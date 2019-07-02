Alexandria

These sales data recorded by the Alexandria Department of Real Estate Assessments in November 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ALEXANDRIA AREA

Alexander St., 33-Claudio and Jean N. Cioffi to George H. and Patricia E. White, $975,000.

Barbour Dr., 5022, No. A-Ik Pyo and Jung Sook Hong to Daniel and Jessica D. Kilgore, $448,000.

Beauregard St. N., 301, No. 520-Chester Perlinski to George L. Wolfe, $143,750.

Brenman Park Dr., 4950, No. 309-Michelle L. Taeuber to Gouthum Karadi, $375,000.

Cameron Mills Rd., 3300-Donald B. and Beverly C. Weaver to Lindsey Kay and Devin Rhys Keane, $650,000.

Cameron Station Blvd., 127-Beau O. and Leslie K. Bilek to Wyndell Patterson, $675,000.

Chalfonte Dr., 713-Stephen A. and Megan A. Mabry to Drew Dorner and Nicole Jacques, $747,500.

Cloudes Mill Ct., 334, No. 29-Beth Ann Barozie to Erika Carla Costa-Salvador, $500,000.

Domain Pl., 5027, No. 28-Justin and Kelley Reynolds to Christopher James Cotton, $510,000.

Duke St., 4600, No. 1610-Francine and Essie L. Casey to Nicole Abrach, $181,000.

Farm Rd., 2707-Estate of Linette V. Skeel and Ralph L. Skeel Jr. to Claude Thomas and Elizabeth Joy Aiken, $507,000.

Floyd St. S., 51-Brandon F. Heiss to Jason and Norah McCann, $416,000.

Gardner Dr., 5010-John P. and Lynnette S. Fishburn to August Richard and Jennifer Marie Boschert, $609,500.

Glendale Ave. W., 305-Robert Pasternack and Catherine Healy to Jasper Simon Hicks and Carolyn Ryder, $1.35 million.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5340, No. 1501-Ronald Laird Manlove to Mohd Tahfiz Al Haque, $150,000.

Hume Ave., 325-Kerry J. McConnon to Joseph King and Lori Ranson, $975,000.

Ingram St. S., 120-Walter M. Boughton Jr. to Ann Thi Hoang and Paul Alexis Castro, $407,000.

Janneys Lane, 1004-Christopher L. and Julie T. Bosland to Joseph N. Leinbach and Lindsey S. Anderson, $763,500.

John Carlyle St., 520, No. 420-Paul D. Elliott to Jason J. Otero Torres, $325,000.

King St., 2209-Aaron and Abbie Eastman to Matthew and Samantha McIntee, $785,000.

Madison Pl., 117-Daniel E. Riley to Mark S. and Micki L. Bowman, $1.03 million.

Martha Custis Dr., 1262, No. 519-Judith Chestnut Edwards to Clifford John and Erica Paige Naylor, $282,000.

Mount Ida Ave. E., 427-Lisa Poppen to Daniel Joseph Bierenbaum and Maria Annette Lotito, $775,000.

Patrick St. N., 335-Benjamin Ellsworth and Heather A. Norcross to Ryan Taylor Ward McCreedy, $630,000.

Pegram St. N., 1126-Justin and Ashley Van Tromp to Page McGill and Jamie Sacchetti, $625,000.

Pitt St. N., 801, No. 1203-Jennifer C. and Kyle R. Blankenheim to Milton Souza, $414,575.

Pitt St. S., 801, No. 327-Ronda R. Robertson to Thomas W. Haug and Christine A. Courtois, $365,000.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1251-Shawna Lynn Simpson to Angela L. Byers, $605,000.

Ravensworth Pl., 3220, No. 842-John E. and Nicole A. Gibson to Douglas S. Carlson, $309,900.

Reynolds St. S., 301, No. 213-Lisa B. Bailey to Brya S. Freeland, $230,000.

Rolfe Pl., 917-Terrell W. and Suzanne D. Thornsbury to Calvin Michael and Megan Bartlett Brien, $716,000.

Seminary Rd., 4112-Joan M. Earnhart to Cody M. Donald, $765,000.

Stevenson Ave., 6300, No. 213-Vincent G. Barrett to Elizabeth Stansel, $185,000.

Tobacco Quay, 514-Daniel C. Crane to Eric Martin Delman, $664,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 1589-Amy Goode Downs to Katelyn Cooper, $314,900.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 405-Piti Phatthanaphuti to Mark Richard and Linda M. Schneider, $155,000.

Washington St. S., 906, No. 307-James and Quitanne Delano Ingalls to Daniel R. Cline, $258,850.

Woodbine St., 1407-Christopher J. Burke and Elaine H. Browne to Kevin and Amanda Shen, $470,000.

Wyndham Cir., 3308, No. 222-Wing Wu to Michael Harrington, $182,000.

Wythe St., 1117-Cevin Lee Runyon and Edward Eugene Owens Jr. to Marc and Gabriela Puleo, $885,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 205, No. 1214-Joy S. Ogden to Bridget Lynn and Arnaud Rene Gaston Jaspart, $267,500.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in December 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For home sales elsewhere in the Washington area, go to washingtonpost.com.

ARLINGTON AREA

Barton St. S., 1201, No. 140-Steven D. Johnson and estate of Timothy Mills Johnson to Daniel Commerford, $267,800.

Buchanan St. S., 969-L. Karen Darner to Quynh and Tin Nguyen, $450,000.

Cleveland St. N., 1931, No. 301-Barbara L. Allen to Jo Lynn Ricks, $259,500.

Columbia Pike., 5565, No. 807-Allen Duane Clark to Claudia Camacho, $214,000.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1301, No. 1814-Jennifer E. Marfino to Jessica Mary Tanner, $555,000.

Dickerson St. S., 750, No. 313-Shelby Ochs to Ann Maria Estrada Lasso, $149,000.

Florida St. N., 2704-Jaehn and Sandra Charlton to Bernard Sloan Jr., $769,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 404-Gregory L. Wong to Elias Guebreyes and Webayehu Legesse, $309,900.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 1034-Anthony Mann to Christian A. Onuorah, $218,000.

Garfield St. N., 1021, No. B42-Thomas R. Madson to Emily Louise Aitken, $670,000.

George Mason Dr. N., 308-Benjamin and Danielle Dean to James Collins and Samantha Melchiorri, $822,500.

Greenbrier St. N., 1621-Monica Marie Michaud Gardner to Patricia L. and Michael Jenkins, $875,000.

Henderson Rd. N., 4141, No. 308-John H. Bernard Jr. and Joella A. Hartzler to Jean E. and Joseph Eugene Cross, $205,000.

Jefferson St. N., 3605-Theodore R. and Beverly Bennett Groom to Michael and Liang Jensen, $1.25 million.

Lebanon St. N., 965-Rebecca Lentz and Felipe N. Fernandes to Jenal A. Falcao, $794,000.

Lee Hwy., 4201, No. 703-Nicolas Gikakis to Zinaida Gontscharow, $254,900.

Monroe St. N., 436-Thomas B. Long to Shawn Campion Rush and Laura N. Navar, $944,900.

Monroe St. S., 1734-Judith K. Demulling to Michael Ruggiano, $510,000.

Pollard St. N., 880, No. 506-Kathryn Szeliga Harris to Jessica Sawyer Hovis, $367,000.

Queens Lane N., 1733, No. 1-122-Brenda S. Pierce to Garrett H. Stagner, $348,500.

Quintana St. N., 1825-Douglas F. and Patricia A. Kravos to Kimberly E. Townsend and Phillip R. Martinez, $625,000.

Randolph St. N., 1024-Francis and Lisa Floyd McGarey to Elif A. and Muhtar F. Akosman, $760,000.

Roberts Lane, 3830-Dale Marion and Annette Sullivan Race to Edward J. Nelson, $1.3 million.

Stuart St. N., 1050, No. 705-Cashel Corp. to Hunter H. Greenhalgh, $408,000.

Tazewell St. N., 3824-Ann-Marie B. Peters to John and Mary Kudless, $1.12 million.

Trenton St. N., 205, No. 205-1-Christopher Ian Donahue to Darrell Franklin Retherford II, $195,000.

Utah St. N., 1137-Brian M. and John Allen Pierce to Kelly R. and Matthew W. Turek, $635,000.

Vermont St. N., 2329-Aiyda Ghahramani and Randall L. Cobb to Mikhail and Olga Dobrolioubova, $2.2 million.

Wayne St. N., 1276, No. 505-Darren Tai-Jen and Wayne Tai-Wen Chen to Elizabeth Ballesteros, $449,900.

Wayne St. S., 1016, No. 604-Judith P. Reid Roach to John Michael Lawson and James Michael Tubbs, $465,000.

Wilson Blvd., 4720-Conal P. Murphy and Lisa S.T. Chan to Christopher Michael and Paola Amodeo Newman, $650,000.

Fifth Rd. S., 5945-Leslie A. Mitchell and Robert A. Mehl to Natasha Demetria Reed and Yan Gao, $800,000.

Eighth Rd. S., 5320, No. 4-Barua Shyamal and Bipasha Barua to Narcizo Delgadillo, $173,000.

10th St. N., 5370-Mark J. Lane to Kevin and Caroline Brasler, $1.34 million.

13th Rd. S., 2700, No. 508-James Andrulaitis to Samantha Christine Eakes, $311,000.

16th St. N., 4918-David Schlosser and Jennifer Harle to Neil A. and Stephanie Sadler, $800,000.

16th St. S., 2601, No. 620-Michelle O. Mesen to Chelsea Serrano-Piche, $295,000.

20th Ct. S., 3005-Clement F. Munno to Steven C. and Carissa Fowler, $519,000.

25th Rd. N., 3711-Patrick C. and Carolyn Sargent Burns to Daniel and Elizabeth Wolf, $1.1 million.

28th St. N., 6555-Lawrence A. and Barbara A. Witucki to Christopher Kyle and Andrae B. Longton, $760,000.

32nd Rd. N., 4619-Francis J. and Marilyn K. Dougherty to Cynthia J. Vitters, $1.33 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1101, No. 113-Barry Rosenbluth to Julio F. Davalos and Paula Carolin Orjuela Forero, $549,000.

Army Navy Dr., 1300, No. 208-Peter N. and Kelsey M. Bronez to Adam Michael Murphy, $399,900.

Crystal Dr., 1805, No. 810S-Arturo and Arthur A. Estopinan to Richard Saccane, $495,000.

Glebe Rd. S., 3600, No. 302W-Robert C. Blyler to Chia Hao Chang and Man Lan, $255,109.

Glebe Rd. S., 3650, No. 367-Jeffrey D. Kindley to Lisa Ryan, $346,000.

Lynn St. S., 2630-Leland Bradley Stanford to Laura A. Klimowicz and Douglas E. Brown, $725,000.

23rd St. S., 1516-George W. Dodge and estate of Robert L. Molino to Shannon J. Whiteman and Mark R. White, $899,900.

ROSSLYN AREA

Clarendon Blvd., 1600, No. W301-Clifford I. Feldman and Janet M. Matulia to John M. Manning Jr., $1.15 million.

Nash St. N., 1200, No. 1139-Saru Yaghi to Lana Budeiri, $750,000.

Oak St. N., 1600, No. 803-Laurence M. and Saskia Estupinana Day to Hani F. and Reema J. Saleh, $397,500.

22nd Ct. N., 1727-Stephen J. Cooper to Charles D. and Patricia C. Clough, $1.27 million.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2514D, No. 4-Karla N. Finger to Emma and Chanda Brown, $535,000.

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2720, No. 309-Sean L. Thompson to Brian C. Fessler, $390,000.

Buchanan St. S., 3073, No. B1-House Buyers of America Inc. to Debra J. Yager, $349,900.

Kenmore Ct. S., 2607-Michael S. and Donna J. Shaw to Elizabeth Louise Fair and Jadan J. Haddad Jr., $735,000.

Uhle St. S., 2741-Michael W. Currall and Brooke E. Daniels to Ashleigh E. Cotter, $508,000.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2623, No. D-Mary S. and Matthew T. Brady to Joy Hoffmann, $325,000.

25th St. S., 2301, No. 4-402-Natalie C. Koo Corkin to Martha Sue Johnson, $282,000.

28th Rd. S., 4525, No. 3-10-Matthew and Meghan Harmon to Katherine Avondet, $365,000.

36th St. S., 4310-Estate of Olga C. Schaut to Anne Ashworth and Yousri H. Bel Hadj, $569,000.