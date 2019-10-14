Beauregard St. N., 301, No. 1411-Ana Marie Gillett to Maryam Sirat, $147,000.
Brawner Pl., 5245-Alexandru Muresan and Jennifer Casey Wolfe to Lauren Elizabeth and Emeka C. Osakwe, $799,000.
Charles Ave., 3914-Chad and Nicole Droney to Joshua Morgan and Noelle Rose Kitenko, $643,000.
Clifford Ave., 105-Megan C. Pavelich to Oluwatobiloba Olufolabi, $594,999.
Commonwealth Ave., 215-Audrey J. Pendleton to Dawn Lynn Ramsey and Owen Lewis Ford, $675,000.
Crestwood Dr., 911-William C. and Julie Dwyer to Caroline M. and Matthew P. Walsh, $1.03 million.
Devon Pl., 706-Max H. Martin to Andres Alvarez-Prado, $650,000.
Edsall Rd., 5911, No. 504-Moe Houdaigui to Shaheen Alia Ghori, $240,000.
Eisenhower Ave., 2825-Toll Mid-Atlantic Partnership Co. Inc. to Rahul Malik and Anjali Marwaha, $909,000.
Fendall Ave., 57-Holiday-Earp Corp. to Axsumawit Mekonen, $428,000.
Fitzgerald Lane, 1666-Kenneth Taylor to Colleen Marie and Catherine J. McEnearney, $282,000.
Gibbon St., 307-Enrique D. Arias and Julia L. Busch to Alexandra Anne and Alicia Sheldon Porter, $880,000.
Grimm Dr., 5042-Laura R. and Trenton D. Robinson to Kevin William and Regina Marianne Siebold, $645,000.
Hickory St., 2913-John T. Allan III and Luz B. Diaz Rios to Katherine Rankin and Brian H. Adams, $633,000.
Ingram St. S., 110-Jan N. Divincenzo to Laura Kimberly Neck, $415,000.
John Carlyle St., 520, No. 317-Pamela H. Neferkara to Felix Fazliddin, $365,000.
Lee St. N., 115, No. BH203-David C. and Kathleen D. Irvine to Anita L. Mann, $799,000.
Manning St., 3027-Sami K. Hamza and Rachel J. Witsaman to Rachel Jean Schofer, $605,000.
Mark Dr., 3741-Zenebe Shewayene to Homan Solemaninejad, $362,000.
Martha Custis Dr., 1225, No. 213-Reg Investments Corp. to Michael James Blackwell, $250,000.
Mount Vernon Ave., 710-Matthew P. and Caroline M. Walsh to Patrick James Barkhuff and Emily Elizabeth Rinner, $725,000.
Nelson Ave. W., 111-W. Nelson Development Corp. to Robert W. Meyer and Sameera Gharagozloo, $1.47 million.
Oronoco St., 1016 1/2-Nancy S. Kline to Conor Riley and Teresa Marie Daugherty, $825,000.
Paxton St. N., 1043-William J. and Jane E. Froehlich to Chanda R. Binkley, $600,000.
Pommander Walk, 109-William W. and Elizabeth S. Newell to David Ellinwood and Brooke Ellinwood McDonough, $1.41 million.
Quaker Hill Dr., 1241-Bruce V. Butterworth to Kendall E. and Kerry McBrearty, $570,500.
Quantrell Ave., 5937, No. 303-Chun-See and July Chon to Sarah J. Aristil, $194,000.
Reynolds St. S., 250, No. 207-William Richard and Connie R. Staudinger to Frank Anthony Bart, $215,000.
Rosemont Ave. E., 48-Jennifer L. Pfeifer and Alison C. Simon to Giana Catherine Mandel, $572,100.
Slaters Lane, 501, No. 921-Dana Amsdell to Leroy Carr III, $404,000.
Stevenson Ave., 6301, No. 614-Danielle D. Bogan to Nebil Chibsa Jiru, $186,000.
Taylor Run Pkwy. E., 118-Danielle C. and John E. Whitley to Kathleen J. Smith and Steven G. Darbes, $490,000.
Valley Dr., 3748-David C. Cooke and Katherine E. Wagner to Michael S. Castiglione, $305,000.
Van Dorn St. N., 1569, No. A-Karl Hemmer and Elaha Soroori to Patrick McCreary and Monica A. Kohnen, $425,000.
Van Dorn St. S., 12, No. 305-Andrew T. Tellez to Tadews Haile, $225,000.
Wyndham Cir., 3309, No. 1185-Tinamarie and Robert G. Tobey to Nawshin Sultana, $320,000.
Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 821-Vernon T. Davis to Akbar Soleimani, $273,000.
Yoakum Pkwy., 205, No. 506-Nathan R. Davis to Joseph and Toni Donato, $214,000.
Arlington
ARLINGTON AREA
Abingdon St. S., 312-Philip Gene and Pamela J. Young to Erica Jane Rokenbrod and Charles Kenneth Channon, $767,500.
Arlington Mill Dr. S., 814, No. 6-302-Elizabeth D. Bull to Gregg A. Simmons, $205,000.
Buchanan St. S., 989, No. 409-Pillars Columbia Pike Corp. to Roanne Calizo, $306,456.
Clarendon Blvd., 2400, No. 807-Smitha Pillai to Sonja Schmidt, $460,000.
Culpeper St. N., 2011-Jason Dewitt to Brendan McConnell and Angela Marie Mannix, $899,900.
Edgewood St. S., 1510, No. 554-Keith E. Giles to Zachariah Van Ness, $324,500.
Florida St. N., 2610-Matthew D. and Christine L. Lyons to Mark Christopher and Beth L. Andres, $810,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4127, No. 204-Mary C. Bray to Yoona Koh, $330,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 632-Mariluz Argote to Leila Santos and Mirko Jovicic, $345,000.
Glebe Rd. N., 851, No. 304-Patrick D. Kennery to Steven and Carolyn Wong, $650,000.
Glebe Rd. N., 3106-Brian and Kristin McPartland to Scott Alexander and Sorhym Lee Snyder, $1.39 million.
Greenbrier St. N., 2219-Jennifer Line and Dina McCullough to Cory E. and Virginia S. Barry, $1.56 million.
Henderson Rd. N., 4141, No. 506-Sharon C. Hale to Gene B. Davison and Netsanet Woldmichael, $425,000.
Jefferson St. N., 2454-Andrew and Kate Golden to Clark L. Shannon and Kristin M. Roberts, $826,000.
Key Blvd., 3188-Mark V. and Jane L. Stanga to Joel and Kelly Mington, $1.36 million.
Lee Hwy., 6112-Chichy J. Keys to Ken Yang and Hong Zhou, $625,000.
Little Falls Rd., 5112-Virginia Oster Douglas and Stephen J. Acuna to Hugh Bennett Miller Jr. and Amy Alyea Williams, $1.5 million.
Monroe St. N., 2101, No. 304-Adam J. and Charlotte M. Hoffer to Madisen M. McDade, $540,000.
Pershing Dr. N., 3300-Kristine L. Monyamat to Gregory L. Naarden and Anne W. Benjaminson, $1.1 million.
Pollard St. N., 880, No. 1006-Christine M. Frezek to Shuo Zhang, $430,000.
Quesada St. N., 1821-William N. Witting to David R. Shearman and Jenny L. Morrell, $899,000.
Quincy St. N., 888, No. 610-David C. and Sarah R. Walton to Herbert C. Wolfsen, $538,000.
Ridgeview Rd. N., 2323-David M. and Karen K. Van Buren to John Greg and Betty L. Meyer, $1.66 million.
Stafford St. N., 1020, No. 207-John F. Bessette to Maxwell Marx, $365,000.
Stuart St. N., 1029, No. 510-Christine Obester to Emil and Wafa Samara, $430,000.
Stuart St. N., 1138-Evg-Ballston Corp. to Michael P. Oreilly, $1.53 million.
Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1511-Edward A. Buzzi III and Susan G. Clasby to Pauline G. Cerasa, $135,000.
Thomas St. N., 226, No. 226-1-Rendi McCoy to Maria Christi Cantre Lumanlan, $241,000.
Troy St. N., 1713, No. 7-387-Daniel Johnston to Michael Brandon Gonzalez, $300,000.
Utah St. N., 2424-James and Amity Hoch to Evan Papageorgiou and Heather R. Ignatius, $1.44 million.
Vermont St. N., 1001, No. 514-Paul Meassick to Sean Jones, $460,000.
Wakefield St. N., 3901-Maria R. Manchester to Michael Gruden, $1.05 million.
Wilson Blvd., 1800, No. 413-Mi Yung Park to Thomas Skelton Hastings, $450,000.
Fourth Rd. N., 5913-William C. Gluth II and Channing W. Daniel III to Sean Martin Ruberg and Hope Wicke Hurley, $891,500.
Sixth St. S., 2919-Gordon T. Whitman and Julia F. Paley to Jennifer P. Sovada, $805,800.
Eighth St. S., 5415-Value Homes 4 Corp. to Jakir Hossain and Asrafun Nahar, $327,000.
13th St. S., 2902, No. 2201-Colin M. Gage and Andrea M. Shirley to Connor David Saxon Kipp, $311,300.
15th St. N., 2001, No. 1610-Abolfazl T. and Ramtin T. Bidgoli to Gail Elizabeth Chambers and H. Scott Baker, $1.43 million.
16th St. S., 2600, No. 701-James A. Herring to Katherine Painter Dydak, $295,000.
19th St. S., 3546-Andrea Cullins to Judith Davis, $565,000.
26th St. N., 6324-Eric and Laura Shelkey Yeo to Edwin D. Aronne and Alexandra Vegal Lobo, $920,000.
32nd St. N., 5522-Mark D. and Kathleen H. Smith to Elizabeth Anne Pelletreau and Adam Brent Butler, $1.2 million.
ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA
Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1301, No. 203-Dow and Leevon Chang to Milena A. Amaya and Rossitza Petrova, $239,000.
Glebe Rd. S., 3600, No. 210W-Patrick and Angela K. Lawson to Shannon McCully, $560,000.
Inge St. S., 2323-Maxwell E. Westmoreland to Justin Richard and Kristin Marie Samm Knapp, $1.26 million.
ROSSLYN AREA
Colonial Terr. N., 1575, No. 103-Y-Richard Lawrence Harrington to Matthew Elston Schwartz, $228,000.
Nash St. N., 1881, No. 2102-Clifford G. and Christine Mumm to Samir and Seema Behl, $2.95 million.
Ode St. N., 1336, No. 5-Mellibeth Marzan and Jerel Paule to Mei Fung Lau and Akash Ray, $280,000.
SHIRLINGTON AREA
Abingdon St. S., 3008, No. B1-Laura Ashley Casteel to Joe R. Cowles and Margaret Sutton, $270,251.
Buchanan St. S., 2861-Michael F. Burbidge to Amber Lee and Syed Adam Mustafa, $430,000.
Stafford St. S., 3532-Rhonda A. Bentz to Elsie Carlotta Oldaker and Nicholas John Wills, $532,000.
Walter Reed Dr. S., 2627, No. A-Brenda Ann and Virgil D. Thompson to Paul Ryan, $346,000.
26th St. S., 2055, No. 5-403-Jane W. and Victoria J. Wise to Richard Howard Koh, $450,000.
30th St. S., 4818-Eli Meltzer to Martha Herrmann, $485,000.