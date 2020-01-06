Braddock Rd. W., 1007-Daniel Timothy Auld and Brittany Erin McClure to Shaye G. Brotherton, $785,000.
Canterbury Sq., 17, No. 304-Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust to Audrey A. Hickenlooper, $159,900.
Colonial Ave., 1003-Charles E. and Wretha Miles to Susan Abigail and Kevin Dick, $595,000.
Diamond Ave., 721-Mandy Sturmfelz to Jacob R. and Jennifer A. Fuka, $1.15 million.
Duke St., 1318-Scott C. and Sarah R. Culbertson to Samuel A. Mason and Susan Ackley Lukens, $890,000.
Duke St., 4600, No. 1426-Steven Hertenstein to Bartolome A. and Julia Menacho De Ruiz, $199,000.
English Terr., 5098, No. 470-Gabriel S. Sukman and Elisa A. Zlotowitz to Shiran Zerach, $420,000.
Gordon St. S., 16-Soomin Ham and Sung Jin Cho to Trevor Michael and Amanda Louise Elwood, $589,900.
Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 707-Soosan Mehrani to Pausha A. Monroe, $270,000.
Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300, No. 807-Madeleine Hariri to Larysa Yarmolenko, $270,000.
Howard St. N., 803, No. 335-Pamela Ann Charles to Mary B. Dewitt-Dia, $335,000.
Ike Dr., 166-Toll Mid-Atlantic Partnership Co. Inc. to Mehran and Pegah Arshadi Kashanian, $849,995.
Jenkins St. S., 108-Cameron P. and Amanda C. Jones to Caitlin D. Bousquet and Amanda N. Rocabado, $465,000.
Lamond Pl., 318-John K. and Marjorie A. Love to Eliot C. Delacruz and Laura C. Nixon Kriviski, $785,000.
Madison St., 400, No. 1608-Harold E. and Donald Lawrence Bamford to James Joseph Gorko and Kathy Sue Monk, $1.02 million.
Martha Custis Dr., 1225, No. 408-Charles F. Gatchell to Priya Pravin Chhaya, $220,000.
Martha Custis Dr., 3336-Philip K. Beck and Nancy Roberta Friedman to Jonathan Doran Kopecky, $248,500.
Martin Lane, 108-Juan M. Ramirez to Stephen Ambrose Mackey, $659,000.
Patrick St. N., 525-Jared A. Linck and Jessica Dzieweczynski to Kevin M. and Shanda Adams, $670,000.
Pickett St. S., 253, No. 28-Najed Ben Benammar to Rodolfo Enrique Brozovich and Selma A. Cuadros, $400,000.
Preston Rd., 1611-Daniel M. Iglhaut to Glenn E. and Teresa Taylor Lewis, $440,000.
Reynolds St. S., 301, No. 211-Carla D. Buckner to Barbara and Peter Vogel, $250,000.
Royal St. S., 724-Gina Marie Matrassi to Min Jung Kim and Daniel A. Weggeland, $745,000.
Strutfield Lane, 4550, No. 2306-Bret M. Stevens and Maxine S. Brooker to Asmik Arutyunyan, $260,000.
Taylor Run Pkwy. W., 21-William P. and Laura M. Clatterbuck to David Beranek, $561,000.
Van Dorn St. N., 1329-Samson Saifu and Helen Kassa to Gianfranco Distefano, $220,000.
Wycklow Ct., 5419-Peter M. Gingrich to Meghan Chupick and Charles Thomas Downing, $505,000.
Wyndham Cir., 3304, No. 135-Joann Tronto and Henry Rodriguez to Paul J. Condori, $235,000.
Wyndham Cir., 3313, No. 3209-Forrest E. Clift to Shirley D. Sepulveda, $235,000.
Yoakum Pkwy., 205, No. 1223-David L. and Patricia A. Smith to Carol Marie Orsini, $275,000.
Arlington
ARLINGTON AREA
Abingdon St. N., 1408-Kenneth and Joan Abercrombie Lehman to Nicholas S. and Marla Karvonides, $1.3 million.
Barton St. S., 1400, No. 411-Cgtwo Corp. to Simon Noudelman, $400,000.
Buchanan St. S., 1404-John Moses to Erin and Matthew Olson, $575,000.
Columbia Pike., 1829-Construit International Corp. to Steven Montero, $415,000.
Courthouse Rd. N., 1301, No. 1506-Steven P. and Julia W. Browne to Michael D. and Grace Cuda, $634,000.
Fairfax Dr., 3800, No. 111-Donald K. Parsons to Cathie P. Roberts, $675,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4079, No. 203-Erin and Ramona Marie Fiorey to Stephanie Jo Kocer, $325,400.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 609-Richard B. Worden to Talia Nguyen Vu, $111,500.
Henderson Rd. N., 4141, No. 817-Alyona A. Ushe to Yan Li, $360,000.
Highland St. N., 1403-Classic Partners 1 Corp. to Bruce K. McClure and Victoria Velez, $2.35 million.
Kenmore St. N., 2104-Donald E. and Mary D. Strehle to Kevin W. and Sara S. Duke, $900,000.
Kirkwood Rd., 1221-Clarke P. Simpson to Claire M. McCarthy, $1.53 million.
Lorcom Lane, 2818-William J. and Victoria L. Devereaux to Oscar Ovido Villatoro and Leidy Lorena Cruz Velasquez, $735,000.
Pershing Dr. N., 4400, No. 44003-Javier Espinoza to Dustin E. Armstrong, $268,000.
Queens Lane N., 1817, No. 2-159-Jamie Megan Bay Nishi to Spencer B. Cylinder, $296,999.
Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 910-Kristin E. Pumphrey to Eldon Isobe, $499,500.
Stafford St. N., 900, No. 1209-Shyam S. Chaudhary to Benjamin Sweger, $430,000.
Taft St. N., 1210, No. 503-David N. and Susan L. Gronsbell to Raha Majd, $330,000.
Utah St. N., 1045, No. 2-409-Kristyn Marie Scott Prendergast to Lindsey Kathryn Spector, $437,000.
Wakefield St. N., 806-Edward T. Meehan to Christina J. Issa and Jared James Douds, $1.23 million.
Wayne St. N., 1276, No. 630-Jenifer Lou Otwell to Laura R. Lide, $680,000.
First Rd. N., 2812-Gerin Brendan Ballard and Jason Adam Koslofsky to Nicholas Carl Dryfuse and Kenneth Michael Persel, $1.42 million.
Fifth St. S., 3701, No. 110-Jeffrey D. Hasbrouck to Marjorie N. Moreno, $220,000.
11th St. N., 5701, No. 5-NVR Inc. to Stephen and Syms Senkus, $855,130.
13th Rd. S., 2700, No. 384-Louis Garczynski and estate of Mary L. Nash to Jessica B. Kyriazis, $312,000.
15th St. N., 2001, No. 704-Double Lock Corp. to James Gus and Constantine Nicholas Moshos, $470,000.
20th St. N., 5200-Derek M. Rosen to Mark and Evelyn Hernandez, $707,000.
21st Rd. N., 4775-Elizabeth A. Howard to William B. and Lindsay T. Cowen, $621,000.
24th St. N., 2514-Crawford E. Hindermann III and Katherine Brooke Benham to Ana Maxim and Michael H. Salamas, $1.53 million.
28th St. N., 6035-Thaddeus Michael Bingel to Harold Lee and Laurie Renee Sinton, $1.4 million.
ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA
Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 2800-John M. Wettroth and estate of Eileen E. Wettroth to Alla Khodakivska and Sergey Valeryevich Minchenkov, $796,000.
26th Pl. S., 918-Robert L. Ditchey II and Dawn M. Darling to Gretchen Kemp, $845,000.
ROSSLYN AREA
Key Blvd., 1530, No. 904-Kristin Wilson and Leo Wayne Westbrook to Hector and Giannina Velez, $1.18 million.
Queen St. N., 1615, No. M207-David Michael Legge and Robert Lee Donaway to Peter D. Prowitt, $1.2 million.
SHIRLINGTON AREA
28th Rd. S., 4552, No. 16-9-Catherine A. Haggett to Diane and Ollie S. Ackley, $296,000.
28th St. S., 4879, No. B-David and Anjeannette White to Stephanie A. Saia and Craig A. Champman, $515,000.
36th St. S., 4118, No. A2-J. Michael and Laura L. Stuberg to Rachel M. Methvin, $513,000.