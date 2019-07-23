Abingdon Dr. W., 1810, No. 202-Lynn Dewberry and Katherine Paciga to Catherine and John Korona, $221,500.
Arell Ct., 9-David E. and Beth A. Spencer to Brett David Schultz and Sydney Michiko Womeldorph, $642,000.
Armistead St. N., 523, No. 103-Baha Yacoub to Herman A. Escobar Rodas and Edilma Judith Cifuentes Rabanales, $215,000.
Bashford Lane, 502, No. 3223-Kierstin Marie Del Valle to Kelcey M. Williams, $265,000.
Beauregard St. N., 301, No. 1216-Elmo C. and Barbara N. Wright to Elisa G. Rim, $259,900.
Bellefonte Ave. W., 106-Linda D. Egerton and estate of Joseph M. Egerton to Lauren Ann Scott and Mark John Tegethoff, $860,000.
Brawner Pl., 5160-Daniel and Brittany Vajdich to Donald Ray and Consuelo Sara Schroerlucke, $710,000.
Brighton Ct., 3811-Angela and Eric Oaks to Bernd G. Koehler and Tae S. Un Shin, $590,000.
Cambridge Rd., 136-Stephen and Airlie Loiaconi to Michael Jay and Janet Alison Widrick, $490,000.
Cameron Mills Rd., 2400-Stevan M. and Dalsy M. Berbeco to William and Sara T. Abriatis, $1 million.
Cameron St., 1115, No. 305-Peter J. and Maria Lepage to Sophia Victoria and John Brian French, $615,000.
Cameron Station Blvd., 331-Keith and Courtney Nahigian to James C. Fontana, $1.02 million.
Canterbury Sq., 8, No. 302-Cecil Walter Lindenberger Jr. to Aiman and Ahmed Al-Riyati, $154,000.
Chapman St. W., 24-Sean J. and Renee A. Hart to Andrew G. Aurand and Jennifer A. Skow, $730,000.
Custis Ave. E., 620-Joseph S. Mahaley to Brandy Wellman and Richard Trzaska, $1.05 million.
Donovan Dr., 5070, No. 432-Carl R. and Jean Ann Tibbetts to Divya Patel, $488,000.
Duke St., 4600, No. 1025-Estate of Peggy Miller Marlowe and Margaret Shaffer to Meherdad Azadbakht and Farideh Ghasemi, $175,000.
Edsall Rd., 5911, No. 1104-Prabjeet Singh to Alex W. Sweger, $219,999.
Eisenhower Ave., 4852, No. 438-Jessica Lynn Cooke to Kelyn Grace Bostic, $279,000.
Evans Lane, 250-Kirk W. Hostek to Robert E. Kuczarski, $507,000.
Fayette St. N., 525, No. 619-Joel M. Sackett to Geoffrey Henisee and Gail Baitinger, $600,000.
Gunston Rd., 3436, No. 729-Kay E. Kinzie to Lauren Byers and William Fenner Griffin, $330,000.
Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 1001-Maryam Sayyad to Jennie K. Aruda, $429,000.
Henshaw Pl., 2323, No. 303-Alejandro Alfredo Silva-Sarmiento and Sara Kirstein to Timothy Grant and Elizabeth Defreest, $450,000.
Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300, No. 616-Bruce A. Ruoff to Eva Nell Garringer, $269,000.
Jamieson Ave., 2151, No. 1605-Maria A. Pallante-Hyun and David O. Carson to Supriyo and Monica De Sengupta, $582,500.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2007, No. 101-Michael T. and Ruth Folkman to Jun Jeong and Clare Jungho Park, $665,000.
John Carlyle St., 520, No. 232-Naomi Miller to Timothy and Aani Calvo, $384,000.
Knight Pl., 4646-Albert W. Dalgliesh Jr. to Bryan Lon and Laura Ann Walker, $665,000.
Leslie Ave., 1819-James Smith Bradley to April Estelle Derome and Benjamin Andrews, $520,000.
Madison St., 1205-Emanuel E. Witherspoon to Edward B. Harmon, $686,100.
Maple St. W., 103-Cynthia M. and David S. Addington to Lyle Seth and Keri Patashnick, $885,000.
Martha Custis Dr., 1225, No. 220-Laila Morcos to Mark and Nancy Hall Buchholz, $275,000.
Masonic View Ave. E., 8 1/2-Sarah Dilks and Jeffrey Hayes to George A. Zaras and Elizabeth A. Clark, $565,000.
Moncure Dr., 301-Brenda and Corey Thompson to Alex J. Peterson and Jennifer J. McCard, $603,000.
Murtha St., 235-Joseph J. and Carolyn R. Krol to Eric Lincoln Elmer and Christine Alice Reynolds, $762,000.
Oronoco St., 215-Cynthia M. and Garrett Elise Long to Marialuisa S. Gallozzi, $785,000.
Paxton St. N., 1013-Dianne M. Casey to Jeffrey and Mary Kate Girardi, $635,000.
Pickett St. N., 200, No. 607-Boguslaw Augustyn to Yolanda E. Corro, $375,000.
Pitt St. N., 1120-Roderick O’Mahony to Emin Murat Dinlersoz, $669,000.
Potomac Greens Dr., 1732-Joshua R. and Natalie W. Earnest to John and Julia Kling, $842,500.
Preston Rd., 1807, No. 302-Richard C. Turpyn to Lida Lewis, $390,000.
Prince St., 1220-Bruce P. and Kristine Draheim Isaacson to Dwight A. and Cynthia H. Horn, $1.2 million.
Princess St., 424-David Rothkopf and Carla Dirlikov to Lisa Marie Shaw, $1.1 million.
Quaker Hill Dr., 1100, No. 101-Thaddeus A. and Daureen L. Burton Richardson to Angelica Victoria Marrero-Sanchez, $295,000.
Raleigh Ave., 4631-Daniel Max and David Shuman to Amanda D. Clifford and Christopher J. Armstrong, $585,000.
Reynolds St. S., 250, No. 1103-Jennifer J. Danover to Lawrence A. Albert, $255,000.
Rivergate Pl., 820-John Bosco and Katherine E. Doddridge to Steven E. and Barbara B. Mink, $1.12 million.
Russell Rd., 3200-Jacqueline Woodard to John Jungwon Lele and Eei Soon Lee, $795,000.
Skyhill Rd., 202, No. 3-Patricia Kelly to Manuel J. Benites, $285,000.
Somervelle St., 171, No. 413-Clifton W. Wilcox to Alexander E. Coren, $292,500.
Stevenson Ave., 6301, No. 301-James E. Hopkins to Jonathan David and Amy Lipscomb, $279,000.
Strutfield Lane, 4560, No. 1206-Lindsey and Carol J. De La Torre to Ramesh Tumma and Sri Lashmi Ganjala, $332,000.
Tennessee Ave., 235-Brandon Clark to Margaret Elizabeth Nice and Dave Paul Sanders, $619,000.
Triadelphia Way, 543, No. 28-Adam Stasiniewicz to Stephen Casapulla, $630,000.
Union St. S., 458-Alicia Turner Foster to Jason Randall and Wetherly Barker Hemeon, $686,975.
Van Dorn St. N., 1241-Ronald Coenen Jr. to David Rafati, $325,000.
Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 124-John D. and Kathleen M. Ormerod to Basel Al-Baiati and Methal Arif, $162,000.
Van Dorn St. S., 60, No. 414-Huisheng Duan to Anshul Kumar, $175,500.
Waple Lane, 5013-Benjamin Thomas and Lisa Anne Forrest to Stephen C. and Morgan P. Cameron, $662,000.
Watkins Mill Dr., 3839-Niru Kochar and A. Karen Argueta to Thomas D. Durand and Kimberly Young, $550,000.
West St. S., 223-Lindsey Renee Live to Ryan Michael and Cristina Isabel Neto Jander, $838,000.
Woodbine St., 1412-Tara Shaw to Casey H. and Jeffrey A. Pelfrey, $490,000.
Yale Dr., 223-Theodious Hugh Edward and Toni Sheri McKinnon to Kathryn Alice Lukasik, $589,000.
Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 1622-Mary R. Cunningham to Richard Zheng, $240,000.
Yoakum Pkwy., 205, No. 1503-Michael J. and Georgett E. Cummins to Mohammad Aneeque Khan and Elizabeth Victoria Cornell, $245,000.
Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 807-Chantal Lucie Kemper Golden to Frances E. Blanchard, $290,000.
28th St. S., 3330, No. 402-Blue Homes Ventures Corp. to Alison N. Bieber, $225,000.
Arlington Blvd., 4501, No. 327-Gregory E. Rawson to Cheryl Lovinsky, $229,000.
Barton St. S., 1623, No. 18-Alexandra S. Newcomer to Merzudin Ibbic and Anja Mitrovic, $482,500.
Clarendon Blvd., 2400, No. 804-Gerald C. Render to Joel Max Robinson, $575,000.
Columbia Pike., 5300, No. 712-Rei Brothers Corp. to Jannina Flores Ramirez, $234,500.
Custis Rd., 2421-Michael K. Osborn to Ryan Paul and Ashley Brizek, $1.99 million.
Edgewood St. S., 1400, No. 523-John Vincent and Catherine Ruth McMahon to Yexi Liu, $388,100.
Fairfax Dr., 2220, No. 204-John Curtis and Jacqueline June Hinnant to Jessica L. Nalepa, $690,000.
Fillmore St. S., 2-Francisco A. and Mirtha E. Merlos to Benjamin and Michelle C. Bullard, $740,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 322-Michele O’Rourke to Gregory Noble and Christopher Natale, $260,500.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 1217-Emily Stout Sullivan to Lotta Anna Charlotte Danielsson, $280,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 713-Rebecca A. Musser to Benjamin Milton and Hye Kyong Spaulding, $210,000.
Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 703-Brooke A. Boyer to Robert A. Lopez, $510,000.
Greenbrier St. N., 700-Peter N. Petkovich and Andrea S. Duvall to Samuel W. Tate and Ingrid M. Swenson, $810,000.
Henderson Rd. N., 4141, No. 1226-Dwight F. and Laurie T. Rodgers to Benjamin Roger Moran, $355,000.
Highland St. N., 1020, No. 1017-Matthew D. DiBella to James E. Schrumpf, $429,900.
Lee Hwy., 2100, No. 116-Benjamin Ogilvie Kostrzewa and Laura Hawxhurst to Joshua Downes, $585,000.
Lee Hwy., 6016-Joan Cimino Poore to Nicholas Spoto, $659,999.
Lorcom Lane, 4390, No. 112-Laura K. Bos to Halina Izdebska, $174,900.
Monroe St. N., 3131-William J. and Victoria L. Devereaux to David Andrew Stoudt, $1.35 million.
Nelson St. S., 2104-Joshua S. Coblenz and Kristin M. Hollister to Jon Ferris and Tina Hinh, $500,000.
Old Dominion Dr., 4830-James J. and Shari T. Davenport to John Michael Whatley and Jessica Hamilton, $978,000.
Pershing Dr. N., 4343-Kathryn Slonaker-Hammit to Rebecca Shipp, $825,000.
Pollard St. N., 3199-Anthony R. Smith to Thomas C. and Linda Papageorge, $879,800.
Quincy St. N., 888, No. 901-Erin Brenner to Joan Lee Vasiliadis, $725,100.
Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 106-Kaylynn Shoop to Veena Priya and Veena Kakarla, $360,000.
Rhodes St. N., 1914, No. 54-Charles P. Schoenwetter to Matthew Alan Jadacki and Ruth Hart Bollinger, $294,000.
Stafford St. N., 1020, No. 106-John R. Eiler to Benjamin J. Dougan and Barbara Huth, $562,500.
Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1231-Laura L. and Joyce R. Nuss to Karl O. Leuthner and Denise Haselhorst, $167,500.
Uhle St. N., 1839, No. 1-Kathryn D. Stratos to Zachary Thomas and Anna Weber, $720,000.
Upton Ct. N., 319-Hong Shik Won and Soyeun Koo to Kelleigh M. and Kevin P. Bilms, $1.05 million.
Vacation Lane, 4111-Jorgen Halberg to Simone Lavone Acha, $640,000.
Vermont St. N., 1001, No. 509-Mary Leonard to Gokhan and Eren Uluderya, $398,000.
Wakefield St. S., 935-Jonathan E. Levine to Hector G. Leon and Terencio Umanzor, $650,000.
Westmoreland St. N., 2200, No. 308-Thomas N. and Jane T. Sleight to Colleen Mary Ryf, $416,000.
Wilson Blvd., 1800, No. 331-Ian A. Ben to Caroline M. Lake, $437,500.
First St. N., 4754-Robert and Alison F. Turner to Sean Charles Moran and Summer Louise Casillas, $693,500.
Fourth St. N., 5718-Andrea Salinas Gonzalez to Kenneth and Jie Zick, $1.2 million.
Fourth St. N., 6012-Stephen R. and Kathleen C. Senkus to David Busigo, $1.29 million.
Seventh St. N., 3129-David W. Byers and Christopher Roman to Martin Smith, $755,000.
Eighth Rd. S., 5101, No. 307-House Buyers of America Ina to Ann Oxford-Yard, $175,000.
Ninth Rd. N., 3118-Martyn Conquest to Katherine Grace Hannack, $975,000.
16th St. N., 2600-Michael P. Lowery to Ernest R. Pantos , $1.02 million.
15th Rd. N., 6282-John Louis Bohman and Louise Culver Van Horne to Kevin F. and Shawn Vorndran, $940,000.
21st St. N., 6039-Dean P. Williamson to Mohammad and Amy Komaily, $725,000.
22nd St. N., 4605-James R. Haugen and Mary Miller Doran to Justin and Ellen Hay, $750,000.
25th St. N., 6750-Ian M. Bailey Jr. and Michale Jon Bamdad to Andrew Prince and Luz R. Landa, $1.35 million.
28th St. N., 6400-Bo Bud Acquisitions Corp. to Derek and Stella Coulson, $1.57 million.
34th St. N., 4939-Oliver Charles Forgarty and John F. Tyree to Scott and Amber Bancorft, $874,900.
Crystal Dr., 1805, No. 414S-John L. Croisetiere to Kathleen C. Burke, $370,500.
15th St. S., 634, No. 1-George H. Laws Garcia and Kimairy D. Laws to Siwie Long and Cheng Zhang, $565,000.
Arlington Blvd., 1730, No. B4-Mohammad Rashid to Timothy Michael Lobeck, $297,400.
Meade St. N., 1408-Samuel and Bettye K. Metters to Joseph S. Mahaley, $1.67 million.
Nash St. N., 1200, No. 1152-Ryan J. Comiky to Ryan Chad Evan, $603,000.
Oak St. N., 1600, No. 218-David E. and Laura A. Poisson to Volodymyr Shkilevych and Svitlana Starosvit, $645,000.
Oak St. N., 1600, No. 1225-Maurice Lynch and Lijibish Nergui to Leland Douglas Stanglin, $592,000.
Rolfe St. N., 1511, No. 304-Michael A. and Christopher M. Fabio to Kerri Posteraro, $743,000.
Abingdon St. S., 3080, No. A1-Justin A. Rodger and Martha L. Bestebreurtje to Kyle Sylvester, $427,000.
Buchanan St. S., 3052, No. C1-Thomas K. Kareth to Warren Berton McGriff, $416,122.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 3523-Frederick L. Corte Jr. to Jacob and Kelly London, $751,000.
Oxford St. S., 2441-Lisa S. Wischkaemper to Mitchell Y. Guo and Yichun Sun, $411,000.
Veitch St. S., 2635-Kyle J. and Kelly G. Kaplan to Eric L. Twyman and Sofia P. Melendez, $850,000.
Wakefield St. S., 3521, No. A2-Derek Fronabarger and Ashley Moore to Jonathan B. and Samita Vivona, $452,500.
25th Ct. S., 3452-Gloria A. Zaborowski to Felix A. Thomas, $736,000.
28th Rd. S., 4634A, No. A-Jo Ann Ginsberg to Neferti Berhane, $308,500.
28th St. S., 4861, No. A-Christopher G. Moore to Laura Elizabeth Jacobs, $452,500.
28th St. S., 4914, No. 3438-Earl F. and Katherine M. Vogler to Reinhold Tyler Krueger, $436,000.
35th St. S., 4310-James R. and Sharelynn W. Williams to Ivaylo M. and Amy Choi Tsekov, $517,650.