Bellefonte Ave. W., 108-Lisa P. and Jason T. Desjardins to Paul J. and Christina C. Maykish, $925,000.
Cambridge Rd., 138-Richard Glenn and Patricia Fox to Mary Katherine and Jonathan Edward Dixon, $500,000.
Cliff St. N., 1749-Gregory A. Vadala and Meghan K. McCarthy to Sara Joy Carrasco, $615,000.
Dawes Ave., 5518-Kerry Bruce Hoskins to Stephen Dent and Bette F. Slye, $823,000.
Edsall Rd., 6101, No. 304B1-Az Properties Inc. to Daniel Joseph Frick, $314,000.
Eisenhower Ave., 4860, No. 278-Kia S. and Narongson M. Boriboon to Daniel L. and Lori E. Greenberg, $245,000.
Fords Landing Way, 738-William T. and Elizabeth A. Cefalu to Lynda A. Gallagher, $1.4 million.
Glendale Ave. E., 506-Daniel J. Rasgus and Stephanie K. Serven to Christina Marie Payne, $700,000.
Harrison Cir., 925-Paul E. Sweatman and Jaime Michele Hritsik to Omer Shariq Khan, $588,000.
Hickory St., 2952-Brian H. and Abbey Roach to Christopher and Meredith Work, $670,000.
Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500, No. 510-Christopher J. Sparks to Khaneisha Yvonne Pagan, $295,000.
Ingram St. S., 29-Ryan M. Hagedorn to Janelle Nelson, $415,000.
Jamieson Ave., 2181, No. 508-Annelore K. Agniel to Christie Chakyung Lee, $536,000.
Janneys Lane, 705-Jason Gue and Jessica Siegal-Willott to Megan M. and Christopher D. Jones, $705,000.
King James Pl., 1603-Abdul and Anita Rauf to Rebecca A. Sugarman and Gregory M. Brazzle, $1.8 million.
Linden St. W., 105-Katherine A. Long to April Ann Sommer and Brandon Scott Clark, $1.28 million.
Michigan Ct., 1202-Matthew C. Smith and David J. Schlosser to Brooke Carr, $630,000.
Mosby St., 2821-Troy A. Dewitt to Nicole Ireland Otallah and Antone Leo Neugass, $676,000.
Oak St. E., 300-Alexis S. Kramer and Jeremiah F. Mahoney to Jason A. Yates, $665,000.
Owen St. N., 605-Seth P. and Kathleen A. Kennard to Joseph and Kerry McCabe, $652,000.
Pickett St. S., 287, No. 151-Antonio Rivas to Alexa Levendis and Joseph Marson, $370,000.
Pitt St. N., 1184-Susan B. Malin to Eric M. Delman, $705,000.
Prospect Pl., 633-Yonie M. Dow to Todd and Crystal Hutchins, $586,000.
Quantrell Ave., 5801, No. 509-Ann C. Oxford and Oliver V. Yard to Shewit Berhe Tesfay, $152,000.
Russell Rd., 2705-Will Nesbitt Realty Corp. to Nathaniel Ivey Foust and Jeana Gallinatti, $776,000.
Scarburgh Way, 715-Kenneth Richard Knight and Piyorose Narakol to Jonathan La Fratta and Sherry Li, $775,000.
Stevens St. N., 2516-Nathan A. and Tamara C. Wilson to Matthew R. and Stephanie H. Kessinger, $624,500.
Stevenson Ave., 6300, No. L02-Tsegazeab Kebede Kassaye and Aynalem Tesfahun Assege to Brittney Keionna Allen-Shaw, $229,400.
Strutfield Lane, 4551, No. 4317-Brittany A. Marion to Tina M. Calabresi, $340,000.
Sycamore St., 2940-Eugene H. Kendall Jr. to Jennifer Michelle Christian, $639,900.
Valley Dr., 1110-Anthony E. Reinhart to Vasile Ciocoiu, $283,500.
Van Dorn St. N., 1427, No. B-Jason and Monica Kemp to Nicholas Anthony Ciarlante, $346,000.
Venable Ave., 4507-Charles M. Badger to Manuel N. and Miryam M. Galarza, $425,000.
Washington St. S., 906, No. 111-Conner G. Gentil to Logan P. Cash and Lauren T. Manuel, $349,500.
Yoakum Pkwy., 307, No. 1004-Steven Adam Stratz to Timothy Alan Pearce, $215,000.
28th St. S., 3310, No. 202-Blue Homes Ventures to Brooktawit Tadesse, $190,000.
Arlington
Arlington Blvd., 2607, No. 49-Leonard Samuel Goldberg to Cung Tran, $316,500.
Barton St. S., 1020, No. 266-Ellen A. Whalen to Jeffrey B. Ellerman, $385,000.
Clarendon Blvd., 2400, No. 602-Richard C. and Jenny Labiak to Cameron John McGaughy, $481,000.
Fairfax Dr., 2220, No. 607-James Vernon Zimmerman and estate of Lisbeth Klintrup Zimmerman to Arun Bansal, $660,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4141, No. 201-Michelle Gattey to Stephen F. Lewis, $431,000.
Garfield St. N., 505-Paul J. Skwierawski to Howard A. Renman, $985,000.
Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 1046-Kevin B. Blakeman to Emily L. Behrman and Barbara A. Ventresco, $540,320.
Glebe Rd. S., 1220-Jose M. Ortis to Nora Zajazi and Begzat Aliu, $790,000.
Herndon St. N., 1422-Smith Enterprise Investments Corp. to Carl Hagelin, $2.25 million.
Johnson St. N., 1410-Edmond J. and Kara Moran to Gregory Galvin and Laura Durity, $1.51 million.
Kensington St. N., 1021-Adam B. and Kelly G. Schwartz to Randeep and Dolly M. Singh, $995,000.
Lee Hwy., 4078-Mary Christina I. Salziger and estate of Albertina Bailey to Nada M. and Robert C. Tramonte, $775,000.
Ohio St. N., 887-Daniel and Fadieme Funda Sherman to Kathleen Dean and David Gonzalez, $842,000.
Peary St. N., 3400-George N. and Lynda T. Carlson to Laura L. Rogers, $1.27 million.
Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 607-James L. Donahue to Tracy Liaw and Roy Maurer, $400,000.
Rixey St. N., 3856-Robert M. and Sandra L. Devine to Ran Ke and Bing Gu, $1.31 million.
Taylor St. N., 900, No. 525-Welltower Opco Group Corp. and Irene T. Stazzone to Daniel P. and Louise E. Shea, $160,100.
Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1006-Eileen and Martin Aronovitch to Otice S. and Virginia S. Sircy, $108,500.
Taylor St. N., 900, No. 2110-George S. and Madeline Anne Barrett to Judith R. Gamble, $50,000.
Valley St. N., 3501-Deutsche Bank Natl Trust Co. to Robert Paul Smith, $1.35 million.
Wakefield St. N., 2253-Classic Cottages Corp. to Christopher D. Jewell, $1.7 million.
Wayne St. S., 1016, No. 405-Richard A. Dorr to Paul N. Goldstein, $495,000.
Second St. S., 4605-Steven Robert Dixel and Tina M. Grannis to James William and Laura June Freeman, $710,000.
Ninth Rd. N., 3131, No. 41-Myriam Ferzli and Salim Khoury to Haynes R. and Sossi M. Mahoney, $800,000.
14th St. N., 3709-Kristian C. and Lenore Jean Karafa to Carmine R. Zarlenga III, $1.35 million.
17th St. N., 3123-Barbara B. Atlas to Christopher and Kate Deal, $1.36 million.
26th St. N., 5105-Meredith Lynn O’Leary to James J. and Emily J. Hart, $1.01 million.
29th St. N., 6607-William G. Wulp to Charline Keith, $847,100.
38th St. N., 5029-Tonya G. Singer to John Ryan Morgan, $2.2 million.
ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA
Army Navy Dr., 1300, No. 316-DHF Investment Corp. to Geoff Corey and Corey Barton, $325,000.
Glebe Rd. S., 3650, No. 256-Tuan Q. Tram to Ryan David Moran and Courtney Philips Battista, $700,000.
24th St. S., 1811-Steve C. Gunderson and Ethan Trung Ngo to Jennifer E. Shaar, $865,000.
ROSSLYN AREA
Rhodes St. N., 1618-Jeremy D. and Allison M. Tuten to Eric Kruglak, $1.18 million.
SHIRLINGTON AREA
Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2720, No. 310-Daniel J. Malik to Peter F. Abraham, $407,000.
Columbus St. S., 2934, No. 3287-Todd Kristopher Franze and Brittany Lynn Topper to Jenny Witt, $461,000.
Culpeper St. S., 2408-Robert G. Rabatsky and Janet S. McMahon to Jill I. Goldenziel and Michael Goldenpine, $850,000.
Stafford St. S., 3216-Kelli C. Bishop to Scott Andrew and Lindsay Marie Bachor, $552,500.
Utah St. S., 3431-Rolf K. Blank and Barbara M. Gomez to Eric and Bethany Radcliffe, $590,000.
Walter Reed Dr. S., 2633, No. D-Nicole F. Jacobson to Alicia M. Stump, $359,000.
28th St. S., 4833, No. A-Good House Corp. to Jennifer Christine Sewell, $490,000.
36th St. S., 4411-William H. Miller to Scott W. and Elizabeth N. Andrews, $530,000.