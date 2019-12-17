Commonwealth Ave., 2906-Erin C. Barcus to Charles Hall and Margaret Willoughby, $610,000.

Edsall Rd., 6101, No. 1004B1-Estate of Rosemary B. Taromino and Amy Lynn Lee to Jorge Campos, $205,000.

Eisenhower Ave., 4860, No. 199-Properties SDT Corp. to Jose G. Coraspe and Gregory G. Darrall, $325,000.

Fillmore Ave., 5319-Ronald Lima and Nicole Nucelli to Ronald Eugene McNeeley, $555,000.

Garnett Dr., 2350-Kiely Wilkerson to Tiffany Lynn Hom, $275,000.

Gretna Green Ct., 115-Metropolitan Realty Investment Corp. to Matthew Edwin Penland, $565,000.

Gunston Rd., 3532-Matthew and Stacey McClain to John Michael Gray and Diego Bautista-Melero, $355,000.

Helmuth Lane, 328-Christopher William Hines and Julie Ann Koenen to Deepti Tanuku and Januk Aggarwal, $760,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5340, No. 1515-Estate of Diana C. Kent and Claudia Kent to Ashlee Lauren Clift, $237,000.

Howell Ave. E., 620, No. 542-Leon P. and Deborah L. Cann to Howard L. and Jean D. Parris, $800,000.

Jamieson Ave., 2151, No. 603-Clara F. Migdalski to Benjamin Chernow, $380,000.

Kilburn St., 5050-Suzzie B. Thomas and Michael Knott to Johann Lee and Tracey S. Chon, $659,900.

Linden St. E., 109-Seth E. Harris to Adanna Limbe Woodson, $559,000.

Main Line Blvd., 1312, No. 719-Jonathan A. Varian and Janice Ekita Omadeke to Blair Russell and Gina Hoover, $801,000.

Masonic View Ave. E., 14-Evan Papageorgiou and Heather Rae Ignatius to Sarah Cargile Glass, $730,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 3415-Grace Wang to Ashlee Coye, $379,500.

Mayflower Ct., 5916-Lynn Lawlor to John J. Pedder Jr. and Leslie T. Alston, $215,000.

Mosby St., 2709-Joseph P. and Laurie L. Mattioli to Matthew T. Popovich and Julie C. Sweet, $1 million.

Norwood Pl., 3604-Richard S. and Karen N. Citron to Donna M. Ioffredo and Patrick S. Hambrick Jr., $950,000.

Oronoco St., 1111, No. 127-Mark D. and Susan S. Bunning to Dorothy Victoria Almquist, $393,500.

Pickett St. S., 279, No. 124-Richard J. Dufek to Jenna K. Mozeyko, $365,000.

Pitt St. N., 1105, No. 1A-Renee Dipilato and Andrew Sulavik to Natalie E. Kean, $350,000.

Quantrell Ave., 5935, No. 101-Violet Cullors to Nicolai Kosarin, $180,000.

Royal St. S., 713-Richard Bitz to John S. and Kirsten T. Quintan Boyce, $1.2 million.

Slaters Lane, 828, No. 105-Robert J. and Jacklyn N. Wille to Dominic C. and Heather Tom Kim, $564,900.

Stevenson Ave., 6300, No. 905-Michael L. Boyd to Alpa Jayendra Parekh, $167,500.

Strutfield Lane, 4550, No. 2418-Laura Rivera to Mario Cesario Jr., $210,000.

Sycamore St., 2914-Coleman and Brooke Lowry to John E. and Betty Rouse Ferree, $647,000.

Valley Dr., 1006-Gregory T. and Chelsea J. Huebner to Michael W. Kern and Stephen J. Espinosa, $394,750.

Van Dorn St. N., 1005-Daniel and Lindsey Miranda Canaley to Kristen Lee Reinert, $540,000.

Van Dorn St. S., 60, No. 512-Tamrat Shewarega Akalu and Yetnayet Yimer Beyene to Veronica E. Castillo, $203,883.

Washington St. S., 715, No. B20-Maynard J. and Mary F. Sanders to Daniel James Kaufman, $262,950.

Wyndham Cir., 3315, No. 3230-Nikolai K. Goranov to Hind Tatby, $227,500.

Yoakum Pkwy., 307, No. 724-Az Properties Inc. to Donald W. and Katana Lazette Hill, $305,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in August were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

Albemarle St. N., 3305-Andrew Martin and Miranda Vesey to James T. and Griffin A. Mauk, $1.78 million.

Barton St. S., 211-Samuel Bodily and Rachel Bodily Trichler to Shohina Touraeva and Umed M. Partov, $799,000.

Brandywine St. N., 2059-Katherine Elizabeth Bailey to Catalina Benech and Christopher S. Murray, $575,000.

Edgewood St. S., 1710-RGS Residential Inc. to Molly Gina and Connor Justin Forman, $687,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4063, No. 401-David Stillman and Neha Jindia to Christine M. Starin, $330,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 805-Rachel Hamberger to Sunjin Kim, $270,000.

Frederick St. N., 409-George and Melissa Clark to Hershel Sanford Eisenberger and Allison J. Siegel, $1.39 million.

Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 817-Jonathan J. Alboum to Michelle Cho, $564,000.

George Mason Dr. N., 1814-Daniel A. Joelson and Anny S. Saez to Shannon Renee Howard, $695,000.

Glebe Rd. N., 851, No. 507-Megan Tabak to Xinzhang Li, $440,500.

Henderson Rd. N., 4141, No. 1102-Craig Steven Peterson to Linda H. Kim, $375,000.

Jefferson St. N., 2446-Thomas P. Hastings and Ronald W. Tickerhoff to Eric Jordan and Diana Johnson, $760,000.

Lee Hwy., 2100, No. 223-Donna A. Donella to Fadi Dagher, $450,000.

Liberty St. N., 1013-Jamie F. Norins to Mark Thomas and Chelsea Marie Robinson, $825,000.

Quantico St. N., 2601-Timothy L. and Karen L. Forsyth to Kathryn D. Stratos, $945,000.

Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 108-Christopher R. Fox to Vinay K. Sanapala, $375,000.

Rhodes St. N., 1805, No. 4-249-Melinda Louise Meade and Patrick Charles Meyers to Jamie Kern, $397,600.

Sycamore St. N., 2915-Ryan F. and Renee M. Paquet to Taha Gholipour and Samira Farough, $1.49 million.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1004-Daisy D. Dobeck to Otice C. and Virginia S. Sircy, $100,500.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1512-Yusifu Santigie Yansaneh to Elizabeth Glassco, $325,000.

Utah St. N., 2036-Caitlyn Elizabeth and Laura Ann Macqueen to Susan Tong, $805,000.

Wakefield St. N., 1710-Jeffrey Harris Stoltz and estate of Jaclyn Stoltz to Jeffrey Alan and Vanessa L. Manchester Jordan, $1.27 million.

Washington Blvd., 4510-J. Marshall Catoe to Inderpal S. and Harpreet Kanwal, $1.4 million.

Second Rd. N., 4319, No. 43191-Thom P. Oropeza to Grant Miller, $267,000.

Seventh St. S., 3608-Megan E. and John T. Koerner to Sophia and Michael Cash, $730,000.

10th St. S., 1620-Thomas Alexander Bezas to Michael A. Laventure Jr. and Aida B. Alemu, $492,500.

14th St. N., 2330, No. 408-Kerbs Vest Family Corp. to Leigha High McReynolds and Alexander Malki Afram, $810,500.

17th Rd. N., 4932-Robert A. Hartman to Lindsay Beth Jones Allred, $745,000.

25th Rd. N., 5119-Andrei A. Pikalov to Claudia Reyes and Antonio Soto, $790,000.

31st St. N., 5408-Justin Britt and Stacey Stump to Zillah Genevieve Austin, $1.8 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1301, No. 202-Alexis Carolyn Rice to Alla P. Kamins, $326,000.

Glebe Rd. S., 3600, No. 318W-Michael David and Jo Ellen Shore Carpenter to David B. Spencer and Carol A. Eidsvoog, $639,500.

21st St. S., 1411-James S. and Dorcas N. Gracey to Nathaniel G. and Dorothy H. Ward, $910,000.

ROSSLYN AREA

Ode St. N., 1301, No. 114-Lilliane B. and John R. Thomas to Krishnasamy Bharathi Karuppiah and Sudha Krishnasamy, $341,000.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2606D, No. 4-Heather M. Shaw to Kerstin Elaine Roper, $405,000.

Columbus St. S., 3027, No. A2-Patricia Teske to Dominick E. and Anthony C. Iacobucci, $410,000.

Stafford St. S., 3129-John Herbert Baker and Joyprada Swain to Karl King Von Schilling, $665,000.

Uhle St. S., 2628-Caleb J. Klein to Charbel C. Makhoul and Rita A. Douaihy, $540,000.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2544, No. 6-BGRS Relocation Inc. to Benjamin R. and Maxeen E. King, $646,500.

28th Rd. S., 4622D, No. D-Rachel Elizabeth Hull to Sandra M. Tomczyk and Sherveen T. Gharangik, $358,000.