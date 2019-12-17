Commonwealth Ave., 2906-Erin C. Barcus to Charles Hall and Margaret Willoughby, $610,000.
Edsall Rd., 6101, No. 1004B1-Estate of Rosemary B. Taromino and Amy Lynn Lee to Jorge Campos, $205,000.
Eisenhower Ave., 4860, No. 199-Properties SDT Corp. to Jose G. Coraspe and Gregory G. Darrall, $325,000.
Fillmore Ave., 5319-Ronald Lima and Nicole Nucelli to Ronald Eugene McNeeley, $555,000.
Garnett Dr., 2350-Kiely Wilkerson to Tiffany Lynn Hom, $275,000.
Gretna Green Ct., 115-Metropolitan Realty Investment Corp. to Matthew Edwin Penland, $565,000.
Gunston Rd., 3532-Matthew and Stacey McClain to John Michael Gray and Diego Bautista-Melero, $355,000.
Helmuth Lane, 328-Christopher William Hines and Julie Ann Koenen to Deepti Tanuku and Januk Aggarwal, $760,000.
Holmes Run Pkwy., 5340, No. 1515-Estate of Diana C. Kent and Claudia Kent to Ashlee Lauren Clift, $237,000.
Howell Ave. E., 620, No. 542-Leon P. and Deborah L. Cann to Howard L. and Jean D. Parris, $800,000.
Jamieson Ave., 2151, No. 603-Clara F. Migdalski to Benjamin Chernow, $380,000.
Kilburn St., 5050-Suzzie B. Thomas and Michael Knott to Johann Lee and Tracey S. Chon, $659,900.
Linden St. E., 109-Seth E. Harris to Adanna Limbe Woodson, $559,000.
Main Line Blvd., 1312, No. 719-Jonathan A. Varian and Janice Ekita Omadeke to Blair Russell and Gina Hoover, $801,000.
Masonic View Ave. E., 14-Evan Papageorgiou and Heather Rae Ignatius to Sarah Cargile Glass, $730,000.
Martha Custis Dr., 3415-Grace Wang to Ashlee Coye, $379,500.
Mayflower Ct., 5916-Lynn Lawlor to John J. Pedder Jr. and Leslie T. Alston, $215,000.
Mosby St., 2709-Joseph P. and Laurie L. Mattioli to Matthew T. Popovich and Julie C. Sweet, $1 million.
Norwood Pl., 3604-Richard S. and Karen N. Citron to Donna M. Ioffredo and Patrick S. Hambrick Jr., $950,000.
Oronoco St., 1111, No. 127-Mark D. and Susan S. Bunning to Dorothy Victoria Almquist, $393,500.
Pickett St. S., 279, No. 124-Richard J. Dufek to Jenna K. Mozeyko, $365,000.
Pitt St. N., 1105, No. 1A-Renee Dipilato and Andrew Sulavik to Natalie E. Kean, $350,000.
Quantrell Ave., 5935, No. 101-Violet Cullors to Nicolai Kosarin, $180,000.
Royal St. S., 713-Richard Bitz to John S. and Kirsten T. Quintan Boyce, $1.2 million.
Slaters Lane, 828, No. 105-Robert J. and Jacklyn N. Wille to Dominic C. and Heather Tom Kim, $564,900.
Stevenson Ave., 6300, No. 905-Michael L. Boyd to Alpa Jayendra Parekh, $167,500.
Strutfield Lane, 4550, No. 2418-Laura Rivera to Mario Cesario Jr., $210,000.
Sycamore St., 2914-Coleman and Brooke Lowry to John E. and Betty Rouse Ferree, $647,000.
Valley Dr., 1006-Gregory T. and Chelsea J. Huebner to Michael W. Kern and Stephen J. Espinosa, $394,750.
Van Dorn St. N., 1005-Daniel and Lindsey Miranda Canaley to Kristen Lee Reinert, $540,000.
Van Dorn St. S., 60, No. 512-Tamrat Shewarega Akalu and Yetnayet Yimer Beyene to Veronica E. Castillo, $203,883.
Washington St. S., 715, No. B20-Maynard J. and Mary F. Sanders to Daniel James Kaufman, $262,950.
Wyndham Cir., 3315, No. 3230-Nikolai K. Goranov to Hind Tatby, $227,500.
Yoakum Pkwy., 307, No. 724-Az Properties Inc. to Donald W. and Katana Lazette Hill, $305,000.
Arlington
Albemarle St. N., 3305-Andrew Martin and Miranda Vesey to James T. and Griffin A. Mauk, $1.78 million.
Barton St. S., 211-Samuel Bodily and Rachel Bodily Trichler to Shohina Touraeva and Umed M. Partov, $799,000.
Brandywine St. N., 2059-Katherine Elizabeth Bailey to Catalina Benech and Christopher S. Murray, $575,000.
Edgewood St. S., 1710-RGS Residential Inc. to Molly Gina and Connor Justin Forman, $687,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4063, No. 401-David Stillman and Neha Jindia to Christine M. Starin, $330,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 805-Rachel Hamberger to Sunjin Kim, $270,000.
Frederick St. N., 409-George and Melissa Clark to Hershel Sanford Eisenberger and Allison J. Siegel, $1.39 million.
Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 817-Jonathan J. Alboum to Michelle Cho, $564,000.
George Mason Dr. N., 1814-Daniel A. Joelson and Anny S. Saez to Shannon Renee Howard, $695,000.
Glebe Rd. N., 851, No. 507-Megan Tabak to Xinzhang Li, $440,500.
Henderson Rd. N., 4141, No. 1102-Craig Steven Peterson to Linda H. Kim, $375,000.
Jefferson St. N., 2446-Thomas P. Hastings and Ronald W. Tickerhoff to Eric Jordan and Diana Johnson, $760,000.
Lee Hwy., 2100, No. 223-Donna A. Donella to Fadi Dagher, $450,000.
Liberty St. N., 1013-Jamie F. Norins to Mark Thomas and Chelsea Marie Robinson, $825,000.
Quantico St. N., 2601-Timothy L. and Karen L. Forsyth to Kathryn D. Stratos, $945,000.
Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 108-Christopher R. Fox to Vinay K. Sanapala, $375,000.
Rhodes St. N., 1805, No. 4-249-Melinda Louise Meade and Patrick Charles Meyers to Jamie Kern, $397,600.
Sycamore St. N., 2915-Ryan F. and Renee M. Paquet to Taha Gholipour and Samira Farough, $1.49 million.
Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1004-Daisy D. Dobeck to Otice C. and Virginia S. Sircy, $100,500.
Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1512-Yusifu Santigie Yansaneh to Elizabeth Glassco, $325,000.
Utah St. N., 2036-Caitlyn Elizabeth and Laura Ann Macqueen to Susan Tong, $805,000.
Wakefield St. N., 1710-Jeffrey Harris Stoltz and estate of Jaclyn Stoltz to Jeffrey Alan and Vanessa L. Manchester Jordan, $1.27 million.
Washington Blvd., 4510-J. Marshall Catoe to Inderpal S. and Harpreet Kanwal, $1.4 million.
Second Rd. N., 4319, No. 43191-Thom P. Oropeza to Grant Miller, $267,000.
Seventh St. S., 3608-Megan E. and John T. Koerner to Sophia and Michael Cash, $730,000.
10th St. S., 1620-Thomas Alexander Bezas to Michael A. Laventure Jr. and Aida B. Alemu, $492,500.
14th St. N., 2330, No. 408-Kerbs Vest Family Corp. to Leigha High McReynolds and Alexander Malki Afram, $810,500.
17th Rd. N., 4932-Robert A. Hartman to Lindsay Beth Jones Allred, $745,000.
25th Rd. N., 5119-Andrei A. Pikalov to Claudia Reyes and Antonio Soto, $790,000.
31st St. N., 5408-Justin Britt and Stacey Stump to Zillah Genevieve Austin, $1.8 million.
ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA
Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1301, No. 202-Alexis Carolyn Rice to Alla P. Kamins, $326,000.
Glebe Rd. S., 3600, No. 318W-Michael David and Jo Ellen Shore Carpenter to David B. Spencer and Carol A. Eidsvoog, $639,500.
21st St. S., 1411-James S. and Dorcas N. Gracey to Nathaniel G. and Dorothy H. Ward, $910,000.
ROSSLYN AREA
Ode St. N., 1301, No. 114-Lilliane B. and John R. Thomas to Krishnasamy Bharathi Karuppiah and Sudha Krishnasamy, $341,000.
SHIRLINGTON AREA
Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2606D, No. 4-Heather M. Shaw to Kerstin Elaine Roper, $405,000.
Columbus St. S., 3027, No. A2-Patricia Teske to Dominick E. and Anthony C. Iacobucci, $410,000.
Stafford St. S., 3129-John Herbert Baker and Joyprada Swain to Karl King Von Schilling, $665,000.
Uhle St. S., 2628-Caleb J. Klein to Charbel C. Makhoul and Rita A. Douaihy, $540,000.
Walter Reed Dr. S., 2544, No. 6-BGRS Relocation Inc. to Benjamin R. and Maxeen E. King, $646,500.
28th Rd. S., 4622D, No. D-Rachel Elizabeth Hull to Sandra M. Tomczyk and Sherveen T. Gharangik, $358,000.
36th St. S., 4221-Mitchell T. and Jasmin W. Vakerics to Frank and Jacqueline Susan Garrido, $537,000.