $408,000.
Tazewell St. N., 3824-Ann-Marie B. Peters to John and Mary Kudless, $1.12 million.
Trenton St. N., 205, No. 205-1-Christopher Ian Donahue to Darrell Franklin Retherford II, $195,000.
Utah St. N., 1137-Brian M. and John Allen Pierce to Kelly R. and Matthew W. Turek, $635,000.
Vermont St. N., 2329-Aiyda Ghahramani and Randall L. Cobb to Mikhail and Olga Dobrolioubova, $2.2 million.
Wayne St. N., 1276, No. 505-Darren Tai-Jen and Wayne Tai-Wen Chen to Elizabeth Ballesteros, $449,900.
Wayne St. S., 1016, No. 604-Judith P. Reid Roach to John Michael Lawson and James Michael Tubbs, $465,000.
Wilson Blvd., 4720-Conal P. Murphy and Lisa S.T. Chan to Christopher Michael and Paola Amodeo Newman, $650,000.
Fifth Rd. S., 5945-Leslie A. Mitchell and Robert A. Mehl to Natasha Demetria Reed and Yan Gao, $800,000.
Eighth Rd. S., 5320, No. 4-Barua Shyamal and Bipasha Barua to Narcizo Delgadillo, $173,000.
10th St. N., 5370-Mark J. Lane to Kevin and Caroline Brasler, $1.34 million.
13th Rd. S., 2700, No. 508-James Andrulaitis to Samantha Christine Eakes, $311,000.
16th St. N., 4918-David Schlosser and Jennifer Harle to Neil A. and Stephanie Sadler, $800,000.
16th St. S., 2601, No. 620-Michelle O. Mesen to Chelsea Serrano-Piche, $295,000.
20th Ct. S., 3005-Clement F. Munno to Steven C. and Carissa Fowler, $519,000.
25th Rd. N., 3711-Patrick C. and Carolyn Sargent Burns to Daniel and Elizabeth Wolf, $1.1 million.
28th St. N., 6555-Lawrence A. and Barbara A. Witucki to Christopher Kyle and Andrae B. Longton, $760,000.
32nd Rd. N., 4619-Francis J. and Marilyn K. Dougherty to Cynthia J. Vitters, $1.33 million.
Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1101, No. 113-Barry Rosenbluth to Julio F. Davalos and Paula Carolin Orjuela Forero, $549,000.
Army Navy Dr., 1300, No. 208-Peter N. and Kelsey M. Bronez to Adam Michael Murphy, $399,900.
Crystal Dr., 1805, No. 810S-Arturo and Arthur A. Estopinan to Richard Saccane, $495,000.
Glebe Rd. S., 3600, No. 302W-Robert C. Blyler to Chia Hao Chang and Man Lan, $255,109.
Glebe Rd. S., 3650, No. 367-Jeffrey D. Kindley to Lisa Ryan, $346,000.
Lynn St. S., 2630-Leland Bradley Stanford to Laura A. Klimowicz and Douglas E. Brown, $725,000.
23rd St. S., 1516-George W. Dodge and estate of Robert L. Molino to Shannon J. Whiteman and Mark R. White, $899,900.
Clarendon Blvd., 1600, No. W301-Clifford I. Feldman and Janet M. Matulia to John M. Manning Jr., $1.15 million.
Nash St. N., 1200, No. 1139-Saru Yaghi to Lana Budeiri, $750,000.
Oak St. N., 1600, No. 803-Laurence M. and Saskia Estupinana Day to Hani F. and Reema J. Saleh, $397,500.
22nd Ct. N., 1727-Stephen J. Cooper to Charles D. and Patricia C. Clough, $1.27 million.
Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2514D, No. 4-Karla N. Finger to Emma and Chanda Brown, $535,000.
Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2720, No. 309-Sean L. Thompson to Brian C. Fessler, $390,000.
Buchanan St. S., 3073, No. B1-House Buyers of America Inc. to Debra J. Yager, $349,900.
Kenmore Ct. S., 2607-Michael S. and Donna J. Shaw to Elizabeth Louise Fair and Jadan J. Haddad Jr., $735,000.
Uhle St. S., 2741-Michael W. Currall and Brooke E. Daniels to Ashleigh E. Cotter, $508,000.
Walter Reed Dr. S., 2623, No. D-Mary S. and Matthew T. Brady to Joy Hoffmann, $325,000.
25th St. S., 2301, No. 4-402-Natalie C. Koo Corkin to Martha Sue Johnson, $282,000.
28th Rd. S., 4525, No. 3-10-Matthew and Meghan Harmon to Katherine Avondet, $365,000.
36th St. S., 4310-Estate of Olga C. Schaut to Anne Ashworth and Yousri H. Bel Hadj, $569,000.