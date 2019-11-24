Cameron Station Blvd., 267-Linda Curtis to Harry Hall Starnes III, $453,716.

Canterbury Sq., 15, No. 201-Stuart H. Cain to Monika Nolan, $179,000.

Clifford Ave., 19-Estate of Lue Elizabeth Nelson and Vanessa A. Poindexter to Todd G. Mitchell, $330,000.

AD

Dartmouth Ct., 1264-George T. Crosby to John D. and Rosemary Cabral Major, $1.03 million.

Edison St., 3722-Vincent Walker and Robin Walker-Felton to Christopher T. Kiernan, $320,000.

AD

Fayette St. S., 319-Tanya Lau and Charles J. Fischette to Theodore Kenyon, $955,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5340, No. 419-Kelly Clendenin and Emily Gilcher to Sayed Shah Mahbobi, $170,000.

Howard St. N., 1616-Steven J. Kuhn and Cheryl K. Visnich to Anil and Angela Kochukudy, $750,000.

Kenwood Ave., 1605-William Gregory Rinck to Michael P. and Elizabeth B. Haas, $366,250.

Kinsey Lane, 4656-Erin Elizabeth Linnihan to Alan Wolf Brylawski III and Alexandria K. Kemp, $667,000.

Lynhaven Dr., 249-DHF Investment Corp. to Lindsay Anne Propes and Brian Thomas Farrell, $633,000.

AD

Martha Custis Dr., 3442-Seubson Soisuvarn and Ajjima Pongnacharoenkul to James R. Berry, $294,000.

Miller Lane, 712-David A. Yentzer and Gail F. Schneider to John Patrick and Carin Robinson Gibbons, $1.04 million.

Mosby St., 2706-Robert W. and Stephanie F. Morrow to Jennifer Cline and David Rothschild, $730,000.

AD

Norfolk Lane, 710A-Tylor and Guy Bourn to Kevin G. Edwards II, $555,000.

Patrick St. N., 320-Maribeth Monti to Joseph B. and Stefani Robin Cardone, $1.48 million.

Pickett St. N., 514-Carol Flint to Miles Houck and Samantha Lee, $587,000.

Potomac Ave., 2306, No. 302-Kieran and Emily Raval to William Leitheiser, $735,000.

Prince St., 520-Estate of Rolande Fleurette Boucher and Helaine G. Elderkin to William Cromley, $950,000.

AD

Reynolds St. S., 250, No. 803-Federal National Mortgage Association to Sophie O’Neill, $247,000.

Royal St. N., 1023, No. 115-Karen K. Matthews to Ronald E. and Chong E. Reichard, $585,000.

Stevenson Ave., 6300, No. LL02-Youssef S. Matar to Kelly Angela Grau, $215,000.

Terry Pl., 3917-Estate of Lou Josephine Nissen and Frederick S. Nissen to Kevin and Kara Smith, $960,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 1609, No. B-Karen J. Roe to Uswa Masood and Arsla Arain, $339,900.

AD

Washington St. S., 820-B, No. 325-Todd Brighton to Wai Kit Kevin Leong and Christina M. Dollar, $270,000.

Woodbine St., 1407-Christopher J. Burke and Elaine H. Browne to Kevin and Amanda Shen, $470,000.

AD

Wyndham Cir., 3308, No. 220-Claudia R. Batovich to Michael John and John Russell Harrington, $187,500.

Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 1015-Estate of Ada Coleman and James McConville to Katherine Victoria Lieto, $205,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 607-Janis E. Richards and Maralyn C. DiPiazza to Dianne Skillman and Charles Edward Hollis, $317,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in July were provided by Black Knight Inc. For home sales elsewhere in the Washington area, go to washingtonpost.com.

ARLINGTON AREA

Arlington Blvd., 4501, No. 704-Perry Gilbert McDonald to David J. and Hyangnang Chou, $275,000.

AD

AD

Bryan St. N., 255-Michael W. Grams to Ian Banger and Amanda Lynn Carey, $950,000.

Buchanan St. S., 989, No. 417-Pillars Columbia Pike Corp. to Kirsten A. Radewagen, $399,900.

Carlin Springs Rd. N., 4610-Classic Metro Corp. to William B. and Sabrina Coen, $1.59 million.

Columbia Pike., 5300, No. 606-John W. and Joan E. Larsen to Camille N. Munoz, $324,600.

Fairfax Dr., 2220, No. 807-Patrick S. Penn to Bertha E. Sanchez Valdivieso, $665,000.

Fenwick St. N., 27-Darlene Gee Bouma to Zachary F. Wynne and Jennifer Bookbinder, $910,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4121, No. 103-Christopher Johns and Sunyoung Park to Kit Cheung and Siqi Wang, $419,900.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 123-Samile Sunun to Dawn Y. Ruffner, $140,000.

AD

Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 227-Thomas Hunt Jr. to John G. and Lisa A. Gialamas, $480,000.

AD

Highland St. N., 1020, No. 1112-Lisa-Marie Strope Stone to Melissa Chen and Michael Thomas Steinmetz, $675,000.

Jefferson St. N., 3513-Tony G. Singer and estate of Lawrence David Singer to Murtaza Bahrami and Khaleda Atta, $875,000.

Lee Hwy., 2100, No. 132-Lindsay Stoudt to Kurtis Michaud, $282,000.

Lorcom Lane, 2715-James Kevin Murnane and estate of Susan C. White to Marshall and Rachel N. Hildreth, $1.21 million.

Montana St. S., 2-George G. Green Jr. to Mark Opdyke and Corinne Walters, $608,000.

Pershing Dr. N., 4354, No. 43541-Mia McLeod-Frederick to Kenneth W. Horton, $244,000.

AD

Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 911-Robert M. Campellone to Michael and Pamela Stutts, $535,000.

Spout Run Pkwy., 3000, No. B301-Peter Goddard and Briana Giese to Eric William and Leslie Danae Bozoian, $360,000.

Stuart St. N., 3019-Robert L. and Doris A. Sheldon to John W. Simmons and Mary E. O’Brien, $1.5 million.

AD

Sycamore St. N., 1117-Jeffrey B. and Kimberly M. Bender to Daniel and Leigh Kennedy, $875,000.

Taylor St. N., 1050, No. 1-315-Haz Capital Corp. to John and Maria Pinto Carland, $728,500.

Taylor St. N., 1517-Tracey Alan and Beth Corbet Gray to Geoffrey Thomas Collins and Heather Deone Combs, $1.73 million.

Vacation Lane, 3912-Seth Allyn Sole and Rebecca Allyn Revocable Trust to Kathleen Marie Sherman, $1.24 million.

AD

Vermont St. N., 1001, No. 109-Michael J. and Meghan Cieslak to Michael Warren and Chang Shen, $515,000.

Washington Blvd., 2607-Timothy R. and Amy Diggs Schnabel to Monika Lee and Gary Carlton Steiger, $920,000.

Woodrow St. N., 2036, No. 4-Stephanie Meadows to Mark Anthony Pineda and Maribel A. David, $198,000.

First Pl. S., 4409-Mary B. Dewitt and Mamadou Dia to Pete Goddard and Briana Giese, $675,000.

AD

Fourth St. N., 5634-Kenneth M. and Jie Zick to Bryan Clark and Wilmarie Clark-Aviles, $815,000.

Sixth St. S., 3811-Lawrence E. Yungk and Samart Kantaweat to Carolyn Marrie Abbate and Drew Henry Hopwood, $748,000.

Seventh St. S., 3208-Ellen Q. Walraven Scott to Judith C. Ramsey, $637,500.

10th St. N., 3625, No. 308-Yashpal and Kamal Singh to Douglas Miller and Jeane Hoover Stetson, $910,000.

11th St. N., 5711-Westover Place IV Corp. to Rene Izaak Jager and Patricia Marie Castillo, $975,000.

11th St. S., 5225-Carol Marie and Richard De Jesus Costa to Robert A. Rice and Rachel J. Carter, $676,000.

13th Ct. N., 2405-Michael C. Pacella to Ellen Nicole Zander and Eric M. Tamarkin, $1.14 million.

15th St. N., 2001, No. 607-Anthony B. Sanders and David R. Olivier to Jay K. Sinha, $701,000.

16th St. S., 2700, No. 676-John Nader to Christopher M. Behan, $390,000.

AD

20th St. S., 3001-Valerie B. Bell and estate of Inez D. Buchanan to Rebecca W. and Shawn T. Winn, $660,000.

22nd St. N., 3611-Luke and Jennifer McCammon to Veronica Gail and Terrence Sheehan Wilson, $795,000.

25th Rd. N., 5722-Gareth Hugh McGuinness and Angela Melanie Gore to Amy Polishuk, $820,500.

26th Rd. N., 5100-John Rosenbaum to John Buchanan and Kathleen Donnelly, $1.26 million.

30th Pl. N., 3744-Eric and Dana Dunleavy to David and Kristen Savage, $1.14 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1301, No. 108-Elizabeth Ann Chaffee to Chad Bartlett, $295,000.

ROSSLYN AREA

Clarendon Blvd., 1700, No. 124-Thomas J. and Jerry Stampiglia to Chun Yin and Joseph Patrick Haughney, $832,000.

Meade St. N., 1412-Michael and Kathleen O. Geary to Ronald Sayco, $1.75 million.

Oak St. N., 1401, No. 909-Craig E. Gilmore and Jerome L. Steffl to Sean K. O’Keeffe and Kira S. Attwood, $1.52 million.

19th St. N., 1111, No. 2004-Alyas Corp. to Matthew J. Vivona, $472,000.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2606A, No. 1-Kelly M. Key to Beth Masimore, $420,000.

Kemper Rd., 3451-Troy D. and Phyllis C. Stebbins to Elaina Marie Wells and Andrew Joseph Vance, $825,000.

Utah St. S., 3239-Wesley A. and Kira L. Yeary to Cathie J. and John M. Kenny, $540,000.

Woodrow St. S., 2805F, No. 1-Thomas J. and Caitlin R. Crane to Rebekah Jane Kilroy, $376,500.

28th Rd. S., 4519, No. 4-10-Nicole Ippolito to Matthew Shahian, $427,500.

28th Rd. S., 4638A, No. A-Julia Nalitz and John J. Vivalo to Alicia Marie Rodriguez, $376,000.

30th Rd. S., 4642-Eva M. Palmer to Carlos E. Quintela and Katherine E. Mulhall, $486,000.