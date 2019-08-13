Alexandria

These sales data recorded by the Alexandria Department of Real Estate Assessments in February were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ALEXANDRIA AREA

Abingdon Dr. E., 1401, No. 3-Gregory Bingham to Gregory Thomas and Ann Marie Morrison, $288,000.

Armistead St. N., 481, No. T3-Khalil Jelassi to Jessica Isable Ardila Lopez, $120,000.

Barrett Pl., 177-Joshua Ruisanchez to Nataliya Arno and Vladimir Budaev, $637,500.

Beauregard St. N., 301, No. 415-Deborah Darlington and estate of Virginia E. Cafolla to Victoria Rebecca Kreiger, $220,000.

Bellefonte Ave. E., 315-Joshua and Lauren Finney to Cerissa Cafasso and Patricia Luther, $643,000.

Braddock Pl., 1200, No. 101-Carter Lee Kelly to Nissa Marie and Nancy Engman Koerner, $495,000.

Brawner Pl., 5248-Larry E. and Janice M. Albright to Katie L. Foremny, $710,000.

Burke Ave., 2406-Mildred T. Kelley to James Alexandre Wilson, $500,000.

Cameron St., 1115, No. 113-Antoinette and David L. Gosinski to David E. and Beth A. Spencer, $476,998.

Cameron Station Blvd., 177-Estate of Eric Swedlund and Joni K. Swedlund to James and Coleen Yvette Lysaght, $742,000.

Carpenter Rd., 1874-Rodeen Rahbar and Arezou Akar to George Edward and Amy Louise Tromba, $1 million.

Cockrell St., 43-Estate of Patricia A. Smith and Linda Serabian to Jonathan Stewart Durham and Christine Lynette Fix, $709,350.

Commonwealth Ave., 217-Jacqueline Nosworthy Cousins to Nicholas Einbender and Spencer Mickelson, $485,000.

Del Ray Ave. E., 407-Maria A. Flores and estate of Oscar R. Flores to Edward and Marianne Whalen, $745,000.

Duke St., 4410-Timothy L. and John H. Owen to Ahmad Farid Hassanzadeh, $570,000.

Early St. N., 101-Mehmoud A. Aburoman to Andrew Timothy Gadziala and Lindsay Kathleen Dornan, $595,000.

Edsall Rd., 6101, No. 1105-Alice M. and Luis A. Villavicencio to Melissa M. and Evan A. Robertson, $260,000.

Eisenhower Ave., 4862, No. 263-Elizabeth A. Podgorski to Srikanth Konduru and Swapnika Yeluri, $235,000.

Fayette St. N., 525, No. 410-Niharika N. Pate to Peggy J. Marchbanks, $395,000.

Glebe Rd. W., 722-Valerie L. O’Shea and Thomas D. Murray IV to Mika Clark and Stephen Patrick Typy, $641,000.

Gunston Rd., 3256, No. 724-Steven and Julie Ly to Rosa D. Harmon, $350,000.

Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 204-Richard Chan to Mona D. Kahn and Omid Entezari, $245,000.

Holland Lane, 309, No. 201-Daniel A. Vogel to Steven P. Murello, $400,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500, No. 817-Gordon E. Frederick Jr. and estate of Gordon E. Frederick to Abbas Khraibani, $240,000.

Jamieson Ave., 2151, No. 2111-Maciej Bartkowski to Chn-Hai Huang and Haiu-Cheng Kao, $405,000.

John Carlyle St., 520, No. 111-James Dana Adams Jr. to Gabriela Luta and Alexandru Cirnu, $468,000.

Kilburn St., 5057-Sarah K. and Aaron M. Cavanagh to Tamara Shukakidze and Giorgi Demuria, $605,000.

Kingsgate Ct., 1724, No. 302-Susan E. Cobb to Ryan Mitchell Bishop and Caitlin Mary Prior, $422,000.

Lee St. S., 117-Kenneth A. and Esther A. Carpi to Richard M. and Janet S. Charlton, $267,000.

Madison St., 400, No. 910-James A. Oliff to Suzanne E. Backus, $475,000.

Main Line Blvd., 1304, No. 725-John Byron and Carole H. Jacobs to Todd James and Abbey Fernandez Smith, $800,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 3303, No. 831-Christina Marie Higgins to Joseph Defer, $360,000.

Minda Ct., 5057-Jennifer Dezarn to Timothy S. Reed, $629,600.

Nicky Lane, 2582-Richard G. and Patti E. Sigman to Joshua James Wiegmann and Michael John Burrage, $430,000.

Overlook Dr. N., 710-Robin L. Benson to Michael and Elizabeth Thomas, $908,000.

Patrick St. N., 624-Jamie L. Fillmore to Meg M. Rapelye, $699,990.

Pendleton St., 512-Pendleton Group Corp. to Erik D. Davis, $1.96 million.

Pickett St. S., 373-David M. and Jayne H. Baron to Hei-Sook and Roderick Johnson, $415,000.

Portner Rd., 1513, No. 6-Howard J. Postal to Alec Mervis, $875,000.

Powhatan St., 1214-Kathleen N. Kinsley to Victoria R. Frank, $675,000.

Princess St., 223-Patrick and Patricia M. Butler to Terry L. and Deborah D. McVenes, $1.01 million.

Princess St., 1202-Washington Development Co. Corp. to Peter J. Frattarola, $895,000.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1100, No. 126-Sonya S. Keshwani to Ross Clark, $265,000.

Reed Ave. E., 20-Megan Masitto and Daniel E. Fackel to Daryl R. Haegley, $620,000.

Reynolds St. S., 301, No. 414-Michael A. Wormald to Bradley Baker, $255,000.

Royal St. N., 1109-Douglas Jay and Laura Jeanne Adams to Dolan P. and Madeleine M. Sullivan, $882,750.

Seaport Lane, 1304-Robert C. Alberi to Safak Yucel and Ezgi Kaya, $614,000.

Slaters Lane, 828, No. 107-Gary G. and Angela M. Ingenito to Jeffrey and Tatiana Gaines, $588,000.

Stevenson Ave., 6300, No. 1224-Xiaojing Du to Shan and Nilofer Nawaz, $191,500.

Strutfield Lane, 4550, No. 2429-Amanda Jaye Parsons to Ryan Gordon Thomas, $305,000.

Taylor Run Pkwy. W., 46-Sol and Sanford C. Botkin to Sean Matthew Walsh and Angelica Liscano Gomez, $465,000.

Uhler Ave. W., 13-Adam F. and Melissa A. Jarboe to Barry and Roberta Finkelstein, $640,000.

Valley Forge Dr., 5250, No. 701-Valee Sonthanaporn to Andreas B. Hutomo, $170,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 822-Mushtaq and Nuzhat Ejaz to Krystina Suzanne Lange, $210,000.

Vermont Ave., 3913-Cynthia Ledesma to Alesha T. Sims, $425,000.

Washington St. S., 1250, No. 505-Flory Jagoda to Robert T. Livernash and Susan J. Richmond, $875,000.

West St. N., 325-Marlowe M. and Corey F. Newman to Jacquelyn Ryberg, $690,000.

Woodmire Lane, 5144-Peter J. and Katherine Taylor to Kristen Hughes and Zachary Todd Meister, $612,500.

Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 225-Susan J. and Kenneth R. Latour to Julian and Faria S. Stafford, $298,000.

28th St. S., 3314, No. 101-James T. Huey to Nora E. Palmattier, $275,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in March were provided by Black Knight Inc. For home sales elsewhere in the Washington area, go to washingtonpost.com.

ARLINGTON AREA

Adams St. N., 2016, No. 504-Lauren M. Davies to Francesca Anne Dombroski, $302,000.

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 806, No. 10201-Christopher W. Stromski to Oscar and Carmen E. Rieken, $200,000.

Barton St. S., 1201, No. 136-Sonia Palmieri to Ronald W. Cathell and Tagrid Wahba, $375,000.

Buchanan St. N., 625-Joseph Silvewrman and Ugwechi Amadi to Luis Lopez, $799,000.

Cleveland St. N., 1931, No. 500-HBR Corp. to Kalle E. Strid, $355,000.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1301, No. 1802-Russell I. Byington and Elvira May to Michelle Suzanne Viegas, $616,000.

Dittmar Rd., 4656-William T. and Deborah L. Powers to Michael J. and Lee B. Thompson, $1.43 million.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4119, No. 102-Mitchell and Tia N. Bent to Blake McCampbell Terry, $419,500.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 804-Wolfganag Segler and Joan C. Rodano to Judith M. Pisciotta, $347,500.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 514-Florence A. Campos Nicholson to Juna Carlos Cespedes Aranibar, $170,000.

Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 238-Catherine M. Carroll to Scott David and Rim Jabert Pozil, $600,000.

Greenbrier St. S., 801, No. 315-Porfirio Argueta to Jeffrey R. Franko, $350,500.

Highland St. N., 1020, No. 704-Timothy Donaldson and Karen Morgan to Aabha K. Jain, $680,000.

Jacksonville St. N., 853-Virginia Kate Galloway Gentles to William Lee Fisher, $1.39 million.

Kirkwood Rd., 1630-Richard and Jill E. Christiansen to Nicholas Christopher and Christina Miki Kalmbach, $1.04 million.

Lee Hwy., 2100, No. 545-Francklin Eric and Paula S. Wester to Mark Edward Piatkowski, $425,000.

Lincoln St. N., 1814-Philip and Margert M. Rydzewski to Timothy and Leslie C. Abbott, $2 million.

Manchester St. S., 8-Joseph L. Cook to Ralph E. Neunlist III and Sarah S. Gabler, $587,000.

Monroe St. N., 1033-Miguel P. Otero to Chen Shen, $621,000.

Oakland St. N., 1901-Rock Spring Homes Corp. to Michael Christopher and Juliana Kay Barnes, $1.94 million.

Pollard St. N., 820, No. 302-Colleen B. Flood to Cory Waldron and Hillary L. Eisenberg, $555,000.

Randolph St. N., 1000, No. 305-Linyu Li to Catrina R. Gaynor, $659,000.

Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 323-Chelsa L. and Charles P. Gurkin to Manish and Ridhika Nayar, $377,000.

Randolph St. S., 1921-Eric and Molly K. Belling to Amy Wease, $535,000.

Rochester St. N., 3007-Joanna R. Mosteller Prince to Robert Jason and Sarah Campbell Fowler, $1.8 million.

Spout Run Pkwy., 3000, No. D607-Judith Juliette Makranczy to Timothy Mullane, $285,000.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1111-David Edelman to Hannelore Petrucci, $70,000.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1606-H. Sylvia Christensen to Thomas H. Kerwin, $120,000.

Taylor St. S., 927-Jonathan Blodgett and Carolyn Turpin to Jennifer M. Bodie and Vincent Vergamini, $502,000.

Thomas St. N., 504-Seo-Jeong Yoon and Daniel John Wendell to Nicholas Ryan Harrod and Thomas Adams Buckley, $890,000.

Tuckahoe St. N., 1804-Peter Bratic to Roger and Colleen Lueken, $950,000.

Upland St. N., 3625-Erin Wilcox Burns and Angie L. Wilcox to Larry Delano and Megan Collen Walston, $1.25 million.

Utah St. N., 2041-Matthew P. and Elaheh Gold to Jason R. and Ashlee Burt, $1.7 million.

Venice St. N., 3443-Barbara O. York and Leroy Richard Rader to James D. and Maria C. David, $1.08 million.

Vernon St. N., 1138-Chong Luna and Navarro Rueda to Benjamin P. Drake and Mary T. O’Donnell, $926,000.

Wayne St. S., 507-David P. and Alison H. Debore to Soraya Serra and Peter Winfield, $462,000.

Westmoreland St. N., 2200, No. 402-Terry L. and Claudia Zaccarino to Rolando U. Alarcon and Megan Schildgen, $430,000.

Yorktown Blvd., 5309-Myla Jane Riggs to Laura Finley and Christopher Andres Kobes, $895,000.

Third St. N., 5141-Matthew and Bryan Diseati to Lauren Albrittain, $955,000.

Fifth St. S., 3601, No. 103-Sara Barger to Jorge A. Rosal, $218,500.

Eighth St. S., 4300-Adam and Devon Kuehne to Rachel Denise Hart, $783,000.

Ninth St. N., 6060-Steven A. Studley and Jayme S. Swain to Nathan R. Garrison and Beatriz E. Marino, $775,000.

10th St. N., 3625, No. 505-Catherine J. and Stephen R. Weatherford to Vladimir Poletaev and John Milliken Malepeace, $900,000.

20th St. S., 3004-Derek Tsao to Kevin T. Riley and Adam S. Devore, $980,000.

20th St. N., 5450-Laural L. Ritz to R. M. Wedge and Steven J. Steinberg, $810,000.

23rd St. N., 5512-Next Hurdle Corp. to Jean-Yves Courtois and Elodie F. Cally, $1.33 million.

24th St. N., 5134-Gregory and Laura Watchman to Anthony and Joanne Price, $980,000.

27th St. N., 5058-Kristy Lynam Moore to Elizabeth Emery and Cullen Hitt, $889,000.

36th St. N., 6513-Arthur L. and Cheryl J. Cotton to Krista A. Sweigart and Aman Udani, $1.7 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1300, No. 717-Anthony B. Sanders and David Olivier to Boris Vladimir Krutous and Raya Fridental, $195,000.

Army Navy Dr., 1300, No. 1001-Sean Crowley and estate of Mary A. Schlak to Li Zhang and Chang Yang, $273,000.

Glebe Rd. S., 3650, No. 1044-Jonathan S. and E. Marie Tucker Diveley to Edward Cruz, $425,000.

ROSSLYN AREA

Colonial Ct. N., 1515-Jean-Francois and Anne M. Delpech to Angelina and Kenneth Croke, $1.3 million.

Nash St. N., 1200, No. 1131-Paul T. Kite to Lathan R. Turner, $595,000.

Nash St. N., 1881, No. 1606-Peter B. Slone to Mehrdad and Jeanette Haghayeghi, $860,000.

Oak St. N., 1600, No. 1122-Michael J. and Kevin E. O’Brien to Sudhendu and Prakashy Choubey, $624,500.

Pierce St. N., 1245-Real Estate Growth Fund Corp. to Jennifer L. Haggerty, $495,000.

22nd St. N., 1531-John J. and Marie A. Finegan to Seema M. Nagabhushan and Kanad S. Towari, $1.24 million.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Buchanan St. S., 3019, No. C2-Alexandra L. Chen Harrison to Thomas Beamon, $285,000.

Columbus St. S., 2934, No. A1-Michelle E. Pine to Allison Kenworthy and Jeffrey Martin Decruz, $434,500.

Kenmore Ct. S., 2525-Amy M. Kim to Tamar Mintz and Brian M. Segel, $762,000.

Uhle St. S., 2636-Ian M. Macleod to Jeffrey A. Martin and Wei Wong, $488,500.

Wakefield St. S., 3307, No. B-Colleen Elizabeth Hardy to Robert John Carroll III and Louise Marie Bassette, $462,000.

28th Rd. S., 4534, No. 14-7-Zachary R. Waltz to Agon Grazhdani and Qendresa Vuniqi, $410,000.

28th St. S., 4803-David L. and Sarah Kleinhenz Bartlett to Yanling He, $489,000.

33rd St. S., 4111-Melinda Dickmyer to Frank S. Holleman IV and Mary Mitchell Via, $485,000.

36th St. S., 4514, No. B2-Wesley A. Bird to Thomas Michael and Rita Marie Bubniak, $325,000.