Cameron Station Blvd., 267-Linda Curtis to Harry Hall Starnes III, $453,716.
Canterbury Sq., 15, No. 201-Stuart H. Cain to Monika Nolan, $179,000.
Clifford Ave., 19-Estate of Lue Elizabeth Nelson and Vanessa A. Poindexter to Todd G. Mitchell, $330,000.
Dartmouth Ct., 1264-George T. Crosby to John D. and Rosemary Cabral Major, $1.03 million.
Edison St., 3722-Vincent Walker and Robin Walker-Felton to Christopher T. Kiernan, $320,000.
Fayette St. S., 319-Tanya Lau and Charles J. Fischette to Theodore Kenyon, $955,000.
Holmes Run Pkwy., 5340, No. 419-Kelly Clendenin and Emily Gilcher to Sayed Shah Mahbobi, $170,000.
Howard St. N., 1616-Steven J. Kuhn and Cheryl K. Visnich to Anil and Angela Kochukudy, $750,000.
Kenwood Ave., 1605-William Gregory Rinck to Michael P. and Elizabeth B. Haas, $366,250.
Kinsey Lane, 4656-Erin Elizabeth Linnihan to Alan Wolf Brylawski III and Alexandria K. Kemp, $667,000.
Lynhaven Dr., 249-DHF Investment Corp. to Lindsay Anne Propes and Brian Thomas Farrell, $633,000.
Martha Custis Dr., 3442-Seubson Soisuvarn and Ajjima Pongnacharoenkul to James R. Berry, $294,000.
Miller Lane, 712-David A. Yentzer and Gail F. Schneider to John Patrick and Carin Robinson Gibbons, $1.04 million.
Mosby St., 2706-Robert W. and Stephanie F. Morrow to Jennifer Cline and David Rothschild, $730,000.
Norfolk Lane, 710A-Tylor and Guy Bourn to Kevin G. Edwards II, $555,000.
Patrick St. N., 320-Maribeth Monti to Joseph B. and Stefani Robin Cardone, $1.48 million.
Pickett St. N., 514-Carol Flint to Miles Houck and Samantha Lee, $587,000.
Potomac Ave., 2306, No. 302-Kieran and Emily Raval to William Leitheiser, $735,000.
Prince St., 520-Estate of Rolande Fleurette Boucher and Helaine G. Elderkin to William Cromley, $950,000.
Reynolds St. S., 250, No. 803-Federal National Mortgage Association to Sophie O’Neill, $247,000.
Royal St. N., 1023, No. 115-Karen K. Matthews to Ronald E. and Chong E. Reichard, $585,000.
Stevenson Ave., 6300, No. LL02-Youssef S. Matar to Kelly Angela Grau, $215,000.
Terry Pl., 3917-Estate of Lou Josephine Nissen and Frederick S. Nissen to Kevin and Kara Smith, $960,000.
Van Dorn St. N., 1609, No. B-Karen J. Roe to Uswa Masood and Arsla Arain, $339,900.
Washington St. S., 820-B, No. 325-Todd Brighton to Wai Kit Kevin Leong and Christina M. Dollar, $270,000.
Woodbine St., 1407-Christopher J. Burke and Elaine H. Browne to Kevin and Amanda Shen, $470,000.
Wyndham Cir., 3308, No. 220-Claudia R. Batovich to Michael John and John Russell Harrington, $187,500.
Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 1015-Estate of Ada Coleman and James McConville to Katherine Victoria Lieto, $205,000.
Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 607-Janis E. Richards and Maralyn C. DiPiazza to Dianne Skillman and Charles Edward Hollis, $317,000.
Arlington
ARLINGTON AREA
Arlington Blvd., 4501, No. 704-Perry Gilbert McDonald to David J. and Hyangnang Chou, $275,000.
Bryan St. N., 255-Michael W. Grams to Ian Banger and Amanda Lynn Carey, $950,000.
Buchanan St. S., 989, No. 417-Pillars Columbia Pike Corp. to Kirsten A. Radewagen, $399,900.
Carlin Springs Rd. N., 4610-Classic Metro Corp. to William B. and Sabrina Coen, $1.59 million.
Columbia Pike., 5300, No. 606-John W. and Joan E. Larsen to Camille N. Munoz, $324,600.
Fairfax Dr., 2220, No. 807-Patrick S. Penn to Bertha E. Sanchez Valdivieso, $665,000.
Fenwick St. N., 27-Darlene Gee Bouma to Zachary F. Wynne and Jennifer Bookbinder, $910,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4121, No. 103-Christopher Johns and Sunyoung Park to Kit Cheung and Siqi Wang, $419,900.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 123-Samile Sunun to Dawn Y. Ruffner, $140,000.
Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 227-Thomas Hunt Jr. to John G. and Lisa A. Gialamas, $480,000.
Highland St. N., 1020, No. 1112-Lisa-Marie Strope Stone to Melissa Chen and Michael Thomas Steinmetz, $675,000.
Jefferson St. N., 3513-Tony G. Singer and estate of Lawrence David Singer to Murtaza Bahrami and Khaleda Atta, $875,000.
Lee Hwy., 2100, No. 132-Lindsay Stoudt to Kurtis Michaud, $282,000.
Lorcom Lane, 2715-James Kevin Murnane and estate of Susan C. White to Marshall and Rachel N. Hildreth, $1.21 million.
Montana St. S., 2-George G. Green Jr. to Mark Opdyke and Corinne Walters, $608,000.
Pershing Dr. N., 4354, No. 43541-Mia McLeod-Frederick to Kenneth W. Horton, $244,000.
Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 911-Robert M. Campellone to Michael and Pamela Stutts, $535,000.
Spout Run Pkwy., 3000, No. B301-Peter Goddard and Briana Giese to Eric William and Leslie Danae Bozoian, $360,000.
Stuart St. N., 3019-Robert L. and Doris A. Sheldon to John W. Simmons and Mary E. O’Brien, $1.5 million.
Sycamore St. N., 1117-Jeffrey B. and Kimberly M. Bender to Daniel and Leigh Kennedy, $875,000.
Taylor St. N., 1050, No. 1-315-Haz Capital Corp. to John and Maria Pinto Carland, $728,500.
Taylor St. N., 1517-Tracey Alan and Beth Corbet Gray to Geoffrey Thomas Collins and Heather Deone Combs, $1.73 million.
Vacation Lane, 3912-Seth Allyn Sole and Rebecca Allyn Revocable Trust to Kathleen Marie Sherman, $1.24 million.
Vermont St. N., 1001, No. 109-Michael J. and Meghan Cieslak to Michael Warren and Chang Shen, $515,000.
Washington Blvd., 2607-Timothy R. and Amy Diggs Schnabel to Monika Lee and Gary Carlton Steiger, $920,000.
Woodrow St. N., 2036, No. 4-Stephanie Meadows to Mark Anthony Pineda and Maribel A. David, $198,000.
First Pl. S., 4409-Mary B. Dewitt and Mamadou Dia to Pete Goddard and Briana Giese, $675,000.
Fourth St. N., 5634-Kenneth M. and Jie Zick to Bryan Clark and Wilmarie Clark-Aviles, $815,000.
Sixth St. S., 3811-Lawrence E. Yungk and Samart Kantaweat to Carolyn Marrie Abbate and Drew Henry Hopwood, $748,000.
Seventh St. S., 3208-Ellen Q. Walraven Scott to Judith C. Ramsey, $637,500.
10th St. N., 3625, No. 308-Yashpal and Kamal Singh to Douglas Miller and Jeane Hoover Stetson, $910,000.
11th St. N., 5711-Westover Place IV Corp. to Rene Izaak Jager and Patricia Marie Castillo, $975,000.
11th St. S., 5225-Carol Marie and Richard De Jesus Costa to Robert A. Rice and Rachel J. Carter, $676,000.
13th Ct. N., 2405-Michael C. Pacella to Ellen Nicole Zander and Eric M. Tamarkin, $1.14 million.
15th St. N., 2001, No. 607-Anthony B. Sanders and David R. Olivier to Jay K. Sinha, $701,000.
16th St. S., 2700, No. 676-John Nader to Christopher M. Behan, $390,000.
20th St. S., 3001-Valerie B. Bell and estate of Inez D. Buchanan to Rebecca W. and Shawn T. Winn, $660,000.
22nd St. N., 3611-Luke and Jennifer McCammon to Veronica Gail and Terrence Sheehan Wilson, $795,000.
25th Rd. N., 5722-Gareth Hugh McGuinness and Angela Melanie Gore to Amy Polishuk, $820,500.
26th Rd. N., 5100-John Rosenbaum to John Buchanan and Kathleen Donnelly, $1.26 million.
30th Pl. N., 3744-Eric and Dana Dunleavy to David and Kristen Savage, $1.14 million.
ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA
Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1301, No. 108-Elizabeth Ann Chaffee to Chad Bartlett, $295,000.
ROSSLYN AREA
Clarendon Blvd., 1700, No. 124-Thomas J. and Jerry Stampiglia to Chun Yin and Joseph Patrick Haughney, $832,000.
Meade St. N., 1412-Michael and Kathleen O. Geary to Ronald Sayco, $1.75 million.
Oak St. N., 1401, No. 909-Craig E. Gilmore and Jerome L. Steffl to Sean K. O’Keeffe and Kira S. Attwood, $1.52 million.
19th St. N., 1111, No. 2004-Alyas Corp. to Matthew J. Vivona, $472,000.
SHIRLINGTON AREA
Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2606A, No. 1-Kelly M. Key to Beth Masimore, $420,000.
Kemper Rd., 3451-Troy D. and Phyllis C. Stebbins to Elaina Marie Wells and Andrew Joseph Vance, $825,000.
Utah St. S., 3239-Wesley A. and Kira L. Yeary to Cathie J. and John M. Kenny, $540,000.
Woodrow St. S., 2805F, No. 1-Thomas J. and Caitlin R. Crane to Rebekah Jane Kilroy, $376,500.
28th Rd. S., 4519, No. 4-10-Nicole Ippolito to Matthew Shahian, $427,500.
28th Rd. S., 4638A, No. A-Julia Nalitz and John J. Vivalo to Alicia Marie Rodriguez, $376,000.
30th Rd. S., 4642-Eva M. Palmer to Carlos E. Quintela and Katherine E. Mulhall, $486,000.
36th St. S., 4420-Matthew R. Conway and Natallia Dziamidzenka to Sabrina C. Rush, $610,000.