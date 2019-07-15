E. Abingdon Dr., 1403, No. 4-Timothy James Burke to Maria Elisa Colleen Jones, $275,500.
N. Alfred St., 620-estate of Inez and Howard F. Dishman to Carrie Elizabeth Miller, $427,500.
N. Armistead St., 481, No. 102-William Maximo Bedregal Morocho to Tomas E. Cabrera-Paredes and Liszt R. Paredes Angeles, $152,000.
N. Beauregard St., 301, No. 1202-Paul Mark Baker and estate of Iantha D. Baker to Brenda J. Denny, $165,000.
Bessley Pl., 5260-Michael R. Mayes and Michael L. Deninger to Joseph and Lauren Lanza, $709,850.
Burgess Ave., 227-Marissa Puckett and Brian Blais to Julia A. Deupree and Nicholas Iorio, $593,000.
Carriage House Cir., 21-Victoria C. Gilner to Lyle Robert and Alice Marie Leitelt, $490,000.
E. Chapman St., 31-Aaron P. McCommons and Trisha A. Christopher to Brian and Marissa Blais, $727,500.
S. Columbus St., 620-Rene M. Reyes to Ladislao R. and Erina Montero, $569,000.
Crestwood Dr., 1617-Rya and Elizabeth Jerke to Stacy and Tina Vigue-Adair, $740,000.
E. Del Ray Ave., 101-John and Monika Schiavo to Adam J. Nielson and Amanda Stafford, $801,000.
Donovan Dr., 5125, No. 163-estate of Jeffery D. and Gregory Lee Malcolm to John and Rebecca Crumbley, $570,000.
Duke St., 5205, No. 303-Younes Zahr and Karima Berradi to Jonathan J. Campos Maravilla, $165,000.
Edsall Rd., 6155, No. O-Ramona Carroll to Georgi and Iuliia Dimov, $210,000.
N. Fayette St., 525, No. 306-Gavin and Melissa Meyers to Brandon W. and Anna Rice, $550,000.
Gibbon St., 421-Stephen L. Akridge and Healy R. Fitzpatrick to Kelsey Fecho and Kevin King, $615,000.
Greenway Pl., 3605, No. 530-Thomas Joseph Friderichs and Cynthia Marie Giese to Brian Kraemer and Brooke Meckler, $365,000.
Holland Lane, 309, No. 222-Sonia Samee to John M. Hancock, $500,000.
Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500, No. 420-Thomas Alan Morton to Natasha Leyton, $210,000.
Hunting Creek Dr., 1649-James C. and Teresa A. Shively to William H. Hill III and Catherine Dehoney, $870,000.
Jamieson Ave., 2151, No. 1007-Minna Moezie and estate of Fatemeh T. Moezie to Adam Alexander and Etta Jean Perry, $385,000.
Leslie Ave., 1818-Lawrence M. Pallant Jr. to Zachary D. Blaine, $510,000.
Main Line Blvd., 2314, No. 476-Patrick R. Bolliger to Benjamin Joseph and Ana Victoria Christoff, $805,000.
Martha Custis Dr., 3486, No. 316-Richard R. Keiling to Amber Heinz, $216,000.
Old Dominion Blvd., 3106-estate of Matthew Young Pollard and Angela K. Davis to Robert S. Dwyer and Hannah Hartig, $926,000.
N. Patrick St., 815, No. 207-Donna M. Abruzzese to Joseph F. Greger, $540,000.
N. Pickett St., 200, No. 706-Valen A. Cayetano to Sarah Quirk, $215,000.
N. Pitt St., 1113, No. 2C-Stephanie A. Garback to Megan Christine Vail, $390,000.
Prince St., 1306-Dolores B. Viehman to Paul P. and Judi Anderson, $743,000.
Richenbacher Ave., 5200-Melanie K. Demayo to Richard W. Hamilton and Wassan Humadi, $570,000.
S. Royal St., 418-John R. and Susan L. Bramer to Dabney R. and Mary A. Kern, $1.35 million.
Slaters Lane, 501, No. 1009-Serge and Donna J. Duss to Ngocanh T. Pho and Phong H. Le, $565,000.
Stevenson Ave., 6300, No. 415-Eva McClain to Valerie Carter, $175,000.
Taney Ave., 4634-Shashi B. Kochar to Theresa Julia Kliczewski and Sorin Marcu, $600,000.
W. Timber Branch Pkwy., 408-Joel H. and Maria Klotz to Khoren Abrahamian, $725,000.
N. Van Dorn St., 1427-David Gill to Jason Lynch, $307,000.
Vos Lane, 5113-Kathy Dalfrey to Giovanni Ernesto and Allison Michelle Rivera, $589,900.
Wyndham Cir., 3307, No. 1157-Ricardo Leoncio Agudelo and Marvin Hernandez to Irim and Hoor Siddiqui, $301,400.
Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 903-Karen H. Townley to Heywette Elias and Elias Ambaye, $218,000.
N. Barton St., 823-Joshua Robert and Kelly Sargent Burns to Alexandra Zoe Bedell, $702,000.
N. Calvert St., 1704-Jonathan A. Kulok and Victoria C. Arthaud to Eric and Isabela Jones, $1.45 million.
Columbia Pike., 5300, No. 106-Stephanie L. Chilton to Hyunyoung Kim, $245,000.
N. Courthouse Rd., 1301, No. 602-RND Virginia Corp. to Bradley Eugene and Katharine Quinn Vanderau, $325,000.
N. Dinwiddie St., 2329-Teddy and Vivian Imaizumi Fatovic to Maisie Meade, $816,000.
Fairfax Dr., 3800, No. 1613-Peter F. Healey to Richard Long and Dolores Coutts, $677,500.
S. Four Mile Run Dr., 4500, No. 1210-Jennifer Hedden Wrightto Katherine A. Rubida, $260,000.
N. Garfield St., 1021, No. 348-Shane D. Pringle to Justin B. Ailes and Cheryl L. Anderson, $435,000.
S. Garfield St., 400-Robert Richard and Sara Sorelle Downes to Daniel Ballard and Kristen Buchnan, $730,000.
N. Glebe Rd., 851, No. 1601-Haris K. Stewart to Christopher M. Howell, $485,000.
N. Henderson Rd., 4336-Georgette Katherine Zotter to Jon K. Emerson, $877,500.
N. Illinois St., 1106-Harvey Shulman to Andrew John Hickman, $805,000.
Kirkwood Rd., 1123-Gary I. Gerson and Lorna J. Tang to Huimei Tian and Gary B. Huang, $1.12 million.
N. Lynnbrook Dr., 1321-Christopher C. Tai and Sydney Ann Lewis to Hend Ramadam Irhiam and Nedal Majed Faitouri Swehli, $960,000.
N. Madison St., 2210-Michael R. and Patricia L. Jenkins to Michael H. and Kathleen A. King, $1.18 million.
N. Monroe St., 1805-Robert Z. Smith to David S. Etemadi and Caitlin K. Murhy, $1.7 million.
S. Oakland St., 2148-Joseph C.H. Nguyen to Sudamoy and Dipali Das, $485,000.
N. Pollard St., 2157-Davis Marshall and Ashley Shea Catlin to Emily K. and Bradley Frederick Dunn, $1.05 million.
N. Quincy St., 888, No. 1801-Thomas J. Godfrey to Young-Kwon Lim and Raeseon Kim, $715,000.
N. Randolph St., 3449-Ritu and Anika Kashyap to Daniel G. Dannenbaum and Cristina Gemelli, $1.75 million.
Spout Run Pkwy., 3000, No. D412-Rebecca Ann Porter to Maria Leonor Rivera, $354,000.
N. Sycamore St., 2648-Alex Aziz Boghda and Mahire Mehmet to Christopher Joel and Alexandria Browning, $725,000.
N. Thomas St., 236, No. 236-1-Rowena Joann M. Korpal and George C. Malvar to Cody R. Lauer, $243,000.
N. Upton Ct., 305-Saad M. Manzoul to Nassim Sultan and Brooke Leonard, $820,000.
S. Veitch St., 313-Richard B. Fleagle to Agustin Pascual and Rosa Maria Landeros, $385,000.
Washington Blvd., 5943-Erik M. Pelton and Rebecca D. Tax to Andrew Christopher and Margaret Keller Starr, $720,000.
N. Wayne St., 1276, No. PH23-Stephen I. and Kim M. Jackson to Pierre Rahal and Dawne Evan Davies, $712,010.
Wilson Blvd., 1800, No. 249-Hannah and Sun Jun Park to Amruta Arvind Ghate, $650,000.
S. First Rd., 3625-Jorge Ortiz to Philip Christian Menke and Caitlin Ptak, $520,000.
S. Fifth St., 4664-Carolyn S. McCommon to Bryan Diseati and Elizabeth Kulesza, $624,800.
N. Ninth St., 3835, No. PH1E-Calvin L. and Janet L. Downing to Pranav and Shikha Tandon, $609,000.
N. 13th St., 5010-Thomas G. Anderson to Paige Patterson and Christopher B. Armstrong, $761,800.
N. 14th St., 2310, No. 303-Samuel Klausner to Allen Lester Krause and Najwa Mounir, $415,000.
S. 19th St., 2913-David M. Zimov to John J. and Marianne J. MacDonald, $585,000.
N. 20th St., 6006-Caren Kieswetter to John Mathew and Christina An Dolina, $845,000.
N. 23rd Rd., 4300-James H. Holden Jr. and Alexander A. Zoef to David Scott Humphries Jr. and Chau Thi Do, $1.25 million.
N. 26th Rd., 5112-Craig William and E. Arlene Seewald to Elizabeth Gearin, $600,000.
N. 27th Rd., 6012-Bryan R. Roosa and Eileen G. Kostanecki to Jonathan D. and Donna G. Pavluk, $1.07 million.
N. 30th St., 6225-David A. and Debra A. Kirchner to Holly Rochelle Greb and Thomas Rafael Guirola, $865,000.
N. 36th St., 4931-Tamar Abrams to Neymar Ortega Arana, $835,000.
S. Arlington Ridge Rd., 1300, No. 617-Richard A. and Mary C. Duchateau to Jacqueline Suzanne Phillips, $187,500.
Army Navy Dr., 1300, No. 303-Boris Brkic to Shima Nabi Mohammad, $270,000.
Fort Scott Dr., 2418-Raymond Machesney to Megan and Todd Van Etten, $1.01 million.
S. Glebe Rd., 3600, No. 626W-Richard J. Tom to Shelley E. Beckwith, $352,000.
S. Hill St., 3106-Janis Elton and Paul Jackson Anderson to Jaymee J. Esperidawi-Hindawi, $700,000.
S. 15th St., 654, No. 2-Shari Lynne and Joseph V. Smith to Melanie Rachel Becker and Roberto Mariano Sanchez, $578,000.
S. 26th Rd., 506-Kevin and Madeline Irwin Furlong to Max H. and Elizabeth T. Boorsma, $530,075.
Key Blvd., 1530, No. 119-Asit K. Desai to Hunter J. Church, $378,000.
N. Nash St., 1881, No. 303-Leigh Haeley Hughes to Mansour Kane, $1.27 million.
N. Ode St., 1922-Myles T. Taffel and Melissa J. Barr to Vijay K. and Lavanya Kodali, $1.22 million.
S. Abingdon St., 2876, No. A2-Margaret S. Clancy to Melissa Nix, $352,000.
S. Arlington Mill Dr., 2584G, No. 7-Susan K. Woodward to Taimur A. Bajwa, $269,000.
S. Arlington Mill Dr., 2720, No. 1108-Julia C. and Abdallah R. Bouhabib to Matthew James Clark and Phoung Thu Ha, $635,000.
S. Columbus St., 2909-Monica M. Ekman to Martha Elizabeth Maurer, $463,600.
S. Stafford St., 3460, No. A2-Charles C. Edwards and Linnea A. Barry to Alexander Vinnitsky, $385,000.
S. Wakefield St., 2821, No. 7-7-Daniil S. Graborov and Klara Emelianova to Katherine Niswander, $365,000.
S. 26th St., 2055, No. 5-306-Adam W. and Andrea Salerno to Amie E. McCarthy, $399,900.
S. 28th Rd., 4657B, No. B-Matthew Burruss and Amanda Puller to Heather Danton, $350,000.
S. 36th St., 4518, No. B2-Matthew Michael Foley to Tavis Harrington, $457,000.