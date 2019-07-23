Alexandria

These sales data recorded by the Alexandria Department of Real Estate Assessments in February 2019 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ALEXANDRIA AREA

Abingdon Dr. W., 1810, No. 202-Lynn Dewberry and Katherine Paciga to Catherine and John Korona, $221,500.

Arell Ct., 9-David E. and Beth A. Spencer to Brett David Schultz and Sydney Michiko Womeldorph, $642,000.

Armistead St. N., 523, No. 103-Baha Yacoub to Herman A. Escobar Rodas and Edilma Judith Cifuentes Rabanales, $215,000.

Bashford Lane, 502, No. 3223-Kierstin Marie Del Valle to Kelcey M. Williams, $265,000.

Beauregard St. N., 301, No. 1216-Elmo C. and Barbara N. Wright to Elisa G. Rim, $259,900.

Bellefonte Ave. W., 106-Linda D. Egerton and estate of Joseph M. Egerton to Lauren Ann Scott and Mark John Tegethoff, $860,000.

Brawner Pl., 5160-Daniel and Brittany Vajdich to Donald Ray and Consuelo Sara Schroerlucke, $710,000.

Brighton Ct., 3811-Angela and Eric Oaks to Bernd G. Koehler and Tae S. Un Shin, $590,000.

Cambridge Rd., 136-Stephen and Airlie Loiaconi to Michael Jay and Janet Alison Widrick, $490,000.

Cameron Mills Rd., 2400-Stevan M. and Dalsy M. Berbeco to William and Sara T. Abriatis, $1 million.

Cameron St., 1115, No. 305-Peter J. and Maria Lepage to Sophia Victoria and John Brian French, $615,000.

Cameron Station Blvd., 331-Keith and Courtney Nahigian to James C. Fontana, $1.02 million.

Canterbury Sq., 8, No. 302-Cecil Walter Lindenberger Jr. to Aiman and Ahmed Al-Riyati, $154,000.

Chapman St. W., 24-Sean J. and Renee A. Hart to Andrew G. Aurand and Jennifer A. Skow, $730,000.

Custis Ave. E., 620-Joseph S. Mahaley to Brandy Wellman and Richard Trzaska, $1.05 million.

Donovan Dr., 5070, No. 432-Carl R. and Jean Ann Tibbetts to Divya Patel, $488,000.

Duke St., 4600, No. 1025-Estate of Peggy Miller Marlowe and Margaret Shaffer to Meherdad Azadbakht and Farideh Ghasemi, $175,000.

Edsall Rd., 5911, No. 1104-Prabjeet Singh to Alex W. Sweger, $219,999.

Eisenhower Ave., 4852, No. 438-Jessica Lynn Cooke to Kelyn Grace Bostic, $279,000.

Evans Lane, 250-Kirk W. Hostek to Robert E. Kuczarski, $507,000.

Fayette St. N., 525, No. 619-Joel M. Sackett to Geoffrey Henisee and Gail Baitinger, $600,000.

Gunston Rd., 3436, No. 729-Kay E. Kinzie to Lauren Byers and William Fenner Griffin, $330,000.

Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 1001-Maryam Sayyad to Jennie K. Aruda, $429,000.

Henshaw Pl., 2323, No. 303-Alejandro Alfredo Silva-Sarmiento and Sara Kirstein to Timothy Grant and Elizabeth Defreest, $450,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300, No. 616-Bruce A. Ruoff to Eva Nell Garringer, $269,000.

Jamieson Ave., 2151, No. 1605-Maria A. Pallante-Hyun and David O. Carson to Supriyo and Monica De Sengupta, $582,500.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2007, No. 101-Michael T. and Ruth Folkman to Jun Jeong and Clare Jungho Park, $665,000.

John Carlyle St., 520, No. 232-Naomi Miller to Timothy and Aani Calvo, $384,000.

Knight Pl., 4646-Albert W. Dalgliesh Jr. to Bryan Lon and Laura Ann Walker, $665,000.

Leslie Ave., 1819-James Smith Bradley to April Estelle Derome and Benjamin Andrews, $520,000.

Madison St., 1205-Emanuel E. Witherspoon to Edward B. Harmon, $686,100.

Maple St. W., 103-Cynthia M. and David S. Addington to Lyle Seth and Keri Patashnick, $885,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 1225, No. 220-Laila Morcos to Mark and Nancy Hall Buchholz, $275,000.

Masonic View Ave. E., 8 1/2-Sarah Dilks and Jeffrey Hayes to George A. Zaras and Elizabeth A. Clark, $565,000.

Moncure Dr., 301-Brenda and Corey Thompson to Alex J. Peterson and Jennifer J. McCard, $603,000.

Murtha St., 235-Joseph J. and Carolyn R. Krol to Eric Lincoln Elmer and Christine Alice Reynolds, $762,000.

Oronoco St., 215-Cynthia M. and Garrett Elise Long to Marialuisa S. Gallozzi, $785,000.

Paxton St. N., 1013-Dianne M. Casey to Jeffrey and Mary Kate Girardi, $635,000.

Pickett St. N., 200, No. 607-Boguslaw Augustyn to Yolanda E. Corro, $375,000.

Pitt St. N., 1120-Roderick O’Mahony to Emin Murat Dinlersoz, $669,000.

Potomac Greens Dr., 1732-Joshua R. and Natalie W. Earnest to John and Julia Kling, $842,500.

Preston Rd., 1807, No. 302-Richard C. Turpyn to Lida Lewis, $390,000.

Prince St., 1220-Bruce P. and Kristine Draheim Isaacson to Dwight A. and Cynthia H. Horn, $1.2 million.

Princess St., 424-David Rothkopf and Carla Dirlikov to Lisa Marie Shaw, $1.1 million.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1100, No. 101-Thaddeus A. and Daureen L. Burton Richardson to Angelica Victoria Marrero-Sanchez, $295,000.

Raleigh Ave., 4631-Daniel Max and David Shuman to Amanda D. Clifford and Christopher J. Armstrong, $585,000.

Reynolds St. S., 250, No. 1103-Jennifer J. Danover to Lawrence A. Albert, $255,000.

Rivergate Pl., 820-John Bosco and Katherine E. Doddridge to Steven E. and Barbara B. Mink, $1.12 million.

Russell Rd., 3200-Jacqueline Woodard to John Jungwon Lele and Eei Soon Lee, $795,000.

Skyhill Rd., 202, No. 3-Patricia Kelly to Manuel J. Benites, $285,000.

Somervelle St., 171, No. 413-Clifton W. Wilcox to Alexander E. Coren, $292,500.

Stevenson Ave., 6301, No. 301-James E. Hopkins to Jonathan David and Amy Lipscomb, $279,000.

Strutfield Lane, 4560, No. 1206-Lindsey and Carol J. De La Torre to Ramesh Tumma and Sri Lashmi Ganjala, $332,000.

Tennessee Ave., 235-Brandon Clark to Margaret Elizabeth Nice and Dave Paul Sanders, $619,000.

Triadelphia Way, 543, No. 28-Adam Stasiniewicz to Stephen Casapulla, $630,000.

Union St. S., 458-Alicia Turner Foster to Jason Randall and Wetherly Barker Hemeon, $686,975.

Van Dorn St. N., 1241-Ronald Coenen Jr. to David Rafati, $325,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 124-John D. and Kathleen M. Ormerod to Basel Al-Baiati and Methal Arif, $162,000.

Van Dorn St. S., 60, No. 414-Huisheng Duan to Anshul Kumar, $175,500.

Waple Lane, 5013-Benjamin Thomas and Lisa Anne Forrest to Stephen C. and Morgan P. Cameron, $662,000.

Watkins Mill Dr., 3839-Niru Kochar and A. Karen Argueta to Thomas D. Durand and Kimberly Young, $550,000.

West St. S., 223-Lindsey Renee Live to Ryan Michael and Cristina Isabel Neto Jander, $838,000.

Woodbine St., 1412-Tara Shaw to Casey H. and Jeffrey A. Pelfrey, $490,000.

Yale Dr., 223-Theodious Hugh Edward and Toni Sheri McKinnon to Kathryn Alice Lukasik, $589,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 1622-Mary R. Cunningham to Richard Zheng, $240,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 205, No. 1503-Michael J. and Georgett E. Cummins to Mohammad Aneeque Khan and Elizabeth Victoria Cornell, $245,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 807-Chantal Lucie Kemper Golden to Frances E. Blanchard, $290,000.

28th St. S., 3330, No. 402-Blue Homes Ventures Corp. to Alison N. Bieber, $225,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in March 2019 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For home sales elsewhere in the Washington area, go to washingtonpost.com.

ARLINGTON AREA

Arlington Blvd., 4501, No. 327-Gregory E. Rawson to Cheryl Lovinsky, $229,000.

Barton St. S., 1623, No. 18-Alexandra S. Newcomer to Merzudin Ibbic and Anja Mitrovic, $482,500.

Clarendon Blvd., 2400, No. 804-Gerald C. Render to Joel Max Robinson, $575,000.

Columbia Pike., 5300, No. 712-Rei Brothers Corp. to Jannina Flores Ramirez, $234,500.

Custis Rd., 2421-Michael K. Osborn to Ryan Paul and Ashley Brizek, $1.99 million.

Edgewood St. S., 1400, No. 523-John Vincent and Catherine Ruth McMahon to Yexi Liu, $388,100.

Fairfax Dr., 2220, No. 204-John Curtis and Jacqueline June Hinnant to Jessica L. Nalepa, $690,000.

Fillmore St. S., 2-Francisco A. and Mirtha E. Merlos to Benjamin and Michelle C. Bullard, $740,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 322-Michele O’Rourke to Gregory Noble and Christopher Natale, $260,500.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 1217-Emily Stout Sullivan to Lotta Anna Charlotte Danielsson, $280,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 713-Rebecca A. Musser to Benjamin Milton and Hye Kyong Spaulding, $210,000.

Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 703-Brooke A. Boyer to Robert A. Lopez, $510,000.

Greenbrier St. N., 700-Peter N. Petkovich and Andrea S. Duvall to Samuel W. Tate and Ingrid M. Swenson, $810,000.

Henderson Rd. N., 4141, No. 1226-Dwight F. and Laurie T. Rodgers to Benjamin Roger Moran, $355,000.

Highland St. N., 1020, No. 1017-Matthew D. DiBella to James E. Schrumpf, $429,900.

Lee Hwy., 2100, No. 116-Benjamin Ogilvie Kostrzewa and Laura Hawxhurst to Joshua Downes, $585,000.

Lee Hwy., 6016-Joan Cimino Poore to Nicholas Spoto, $659,999.

Lorcom Lane, 4390, No. 112-Laura K. Bos to Halina Izdebska, $174,900.

Monroe St. N., 3131-William J. and Victoria L. Devereaux to David Andrew Stoudt, $1.35 million.

Nelson St. S., 2104-Joshua S. Coblenz and Kristin M. Hollister to Jon Ferris and Tina Hinh, $500,000.

Old Dominion Dr., 4830-James J. and Shari T. Davenport to John Michael Whatley and Jessica Hamilton, $978,000.

Pershing Dr. N., 4343-Kathryn Slonaker-Hammit to Rebecca Shipp, $825,000.

Pollard St. N., 3199-Anthony R. Smith to Thomas C. and Linda Papageorge, $879,800.

Quincy St. N., 888, No. 901-Erin Brenner to Joan Lee Vasiliadis, $725,100.

Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 106-Kaylynn Shoop to Veena Priya and Veena Kakarla, $360,000.

Rhodes St. N., 1914, No. 54-Charles P. Schoenwetter to Matthew Alan Jadacki and Ruth Hart Bollinger, $294,000.

Stafford St. N., 1020, No. 106-John R. Eiler to Benjamin J. Dougan and Barbara Huth, $562,500.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1231-Laura L. and Joyce R. Nuss to Karl O. Leuthner and Denise Haselhorst, $167,500.

Uhle St. N., 1839, No. 1-Kathryn D. Stratos to Zachary Thomas and Anna Weber, $720,000.

Upton Ct. N., 319-Hong Shik Won and Soyeun Koo to Kelleigh M. and Kevin P. Bilms, $1.05 million.

Vacation Lane, 4111-Jorgen Halberg to Simone Lavone Acha, $640,000.

Vermont St. N., 1001, No. 509-Mary Leonard to Gokhan and Eren Uluderya, $398,000.

Wakefield St. S., 935-Jonathan E. Levine to Hector G. Leon and Terencio Umanzor, $650,000.

Westmoreland St. N., 2200, No. 308-Thomas N. and Jane T. Sleight to Colleen Mary Ryf, $416,000.

Wilson Blvd., 1800, No. 331-Ian A. Ben to Caroline M. Lake, $437,500.

First St. N., 4754-Robert and Alison F. Turner to Sean Charles Moran and Summer Louise Casillas, $693,500.

Fourth St. N., 5718-Andrea Salinas Gonzalez to Kenneth and Jie Zick, $1.2 million.

Fourth St. N., 6012-Stephen R. and Kathleen C. Senkus to David Busigo, $1.29 million.

Seventh St. N., 3129-David W. Byers and Christopher Roman to Martin Smith, $755,000.

Eighth Rd. S., 5101, No. 307-House Buyers of America Ina to Ann Oxford-Yard, $175,000.

Ninth Rd. N., 3118-Martyn Conquest to Katherine Grace Hannack, $975,000.

16th St. N., 2600-Michael P. Lowery to Ernest R. Pantos , $1.02 million.

15th Rd. N., 6282-John Louis Bohman and Louise Culver Van Horne to Kevin F. and Shawn Vorndran, $940,000.

21st St. N., 6039-Dean P. Williamson to Mohammad and Amy Komaily, $725,000.

22nd St. N., 4605-James R. Haugen and Mary Miller Doran to Justin and Ellen Hay, $750,000.

25th St. N., 6750-Ian M. Bailey Jr. and Michale Jon Bamdad to Andrew Prince and Luz R. Landa, $1.35 million.

28th St. N., 6400-Bo Bud Acquisitions Corp. to Derek and Stella Coulson, $1.57 million.

34th St. N., 4939-Oliver Charles Forgarty and John F. Tyree to Scott and Amber Bancorft, $874,900.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Crystal Dr., 1805, No. 414S-John L. Croisetiere to Kathleen C. Burke, $370,500.

15th St. S., 634, No. 1-George H. Laws Garcia and Kimairy D. Laws to Siwie Long and Cheng Zhang, $565,000.

ROSSLYN AREA

Arlington Blvd., 1730, No. B4-Mohammad Rashid to Timothy Michael Lobeck, $297,400.

Meade St. N., 1408-Samuel and Bettye K. Metters to Joseph S. Mahaley, $1.67 million.

Nash St. N., 1200, No. 1152-Ryan J. Comiky to Ryan Chad Evan, $603,000.

Oak St. N., 1600, No. 218-David E. and Laura A. Poisson to Volodymyr Shkilevych and Svitlana Starosvit, $645,000.

Oak St. N., 1600, No. 1225-Maurice Lynch and Lijibish Nergui to Leland Douglas Stanglin, $592,000.

Rolfe St. N., 1511, No. 304-Michael A. and Christopher M. Fabio to Kerri Posteraro, $743,000.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Abingdon St. S., 3080, No. A1-Justin A. Rodger and Martha L. Bestebreurtje to Kyle Sylvester, $427,000.

Buchanan St. S., 3052, No. C1-Thomas K. Kareth to Warren Berton McGriff, $416,122.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 3523-Frederick L. Corte Jr. to Jacob and Kelly London, $751,000.

Oxford St. S., 2441-Lisa S. Wischkaemper to Mitchell Y. Guo and Yichun Sun, $411,000.

Veitch St. S., 2635-Kyle J. and Kelly G. Kaplan to Eric L. Twyman and Sofia P. Melendez, $850,000.

Wakefield St. S., 3521, No. A2-Derek Fronabarger and Ashley Moore to Jonathan B. and Samita Vivona, $452,500.

25th Ct. S., 3452-Gloria A. Zaborowski to Felix A. Thomas, $736,000.

28th Rd. S., 4634A, No. A-Jo Ann Ginsberg to Neferti Berhane, $308,500.

28th St. S., 4861, No. A-Christopher G. Moore to Laura Elizabeth Jacobs, $452,500.

28th St. S., 4914, No. 3438-Earl F. and Katherine M. Vogler to Reinhold Tyler Krueger, $436,000.

35th St. S., 4310-James R. and Sharelynn W. Williams to Ivaylo M. and Amy Choi Tsekov, $517,650.