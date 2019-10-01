Bessley Pl., 5234-Vivek and Lori B. Choudhury to Juan P. Cardenas and Claudia T. Munoz, $875,213.

Charles Ave., 3802-Sean T. and Mary Ellis K. Finnerty to Charles Franklin and Jordan Ahrens Wall, $645,000.

Cliff St. N., 1800-Robert and Rachel Abram Roudik to Jeffrey D. Blair and Erin N. Beddingfield, $583,000.

Columbus St. S., 413-Sharon K. Evans to Christine M. Elliott and John R. Szczech, $700,000.

Crest St., 2510-Estate of Annette Lois Jones and Maxanne R. Witkin to Robert P. and Rachel A. Roudik, $661,000.

Dartmouth Rd., 2702, No. 1-Nicholas L. and Nicole K. Lozano to Justin Dean and Olamide Gbenro Showalter, $322,000.

Edsall Rd., 5911, No. 407-Chanhee Choi to Dominique S. Grisby, $215,000.

Eisenhower Ave., 2815-Toll Mid-Atlantic Partnership Co. Inc. to Jennifer C. Chow, $900,000.

Fayette St. S., 500-Kendle C. and Jennifer L. Bryan to Kelli A. and David W. Collar, $1.1 million.

Fitzgerald Lane, 1609-Tracy Smith to Katharine Perry, $265,000.

French St. N., 111-Brendan and Kristen Westlund to Jillian R. and James D. Reith, $535,000.

Gretna Green Ct., 246-Michael D. and Ann D. Saperstein to Karina Galindo and Jean Karlo C. Tello, $515,000.

Hickory St., 2730-Alexander S. and Deborah Katz Perry to Eitan Zvi Boral and Michal Celia Ziv-El, $676,100.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5340, No. 1517-Altain Hirji to Iman Hamad, $155,000.

Jefferson St., 815-Cynthia G. Flynn to Janette Strickland Foster, $585,000.

Keller Ave., 3749-John F. Hroncich to Christopher and Christina Diette Malta, $440,000.

King James Pl., 1600-Gary D. and Susan H. Labovich to William E. Nelson, $1.3 million.

Luray Ave. E., 517-Anna and Kenneth Monahan to Lauren M. Gardner and Patrick Ambrosio, $641,000.

Maris Ave., 5270-Cory Neal and Beverly Caada Ellenhorn to James L. and Jeremy D. Hogg, $295,000.

Mount Vernon Ave., 59-Wisa Solutions Corp. to Waris Mojaddidi, $650,000.

Nelson Ave. E., 226-Christine L. Allgood to Anne K. Cusick, $735,000.

Oronoco St., 1005-David W. and Cheryl A. Barton to Vicki Michelle Moore, $753,900.

Patrick St. N., 815, No. 405-Susan L. Beach to Bethany Anne Stutler, $393,500.

Pitt St. S., 624-Stefan Shrier and Helaine G. Elderkin to Josef M. and Natalie Powers, $1.13 million.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1207-Maurice I. and Frances Middleberg to Kristina Marie May Grajewski and Nicholas George Genuario, $585,000.

Quantrell Ave., 5851, No. 511-Eva Nell Garringer to Sung Hyon Kim, $169,000.

Reynolds St. S., 244, No. 311-Danilo Fernandez and Jakqueline Rodriguez to Jacqueline Peck Swainston, $290,000.

Skyhill Rd., 203, No. 10-Leland Byungiun Erickson to Jarried Reed Puzes, $275,000.

Stevenson Ave., 6300, No. 319-Kyong Yi to Perparim Hamzai and Fatime Guri, $160,000.

Strutfield Lane, 4561, No. 3416-Susan Annette Mason to Patricia A. Cole, $347,000.

Valley Dr., 2700-Carla Jean Edge to David L. and Erin O. Pressley, $865,100.

Van Dorn St. N., 1457, No. A-Theodore and Kyriaki Theodorou to Fierz I. Ali, $326,000.

Washington St. S., 1250, No. 506-Sylvia Saborio to Martha Backford and Rajesh Rajadhyaksha, $735,000.

Wyndham Cir., 3308, No. 321-Kristine L. Tech to Trevor Wedgworth, $223,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 816-Estate of Eileen F. Scott and Joseph B. Scott to Pornpun Dejkriengkraikul, $213,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 205, No. 422-Jose Luis Jimenez and Rocio Arellano to Shaunte J. Chacon, $260,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in June were provided by Black Knight Inc. For home sales elsewhere in the Washington area, go to washingtonpost.com.

ARLINGTON AREA

Abingdon St. N., 3201-Thomas K. and Linda G. Rogers to Brian Thomas and Kristin Anne McPartland, $1.42 million.

Arlington Blvd., 2501, No. 1-Timothy C. and Frances A. McCoy to Paula A. Valencia and Christiaan Gischler, $305,000.

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 808, No. 9-203-Tammy E. Callahan to Adam Barthelson, $225,000.

Barton St. S., 1500, No. 589-Steven R. and Bethany S.J. Keener to Richard A. Johnson and Nanci B. Bompey, $470,000.

Buchanan St. S., 989, No. 317-Pillars Columbia Pike Corp. to Deborah Y. Seidenstein, $394,168.

Clarendon Blvd., 2400, No. 203-Ellin Kao Winegarden and Edward Kao to Courtney Anne Lamie, $435,000.

Dinwiddie St. S., 816-Themis Avgeropoulos and estate of Pafsanias A. Fousekis to Desapriya and Shukla Barua, $430,000.

Fairfax Dr., 5505-Brian K. Madden to Alexandrino V. Dias, $725,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4117, No. B-Matthew T. and Jenna Gatski Einstein to Brian Andrew and Elina A. Kee, $515,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 612-Tammy Lynn Baugh to Grace Eun Young Cho, $361,200.

Garfield St. N., 1205, No. 602-Robert S. Fletcher to Kevin Kent, $480,000.

Glebe Rd. N., 2307-Rae B. Wine to David S. and Sherlyn R. Johanson, $949,500.

Greenbrier St. S., 801, No. 410-Shawn Pattison to Tserennadmid Dashbaldan, $400,000.

Jackson St. N., 524-Matthew K. Rinker to Christopher Getz and Janine Barbacane, $950,000.

Jefferson St. N., 704-Gayle B. Matthews and estate of Arthur N. Haupt to Jun Yuan, $660,000.

Key Blvd., 2005, No. 11577-Carolyn Chow to Chi Nguyen, $280,000.

Little Falls Rd., 5081-Jeffrey M. and Katherine Shrader to Arash and Jacqueline Tafakor, $1.48 million.

Monroe St. N., 2101, No. 114-Markus Lee Walters to Navneet Kaur Sandhu, $470,000.

Orme St. S., 815-Michael Allen Servello Jr. to Tyler Beck Goodspeed and Oliver McPherson-Smith, $549,000.

Pollard St. N., 880, No. 902-Michael E. Nockunas to Lon Wang, $430,000.

Powhatan St. N., 1504-Ericson and Elizabeth Davis to Nathan B. Brubaker and Linglu Wang, $728,700.

Quebec St. N., 2799-Gerald M. and Carol E. McEwen to Avi and Lindsay Gold, $1.2 million.

Rhodes St. N., 1727, No. 3-234-Sean and Melissa Bailey to Lindsey A. Bush and Paul R. O’Leary, $389,000.

Spout Run Pkwy., 3000, No. B302-Vivath Air Bounthong to Rosa V. Scott, $218,000.

Stuart St. N., 1136-Evg-Ballston Corp. to John Richard Griffiths and Stacey Lynn McGraw, $1.63 million.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1117-Rhoda Baum to Richard C. and Mileva M. Hartman, $340,000.

Tazewell St. N., 611-Tracey Kathryn Horne to Beatrice Surui Liang, $875,000.

Utah St. N., 1100-Laura S. Haewood to Christine Marie Halsted, $565,000.

Vernon St. N., 1154-Brent Matthew and Melanie Eastwood to Mehmet C. Tanis, $959,000.

Wayne St. S., 1016, No. 812-Joan Rineberg to Ann B. Sharp, $454,900.

Woodrow St. N., 3722-Steven T. Phillips and Marjorie Henriquez Ferrer to Amith and Kimberly Varghese, $1.65 million.

Fourth Rd. N., 5912-Nicholas Leivers and Daniel L. Roell to Angela MacDonald and Mathew Scott Miller, $891,000.

Fifth St. S., 3701, No. 313-Janet D. Kiernan to Manish and Monika Ganotra, $217,000.

Eighth St. S., 4409-Elizabeth Bull to Joseph Goldberg and Kelsey Brosnahan, $780,000.

10th Pl. S., 5211-Umed M. Partov to Wili C. Munaylla Rojas and Silvia Locks, $390,000.

13th Rd. S., 2904, No. 4302-Gloria Bonilla to Jennifer Marson, $265,000.

15th St. N., 2001, No. 1411-Ronald R. Sayco to Kevin Broh-Kahn, $1.01 million.

16th Rd. S., 2908A, No. 2908A-Jorge M. Najarro to Javier Perez Algaranaz and Juan F. Lopez Quintanilla, $351,000.

19th Rd. N., 6614-Showman Homes Corp. to Reid S. Howell and Kristina M. Wihl, $1.25 million.

24th St. N., 3812-John Joseph Grace to Jacob A. and Jemmy A. Padilla, $954,000.

26th St. N., 4926-WCH 2 Corp. to Bradley K. and Hilary T. Gillen, $2.19 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1200, No. 406-Timothy A. Stanis to Steven Michael Levy and Sabarri Levy-Haque, $330,000.

Fort Scott Dr., 2646-Thomas G. Martin and Melinda J. McCrary to Steven and Elizabeth Gorman, $1.13 million.

Hill St. S., 3106-Jaymee J. Esperidion-Hindawi to Uma Subramanian and Aditya Chopra, $680,000.

ROSSLYN AREA

Nash St. N., 1200, No. 506-Carmen Rosa Castandeda to Francisco J. Muniz and Lidia Gonzalez, $285,000.

Ode St. N., 1336, No. 2-Jeffrey S. and Cheryl Winter to Eric Alden Butzow, $274,000.

19th St. N., 1111, No. 2703-Gail E. Chambers and H. Scott Baker to Michael David and Jo Ellen Shore Carpenter, $1.2 million.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2720, No. 612-Marriane Serrano and Victor D. Jaroch to Nan Ok Lee, $575,000.

Stafford St. S., 3127-Kathleen M. Strerns and Madeleine A. Lynch to Kelly R. Tenorio Picado and Thomas K. Coutcher, $510,000.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2400, No. 1-Pedro J. and Ami Y. Cuevas to Adriana Teresa Jokisch Sagrera, $610,000.

26th St. S., 2055, No. 5-201-Sidney T. Jackson and Nicole A. Davidson to Martha Dye, $528,000.

30th St. S., 4704, No. C2-Lisa R. Bowen to Jeffrey P. and Kimberly M.C. Wilson, $290,000.