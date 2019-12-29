Bellefonte Ave. W., 108-Lisa P. and Jason T. Desjardins to Paul J. and Christina C. Maykish, $925,000.

Cambridge Rd., 138-Richard Glenn and Patricia Fox to Mary Katherine and Jonathan Edward Dixon, $500,000.

Cliff St. N., 1749-Gregory A. Vadala and Meghan K. McCarthy to Sara Joy Carrasco, $615,000.

Dawes Ave., 5518-Kerry Bruce Hoskins to Stephen Dent and Bette F. Slye, $823,000.

Edsall Rd., 6101, No. 304B1-Az Properties Inc. to Daniel Joseph Frick, $314,000.

Eisenhower Ave., 4860, No. 278-Kia S. and Narongson M. Boriboon to Daniel L. and Lori E. Greenberg, $245,000.

Fords Landing Way, 738-William T. and Elizabeth A. Cefalu to Lynda A. Gallagher, $1.4 million.

Glendale Ave. E., 506-Daniel J. Rasgus and Stephanie K. Serven to Christina Marie Payne, $700,000.

Harrison Cir., 925-Paul E. Sweatman and Jaime Michele Hritsik to Omer Shariq Khan, $588,000.

Hickory St., 2952-Brian H. and Abbey Roach to Christopher and Meredith Work, $670,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500, No. 510-Christopher J. Sparks to Khaneisha Yvonne Pagan, $295,000.

Ingram St. S., 29-Ryan M. Hagedorn to Janelle Nelson, $415,000.

Jamieson Ave., 2181, No. 508-Annelore K. Agniel to Christie Chakyung Lee, $536,000.

Janneys Lane, 705-Jason Gue and Jessica Siegal-Willott to Megan M. and Christopher D. Jones, $705,000.

King James Pl., 1603-Abdul and Anita Rauf to Rebecca A. Sugarman and Gregory M. Brazzle, $1.8 million.

Linden St. W., 105-Katherine A. Long to April Ann Sommer and Brandon Scott Clark, $1.28 million.

Michigan Ct., 1202-Matthew C. Smith and David J. Schlosser to Brooke Carr, $630,000.

Mosby St., 2821-Troy A. Dewitt to Nicole Ireland Otallah and Antone Leo Neugass, $676,000.

Oak St. E., 300-Alexis S. Kramer and Jeremiah F. Mahoney to Jason A. Yates, $665,000.

Owen St. N., 605-Seth P. and Kathleen A. Kennard to Joseph and Kerry McCabe, $652,000.

Pickett St. S., 287, No. 151-Antonio Rivas to Alexa Levendis and Joseph Marson, $370,000.

Pitt St. N., 1184-Susan B. Malin to Eric M. Delman, $705,000.

Prospect Pl., 633-Yonie M. Dow to Todd and Crystal Hutchins, $586,000.

Quantrell Ave., 5801, No. 509-Ann C. Oxford and Oliver V. Yard to Shewit Berhe Tesfay, $152,000.

Russell Rd., 2705-Will Nesbitt Realty Corp. to Nathaniel Ivey Foust and Jeana Gallinatti, $776,000.

Scarburgh Way, 715-Kenneth Richard Knight and Piyorose Narakol to Jonathan La Fratta and Sherry Li, $775,000.

Stevens St. N., 2516-Nathan A. and Tamara C. Wilson to Matthew R. and Stephanie H. Kessinger, $624,500.

Stevenson Ave., 6300, No. L02-Tsegazeab Kebede Kassaye and Aynalem Tesfahun Assege to Brittney Keionna Allen-Shaw, $229,400.

Strutfield Lane, 4551, No. 4317-Brittany A. Marion to Tina M. Calabresi, $340,000.

Sycamore St., 2940-Eugene H. Kendall Jr. to Jennifer Michelle Christian, $639,900.

Valley Dr., 1110-Anthony E. Reinhart to Vasile Ciocoiu, $283,500.

Van Dorn St. N., 1427, No. B-Jason and Monica Kemp to Nicholas Anthony Ciarlante, $346,000.

Venable Ave., 4507-Charles M. Badger to Manuel N. and Miryam M. Galarza, $425,000.

Washington St. S., 906, No. 111-Conner G. Gentil to Logan P. Cash and Lauren T. Manuel, $349,500.

Yoakum Pkwy., 307, No. 1004-Steven Adam Stratz to Timothy Alan Pearce, $215,000.

28th St. S., 3310, No. 202-Blue Homes Ventures to Brooktawit Tadesse, $190,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in August were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

Arlington Blvd., 2607, No. 49-Leonard Samuel Goldberg to Cung Tran, $316,500.

Barton St. S., 1020, No. 266-Ellen A. Whalen to Jeffrey B. Ellerman, $385,000.

Clarendon Blvd., 2400, No. 602-Richard C. and Jenny Labiak to Cameron John McGaughy, $481,000.

Fairfax Dr., 2220, No. 607-James Vernon Zimmerman and estate of Lisbeth Klintrup Zimmerman to Arun Bansal, $660,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4141, No. 201-Michelle Gattey to Stephen F. Lewis, $431,000.

Garfield St. N., 505-Paul J. Skwierawski to Howard A. Renman, $985,000.

Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 1046-Kevin B. Blakeman to Emily L. Behrman and Barbara A. Ventresco, $540,320.

Glebe Rd. S., 1220-Jose M. Ortis to Nora Zajazi and Begzat Aliu, $790,000.

Herndon St. N., 1422-Smith Enterprise Investments Corp. to Carl Hagelin, $2.25 million.

Johnson St. N., 1410-Edmond J. and Kara Moran to Gregory Galvin and Laura Durity, $1.51 million.

Kensington St. N., 1021-Adam B. and Kelly G. Schwartz to Randeep and Dolly M. Singh, $995,000.

Lee Hwy., 4078-Mary Christina I. Salziger and estate of Albertina Bailey to Nada M. and Robert C. Tramonte, $775,000.

Ohio St. N., 887-Daniel and Fadieme Funda Sherman to Kathleen Dean and David Gonzalez, $842,000.

Peary St. N., 3400-George N. and Lynda T. Carlson to Laura L. Rogers, $1.27 million.

Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 607-James L. Donahue to Tracy Liaw and Roy Maurer, $400,000.

Rixey St. N., 3856-Robert M. and Sandra L. Devine to Ran Ke and Bing Gu, $1.31 million.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 525-Welltower Opco Group Corp. and Irene T. Stazzone to Daniel P. and Louise E. Shea, $160,100.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1006-Eileen and Martin Aronovitch to Otice S. and Virginia S. Sircy, $108,500.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 2110-George S. and Madeline Anne Barrett to Judith R. Gamble, $50,000.

Valley St. N., 3501-Deutsche Bank Natl Trust Co. to Robert Paul Smith, $1.35 million.

Wakefield St. N., 2253-Classic Cottages Corp. to Christopher D. Jewell, $1.7 million.

Wayne St. S., 1016, No. 405-Richard A. Dorr to Paul N. Goldstein, $495,000.

Second St. S., 4605-Steven Robert Dixel and Tina M. Grannis to James William and Laura June Freeman, $710,000.

Ninth Rd. N., 3131, No. 41-Myriam Ferzli and Salim Khoury to Haynes R. and Sossi M. Mahoney, $800,000.

14th St. N., 3709-Kristian C. and Lenore Jean Karafa to Carmine R. Zarlenga III, $1.35 million.

17th St. N., 3123-Barbara B. Atlas to Christopher and Kate Deal, $1.36 million.

26th St. N., 5105-Meredith Lynn O’Leary to James J. and Emily J. Hart, $1.01 million.

29th St. N., 6607-William G. Wulp to Charline Keith, $847,100.

38th St. N., 5029-Tonya G. Singer to John Ryan Morgan, $2.2 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Army Navy Dr., 1300, No. 316-DHF Investment Corp. to Geoff Corey and Corey Barton, $325,000.

Glebe Rd. S., 3650, No. 256-Tuan Q. Tram to Ryan David Moran and Courtney Philips Battista, $700,000.

24th St. S., 1811-Steve C. Gunderson and Ethan Trung Ngo to Jennifer E. Shaar, $865,000.

ROSSLYN AREA

Rhodes St. N., 1618-Jeremy D. and Allison M. Tuten to Eric Kruglak, $1.18 million.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2720, No. 310-Daniel J. Malik to Peter F. Abraham, $407,000.

Columbus St. S., 2934, No. 3287-Todd Kristopher Franze and Brittany Lynn Topper to Jenny Witt, $461,000.

Culpeper St. S., 2408-Robert G. Rabatsky and Janet S. McMahon to Jill I. Goldenziel and Michael Goldenpine, $850,000.

Stafford St. S., 3216-Kelli C. Bishop to Scott Andrew and Lindsay Marie Bachor, $552,500.

Utah St. S., 3431-Rolf K. Blank and Barbara M. Gomez to Eric and Bethany Radcliffe, $590,000.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2633, No. D-Nicole F. Jacobson to Alicia M. Stump, $359,000.

28th St. S., 4833, No. A-Good House Corp. to Jennifer Christine Sewell, $490,000.