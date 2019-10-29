Armistead St. N., 420, No. 301-Matthew J. Payne to Cong Quang Le, $219,000.

Barrister Pl., 5429-Nancy A. Pfeil to Eric and Caitlyn Henderson, $485,000.

Cameron Station Blvd., 400, No. G6-Cheryl A. and Ronald E. Vernon to David and Caitlin Mann, $400,000.

Circle Hill Rd., 3300-Mark J. Raabe to Jane W. Wise, $920,000.

Columbus St. N., 130-Shirley Fischer Arends to Janet Mullins Grissom, $1.5 million.

Commonwealth Ave., 2003-Sherrill W. Farley to Sean David Kennedy and Valerie Layne Green, $827,000.

Duke St., 4600, No. 1328-Goat Investments Corp. to Yahya I. Farhan, $185,000.

Edsall Rd., 6101, No. 1708B-Linda M. Erdos to Arielle Valdes-Recio, $298,500.

Eisenhower Ave., 4854, No. 148-Wilson Rodriguez Jr. to Brandon K. Henson, $285,000.

Farm Rd., 2805-Raymond M. Paul to John E. and Leeann Brabham Martin, $1.18 million.

Fort Worth Pl., 4121-Virginia H. Graves to Gregory Robert Nestor, $875,000.

Goddard Way, 3536-Shawn G. Newcoste to Axel S. Cooper and Devon N. Hawkins, $725,000.

Gunston Rd., 3482-Conward E. and Sandra U. Williams to Emily Eade Carlin, $340,000.

Hatton Ct., 4100-Leslie A. Gutowski to Josephine Cruz Villena and Jose Paola Ma Villena Galang, $630,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5340, No. 1015-Irina Vasilyeva to Xiaoli Yu, $265,000.

Jamieson Ave., 2121, No. 1006-Sarah G. Epstein to Carolyn Aeby Healey, $532,500.

Kennedy St., 41-Sven Pierre Paret to Matthew W. and Claire N. McShea, $570,000.

Longstreet Lane, 4679, No. 302-Irina Kushner to Brian Rose, $445,000.

Maple St. E., 7-Kevin L. and Lucia V. Decordre to James V. and Sara K. Nurre, $695,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 1225, No. 1003-Estate of John E. Valentini and Gene D. Robinson III to Erin R. Feeley, $180,000.

Martin Lane, 190-Carol G. Levin to Garett Nicholas Howardson and Laura Elizabeth Severance, $619,900.

Mayflower Ct., 5928-Juan S. Palomino to Victor Wei Lim, $216,500.

Murtha St., 266-Philip C. Skuta to Stephen R. Abbott and Elizabeth A. McAlee, $770,000.

Oak St. W., 9-Estate of Beth E. Patridge and George Robert Scott to Kiyoshi and Asuka Okumura, $873,000.

Oronoco St., 1111, No. 429-Panagiotis Antonio Papadopoulos to Ji Hyun Lee, $380,000.

Pickett St. N., 200, No. 909-David C. Greenwood and Matthew T. Rogers to Paul M. and Laurie J. Emmer Martin, $400,000.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1100, No. 8-Robert Brackens to Emanuele Francesco Pecora, $315,000.

Raymond Ave. E., 403, No. A-Carol N. Beck to Melissa George, $550,000.

Rivergate Pl., 827-Brenda J. Bearden to Gavin Douglas and Darwina Giovanna Marks, $1.79 million.

Saint Asaph St. S., 537-Miriam A. Krieger to Courtney N. and Matthew Mills, $980,000.

Somervelle St., 171, No. 401-Madeleine M. Adler to Priscila Hodge, $342,000.

Strutfield Lane, 4550, No. 2409-Erin Bulkeley to Desirae Chamblin, $377,000.

Underwood Pl., 24-Kasey D. Stanton to Zara-Anne E. Farrar, $410,500.

Van Dorn St. S., 4, No. 507-Jesse T. Pippy to German Oswaldo and Doney Rodriguez, $156,900.

Washington St. S., 922, No. 105-Eli Goldman to Eric R. Mortensen, $408,000.

Windsor Ave. E., 506-Garth R. and Jennifer S. Van Meter to Robert and Megan Stead, $902,500.

Woods Pl., 1022-John Akkara to Orin Myth and Heather A. Barrows, $735,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 1517-Ahmad S. Popalzai to Mary Sargent, $243,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in June were provided by Black Knight Inc. For home sales elsewhere in the Washington area, go to washingtonpost.com.

ARLINGTON AREA

Adams St. N., 1804-Timothy P. and Maria Backman Worrell to Vincent Falvo Jr. and Seema Nanda, $1.55 million.

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 702, No. 16104-Patricia E. Smith to Kevin Lewis Ogle and Carol Ann Sicilano, $212,000.

Barton St. S., 1201, No. 162-Anthony R. Taylor and estate of Cynthia Kendall to Nicholas Z. and Amanda C. Elliott, $365,000.

Buchanan St. S., 989, No. 201-Pillars Columbia Pike Corp. to Casey D. Higgins, $299,000.

Buchanan St. S., 989, No. 418-Pillars Columbia Pike Corp. to Jamal Alexander Razavian and Grace Keiko Yaguchi, $565,000.

Columbus St. S., 138-Brian U. and Gerald U. Spadetti to Jacob Meyer Tuber and Jessie Macleod, $670,000.

Dickerson St. N., 3524-Martha Herrmann to Charles William and Ariel Greenlee Blessed, $975,000.

Fairfax Dr., 2220, No. 107-James Ryan and Rachel Beth Dankert to Robert E. Stowsky, $475,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4111, No. 301-Cam-Van Q. Hunke to Rachel Sarah Gottlieb, $425,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4179, No. 202-David T. Gottlieb and Travis P. Gilbert to Christopher L. and Rebecca J. Ortiz Hernandez, $425,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 1109-Lakshmi S. Cheemalapati to George Alvin Schaal and Yeonhee Kim, $362,000.

Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 823-Christina Holtz to Bethany S. Chan, $562,000.

Glebe Rd. N., 851, No. 908-Charles Staab to Walters S. and Linda H. Campbell, $440,500.

Glebe Rd. N., 3441-George F. and Stephanie Albright to James F. and Emily Caroline Hampson, $970,000.

Harrison St. N., 1613-John P. and Dianne Q. McCarthy to Gary Lee and Amy Goodpaster Strebe, $950,000.

Highland St. S., 108-Shannon Graham to David and Danielle Pasch, $1.24 million.

Kensington St. N., 876-John R. Bell and Leaksmy C. Norin to Joshua Bartley and Rose Wellner, $827,000.

Key Blvd., 1801, No. 10502-J. Douglas J. Lewis to Conrad and Lisa Schmidt, $265,000.

Lee Hwy., 4201, No. 104-Sarah Kenworthy to Carrie and Matthew Monks, $235,000.

Lexington St. N., 2301-Brian Taddiken to Gurdit Singh and Gursharan K. Chana, $803,000.

Lincoln St. N., 807-Richard S. Silvester and Rebecca J. Manning to Eileen M. and Bradley A. Thomas, $1.7 million.

Military Rd., 2121-Terrence C. and Mary Keaney to Ian Collins and Margaret Beach, $802,000.

Monroe St. N., 2101, No. 405-Antonio Zavaleta to Franklin Bhogaraju Grigsby, $550,000.

Pollard St. N., 820, No. 907-Suleyman Sami Altun to David Tadao Ando, $465,000.

Pollard St. N., 3127-Mason J. and Rebecca C. Young to Nili N. Mehta and Eric J. Feuchtbaum, $1.33 million.

Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 609-Amelia M. Liebhold to Michael Tyler Searway, $396,000.

Roosevelt St. N., 2427-C. Brandon and Sarah L. Rash to Frederick A. and Debra R. Elmore, $825,000.

Stafford St. N., 900, No. 1103-Jonathan Kim Wu to Noreen A. Kassam, $545,000.

Stuart St. N., 1050, No. 402-Michelle L. Lauzon to Jonathan Brooks Nahill, $610,000.

Tacoma St. N., 3021-Knut Opsal and Joan Marie Engelsgaad to Angela C. Lee, $882,000.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 2029-Robert Curtis Bowman to Edward A. Buzzi III and Susan G. Clasby, $67,500.

Thomas St. N., 430, No. A-Anna S. and Thomas P. Ross to Michael Declue and Meeta M. Yajnik, $860,000.

Underwood St. N., 3000-Romeros Custom Builders Corp. to Laura Shelkey and Eric L. Yeo, $1.71 million.

Vacation Lane, 4413-David and Valerie Suzanne Roberts to Jake Ellis and Sydney Menefee, $1.68 million.

Vermont St. N., 2337-Tamer N. Mansour to Christopher Charles Johns and Sunvoung Park, $960,000.

Washington Blvd., 2406-Michael D. and Christina C. Haines to David Kates and Kristina Griffin Dancis, $630,000.

Woodrow St. N., 801-Woodrow & Wilson Corp. to Vincent N. Lafronza and Andrew L. Thomas, $1.18 million.

First Pl. S., 4421-Emma Delois Richardson to Angelica S. Owens, $500,000.

Seventh St. S., 4850-Constance Jean Call and Linda Rae Koch to Anand K. Mishra and Kimberley S. Marchant, $825,000.

Ninth Rd. N., 5987-Francis T. Wheeler III and Diane St. Germain to Jasdeep Sayal, $1.14 million.

Ninth St. N., 3835, No. 310W-Michael W. Fischer to Jolyn Marie and Zachary Charles Cikanek, $565,310.

13th St. N., 4643-James R. Whittaker and Raymond P. Fitzgerald II to M. Trent Sorensen, $673,000.

14th St. S., 4820-Brian Briansky to Jose Antonio and Katherine McCarthy Carbo, $545,000.

18th St. N., 4400-Neil Francis O’Flaherty to Leslie Jeanne Patykewich and Paul William Dowling, $970,000.

21st St. N., 2021, No. 22-Michael Begin to Wadi Antoine Yakhour, $345,000.

25th St. N., 4720-Van A. and Erin L. Richardson to Ahmed and Fatima Hasan, $1.48 million.

28th St. N., 6000-Stephanie L. Smith and estate of Robert Bruce Smith to Gregg T. and Brooks Brunson-Pitts, $835,000.

36th St. N., 3500-Kevin E. Dovle and Monica Lee Jenks to Miguel Alberto and Ginger Kay Rodriguez, $975,000.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Crystal Dr., 1200, No. 1212-Q. Whitfield Ayres and Angela M. McMillen to Laura F. Dogu, $775,000.

Glebe Rd. S., 3650, No. 149-Alison E. Strell to Lindsay Noel Saxon, $335,000.

ROSSLYN AREA

Oak St. N., 1600, No. 1008-Carlos Reyes and Sif Thorgeirsson to Vartan Victor Vartanian and Renee L. Yengibaryan, $505,000.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2600A, No. 1-Julia M. Crowley to Carol Bartl, $410,000.

Kemper Rd., 3724-Jose G. Power-Santaella to Zi Jian Lin and Grace Wang, $434,000.

Utah St. S., 3529, No. A1-Bruce E. McLelland to Leia I. Damboise and William M. McPhail II, $455,000.

Woodstock St. S., 2915E, No. 5-Bartholomew and Cheryl Ann Cirenza to Joshua Craig Smith, $388,000.

28th Rd. S., 4600D, No. D-Catherine R. and Monroe W. Jones to Matthew J. Hendrickson and Julia L. Voight, $354,000.