Armistead St. N., 420, No. 301-Matthew J. Payne to Cong Quang Le, $219,000.
Barrister Pl., 5429-Nancy A. Pfeil to Eric and Caitlyn Henderson, $485,000.
Cameron Station Blvd., 400, No. G6-Cheryl A. and Ronald E. Vernon to David and Caitlin Mann, $400,000.
Circle Hill Rd., 3300-Mark J. Raabe to Jane W. Wise, $920,000.
Columbus St. N., 130-Shirley Fischer Arends to Janet Mullins Grissom, $1.5 million.
Commonwealth Ave., 2003-Sherrill W. Farley to Sean David Kennedy and Valerie Layne Green, $827,000.
Duke St., 4600, No. 1328-Goat Investments Corp. to Yahya I. Farhan, $185,000.
Edsall Rd., 6101, No. 1708B-Linda M. Erdos to Arielle Valdes-Recio, $298,500.
Eisenhower Ave., 4854, No. 148-Wilson Rodriguez Jr. to Brandon K. Henson, $285,000.
Farm Rd., 2805-Raymond M. Paul to John E. and Leeann Brabham Martin, $1.18 million.
Fort Worth Pl., 4121-Virginia H. Graves to Gregory Robert Nestor, $875,000.
Goddard Way, 3536-Shawn G. Newcoste to Axel S. Cooper and Devon N. Hawkins, $725,000.
Gunston Rd., 3482-Conward E. and Sandra U. Williams to Emily Eade Carlin, $340,000.
Hatton Ct., 4100-Leslie A. Gutowski to Josephine Cruz Villena and Jose Paola Ma Villena Galang, $630,000.
Holmes Run Pkwy., 5340, No. 1015-Irina Vasilyeva to Xiaoli Yu, $265,000.
Jamieson Ave., 2121, No. 1006-Sarah G. Epstein to Carolyn Aeby Healey, $532,500.
Kennedy St., 41-Sven Pierre Paret to Matthew W. and Claire N. McShea, $570,000.
Longstreet Lane, 4679, No. 302-Irina Kushner to Brian Rose, $445,000.
Maple St. E., 7-Kevin L. and Lucia V. Decordre to James V. and Sara K. Nurre, $695,000.
Martha Custis Dr., 1225, No. 1003-Estate of John E. Valentini and Gene D. Robinson III to Erin R. Feeley, $180,000.
Martin Lane, 190-Carol G. Levin to Garett Nicholas Howardson and Laura Elizabeth Severance, $619,900.
Mayflower Ct., 5928-Juan S. Palomino to Victor Wei Lim, $216,500.
Murtha St., 266-Philip C. Skuta to Stephen R. Abbott and Elizabeth A. McAlee, $770,000.
Oak St. W., 9-Estate of Beth E. Patridge and George Robert Scott to Kiyoshi and Asuka Okumura, $873,000.
Oronoco St., 1111, No. 429-Panagiotis Antonio Papadopoulos to Ji Hyun Lee, $380,000.
Pickett St. N., 200, No. 909-David C. Greenwood and Matthew T. Rogers to Paul M. and Laurie J. Emmer Martin, $400,000.
Quaker Hill Dr., 1100, No. 8-Robert Brackens to Emanuele Francesco Pecora, $315,000.
Raymond Ave. E., 403, No. A-Carol N. Beck to Melissa George, $550,000.
Rivergate Pl., 827-Brenda J. Bearden to Gavin Douglas and Darwina Giovanna Marks, $1.79 million.
Saint Asaph St. S., 537-Miriam A. Krieger to Courtney N. and Matthew Mills, $980,000.
Somervelle St., 171, No. 401-Madeleine M. Adler to Priscila Hodge, $342,000.
Strutfield Lane, 4550, No. 2409-Erin Bulkeley to Desirae Chamblin, $377,000.
Underwood Pl., 24-Kasey D. Stanton to Zara-Anne E. Farrar, $410,500.
Van Dorn St. S., 4, No. 507-Jesse T. Pippy to German Oswaldo and Doney Rodriguez, $156,900.
Washington St. S., 922, No. 105-Eli Goldman to Eric R. Mortensen, $408,000.
Windsor Ave. E., 506-Garth R. and Jennifer S. Van Meter to Robert and Megan Stead, $902,500.
Woods Pl., 1022-John Akkara to Orin Myth and Heather A. Barrows, $735,000.
Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 1517-Ahmad S. Popalzai to Mary Sargent, $243,000.
Arlington
ARLINGTON AREA
Adams St. N., 1804-Timothy P. and Maria Backman Worrell to Vincent Falvo Jr. and Seema Nanda, $1.55 million.
Arlington Mill Dr. S., 702, No. 16104-Patricia E. Smith to Kevin Lewis Ogle and Carol Ann Sicilano, $212,000.
Barton St. S., 1201, No. 162-Anthony R. Taylor and estate of Cynthia Kendall to Nicholas Z. and Amanda C. Elliott, $365,000.
Buchanan St. S., 989, No. 201-Pillars Columbia Pike Corp. to Casey D. Higgins, $299,000.
Buchanan St. S., 989, No. 418-Pillars Columbia Pike Corp. to Jamal Alexander Razavian and Grace Keiko Yaguchi, $565,000.
Columbus St. S., 138-Brian U. and Gerald U. Spadetti to Jacob Meyer Tuber and Jessie Macleod, $670,000.
Dickerson St. N., 3524-Martha Herrmann to Charles William and Ariel Greenlee Blessed, $975,000.
Fairfax Dr., 2220, No. 107-James Ryan and Rachel Beth Dankert to Robert E. Stowsky, $475,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4111, No. 301-Cam-Van Q. Hunke to Rachel Sarah Gottlieb, $425,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4179, No. 202-David T. Gottlieb and Travis P. Gilbert to Christopher L. and Rebecca J. Ortiz Hernandez, $425,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 1109-Lakshmi S. Cheemalapati to George Alvin Schaal and Yeonhee Kim, $362,000.
Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 823-Christina Holtz to Bethany S. Chan, $562,000.
Glebe Rd. N., 851, No. 908-Charles Staab to Walters S. and Linda H. Campbell, $440,500.
Glebe Rd. N., 3441-George F. and Stephanie Albright to James F. and Emily Caroline Hampson, $970,000.
Harrison St. N., 1613-John P. and Dianne Q. McCarthy to Gary Lee and Amy Goodpaster Strebe, $950,000.
Highland St. S., 108-Shannon Graham to David and Danielle Pasch, $1.24 million.
Kensington St. N., 876-John R. Bell and Leaksmy C. Norin to Joshua Bartley and Rose Wellner, $827,000.
Key Blvd., 1801, No. 10502-J. Douglas J. Lewis to Conrad and Lisa Schmidt, $265,000.
Lee Hwy., 4201, No. 104-Sarah Kenworthy to Carrie and Matthew Monks, $235,000.
Lexington St. N., 2301-Brian Taddiken to Gurdit Singh and Gursharan K. Chana, $803,000.
Lincoln St. N., 807-Richard S. Silvester and Rebecca J. Manning to Eileen M. and Bradley A. Thomas, $1.7 million.
Military Rd., 2121-Terrence C. and Mary Keaney to Ian Collins and Margaret Beach, $802,000.
Monroe St. N., 2101, No. 405-Antonio Zavaleta to Franklin Bhogaraju Grigsby, $550,000.
Pollard St. N., 820, No. 907-Suleyman Sami Altun to David Tadao Ando, $465,000.
Pollard St. N., 3127-Mason J. and Rebecca C. Young to Nili N. Mehta and Eric J. Feuchtbaum, $1.33 million.
Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 609-Amelia M. Liebhold to Michael Tyler Searway, $396,000.
Roosevelt St. N., 2427-C. Brandon and Sarah L. Rash to Frederick A. and Debra R. Elmore, $825,000.
Stafford St. N., 900, No. 1103-Jonathan Kim Wu to Noreen A. Kassam, $545,000.
Stuart St. N., 1050, No. 402-Michelle L. Lauzon to Jonathan Brooks Nahill, $610,000.
Tacoma St. N., 3021-Knut Opsal and Joan Marie Engelsgaad to Angela C. Lee, $882,000.
Taylor St. N., 900, No. 2029-Robert Curtis Bowman to Edward A. Buzzi III and Susan G. Clasby, $67,500.
Thomas St. N., 430, No. A-Anna S. and Thomas P. Ross to Michael Declue and Meeta M. Yajnik, $860,000.
Underwood St. N., 3000-Romeros Custom Builders Corp. to Laura Shelkey and Eric L. Yeo, $1.71 million.
Vacation Lane, 4413-David and Valerie Suzanne Roberts to Jake Ellis and Sydney Menefee, $1.68 million.
Vermont St. N., 2337-Tamer N. Mansour to Christopher Charles Johns and Sunvoung Park, $960,000.
Washington Blvd., 2406-Michael D. and Christina C. Haines to David Kates and Kristina Griffin Dancis, $630,000.
Woodrow St. N., 801-Woodrow & Wilson Corp. to Vincent N. Lafronza and Andrew L. Thomas, $1.18 million.
First Pl. S., 4421-Emma Delois Richardson to Angelica S. Owens, $500,000.
Seventh St. S., 4850-Constance Jean Call and Linda Rae Koch to Anand K. Mishra and Kimberley S. Marchant, $825,000.
Ninth Rd. N., 5987-Francis T. Wheeler III and Diane St. Germain to Jasdeep Sayal, $1.14 million.
Ninth St. N., 3835, No. 310W-Michael W. Fischer to Jolyn Marie and Zachary Charles Cikanek, $565,310.
13th St. N., 4643-James R. Whittaker and Raymond P. Fitzgerald II to M. Trent Sorensen, $673,000.
14th St. S., 4820-Brian Briansky to Jose Antonio and Katherine McCarthy Carbo, $545,000.
18th St. N., 4400-Neil Francis O’Flaherty to Leslie Jeanne Patykewich and Paul William Dowling, $970,000.
21st St. N., 2021, No. 22-Michael Begin to Wadi Antoine Yakhour, $345,000.
25th St. N., 4720-Van A. and Erin L. Richardson to Ahmed and Fatima Hasan, $1.48 million.
28th St. N., 6000-Stephanie L. Smith and estate of Robert Bruce Smith to Gregg T. and Brooks Brunson-Pitts, $835,000.
36th St. N., 3500-Kevin E. Dovle and Monica Lee Jenks to Miguel Alberto and Ginger Kay Rodriguez, $975,000.
ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA
Crystal Dr., 1200, No. 1212-Q. Whitfield Ayres and Angela M. McMillen to Laura F. Dogu, $775,000.
Glebe Rd. S., 3650, No. 149-Alison E. Strell to Lindsay Noel Saxon, $335,000.
ROSSLYN AREA
Oak St. N., 1600, No. 1008-Carlos Reyes and Sif Thorgeirsson to Vartan Victor Vartanian and Renee L. Yengibaryan, $505,000.
SHIRLINGTON AREA
Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2600A, No. 1-Julia M. Crowley to Carol Bartl, $410,000.
Kemper Rd., 3724-Jose G. Power-Santaella to Zi Jian Lin and Grace Wang, $434,000.
Utah St. S., 3529, No. A1-Bruce E. McLelland to Leia I. Damboise and William M. McPhail II, $455,000.
Woodstock St. S., 2915E, No. 5-Bartholomew and Cheryl Ann Cirenza to Joshua Craig Smith, $388,000.
28th Rd. S., 4600D, No. D-Catherine R. and Monroe W. Jones to Matthew J. Hendrickson and Julia L. Voight, $354,000.
32nd Rd. S., 4102, No. A1-Sabrina Woods to Kristen A. Bishop, $456,100.