Braddock Rd. W., 1007-Daniel Timothy Auld and Brittany Erin McClure to Shaye G. Brotherton, $785,000.

Canterbury Sq., 17, No. 304-Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust to Audrey A. Hickenlooper, $159,900.

Colonial Ave., 1003-Charles E. and Wretha Miles to Susan Abigail and Kevin Dick, $595,000.

Diamond Ave., 721-Mandy Sturmfelz to Jacob R. and Jennifer A. Fuka, $1.15 million.

AD

Duke St., 1318-Scott C. and Sarah R. Culbertson to Samuel A. Mason and Susan Ackley Lukens, $890,000.

AD

Duke St., 4600, No. 1426-Steven Hertenstein to Bartolome A. and Julia Menacho De Ruiz, $199,000.

English Terr., 5098, No. 470-Gabriel S. Sukman and Elisa A. Zlotowitz to Shiran Zerach, $420,000.

Gordon St. S., 16-Soomin Ham and Sung Jin Cho to Trevor Michael and Amanda Louise Elwood, $589,900.

Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 707-Soosan Mehrani to Pausha A. Monroe, $270,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300, No. 807-Madeleine Hariri to Larysa Yarmolenko, $270,000.

Howard St. N., 803, No. 335-Pamela Ann Charles to Mary B. Dewitt-Dia, $335,000.

Ike Dr., 166-Toll Mid-Atlantic Partnership Co. Inc. to Mehran and Pegah Arshadi Kashanian, $849,995.

AD

Jenkins St. S., 108-Cameron P. and Amanda C. Jones to Caitlin D. Bousquet and Amanda N. Rocabado, $465,000.

Lamond Pl., 318-John K. and Marjorie A. Love to Eliot C. Delacruz and Laura C. Nixon Kriviski, $785,000.

AD

Madison St., 400, No. 1608-Harold E. and Donald Lawrence Bamford to James Joseph Gorko and Kathy Sue Monk, $1.02 million.

Martha Custis Dr., 1225, No. 408-Charles F. Gatchell to Priya Pravin Chhaya, $220,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 3336-Philip K. Beck and Nancy Roberta Friedman to Jonathan Doran Kopecky, $248,500.

Martin Lane, 108-Juan M. Ramirez to Stephen Ambrose Mackey, $659,000.

Patrick St. N., 525-Jared A. Linck and Jessica Dzieweczynski to Kevin M. and Shanda Adams, $670,000.

AD

Pickett St. S., 253, No. 28-Najed Ben Benammar to Rodolfo Enrique Brozovich and Selma A. Cuadros, $400,000.

Preston Rd., 1611-Daniel M. Iglhaut to Glenn E. and Teresa Taylor Lewis, $440,000.

Reynolds St. S., 301, No. 211-Carla D. Buckner to Barbara and Peter Vogel, $250,000.

Royal St. S., 724-Gina Marie Matrassi to Min Jung Kim and Daniel A. Weggeland, $745,000.

AD

Strutfield Lane, 4550, No. 2306-Bret M. Stevens and Maxine S. Brooker to Asmik Arutyunyan, $260,000.

Taylor Run Pkwy. W., 21-William P. and Laura M. Clatterbuck to David Beranek, $561,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 1329-Samson Saifu and Helen Kassa to Gianfranco Distefano, $220,000.

Wycklow Ct., 5419-Peter M. Gingrich to Meghan Chupick and Charles Thomas Downing, $505,000.

AD

Wyndham Cir., 3304, No. 135-Joann Tronto and Henry Rodriguez to Paul J. Condori, $235,000.

Wyndham Cir., 3313, No. 3209-Forrest E. Clift to Shirley D. Sepulveda, $235,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 205, No. 1223-David L. and Patricia A. Smith to Carol Marie Orsini, $275,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in September were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

AD

ARLINGTON AREA

Abingdon St. N., 1408-Kenneth and Joan Abercrombie Lehman to Nicholas S. and Marla Karvonides, $1.3 million.

Barton St. S., 1400, No. 411-Cgtwo Corp. to Simon Noudelman, $400,000.

AD

Buchanan St. S., 1404-John Moses to Erin and Matthew Olson, $575,000.

Columbia Pike., 1829-Construit International Corp. to Steven Montero, $415,000.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1301, No. 1506-Steven P. and Julia W. Browne to Michael D. and Grace Cuda, $634,000.

Fairfax Dr., 3800, No. 111-Donald K. Parsons to Cathie P. Roberts, $675,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4079, No. 203-Erin and Ramona Marie Fiorey to Stephanie Jo Kocer, $325,400.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 609-Richard B. Worden to Talia Nguyen Vu, $111,500.

Henderson Rd. N., 4141, No. 817-Alyona A. Ushe to Yan Li, $360,000.

Highland St. N., 1403-Classic Partners 1 Corp. to Bruce K. McClure and Victoria Velez, $2.35 million.

AD

AD

Kenmore St. N., 2104-Donald E. and Mary D. Strehle to Kevin W. and Sara S. Duke, $900,000.

Kirkwood Rd., 1221-Clarke P. Simpson to Claire M. McCarthy, $1.53 million.

Lorcom Lane, 2818-William J. and Victoria L. Devereaux to Oscar Ovido Villatoro and Leidy Lorena Cruz Velasquez, $735,000.

Pershing Dr. N., 4400, No. 44003-Javier Espinoza to Dustin E. Armstrong, $268,000.

Queens Lane N., 1817, No. 2-159-Jamie Megan Bay Nishi to Spencer B. Cylinder, $296,999.

Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 910-Kristin E. Pumphrey to Eldon Isobe, $499,500.

Stafford St. N., 900, No. 1209-Shyam S. Chaudhary to Benjamin Sweger, $430,000.

Taft St. N., 1210, No. 503-David N. and Susan L. Gronsbell to Raha Majd, $330,000.

AD

Utah St. N., 1045, No. 2-409-Kristyn Marie Scott Prendergast to Lindsey Kathryn Spector, $437,000.

Wakefield St. N., 806-Edward T. Meehan to Christina J. Issa and Jared James Douds, $1.23 million.

AD

Wayne St. N., 1276, No. 630-Jenifer Lou Otwell to Laura R. Lide, $680,000.

First Rd. N., 2812-Gerin Brendan Ballard and Jason Adam Koslofsky to Nicholas Carl Dryfuse and Kenneth Michael Persel, $1.42 million.

Fifth St. S., 3701, No. 110-Jeffrey D. Hasbrouck to Marjorie N. Moreno, $220,000.

11th St. N., 5701, No. 5-NVR Inc. to Stephen and Syms Senkus, $855,130.

13th Rd. S., 2700, No. 384-Louis Garczynski and estate of Mary L. Nash to Jessica B. Kyriazis, $312,000.

AD

15th St. N., 2001, No. 704-Double Lock Corp. to James Gus and Constantine Nicholas Moshos, $470,000.

20th St. N., 5200-Derek M. Rosen to Mark and Evelyn Hernandez, $707,000.

21st Rd. N., 4775-Elizabeth A. Howard to William B. and Lindsay T. Cowen, $621,000.

24th St. N., 2514-Crawford E. Hindermann III and Katherine Brooke Benham to Ana Maxim and Michael H. Salamas, $1.53 million.

AD

28th St. N., 6035-Thaddeus Michael Bingel to Harold Lee and Laurie Renee Sinton, $1.4 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 2800-John M. Wettroth and estate of Eileen E. Wettroth to Alla Khodakivska and Sergey Valeryevich Minchenkov, $796,000.

26th Pl. S., 918-Robert L. Ditchey II and Dawn M. Darling to Gretchen Kemp, $845,000.

ROSSLYN AREA

Key Blvd., 1530, No. 904-Kristin Wilson and Leo Wayne Westbrook to Hector and Giannina Velez, $1.18 million.

Queen St. N., 1615, No. M207-David Michael Legge and Robert Lee Donaway to Peter D. Prowitt, $1.2 million.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

28th Rd. S., 4552, No. 16-9-Catherine A. Haggett to Diane and Ollie S. Ackley, $296,000.

28th St. S., 4879, No. B-David and Anjeannette White to Stephanie A. Saia and Craig A. Champman, $515,000.