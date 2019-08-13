Alexandria
Abingdon Dr. E., 1401, No. 3-Gregory Bingham to Gregory Thomas and Ann Marie Morrison, $288,000.
Armistead St. N., 481, No. T3-Khalil Jelassi to Jessica Isable Ardila Lopez, $120,000.
Barrett Pl., 177-Joshua Ruisanchez to Nataliya Arno and Vladimir Budaev, $637,500.
Beauregard St. N., 301, No. 415-Deborah Darlington and estate of Virginia E. Cafolla to Victoria Rebecca Kreiger, $220,000.
Bellefonte Ave. E., 315-Joshua and Lauren Finney to Cerissa Cafasso and Patricia Luther, $643,000.
Braddock Pl., 1200, No. 101-Carter Lee Kelly to Nissa Marie and Nancy Engman Koerner, $495,000.
Brawner Pl., 5248-Larry E. and Janice M. Albright to Katie L. Foremny, $710,000.
Burke Ave., 2406-Mildred T. Kelley to James Alexandre Wilson, $500,000.
Cameron St., 1115, No. 113-Antoinette and David L. Gosinski to David E. and Beth A. Spencer, $476,998.
Cameron Station Blvd., 177-Estate of Eric Swedlund and Joni K. Swedlund to James and Coleen Yvette Lysaght, $742,000.
Carpenter Rd., 1874-Rodeen Rahbar and Arezou Akar to George Edward and Amy Louise Tromba, $1 million.
Cockrell St., 43-Estate of Patricia A. Smith and Linda Serabian to Jonathan Stewart Durham and Christine Lynette Fix, $709,350.
Commonwealth Ave., 217-Jacqueline Nosworthy Cousins to Nicholas Einbender and Spencer Mickelson, $485,000.
Del Ray Ave. E., 407-Maria A. Flores and estate of Oscar R. Flores to Edward and Marianne Whalen, $745,000.
Duke St., 4410-Timothy L. and John H. Owen to Ahmad Farid Hassanzadeh, $570,000.
Early St. N., 101-Mehmoud A. Aburoman to Andrew Timothy Gadziala and Lindsay Kathleen Dornan, $595,000.
Edsall Rd., 6101, No. 1105-Alice M. and Luis A. Villavicencio to Melissa M. and Evan A. Robertson, $260,000.
Eisenhower Ave., 4862, No. 263-Elizabeth A. Podgorski to Srikanth Konduru and Swapnika Yeluri, $235,000.
Fayette St. N., 525, No. 410-Niharika N. Pate to Peggy J. Marchbanks, $395,000.
Glebe Rd. W., 722-Valerie L. O’Shea and Thomas D. Murray IV to Mika Clark and Stephen Patrick Typy, $641,000.
Gunston Rd., 3256, No. 724-Steven and Julie Ly to Rosa D. Harmon, $350,000.
Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 204-Richard Chan to Mona D. Kahn and Omid Entezari, $245,000.
Holland Lane, 309, No. 201-Daniel A. Vogel to Steven P. Murello, $400,000.
Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500, No. 817-Gordon E. Frederick Jr. and estate of Gordon E. Frederick to Abbas Khraibani, $240,000.
Jamieson Ave., 2151, No. 2111-Maciej Bartkowski to Chn-Hai Huang and Haiu-Cheng Kao, $405,000.
John Carlyle St., 520, No. 111-James Dana Adams Jr. to Gabriela Luta and Alexandru Cirnu, $468,000.
Kilburn St., 5057-Sarah K. and Aaron M. Cavanagh to Tamara Shukakidze and Giorgi Demuria, $605,000.
Kingsgate Ct., 1724, No. 302-Susan E. Cobb to Ryan Mitchell Bishop and Caitlin Mary Prior, $422,000.
Lee St. S., 117-Kenneth A. and Esther A. Carpi to Richard M. and Janet S. Charlton, $267,000.
Madison St., 400, No. 910-James A. Oliff to Suzanne E. Backus, $475,000.
Main Line Blvd., 1304, No. 725-John Byron and Carole H. Jacobs to Todd James and Abbey Fernandez Smith, $800,000.
Martha Custis Dr., 3303, No. 831-Christina Marie Higgins to Joseph Defer, $360,000.
Minda Ct., 5057-Jennifer Dezarn to Timothy S. Reed, $629,600.
Nicky Lane, 2582-Richard G. and Patti E. Sigman to Joshua James Wiegmann and Michael John Burrage, $430,000.
Overlook Dr. N., 710-Robin L. Benson to Michael and Elizabeth Thomas, $908,000.
Patrick St. N., 624-Jamie L. Fillmore to Meg M. Rapelye, $699,990.
Pendleton St., 512-Pendleton Group Corp. to Erik D. Davis, $1.96 million.
Pickett St. S., 373-David M. and Jayne H. Baron to Hei-Sook and Roderick Johnson, $415,000.
Portner Rd., 1513, No. 6-Howard J. Postal to Alec Mervis, $875,000.
Powhatan St., 1214-Kathleen N. Kinsley to Victoria R. Frank, $675,000.
Princess St., 223-Patrick and Patricia M. Butler to Terry L. and Deborah D. McVenes, $1.01 million.
Princess St., 1202-Washington Development Co. Corp. to Peter J. Frattarola, $895,000.
Quaker Hill Dr., 1100, No. 126-Sonya S. Keshwani to Ross Clark, $265,000.
Reed Ave. E., 20-Megan Masitto and Daniel E. Fackel to Daryl R. Haegley, $620,000.
Reynolds St. S., 301, No. 414-Michael A. Wormald to Bradley Baker, $255,000.
Royal St. N., 1109-Douglas Jay and Laura Jeanne Adams to Dolan P. and Madeleine M. Sullivan, $882,750.
Seaport Lane, 1304-Robert C. Alberi to Safak Yucel and Ezgi Kaya, $614,000.
Slaters Lane, 828, No. 107-Gary G. and Angela M. Ingenito to Jeffrey and Tatiana Gaines, $588,000.
Stevenson Ave., 6300, No. 1224-Xiaojing Du to Shan and Nilofer Nawaz, $191,500.
Strutfield Lane, 4550, No. 2429-Amanda Jaye Parsons to Ryan Gordon Thomas, $305,000.
Taylor Run Pkwy. W., 46-Sol and Sanford C. Botkin to Sean Matthew Walsh and Angelica Liscano Gomez, $465,000.
Uhler Ave. W., 13-Adam F. and Melissa A. Jarboe to Barry and Roberta Finkelstein, $640,000.
Valley Forge Dr., 5250, No. 701-Valee Sonthanaporn to Andreas B. Hutomo, $170,000.
Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 822-Mushtaq and Nuzhat Ejaz to Krystina Suzanne Lange, $210,000.
Vermont Ave., 3913-Cynthia Ledesma to Alesha T. Sims, $425,000.
Washington St. S., 1250, No. 505-Flory Jagoda to Robert T. Livernash and Susan J. Richmond, $875,000.
West St. N., 325-Marlowe M. and Corey F. Newman to Jacquelyn Ryberg, $690,000.
Woodmire Lane, 5144-Peter J. and Katherine Taylor to Kristen Hughes and Zachary Todd Meister, $612,500.
Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 225-Susan J. and Kenneth R. Latour to Julian and Faria S. Stafford, $298,000.
28th St. S., 3314, No. 101-James T. Huey to Nora E. Palmattier, $275,000.
Arlington
Adams St. N., 2016, No. 504-Lauren M. Davies to Francesca Anne Dombroski, $302,000.
Arlington Mill Dr. S., 806, No. 10201-Christopher W. Stromski to Oscar and Carmen E. Rieken, $200,000.
Barton St. S., 1201, No. 136-Sonia Palmieri to Ronald W. Cathell and Tagrid Wahba, $375,000.
Buchanan St. N., 625-Joseph Silvewrman and Ugwechi Amadi to Luis Lopez, $799,000.
Cleveland St. N., 1931, No. 500-HBR Corp. to Kalle E. Strid, $355,000.
Courthouse Rd. N., 1301, No. 1802-Russell I. Byington and Elvira May to Michelle Suzanne Viegas, $616,000.
Dittmar Rd., 4656-William T. and Deborah L. Powers to Michael J. and Lee B. Thompson, $1.43 million.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4119, No. 102-Mitchell and Tia N. Bent to Blake McCampbell Terry, $419,500.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 804-Wolfganag Segler and Joan C. Rodano to Judith M. Pisciotta, $347,500.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 514-Florence A. Campos Nicholson to Juna Carlos Cespedes Aranibar, $170,000.
Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 238-Catherine M. Carroll to Scott David and Rim Jabert Pozil, $600,000.
Greenbrier St. S., 801, No. 315-Porfirio Argueta to Jeffrey R. Franko, $350,500.
Highland St. N., 1020, No. 704-Timothy Donaldson and Karen Morgan to Aabha K. Jain, $680,000.
Jacksonville St. N., 853-Virginia Kate Galloway Gentles to William Lee Fisher, $1.39 million.
Kirkwood Rd., 1630-Richard and Jill E. Christiansen to Nicholas Christopher and Christina Miki Kalmbach, $1.04 million.
Lee Hwy., 2100, No. 545-Francklin Eric and Paula S. Wester to Mark Edward Piatkowski, $425,000.
Lincoln St. N., 1814-Philip and Margert M. Rydzewski to Timothy and Leslie C. Abbott, $2 million.
Manchester St. S., 8-Joseph L. Cook to Ralph E. Neunlist III and Sarah S. Gabler, $587,000.
Monroe St. N., 1033-Miguel P. Otero to Chen Shen, $621,000.
Oakland St. N., 1901-Rock Spring Homes Corp. to Michael Christopher and Juliana Kay Barnes, $1.94 million.
Pollard St. N., 820, No. 302-Colleen B. Flood to Cory Waldron and Hillary L. Eisenberg, $555,000.
Randolph St. N., 1000, No. 305-Linyu Li to Catrina R. Gaynor, $659,000.
Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 323-Chelsa L. and Charles P. Gurkin to Manish and Ridhika Nayar, $377,000.
Randolph St. S., 1921-Eric and Molly K. Belling to Amy Wease, $535,000.
Rochester St. N., 3007-Joanna R. Mosteller Prince to Robert Jason and Sarah Campbell Fowler, $1.8 million.
Spout Run Pkwy., 3000, No. D607-Judith Juliette Makranczy to Timothy Mullane, $285,000.
Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1111-David Edelman to Hannelore Petrucci, $70,000.
Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1606-H. Sylvia Christensen to Thomas H. Kerwin, $120,000.
Taylor St. S., 927-Jonathan Blodgett and Carolyn Turpin to Jennifer M. Bodie and Vincent Vergamini, $502,000.
Thomas St. N., 504-Seo-Jeong Yoon and Daniel John Wendell to Nicholas Ryan Harrod and Thomas Adams Buckley, $890,000.
Tuckahoe St. N., 1804-Peter Bratic to Roger and Colleen Lueken, $950,000.
Upland St. N., 3625-Erin Wilcox Burns and Angie L. Wilcox to Larry Delano and Megan Collen Walston, $1.25 million.
Utah St. N., 2041-Matthew P. and Elaheh Gold to Jason R. and Ashlee Burt, $1.7 million.
Venice St. N., 3443-Barbara O. York and Leroy Richard Rader to James D. and Maria C. David, $1.08 million.
Vernon St. N., 1138-Chong Luna and Navarro Rueda to Benjamin P. Drake and Mary T. O’Donnell, $926,000.
Wayne St. S., 507-David P. and Alison H. Debore to Soraya Serra and Peter Winfield, $462,000.
Westmoreland St. N., 2200, No. 402-Terry L. and Claudia Zaccarino to Rolando U. Alarcon and Megan Schildgen, $430,000.
Yorktown Blvd., 5309-Myla Jane Riggs to Laura Finley and Christopher Andres Kobes, $895,000.
Third St. N., 5141-Matthew and Bryan Diseati to Lauren Albrittain, $955,000.
Fifth St. S., 3601, No. 103-Sara Barger to Jorge A. Rosal, $218,500.
Eighth St. S., 4300-Adam and Devon Kuehne to Rachel Denise Hart, $783,000.
Ninth St. N., 6060-Steven A. Studley and Jayme S. Swain to Nathan R. Garrison and Beatriz E. Marino, $775,000.
10th St. N., 3625, No. 505-Catherine J. and Stephen R. Weatherford to Vladimir Poletaev and John Milliken Malepeace, $900,000.
20th St. S., 3004-Derek Tsao to Kevin T. Riley and Adam S. Devore, $980,000.
20th St. N., 5450-Laural L. Ritz to R. M. Wedge and Steven J. Steinberg, $810,000.
23rd St. N., 5512-Next Hurdle Corp. to Jean-Yves Courtois and Elodie F. Cally, $1.33 million.
24th St. N., 5134-Gregory and Laura Watchman to Anthony and Joanne Price, $980,000.
27th St. N., 5058-Kristy Lynam Moore to Elizabeth Emery and Cullen Hitt, $889,000.
36th St. N., 6513-Arthur L. and Cheryl J. Cotton to Krista A. Sweigart and Aman Udani, $1.7 million.
Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1300, No. 717-Anthony B. Sanders and David Olivier to Boris Vladimir Krutous and Raya Fridental, $195,000.
Army Navy Dr., 1300, No. 1001-Sean Crowley and estate of Mary A. Schlak to Li Zhang and Chang Yang, $273,000.
Glebe Rd. S., 3650, No. 1044-Jonathan S. and E. Marie Tucker Diveley to Edward Cruz, $425,000.
Colonial Ct. N., 1515-Jean-Francois and Anne M. Delpech to Angelina and Kenneth Croke, $1.3 million.
Nash St. N., 1200, No. 1131-Paul T. Kite to Lathan R. Turner, $595,000.
Nash St. N., 1881, No. 1606-Peter B. Slone to Mehrdad and Jeanette Haghayeghi, $860,000.
Oak St. N., 1600, No. 1122-Michael J. and Kevin E. O’Brien to Sudhendu and Prakashy Choubey, $624,500.
Pierce St. N., 1245-Real Estate Growth Fund Corp. to Jennifer L. Haggerty, $495,000.
22nd St. N., 1531-John J. and Marie A. Finegan to Seema M. Nagabhushan and Kanad S. Towari, $1.24 million.
Buchanan St. S., 3019, No. C2-Alexandra L. Chen Harrison to Thomas Beamon, $285,000.
Columbus St. S., 2934, No. A1-Michelle E. Pine to Allison Kenworthy and Jeffrey Martin Decruz, $434,500.
Kenmore Ct. S., 2525-Amy M. Kim to Tamar Mintz and Brian M. Segel, $762,000.
Uhle St. S., 2636-Ian M. Macleod to Jeffrey A. Martin and Wei Wong, $488,500.
Wakefield St. S., 3307, No. B-Colleen Elizabeth Hardy to Robert John Carroll III and Louise Marie Bassette, $462,000.
28th Rd. S., 4534, No. 14-7-Zachary R. Waltz to Agon Grazhdani and Qendresa Vuniqi, $410,000.
28th St. S., 4803-David L. and Sarah Kleinhenz Bartlett to Yanling He, $489,000.
33rd St. S., 4111-Melinda Dickmyer to Frank S. Holleman IV and Mary Mitchell Via, $485,000.
36th St. S., 4514, No. B2-Wesley A. Bird to Thomas Michael and Rita Marie Bubniak, $325,000.