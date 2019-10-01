Bessley Pl., 5234-Vivek and Lori B. Choudhury to Juan P. Cardenas and Claudia T. Munoz, $875,213.
Charles Ave., 3802-Sean T. and Mary Ellis K. Finnerty to Charles Franklin and Jordan Ahrens Wall, $645,000.
Cliff St. N., 1800-Robert and Rachel Abram Roudik to Jeffrey D. Blair and Erin N. Beddingfield, $583,000.
Columbus St. S., 413-Sharon K. Evans to Christine M. Elliott and John R. Szczech, $700,000.
Crest St., 2510-Estate of Annette Lois Jones and Maxanne R. Witkin to Robert P. and Rachel A. Roudik, $661,000.
Dartmouth Rd., 2702, No. 1-Nicholas L. and Nicole K. Lozano to Justin Dean and Olamide Gbenro Showalter, $322,000.
Edsall Rd., 5911, No. 407-Chanhee Choi to Dominique S. Grisby, $215,000.
Eisenhower Ave., 2815-Toll Mid-Atlantic Partnership Co. Inc. to Jennifer C. Chow, $900,000.
Fayette St. S., 500-Kendle C. and Jennifer L. Bryan to Kelli A. and David W. Collar, $1.1 million.
Fitzgerald Lane, 1609-Tracy Smith to Katharine Perry, $265,000.
French St. N., 111-Brendan and Kristen Westlund to Jillian R. and James D. Reith, $535,000.
Gretna Green Ct., 246-Michael D. and Ann D. Saperstein to Karina Galindo and Jean Karlo C. Tello, $515,000.
Hickory St., 2730-Alexander S. and Deborah Katz Perry to Eitan Zvi Boral and Michal Celia Ziv-El, $676,100.
Holmes Run Pkwy., 5340, No. 1517-Altain Hirji to Iman Hamad, $155,000.
Jefferson St., 815-Cynthia G. Flynn to Janette Strickland Foster, $585,000.
Keller Ave., 3749-John F. Hroncich to Christopher and Christina Diette Malta, $440,000.
King James Pl., 1600-Gary D. and Susan H. Labovich to William E. Nelson, $1.3 million.
Luray Ave. E., 517-Anna and Kenneth Monahan to Lauren M. Gardner and Patrick Ambrosio, $641,000.
Maris Ave., 5270-Cory Neal and Beverly Caada Ellenhorn to James L. and Jeremy D. Hogg, $295,000.
Mount Vernon Ave., 59-Wisa Solutions Corp. to Waris Mojaddidi, $650,000.
Nelson Ave. E., 226-Christine L. Allgood to Anne K. Cusick, $735,000.
Oronoco St., 1005-David W. and Cheryl A. Barton to Vicki Michelle Moore, $753,900.
Patrick St. N., 815, No. 405-Susan L. Beach to Bethany Anne Stutler, $393,500.
Pitt St. S., 624-Stefan Shrier and Helaine G. Elderkin to Josef M. and Natalie Powers, $1.13 million.
Quaker Hill Dr., 1207-Maurice I. and Frances Middleberg to Kristina Marie May Grajewski and Nicholas George Genuario, $585,000.
Quantrell Ave., 5851, No. 511-Eva Nell Garringer to Sung Hyon Kim, $169,000.
Reynolds St. S., 244, No. 311-Danilo Fernandez and Jakqueline Rodriguez to Jacqueline Peck Swainston, $290,000.
Skyhill Rd., 203, No. 10-Leland Byungiun Erickson to Jarried Reed Puzes, $275,000.
Stevenson Ave., 6300, No. 319-Kyong Yi to Perparim Hamzai and Fatime Guri, $160,000.
Strutfield Lane, 4561, No. 3416-Susan Annette Mason to Patricia A. Cole, $347,000.
Valley Dr., 2700-Carla Jean Edge to David L. and Erin O. Pressley, $865,100.
Van Dorn St. N., 1457, No. A-Theodore and Kyriaki Theodorou to Fierz I. Ali, $326,000.
Washington St. S., 1250, No. 506-Sylvia Saborio to Martha Backford and Rajesh Rajadhyaksha, $735,000.
Wyndham Cir., 3308, No. 321-Kristine L. Tech to Trevor Wedgworth, $223,000.
Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 816-Estate of Eileen F. Scott and Joseph B. Scott to Pornpun Dejkriengkraikul, $213,000.
Yoakum Pkwy., 205, No. 422-Jose Luis Jimenez and Rocio Arellano to Shaunte J. Chacon, $260,000.
Arlington
ARLINGTON AREA
Abingdon St. N., 3201-Thomas K. and Linda G. Rogers to Brian Thomas and Kristin Anne McPartland, $1.42 million.
Arlington Blvd., 2501, No. 1-Timothy C. and Frances A. McCoy to Paula A. Valencia and Christiaan Gischler, $305,000.
Arlington Mill Dr. S., 808, No. 9-203-Tammy E. Callahan to Adam Barthelson, $225,000.
Barton St. S., 1500, No. 589-Steven R. and Bethany S.J. Keener to Richard A. Johnson and Nanci B. Bompey, $470,000.
Buchanan St. S., 989, No. 317-Pillars Columbia Pike Corp. to Deborah Y. Seidenstein, $394,168.
Clarendon Blvd., 2400, No. 203-Ellin Kao Winegarden and Edward Kao to Courtney Anne Lamie, $435,000.
Dinwiddie St. S., 816-Themis Avgeropoulos and estate of Pafsanias A. Fousekis to Desapriya and Shukla Barua, $430,000.
Fairfax Dr., 5505-Brian K. Madden to Alexandrino V. Dias, $725,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4117, No. B-Matthew T. and Jenna Gatski Einstein to Brian Andrew and Elina A. Kee, $515,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 612-Tammy Lynn Baugh to Grace Eun Young Cho, $361,200.
Garfield St. N., 1205, No. 602-Robert S. Fletcher to Kevin Kent, $480,000.
Glebe Rd. N., 2307-Rae B. Wine to David S. and Sherlyn R. Johanson, $949,500.
Greenbrier St. S., 801, No. 410-Shawn Pattison to Tserennadmid Dashbaldan, $400,000.
Jackson St. N., 524-Matthew K. Rinker to Christopher Getz and Janine Barbacane, $950,000.
Jefferson St. N., 704-Gayle B. Matthews and estate of Arthur N. Haupt to Jun Yuan, $660,000.
Key Blvd., 2005, No. 11577-Carolyn Chow to Chi Nguyen, $280,000.
Little Falls Rd., 5081-Jeffrey M. and Katherine Shrader to Arash and Jacqueline Tafakor, $1.48 million.
Monroe St. N., 2101, No. 114-Markus Lee Walters to Navneet Kaur Sandhu, $470,000.
Orme St. S., 815-Michael Allen Servello Jr. to Tyler Beck Goodspeed and Oliver McPherson-Smith, $549,000.
Pollard St. N., 880, No. 902-Michael E. Nockunas to Lon Wang, $430,000.
Powhatan St. N., 1504-Ericson and Elizabeth Davis to Nathan B. Brubaker and Linglu Wang, $728,700.
Quebec St. N., 2799-Gerald M. and Carol E. McEwen to Avi and Lindsay Gold, $1.2 million.
Rhodes St. N., 1727, No. 3-234-Sean and Melissa Bailey to Lindsey A. Bush and Paul R. O’Leary, $389,000.
Spout Run Pkwy., 3000, No. B302-Vivath Air Bounthong to Rosa V. Scott, $218,000.
Stuart St. N., 1136-Evg-Ballston Corp. to John Richard Griffiths and Stacey Lynn McGraw, $1.63 million.
Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1117-Rhoda Baum to Richard C. and Mileva M. Hartman, $340,000.
Tazewell St. N., 611-Tracey Kathryn Horne to Beatrice Surui Liang, $875,000.
Utah St. N., 1100-Laura S. Haewood to Christine Marie Halsted, $565,000.
Vernon St. N., 1154-Brent Matthew and Melanie Eastwood to Mehmet C. Tanis, $959,000.
Wayne St. S., 1016, No. 812-Joan Rineberg to Ann B. Sharp, $454,900.
Woodrow St. N., 3722-Steven T. Phillips and Marjorie Henriquez Ferrer to Amith and Kimberly Varghese, $1.65 million.
Fourth Rd. N., 5912-Nicholas Leivers and Daniel L. Roell to Angela MacDonald and Mathew Scott Miller, $891,000.
Fifth St. S., 3701, No. 313-Janet D. Kiernan to Manish and Monika Ganotra, $217,000.
Eighth St. S., 4409-Elizabeth Bull to Joseph Goldberg and Kelsey Brosnahan, $780,000.
10th Pl. S., 5211-Umed M. Partov to Wili C. Munaylla Rojas and Silvia Locks, $390,000.
13th Rd. S., 2904, No. 4302-Gloria Bonilla to Jennifer Marson, $265,000.
15th St. N., 2001, No. 1411-Ronald R. Sayco to Kevin Broh-Kahn, $1.01 million.
16th Rd. S., 2908A, No. 2908A-Jorge M. Najarro to Javier Perez Algaranaz and Juan F. Lopez Quintanilla, $351,000.
19th Rd. N., 6614-Showman Homes Corp. to Reid S. Howell and Kristina M. Wihl, $1.25 million.
24th St. N., 3812-John Joseph Grace to Jacob A. and Jemmy A. Padilla, $954,000.
26th St. N., 4926-WCH 2 Corp. to Bradley K. and Hilary T. Gillen, $2.19 million.
ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA
Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1200, No. 406-Timothy A. Stanis to Steven Michael Levy and Sabarri Levy-Haque, $330,000.
Fort Scott Dr., 2646-Thomas G. Martin and Melinda J. McCrary to Steven and Elizabeth Gorman, $1.13 million.
Hill St. S., 3106-Jaymee J. Esperidion-Hindawi to Uma Subramanian and Aditya Chopra, $680,000.
ROSSLYN AREA
Nash St. N., 1200, No. 506-Carmen Rosa Castandeda to Francisco J. Muniz and Lidia Gonzalez, $285,000.
Ode St. N., 1336, No. 2-Jeffrey S. and Cheryl Winter to Eric Alden Butzow, $274,000.
19th St. N., 1111, No. 2703-Gail E. Chambers and H. Scott Baker to Michael David and Jo Ellen Shore Carpenter, $1.2 million.
SHIRLINGTON AREA
Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2720, No. 612-Marriane Serrano and Victor D. Jaroch to Nan Ok Lee, $575,000.
Stafford St. S., 3127-Kathleen M. Strerns and Madeleine A. Lynch to Kelly R. Tenorio Picado and Thomas K. Coutcher, $510,000.
Walter Reed Dr. S., 2400, No. 1-Pedro J. and Ami Y. Cuevas to Adriana Teresa Jokisch Sagrera, $610,000.
26th St. S., 2055, No. 5-201-Sidney T. Jackson and Nicole A. Davidson to Martha Dye, $528,000.
30th St. S., 4704, No. C2-Lisa R. Bowen to Jeffrey P. and Kimberly M.C. Wilson, $290,000.
36th St. S., 4638, No. A-James William Martin and Melissa Parrish Boagey to John W. and Mary Patrice Lathrop, $550,000.