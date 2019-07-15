Alexandria

These sales data recorded by the Alexandria Department of Real Estate Assessments in November 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ALEXANDRIA AREA

E. Abingdon Dr., 1403, No. 4-Timothy James Burke to Maria Elisa Colleen Jones, $275,500.

N. Alfred St., 620-estate of Inez and Howard F. Dishman to Carrie Elizabeth Miller, $427,500.

N. Armistead St., 481, No. 102-William Maximo Bedregal Morocho to Tomas E. Cabrera-Paredes and Liszt R. Paredes Angeles, $152,000.

N. Beauregard St., 301, No. 1202-Paul Mark Baker and estate of Iantha D. Baker to Brenda J. Denny, $165,000.

Bessley Pl., 5260-Michael R. Mayes and Michael L. Deninger to Joseph and Lauren Lanza, $709,850.

Burgess Ave., 227-Marissa Puckett and Brian Blais to Julia A. Deupree and Nicholas Iorio, $593,000.

Carriage House Cir., 21-Victoria C. Gilner to Lyle Robert and Alice Marie Leitelt, $490,000.

E. Chapman St., 31-Aaron P. McCommons and Trisha A. Christopher to Brian and Marissa Blais, $727,500.

S. Columbus St., 620-Rene M. Reyes to Ladislao R. and Erina Montero, $569,000.

Crestwood Dr., 1617-Rya and Elizabeth Jerke to Stacy and Tina Vigue-Adair, $740,000.

E. Del Ray Ave., 101-John and Monika Schiavo to Adam J. Nielson and Amanda Stafford, $801,000.

Donovan Dr., 5125, No. 163-estate of Jeffery D. and Gregory Lee Malcolm to John and Rebecca Crumbley, $570,000.

Duke St., 5205, No. 303-Younes Zahr and Karima Berradi to Jonathan J. Campos Maravilla, $165,000.

Edsall Rd., 6155, No. O-Ramona Carroll to Georgi and Iuliia Dimov, $210,000.

N. Fayette St., 525, No. 306-Gavin and Melissa Meyers to Brandon W. and Anna Rice, $550,000.

Gibbon St., 421-Stephen L. Akridge and Healy R. Fitzpatrick to Kelsey Fecho and Kevin King, $615,000.

Greenway Pl., 3605, No. 530-Thomas Joseph Friderichs and Cynthia Marie Giese to Brian Kraemer and Brooke Meckler, $365,000.

Holland Lane, 309, No. 222-Sonia Samee to John M. Hancock, $500,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500, No. 420-Thomas Alan Morton to Natasha Leyton, $210,000.

Hunting Creek Dr., 1649-James C. and Teresa A. Shively to William H. Hill III and Catherine Dehoney, $870,000.

Jamieson Ave., 2151, No. 1007-Minna Moezie and estate of Fatemeh T. Moezie to Adam Alexander and Etta Jean Perry, $385,000.

Leslie Ave., 1818-Lawrence M. Pallant Jr. to Zachary D. Blaine, $510,000.

Main Line Blvd., 2314, No. 476-Patrick R. Bolliger to Benjamin Joseph and Ana Victoria Christoff, $805,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 3486, No. 316-Richard R. Keiling to Amber Heinz, $216,000.

Old Dominion Blvd., 3106-estate of Matthew Young Pollard and Angela K. Davis to Robert S. Dwyer and Hannah Hartig, $926,000.

N. Patrick St., 815, No. 207-Donna M. Abruzzese to Joseph F. Greger, $540,000.

N. Pickett St., 200, No. 706-Valen A. Cayetano to Sarah Quirk, $215,000.

N. Pitt St., 1113, No. 2C-Stephanie A. Garback to Megan Christine Vail, $390,000.

Prince St., 1306-Dolores B. Viehman to Paul P. and Judi Anderson, $743,000.

Richenbacher Ave., 5200-Melanie K. Demayo to Richard W. Hamilton and Wassan Humadi, $570,000.

S. Royal St., 418-John R. and Susan L. Bramer to Dabney R. and Mary A. Kern, $1.35 million.

Slaters Lane, 501, No. 1009-Serge and Donna J. Duss to Ngocanh T. Pho and Phong H. Le, $565,000.

Stevenson Ave., 6300, No. 415-Eva McClain to Valerie Carter, $175,000.

Taney Ave., 4634-Shashi B. Kochar to Theresa Julia Kliczewski and Sorin Marcu, $600,000.

W. Timber Branch Pkwy., 408-Joel H. and Maria Klotz to Khoren Abrahamian, $725,000.

N. Van Dorn St., 1427-David Gill to Jason Lynch, $307,000.

Vos Lane, 5113-Kathy Dalfrey to Giovanni Ernesto and Allison Michelle Rivera, $589,900.

Wyndham Cir., 3307, No. 1157-Ricardo Leoncio Agudelo and Marvin Hernandez to Irim and Hoor Siddiqui, $301,400.

Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 903-Karen H. Townley to Heywette Elias and Elias Ambaye, $218,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in November 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For home sales elsewhere in the Washington area, go to washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ARLINGTON AREA

N. Barton St., 823-Joshua Robert and Kelly Sargent Burns to Alexandra Zoe Bedell, $702,000.

N. Calvert St., 1704-Jonathan A. Kulok and Victoria C. Arthaud to Eric and Isabela Jones, $1.45 million.

Columbia Pike., 5300, No. 106-Stephanie L. Chilton to Hyunyoung Kim, $245,000.

N. Courthouse Rd., 1301, No. 602-RND Virginia Corp. to Bradley Eugene and Katharine Quinn Vanderau, $325,000.

N. Dinwiddie St., 2329-Teddy and Vivian Imaizumi Fatovic to Maisie Meade, $816,000.

Fairfax Dr., 3800, No. 1613-Peter F. Healey to Richard Long and Dolores Coutts, $677,500.

S. Four Mile Run Dr., 4500, No. 1210-Jennifer Hedden Wrightto Katherine A. Rubida, $260,000.

N. Garfield St., 1021, No. 348-Shane D. Pringle to Justin B. Ailes and Cheryl L. Anderson, $435,000.

S. Garfield St., 400-Robert Richard and Sara Sorelle Downes to Daniel Ballard and Kristen Buchnan, $730,000.

N. Glebe Rd., 851, No. 1601-Haris K. Stewart to Christopher M. Howell, $485,000.

N. Henderson Rd., 4336-Georgette Katherine Zotter to Jon K. Emerson, $877,500.

N. Illinois St., 1106-Harvey Shulman to Andrew John Hickman, $805,000.

Kirkwood Rd., 1123-Gary I. Gerson and Lorna J. Tang to Huimei Tian and Gary B. Huang, $1.12 million.

N. Lynnbrook Dr., 1321-Christopher C. Tai and Sydney Ann Lewis to Hend Ramadam Irhiam and Nedal Majed Faitouri Swehli, $960,000.

N. Madison St., 2210-Michael R. and Patricia L. Jenkins to Michael H. and Kathleen A. King, $1.18 million.

N. Monroe St., 1805-Robert Z. Smith to David S. Etemadi and Caitlin K. Murhy, $1.7 million.

S. Oakland St., 2148-Joseph C.H. Nguyen to Sudamoy and Dipali Das, $485,000.

N. Pollard St., 2157-Davis Marshall and Ashley Shea Catlin to Emily K. and Bradley Frederick Dunn, $1.05 million.

N. Quincy St., 888, No. 1801-Thomas J. Godfrey to Young-Kwon Lim and Raeseon Kim, $715,000.

N. Randolph St., 3449-Ritu and Anika Kashyap to Daniel G. Dannenbaum and Cristina Gemelli, $1.75 million.

Spout Run Pkwy., 3000, No. D412-Rebecca Ann Porter to Maria Leonor Rivera, $354,000.

N. Sycamore St., 2648-Alex Aziz Boghda and Mahire Mehmet to Christopher Joel and Alexandria Browning, $725,000.

N. Thomas St., 236, No. 236-1-Rowena Joann M. Korpal and George C. Malvar to Cody R. Lauer, $243,000.

N. Upton Ct., 305-Saad M. Manzoul to Nassim Sultan and Brooke Leonard, $820,000.

S. Veitch St., 313-Richard B. Fleagle to Agustin Pascual and Rosa Maria Landeros, $385,000.

Washington Blvd., 5943-Erik M. Pelton and Rebecca D. Tax to Andrew Christopher and Margaret Keller Starr, $720,000.

N. Wayne St., 1276, No. PH23-Stephen I. and Kim M. Jackson to Pierre Rahal and Dawne Evan Davies, $712,010.

Wilson Blvd., 1800, No. 249-Hannah and Sun Jun Park to Amruta Arvind Ghate, $650,000.

S. First Rd., 3625-Jorge Ortiz to Philip Christian Menke and Caitlin Ptak, $520,000.

S. Fifth St., 4664-Carolyn S. McCommon to Bryan Diseati and Elizabeth Kulesza, $624,800.

N. Ninth St., 3835, No. PH1E-Calvin L. and Janet L. Downing to Pranav and Shikha Tandon, $609,000.

N. 13th St., 5010-Thomas G. Anderson to Paige Patterson and Christopher B. Armstrong, $761,800.

N. 14th St., 2310, No. 303-Samuel Klausner to Allen Lester Krause and Najwa Mounir, $415,000.

S. 19th St., 2913-David M. Zimov to John J. and Marianne J. MacDonald, $585,000.

N. 20th St., 6006-Caren Kieswetter to John Mathew and Christina An Dolina, $845,000.

N. 23rd Rd., 4300-James H. Holden Jr. and Alexander A. Zoef to David Scott Humphries Jr. and Chau Thi Do, $1.25 million.

N. 26th Rd., 5112-Craig William and E. Arlene Seewald to Elizabeth Gearin, $600,000.

N. 27th Rd., 6012-Bryan R. Roosa and Eileen G. Kostanecki to Jonathan D. and Donna G. Pavluk, $1.07 million.

N. 30th St., 6225-David A. and Debra A. Kirchner to Holly Rochelle Greb and Thomas Rafael Guirola, $865,000.

N. 36th St., 4931-Tamar Abrams to Neymar Ortega Arana, $835,000.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

S. Arlington Ridge Rd., 1300, No. 617-Richard A. and Mary C. Duchateau to Jacqueline Suzanne Phillips, $187,500.

Army Navy Dr., 1300, No. 303-Boris Brkic to Shima Nabi Mohammad, $270,000.

Fort Scott Dr., 2418-Raymond Machesney to Megan and Todd Van Etten, $1.01 million.

S. Glebe Rd., 3600, No. 626W-Richard J. Tom to Shelley E. Beckwith, $352,000.

S. Hill St., 3106-Janis Elton and Paul Jackson Anderson to Jaymee J. Esperidawi-Hindawi, $700,000.

S. 15th St., 654, No. 2-Shari Lynne and Joseph V. Smith to Melanie Rachel Becker and Roberto Mariano Sanchez, $578,000.

S. 26th Rd., 506-Kevin and Madeline Irwin Furlong to Max H. and Elizabeth T. Boorsma, $530,075.

ROSSLYN AREA

Key Blvd., 1530, No. 119-Asit K. Desai to Hunter J. Church, $378,000.

N. Nash St., 1881, No. 303-Leigh Haeley Hughes to Mansour Kane, $1.27 million.

N. Ode St., 1922-Myles T. Taffel and Melissa J. Barr to Vijay K. and Lavanya Kodali, $1.22 million.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

S. Abingdon St., 2876, No. A2-Margaret S. Clancy to Melissa Nix, $352,000.

S. Arlington Mill Dr., 2584G, No. 7-Susan K. Woodward to Taimur A. Bajwa, $269,000.

S. Arlington Mill Dr., 2720, No. 1108-Julia C. and Abdallah R. Bouhabib to Matthew James Clark and Phoung Thu Ha, $635,000.

S. Columbus St., 2909-Monica M. Ekman to Martha Elizabeth Maurer, $463,600.

S. Stafford St., 3460, No. A2-Charles C. Edwards and Linnea A. Barry to Alexander Vinnitsky, $385,000.

S. Wakefield St., 2821, No. 7-7-Daniil S. Graborov and Klara Emelianova to Katherine Niswander, $365,000.

S. 26th St., 2055, No. 5-306-Adam W. and Andrea Salerno to Amie E. McCarthy, $399,900.

S. 28th Rd., 4657B, No. B-Matthew Burruss and Amanda Puller to Heather Danton, $350,000.

S. 36th St., 4518, No. B2-Matthew Michael Foley to Tavis Harrington, $457,000.